Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

November 14, 2023

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/canadian-pm-trudeau-tells-israel-killing-babies-gaza-must-end-2023-11-14/

Trudeau regime puts Canadian detective on trial for investigating link between infant deaths and mRNA vaccines

October 22, 20223

CANADA

Unresponsive infant: Norfolk County infant death not suspicious: OPP

June 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Frank Noel Jadis Jr., 1 year

January 2, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Nyla McKillican-Bechard

January 3, 2023

With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that our daughter Nyla Joy McKillican-Bechard has gone to join the angels on January 2, 2023. Nyla will stay in the hearts of her loving parents, her brother and her grandparents.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Arizona Noël-Crockett, 1 month

January 7, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Madison Elizabeth Maddi Blum-Kirby, 11 days

January 9, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Walter Wesley Harris-Woodward, infant

January 9, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Aria Avery Wiebe, 24 days

January 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elsie Grace Richard, 1 year

January 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhett René Isaac

January 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kordell Kobe Reign Daniels, 43 days

January 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bébé Harden Trudel-Bélanger, 23 months

January 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rowan Maxwell Scott Pelletier, stillborn

January 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Barry Simon Duck - Baby

January 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Noah Xavier Stanley

January 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myles Ace Loewen, Infant

January 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Kimberly Dawn McDonald, 7 days

January 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle Jr Gustave John, (stillbirth or died at birth)

January 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paislee (Pais) Morin, 3 weeks

January 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jett Gleason, 20 months

January 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angus Joseph Hobson - Infant

January 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Austin Addison Brown, 10 days

January 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryder Norman Frederick Knott - Infant

January 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Everly Paula Sierra Coughlin, 20 weeks

January 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madelynn-Rose Malas - Infant

January 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dutton Jones Little - Infant

January 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naomie Gisele Duffy, 3 months

January 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Joshua Jobe Rabbitskin, stillborn

January 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

BellaRose Cathleen Freeston - Infant

January 31, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ocean Oldford, 3 months

January 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Romy Hebert - Infant

January 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Colton Dionne-Lazure-Little, 1 day

February 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Khrisean Marie Poorman-Pratt - Infant

February 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Billy Jr. Leslie Longjohn - 2 months

February 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Asher Wilson Oatchees-Chatelaine - Infant

February 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mila Ann Stephens, 1

February 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madelyn Ann Young, 2 years

February 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noah Rory Maltais - Infant

February 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bébé Logan St-Jean

February 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayson Alexander Clayton, Infant

February 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sathy Hope Victoria Ngalaleja, 2 months

February 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Treasure Armani McIvor - Infant

February 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Crête - Infant

February 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Mae Hayes - Infant

February 14, 2023

multiple known heart issues and Down Syndrome

Link

Baby McCullough Redden

February 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruby Anne Gamblin - Infant

February 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariana Solomon, 1 year

February 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tetreault Felia, 21 months

February 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Wade Fenton - Infant

February 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bebe Haley Rodrigue, 3 weeks

February 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anabela Faith Koning - 8 months

February 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maeva Lemay-Guy, 9 months

February 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Kalia Soney

February 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

BB Loïc Labrie - Infant

February 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Girl Adalee Hall - Infant

March 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julianie Adeya Judah, 5 months

March 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daphnee Donna Ashanna Elsie Balsor, 14 days

March 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arlo Manuel Thanh Cacilhas - Infant

March 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Avery Tessa Wende - Still Born

March 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ava Grace Niessen, 25 days

March 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willow Simpson - Infant

March 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher George Ward - Infant

March 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harlyn Grace Baker - Infant

March 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kita Star Cappo-Isaac - Infant

March 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Desmond Kristopher Girard - Infant

March 9, 2023

No cause of death reported., No age reported.

Link

Nora Audrey Alexis Burke - Infant

March 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ella Nevaeh Riley, 1 day

March 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Genevieve Lilibeth Tomasone - 7 months

March 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wrenley Sage Wheten, 74 days

March 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clara Corbin-Mercier, 20 days

March 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Callum Foster Petersen - Infant

March 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Meghan Fanta Miguelle Simpore, 15 months

March 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bebe - Lily-Jeanne Charlish - 4 months and 5 days

March 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caleb Patrick Kevin Doerbecker, 6 months

March 15, 2023

rare genetic type of epilepsy

Link

Kyan Tootoosis - Infant

March 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn Faith Marriott - Stillborn

March 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saxon Burdeniuk, 1 year and 7 months

March 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Phyllis Powell, 13 days

March 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natalia Narciso - Infant

March 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Wall-E Ficht-Reif

March 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Prudence Raegan Roulette, 9 days

March 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathaniel “Nate” Linton, 2 weeks

March 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lillian Rosalie Phillips - Infant

March 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Jaxxson Starblanket-Henry - Infant

March 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayden Laurie Maples, 18 months

March 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liam James Jenner, 6 months

March 27, 2023

Biliary Atresia (liver disease)

