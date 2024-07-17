UNITED STATES

Shelley Duvall, Robert Altman protege and tormented wife in ‘The Shining,’ dies at 75

July 11, 2024

Shelley Duvall, the saucer-eyed, rail-thin waif who starred in seven films directed by her mentor, Robert Altman, and avoided the ax wielded by an unhinged Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, died Thursday. She was 75. Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas, spokesperson Gary Springer told The Hollywood Reporter. “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” said Dan Gilroy, her life partner since 1989.

Link

Richard Simmons dead at 76

July 13, 2024

Richard Simmons, the legendary fitness guru, has died at 76, TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ police and fire responded to a call from his housekeeper just before 10 AM Saturday and pronounced him dead at the scene. We're told no foul play is suspected at this time, and cops are investigating it as a natural death. Update, 2:10 PM PT: Law enforcement sources say Richard took a fall last night, which may be connected to his passing. 2:46 PM PT: We're told Simmons fell in the bathroom in his home, though it's unclear if that's where the housekeeper found him. LAPD's elite Robbery Homicide Division responded to his house because this is a high-profile death though they still do not suspect foul play.



No cause of death reported.

Link

July 12, 2024, Richard Simmons celebrates 76th birthday, says he's 'grateful' to be 'alive for another day' after skin cancer:

https://tinyurl.com/2k3hwjf2

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

Benji Gregory, 'Alf' child star of the '80s, dies at 46

July 10, 2024

According to online records from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office in Arizona Gregory – whose full name was Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg – died June 13. A cause of death is pending. His sister, Rebecca, told TMZ – which first broke the news – that she believes Gregory was found deceased in his car in a bank parking lot near Phoenix. Gregory portrayed Brian on all four seasons of the classic sitcom which aired from 1986 to 1990. Before this breakthrough role, he appeared on episodes of shows such as "The A-Team," "Punky Brewster" and "The Twilight Zone."

Link

Producer Gordon Gray's daughter dies at 13 due to rare brain disorder

July 8, 2024

Hollywood, CA - Television producer Gordon Gray and wife Kristen Gray shared that their daughter Charlotte died following a battle with Batten disease, a rare neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure. She was 13.

Link

Singer Dave Loggins dead at 76

July 12, 2024

Dave Loggins, a country singer and songwriter who wrote the theme song for the Masters golf tournament, is dead. Dave died Wednesday in Nashville, according to an obituary in The Tennessean. The cause of death is unclear, but Dave was said to be in hospice care when he passed. Born and raised in Tennessee, Dave was one of the state's most notable songwriters, writing hits for Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Alabama, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson and Three Dog Night, among others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Bonsall, one of the Oak Ridge Boys, has passed away at the age of 76

July 9, 2024

Hendersonville, TN — In a Facebook post, the Oak Ridge Boys announced the death of part of their vocal quartet, as Joe Bonsall has died due to complications from ALS. He was 76. As a 50-year member of the American music group The Oak Ridge Boys, Joe was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame. Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November.

Link

Beloved former member of Menudo dead at 48

July 9, 2024

Miami, FL - Adrian Olivares, former member of famous Latin boy band Menudo, has died at the age of 48. Fellow bandmate Robert Avellanet confirmed his death in an Instagram post sharing photos of their time together in the 1990s. Olivares died at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, just one week after he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease which was complicated by ulcerative colitis, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family. He leaves behind three daughters, Eliana, 18, and 8-year-old twins Lia and Lilly. Olivares, originally from Mexico, joined the Puerto Rican boy band when he was 13 years old in 1990, one year after Ricky Martin left, according to Billboard.

Link

Chicago House Artist William S has passed away

July 9, 2024

Another artist with close ties to early Chicago house music has passed away before his time. William Stover, known by aliases like William S and Chubby, died on Saturday, July 6. Stover’s cause of death has not been shared publicly at the time of writing. Chicago house producer Chip E shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post, writing that “Chubby experienced many health issues as well as surgeries, and very sadly succumbed to his health issues.”

No age reported.

Link

Gregory Nash, beloved friend and prominent drummer in local scene, dies unexpectedly at 52

July 11, 2024

Albany, NY — Gregory John Nash, a cherished drummer who overcame a stroke [in 2017] to continue his passion and left an indelible mark on his community through his music and friendships, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, at 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacoby Jones, former NFL player and Super Bowl XLVII champion, dies

July 14, 2024

Former Baltimore Ravens player and Super Bowl XLVII champion Jacoby Jones died this Sunday at the age of 40. Jacoby Jones, who was a kick return specialist and an important player in Super Bowl LVII in which the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31, died this Sunday at the age of 40, as reported by a close source. to the Baltimore organization. So far no details have been released about the death of the former Baltimore player, who in his last year had played in the National Arena League with the Monterey Steel.

Link

NPC bodybuilder Danny Broadhurst dies unexpectedly at 32

July 13, 2024

The bodybuilding world is in mourning following the sudden death of national-level competitor Danny Broadhurst at the young age of 32. The cause of his death has not been confirmed at the time of writing, adding to the shock and grief felt by his friends, family, and fans. In his personal life, Danny had recently announced his engagement to his partner, Angela Nely, a joyous milestone that makes his sudden departure all the more tragic. Broadhurst’s demise came as a morbid reminder of how the sport can be taxing on one’s health.

Link

Former Boston College hockey player Tony Voce passes away at 43

July 8, 2024

The former Eagle was a part of the 2001 national championship team. Voce spent four seasons with the Eagles (2000-04) where he appeared in 159 games and recorded 90 goals and 77 assists for 167 points and 209 penalty minutes. In his time at Boston College, Voce was two-time Hockey East First Team All-Star, a First-Team All-American, the New England All-Star Team, a Hobey Baker Finalist, and a national champion. Voce was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2022. The Philadelphia Flyers Warriors, an organization that gives veterans with disabilities and injuries chances to play hockey, released a statement on Monday about Voce’s passing. “We are incredibly saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear friend, coach, and mentor Tony Voce,” wrote the organization on X.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kurt McPhail, a part of the WPT family for 17 years, passes away unexpectedly

July 11, 2024

The poker world received the sad news on Wednesday that Kurt McPhail, a long-time member of the World Poker Tour (WPT) family who founded the WPT League back in 2007 and more recently operated the WPT at Sea Poker Room on Virgin Voyages, passed away unexpectedly. McPhail, who lived in Mulvane, Kansas, but was just as likely to be sailing the high seas over the past year, studied at Fort Hays State University and has been married to Kathy McPhail since November 11, 1998.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A correction to a report in May:

Little League legend Sean Burroughs' shocking cause of death revealed: LA medical examiner rules it accidental

July 11, 2024

Sean Burroughs, a Little League Baseball legend who grew up to have a rocky career in the Major Leagues, died unexpectedly at the age of 43 on May 10. After two months of investigation, authorities have revealed the cause of his death. On May 10, Burroughs was found unresponsive next to his car in the parking lot of a Little League baseball field in Long Beach, California, after dropping his son off at a game. Friends of the player found him and notified emergency services, but to no avail. Family members initially reported that Burroughs had died of cardiac arrest. However, this week, the Los Angeles County medical examiner reported that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Link

An author “died suddenly”:

James Proimos, 66

July 11, 2024

Children’s author, illustrator, animator, and designer James Proimos, known for his quirky picture books and boldly hued cartoon characters, died July 8 following an illness. He was 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Ken Hoffman, popular CultureMap Houston columnist, dies at lake house on Lake Conroe

July 14, 2024

Houston, Texas - Longtime Houston writer Ken Hoffman died on Sunday. The popular columnist and author wrote for the Houston Post and Houston Chronicle before taking his talents to the website CultureMap. Hoffman wrote with insight and humor about the city's media, its food, and his love of music and sports. According to CultureMap, where Hoffman posted his last column just this past week, he died suddenly at his lake house on Lake Conroe Sunday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Baby dies from suspected heat-related illness after boating trip on Lake Havasu

July 9, 2024

Lake Havasu, AZ — A baby has died after heat-related complications following a boating trip on Lake Havasu, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. While details are limited, the sheriff’s office says a 4-month-old child suffered a heat-related illness while on a boat around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, July 5. The baby was rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The sheriff’s office says the child died a short time later. According to a verified GoFundMe account, a family was enjoying a day on the lake when the young girl lost consciousness. Family members started CPR until rescue crews arrived.



