George Clooney "badly stricken" with "Covid"; Patti Smith, Skid Row cancel shows; actor Ross Marquand, musicians Danielle Colby, Joshua Ray Walker, NHL's Kelly Chase, Tony Granato all have cancer
Patty Murin's mother, Reds' Jake Fraley's daughter, GA "Santa Claus" all have cancer; Krayzie Bone's "near-death experience"; Busy Philipps' daughter's (2nd) seizure; Joy Behar "tests positive"; more
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
George Clooney "badly stricken" with "Covid"; Patti Smith, Skid Row cancel shows; actor Ross Marquand, musicians Danielle Colby, Joshua Ray Walker, NHL's Kelly Chase, Tony Granato all have cancer
Tom Lockyer, captain of Premier League soccer team Luton Town, collapsed during a game this morning due to a heart attack.
To a person, each believed the Govt. BS " Safe & Effective" now lives are affected, maybe shortened?