Huge truck veers into bike lane, plows through busy intersection, crushes a bus kiosk, comes to rest beside a house [VIDEO]
9 News Australia aired the footage, reporting that no one was hurt; and (of course) they neglected to ask WHY the 31-year-old driver lost control (or to note the global spike in such freak mishaps)
From a reader in Australia:
Professor MCM, thank you for all your tireless work.
In 95% vaccinated Australia, we are having an increasing number of single vehicle accidents - drivers having medical issues.
Here is a spectacular video of a really big truck in suburban Adelaide, with the 31-year-old driver experiencing a vaxxident:
Remarkably, no serious injuries. Cheers!
Welcome to Vaxstralia — buckle up!
No surprise that the comments are disabled on that YT video.