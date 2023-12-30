In memory of the children who "died suddenly" in the USA and Canada in 2023: Children 11-20
This is the last of four posts on the staggering number of child deaths in North America this year
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of the children who "died suddenly" in the USA and Canada in 2023: Children 11-20
Mark, bless you for doing this important work. I can't bear to look at these---it's just too heartbreaking. God help us all.
As a parent, reading about the deaths of otherwise healthy children is overwhelming and gut-wrenching.
I will never normalize this criminal behavior foisted on the world by the government, vaccine companies, the DoD, and the evil health agencies. We must continue to remember, speak out and hold these monsters accountable for their crimes against humanity.