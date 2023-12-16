UNITED STATES

George Clooney so badly stricken with Covid he was forced to direct new film from bed

December 11, 2023

George Clooney ended up so sick when he contracted Covid that he was forced to direct his latest film from bed. The 62-year-old actor made part of The Boys in the Boat, which was filmed last year but is due out later this month, on his iPad while bedbound after he fell ill with the virus – with his producer partner Grant Heslov lending a hand from the set. Clooney told People magazine: “I was really sick. It was my first time getting Covid. I’m on an iPad hacking away from my bedroom. Grant was sitting on the camera and they’d hold up the iPad to Cal and I’d go, ‘Ah, go fast.’ I’d rasp out ‘Faster’ whatever that was. We only had to do it for a week.” A string of other staff on the film – including star Joel Edgerton, 49 – were also hit with the virus. The actor and director believes an intimate dinner with cast members from the movie, which tells the story of the University of Washington’s rowing team of underdogs making it to the 1936 Olympics, helped spread the virus even though they were all “tested and vaccinated”.

https://www.aol.com/george-clooney-badly-stricken-covid-104205558.html

‘Grow Up’: George Clooney Slams Unvaxxed Stars, Compares Getting Jab To Fighting ‘Nazis’

October 6, 2021

https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/06/george-clooney-covid-19-vaccine-fighting-nazis/

Patti Smith hospitalized in Italy, forced to cancel multiple shows

December 13, 2023

Rock icon Patti Smith was briefly hospitalized in Italy ahead of multiple events during an eight-night tour in Europe, according to local outlets.

The 76-year-old Grammy nominee was observed at a hospital in Bologna Tuesday “due to a sudden illness,” reports TGCOM24.

The incident resulted in the cancellation of Tuesday’s performance at Teatro Duse in Bologna.

“With great regret, we inform the kind public that the concert of @thisispattismith scheduled today December 12, 2023 at 9 pm will not be able to go on stage due to a sudden illness that has affected the artist,” Teatro Duse said in an Instagram post, noting that tickets would be refunded in coming days.

https://www.nydailynews.com/2023/12/13/patti-smith-hospitalized-italy-shows-canceled/

Smith was “vaccinated”:

More from Smith on “vaccination” (it’s a “political question”):

“It’s a terrible epidemic in the 21st century, and it got magnified in the period that Trump was elected and it’s really gone viral,” she says. “These are the most complex times, partly because of social media and misinformation. Everything becomes a political question. People wouldn’t even get vaccines or wear masks because it became a political stance … and then they get sick and really regret that they didn’t take the time or it didn’t open their mind to the to the situation.” She pauses. “I don’t know what the answer is, except that we just have to fight for what is right.”

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/oct/29/patti-smith-interview-cop26-we-have-to-fight-for-what-is-right

Skid Row Forced To Cancel Remainder Of Tour

December 13, 2023

Earlier this year, the band was forced to cancel the third North American leg of their tour with Buckcherry, as Gronwall needed “more time to recover” from an illness. Gronwall previously received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two and a half years ago, and it makes it more difficult for the singer to recover quickly from being sick. The band was approaching the end of their 2023 touring but unfortunately had to cancel the remaining three concerts due to members of the band and touring party coming down with the flu and C*vid.

Link

The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand shares cancer diagnosis

December 13, 2023

The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Sharing the update on his Instagram account, Marquand told his followers that he'd received the diagnosis after getting a growth on his nose checked out. He encouraged fans to take care of their health. "Well folks, I finally decided to listen - to family, friends, and fans," he wrote alongside a series of images, which included his nose after surgery and the growth after it had been removed. "Countless people told me to get my nose checked over the past four years and I always said I was too busy and couldn't possibly find the time...which was partially true. My schedule has been absolutely bonkers for longer than I can remember." Marquand is best known for his role as Aaron in the long-running series The Walking Dead, having joined the show in season 5. The actor has since gone on to appear in the MCU as Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Marquand also voiced the character in the animated series What If...?. Recently, he was cast in the lead role in the upcoming film Tuesday's Flu.

