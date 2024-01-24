Having hit us with "the virus," BLM, "January 6," "Ukraine," Gaza, "wildfires" and "transphobia," our would-be masters are promoting WAR WAR WAR WAR WAR (by the "democracies")
It's always been a racket, as Smedley Butler memorably said; but now it's simmering EVERYWHERE, arguably putting us at even graver risk than in October, 1962 (but with no JFK to cool it over here)
Stalingrad, 1942:
Warsaw, 1944:
Hanoi, 1971:
Gaza, 2024:
From UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps:
We've made the critical decision to set out our aspiration to reach 2.5% of GDP on defence and as we stabilise and grow this economy, we'll continue to strive to reach that as soon as possible…But now is the time for all allied and democratic [sic] nations across the world to do the same thing and ensure their defence spending is growing too…
Worth reading all of General Smedley Butlers “War is a Racket”: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/smedley-butler-smash-the-war-racket
Until the Domino’s guy stops coming and TikTok goes dark the average American will pay no heed.