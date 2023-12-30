In memory of children who "died suddenly" in Canada in 2023: Children under 2
This is the second of four posts on the staggering number of child deaths in North America this year
Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
November 14, 2023
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/canadian-pm-trudeau-tells-israel-killing-babies-gaza-must-end-2023-11-14/
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trudeau regime puts Canadian detective on trial for investigating link between infant deaths and mRNA vaccines
October 22, 20223
CANADA
Unresponsive infant: Norfolk County infant death not suspicious: OPP
June 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Frank Noel Jadis Jr., 1 year
January 2, 2023
No cause of death reported
Nyla McKillican-Bechard
January 3, 2023
With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that our daughter Nyla Joy McKillican-Bechard has gone to join the angels on January 2, 2023. Nyla will stay in the hearts of her loving parents, her brother and her grandparents.
No age or cause of death reported
Arizona Noël-Crockett, 1 month
January 7, 2023
No cause of death reported
Madison Elizabeth Maddi Blum-Kirby, 11 days
January 9, 2023
No cause of death reported
Walter Wesley Harris-Woodward, infant
January 9, 2023
No cause of death reported
Aria Avery Wiebe, 24 days
January 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Elsie Grace Richard, 1 year
January 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rhett René Isaac
January 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kordell Kobe Reign Daniels, 43 days
January 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bébé Harden Trudel-Bélanger, 23 months
January 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rowan Maxwell Scott Pelletier, stillborn
January 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
James Barry Simon Duck - Baby
January 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Noah Xavier Stanley
January 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Myles Ace Loewen, Infant
January 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charlotte Kimberly Dawn McDonald, 7 days
January 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kyle Jr Gustave John, (stillbirth or died at birth)
January 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Paislee (Pais) Morin, 3 weeks
January 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jett Gleason, 20 months
January 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angus Joseph Hobson - Infant
January 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Austin Addison Brown, 10 days
January 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ryder Norman Frederick Knott - Infant
January 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Everly Paula Sierra Coughlin, 20 weeks
January 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Madelynn-Rose Malas - Infant
January 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dutton Jones Little - Infant
January 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Naomie Gisele Duffy, 3 months
January 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Joshua Jobe Rabbitskin, stillborn
January 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
BellaRose Cathleen Freeston - Infant
January 31, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Ocean Oldford, 3 months
January 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Romy Hebert - Infant
January 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Colton Dionne-Lazure-Little, 1 day
February 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Khrisean Marie Poorman-Pratt - Infant
February 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Billy Jr. Leslie Longjohn - 2 months
February 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Asher Wilson Oatchees-Chatelaine - Infant
February 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mila Ann Stephens, 1
February 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Madelyn Ann Young, 2 years
February 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noah Rory Maltais - Infant
February 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bébé Logan St-Jean
February 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayson Alexander Clayton, Infant
February 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sathy Hope Victoria Ngalaleja, 2 months
February 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Treasure Armani McIvor - Infant
February 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Crête - Infant
February 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ruth Mae Hayes - Infant
February 14, 2023
multiple known heart issues and Down Syndrome
Baby McCullough Redden
February 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ruby Anne Gamblin - Infant
February 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ariana Solomon, 1 year
February 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tetreault Felia, 21 months
February 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Wade Fenton - Infant
February 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bebe Haley Rodrigue, 3 weeks
February 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Anabela Faith Koning - 8 months
February 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maeva Lemay-Guy, 9 months
February 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Kalia Soney
February 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
BB Loïc Labrie - Infant
February 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Girl Adalee Hall - Infant
March 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Julianie Adeya Judah, 5 months
March 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Daphnee Donna Ashanna Elsie Balsor, 14 days
March 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Arlo Manuel Thanh Cacilhas - Infant
March 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Avery Tessa Wende - Still Born
March 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ava Grace Niessen, 25 days
March 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Willow Simpson - Infant
March 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Christopher George Ward - Infant
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Harlyn Grace Baker - Infant
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kita Star Cappo-Isaac - Infant
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Desmond Kristopher Girard - Infant
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported., No age reported.