Link

Reported on July 3:

Owen Anthony Macik, 11

July 3, 2024

Chaska, MN - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Owen Anthony Macik, who left us peacefully on June 28, 2024 after a courageous battle with leukemia. At only 11 years old, Owen displayed an extraordinary strength and resilience that inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Allentown cheerleader, rising sophomore Gabby Velazquez dies suddenly , school says

July 13, 2024

Allentown, PA - Gabriella "Gabby" Velazquez, a rising sophomore at Allentown Central Catholic High School died suddenly, the school announced on Friday, July 12. A cause of death was not provided. Gabriella Marie Velazquez, 14, of Allentown, died July 11, 2024 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Gabby was going to be a 10th grader at Allentown Central Catholic High School. Her passion was cheerleading. She was a cheerleader for World Cup, a very decorated and successful all-star cheerleading program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 2:

Mike Junior Kadarius Ogden "KD", 15

July 2, 2024

Pontotoc, MS - Mike Junior Kadarius Ogden "KD", 15, transitioned on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. He attended Nettleton Junior High School, where he played football. He loved to play basketball, basketball, rap, dance, and walk up and down the road with his friends. KD also loved to go joyriding with his Uncle Neal. He had the most infectious smile that could light up any room.

No cause of death reported.

Link

High school student dies following medical emergency at majorette practice

July 11, 2024

Diana, Texas - A high school student in Texas has died after suffering a medical episode while practicing for the school band. According to the New Diana Independent School District, Amy Marzano, a soon-to-be junior this fall, was participating in a majorette practice session Wednesday morning when she experienced a medical emergency. School Superintendent Marshall Moore said Amy was taken to an area hospital and placed on life support but later died that afternoon. School officials did not immediately release further information regarding what happened, but said the emergency was not related to activity during the practice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 28:

Brooke Audrey D'Aleo, 16

June 28, 2024

Katonah, NY - Forever Sweet Sixteen, Brooke Audrey D'Aleo was an angel on Earth. After a courageous 27-month battle with leukemia, Brooke became a Heavenly angel on June 27, 2024. Beyond school, Brooke enjoyed many activities and sports throughout her life, including dance, Girl Scouts, basketball, soccer, swim team and tennis. But from the age of 4, Brooke's passion was softball. Not only was she great at the game, but she was an all-star teammate. Brooke would want everyone to know about the extraordinary care that she received at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reedley High alum Malachi Rios dies after battle with stage four cancer , family confirms

July 9, 2024

Fresno, Calif. - A recent graduate from Reedley High School has died after a battle with stage four cancer, according to his family. On Monday night, Malachi Rios' mother announced his passing in a Facebook post, where she thanked him for the memories and love he brought into many lives. Earlier this year, Malachi went to Cancun, Mexico, to a center that offers a holistic approach to treatment. Family members say the treatment did not work and that his cancer spread. Malachi was diagnosed in late 2022 with stage four testicular cancer that spread throughout his body. He went into remission last May but his cancer later returned. Doctors deemed him incurable by chemo and radiation. Malachi had been at home on hospice care for the past couple of weeks. On Monday, he was taken to the ER for help with pain management.

No age reported.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Reported on July 5:

Teresa Noelle Knabe, 18

July 5, 2024

Rockford, Illinois - Teresa Noelle Knabe passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2024. Teresa’s love for God, expressed through her Catholic Faith, was the driving force of her life. She radiated Christ’s love and joy to all she met, especially through her unique gift of empathy and her depth of wisdom beyond her years. Teresa was wrapping up her last semester of her Associates of Science degree from Rock Valley College while working as a tutor at Kumon Learning Center where she was beloved by her students. She had aspirations to study sonography this coming school year, a reflection of her deep desire to help and care for others. She was actively involved in Students for Life at Rock Valley College, as well as Forest City Young Adults.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In 2020, RVC bribed students to get jabbed:

The first 100 people who show proof of vaccination or get vaccinated at the event will receive $300 towards RVC tuition during the 2021-2022 school year. All other individuals getting vaccinated at the event will receive $150 to be used toward tuition.

https://apps.rockvalleycollege.edu/weeklynews/NewsArticle.cfm?ID=17281

Benjamin Johnson, 20

July 11, 2024

Benjamin Johnson, 20, of Newton [NC], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2024. He was a North Carolina State University student, where he enjoyed attending NC State games with his mom and dad.



No cause of death reported.

Link

NCSU’s “vaccination” policy:

Vaccines remain the best defense against COVID-19 and have proven effective against the most severe symptoms. Please continue to remain up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.

https://healthypack.dasa.ncsu.edu/services-provided/covid-19/

Three local politicians “died suddenly”:

Town Councilman Christopher Carini dies unexpectedly

July 15, 2024

Hempstead, NY - Town Councilman Chris Carini, who's represented the 5th Councilmanic District since 2019, has died unexpectedly. Before Carini's time on the town board, he was a decorated and proud veteran of law enforcement, serving for 22 years as a police officer with the New York City Police Department, MTA Police Department, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Heidelberg mayor passes away Saturday

July 13, 2024

Heidelberg, Miss. - The Town of Heidelberg was in mourning Saturday night after the passing of Mayor David Taylor II. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby said Saturday night that first responders had answered a medical call to the Taylor home. White said when medical personnel arrived they found Taylor passed out. White said cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was begun immediately, but Taylor never revived. Crosby said the 42-year-old Taylor was pronounced at 8:21 p.m. Taylor, a public school teacher for more than 14 years, had been sworn into office on July 1, 2021. He was in the final year of the term, which would end on June 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tim Sneller, former state representative, dies at 68

July 12, 2024

Lansing, Mich. — Tim Sneller, a former Democratic Michigan representative of the 50th District who recently began campaigning for election in the 68th, has died at the age of 68.

Further details on his passing are not yet available.

Link

An ad exec “died suddenly”:

Connie Francis-Cioffi, former vice president of advertising at Anne Klein, dies at 68

July 13, 2024

Connie Lynn Francis-Cioffi, a former vice president of advertising at Anne Klein, died at her home in Miami Beach on July 3. She was 68. The cause of death was metastatic cancer, according to her husband, John Vincent Cioffi. She joined Anne Klein in 1984 as director of public relations and advertising, reporting to Louis Dell’Olio, designer for Anne Klein, and Frank Mori, then president of Anne Klein.

Link

Founder and principal of Primus Advisors dies on July 2, 2024

July 9, 2024

Boston, MA - Brian Thomas Sullivan, 45, of Boston, MA, passed away on July 2, 2024. Brian built biopharmaceutical companies, ran health-focused public awareness campaigns, raised funds for cancer research, and served on the board of advisors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. Founder and Principal of Primus Advisors, Brian was a specialist in company building, fundraising, business development and asset evaluation, and communications. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or Community Boating, Inc.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rich husband of popular mummy blogger Candice Miller dead at 43

July 9, 2024

Southampton, New York - The wealthy husband of a popular American influencer has died suddenly at the age of just 43. Real estate mogul Brandon Miller, who is married to well-known mummy blogger Candice Miller, was reportedly hospitalised in the Hamptons a few days prior to his death last Wednesday. There was no confirmed cause of death, the New York Post stated.

Link

Former Minneapolis chef Remy Pettus dies at 41

July 9, 2024

Chefs from across the country are paying tribute to former Minneapolis chef Remy Pettus, 41, who died suddenly over the weekend from cardiac arrest, according to a family Facebook post. He honed his craft at several prestigious restaurants around the country, eventually returning to Minneapolis, where he worked at Cosmos before serving as the opening chef at downtown's Eastside.

Link

An architect “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 15:

Amanda Kay Slack Murray, 44

June 15, 2024

Amanda worked in Dallas and San Antonio [Texas] where she was a dedicated architect and planner. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, and she was a kind, compassionate, and caring person who always put others first. She leaves behind her husband, mother and sister.

