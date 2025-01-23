In America just this past week, 58 babies have "died suddenly," and 14 doctors died in Italy
Some standout horrors from our latest compilation, for those who don't have the time, and/or the stomach, to read through the entire "Died Suddenly" we posted yesterday
Naomi Wolf discusses the ongoing infanticide with Dr. William Thorp.
January 23, 2025
58 infants “died suddenly”:
A note from our researcher: I am sure readers have noticed the increasing number of infants in the weekly compilations. Mothers are also noticing that something is off. Check out the comment about the number of local SIDS deaths this mother has observed:
Tragic Loss Of DJ Ann Bratcher “Donut” Due To S.I.D.S
January 18, 2025
Caneyville, KY – DJ Ann Bratcher “ Donut” was the best daughter, sister, and granddaughter anybody could’ve asked for. Sadly, on January 16th at 7:00 am, she was taken from us due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). Our family has been having a hard time due to the loss of her, and a helping hand would mean the world to us. More than 3 babies in our area have passed away due to SIDS recently.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Jakeem D Head
January 20, 2025
Perry, Georgia – Services for Baby Jakeem will be Monday at 1pm at Richardson & Son Funeral Home Chapel.
No cause of death reported.
Hayden Lee Leonard, 1 day
January 20, 2025
Beaumont, Texas – Hayden Lee Leonard died peacefully while surrounded by his family at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, on January 14, 2025. Born just one day earlier weighing a perfect 7 pounds, 6 ounces, not a single moment of Hayden’s life passed where he was not showered with an abundance of overwhelming love until he passed gently while wrapped in the warmth of his father’s arms.
No cause of death reported.
Cornelius Brown, 12 1/2 months
January 20, 2025
Kansas City, Kansas – Infant Cornelius Brown was born on January 26th, 2024, to Synquez Brown and Travis Bray in Kansas City, Mo. Cornelius passed on February 11th, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Bia Nicole, our sleeping angel
January 18, 2025
Scottsboro, AL – Late in the evening on Sunday January 12, 2025 I noticed I hadn’t felt my baby kick in me for the last few hours and I started to grow concern. At 39 weeks and 2 days at the time, I was so anxious but so prepared to meet my sweet baby girl and decided to go in to labor and delivery to get checked out hoping maybe she was just extra comfy in there and running out of room. That trip that I hoped to be no big deal turned into finding out about 1:30 Monday morning, that my baby no longer had a heartbeat. After everything up until this point in my pregnancy being nearly perfect, all the scans, bloodwork, testing everything on paper was as close to perfect as they could be. After all the preparation, buying matching outfits and bows and little socks, setting everything up to be just perfect for her, going into crazy nesting mama mode for things to be just right for my first baby girl, it all just got taken from me in the blink of an eye. I delivered my perfect Bia Nicole Hammonds on Tuesday night, January 14th at 10:30 pm after laboring for 2 days knowing the ultimate outcome was I would never get to watch my baby grow up or see her little eyes or feel her little heartbeat outside of me. There is no words or anything anyone can say or do to take this pain from me and her father and our entire families. This baby was loved and longed for for so long and Bia took a piece of all of us with her.
No cause of death reported.
Give Jade Elizabeth the Farewell She Deserves
January 18, 2025
Mount Holly, NJ – My name is Blare Hall and I have started this donation to help with unexpected burial arrangements for my daughter, Jade Elizabeth. When I was 20 weeks pregnant, I found out that Jade was diagnosed with a heart issue called Tretology of Fallot. I started seeing the doctors at CHOP in Philadelphia. The doctors monitored me closely, going back and forth two times a week. They told me she would need surgery soon after birth. I gave birth by c-section on January 2, 2025. Jade had her surgery on January 10, 2025, but was still struggling after her surgery. Jade passed away on January 14,2025, with both her parents by her side, leaving her brothers, Jeremiah (13) and Joshua (9), very confused as to why their baby sister never came home.
No cause of death reported.
Support the Seagle Family’s Heartbreaking Loss
January 18, 2025
Benson, AZ – On January 15, 2025, the Seagle family suffered the unimaginable loss of their newborn baby boy, Virgil Seagle. This tragedy has left them heartbroken and in need of support during this incredibly difficult time.
