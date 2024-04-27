Germany

“Thromboses were removed like fat earthworms” from Olympic cycling champion Kristina Vogel (33)

April 17, 2024

Former athlete Kristina Vogel suffered a pulmonary embolism and had to undergo emergency surgery. During the operation, the doctors discovered enormous thromboses in her lungs. The situation was absolutely life-threatening, writes Willi Huber. Vogel has been paralyzed since a serious accident in 2018 and is confined to a wheelchair. It is known that spinal cord injury patients have a lifelong increased risk of thrombosis. However, since 2021, this risk has also increased due to another circumstance: Covid-19 vaccinations. Of course, if nothing is known about the living conditions, general health and prophylactic measures of the young woman, it is difficult to guess the causes of her emergency. The fact is that Vogel intensively promoted the experimental mRNA vaccinations during the coronavirus period. In interviews, for example, she campaigned against national footballer Joshua Kimmich, who was critical of the vaccination. “First of all, I was shocked because I completely assumed he had already been vaccinated. Because 99 percent of the athletes I know have now been vaccinated. I found Kimmich's confession difficult because as a footballer he is a role model.” Vogel was clearly used – or abused – as testimony in October 2021 to publicly ridicule and debunk Kimmich's statements. She was allowed to say that she was convinced that “we can only get our old life back by vaccinating.” The text was copied verbatim by almost all available system media at the time. Joshua Kimmich apparently backed down after the public agitation against him. In December 2021 he indicated his willingness to be vaccinated – then in March 2022 it was reported that he had been “vaccinated and recovered”.

Monika Hohlmeier struggles with massive health problems

April 18, 2024

In a Munich clinic, Monika Hohlmeier (61), daughter of the CSU political icon Franz Josef Strauss and an experienced EU parliamentarian, is currently fighting for her health. Monika Hohlmeier, a member of the EU Parliament since 2009, suffers from a complex metabolic dysfunction as well as a serious autoimmune reaction. This acute disease affects several vital organs, in particular, the pancreas and thyroid gland. Doctors at the University Hospital Munich are currently busy stabilizing her condition. In order to be able to concentrate fully on her health, Hohlmeier deliberately decided against continuing her political activities. Hohlmeier has been struggling with health problems for some time, in June she was very weakened by a severe viral infection – probably corona. "I've been endlessly tired for months. In the past few weeks, I didn't like any food, no coffee, not a drop of alcohol anymore. I would have preferred to just sleep. Now, on Monday, I felt so bad that my internist sent me directly to the emergency room of the university hospital. I couldn't move anymore, I felt as if someone had given me knockout drops. My whole immune system had collapsed“.



Holhmeier in March 2021:

Where would you like to travel to? With a digital green certificate, the EU Commission wants to enable Europeans to travel safely during the corona pandemic this summer. This follow-up, which we have proposed today, is intended to serve as evidence that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. It is provided free of charge in digital form or in paper form.

Shock in Munich: Greens leader Mona Fuchs collapses during town hall speech

April 16, 2024

After almost 20 minutes, the city council meeting was over this Tuesday. Actually, the city council should have voted on the municipal heat planning. But it didn't come to that. The leader of the Green Party, Mona Fuchs, had collapsed at the lectern. The ambulance service was called. Mayor Dieter Reiter broke off the meeting. It is said that Fuchs was taken home to her family and that she is doing well according to the circumstances. A more serious illness is apparently, as it stood today, not behind it.

No age reported.

"That scared me": Ski star talks about her heart surgery

April 18, 2024

Pressure in the back, between the shoulder blades, no air, hyperventilating: cross-country skier Nadine Fähndrich suffered all this at a race in Canmore, Canada, in February. The 28-year-old had to stop the race. A week later, she underwent a medical procedure for benign cardiac arrhythmia. An athlete in the prime of her career and then diagnosed with arrhythmia. The doctor quickly gave her the green light to be able to fully strain again. So Fähndrich also started at the World Cup final. Now she is treating herself to two weeks of vacation – and then the summer training starts again.



Swiss marathon runner suffers heart attack

April 18, 2024

A shock a few days before the Zurich Marathon. Swiss runner Adrian Lehmann (34) suffered a heart attack in the final preparations for Sunday's race. Lehmann received medical care quickly and is in a stable condition: "Thanks to emergency assistance on site and a functioning rescue chain, Adrian was able to receive medical care and hospitalization in a timely manner. His condition is stable, but he remains hospitalized and under medical supervision until further notice, " the Swiss Athletics Federation's statement reads. A prognosis for the further course is impossible at the present time.

Udinese-Roma, illness on the pitch for Ndicka. Match suspended. Dazn: it could be a heart attack

April 14, 2024

Illness on the pitch for Ndicka [24] in the 69th minute. According to what reported by Dazn, the Roma defender suffered chest pain and left the field on a stretcher conscious, raising his thumb to reassure those around him. De Rossi went to the locker room to check on his condition. Upon his return, Roma asked to suspend the match and Udinese accepted. The player was obviously transferred to hospital. Federico Sala of Dazn says it could be a heart attack.

Sudden illness for the secretary of the penitentiary police union, Aldo Di Giacomo, during a tour of the Pescara prison

April 18, 2024

This morning he felt a sudden illness and it was necessary to intervene by doctors and take him to hospital. This was reported by deputy general secretary Gina Rescigno. Di Giacomo is under observation in the Pescara hospital, from which he should be discharged this evening or tomorrow at the latest.

No age reported.

Accident at the metro construction site in Collegno: a 52-year-old worker seriously injured

April 17, 2024

A near-tragedy occurred today, Wednesday 17 April, at the metro construction site in Collegno, near the Certosa station: a 52-year-old worker, of Maghrebi origin, fell from a height of a few metres, while he was working on the doors of a platform. The causes that led him to lose his balance and fall are yet to be established, but it could also have been a sudden illness: he was immediately treated and then rushed to Rivoli hospital, where he is hospitalized with a guarded prognosis. The Spresal technicians from ASL TO3 then arrived on site to shed light, together with the police, on the reasons that led to the accident. Meanwhile there is a man in very serious conditions in hospital.

Martina Peruzza found in a pool of blood behind the counter, drama at the Treviso shopping centre

April 17, 2024

She was found lying on the ground, in a pool of blood: it is a mystery as to the causes that brought Martina Peruzza, 30 years old, an employee of the parapharmacy located inside the Tosano hypermarket, to the point of dying in Colle Umberto. It happened on the evening of last March 20, a Wednesday, when two customers, who entered the store to make purchases, found her on the ground, already unconscious, behind the counter. They immediately called for help: the young woman was first taken to Conegliano, then, given the conditions, to Ca' Foncello in Treviso. Where she underwent emergency surgery. She is now in Motta di Livenza, where motor and neurological rehabilitation is underway.

