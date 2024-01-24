UNITED STATES

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic hospitalized after medical emergency at team dinner in Utah

January 17, 2024

A member of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic suffered a medical emergency at a restaurant in Utah on Tuesday during a team dinner. ESPN reports the issue was "sudden and serious." "Coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner. Milojevic, a 46-year-old from Serbia, joined the Warriors coaching staff in 2021.

Arizona basketball standout Christian Koloko’s NBA career threatened by blood clot

January 19, 2024

Former Arizona Wildcats big man Christian Koloko’s young NBA career is threatened by a blood clotting issue, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Toronto Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Charania reported there have been teams interested in picking Koloko up, but he was referred to the league’s Fitness-To-Play Panel, which would have to clear him to play again. Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday that the health status of Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.” Koloko has not played this season because of what the Raptors called a “respiratory issue.” Koloko was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and made First Team All Pac-12 during his junior year in 2021-22. He played 91 games for the Wildcats over three seasons and is fifth in program history with 162 blocked shots. Toronto selected him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 33 overall pick. Koloko played 58 games with 19 starts for the Raptors as a rookie last season and averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds with a block per game.

‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park in Recovery After Hospitalization From Critical Septic Shock

January 19, 2024

Ashley Park is recovering and looking back on a health scare that she endured for the first few weeks of the new year. Taking to social media Friday, the Emily in Paris star revealed that while on holiday in December into New Year’s, her tonsillitis developed into an infection that resulted in a “critical septic shock” that infected “several” organs. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Park shared on Instagram alongside photos of herself in a hospital bed and recovering.

No age reported.



QVC Host Kim Gravel Gets Support from Fans Over Recent Health Diagnosis

January 23, 2024

Kim Gravel is learning a whole new meaning for self-love.

The QVC host recently took to social media to open up about a recent health scare involving bells palsy, or paralysis on one side of her face, which has visibly changed the way she looks.

But instead of feeling down about her altered appearance, the 52-year-old TV personality is making a point to continue loving herself and her body, no matter what obstacles are thrown her way.

https://parade.com/news/qvc-host-kim-gravel-health-diagnosis-bells-palsy-instagram-video

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Suffers 'Severe' Medical Emergency

January 18, 2024

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus recently dealt with a scary medical situation. On Thursday, Jan. 18, the 24-year-old revealed that she suffered a "severe stroke," which left her "breaking down crying" when she learned what had happened to her. In snaps from the hospital posted via Instagram Stories, the singer shared the news, following up with an image of her in a pink hooded blanket to keep warm. "Like I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," text over her face read. Though she included no details surrounding the cause of the stroke, Cori has dealt with other health problems for several years. After overcoming physical and mental health challenges in the past, including a suicide attempt in 2021, Broadus spoke out last year about making lifestyle changes, including going "all natural" and taking a more holistic approach to her health. "I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago," she said in September 2023. "I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas."

Good Morning Charleston anchor Alissa Holmes OK after on-air medical emergency

January 18, 2024

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. — Thursday morning during Good Morning Charleston, Anchor Alissa Holmes had a medical emergency while on air. Her co-workers recognized there was a problem and immediately stepped in to help. They called 911 and stayed by her side until EMS arrived.

Meteorologist Keith Marler Is Still Smiling Despite Multiple Health Issues

January 17, 2024

In chilly Minneapolis, Keith Marler is a much-loved meteorologist with Fox 9 News. The University of Maryland alum has battled multiple health setbacks in recent months — but has retained his affable personality and fun sense of humor nonetheless. Indeed, the cheerful dad of two has been coping with an ongoing and very difficult health condition. He also appears to have gotten injured recently. So what is going on with Keith? Here's what we know about his health and how he's handling the challenges in his life.

Keith appeared on Twitter on Jan. 15, 2024, and shared a not-so-shocking weather update for his followers. "Say it with us … STILL COOOOOLD!!" he captioned a short video that showed his Fox 9 News team in the background — as well as his wife, Susan. Then, the happy-go-lucky weatherman said, "Wifey Susan is today’s 'Keith on crutches driver' again today, so big thanks to her for hauling my knee-less self to work so early in the a.m.!" We don't know specifically how Keith, who gets up before 3 a.m. according to his bio, hurt his knee, but he hinted that he may have hurt it live on air.