No cause of death reported.
Araceli Elena Garza, 26 days
January 18, 2025
San Antonio, Texas – Beautiful Baby Araceli Elena Garza was born on December 17, 2024, to Joey & Natalie Garza. She passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2025. During her time here Baby Araceli was a perfect angel with such soft skin, tiny fingers and toes and a ton of hair. She brought so much light into our lives and truly blossomed like the cactus she is.
No cause of death reported.
Ezra James’Lee Matthews Chatman, stillborn
January 18, 2025
Petersburg, VA – With profound sadness, we announced the passing of our precious baby Ezra James’Lee Matthews Chatman, who was born still on January 4th, 2025. Though our time together was brief, Ezra brought immeasurable love and light into our lives. Ezra will forever be cherished in our hearts and remembered for giving his dad lots of kicks at night that made him smile while in my belly. Even though you would stay moving around in my belly, you would make sure we got memorable ultrasound pics of you.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Zoie Nyelle McCoy
January 18, 2025
Muscle Shoals, Alabama – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Zoie Nyelle McCoy.
No cause of death reported.
Tucker Blu Childers, 52 minutes
January 18, 2025
Pikeville, Kentucky – Tucker Blu Childers infant son of Kameron Ross Childers and Lacy Cecile May Childers born January 15, 2025, and blessed his parents and family with his presence for a short sweet time before gaining his Angel wings 52 minutes later.
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Jo Guadalupe Covington, 43 days
January 18, 2025
Baird, Texas – Olivia Jo Guadalupe Covington, beautiful infant daughter of Angel and Bethany Covington, returned to the arms of Jesus after just 43 short days on earth. Olivia Jo was born December 2, 2024 at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene. In her short life she brought so much joy to her family, known as their “Wittle Princess” and “Eagle”.
No cause of death reported.
Chloe Elizabeth Smith, stillborn
January 18, 2025
Springdale, Arkansas – Chloe Elizabeth Smith, of Springdale, Arkansas, was born sleeping on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, was 18 inches long, and had the most adorable cheeks and nose – features that will be cherished forever.
No cause of death reported.
Wade Dean Dickens, 1 day
January 18, 2025
Saint Joseph, Missouri – Wade Dean Dickens, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 8, 2025. He was born January 7, 2025, to Jesse and Hollie (Yurkovich) Dickens in Overland Park, Kansas.
No cause of death reported.
Support for Haley and Elijah After the Loss of Sadie
January 18, 2025
Danville, KY – On January 18th, Haley and Elijah experienced the unimaginable loss of their precious daughter, Sadie, who passed away at just 3 months old. In this devastating time, they are grieving the loss of their sweet baby girl who fought so hard. They are grieving and facing overwhelming expenses that have come with her passing.
No cause of death reported.
Charles Lee Andrew Conner, Jr., 1 year old
January 18, 2025
Jonesborough, Tennessee – Charles Lee Andrew Conner, Jr., 1-year-old son, of Charlie and Emily Conner, passed away on January 3, 2025, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Charlie Jr. Was born on December 2, 2023, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a precious gift who loved to cuddle and be sung his favorite songs Jesus Loves Me and A Bushel and a Peck. He fought hard during his short life and always knew and sensed his parents’ presence.
No cause of death reported.
Cole Dolan McFadden, age 2.5 months
January 17, 2025
Bluffton, SC – We lost our oldest and youngest members of our family on the same day. As we laid to rest Robert Dolan on January 14th at the age of 83, Cole Dolan McFadden, age 2.5 months, died quietly in his sleep. The family is broken and beginning to grieve. We have started this Go Fund Me page to help Cole’s parents Casandra “Casey” Candlen and Chris McFadden cover the costs of medical, transportation and funeral.
No cause of death reported.
Angel baby, Roman Lee Anthony, stillborn
January 17, 2025
Broussard, Louisiana – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our precious Angel baby, Roman Lee Anthony. Deeply loved and cherished before ever taking a breath.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Mihret Mekuria, 18 days
January 17, 2025
Fort Worth, TX – Baby Mihret Mekuria, a Texas resident, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Fort Worth. Mihret came to this world on Sunday the twenty second day of the twelfth month of the year of our Lord twenty-twenty five. With her precious short life lived, Baby Mihret created such an impact to her parents that can be observed to those around them.
