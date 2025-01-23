Naomi Wolf discusses the ongoing infanticide with Dr. William Thorp.

January 23, 2025

Podcast Link

58 infants “died suddenly”:

A note from our researcher: I am sure readers have noticed the increasing number of infants in the weekly compilations. Mothers are also noticing that something is off. Check out the comment about the number of local SIDS deaths this mother has observed:

Tragic Loss Of DJ Ann Bratcher “Donut” Due To S.I.D.S

January 18, 2025

Caneyville, KY – DJ Ann Bratcher “ Donut” was the best daughter, sister, and granddaughter anybody could’ve asked for. Sadly, on January 16th at 7:00 am, she was taken from us due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). Our family has been having a hard time due to the loss of her, and a helping hand would mean the world to us. More than 3 babies in our area have passed away due to SIDS recently.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Jakeem D Head

January 20, 2025

Perry, Georgia – Services for Baby Jakeem will be Monday at 1pm at Richardson & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hayden Lee Leonard, 1 day

January 20, 2025

Beaumont, Texas – Hayden Lee Leonard died peacefully while surrounded by his family at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, on January 14, 2025. Born just one day earlier weighing a perfect 7 pounds, 6 ounces, not a single moment of Hayden’s life passed where he was not showered with an abundance of overwhelming love until he passed gently while wrapped in the warmth of his father’s arms.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cornelius Brown, 12 1/2 months

January 20, 2025

Kansas City, Kansas – Infant Cornelius Brown was born on January 26th, 2024, to Synquez Brown and Travis Bray in Kansas City, Mo. Cornelius passed on February 11th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bia Nicole, our sleeping angel

January 18, 2025

Scottsboro, AL – Late in the evening on Sunday January 12, 2025 I noticed I hadn’t felt my baby kick in me for the last few hours and I started to grow concern. At 39 weeks and 2 days at the time, I was so anxious but so prepared to meet my sweet baby girl and decided to go in to labor and delivery to get checked out hoping maybe she was just extra comfy in there and running out of room. That trip that I hoped to be no big deal turned into finding out about 1:30 Monday morning, that my baby no longer had a heartbeat. After everything up until this point in my pregnancy being nearly perfect, all the scans, bloodwork, testing everything on paper was as close to perfect as they could be. After all the preparation, buying matching outfits and bows and little socks, setting everything up to be just perfect for her, going into crazy nesting mama mode for things to be just right for my first baby girl, it all just got taken from me in the blink of an eye. I delivered my perfect Bia Nicole Hammonds on Tuesday night, January 14th at 10:30 pm after laboring for 2 days knowing the ultimate outcome was I would never get to watch my baby grow up or see her little eyes or feel her little heartbeat outside of me. There is no words or anything anyone can say or do to take this pain from me and her father and our entire families. This baby was loved and longed for for so long and Bia took a piece of all of us with her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Give Jade Elizabeth the Farewell She Deserves

January 18, 2025

Mount Holly, NJ – My name is Blare Hall and I have started this donation to help with unexpected burial arrangements for my daughter, Jade Elizabeth. When I was 20 weeks pregnant, I found out that Jade was diagnosed with a heart issue called Tretology of Fallot. I started seeing the doctors at CHOP in Philadelphia. The doctors monitored me closely, going back and forth two times a week. They told me she would need surgery soon after birth. I gave birth by c-section on January 2, 2025. Jade had her surgery on January 10, 2025, but was still struggling after her surgery. Jade passed away on January 14,2025, with both her parents by her side, leaving her brothers, Jeremiah (13) and Joshua (9), very confused as to why their baby sister never came home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Support the Seagle Family’s Heartbreaking Loss

January 18, 2025

Benson, AZ – On January 15, 2025, the Seagle family suffered the unimaginable loss of their newborn baby boy, Virgil Seagle. This tragedy has left them heartbroken and in need of support during this incredibly difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Araceli Elena Garza, 26 days

January 18, 2025

San Antonio, Texas – Beautiful Baby Araceli Elena Garza was born on December 17, 2024, to Joey & Natalie Garza. She passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2025. During her time here Baby Araceli was a perfect angel with such soft skin, tiny fingers and toes and a ton of hair. She brought so much light into our lives and truly blossomed like the cactus she is.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezra James’Lee Matthews Chatman, stillborn

