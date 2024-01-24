Stalingrad, 1942:

Warsaw, 1944:

Hanoi, 1971:

Gaza, 2024:

From UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps:

We've made the critical decision to set out our aspiration to reach 2.5% of GDP on defence and as we stabilise and grow this economy, we'll continue to strive to reach that as soon as possible…But now is the time for all allied and democratic [sic] nations across the world to do the same thing and ensure their defence spending is growing too…