No cause of death reported.
Swayze Ann Sanderson, 2
January 17, 2025
Ripley, Mississippi – Swayze Ann Sanderson was born into this world on January 27, 2023, and ran into the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2025. The Lord blessed Josh and Alecia with a beautiful baby girl after six years of heartache and struggle. As always, He was right on time. Swayze brought great joy to her parents and her big brother “Ett.”
Researcher’s Note - A Facebook post from 1/10 indicated that the 2-year-old may have passed in the hospital: Our nurse last night moved a hospital bed in so we could move Swayze to sleep in it and sleep with her. Josh and I rotated turns. It was the best sleep we had gotten since this started. The atmosphere was different in her room this morning. Her playlist was going with the same songs, but instead of the miraculous healing being the message I was hearing, it was of stillness, quiet, and waiting. “Just wait” is what I heard audibly the other day. Today, I understood what waiting meant. It meant basking in his presence, praying on my knees beside a hospital bed pleading for my girl’s life, and knowing He is moving in His people. Link
No cause of death reported.
Infant Liam Matthew Bartolo, stillborn
January 17, 2025
Cornelia, GA – Infant Liam Matthew Bartolo was born asleep on Thursday, January 16th, 2025. He is survived by his parents, Arturo Juan Esteban and Marcelina Juan Bartolo, of Cornelia.
No cause of death reported.
Emily Angelita Ruiz Chavez, infant
January 17, 2025
Porterville, California – Emily Angelita Ruiz Chavez, an infant and child of Alonzo Ruiz and Ivelice Chavez Petriz of Lindsay, California, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Gabriel Emanuel Fonseca, stillborn
January 17, 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Gabriel Emanuel Fonseca, beloved son of Moises and Rachel Fonseca, was born sleeping into Jesus’ loving embrace on January 6, 2025, at Aurora Sinai Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
No cause of death reported.
Linden Tate Denney, stillborn
January 17, 2025
Stanford, KY – Linden Tate Denney, son of Johnny L. And Ashley C. Smith Denney of Stanford, KY was stillborn Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital, Danville, Kentucky.
No cause of death reported.
Remembering Ryan’s Big Smile and Laughter, 1 1/2
January 16, 2025
San Bernardino, CA – It is with a heavy heart that I am starting this fundraiser. Our families are going through a difficult time as we prepare to lay Ryan, the youngest of our family, to rest. Even at just 1 1/2 years old, he was so full of life and had a BIG personality despite his small size. He is greatly loved and terribly missed by all that he touched with his big smile, dance moves and contagious laughter. Ryan passed away unexpectedly this month, leaving behind his mother, father and big brother.
No cause of death reported.
Support for Kevin Kevon Byars Jr.’s Final Journey, 16 days
January 16, 2025
New Kent, VA – My nephew, Kevin Kevon Byars, Jr. was born on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024). It was known that he would come earthside needing surgery to repair a diaphragmatic hernia he was diagnosed with while in utero. Kevin made his debut at UVA Health in Charlottesville, VA, and had surgery shortly after he was born. Since his New Year’s Eve 2024 birth, little Kevin had been a patient in the UVA Health NICU receiving round-the-clock care and fighting to stay with us. KJ, as he was affectionally nicknamed after his father, eventually had to be placed on life support after it was revealed that his lungs were not functioning as they should and thus, resulting in him not being able to breathe unsupported. KJ’s days were touch and go, his nights were tough and unfortunately, KJ passed away on January 15, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Helping Roxi and Josh After the Loss of Their Baby
January 16, 2025
Portage, MI – Roxi and Josh recently endured the devastating loss of their baby at 36 weeks, a heartbreak no parent should ever have to face. Along with the overwhelming grief, they are navigating unexpected medical and burial expenses, unplanned time off work, and the challenge of keeping up with household bills.
No cause of death reported.