Link

From her sister's Facebook:

What kind of cancer did Amanda have? Everywhere, but originated from breast cancer. She fought a hard battle and stayed pretty independent through most of it, even traveling. Her body was exhausted and it was time. No more suffering.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100058149044398

An optometrist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Jessica L. Klabunde, 39

July 11, 2024

Dr. Jessica L. Klabunde, age 39, of Somonauk, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2024. Jessica was employed as an optometrist for Sandwich Eye Professionals.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - As of June 26 th , Dr. Klabunde was still dazzling her patients, per this Yelp review:

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 3:

Elizabeth Ann Fox, 61

June 3, 2024

Elizabeth Ann Fox, age 61, of Utica [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 1, 2024, at her home. Elizabeth was in Nursing and did Volunteer work throughout the area, especially with the Salvation Army which held special meaning to Elizabeth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Daniel T. Willey, 63, Marquette Co. Undersheriff passed away after brief illness

July 13, 2024

Ishpeming, Michigan - Daniel T. Willey, age 63, longtime Ishpeming resident and current Marquette Co. Undersheriff passed away on Thursday July 11, 2024, at UP Health System Marquette after a brief illness. After his honorable discharge he then joined the Ishpeming Police Department where he spent 30 years where he advanced in his career as Patrolman, Detective Sergeant and Chief of Police. In 2005 he was nominated as Marquette County Police Officer of the year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edison, NJ, mourns death of police officer — a father of 3

July 11, 2024

Edison, NJ — A veteran police with three children died suddenly Wednesday. Police Lt. Donald Ship, 39, died at his home following a short illness, Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5. Ship served with the department since 2011 and relaunched the community policing unit in 2020.



No cause of death reported.

Link

New Jersey’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562021/approved/20210823b.shtml

Border Patrol agent in Texas dies

July 11, 2024

A U.S. Border Patrol agent based in Texas died suddenly on Wednesday, the Washington Examiner has learned. The agent, Jorge Maldonado, was a supervisor based in Eagle Pass in south-central Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), whose district includes Eagle Pass, additionally confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday evening that Maldonado died. Details surrounding the cause of death have yet to be released by the government. Initial reports from two of the agent’s colleagues stated that Maldonado died in the line of duty. However, a clarification made to the Washington Examiner on Thursday morning following publication stated that the timing of the death had yet to be determined.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NYPD recruit dies of possible heat-related medical episode at Bronx shooting range: cops

July 10, 2024

An NYPD recruit died Wednesday from an apparently heat-related medical episode at the department’s Bronx shooting range — just a week before he was set to graduate, cops and sources said. Edgar Ordonez, 33, died from what seemed to be heat exhaustion at the Rodman’s Neck firing range around 11:30 a.m. on a sweltering summer day in the Big Apple, according to the NYPD and sources. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition, but could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Lieutenant Rodney Warren White, 43, Newport News Fire Department

July 11, 2024

Lieutenant Rodney Warren White, age 43, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, after a brief illness. Rodney joined the Newport News Fire Department in 2006 as a Firefighter and Paramedic. Over the past 18 years, he pursued and achieved many professional goals. Most recently, he obtained a degree in Fire Science, became a Lieutenant, and passed the National Registry Paramedic Exam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

White “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the unexpected loss of our beloved brother, Rodney White. It is with great sadness and disbelief that we announce the unexpected passing of Lieutenant Rodney White, who succumbed to an illness on Saturday, July 6th.

Reported on June 18:

Christopher “Chris” G. Hiebel, 64

June 18, 2024

Christopher “Chris” G. Hiebel, age 64, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at his home in Converse, Texas. He was a Houston Firefighter for over 30 years, retired August 11, 2023, as well as a Fire Instructor at San Antonio Community College with their Fire Regional Academy from 1993-2005 and again from 2017-2024. He had many awards honoring him for his service in Houston, including a Unit Valor award and a Unit Meritorius Achievement Medal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edison Fire Department mourns passing of 'really good guy' Howard Tarlow

July 12, 2024

Edison, NJ – With nearly 12 years on the job, Edison Firefighter Howard Tarlow was a mentor to the newer members of the department. "He was a leader. He liked to show what he knew to better other people," said Fire Chief Andy Toth." Tarlow, 47, died unexpectedly Wednesday at home, according to city officials. "The whole department is just in shock right now," Toth said. "It's a tremendous loss to the department. The mood around the firehouse is very somber right now."

No cause of death reported.

Link

State workers, NJ teachers must get the COVID shot, says Murphy. What you need to know:

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/08/23/nj-teachers-vaccine-mandate-murphy-why/8240569002/

Chittenden, VT, fire captain collapse s, dies after response

July 9, 2024

Chittenden, VT - A veteran Chittenden volunteer fire officer is being mourned by colleagues. Capt. Charlie Parker answered his final alarm Monday night. After returning with the tanker from a barn fire, Parker collapsed in the firehouse, according to an announcement on the department's Facebook page. A fellow firefighter found him and life-saving efforts were initiated. But, Parker could not be resuscitated. He had been with the department for 40 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three educators “died suddenly”:

N.J. school superintendent dies unexpectedly

July 12, 2024

Montclair, NJ - The superintendent of Montclair Public Schools died suddenly Friday morning, school officials said in an email to the community. “It is with a sad and heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Montclair Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jonathan Ponds,” Damen Cooper, Montclair’s director of secondary education, said in an email sent Friday afternoon. “We were informed today by his wife that Dr. Ponds passed away this morning,” Cooper said. The announcement did not include a cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Alabama Athletics mourns the passing of academic advisor Mary Maruggi

July 12, 2024

Tuscaloosa, Ala. - The University of Alabama community is mourning athletics department employee Mary Maruggi, who died unexpectedly in her home Monday morning. Maruggi, who worked in collegiate athletics for 10 years, was hired by Alabama as an academic advisor in March of 2020. She worked with the Crimson Tide men's golf and football programs, helping assist with the academic goals and endeavors of the student-athletes for each team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

UA’s “vaccination” mandate:

Link

North Texas elementary school principal dies suddenly , district says

July 9, 2024

Haslet, Texas — A North Texas elementary school principal died after a "sudden" medical emergency Sunday, school district officials said this week. Leigh Anne Romer was the principal at J.C. Thompson Elementary School in the Northwest Independent School District for 12 years. Northwest superintendent Mark Foust shared news of Romer's passing in a message to student families and staff on Monday. Foust said Romer died after "a sudden medical emergency on Sunday," but more details about her death were not disclosed. Romer was married with two children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Mary E. Stulpin, 67

July 15, 2024

Genoa, Ohio - Mary E. Stulpin, 67, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, after a very brief illness. She graduated from Clay High School in 1975. She later earned her bachelor's degree, in education, from the University of Toledo. Mary went on to teach with the Head Start Program throughout the Toledo area for the next 47 years, retiring in 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Megan Johnson Jurkowski, 49

July 8, 2024

Megan Jurkowski, beloved wife, devoted mother, cherished daughter, loyal friend, and dedicated educator, passed away peacefully San Antonio, Texas. She pursued her dreams of becoming an educator, graduating with a degree in Special Education. Megan's career as a teacher spanned 25 years at Carlos Coon Elementary, during which she touched countless lives. She had an innate ability to make everyone feel valued and loved. She is survived by her husband, their two children and her parents.