Link

Ryker Sherwin - Infant

March 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amandine Provencher - Infant

March 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eva Agnes Peralta, 4 days

March 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aariah Cynthia Linda Waun-Weller, 1 day

April 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Edwards, 69 days

April 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emery Jane Sara McKenzie, 6 months

April 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emilyah Ila Elaine Wood - Infant

April 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keira Sharron Angele Wilson - Infant

April 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Payton Dolores Maybee, 8 months

April 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Autumn Tshakapesh, 6 weeks

April 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zaeden John - Infant

April 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lou-Ann Gauthier - Infant

April 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amelia Natasha MacDonald - Infant

April 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bailey Donald Kenneth Craig-Linton - Infant

April 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noah Jacob Mabey - Infant

April 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Takoda Napesis - Infant

April 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurent Danis, 1 day

April 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lena Pascale Ndizeye - Infant

April 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oak Beaudyn Noel, 88 hours

April 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Max Andrew Talbot - Infant

April 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Murphie Edith Jean Creaser - Infant

April 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Renaud Laplante, 2 months

April 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angel McLure - Infant

April 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ximena Magallanes-Harding - Infant

April 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scarlett Gauthier Bates, 2 months

April 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Osiris Mekwan Morin, 5 months

April 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Quentin Paul Costa, 15 months

April 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Alethia Ayda Cameron

April 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maya Bailey Dash, 7 months

April 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Félix Douglas Babin, 23 days

May 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ecclesia Foucault, infant

May 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josie Mohr - Infant

May 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joy Ann Packet - Stillbirth

May 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolina Cole Robertson - Infant

May 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amora Jane Hryniuk - 4 months

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Eskandar, 25 days

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caden James French-Parisien - Infant

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luna Heath - Infant

May 8, 2023

vNo cause of death reported.

Link

Mackenzie Valerie De Leebeeck - Stillborn

May 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jakob Wayne Joseph Reinson - Stillbirth

May 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kingsley Cree George, 3 months

May 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zannah Burkhart - Stillborn

May 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm Dorance MacLeod, 4 months

May 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emmett Jessy Thimpsen, 2 months

May 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carmella Beverley Ann Moose - Infant

May 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reese David Brown-Lloy, 5 months

May 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brianna Simard-Champoux, 13 days

May 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

June Catherine Imber, 2 days

May 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ethan William Job - 22 days

May 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Boy Rami Mishaev

May 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Land Tibbits - Infant

May 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nyra Gokulraj (Gokulraj), 1 day

May 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kalyssa Sydney Kmarlie Davis Murray, 1

May 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Maxim Cloutier, 3 weeks

May 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ayla Marlene Justine Tacan-Roulette, 3 months

May 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Tigs Ozzy Adonis Kuhn - Infant

May 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zendaya Violet Bear - Infant

May 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nikosis Rain Cardinal - Infant

May 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

River Wilder Andrew Bernard, stillborn

June 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Levi & Harley Harris-McMillan - 6 days

June 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linus Keethan Casper Littletent, 1

June 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tehila Madeline Sakebow - Infant

June 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bébé Sébastien Michaud, 0

June 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maverick Anthony Wilbert Foote, 2 days

June 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley Roy-Leblond, newborn

June 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Bennett De la Cruz Niego - 2 months

June 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alonzo Cairo Rozal - Infant

June 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose Schmitt - Infant

June 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lundy Bedard, 4 months

June 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Layla Scarlett Colley, 2 months

June 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Kyle Steven Fryingpan-Sharphead - Infant

June 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryder Distan Enzley Moosemay, 1

June 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harvey Jack Kennard, 5 months

June 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hebron Amaneal Eyob

June 26, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Owen Hill, 18 months

June 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriel Bonney, 0

June 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heaven Leigh Rayne Richard - Infant

June 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lily Tara Wall, 0

June 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kingsley Marlowe Hanson, 1 day

June 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilly McGinn, 6 days

June 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Damian David Pizzutim, 1

June 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Levi Douglas Donald King

July 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arthur Jalbert, 0

July 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mael Larouche, 0

July 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wyatt Chesterman - 5 and a half weeks

July 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariane Amarualik, 0

July 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jules Beauchemin, 4 weeks

July 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Everett Gordon French - 2 months

July 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chance Ehco Cardinal, 0

July 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carter Jay Dumont, 1 month and 11 days

July 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maximus Alexander Esposito - Stillborn

July 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ava Martha Charles, 1

July 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Robert Castel, 1 day

July 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brylen Houle, 0

July 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Anne Mary Hartman, 8 days

July 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Camilla Guanta, 12 weeks

July 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Summers, 18 months

July 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

North Willow Penashue - Infant

July 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zariah Zade O'Neil Badger - Infant

July 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose Charron, 9 months

July 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Spencer Autumn Rayne DeWolfe-Mackay, 1 month

July 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hailey Brown, 13 months

July 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noah Michael James - Infant

July 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maximiliano Agredo Vega, 1