In Memory of Koda: Supporting Alex and Ken Vanderstelt
January 16, 2025
Muskegon, MI – We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for our dear friends Alex and Ken Vanderstelt, who are experiencing the unimaginable loss of their baby boy, Koda Richard Vanderstelt, at 20 weeks. In this time of profound grief, Alex now faces the painful process of giving birth to their stillborn son.
Raising Funds for baby Aleena Rose’s Funeral
January 16, 2025
asper, AL – Please consider helping my dear friend, Wayne, with funeral costs for his granddaughter, sweet Aleena Rose, who sadly passed away on January 14th, 2025. This loss was unexpected, and your donation will help him lay his granddaughter to rest. Kaila, his daughter, sadly lost Aleena Rose 6 months into her pregnancy, and they could use the community’s help during such a tragedy.
No cause of death reported.
Chrystopher Yarbrough, 52 days
January 16, 2025
San Saba, Texas – Our cherished baby boy, Chrystopher Arlenvon Yarbrough, born on November 18th, 2024, passed away, far too soon, on January 9th, 2025. Chrystopher was a bundle of joy that changed so many lives in such a short amount of time. Though Chrystopher’s life was cut short at just 52 days old, it was full to the brim with love, kisses, smiles, cuddles curiosity and excitement.
No cause of death reported.
Oaklynn Ellen Mae Cooper, 44 days
January 16, 2025
Oneida, Tennessee – Oaklynn Ellen Mae Cooper, infant daughter of Kenisha and Shane Cooper, was called home to be in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 11, 2025. She was born on November 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Donte Billy Condon, stillborn
January 16, 2025
Gettysburg, South Dakota – Donte Billy Condon, stillborn infant to Angel Charging Cloud and Torrin Condon, was born Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Cheyenne River Health Center, Eagle Butte.
No cause of death reported.
Emiliana Flores, baby
January 16, 2025
Pearsall, Texas – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Baby Emiliana Flores on January 2, 2025. Her parents Analiese Renteria and Leonel Flores were so excited to welcome her to the world. Her presence will also be missed by those that loved her; January 2, 2025 — January 2, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Raki Ariana Guster
January 16, 2025
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.”
No cause of death reported.
Bethany Grace Mast, stillborn
January 16, 2025
Bethany Grace Mast, infant daughter of Marlin Jay and Lori Marie (Herschberger) Mast of rural Arcola, IL, was stillborn at 12:46 AM on Wednesday, January 15,
No cause of death reported.
Velentina Evangelina Reyes-Salmeron, 3 months
January 16, 2025
Logan, UT - Valentina Evangelina Reyes-Salmeron, 3-month-old daughter of Victor Manuel Salmeron and Angalee Zoe Reyes, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. October 8, 2024 — January 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Dante Ryan Turner and Maddox Chase Turner, infant twins
January 15, 2025
Milan, Missouri – This world was blessed with two beautiful baby boys Dante Ryan and Maddox Chase on January 9, 2025, to parents Levi and Keisha Turner. They sadly left this earth and joined our loved ones in heaven shortly after. Maddox Chase passed away January 10, 2025, and Dante Ryan followed January 13, 2025. During their short time on earth they touched many doctors and nurses hearts and brought so much joy to their family. They were quite the kickers inside and out and loved holding fingers. When together they held onto each other and clearly had a connection only they could have.
No cause of death reported.
Star Li, 0
January 15, 2025
Houston, TX – Baby Star Li burial services are Pending. Jan 4, 2025 – Jan 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Eloise Marie Spade, infant
January 15, 2025
Lewistown, Pennsylvania – Baby Girl Eloise Marie Spade entered this world silently but was lovingly embraced into the arms of Jesus on January 8, 2025. Though her time on earth was brief, she leaves behind a legacy of love and hope in the hearts of her family.
No cause of death reported.
D’Moni Saki Wedgeworth, infant
January 15, 2025
Rome, Georgia – We respectfully announce the passing of baby boy, D’Moni Saki Wedgeworth, precious son of Janet Weeks and Caterrius Wedgeworth on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at a local hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Brooks James Ferrell, 0
January 15, 2025
Long Beach, Mississippi – Brooks James Ferrell. Born and passed away on December 9th, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Infant Jheremy Perez, 2 months
January 15, 2025
Infant Jheremy Perez, 2 months old, of Tallahassee, FL, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, January 2, 2025, in Tallahassee.