Link

Jurkowski “died suddenly.” From her brother on Facebook:

Asking for thoughts and prayers for my sister, Megan Johnson Jurkowski. She has been battling stage 4 cancer for the last several months. She had a turn for the worse last weekend. And she was admitted into Hospice this morning. UPDATE: Megan just passed away this afternoon. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. She is definitely in a better place.

https://www.facebook.com/bjohn124

Reported on July 2:

Stephana Michaella (Wells) Barr, 45

July 2, 2024

Grainville, IL - Stephana Michaella (Wells) Barr, 45, or Steph to her friends and family, passed Sunday, June 30 at her home in Hennepin, Ill. She had been fighting leukemia since she was diagnosed on the first day of school last August. Steph worked as a teacher's aide at Putnam County Primary School in Granville for 13 years where she had hoped to return to working with the children, whom she loved. And the students loved Mrs. Barr too.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Ron Steedle, cornerstone of Shaler hockey community, dies at age 69

July 9, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - When Ron Steedle was promoted to lead Shaler’s ice hockey team in 1988, few could predict how his influence would shape a program that has since amassed more than 500 wins. Steedle died suddenly July 4 at the age of 69 after more than 50 years of coaching, including 29 at Shaler, where he had multiple stints as the Titans head coach. Affectionately known as "Flame” due to his once-flowing red hair, Steedle’s passion for working with young people was undeniable.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaretta Chantay Strickland of Morehead High School has passed away

July 11, 2024

Margaretta Chantay Strickland, 56, of Eden, NC, passed Friday, July 5, 2024. Chantay Strickland was a Physical Education teacher who taught 9th-grade Health and P.E. and Team Sports for upperclassmen at Morehead High School in Eden. Chantay also coached varsity women’s basketball, varsity volleyball, women’s track and field, and J.V. softball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Father Norman Fischer, the ‘irreplaceable’ priest of St. Peter Claver Church, dies at 50

July 15, 2024

Lexington, KY - Father Norman Fischer, a Catholic priest who ministered to hundreds of Lexingtonians from St. Peter Claver Church and as chaplain at Lexington Catholic High School, died on July 14 while traveling out of state. Parishioners and friends said they were in a state of shock partly because he was so young. He would have turned 51 on Aug. 20. Bishop John Stowe announced Fischer’s death in Facebook post Monday afternoon. Stowe said Fischer had been on sabbatical but was helping with Catholic Heart Work Camp in Wilmington, Del. when he died. Stowe said other details, such as a cause of death, were unknown at this time.

Link

Six inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies at MDC after being booked on felony warrant

July 14, 2024

Despite rigorous life-saving efforts, an inmate died on Sunday, July 14, at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). MDC staff and the UNM Hospital medical team responded to a medical emergency notification and life-saving measures were initiated. The deceased individual has been identified as Cassandra Coy Yazzie, age 35. Yazzie was booked into MDC in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13, and was being housed in a detox unit at the time of her death. Yazzie was discovered in distress during a wellness check by MDC security staff at approximately 8:44 a.m. A medical code was called, and life-saving measures began immediately. Life-saving measures continued until the inmate was pronounced deceased at approximately 9:20 a.m. by UNM Hospital staff.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate dies at St. Mary Parish Jail after medical emergency

July 13, 2024

Franklin, La. — Sheriff Gary Driskell reports the death of an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13. The inmate became unresponsive in his dorm at the LEC. Corrections and medical staff responded and performed CPR until medics with Acadian Ambulance arrived to provide medical care. Despite lifesaving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate found dead at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

July 13, 2024

Meridian, Miss. - Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan confirms that an inmate was found unresponsive at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility on Saturday afternoon. The identity and cause of death of the inmate have not been released. The body has been sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Virginia inmate dies following medical emergency : Jail officials

July 12, 2024

Roanoke County, Va. — An inmate at Western Virginia Regional Jail died Friday morning following what the jail said was a medical emergency. WVRJ said 43-year-old Holly Pugh was found unresponsive in her cell during the morning hours of July 12. Security and medical staff immediately began CPR and other emergency lifesaving measures. Roanoke County Fire-EMS personnel responded to the jail and continued treatment, but were unsuccessful. Pugh was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m. At this time, jail officials said information indicates the death was due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate from Bridgeview dies after apparent medical emergency in Cook County Jail

July 12, 2024

Cook County, IL — An inmate is dead after he suffered an apparent medical emergency Friday afternoon, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies said shortly before 1 p.m., 32-year-old Ahmed Abed suffered an apparent medical emergency in the Residential Treatment Unit. Jail staff and medical personnel administered first aid before Abed was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fontana man who suffered medical emergency at jail is later pronounced deceased

July 9, 2024

A Fontana [CA] man who suffered a medical emergency during the booking process at a jail facility was later pronounced deceased at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 5 at about 11:57 p.m., deputies at West Valley Detention Center attempted to process 30-year-old Joel Valencia after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Fontana Station arrested him for an alleged domestic disturbance. During the intake process, Valencia became erratic and upon medical evaluation, it was discovered his heart rate was elevated and he required transportation to a hospital, the Sheriff's Department said. On July 6, when Valencia arrived at the hospital, he became combative and suffered a medical emergency. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures; however, Valencia was pronounced deceased. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” while swimming:

57-year-old swimmer passes away in Surf City

July 15, 2024

Surf City, N.C. — The Surf City Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress call Monday around 11:26 a.m. near Beach Access No. 3 on N. Shore Drive. Ocean Rescue found people on the beach attending to a victim in the water. The people had already began CPR and rescue workers continued with those efforts. The victim, 57-year-old Minh Ha Nguyen of Richmond, VA, was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies swimming at Lake Piru after medical incident, officials say

July 13, 2024

Los Padres National Forest, CA - A man reportedly drowned at Lake Piru Saturday after having a medical emergency while swimming, authorities said. The incident was reported at 4:08 p.m., said Ventura County Sheriff Capt. James Sullivan. The lake in east Ventura County features a recreational area, boating and campgrounds. Authorities were told a man swimming in the lake had experienced a medical emergency and was having difficulty swimming, Sullivan said. The man was seen submerged in the water. An off-duty captain from the Oxnard Fire Department who was at the scene assisted with the response. The man, believed to be in his 50s or older, was removed from the water and personnel began life-saving measures, Sullivan said. Copter 9 flew the subject to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the captain said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two shop owners “died suddenly”:

Medina mourns unexpected death of Print Shop owner

July 13, 2024

Medina, NY – Ken Daluisio had just finished another busy day at The Print Shop on Thursday when he turned off his computer at 4:30 p.m. and was eager to head over to State Street Park for a blue’s concert. Daluisio and his business are the main sponsors of the concerts, which typically bring at least 800 people to Medina. But Daluisio collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Medina firefighters attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. News spread of Daluisio’s death at age 59, leaving many saddened and in shock.

Link

Uptown’s BadaBing Wings closes after popular wing spot’s owner dies

July 11, 2024

Uptown, IL — A popular Far North Side chicken wing spot appears to have closed after its owner died recently. Jose Lopez, owner of BadaBing Wings at 4754 N. Clark St., died suddenly June 14, according to his obituary. He was 42. Lopez, who lived in Mount Greenwood, was working to open a second location in south suburban Blue Island when he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

School district mourning bus driver’s death in Clark County

July 12, 2024

Springfield, OH — A school district is mourning the death of a bus driver in Clark County. Mark Hardacre, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his New Carlisle home on Monday, according to his online obituary. The Northwestern Local School District posted on social media that he became a bus driver after retiring in 2017 and started training in 2021. “He held a daily route for our students, drove our student-athletes to their sporting events, and helped transport students for our Summer Learning Program,” the school district said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An artist “died suddenly”:

Art show to benefit family of 48-year old-artist, husband and father who died unexpectedly

July 12, 2024

Chamblee, Ga. — A first of its kind art show is happening in Chamblee on Sunday. The show, called "Art From The Other Side," will feature the life's work of Aaron Simmons, a husband and father who died unexpectedly of a brain bleed in April. His widow, Stephanie, recalled how they fell in love 13 years ago. When he died on April 9, he left behind Stephanie, their 8-year-old daughter Skylar, and 169 pieces of his art.

Link

Navy vet from Trenton, Briana Navarreto, dies suddenly in Florida, 27

July 11, 2024

A lifelong Trenton [NJ] resident, most recently of Tampa, FL, Briana Lee "Beezy" Navarreto, died on Saturday, July 6, her obituary said. She was 27 years old. Briana graduated from Trenton Central High School in the National Honor Society in 2014 and went on to enlist in the US Navy from 2016 to 2020, when she was honorably discharged, according to her obituary. She was stationed in Japan on the USS Ronald Reagan working as an Aviation Electronic, Electrical, and Computer Systems Technician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Northern Wisconsin fisherman dies on Red Lake, possible medical event suspected

July 15, 2024

Wascott, WI – A tragic incident on Red Lake resulted in the death of a 71-year-old man from Barnes, WI, on Friday evening, July 12, 2024. The victim, Michael Andersen, had been out on Red Lake with his fishing partner, a 92-year-old man from Hayward, WI, for about three hours when the incident occurred. According to the fishing partner, Andersen suddenly yelled from the front of the boat and then fell into the water. Strong winds blew the boat away from Andersen, and by the time his partner managed to return to him, Andersen was face down and unconscious in the water. Despite his efforts, the partner was unable to get Andersen back into the boat but managed to hold onto him while shouting for help. Individuals on the shore heard the calls for help and responded promptly. They were able to get Andersen onto their pontoon boat and initiated CPR. CPR efforts continued until first responders arrived and took over, but unfortunately, Andersen could not be revived. Authorities suggest that Andersen may have suffered a medical event which caused him to fall from the boat.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” while hiking:

Woman declared dead at Snow Canyon State Park during heat wave

July 15, 2024

Ivins, UT - Authorities in Washington County declared a woman as dead following a report of distressed hikers at Snow Canyon State Park on July 13. The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department released a statement on Facebook summarizing the incident, written by Chief Jaron L. Studley. The team located the hikers and transported them to St. George Regional Hospital for heat exhaustion, but the incident wasn’t over yet. Studley said, “While on the scene, a passerby contacted police and reported that a third individual was unconscious a short distance away. The individual was identified as a 30-year-old female. First responders located the individual, and it was determined that the individual was deceased.” Studley didn’t explain what killed the woman, but said the case is still under investigation, and that information is limited due to the unusual nature of the incident. The public safety director then concluded the statement by advising residents to stay hydrated during the sweltering summer heat in Southern Utah.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Another hiker has died in the Grand Canyon, third in three weeks

July 10, 2024

Arizona - On Sunday, a third hiker in three weeks passed away while hiking at the Grand Canyon. The latest death occurred on the Bright Angel Trail, close to 100 feet below the trailhead. While bystanders attempted CPR, the attempts were unsuccessful. Unfortunately, he passed away. Not many details have been released about the identity of the man. The only things known right now are that he was a 50-year-old man and that he was from San Angelo, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

New Albany police investigating man found dead in home

July 9, 2024

Louisville, Ky. - New Albany police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Tuesday evening. Police said around 8:15 p.m. they were called to the 800 block of East 11th Street on a welfare check where they found a 68-year-old man dead inside a house. Indiana State Police and New Albany police are investigating. No cause of death has been determined. No other information has been released at this time.

Link

Missing man found dead in Austintown

July 9, 2024

Austintown, Ohio - A missing man was found dead in Austintown Tuesday morning. Ronald J. Suprynowicz, 54, was found along the I-680 southbound ramp to Meridian Road in Austintown, according to Austintown Police. He was last seen on 850 N. Meridian Road in Austintown on July 3. Austintown Police reported him as missing on Monday, July 8. Police are investigating how Suprynowicz died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bayonne mourning the loss of DPW supervisor Brian Ahern

July 9, 2024

Bayonne, NJ -Brian "Julio" Ahern, a popular figure in the Bayonne community, died unexpectedly over the weekend, prompting responses from public officials, including Mayor Jimmy Davis and Council President Gary LaPelusa. A supervisor for the Department of Public Works, Ahern died Saturday, July 6, outside his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Wellness influencer was behind the wheel in dead ly head-on crash after leaving event at swanky Nobu restaurant

July 9, 2024

Social media influencer Summer Wheaton was involved in a fatal car collision on the Pacific Coast Highway on the Fourth of July, according to authorities. The 32-year-old wellness influencer was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz after leaving an event at the hotspot Nobu around 10:20 pm when her car “crossed the center median for unknown reasons,” crashing head-on with a 2020 Cadillac, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated. An investigation into what caused the crash is underway, police said. The influencer’s Instagram account, which is now private, boasts more than 102,000 followers, while her personal website, which has also been taken down, described her as a founder of two startups and one nonprofit, a speaker and “wellness advocate.”

Link

Salvina Tannenholz, 76, of Manchester, killed in tree crash

July 14, 2024

Manchester Township, NJ - Salvina Tannenholz of Manchester was found unconscious in a blue 2020 Subaru Outback at the scene of the crash at Devereux Drive near the intersection with Renaissance Boulevard around 6 p.m. July 13, the Manchester Township Police Department detailed in a release. Her vehicle had suffered "extensive front end damage" and "Tannenholz was unconscious and not breathing," as stated in the release. The police explained what happened next as follows: "First responders immediately initiated life-saving measures including CPR. Tannenholz was subsequently transported to Community Medical Center where she was pronounced dead." She had been heading south on Renaissance Blvd before she failed to navigate around a curve — leaving the roadway and striking a curb, according to the release. She "did not appear to have her seatbelt on prior to the crash," the police said, but noted that "unknown medical episode appears to be the primary contributing factor in the crash."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man suffers medical emergency while driving, pronounced dead at the scene

July 12, 2024

A North Carolina man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Thursday which was caused by a medical episode. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Larry Chandler, age 77, of North Carolina, was driving on Birds Bridge Road when he suffered a medical episode, cross the center line, and ran off the side of the road. Chandler’s truck struck a tree, but his passenger was not injured. It’s believed that the medical episode was the cause of the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing pastor found dead in submerged car after a week

July 11, 2024

Rockdale crews search for the vehicle belonging to missing Chicago pastor Warren Beard, in this still from a video taken by WLS, July 10, 2024.

Chicago, IL - A missing pastor was found dead in his car in the Des Plaines River, near Chicago, Tuesday night after he had been missing for a week, according to officials. Warren Beard, 53, was last heard from on July 2 and was last seen in Joliet, Illinois, according to the Chicago Police Department. Beard was the assistant pastor at New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago. Video footage from July 2 shows Beard's vehicle going through a gate and under a raised drawbridge before crashing into the river, Rockdale officials said at a press conference Tuesday. The vehicle was located underwater using sonar.

Link

High-speed crash claims life of Port Angeles man during medical emergency

July 9, 2024

Port Angeles, WA - A high-speed attempt on US101 led to a tragic incident in Jefferson County, claiming the life of a 64-year-old Port Angeles man, Leroy S. Perfect. The fatal traffic collision happened on July 5, 2024, at 12:33 p.m. on US101 at Milepost 312. According to the Washington State Patrol, Mr. Perfect was driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram southbound when he tried to pass in the northbound lane. His vehicle struck the guardrail and then continued back into the southbound lane. Mr. Perfect lost control, and the vehicle veered off the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch on the northbound side. The primary cause of the accident was determined to be excessive speed for the road conditions, coupled with a medical emergency. Luckily, no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

One person dead after Watertown traffic stop

July 8, 2024

Watertown, New York - A person is dead after apparently suffering a medical emergency following a traffic stop in Watertown. Around 7:20 p.m. Monday, Watertown City Police said patrol officers pulled over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop on the 600 block of Water Street. According to police, the passenger of the vehicle tried to run away but was caught after a short foot chase. While walking back to the patrol vehicle, police said the subject appeared to have a medical emergency. They were taken to Samaritan Medical Center where they died. Police said the cause of death is unknown.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on June 5:

Sabrina April Lindsey, 45

June 5, 2024

Utica, NY - Sabrina April Lindsey, age 45, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with leukemia on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. She was lastly employed with the Masonic Care Community of New York as a laundry attendant up until her illness.

Link

Ronald “Chip” Brady, Jr., 60

July 15, 2024

Westborough, MA - Ronald “Chip” Brady, Jr., 60, of No. Grosvenordale, CT, passed away on June 27, 2024, after a brief illness. After graduation he worked for Security at GTE in Westborough. He then became an auditor for BJ’s Corporation. He finished his career as Maintenance Supervisor at CMPDC in Shrewsbury, MA.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Dangler, 71

July 14, 2024

Rochester, New York - Tom passed away suddenly July 10, 2024 at age 71 while fishing. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 41 years. Tom loved enjoying the sounds and peace of early morning fishing. Tom was a retiree of RG&E.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard J. Lynch IV, 63

July 14, 2024

Milton, Massachusetts - Bernard J. Lynch IV, aged 63, passed away suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. As a lifelong resident of Milton, Bernard, known affectionately as Bernie to his friends and family, left a lasting impression on all who knew him with his infectious humor and selfless nature.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Leo “Fred” Mahoney Jr., 64

July 14, 2024

Quincy, Massachusetts - Frederick Leo “Fred” Mahoney Jr., 64, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Fred was a lively character bursting with humor and quick wit. His personality was a delightful blend of goofiness and fun, always ready to crack a joke or make up his own dance moves, often with the intention of embarrassing his kids (very rarely succeeding).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arthur M. Montrond

