This a friend’s translation of Alina Lipp’s recent Telegram on the murder of Gonzalo Lira. (The German text is below.)

Outrageous facts have come to light about the murder of journalist Gonzalo Lira: The American, who was tortured to death in SIZO, a Kiev pre-trial detention center in a special wing controlled by the SBU, was the victim of extortionists. SIZO employees and an SBU agent extorted $250,000 from Gonzalo for a change of preventive treatment. The vice-consul of the US embassy, who dealt with the problems of Lira, knew about the blackmail and twice wrote a statement to the SBU and the OP. As a result, the extortionists began demanding $500,000 for Lira’s transfer at his own expense.

The money was to be transferred in cryptocurrency to the SBU agent’s bank.

Three days after the increase in rates, Gonzalo called his lawyer, but before the lawyer got there, he was killed. An ambulance crew found that he had died of cardiac arrest, with multiple burns from stun guns. The US embassy is silent, Zelensky's office is silent, the Ukrainian security service is ready to pay for the delivery of the body to Poland, and that's it. Curtain closed.

Ungeheuerliches bekannt geworden zum Mord an dem Journalisten Gonzalo Lira:

https://t.me/neuesausrussland/17654

Der Amerikaner, der in einem Kiewer Untersuchungsgefängnis in einem vom SBU kontrollierten Spezialtrakt zu Tode gefoltert wurde, war das Opfer von Erpressern. SIZO-Mitarbeiter und ein SBU-Agent erpressten von Gonzalo 250.000 Dollar für einen Wechsel der Präventivmaßnahme. Der Vizekonsul der US-Botschaft, der sich mit den Problemen von Lira befasste, wusste von der Erpressung und schrieb zweimal eine Erklärung an die SBU und die OP. Daraufhin begannen die Erpresser, 500.000 Dollar für die Überweisung auf eigene Kosten zu verlangen. Das Geld sollte in Kryptowährung auf eine Monobank-Karte des SBU-Mitarbeiters überwiesen werden.

Drei Tage nach der Erhöhung der Raten rief Gonzalo seinen Anwalt, doch vor dessen Ankunft wurde er getötet.

Eine Krankenwagenbesatzung stellte einen Herzstillstand und mehrere Verbrennungen an seinem Körper durch Elektroschocker fest. Die US-Botschaft schweigt, Zelenskys Büro schweigt, der ukrainische Sicherheitsdienst ist bereit, für die Lieferung des Leichnams nach Polen zu zahlen, und das war's. Vorhang zu.