Link

‘American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Speaks out After Tumor Surgery

December 13, 2023

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor on her face. In a post-surgery health update shared just days after revealing her Trigeminal neuralgia diagnosis, Colby told fans that she is "recovering at home and feeling amazing." "Obviously I have pain in my face from the surgical site and throat still hurts from the throat tube, but the pain throughout my entire body that has prevented me from doing so much is almost gone," Colby wrote. "I feel about 2-10% of the pain I felt only 2 days ago." According to the American Picker's star, the procedure is one she will likely have to undergo multiple times throughout her life. "I will most likely have to have this procedure again in a few years and throughout my life regularly, but it's worth it," she explained. "I'm not afraid of the surgery, it's the pain from the tumor pressing on my nerves that is terrifying so. I’m lucky! I have insurance and the money to get help because I held on to a good job for 15 years that affords enough of a wage to buy my own good insurance."

Link

Hallmark Star Reveals Mom’s Cancer Diagnosis & Posts ‘Urgent Message’

December 14, 2023

This holiday season, Hallmark star and Broadway actress Patti Murin is feeling especially grateful for her family’s health. On December 14, 2023, Murin shared a lengthy Instagram post revealing that her mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer but has completed treatment successfully. Murin wrote that her underwent a lumpectomy and 16 rounds of radiation. The experience has reminded the “Mystic Christmas” star how important it is to be diligent about breast health, sharing an “urgent message” with fans to encourage them to schedule their regular mammograms and speak up for themselves with their health care teams.

Link

Joshua Ray Walker Reveals Colon Cancer Battle, Sets Surgery Date

December 14, 2023

Texas singer-songwriter Joshua Ray Walker has revealed he is battling colon cancer and will be undergoing surgery in January. Walker, who released his album What Is It Even? earlier this year, took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 14) to update fans on his health battle. “I have been dealing with some health issues this year that have made my quality of life on the road and off pretty brutal lately,” he wrote. “Even though my prognosis isn’t what I would have hoped for, it is a huge relief to have some answers and a course of action moving forward. Basically, my doctors have found a localized cancer in my colon, and I will be undergoing surgery to remove part of my colon on January 3rd. Luckily, we found it early, and it’s likely I’ll make a full recovery without further treatment. This is great news, but I will need to take a few months off after the surgery to recover.”

No age reported.

Link

NHL Legend issues tragic news on his health via online statement

December 13, 2023

NHL legend Kelly Chase, known for his tough and fearless demeanor during his career as an enforcer, is now facing the biggest fight of his life – a battle with leukemia. Chase, who amassed over 2,000 penalty minutes in his 458-game career, has never shied away from a fight on the ice. Now, he's channeling that same fighting spirit in a different arena – against cancer. In a recent statement, Chase highlighted the significance of the #HockeyFightsCancer initiative, emphasizing its importance in raising funds for a research grant at the Siteman Cancer Center through the V Foundation. Notably, this research grant aims to advance treatment options at the very hospital where Chase is currently undergoing his own battle with leukemia.

No age reported.

Link

Former NHL player, coach Tony Granato reveals cancer diagnosis

December 11, 2023

Former NHL player and coach Tony Granato is taking a temporary leave of absence from his job as a TV analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL Network after being diagnosed with cancer.

Granato, who played 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks before coaching the Colorado Avalance for three seasons, revealed Sunday that he will begin treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma this week.

"My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already," he wrote in revealing his diagnosis.

No age reported.

https://www.aol.com/former-nhl-player-coach-tony-125308716.html

Chiefs injury update: Seasonal illness strikes Kansas City locker room

December 13, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their practice week on Wednesday ahead of their Week 15 tilt with the New England Patriots. Two starters on offense remain absent from practice, yet the Chiefs got some reinforcements on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs have already dealt with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball lately with Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and Bryan Cook. Now, a pair of defenders are missing practice due to seasonal illnesses. "We've got a couple of guys that are under the weather," Reid said. "Leo (Chenal) and Mike Edwards." Hopefully, both players can log some limited practices on Thursday and return to full participation by the end of the practice week.