July 14, 2024

Plymouth, MA - Arthur M. Montrond passed away suddenly in Plymouth after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Family was Arthur's absolute greatest joy, though.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey A. Perron, 55

July 14, 2024

Quinebaug, CT - Jeffrey A. Perron, 55, died suddenly and peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, July 10th, in UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester. Jeff was a longtime finish carpenter and most recently worked at Aurora Architect & Builders in Medford.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gustavo Luna, 37

July 14, 2024

Des Plaines, Illinois - Gustavo Luna, age 37, loving father of Kayla, Yaricel and Alianna, beloved son of Odilia Reyes, dear brother of Michelle Luna, and loving uncle to Elijah, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2024, due to a heart attack. Gustavo, affectionately known as Goose, was passionate about music, valued strong friendships, and had a unique ability to make everyone laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Samuel Lewis, 59

July 14, 2024

Troy, NY - Robert Samuel Lewis, 59, died suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Rob gave freely to others, and was lucky to receive a joyful life in return. He inherited all the best qualities of his loving family, especially his mother, Louise, from whom he gained his open-hearted approach to everyone he met and a nurturing love for all creatures - from family to friends, cats, crows, and even Koi.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Brian Ruiz JR, 63

July 14, 2024

Peoria, Arizona - Our Beloved Daniel Brian Ruiz JR, affectionately called Danny, a loving husband, son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend, passed away suddenly on July 2, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Mitchell Banaski, 51

July 14, 2024

Exeter, New Hampshire - Scott Mitchell Banaski, 51, of Exeter, passed away suddenly on July 11, 2024. An enthusiast of craftsmanship, Scott found joy in refinishing furniture and sharing his talent for interior decorating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy S. Benson, 60

July 14, 2024

Downers Grove, Illinois - Timothy S. Benson, 60 years old, of Downers Grove suddenly passed away on Friday July 5th, 2024. Tim loved spending time and making memories with his wife Lisa. Tim's happy place was the woods at the family home in Wisconsin. Notably, Tim was a heavy equipment operator and dedicated Union Member of Local 150.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corey Levi Davis, 35

July 13, 2024

Niota, TN - Corey Levi Davis - age 35 of Niota, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly on July 1, 2024. Corey worked in the construction industry as a carpenter and roofer. He loved fishing, playing the guitar, acting goofy and being a diehard Florida Gator fan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin MacMillan, 59

July 13, 2024

Morristown, VA - Kevin MacMillan passed suddenly on July 2, 2024. Kevin was loved by his family and colleagues alike. What you saw was what you got. He was a confirmed bachelor but treated his niece and nephew as if they were his own children In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Jason Miller, 57

July 13, 2024

Atlanta, GA - Kelly Jason Miller, age 57, of Atlanta, GA, who grew up in North Huntingdon, PA, died suddenly on July 9. He was a strict vegetarian and extremely health conscious. He enjoyed going to the gym and walking around Atlanta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Everet Morris, 64

July 13, 2024

Medford, WI - James Everet Morris, age 64, passed away suddenly at Hennepin Healthcare Hospital on July 9, 2024. Jim was currently employed as an operations manager at Element Materials Technology along with testing electromagnetic compliance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Ann "Kim" Day, 65

July 13, 2024

Decatur, IL - Kimberly Ann "Kim" Day, 65, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday evening at 7:44 p.m. surrounded by her loving family at St. John's Hospital in Springfield after a brief illness. She worked at the VFW where she was well liked and was a member of the Elks Lodge #401.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard Ezio Moore, 52

July 13, 2024

Westwood, MA - Gerard Ezio Moore, a longtime resident of Westwood, died Thursday, July 11, 2024, at his home in Westwood after a brief illness. Gerry worked as a carpenter and handyman in the construction trades. He enjoyed playing floor hockey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Scott "Bubba" Pearson, 40

July 13, 2024

Hawthorne, FL - Thomas Scott "Bubba" Pearson, 40, of Hawthorne, passed from this life on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness. Thomas worked over 8 years as a foreman and mechanic with United Rentals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Rose Skala, 53

July 13, 2024

Carpentersville, IL - Angela Rose Skala, age 53, of Carpentersville, formerly of Quincy, died Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2024, at home after a brief illness. Ever the food service professional, she viewed her number one job when visiting a plant as "make sure the production workers get fed!"

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Valdez, 51

July 13, 2024

King City, CA - Richard Valdez, 51, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Stockton, Calif. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willie Frank “Chip” Waterer Jr., 68

July 13, 2024

Tupelo, Mississippi - Willie Frank “Chip” Waterer Jr. passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was also a seasoned cattle farmer and commercial real estate developer and investor. A true outdoorsman, Chip loved animals and enjoyed preparing food plots for local wildlife.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Preston Edward Sturgis

July 12, 2024

Onancock, Virginia - On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, our precious baby boy, Preston Edward Sturgis, was born into our hearts and into the arms of angels. His memory will remain a beacon of light, a reminder of the preciousness of life, and a symbol of love that transcends time and physical presence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aza Russell Wayne Johnson, 6 months

July 12, 2024

Melrose, Florida - Aza Russell Wayne Johnson, 6 months, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on June 28, 2024. Aza was a smart, bubbly, and loving child. He was a daddy's baby with his first word being "da da." He loved to snuggle and get all the love he could, especially kisses from his mommy and big sister. Nibbling on chins and pulling beards had come to be things that brought him joy. Aza loved going to daycare, where Ms. Karen treated him like her own.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harlyn Rose Johnson

July 12, 2024

Spartanburg, South Carolina - Baby girl Harlyn Rose Johnson passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. She was the daughter of "Meeka" Johnson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A. Robin Brown, 60

July 12, 2024

Uhrichsville, Ohio - A. Robin Brown, 60, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 11, 2024, after suffering an apparent heart attack. Robin worked for over 20 years doing oil well repairs with Bishop Well Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cody Landon Brown, 29

July 12, 2024

Kingston, TN - Cody Landon Brown, age 29, of Kingston, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Cody was a member of the Union Lodge No. 38 F&AM. He enjoyed collecting knives and guns. He was also a great cook.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shannan Dewitt Casey, 54

July 12, 2024

Shannan Dewitt Casey, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2024. He worked for FedEx for many years and continued his employment until his death. He made many friends there, having a positive attitude, and a ready smile.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: FedEx, as a government contractor, would have been covered by the federal “vaccination” mandate.

Charles Edward Coats, 56

July 12, 2024

Post Falls, Idaho - Charles Edward Coats, 56, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly on June 28th, 2024, from cardiac arrest. He died at home beside his beloved wife, Desiree. Charles relocated to Post Falls, Idaho, where he discovered a passion for local politics. There he leveraged his marketing skills to create traditional political print ads and social media videos for local campaigns, playing a pivotal role in securing seats for three candidates.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan James Frye, 56

July 12, 2024

Santa Cruz, California - Bryan James Frye passed away suddenly in the early afternoon Saturday June 1, 2024. He was doing one of the activities that he enjoyed, chopping wood, finding camaraderie, peace of mind, and a little side hustle, in the Santa Cruz Mountains that he loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa A. McGuirk (Shauck), 56

July 12, 2024

Rockland, Massachusetts - Lisa A. McGuirk (Shauck) of Rockland, passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by family and friends at South Shore Hospital at the age of 56. Lisa worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital as an administrative assistant for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oliver Michael Reza Neil Brand

July 11, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas - Oliver Michael Reza Neil Brand passed away unexpectedly on July 7. Born prematurely, he was steadily improving. He was recently released from the hospital. His family was enchanted by this sweet, darling boy. While his time with us was brief, he brought immense joy to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arthur Lee “Art” Williams, 69

July 11, 2024

Winston Salem, North Carolina - Arthur Lee “Art” Williams, 69, passed away at home on July 9, 2024, following a brief illness. Starting from an early age Art knew he wanted to see our country. He started his career driving long roads and curvy highways and found his first love being a truck driver. He was a truck driver for various Union organizations and was proud of it. He retired after 30+ years of faithful service with ABF Trucking.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John T. Brearley, 66