January 18, 2025

Petersburg, VA – With profound sadness, we announced the passing of our precious baby Ezra James’Lee Matthews Chatman, who was born still on January 4th, 2025. Though our time together was brief, Ezra brought immeasurable love and light into our lives. Ezra will forever be cherished in our hearts and remembered for giving his dad lots of kicks at night that made him smile while in my belly. Even though you would stay moving around in my belly, you would make sure we got memorable ultrasound pics of you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Zoie Nyelle McCoy

January 18, 2025

Muscle Shoals, Alabama – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Zoie Nyelle McCoy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tucker Blu Childers, 52 minutes

January 18, 2025

Pikeville, Kentucky – Tucker Blu Childers infant son of Kameron Ross Childers and Lacy Cecile May Childers born January 15, 2025, and blessed his parents and family with his presence for a short sweet time before gaining his Angel wings 52 minutes later.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Jo Guadalupe Covington, 43 days

January 18, 2025

Baird, Texas – Olivia Jo Guadalupe Covington, beautiful infant daughter of Angel and Bethany Covington, returned to the arms of Jesus after just 43 short days on earth. Olivia Jo was born December 2, 2024 at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene. In her short life she brought so much joy to her family, known as their “Wittle Princess” and “Eagle”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chloe Elizabeth Smith, stillborn

January 18, 2025

Springdale, Arkansas – Chloe Elizabeth Smith, of Springdale, Arkansas, was born sleeping on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, was 18 inches long, and had the most adorable cheeks and nose – features that will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wade Dean Dickens, 1 day

January 18, 2025

Saint Joseph, Missouri – Wade Dean Dickens, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 8, 2025. He was born January 7, 2025, to Jesse and Hollie (Yurkovich) Dickens in Overland Park, Kansas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Support for Haley and Elijah After the Loss of Sadie

January 18, 2025

Danville, KY – On January 18th, Haley and Elijah experienced the unimaginable loss of their precious daughter, Sadie, who passed away at just 3 months old. In this devastating time, they are grieving the loss of their sweet baby girl who fought so hard. They are grieving and facing overwhelming expenses that have come with her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Lee Andrew Conner, Jr., 1 year old

January 18, 2025

Jonesborough, Tennessee – Charles Lee Andrew Conner, Jr., 1-year-old son, of Charlie and Emily Conner, passed away on January 3, 2025, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Charlie Jr. Was born on December 2, 2023, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a precious gift who loved to cuddle and be sung his favorite songs Jesus Loves Me and A Bushel and a Peck. He fought hard during his short life and always knew and sensed his parents’ presence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cole Dolan McFadden, age 2.5 months

January 17, 2025

Bluffton, SC – We lost our oldest and youngest members of our family on the same day. As we laid to rest Robert Dolan on January 14th at the age of 83, Cole Dolan McFadden, age 2.5 months, died quietly in his sleep. The family is broken and beginning to grieve. We have started this Go Fund Me page to help Cole’s parents Casandra “Casey” Candlen and Chris McFadden cover the costs of medical, transportation and funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angel baby, Roman Lee Anthony, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Broussard, Louisiana – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our precious Angel baby, Roman Lee Anthony. Deeply loved and cherished before ever taking a breath.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Mihret Mekuria, 18 days

January 17, 2025

Fort Worth, TX – Baby Mihret Mekuria, a Texas resident, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Fort Worth. Mihret came to this world on Sunday the twenty second day of the twelfth month of the year of our Lord twenty-twenty five. With her precious short life lived, Baby Mihret created such an impact to her parents that can be observed to those around them.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Swayze Ann Sanderson, 2

January 17, 2025

Ripley, Mississippi – Swayze Ann Sanderson was born into this world on January 27, 2023, and ran into the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2025. The Lord blessed Josh and Alecia with a beautiful baby girl after six years of heartache and struggle. As always, He was right on time. Swayze brought great joy to her parents and her big brother “Ett.”

Researcher’s Note - A Facebook post from 1/10 indicated that the 2-year-old may have passed in the hospital: Our nurse last night moved a hospital bed in so we could move Swayze to sleep in it and sleep with her. Josh and I rotated turns. It was the best sleep we had gotten since this started. The atmosphere was different in her room this morning. Her playlist was going with the same songs, but instead of the miraculous healing being the message I was hearing, it was of stillness, quiet, and waiting. “Just wait” is what I heard audibly the other day. Today, I understood what waiting meant. It meant basking in his presence, praying on my knees beside a hospital bed pleading for my girl’s life, and knowing He is moving in His people. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Liam Matthew Bartolo, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Cornelia, GA – Infant Liam Matthew Bartolo was born asleep on Thursday, January 16th, 2025. He is survived by his parents, Arturo Juan Esteban and Marcelina Juan Bartolo, of Cornelia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emily Angelita Ruiz Chavez, infant

