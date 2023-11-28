Pope Francis visits hospital after getting the flu

November 25, 2023

One day later:

Pope says he has lung inflammation, aide reads Sunday message for him

November 26, 2023

In a Message to Americans, Pope Francis Says Getting Vaccinated Is 'an Act Of Love'

August 18, 2021

Stephen Colbert Forced To Cancel ‘The Late Show’ This Week After Undergoing Surgery For Ruptured Appendix

November 27, 2023

Note how the title of this article obscures the point—that appendicitis is apparently an “adverse event” following “vaccination”:

Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines

Vaxxine X, December, 2021

In conclusion, this study highlights a possible adverse event to COVID-19 vaccines. However, the exact nature of the relationship, if any, needs further longitudinal studies to expand upon this initial report as this series cannot be used to prove or disprove causality. Greater knowledge of this as a possible adverse event will sensitise healthcare workers and those receiving the vaccine to monitor symptoms and seek medical attention in a timely manner when appropriate.

Triple-Vaccinated Stephen Colbert Forced Off Air

October 21, 2023

Late-night host Stephen Colbert has contracted COVID-19 for the second time, causing a halt in the filming of his CBS show, “The Late Show.”

The 57-year-old still contracted the virus despite three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ozzy Osbourne reveals tumor discovery: ‘Just want to be well enough to do one show’

November 26, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his health struggles, revealing surgical complications led to the discovery of a vertebral tumor.

In the summer of 2022, the former Black Sabbath vocalist underwent a series of four spinal surgeries to tend to damage caused by a fall three years prior. That June, his wife, Sharon, called it a “very major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.”

Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Feeling ‘Relieved’ After Getting His First COVID-19 Shot: Watch

February 15, 2021

Fans Concerned As Cher Is Spotted Outside Her Hotel During Thanksgiving: ‘She Can’t Even Walk’

November 27, 2023

Cher graced this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a stunning rendition of her new Christmas song from her latest Christmas album, “DJ Play A Christmas Song.” Hours after the performance, Cher was seen leaving her hotel room in an all-black outfit and matching boots and finally getting into her vehicle with the help of her bodyguard.

Shortly after, a clip of the singer walking to her car made it to entertainment photographer Elder Ordonez’s Instagram page with the caption, “Cher is seen leaving her Hotel just hours after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this afternoon.” The snap soon raised concerns among users who thought she looked stressed and could barely walk.

Two-time PGA Tour winner reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

November 26, 2023

A two-time PGA Tour winner has revealed he’s battling Parkinson’s.

John Senden told ABC Sport during this past week’s Australian PGA that he was diagnosed with the disease, which affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by the nerves, about 18 months ago. But the 52-year-old Senden, who missed the cut Friday at Royal Queensland in Brisbane, said he desires to keep competing.

Jamie Foxx 'Still Struggling' After Mysterious Health Complication: 'He’s Being Very Careful'

November 26, 2023

Jamie Foxx has been steadily walking the road to recovery since suffering a terrifying health scare earlier this year that left him hospitalized.

Although the Strays actor seems to be getting back into the swing of things, showcasing playing sports and attending birthday parties on his social media, there have been signs that the unnamed illness may have taken a toll on the Hollywood star.

“Rumors” that Foxx had been injected, as (reportedly) mandated on the set of They Cloned Tyrone (his latest film), sparked a propaganda cyber-flood “debunking” them, without a one of them denying Foxx was “vaccinated,” so that they inadvertently confirmed the “rumors.”

‘Bachelor’ Star Hailey Merkt Shares Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

November 27, 2023

Former “Bachelor” contestant Hailey Merkt has shared a health update after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

On November 22, 2023, she took to her Instagram Stories to say that she is officially in remission.

“There was a 2% chance of this treatment working… And it f****** did! I am in remission!!!

To everyone that prayed, thought of me. Sent positive energy my way, sent words of encouragement… Thank you. I truly believe that the energy from everyone helped bring this miracle to life. It definitely gave me a lot of hope,” she wrote.