No cause of death reported.
Azaliea Su Joy Bechtold, 11 days
January 15, 2025
Columbia City, Indiana – Azaliea Su Joy Bechtold, eleven-day-old infant twin daughter born on New Year’s Day to Aubree L. Bufkin and Justin E. Bechtold of Columbia City, went with the Angels to Heaven at 11:12 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2025. Born at 22 weeks and just over a pound, Azaliea put up a valiant and determined fight for life, but ultimately joined her identical twin sister, Adalynn Klaire Bechtold, who died in utero following a car accident. Both sweet twin sisters are now at peace in the arms of Jesus.
No cause of death reported.
Christian Jose Fidalgo Barros, 2
January 15, 2025
Mattapan, Massachusetts – We are sad to announce that on January 13, 2025 we had to say goodbye to Christian Jose Fidalgo Barros (Boston, Massachusetts). December 27, 2022 – January 13, 2025 (2 years old)
No cause of death reported.
Baby Girl Ambrosius, stillborn
January 14, 2025
Joplin, Missouri – Aliza Kay Ambrosius, a cherished and beloved infant, was born into the arms of Jesus on January 10, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Raylynn Jay Deyo, 17 months
January 14, 2025
We are sad to announce that on January 10, 2025, at the age of 1, Raylynn Jay Deyo of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Victoria Esperanza Sanchez, 0
January 14, 2025
With solemn hearts, we announce the passing of Baby Victoria Esperanza Sanchez (Chicago, Illinois), whose presence will be deeply missed, having departed on January 10, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Asher Grey Arnold, infant
January 14, 2025
Erwin, Tennessee – Asher Grey Arnold, infant son of Cody Joseph and Lori Ann (Renfro) Arnold, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Though he was only with us for a short time, Asher was dearly loved and impacted the lives of many.
No cause of death reported.
Willow Grace-Rose Honeycutt, 2 months
January 14, 2025
Salisbury, North Carolina – Willow Grace-Rose Honeycutt passed away on January 4, 2025, at the young age of almost 2 months old. She was born on November 6, 2024, in Cabarrus County.
No cause of death reported.
Help Rachel’s Family Through Heartbreak
January 14, 2025
Falling Creek Farms, VA – My name Rachel matassa and on behalf of my brother and sister-in-law who unexpectedly lost their son on January 11,2025 due to a heart and lung defect, Trying to raise funds for funeral/burial and a headstone expenses anything else will be used towards house hold bills due to the extended stay at the hospital which put them out of work. Any donations will be greatly appreciated every little bit helps. Thank you all so very much.
No cause of death reported.
Help put our beautiful angel Savanna to rest, 12 days
January 13, 2025
Los Angeles, CA – This has to be the hardest day of my life. My little beautiful baby girl, my daughter Savanna Alexismarie Gildo Figueroa, gained her wings as an angel. She passed at 6:10 pm on January 12, 2025, with all her loving family around her. You will truly be missed. I love you so much. I will meet you in heaven. Love you, my baby girl... She suffered from mini-strokes in her brain and other complications we are still trying to figure out.
No cause of death reported.
Aid for Oliver’s Family in Their Heartache, 3 months
January 13, 2025
Denver, CO – I’m doing a fundraiser for my sister and her family. My nephew Oliver died unexpectedly at only 3 months. He was a happy, joyful baby who brought smiles, laughter and a lot of love to his parents and everyone who knew him. This unexpected tragedy has left us all with deep sadness and loss. They live in Denver and apart from all family in friends due to her significant other being stationed there.
No cause of death reported.
Aid for BellaRose’s Headstone and Farewell, infant
January 13, 2025
West Terre Haute, IN – BellaRose Angel Loser made her appearance January 10th at 4:49 pm. BellaRose was diagnosed early on as having a genetic disorder called Trisomy 13, the odds were against her but this beautiful little girl was a fighter and luckily she had two wonderful parents that didn’t give up and fought right along with her. In the end this little girl was to perfect to stay here on earth but she did make sure to stick around long enough to meet her mommy, daddy, and her siblings who love her beyond words. An organization has helped with some of the funeral costs but we all know how expensive things can be between the hospital bills the rest of the funeral costs and getting her a headstone.