January 17, 2025

Porterville, California – Emily Angelita Ruiz Chavez, an infant and child of Alonzo Ruiz and Ivelice Chavez Petriz of Lindsay, California, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriel Emanuel Fonseca, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Gabriel Emanuel Fonseca, beloved son of Moises and Rachel Fonseca, was born sleeping into Jesus’ loving embrace on January 6, 2025, at Aurora Sinai Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linden Tate Denney, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Stanford, KY – Linden Tate Denney, son of Johnny L. And Ashley C. Smith Denney of Stanford, KY was stillborn Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital, Danville, Kentucky.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Remembering Ryan’s Big Smile and Laughter, 1 1/2

January 16, 2025

San Bernardino, CA – It is with a heavy heart that I am starting this fundraiser. Our families are going through a difficult time as we prepare to lay Ryan, the youngest of our family, to rest. Even at just 1 1/2 years old, he was so full of life and had a BIG personality despite his small size. He is greatly loved and terribly missed by all that he touched with his big smile, dance moves and contagious laughter. Ryan passed away unexpectedly this month, leaving behind his mother, father and big brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Support for Kevin Kevon Byars Jr.’s Final Journey, 16 days

January 16, 2025

New Kent, VA – My nephew, Kevin Kevon Byars, Jr. was born on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024). It was known that he would come earthside needing surgery to repair a diaphragmatic hernia he was diagnosed with while in utero. Kevin made his debut at UVA Health in Charlottesville, VA, and had surgery shortly after he was born. Since his New Year’s Eve 2024 birth, little Kevin had been a patient in the UVA Health NICU receiving round-the-clock care and fighting to stay with us. KJ, as he was affectionally nicknamed after his father, eventually had to be placed on life support after it was revealed that his lungs were not functioning as they should and thus, resulting in him not being able to breathe unsupported. KJ’s days were touch and go, his nights were tough and unfortunately, KJ passed away on January 15, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helping Roxi and Josh After the Loss of Their Baby

January 16, 2025

Portage, MI – Roxi and Josh recently endured the devastating loss of their baby at 36 weeks, a heartbreak no parent should ever have to face. Along with the overwhelming grief, they are navigating unexpected medical and burial expenses, unplanned time off work, and the challenge of keeping up with household bills.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Memory of Koda: Supporting Alex and Ken Vanderstelt

January 16, 2025

Muskegon, MI – We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for our dear friends Alex and Ken Vanderstelt, who are experiencing the unimaginable loss of their baby boy, Koda Richard Vanderstelt, at 20 weeks. In this time of profound grief, Alex now faces the painful process of giving birth to their stillborn son.

Link

Raising Funds for baby Aleena Rose’s Funeral

January 16, 2025

asper, AL – Please consider helping my dear friend, Wayne, with funeral costs for his granddaughter, sweet Aleena Rose, who sadly passed away on January 14th, 2025. This loss was unexpected, and your donation will help him lay his granddaughter to rest. Kaila, his daughter, sadly lost Aleena Rose 6 months into her pregnancy, and they could use the community’s help during such a tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chrystopher Yarbrough, 52 days

January 16, 2025

San Saba, Texas – Our cherished baby boy, Chrystopher Arlenvon Yarbrough, born on November 18th, 2024, passed away, far too soon, on January 9th, 2025. Chrystopher was a bundle of joy that changed so many lives in such a short amount of time. Though Chrystopher’s life was cut short at just 52 days old, it was full to the brim with love, kisses, smiles, cuddles curiosity and excitement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oaklynn Ellen Mae Cooper, 44 days

January 16, 2025

Oneida, Tennessee – Oaklynn Ellen Mae Cooper, infant daughter of Kenisha and Shane Cooper, was called home to be in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 11, 2025. She was born on November 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donte Billy Condon, stillborn

January 16, 2025

Gettysburg, South Dakota – Donte Billy Condon, stillborn infant to Angel Charging Cloud and Torrin Condon, was born Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Cheyenne River Health Center, Eagle Butte.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emiliana Flores, baby

January 16, 2025

Pearsall, Texas – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Baby Emiliana Flores on January 2, 2025. Her parents Analiese Renteria and Leonel Flores were so excited to welcome her to the world. Her presence will also be missed by those that loved her; January 2, 2025 — January 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Raki Ariana Guster

January 16, 2025

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bethany Grace Mast, stillborn

