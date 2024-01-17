In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, January 9-January 15, 2024
Musicians in US (7), Brazil (2), UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany (2), Italy (3), Congo, Russia, India, Vietnam, Japan; cops in US (8), Brazil, Paraguay, Spain, Italy, India, Australia; & more
Italy:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-d44
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-661
Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Suriname, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-717
Mexico:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-c26
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-2f5
Italy:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-84a
Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Armenia, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-691
Turkey:
India, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-630
India:
Add golden state warriors asst. coach to the list. Died at a team meal of a heart attack
You know what will make things all that much worse?
The 'air vaccine'. It's here and ready to be 'tested' on humans:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/air-vaccine-no-needle-necessary-get-mrna-technology-humans/5834721
Unlike refusing to be jabbed, there is no discernible way to resist this method of mRNA technology poisoning. After all, you can't stop breathing.
If anyone has any ideas on how to thwart these devils' plans, please share.