Being on crutches isn't the only challenge that Keith has faced in recent months. He also had to deal with a debilitating case of vertigo, caused by inner ear issues. The Twin Cities weatherman was first diagnosed with vertigo in July 2023. According to Penn Health, this condition causes sufferers to experience constant and sustained sensations of motion or spinning akin to dizziness. Although we don't know this to be the case for Keith, vertigo can cause people to fall and injure themselves. He reportedly described his symptoms on air, saying that his inner ear "went haywire" and that he had a tough road to recovery — one that took longer than expected. According to Awea Muse, Keith also said that his rehabilitation from vertigo was a "meandering journey, marked by occasional setbacks, slow progress, and even frustrating moments of regression."

HGTV Star Secretly Marries Longtime Beau Amid ‘Debilitating’ Health Crisis

January 19, 2024

When Cristy Lee returns to HGTV in the new competition series “Battle on the Mountain,” debuting on January 22, 2024, it will signify a fresh start for the real estate expert and car enthusiast. Since premiering her HGTV show “Steal This House” in 2022, Lee has been navigating two serious health challenges while planning a secret wedding from her bed, according to People. She revealed to the magazine that she married her longtime beau in November, determined not to let the speed bumps in her health journey keep her from the altar. Lee, who’s also starred on Motortrend’s “Garage Squad” and “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” married her boyfriend of eight years, John Hawkins, on November 18, 2023. But the couple didn’t announce their nuptials publicly for two months. On January 19, Lee posted a photo on Instagram from their wedding and wrote, “Just gonna leave this right here…” According to People, the couple threw a wedding for 160 guests in Michigan, where they live, at the historic Packard Proving Grounds, a 17-acre site that became the home of the Packard Motor Car Co. in 1927. Hawkins, who works for General Motors, and Lee fell in love with the site because it “oozed automobilia and history,” she said.

But days after booking the venue in early 2023 — following Hawkins’ proposal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just before Christmas — Lee woke up with a severe migraine that caused progressive swelling and pain for a week, finally requiring a trip to the ER, she shared in an October Instagram post. That was the beginning of a wild health journey she’s been on for the past year. Eventually diagnosed with Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease (TED), Lee underwent two eye surgeries and started a treatment plan that has included getting steroid injections in her eyes, she revealed via Instagram on January 18.

Lee first let fans know about her health crisis in August 2023, when she posted a brief video on Instagram to show fans her swollen and bruised face, revealing that the previous eight months had been “the most challenging time in my entire life. Graves causes hyperthyroidism,” she informed her followers. “I experienced a ‘thyroid storm’ so basically went from being asymptomatic my entire life to the ER in less than a week. Monitoring heart rate, blood pressure and lots of medication took a few months to stabilize, I choose to have a Total Thyroidectomy.” According to Mayo Clinic, a total thyroidectomy is the removal of the thyroid gland, which “makes hormones that control every part of your metabolism, from your heart rate to how quickly you burn calories.” Upon its removal, Lee wrote on Instagram, her doctors found cancer in her thyroid. Though Lee has found her Graves’ disease to be manageable, she said her rare eye condition has been far worse to navigate.

No age reported.

Amy Robach makes emotional admission about terminal cancer impacting someone close to her

January 16, 2024

Amy Robach has shared a very personal story on social media about someone incredibly close to her. The former Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details of her good friend, Morgan Mitchell, who is living with terminal metastatic breast cancer. The Amy and T.J. Podcast star urged fans that more needs to be done in the way of raising awareness of MBC and shared a number of photos of the pair of them together from over the years. In the caption, Amy wrote: "Meet one of my best friends... Morgan Mitchell. She is a bad ass. A three time marathoner, with a high powered media sales job, and she is living with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. MBC isn't something we talk about much in the media - right now there are treatments available but it's ultimately terminal - and so many women's stories, like Morgan's, are never told because people shy away from things that are sad or scary. But we HAVE to talk about this disease!"

No age reported.

Al B. Sure Was in a Coma for Two Months, but Has Made a Remarkable Recovery

January 16, 2024

Radio host and musical artist Al B. Sure, whose full name is Albert Joseph Brown III, is still living in the wake of a remarkably serious health scare. Al was in a coma for two months in 2022, and his condition was so serious that at one point, his doctors considered putting him in hospice. Thankfully, Al's condition has improved considerably since that low point. Now, more than a year later, many are still wondering what happened to Al in 2022, and what he has said about it. Al's health complications started when he collapsed in 2022 while he was working on new music. Al was hospitalized and was eventually diagnosed with multiple serious illnesses, including renal failure. "I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on," Al explained after he woke up from a coma that lasted for two months. As part of his treatment, Al received a new liver and said that he was now on the mend.

