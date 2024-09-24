… and this one just in:

'Succession' Star J Smith-Cameron Undergoes Emergency Surgery

September 23, 2024

One of the stars of Succession has had emergency surgery, forcing her to stop rehearsals for a West End play.

J. Smith-Cameron played legal eagle Gerri Kellman on the HBO drama and opened up about having an emergency appendectomy in London.

“I don’t know whether you’re aware of this, but I had to have an emergency appendectomy. And I'm still sort of getting my strength back,” Smith-Cameron told The Guardian, adding that during her recovery she didn’t have any family close by because her husband, the Oscar-winning writer Kenneth Lonergan, was in New York City opening a play.

Note that a correction is needed for this specific post on the association between appendicitis and COVID vaccines. The authors of the Danish study that you referenced actually did not conclude that there any such association

What I did notice, however, is that they report data only for doses 1 & 2 of the mRNA vaccines; and they followed the recipients of the jab only up to 21 days after injection. This is what’s called a retrospective study, in which the findings are easily manipulated, as the data is all there, with a cut-off point used to bias the outcome. I would imagine that the researchers also had data for the third, fourth, fifth (etc.) doses. So the time frame and choice of data are selective.

From what I could see, moreover, they do not note the number of appendicitis cases among the “unvaccinated”. There is some statistical modeling going on, and I don’t have access to the full paper, but this too appears to suit the paper’s bias—a bias surely due to the funding of the study, as at least one of the authors was generously funded by Big Pharma.

They do report an association between COVID infection and appendicitis among the unvaccinated.

Other papers (which I found quickly) have suggested the association that the study actually obscures. Two of them are case studies:

Case study of a 69-year-old woman, 67 hours after 3 rd dose of Pfizer: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9216478/

Case study of a 58-year-old woman, 48 hours after first injection of Pfizer: https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bcp.15421

Potential dose response relationship reported in this paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34746743/

And here’s the peer-reviewed article on “vaccine”/appendicitis that we ran back on Nov. 23, when we reported Colbert’s hospitalization:

Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8565092/