Link

Family of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley reveals daughter's cancer diagnosis

December 11, 2023

Cincinnati - The daughter of a Cincinnati Reds player was diagnosed with leukemia, her family announced. Reds outfielder Jake Fraley's daughter, Avery, just turned five at the end of November. At such a young age, she's battling cancer -- but she's not doing it alone. She has the support of Reds country behind her. Fraley was a key member of the team that brought a lot of cheering and excitement last season.

Link

Georgia ‘Santa Claus’, 65, diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer gets his own holiday miracle beating the disease that nearly stole Christmas

December 9, 2023

A man known for portraying Santa Claus was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after he presented symptoms of jaundice. He underwent chemotherapy and pancreatoduodenectomy or the Whipple procedure. According to the National Institute of Health, this surgery is very complex, but its main objective is to remove tumors from the pancreas. Jonathan Byrd, 65, better known as "Santa Claus" to families in north Georgia with his naturally long white beard, entered this holiday season with an added bit of gratitude after a rough couple of years due to an unsuspected cancer diagnosis. As Byrd prepared for a year of treatment, he wrestled with the thought of stepping away from portraying Santa Claus. “It was a very long, dry holiday…A lot of the things that I had grown to enjoy weren’t happening. I didn’t do the tree lighting, and I didn’t do the cookies with Santa,” he said. The retired plumber spent most of last year undergoing treatment, which included 12 rounds of chemotherapy. He also underwent a 14-hour surgery called a pancreatoduodenectomy or the Whipple procedure. Although Byrd’s treatment spanned several months, it proved successful. “All of my scans since that surgery in April of 2022 have been absolutely clean,” he said. Now, with his health restored, Byrd got to reignite the Christmas spark that never fully extinguished inside him. This year, he’s back to portraying Santa Claus, adding more Christmas cheer to everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.

Link

Rapper Krayzie Bone Reflects on His 10-Day Hospital Stay After Near-Death Experience

December 12, 2023

Krayzie Bone is grateful to be alive after a serious cough turned into a 10-day hospital stay. In a revealing new interview, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper looked back on checking into a Southern California emergency room after coughing up copious amounts of blood in September. "I went to the emergency room and they gave me little bags that I was coughing the blood up in," he recalled to SPIN in an interview published Tuesday. "By the time they came to take me to a room, I had used three of those bags." Originally, Bone (born Anthony Henderson) was supposed to undergo a standard procedure to repair a ruptured artery in his lung. But when the bleeding didn't stop, doctors grew concerned. "I didn't even know how serious it was until I woke up," he explained. "They informed me of everything that was going on. The doctors in the ICU, I don't know if it's what they see every day, but their outlook was grim." While some doctors thought Bone needed a full lung transplant, others wanted to slow things down. After being intubated for several days, the rapper slowly began to improve and was released after 10 days.

No age reported.

Link

Busy Philipps reveals daughter Birdie, 15, suffered seizure while at school in Sweden

December 13, 2023

Busy Philipps’ 15-year-old daughter, Birdie, had a seizure earlier this month while at her boarding school in Sweden. The “Cougar Town” and "Freaks and Geeks” alum recounted the “terrifying” incident on her podcast, “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best,” on Wednesday, revealing that she had to watch the whole thing on FaceTime due to the teen being across the globe. “The paramedics were on FaceTime and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff — on FaceTime,” she said. Philipps explained that Birdie and her friend Sarah had traveled from their boarding school to Stockholm to see the new “Hunger Games” movie, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” when the seizure occurred in the movie theater.



Link

The View host Joy Behar, 81, tests positive for COVID for the FIRST TIME - as her co-hosts mock her for boasting that she had 'a special blood type' that made her immune

December 10, 2023

Joy Behar has lost her bragging rights about her immunity and 'special blood type' after getting COVID-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Whoopi Goldberg , 68, revealed live on The View Tuesday that Behar, 81, will be absent for the rest of the week following her positive test result. 'Joy is out this week. You know why? She finally got COVID,' she told the studio audience, who groaned in response. 'Three years, four years in, it finally got her.' Behar's co-stars couldn't resist joking about how she could no longer boast about her immune system after dodging the virus for nearly four years.

Link