July 11, 2024

Akron, Ohio - John T Brearley, born June 9th, 1958, passed away June 28th, 2024 surrounded by family after a brief illness. John resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. John's early trade labor and service to the City of Cuyahoga Falls led to an early retirement where he enjoyed repairing small engines and following the Cleveland Browns.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kerri Ann Cerullo Bemis, 45

July 10, 2024

Medway, Massachusetts - Kerri Ann Cerullo Bemis, 45, of Medway, died July 3 at Brigham & Women's Hospital Boston following a brief illness. Kerri worked as a receptionist at Colonial Chem Dry in Upton for over 10 years. Her last job she loved to do was as a barista at Starbucks. Being a mother was the most important thing to Kerri. She adored her 2 cats. She also loved to cook, go to the beach, and iced coffee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mr. Marcus Alan Coleman, 64

July 10, 2024

Gainsville, GA - Marcus Alan Coleman, 64, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024, following a brief illness. He was retired from Hollis Transport where he was a driver.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin James Estes, 60

July 10, 2024

Bennington, Vermont - Kevin James Estes passed away on July 7, 2024, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, following a brief illness. Kevin worked at Mack Molding in Arlington, VT, and St. Gobain in Hoosick Falls, NY, from which he retired early to care for his wife at their home. Kevin was in his happy place when working at his property in Pownal, VT., where he cleared the land for his large vegetable gardens and fruit trees, built a camp for his kids and cut trees to trim out in his sawmill.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathy Rose Horsley, 59

July 10, 2024

Chillicothe, Ohio - Kathy Rose Horsley, 59, of Chillicothe, passed 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, following a brief illness. Kathy was a former employee of the Adena Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Haisler Rhodes, 61

July 10, 2024

Texas City, Texas - After a brief illness, Stephen Haisler Rhodes, 61, son of Carol J. and the late Allen F. Rhodes, passed away on July 6, 2024, in Sugar Land, Texas. He was employed as a Logistics Specialist by Bechtel Corporation in Sugar Land, Texas.

Like his father, at an early age, he developed an intense love for the sea, sailing, and seafood.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob R. Ward, 45

July 10, 2024

Basom, NY - Jacob R. Ward, 45, of Basom, passed away on Sunday, (July 7, 2024) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness. Jacob was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He loved hunting, camping, fishing, tinkering with anything he could get his hands on, and spending time with his faithful canine companions. He would say that his favorite child was his dog Oreo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A’reese G. Coulter, 1 day

July 9, 2024

Infant A’reese G. Coulter, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at UPMC Chautauqua, Jamestown, NY. He was born on July 1, 2024, the son of Tyler Coulter and Katelin Didomenico.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Boy Hardley

July 9, 2024

Baby Boy Hardley of Kansas City, Missouri died on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Wednesday, July 3, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George A. Brandenstein, 29

July 9, 2024

Youngstown, OH - George A. Brandenstein, 29, passed away on July 7, 2024, after complications from a stroke. A natural athlete, George played a myriad of sports all his life. He could often be found shooting hoops, or organizing his kickball team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Azalea Marie Longsioux

July 9, 2024

Terry, Montana - On July 4th 2024, heaven gained a beautiful baby girl whom we were extremely excited to meet and love, Azalea Marie Longsioux, a precious soul, too fragile for this world to adorn. Her mother Ivy and father Nate had a bond with baby girl, even though she resided in mama's womb, they would give her all the love they could while she was growing and fluttered around when she heard the sound of mommy and daddy's voices.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl G. Bostrom III, 62

July 9, 2024

Rochester, New Hampshire - Karl G. Bostrom, III, 62, passed away Saturday July 6, 2024, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Karl worked as a machinist for many years, including Teledyne D.G. O'Brien. Karl was a Jack of all trades and could fix almost anything.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Dotson, 59

July 9, 2024

Paw Paw, KY - Brenda Dotson, 59, of Paw Paw, KY, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024, at her home following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander R. Stewart, 42

July 9, 2024

Orlando, FL – Alexander, a Florida businessman who consistently worked in the technology industry, age 42, died unexpectedly at Advent Health Rollins Saturday night on June 8th. The beloved husband and father was battling recently diagnosed leukemia. During the time of his passing, he was in the process of launching a new business.

Link

Zeppelin Grey Atteberry, 4 months

July 8, 2024

Nocona, Texas - Zeppelin Grey Atteberry was born on March 21, 2024, to his "Mama" Jordan Atteberry and "Dada" Dalton Atteberry. Zeppelin left this world the morning of July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Creed Joseph Crader

July 8, 2024

Jennings, Louisiana - Creed Joseph Crader, baby boy of Mary and Hunter Crader, of Jennings, gained his angel wings on July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ky-Jear Sagee Josey-Waters, 6 months

July 8, 2024

Newark, New Jersey - Ky-Jear Sagee Josey-Waters was born at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center on January 27, 2024, at 8:26 a.m., to the parents of Shaniya Jaquayah Amira Johnson and Ky-Reek Tagaire Josey-Waters. Ky-Jear was called to Heaven on June 28, 2024, at 5:56 p.m. "Our Jerry", as he was affectionately known, took his last breath in our arms. That was our precious Jerry. He was a beautiful, perfect Baby Boy. We all loved us some Jerry. "Our Jerry" will always be and live in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raphael Alexander Roldan

July 8, 2024

Douglasville, Georgia - Baby boy Raphael Alexander Roldan, passed away on June 25, 2024. He was born on June 25, 2024, he was the son of Karen Minely Roldan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elektra Mary Elizabeth Wilbert

July 8, 2024

Little Rock, Arkansas - Baby girl Elektra Mary Elizabeth Wilbert, born and transitioned July 3, 2024. She is survived by her parents, Larry Jr. and Natalie Wilbert.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose A. (Tenaglia) Sauvageau

July 8, 2024

Wareham, MA - Rose A. (Tenaglia) Sauvageau, of Wareham passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 5th after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family at the Mass General Hospital Boston. Rose worked as an instructor certification coordinator for the Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC). She was instrumental in developing the certification program. Rose was also a member of the Bridgewater State University Alumni Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Anthony Guzman, 33

July 8, 2024

Peter Anthony Guzman, aged 33, peacefully passed away at his residence in San Antonio, TX, on July 5, 2024, after bravely fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia for more than a year. Throughout his life, Peter led a diverse career path, trying his hand at various professions. His siblings fondly remember his talent in math, assisting their mother with discounts and sales tax calculations down to the decimal while shopping. When it came to calculating percentages, Pete was your guy! No matter what he was doing, Peter always found joy in learning new things and meeting new people.

Link

Reported on July 7:

Zoey Jane Gordon, 11 days

July 7, 2024

Murdock, MN - Zoey Jane Gordon, 11-day-old daughter of Ariel Laabs and David Gordon of Murdock, died peacefully in the arms of her parents on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 6:

Kalayah Gracie Green, 6 days

July 6, 2024

Thomson, Georgia - Six-day-old baby girl, Kalayah Gracie Green, of 305 Howard Street, Thomson, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 5:

Lisa (Lukens) Boyle, 59

July 5, 2024

Evansville, IN - Lisa (Lukens) Boyle, 59, of Evansville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024 at the Heart to Heart Hospice Hospital. Most of all, Lisa treasured the time spent with her family. She was a dedicated wife and mother who was involved and supportive of her family in all of their activities. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby boy Moncier Milton

July 5, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Adams announces the passing of Baby boy Moncier Milton who transitioned on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Memorial Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maitland Colette Mester

July 5, 2024

Grand Rapids, Michigan - The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to unimaginable grief and heartbreak with the death of our baby girl, Maitland Colette Mester, on Friday June 28, 2024. On Monday June 24, we went into the hospital because I had noticed a significant decrease in her movements – she was always a very wiggly girl. After several tests, we were informed that they detected no cardiac activity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Frances Boff, 63

July 5, 2024

Royal Oak, MI - Linda Frances Boff passed away on July 4, 2024, after her one and a half year hard-fought battle with leukemia. She was 63 years old. Linda was always a lover of animals, traveling, gardening, nature, and the outdoors. She enjoyed trips up north to Lake Michigan, and even rode her four-wheeler over the Mackinac Bridge. She was an adventure seeker and loved hiking, ziplining, skiing, and snowmobiling. But she also enjoyed staying home watching old movies or sitting outside in her backyard by the pool. Her faith in God kept her strong throughout her battle with cancer, and her unwavering courage was an inspiration to all.

