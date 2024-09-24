The title of that Danish study (of "vaccines" and appendicitis) tells the dark truth that its authors tried to hide
'Succession' Star J Smith-Cameron Undergoes Emergency Surgery
September 23, 2024
One of the stars of Succession has had emergency surgery, forcing her to stop rehearsals for a West End play.
J. Smith-Cameron played legal eagle Gerri Kellman on the HBO drama and opened up about having an emergency appendectomy in London.
“I don’t know whether you’re aware of this, but I had to have an emergency appendectomy. And I'm still sort of getting my strength back,” Smith-Cameron told The Guardian, adding that during her recovery she didn’t have any family close by because her husband, the Oscar-winning writer Kenneth Lonergan, was in New York City opening a play.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/succession-star-j-smith-cameron-undergoes-emergency-surgery/ar-AA1r3BX2
From a reader:
Dear Mark,
Note that a correction is needed for this specific post on the association between appendicitis and COVID vaccines. The authors of the Danish study that you referenced actually did not conclude that there any such association
What I did notice, however, is that they report data only for doses 1 & 2 of the mRNA vaccines; and they followed the recipients of the jab only up to 21 days after injection. This is what’s called a retrospective study, in which the findings are easily manipulated, as the data is all there, with a cut-off point used to bias the outcome. I would imagine that the researchers also had data for the third, fourth, fifth (etc.) doses. So the time frame and choice of data are selective.
From what I could see, moreover, they do not note the number of appendicitis cases among the “unvaccinated”. There is some statistical modeling going on, and I don’t have access to the full paper, but this too appears to suit the paper’s bias—a bias surely due to the funding of the study, as at least one of the authors was generously funded by Big Pharma.
They do report an association between COVID infection and appendicitis among the unvaccinated.
Other papers (which I found quickly) have suggested the association that the study actually obscures. Two of them are case studies:
Case study of a 69-year-old woman, 67 hours after 3 rd dose of Pfizer: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9216478/
Case study of a 58-year-old woman, 48 hours after first injection of Pfizer: https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bcp.15421
Potential dose response relationship reported in this paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34746743/
Best wishes
Chris
And here’s the peer-reviewed article on “vaccine”/appendicitis that we ran back on Nov. 23, when we reported Colbert’s hospitalization:
Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8565092/
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/pope-hospitalized-with-lung-inflammation
I note that the individual cases of appendicitis reported here are not in the typical age group for this malady, which is most commonly found in teenagers. In older adults it can be related to colorectal cancer which reminds me of Kate Middleton's illness, rumored to be essentially cancer of the appendix.
William Makis MD wrote this Nov 2023:
NEW ARTICLE: Appendicitis after Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine - Most common Serious Adverse Event and it's harming kids - What about Turbo Cancers of the Appendix? (They're happening)
Appendicitis - it was the most common Serious Adverse Event reported in the Pfizer mRNA Trial (according to CDC and FDA)
FDA suggested more studies, so 3 major studies were done and they were sponsored/financed by either Pfizer, CDC or Astrazeneca (and a few other big pharma companies)
Understandably, they found no link between COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines and appendicitis, and their financial sponsors were satisfied.
We are living in an era of SCIENTIFIC FRAUD but the truth cannot be denied or suppressed.
There are 2555 reported cases of Appendicitis post COVID-19 Vaccine in WHO VigiAccess, times an under-reporting factor of 100, means potentially 100,000s of cases worldwide.
Does this seem like an acceptable “Serious Adverse Event” when it comes to appendicitis? (Mitchell et al)
90% of appendicitis were classified as serious
85% were hospitalized
26% were life-threatening
2% were disabled
0.3% died
Dozens of children under age 12 injured in VAERS requiring surgery, including a 20 month old girl from New York with a ruptured appendix after 1st Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine (poor child).
VAERS 2651258 - 1.67 year old (20 month old) girl from New York had 1st Moderna mRNA on June 29, 2022. She had appendicitis where her appendix ruptured, requiring surgery on March 23, 2023.
Typical Pfizer case:
VAERS 1932534 - 6 year old girl from Kansas, had 1st Pfizer mRNA on Nov.27, 2021. Next day developed vomiting, pain, diagnosed with appendicitis, surgery on Dec.3, 2021 revealed perforated appendix.
My concern is for the LONG TERM - specifically regarding Turbo Cancers of the Appendix.
Appendix cancers are extremely rare (1 in a million), but they’re starting to show up at Stage 4, in young people, large tumors, extremely aggressive, just like other COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers I’ve been writing about.
Nov.7, 2023 - Thunder Bay, ON - 20s year old Hannah Deley had months of severe abdominal pain, and after appendix surgery was found to have Stage 4 Appendix Cancer with small lesions throughout her lungs.
Sep.29, 2023 - Jessup, MD - 43 year old Pamela Harrison had stomach pains and was rushed to have her appendix removed on Sep.15, 2023. “My appendix came back fully covered in Stage 4 cancer”. Now needs to have 80% of her colon removed!
Aug.14, 2023 - Wellington, FL - Sharika Moss was found to have a 10-15cm mass behind her uterus. It was cancer of the appendix and intestines.
June 18, 2023 - Dallas, TX - 40s year old Home Care Nurse (COVID-19 Vaccine Mandated) Eber Delgado was diagnosed with Stage 4 Appendix Cancer and needs a major surgery.
CDC Official wrote in an email to FDA Officials on Dec.11, 2020: “The Vaccine clearly causes hyperplasia of lymphoid tissue and that could cause appendicitis and small bowel obstruction”. Yeah, in the short term.
What about the LONG TERM? CDC had no clue and didn't give a damn.
Can COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause Stage 4 Turbo Cancers of the Appendix? Although the information is preliminary at this time, I believe they do.
That means children and young adults are at risk of yet another Turbo Cancer (of the Appendix) developing in the LONG TERM.
This is an unacceptable Serious Adverse Event and Long Term risk.
Yet another reason to immediately halt COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in children of all ages and young adults, as risks far outweigh any possible benefit
(as if we didn't have more than enough reasons already!)