July 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nate Lessard, 5 months

July 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Jordan William Boland - Stillborn

August 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colt Frizzone-Maracle - Infant

August 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brayden Morris Jacob Hastings-McKay, 1 month

August 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tamen Xavier Mitchell, 2 months

August 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Jeffrey Zimmer - Infant

August 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm Joseph Mac Eyre, 9 months

August 11, 2023

insufficient lung capacity

Link

Marysue Hord, 1 month

August 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Gilbert, 3 months

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Braelynn Kappes - Stillborn

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mayson Kolby Dumont, baby

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wrenley Mae Kraemer, 5 weeks

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clara Dickinson - Still born

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eliza Leblanc Dorval, 5 months

August 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sierra Praise Martin, two and a half days

August 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Wapoose - Stillborn

August 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilibeth Jean Kathleen Grant - Newborn

August 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

LJ Leroy Charles, baby

August 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Henry "Nickel" Visser - Newborn

August 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oliver Leonard Anthony Eisnor, newborn

August 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack David Putnam - Newborn

August 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasmeet Kaur - Baby

August 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Avani Meekis, 4 months

August 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucas Jean Crête-Tarte - Stillborn

August 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amira Jesslynn Esau, 6 months

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sage Nootchtai-Tritton - Stillborn

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isavier Settee, stillborn

September 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teddie Winslet DeCoste, 2

September 2, 2023

Sustained Ventricular Tachycardia

Link

Lincoln Dowsling - Still born

September 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezran-Jace Pirabakaran-Ananthabaskaran, 1

September 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eli Leblanc, 1

September 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaden Gene Baltazar Yachetti - 6 months

September 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasper Elijah Elijah-Baldwin, 9 days

September 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

London Marie Thaemlitz - Stillborn

September 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

William John McKenzie, baby

September 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jake-Marvin Awashish-Dube, 7 months

September 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Lucille Adam, 7 months

September 14, 2023

heart defect

Link

Marah Louise Boekhorst, 20 days

September 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maverick Celeste Angelo Pandolfo - Infant

September 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Rhayne Roberts-Kent

September 21, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jaime Joseph Knox Kinistino, 6 months

September 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Max Angel Couvillion - Stillborn

September 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lydia Mae Stewart - Infant

September 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hubert Moreau, baby

September 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gage Floyd Craig Daku, stillborn

September 26, 2023

Link

Hailey Brown, 14 months

September 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hannah Dana Evely, 1

September 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bowen Royden Smith, infant

September 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daxson Dean Fred Charles, baby

September 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Eric Kyle Polchies-McLeod - Infant

September 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luca Stephen Francescutti, 1 month

September 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kadence Lavallee-St Gelais, baby

October 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Goldie Nadine Thomas, baby

October 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Emily Anne Befurt

October 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alice Nadeau, 5 months

October 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaytin Orlando Thomas, baby

October 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grayson David MacKenzie, infant

October 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Romario David Williams Jr., 10 months

October 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louis Gaudet - Baby

October 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Durepeau, 18 days

October 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kincaid Von Roulette-Sutherland, baby

October 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Trichet, baby

October 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Everleigh Rose Roberts-Daley, 14 months

October 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zack-Henry Leblanc, baby

October 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caleb Norlin, baby

October 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rinagrace Chizaram Chinyere Emeugo - Infant

October 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Holly Logan Willcox-Lee, 3 months

October 19, 2023

Cancer

Link

Adrien Paquin, baby

October 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roslyn Zoey Moose, 2 months

October 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ace Rich Tomaszewicz, 2 months and 23 days

October 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Everett Donald, 7 months

October 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joplin Burtie Isabella Daley - Stillborn

October 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kieley Alma Chief, baby

October 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Talitha Tabet - Baby

October 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Richardson, 5 months

October 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Rhett" Loretta Erma Belle Hardy, infant

October 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beau Richard Stephen Donahee - Infant

October 28, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kylie Rose Wojcik, 2 months

October 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Joseph Coop, 1 month

October 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willow Iva Nichols, baby

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Robyn Kathleen Faulkner, 31 days

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maélie Naud, preemie

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ace Adam Malachai Gabriel-Killen, infant

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blakely Ann Pye - Stillborn

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miracle Waboose Harris - Baby

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shyenne Autumn Schibler, newborn

November 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian Stevenson, baby

November 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaliyah & Mason Bignell, 1 day

November 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stan Jacob Julius McKenzie, 1

November 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paxton Walker Tomiak, 1

November 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyric Buddy Storm Richard, stillborn

November 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxon Jerell James Huber-Cook, baby

November 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Oliveira Albuquerque, baby

November 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kolsen Athaustin Bighetty, baby

December 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beau Donald Vielhaber, baby

December 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éléanore Lachance, baby

December 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Sayese-Constant, baby

December 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Justin Penner, baby

December 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timeo Gilbert Charles, newborn baby

December 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timeo Gilbert Charles, newborn baby

December 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link