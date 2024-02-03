In a statement after Day 2 of his trial in Germany, Reiner Fuellmich reaffirms that HE is innocent, while his ACCUSERS are the guilty ones
He is wholly confident that he'll be vindicated
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a statement after Day 2 of his trial in Germany, Reiner Fuellmich reaffirms that HE is innocent, while his ACCUSERS are the guilty ones
That such big government operatives were involved in THIS is a red flag. That he was held without trial IS a red flag. Who is steering this whole thing? Who is collaborating? Considering the lawlessness of the finance system it makes absolute sense they would have to try to protect the assets. People that say there should be no profiting off of the covid resistance is delusional in that people have bills, people are giving up and losing careers because of their stance. I have no idea but I am anxious to see the great researchers that WILL expose it. Was Reiner's life spent fighting the bad guys? I hope that is true. But at this point I'm investing in the dog I am currently sitting that has more heart than the people running the world right now. More honesty in that face than many I've been forced to look at.
So let's see the paperwork from the court judgement. This isn't a he said/she said/ he said case. It should be proved one way or another by documents. And I do say documents because the German courts have not been shinning examples of truth and justice. So everyone should lay the documents on the table and then people can make an actual determination.
I find this whole thing really sad. All of these people did incredible work. They all took real risk to present the information on the Corona commission. Reiner may have the biggest name, but they all took a real risk. I have always disliked Reiner calling Viviana "mentally ill". He should just say she isn't telling the truth, produce his documents, and let the chips fall where they may. I think that is a cheap shot and it's a vicious thing to do.
I really don't know who is telling the truth here and I will wait for the documents before I make any decision. Whatever is the case, it does not erase the invaluable work of the commission and of all the people involved in that important work.