Nora Audrey Alexis Burke - Infant
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ella Nevaeh Riley, 1 day
March 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Genevieve Lilibeth Tomasone - 7 months
March 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Wrenley Sage Wheten, 74 days
March 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Clara Corbin-Mercier, 20 days
March 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Callum Foster Petersen - Infant
March 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Meghan Fanta Miguelle Simpore, 15 months
March 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bebe - Lily-Jeanne Charlish - 4 months and 5 days
March 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caleb Patrick Kevin Doerbecker, 6 months
March 15, 2023
rare genetic type of epilepsy
Kyan Tootoosis - Infant
March 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marilyn Faith Marriott - Stillborn
March 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Saxon Burdeniuk, 1 year and 7 months
March 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charlotte Phyllis Powell, 13 days
March 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Natalia Narciso - Infant
March 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Infant Wall-E Ficht-Reif
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Prudence Raegan Roulette, 9 days
March 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nathaniel “Nate” Linton, 2 weeks
March 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lillian Rosalie Phillips - Infant
March 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Jaxxson Starblanket-Henry - Infant
March 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayden Laurie Maples, 18 months
March 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Liam James Jenner, 6 months
March 27, 2023
Biliary Atresia (liver disease)
Ryker Sherwin - Infant
March 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Amandine Provencher - Infant
March 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eva Agnes Peralta, 4 days
March 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aariah Cynthia Linda Waun-Weller, 1 day
April 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Edwards, 69 days
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emery Jane Sara McKenzie, 6 months
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emilyah Ila Elaine Wood - Infant
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Keira Sharron Angele Wilson - Infant
April 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Payton Dolores Maybee, 8 months
April 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Autumn Tshakapesh, 6 weeks
April 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zaeden John - Infant
April 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lou-Ann Gauthier - Infant
April 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Amelia Natasha MacDonald - Infant
April 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bailey Donald Kenneth Craig-Linton - Infant
April 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noah Jacob Mabey - Infant
April 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Takoda Napesis - Infant
April 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Laurent Danis, 1 day
April 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lena Pascale Ndizeye - Infant
April 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Oak Beaudyn Noel, 88 hours
April 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Max Andrew Talbot - Infant
April 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Murphie Edith Jean Creaser - Infant
April 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Renaud Laplante, 2 months
April 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angel McLure - Infant
April 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ximena Magallanes-Harding - Infant
April 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Scarlett Gauthier Bates, 2 months
April 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Osiris Mekwan Morin, 5 months
April 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Quentin Paul Costa, 15 months
April 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Alethia Ayda Cameron
April 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maya Bailey Dash, 7 months
April 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Félix Douglas Babin, 23 days
May 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ecclesia Foucault, infant
May 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Josie Mohr - Infant
May 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joy Ann Packet - Stillbirth
May 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carolina Cole Robertson - Infant
May 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Amora Jane Hryniuk - 4 months
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Eskandar, 25 days
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caden James French-Parisien - Infant
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Luna Heath - Infant
May 8, 2023
vNo cause of death reported.