January 16, 2025

Bethany Grace Mast, infant daughter of Marlin Jay and Lori Marie (Herschberger) Mast of rural Arcola, IL, was stillborn at 12:46 AM on Wednesday, January 15,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Velentina Evangelina Reyes-Salmeron, 3 months

January 16, 2025

Logan, UT - Valentina Evangelina Reyes-Salmeron, 3-month-old daughter of Victor Manuel Salmeron and Angalee Zoe Reyes, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. October 8, 2024 — January 12, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dante Ryan Turner and Maddox Chase Turner, infant twins

January 15, 2025

Milan, Missouri – This world was blessed with two beautiful baby boys Dante Ryan and Maddox Chase on January 9, 2025, to parents Levi and Keisha Turner. They sadly left this earth and joined our loved ones in heaven shortly after. Maddox Chase passed away January 10, 2025, and Dante Ryan followed January 13, 2025. During their short time on earth they touched many doctors and nurses hearts and brought so much joy to their family. They were quite the kickers inside and out and loved holding fingers. When together they held onto each other and clearly had a connection only they could have.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Star Li, 0

January 15, 2025

Houston, TX – Baby Star Li burial services are Pending. Jan 4, 2025 – Jan 4, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eloise Marie Spade, infant

January 15, 2025

Lewistown, Pennsylvania – Baby Girl Eloise Marie Spade entered this world silently but was lovingly embraced into the arms of Jesus on January 8, 2025. Though her time on earth was brief, she leaves behind a legacy of love and hope in the hearts of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

D’Moni Saki Wedgeworth, infant

January 15, 2025

Rome, Georgia – We respectfully announce the passing of baby boy, D’Moni Saki Wedgeworth, precious son of Janet Weeks and Caterrius Wedgeworth on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at a local hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brooks James Ferrell, 0

January 15, 2025

Long Beach, Mississippi – Brooks James Ferrell. Born and passed away on December 9th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Jheremy Perez, 2 months

January 15, 2025

Infant Jheremy Perez, 2 months old, of Tallahassee, FL, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, January 2, 2025, in Tallahassee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Azaliea Su Joy Bechtold, 11 days

January 15, 2025

Columbia City, Indiana – Azaliea Su Joy Bechtold, eleven-day-old infant twin daughter born on New Year’s Day to Aubree L. Bufkin and Justin E. Bechtold of Columbia City, went with the Angels to Heaven at 11:12 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2025. Born at 22 weeks and just over a pound, Azaliea put up a valiant and determined fight for life, but ultimately joined her identical twin sister, Adalynn Klaire Bechtold, who died in utero following a car accident. Both sweet twin sisters are now at peace in the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Jose Fidalgo Barros, 2

January 15, 2025

Mattapan, Massachusetts – We are sad to announce that on January 13, 2025 we had to say goodbye to Christian Jose Fidalgo Barros (Boston, Massachusetts). December 27, 2022 – January 13, 2025 (2 years old)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Girl Ambrosius, stillborn

January 14, 2025

Joplin, Missouri – Aliza Kay Ambrosius, a cherished and beloved infant, was born into the arms of Jesus on January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raylynn Jay Deyo, 17 months

January 14, 2025

We are sad to announce that on January 10, 2025, at the age of 1, Raylynn Jay Deyo of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Victoria Esperanza Sanchez, 0

January 14, 2025

With solemn hearts, we announce the passing of Baby Victoria Esperanza Sanchez (Chicago, Illinois), whose presence will be deeply missed, having departed on January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Asher Grey Arnold, infant

January 14, 2025

Erwin, Tennessee – Asher Grey Arnold, infant son of Cody Joseph and Lori Ann (Renfro) Arnold, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Though he was only with us for a short time, Asher was dearly loved and impacted the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willow Grace-Rose Honeycutt, 2 months

January 14, 2025

Salisbury, North Carolina – Willow Grace-Rose Honeycutt passed away on January 4, 2025, at the young age of almost 2 months old. She was born on November 6, 2024, in Cabarrus County.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Help Rachel’s Family Through Heartbreak

January 14, 2025

Falling Creek Farms, VA – My name Rachel matassa and on behalf of my brother and sister-in-law who unexpectedly lost their son on January 11,2025 due to a heart and lung defect, Trying to raise funds for funeral/burial and a headstone expenses anything else will be used towards house hold bills due to the extended stay at the hospital which put them out of work. Any donations will be greatly appreciated every little bit helps. Thank you all so very much.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Asher Grey Arnold, infant

