UNITED STATES

Daryl Hall shuts down PNE concert after three songs due to COVID

August 23, 2024

Daryl Hall walked off the stage during his solo show at the PNE Fair Wednesday night after just three songs, saying he felt ill. Hall’s manager Jonathan Wolfson said afterward that he has tested positive for COVID and is also cancelling a Friday show at the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho. PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said Hall tried to perform as part of the PNE Fair’s Summer Night Concerts series but “he left the stage because he was not well and couldn’t return. The 77-year-old Hall — known for his hit-making collaboration with fellow Philly soul veteran John Oates in the 1980s and ’90s as well as for his solo career — had stepped into the concert lineup after ’70s punk-new wave rockers Blondie cancelled a series of shows including the Vancouver date.

Link

Kathleen Turner leaves stage during performance of musical at Ogunquit Playhouse

August 16, 2024

Ogunquit, Maine — A spokesperson for the Ogunquit Playhouse said actress Kathleen Turner left the stage during a performance of a musical she is starring in at the Maine theater. Carol Chiavetta, the theater's director of marketing and communications, told Maine's Total Coverage that Turner started feeling ill during Friday's 2 p.m. matinee of the musical "A Little Night Music" and could not complete her performance. Turner has been starring as Madame Armfeldt in the musical's run at the Ogunquit Playhouse, which started July 18 and is set to end after two scheduled shows on Saturday. Chiavetta said Turner's understudy finished the rest of Friday afternoon's show, and that Turner's status for the 8 p.m. show is unclear. Turner, 70, won two Golden Globes for her performances in the 1980s films "Romancing the Stone" and "Prizzi's Honor." The actress has spoken publicly about her decades-long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis.

Link

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

Coal Chamber postpone tour after frontman Dez Fafara’s near-death medical emergency

August 16, 2024

Coal Chamber were set to launch a headlining US tour featuring Fear Factory, Twizted, and Black Satellite next week, but the outing has been postponed after frontman Dez Fafara [58] experienced a near-death medical emergency. The “Fiend for the Fans Tour” was supposed to launch on August 23rd, but is now set to kick off on March 5th, 2025, in Denver, and run through an April 18th show in Maplewood, Minnesota. Fafara, who had previously battled long COVID, detailed his harrowing medical experience is an open letter to fans, writing: “With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I’m writing to you from my bed. I’ve been running 6 miles daily, I’ve been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I’m excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I’d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul COVID tried to kill me. Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a cat scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the Tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening.”

Link

Iconic New Orleans drummer Shannon Powell recovering from devastating stroke, heart attack

August 23, 2024

Shannon Powell, the jovial, iconic New Orleans drummer known as the “King of Treme,” set out on what he thought would be a quick grocery run hours before his scheduled performance at the Satchmo Summerfest on Aug. 4. But instead of powering his all-star band at the festival that afternoon, Powell found himself at University Medical Center, fighting for his life after a devastating medical emergency. Powell, who spent six years touring and recording with Harry Connick Jr. and is a mainstay at Preservation Hall, was driving to the grocery when he first experienced symptoms that Sunday. He pulled over and called his wife, Lucritia, who quickly arrived and drove him to the hospital. Doctors discovered the 62-year-old Powell had suffered a life-threatening hemorrhagic stroke caused by bleeding in his brain. While undergoing emergency care for the stroke, he had a heart attack. According to an account posted online by Lucritia, her husband’s heart function was reduced to 20% and he was left with congestive heart failure and blood clots. Currently, Lucritia wrote, Shannon “remains in recovery surrounded by his family. He is thankful to be alive but faces a challenging and uncertain road to recovery.”

Link