Mackenzie Valerie De Leebeeck - Stillborn
May 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jakob Wayne Joseph Reinson - Stillbirth
May 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kingsley Cree George, 3 months
May 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zannah Burkhart - Stillborn
May 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Malcolm Dorance MacLeod, 4 months
May 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emmett Jessy Thimpsen, 2 months
May 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carmella Beverley Ann Moose - Infant
May 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Reese David Brown-Lloy, 5 months
May 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brianna Simard-Champoux, 13 days
May 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
June Catherine Imber, 2 days
May 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ethan William Job - 22 days
May 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Boy Rami Mishaev
May 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marie Land Tibbits - Infant
May 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nyra Gokulraj (Gokulraj), 1 day
May 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kalyssa Sydney Kmarlie Davis Murray, 1
May 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Maxim Cloutier, 3 weeks
May 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ayla Marlene Justine Tacan-Roulette, 3 months
May 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Tigs Ozzy Adonis Kuhn - Infant
May 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zendaya Violet Bear - Infant
May 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nikosis Rain Cardinal - Infant
May 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
River Wilder Andrew Bernard, stillborn
June 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Levi & Harley Harris-McMillan - 6 days
June 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Linus Keethan Casper Littletent, 1
June 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tehila Madeline Sakebow - Infant
June 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bébé Sébastien Michaud, 0
June 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maverick Anthony Wilbert Foote, 2 days
June 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ashley Roy-Leblond, newborn
June 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Bennett De la Cruz Niego - 2 months
June 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Alonzo Cairo Rozal - Infant
June 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rose Schmitt - Infant
June 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lundy Bedard, 4 months
June 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Layla Scarlett Colley, 2 months
June 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
John Kyle Steven Fryingpan-Sharphead - Infant
June 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ryder Distan Enzley Moosemay, 1
June 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Harvey Jack Kennard, 5 months
June 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hebron Amaneal Eyob
June 26, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Owen Hill, 18 months
June 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gabriel Bonney, 0
June 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Heaven Leigh Rayne Richard - Infant
June 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lily Tara Wall, 0
June 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kingsley Marlowe Hanson, 1 day
June 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lilly McGinn, 6 days
June 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Damian David Pizzutim, 1
June 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Infant Levi Douglas Donald King
July 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Arthur Jalbert, 0
July 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mael Larouche, 0
July 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Wyatt Chesterman - 5 and a half weeks
July 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ariane Amarualik, 0
July 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jules Beauchemin, 4 weeks
July 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ian Everett Gordon French - 2 months
July 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Chance Ehco Cardinal, 0
July 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carter Jay Dumont, 1 month and 11 days
July 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maximus Alexander Esposito - Stillborn
July 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ava Martha Charles, 1
July 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Logan Robert Castel, 1 day
July 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brylen Houle, 0
July 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rebecca Anne Mary Hartman, 8 days
July 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Camilla Guanta, 12 weeks
July 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Summers, 18 months
July 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
North Willow Penashue - Infant
July 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zariah Zade O'Neil Badger - Infant
July 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rose Charron, 9 months
July 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Spencer Autumn Rayne DeWolfe-Mackay, 1 month
July 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hailey Brown, 13 months
July 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noah Michael James - Infant
July 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maximiliano Agredo Vega, 1
July 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nate Lessard, 5 months
July 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jacob Jordan William Boland - Stillborn
August 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Colt Frizzone-Maracle - Infant
August 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brayden Morris Jacob Hastings-McKay, 1 month
August 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tamen Xavier Mitchell, 2 months
August 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Jeffrey Zimmer - Infant
August 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Malcolm Joseph Mac Eyre, 9 months
August 11, 2023
insufficient lung capacity
Marysue Hord, 1 month
August 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Derek Gilbert, 3 months
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Braelynn Kappes - Stillborn
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mayson Kolby Dumont, baby
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Wrenley Mae Kraemer, 5 weeks
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Clara Dickinson - Still born
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eliza Leblanc Dorval, 5 months
August 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sierra Praise Martin, two and a half days
August 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charles Wapoose - Stillborn
August 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lilibeth Jean Kathleen Grant - Newborn
August 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
LJ Leroy Charles, baby
August 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas Henry "Nickel" Visser - Newborn
August 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Oliver Leonard Anthony Eisnor, newborn
