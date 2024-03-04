UNITED STATES

Frightening 8-car crash in Glendale triggered by driver's medical emergency

March 1, 2024

Glendale, Calif. -- Eight cars were involved in a frightening wreck in Glendale after a driver passed out behind the wheel. The chain-reaction crash, which occurred Thursday morning, was caught on at least two dashcams. Fortunately, no one in any of the cars that were hit was seriously injured. Police say the driver in a white car suffered a medical emergency and sideswiped one car. That driver passed out, but the car kept going, hitting six other vehicles at the intersection of Glen Oaks and Brand Boulevards. That driver was not hurt in the collision but was taken to the hospital for the medical emergency that led to the crash.

Fire truck slams into Long Island building, causing collapse

March 1, 2024

LONG ISLAND - A fire truck crashed into a building, causing a partial collapse, in Oceanside on Long Island Friday.

Police say the fire engine was heading northbound, responding to a call on the other side of Sunrise Highway when the accident occurred.

Family: Woman who crashed into Canton Walmart suffered seizure

March 1, 2024

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman in a black Jeep SUV ended up inside a Walmart after she drove through one of the entrances Friday afternoon. Several people were injured, including a child, police said.

Family members told FOX 2 off-camera that the woman suffered a seizure, leading her to crash; she is expected to recover. However, police have not confirmed that as the cause.

3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Cary, 1 driver suspected to have had ‘medical emergency’

March 1, 2024

Cary, N.C. — As the Friday commute was tapering down Friday morning, a head-on collision took place in Cary at the intersection of NC Highway 55 and High House Road. Cary police responded to the crash, which took place around 9:20 a.m. near the entrance of the High House Crossing shopping complex. Police said the driver of a black truck veered into oncoming traffic before slamming into the front end of a gray minivan. The force of the hit was enough to push the minivan backward where it collided with a gray sedan, according to Cary police. Crews investigating the crash believe the driver of the truck had a medical emergency which caused the crash, but that will not be officially concluded until further investigation can be done. As a result of the crash, the driver of the truck, the minivan and a juvenile passenger who was in the minivan were all hospitalized for observation, Cary police said. At this time, there are no charges filed in connection to the head-on crash.

Medical emergency leads to critical accident in Killeen, Texas

February 29, 2024

A 57-year-old woman is fighting for her life after her vehicle collided with a utility pole on Stagecoach Road, according to local authorities. The Killeen Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Officers, dispatched to the 2700 block of Stagecoach Road, found the woman in her red 2016 Mitsubishi SUV and immediately performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests that the driver suffered a medical issue while heading westbound on Stagecoach Road, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and collide with a utility pole. The woman was rushed to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in critical condition.

Two dramatic rescues in Florida:

Woman jumps into action to help truck driver suffering medical emergency

February 28, 2024

Lake Mary, Fla. - A video circulating on social media shows a man and woman trying to help a truck driver who appeared to be having a medical issue while behind the wheel. The 18-wheeler is seen rolling through an intersection. It happened at the intersection of Rinehart Road and H.E. Thomas Jr. Pkwy. Friday morning. FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns spoke to the woman seen in the video trying to help the driver. "The lights of the vehicle weren't working right, and I could see that he was violently shaking," said Kat Stout. She said she was driving home from dropping her kids off at school when she saw the truck approaching her. "A gentleman had gotten out of the car and was on the semi, and looking around asking for help, and so I just got out of my car," she said. The woman is then seen running through traffic, heading toward the truck. She said, "He was clearly unresponsive, had a medical emergency, so I just started banging on the window to try and say, 'Sir! Sir! Let's wake up!'" FOX 35 confirmed that Seminole County Fire Rescue and Lake Mary Fire Rescue responded to the scene Friday morning. "The whole day was emotional for me because I was really worried about the guy, and I don't even know if he's ok," Stout said. FOX 35 is working to get an update on the man who suffered that medical episode.

Kiddush Hashem: Lubavitch EMT revives man in cardiac arrest in Florida crash

February 26, 2024

A Lubavitcher driving with his family in Davie, Florida, Sunday was one of the first to come across the scene of a crash. Using his skills learned as an EMT, he jumped into action, reviving a man in cardiac arrest and saving a life. The Lubavitch hero, who has requested to remain anonymous, shared the story of the “save” with JewishMiami.info and explained that the lesson here is that every person can be that “hero” and save a persons life. The Lubavitcher and his family had come across the crash just moments after the pickup truck had left the roadway and rolled into a canal, leaving the vehicle on its roof and water pouring into the vehicles cab. He, along with some other witnesses, quickly jumped into the water and attempted to free two trapped people, a husband and wife, who remained inside the upside down vehicle. After a few minutes they succeeded in opening up one of the vehicles doors and were able to free the wife, who was conscious and alert. The husband was also quickly pulled from the vehicle, but was in significantly worse condition. “His face was blue and he did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing,” the Lubavitcher explained. “No one else apparently knew what to do so I began hands only CPR.” As a EMT with extensive training in Basic Life Support, the Lubavitcher was able to provide high quality hands-only CPR to the husband, whom after a few minutes regained pulses and began to breath on his own. “At that point we laid him on his side and waited for the ambulance to arrive,” the rescuer explained. The husband and wife were quickly whisked off to the local hospital for care, and the Lubavitcher is being hailed as a hero. As of Monday morning the couple are recuperating and in good condition at the local hospital.

Man suffers medical emergency after crash involving stolen car on South Side

February 26, 2024

Chicago, IL — A man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency following a crash involving a stolen car on the South Side. According to Chicago police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue, in New City. Officers say a Mitsubishi, which had allegedly been stolen, was headed northbound along Ashland when it rear-ended a Jeep that was traveling in the same direction. Following the crash, officers say four people allegedly fled from the Mitsubishi and were later taken into custody. Police say the man who was driving the Jeep suffered a medical emergency at the scene after the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers say charges are pending against the four individuals who were allegedly involved.

UNITED KINGDOM

Man injured in M1 crash after driver suffers medical episode, South Yorkshire Police confirm

February 27, 2024

Yorkshire - A man has been rushed to hospital following a crash on the M1 southbound, which occurred after a driver 'experienced a medical episode'. The collision took place on the M1 southbound between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, Barnsley this morning. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "It is reported that the driver of a silver Skoda experienced a medical episode and collided with the central reservation. "A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing."

GERMANY

Light rail accident in Stuttgart: several injured

February 24, 2024

In a head-on collision of two light rail vehicles, two women were seriously injured in Stuttgart in the morning and eleven others were slightly to moderately injured. A light rail driver was trapped and had to be freed, a spokesman for the fire brigade said. It is still unclear why the accident occurred. According to the police, a train of the line U9 (direction Untertürkheim) probably was in the area of the Inselstraße. Then the following U4 moved onto the standing track. The accident is certainly one of the most serious accidents in the history of the Stuttgart Light Rail since the introduction of the Stadtbahn almost 40 years ago.

Note: Other paywalled sites report that a “medical emergency" might have been the cause.

ITALY

Accident in the industrial area of Salerno: a man feels ill and skids

February 24, 2024

Yet another road accident that has made us fear the worst. A man lost control of his car and ended up off the road in Wenner, near the industrial area of Salerno. The man was promptly helped by the 118 health workers who arrived on site and then transferred him to the "Ruggi" hospital. The cause of the accident was a sudden illness that struck the man. The police also arrived on site for all investigations

