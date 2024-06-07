Tiger Woods' appearance at charity poker event leaves fans concerned

June 5, 2024

Tiger Woods has sparked worry among his fans has following a social media video featuring him.

The golf legend was filmed by professional poker player Phil Hellmuth during his Tiger Jam poker charity event. Known for attracting celebrities and renowned figures in the poker world, Woods’ poker night is a celebrated occasion.

In the video, Woods is seen telling Hellmuth about his fulfilling project, explaining that the most rewarding aspects of his foundation are the personal narratives shared by kids after they've been given an education through his project.

Hellmuth uploaded the video of himself speaking with Woods and gaming streamer Ninja. Lauding the five-time Masters champion, the poker pro thanked Woods for organizing the event before he praised his TGR project.

However, the video caused confusion among his fans, with some questioning if Woods had been enjoying a few drinks, or if he was just not feeling well as he slurred his words. A golf fan's account posted: "Can we be real for a second here? Is there nobody close enough to him in his camp that can step in and get him some real help? Somebody in his family? Anyone? No one wants to see him like this. It sucks."

Martin Lawrence gives health update after concern from fans

June 5, 2024

Martin Lawrence has insisted he's "healthy as hell" despite concern over his wellbeing.

The 59-year-old actor has responded to fans' fears after plenty of speculation over a clip of him at the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere.

In footage from the screening last month, his co-star Will Smith appeared to help him to his feet before Martin looked at the crowd, with many interpreting his expressed as confused.

Speaking on Hot 97's 'Erbo in the Morning' this week, he said: "I'm fine. I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed.

Kansas City Chiefs Cancel Practice Amid Medical Emergency, Leaving NFL Fans Concerned

June 6, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs had a scary morning at their OTAs, ultimately canceling their practice after a medical emergency for one of the players on the field.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a backup defensive lineman had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The player was later identified as BJ Thompson, a backup defensive end who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pelissero reported that Thompson was taken from the field in an ambulance, but was in stable condition when he left.

All planned media availability for Thursday have been moved to Friday in the wake of the incident.