August 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jack David Putnam - Newborn
August 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jasmeet Kaur - Baby
August 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Avani Meekis, 4 months
August 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lucas Jean Crête-Tarte - Stillborn
August 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Amira Jesslynn Esau, 6 months
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sage Nootchtai-Tritton - Stillborn
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Isavier Settee, stillborn
September 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teddie Winslet DeCoste, 2
September 2, 2023
Sustained Ventricular Tachycardia
Lincoln Dowsling - Still born
September 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ezran-Jace Pirabakaran-Ananthabaskaran, 1
September 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eli Leblanc, 1
September 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jaden Gene Baltazar Yachetti - 6 months
September 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jasper Elijah Elijah-Baldwin, 9 days
September 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
London Marie Thaemlitz - Stillborn
September 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
William John McKenzie, baby
September 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jake-Marvin Awashish-Dube, 7 months
September 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Evelyn Lucille Adam, 7 months
September 14, 2023
heart defect
Marah Louise Boekhorst, 20 days
September 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maverick Celeste Angelo Pandolfo - Infant
September 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Rhayne Roberts-Kent
September 21, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Jaime Joseph Knox Kinistino, 6 months
September 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Max Angel Couvillion - Stillborn
September 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lydia Mae Stewart - Infant
September 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hubert Moreau, baby
September 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gage Floyd Craig Daku, stillborn
September 26, 2023
Hailey Brown, 14 months
September 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hannah Dana Evely, 1
September 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bowen Royden Smith, infant
September 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Daxson Dean Fred Charles, baby
September 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Eric Kyle Polchies-McLeod - Infant
September 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Luca Stephen Francescutti, 1 month
September 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kadence Lavallee-St Gelais, baby
October 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Goldie Nadine Thomas, baby
October 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Emily Anne Befurt
October 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Alice Nadeau, 5 months
October 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jaytin Orlando Thomas, baby
October 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Grayson David MacKenzie, infant
October 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Romario David Williams Jr., 10 months
October 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Louis Gaudet - Baby
October 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
William Durepeau, 18 days
October 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kincaid Von Roulette-Sutherland, baby
October 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Anne Trichet, baby
October 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Everleigh Rose Roberts-Daley, 14 months
October 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zack-Henry Leblanc, baby
October 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caleb Norlin, baby
October 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rinagrace Chizaram Chinyere Emeugo - Infant
October 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Holly Logan Willcox-Lee, 3 months
October 19, 2023
Cancer
Adrien Paquin, baby
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Roslyn Zoey Moose, 2 months
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ace Rich Tomaszewicz, 2 months and 23 days
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
William Everett Donald, 7 months
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joplin Burtie Isabella Daley - Stillborn
October 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kieley Alma Chief, baby
October 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Talitha Tabet - Baby
October 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jordan Richardson, 5 months
October 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
“Rhett" Loretta Erma Belle Hardy, infant
October 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Beau Richard Stephen Donahee - Infant
October 28, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Kylie Rose Wojcik, 2 months
October 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zachary Joseph Coop, 1 month
October 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Willow Iva Nichols, baby
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emma Robyn Kathleen Faulkner, 31 days
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maélie Naud, preemie
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ace Adam Malachai Gabriel-Killen, infant
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Blakely Ann Pye - Stillborn
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Miracle Waboose Harris - Baby
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Shyenne Autumn Schibler, newborn
November 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Adrian Stevenson, baby
November 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aaliyah & Mason Bignell, 1 day
November 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Stan Jacob Julius McKenzie, 1
November 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Paxton Walker Tomiak, 1
November 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lyric Buddy Storm Richard, stillborn
November 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jaxon Jerell James Huber-Cook, baby
November 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Oliveira Albuquerque, baby
November 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kolsen Athaustin Bighetty, baby
December 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Beau Donald Vielhaber, baby
December 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Éléanore Lachance, baby
December 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aaron Sayese-Constant, baby
December 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Justin Penner, baby
December 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Timeo Gilbert Charles, newborn baby
December 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Timeo Gilbert Charles, newborn baby
December 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of children who "died suddenly" in Canada in 2023: Children under 2
The worst thing I have ever read. The authorities are monsters.
WEF-Puppet Trudeau has turned Canada into a communist kill zone. I have no words to describe my loathing of this globalist shitstain.