January 14, 2025

Erwin, Tennessee – Asher Grey Arnold, infant son of Cody Joseph and Lori Ann (Renfro) Arnold, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Though he was only with us for a short time, Asher was dearly loved and impacted the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Help put our beautiful angel Savanna to rest, 12 days

January 13, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – This has to be the hardest day of my life. My little beautiful baby girl, my daughter Savanna Alexismarie Gildo Figueroa, gained her wings as an angel. She passed at 6:10 pm on January 12, 2025, with all her loving family around her. You will truly be missed. I love you so much. I will meet you in heaven. Love you, my baby girl... She suffered from mini-strokes in her brain and other complications we are still trying to figure out.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aid for Oliver’s Family in Their Heartache, 3 months

January 13, 2025

Denver, CO – I’m doing a fundraiser for my sister and her family. My nephew Oliver died unexpectedly at only 3 months. He was a happy, joyful baby who brought smiles, laughter and a lot of love to his parents and everyone who knew him. This unexpected tragedy has left us all with deep sadness and loss. They live in Denver and apart from all family in friends due to her significant other being stationed there.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aid for BellaRose’s Headstone and Farewell, infant

January 13, 2025

West Terre Haute, IN – BellaRose Angel Loser made her appearance January 10th at 4:49 pm. BellaRose was diagnosed early on as having a genetic disorder called Trisomy 13, the odds were against her but this beautiful little girl was a fighter and luckily she had two wonderful parents that didn’t give up and fought right along with her. In the end this little girl was to perfect to stay here on earth but she did make sure to stick around long enough to meet her mommy, daddy, and her siblings who love her beyond words. An organization has helped with some of the funeral costs but we all know how expensive things can be between the hospital bills the rest of the funeral costs and getting her a headstone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Xavier Bullins, one day

January 13, 2025

Indian Valley, VA – Xavier Bullins, one day old, of Indian Valley. Went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amelia Clair Crawford, stillborn

January 20, 2024

Columbus, Ohio – Amelia Clair Crawford, precious daughter of Matthew Jared and Kateri Lucy Crawford, was born into heaven on December 26th, 2024, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Born at 35 weeks, Amelia weighed 3 lbs 10 oz and was 14 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Support Nevaeh Lee Rose’s Memorial Fund

January 20, 2025

Spokane, WA – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl Nevaeh on Dec 26-2024 @ 12:01am. As our family navigates through this difficult time, we are reaching out to our community for support with funeral and memorial expenses. Our baby girl touched & healed countless lives through her beautiful yet brief entrance into our world. Neveah’s sudden departure has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts and our community. She fulfilled God’s plan immediately. I honestly think she was brought here to change the type of woman I was into who I needed to be. BORN: DEC 25-2024 @ 11:59 am. DECEASED: DEC 26-2024 @ 12:01am

No cause of death reported.

Link

ITALY

14 doctors “died suddenly”:

Young specialist doctor Valentina Monaldi dies at just 26 years old [sudden illness], Link

Mourning among Pordenone doctors: Doctor Antonella Piccinin has died. She was 52 years old [cancer], Link

Giuseppe Trentin, surgeon and specialist in Proctology dies at 69 [likely cancer], Link

Cuneo health system in mourning for the death of Dr. Bruno Inaudi, esteemed gynecologist [67]. He had been ill for some time, but had never stopped working, Link

Mourning in Udine, Angela Tarchino, pediatrician has died. She was 77 years old: she lovingly cared for thousands of children [cardiac arrest], Link

Medical student found dead at home at 24, likely illness. The tragic death of Giulia Gambron, a medical student, shakes the community of Rorai Grande. A young life suddenly cut short, Link

Farewell to gynecologist Giuseppe Saverio Nucera. An illness killed him at 51 [cancer], Link

Marsala: Doctor Vito D'Angelo died, he was 63 years old [cancer], Link

Reggio Emilia Health System in mourning for the passing of Dr. Alfredo Gastaldi. He passed away at the age of 65 after a long illness. He was part of the Radiology team at Santa Maria Nuova in Reggio Emilia [cancer], Link

Grief in Olbia for the passing of Dr. Mauro Belli, he was 62 years old, Link

Doctor Fabio Bortolussi, 68, Link

Caltanissetta in mourning: farewell to Doctor Gianni Di Dio, who passed away prematurely at only 32 years old. The city mourns the loss of a young professional taken from life too soon, Link

Psychiatrist Sergio De Dionigi died suddenly at the age of 71 [probably a heart attack], Link

Dr. Samantha Crosina, 50, Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy: Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.