No cause of death reported.
Xavier Bullins, one day
January 13, 2025
Indian Valley, VA – Xavier Bullins, one day old, of Indian Valley. Went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Amelia Clair Crawford, stillborn
January 20, 2024
Columbus, Ohio – Amelia Clair Crawford, precious daughter of Matthew Jared and Kateri Lucy Crawford, was born into heaven on December 26th, 2024, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Born at 35 weeks, Amelia weighed 3 lbs 10 oz and was 14 inches long.
No cause of death reported.
Support Nevaeh Lee Rose’s Memorial Fund
January 20, 2025
Spokane, WA – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl Nevaeh on Dec 26-2024 @ 12:01am. As our family navigates through this difficult time, we are reaching out to our community for support with funeral and memorial expenses. Our baby girl touched & healed countless lives through her beautiful yet brief entrance into our world. Neveah’s sudden departure has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts and our community. She fulfilled God’s plan immediately. I honestly think she was brought here to change the type of woman I was into who I needed to be. BORN: DEC 25-2024 @ 11:59 am. DECEASED: DEC 26-2024 @ 12:01am
No cause of death reported.
ITALY
14 doctors “died suddenly”:
Young specialist doctor Valentina Monaldi dies at just 26 years old [sudden illness], Link
Mourning among Pordenone doctors: Doctor Antonella Piccinin has died. She was 52 years old [cancer], Link
Giuseppe Trentin, surgeon and specialist in Proctology dies at 69 [likely cancer], Link
Cuneo health system in mourning for the death of Dr. Bruno Inaudi, esteemed gynecologist [67]. He had been ill for some time, but had never stopped working, Link
Mourning in Udine, Angela Tarchino, pediatrician has died. She was 77 years old: she lovingly cared for thousands of children [cardiac arrest], Link
Medical student found dead at home at 24, likely illness. The tragic death of Giulia Gambron, a medical student, shakes the community of Rorai Grande. A young life suddenly cut short, Link
Farewell to gynecologist Giuseppe Saverio Nucera. An illness killed him at 51 [cancer], Link
Marsala: Doctor Vito D'Angelo died, he was 63 years old [cancer], Link
Reggio Emilia Health System in mourning for the passing of Dr. Alfredo Gastaldi. He passed away at the age of 65 after a long illness. He was part of the Radiology team at Santa Maria Nuova in Reggio Emilia [cancer], Link
Grief in Olbia for the passing of Dr. Mauro Belli, he was 62 years old, Link
Doctor Fabio Bortolussi, 68, Link
Caltanissetta in mourning: farewell to Doctor Gianni Di Dio, who passed away prematurely at only 32 years old. The city mourns the loss of a young professional taken from life too soon, Link
Psychiatrist Sergio De Dionigi died suddenly at the age of 71 [probably a heart attack], Link
Dr. Samantha Crosina, 50, Link
Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy: Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.
I have very much noticed the increase in infant and young children deaths reported here. I never have the stomach to read them. But I did today, here. Imagine if these deaths had been investigated, not hidden, what would be learned, and the children who would be saved from actions taken and not taken (NO JABS FOR MOTHERS AND BABIES). The day the FDA approved EUA for 6-12 years I cried. When they then moved it down finally to 6 months I cried more. Now when I learn of any covidian I know who's pregnant, I just have a certain contained horror, I'm steeling myself for tragedy. I read somewhere that only 1% of mothers are now taking the covid shots during pregnancy. Have no idea if that's true. Of course, these pregnant women are taking all kinds of other vaccines and flu shots, which is f**king bonkers. And then they're giving their 6 month old babies the shots, repeating over the next year. MCM, thank you for your constancy in reporting the news of these deaths.
I can only wonder what the level of under-reporting is, especially for babies. And I wonder how many babies are severely ill. This is appalling and is NOT normal.