Link

Reported on July 4:

Yolandia M. Mantos, 50

July 4, 2024

Yolandia M. Mantos, 50, of Bloomingdale, Ohio, a daughter of James and Kathy Robinson, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 3, 2024, after a long battle of sickness as a result of her leukemia treatment. She fought the hardest battles as the strong woman she was.

Link

Robert “Tyler” Davidson, 38

July 4, 2024

Robert "Tyler" Davidson, of San Antonio, Texas, left us on June 19, 2024, his 38th birthday. He attended The University of Texas at Austin in the McCombs School of Business, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and graduated with honors. Immediately following graduation, he began working in the finance arena for TransPecos Bank he then enlisting in the United States Navy in 2011. Upon completion of boot camp, Tyler was stationed in Everett, WA where he was assigned to the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). While onboard the USS Nimitz, he served on the ship's flight deck with the Crash and Salvage Crew- responsible for fighting fires and providing mass casualty response. During his deployment, Tyler began writing poems and eventually published a book of poetry titled, "A Convenient Dilemma - The Poetic Thoughts of a United States Sailor". He received an honorable discharge in 2019 to pursue a civilian career for the flexibility of his growing family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Stapleton Carter, 48

July 4, 2024

Zanesville, OH - Dawn Stapleton Carter, born April 20, 1976, passed away at 5:34 PM on July 3, 2024, after fighting a battle with leukemia. Per Dawn's wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Link

Reported on July 3:

Lorenzo Anastasio Gomez Jr., 11 days

July 3, 2024

San Antonio, TX - Rest in peace our baby boy Lorenzo Anastasio Gomez JR. Forever our little angel and prince. Our sweet baby boy, you were a miracle from god and we are thankful that we had 11 days to spend with you before you went to heaven. You were perfect in every way we will forever love and miss you. You were a strong fighter and you fought to stay in this world as long as your little body allowed you too.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 1:

Nancy Lynn Clemishaw (Smith), 53

July 1, 2024

Nancy Lynn Clemishaw (Smith) of Canajoharie, NY, passed away unexpectedly on June 25 after the sudden onset of acute leukemia. She was 53 years old. Nancy was forever a lover of the beach, her house adorned with seashells and ocean-themed decor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 26:

Harley Eldalee Flores, 1 day

June 26, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Harley Eldalee Flores, June 20, 2024 — June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 25:

Armon Xan Ezell, 1 day

June 25, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Mommy will never be the same again. As much as I’m lost for words, I’m still not sure how to feel about you no longer being with us. We prayed for you, was ready for you and could not WAIT to find out about you. My heart is broken, Armon. I’m aching and can’t grasp or cope with this feeling on the inside of me. Oh, my precious child, why did you have to leave me? Please please protect your mother. Come visit me and wrap your arms around me. When I was carrying you, I knew you were our unique bright Angel. I wish I could’ve had a better time or moment to prepare for your departure prior to that doctors appointment that day. Not even knowing you had already left mommy. I wish I would’ve known that you had left me and when you left me. There is never a way to prepare for this. I don’t understand it. Now, that will forever be a day I will try to avoid. I did not know you had left me while still in the womb, that’s what hurts me the most because I felt you. I love you sooo much baby boy and mommy will NEVER let you go. This was an evil world, baby, and our father God knew what was best for you. My forever sweet and handsome Angel. Fly high my amazing son. Until we meet again, I’ll always think of you daily.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 23:

Legend Samaranae Holmes, 2 months

June 23, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Legend Samaranae Holmes, March 31, 2024 — June 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 15:

Jah'Mari Ringo, 1 day

June 15, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Jah'Mari Ringo, June 12, 2024 - June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Lynn Tucker, 70

June 15, 2024

Denise Lynn Tucker of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 2:42 am. after a brief, unexpected illness. She was 70 years old. She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, two children and three grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 9:

Leticia Marie Harms, 59

June 9, 2024

Leticia Marie Harms was born in Pleasanton Tx. and died in San Antonio, Tx. She leaves behind her husband of 17 years, three children, her mother and several siblings.



Link

Harms “died suddenly”:

I want to thank everyone for reaching out the last 2 days. We were caught so far off guard by this loss and managing has been less than easy.

https://www.facebook.com/cassandra.n.martinez.9

I just wanted to let everybody know that my beautiful wonderful wife has suddenly passed away and I'm battling I'm battling so hard I honestly don't know what's going to happen. But I'm going to do my best to make her proud cuz that's what I know she would want. We would have been married 18 years this month on the 24th.

https://tinyurl.com/ysd3v2rh

Harms worked in the medical industry and was probably jabbed:

I am extremely saddened by finding out that Leticia Harms has passed away! We had so much fun at the spine hospital and I loved when I would give her a ride home and we would laugh the whole way!

https://www.facebook.com/cassandra.n.martinez.9

Timothy J. O’Meara (Tim), 49

June 9, 2024

Timothy J. O’Meara (Tim), 49 years old, died suddenly of natural causes in his apartment in Schertz, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 6:

John M. Bick, 56

June 6, 2024

Mr. John M. Bick, 56, of Utica [NY], passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard "Papa" H. Kohl, 62

June 6, 2024

Richard "Papa" H. Kohl, 62, of Marble Falls, Texas, unexpectedly passed away. Richard loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Library Sportsman Association and enjoyed shooting. He loved working in his garden, going on long bike rides, camping, fishing and was an accomplished wilderness explorer/hiker.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Hughes Evans, 64

June 6, 2024

He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Media from State University of New York at Fredonia. He came across a job advertisement for the University of Texas in San Antonio (UTSA), which was in the city where his eldest brother lived at the time. The boss just happened to be from western Pennsylvania and offered him the job. He spent 27 years at UTSA until he retired on Aug. 31, 2012, as Executive Director of Communications and Creative Services.



Link

Evans “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Thanks Gary, we lost our little brother last week to cancer. Been a rough couple of months. He was, in fact, our wild and crazy guy….

https://www.facebook.com/jeff.evans.94214

Donnie Jay Stoddard, 44

June 6, 2024

Donnie Jay Stoddard, aged 44, passed away on July 3, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on May 1, 1980, in San Antonio, Donnie was a beloved local who dedicated his life to his family and his work in the construction and maintenance fields.



Link

Stoddard “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

I regret having to inform all our friends and family that I lost my husband Donnie Stoddard today. He had been battling with a major infection in his gallbladder, one we didn't know he had. He had been sick but not known what the cause was. He had surgery yesterday that did not go as planned, he had to have a second surgery later that evening to fix a bleed internally. They couldn't stabilize his blood pressure and passed about 4:30 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007277025828

Reported on June 5:

Riggan J. Acosta, 52

June 5, 2024

Riggan J. Acosta, 52, of Leander, TX, passed away unexpectedly at his work residence in Utica, NY, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle A. Everson, 31

June 5, 2024

Mohawk, NY - Kyle A. Everson, 31, of Mohawk, passed away unexpectedly, on June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Normajean Ruskey, 64

June 5, 2024

Utica, NY - Miss Normajean Ruskey, 64, of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 4:

Roland Becker, 47

June 4, 2024

Roland Becker, 47, of Utica [NY], died on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 3:

Raymon A. Upson, 53

June 3, 2024

Raymon A. Upson, 53, a lifelong Mohawk Valley [NY] resident, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 31, 2024, at his home in Mohawk.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 2:

Qishon Avant Dunbar, 21

June 2, 2024

Qishon Avant Dunbar, known affectionately as Q by his loved ones, passed away on May 26, 2024, at the age of 21. Born on May 3, 2003, in Ogden, Utah. Q was a beacon of light and energy to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His life was cut tragically short in San Antonio, Texas, where he had been making his mark with his infectious enthusiasm and undeniable charisma. Q was a proud graduate of Louis D. Brandeis High School in 2021, where he was not only a dedicated student but also a dynamic athlete. His passion for football was evident as he dedicated himself to the sport, playing on the varsity team.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Dunbar “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi, my name is Annette and it is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my son, Qishon "Q", unexpectedly passed away on May 26th.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-qishons-funeral-and-cremation-costs

Reported on June 1:

Alorah Emberly Guerrero, 1 day

June 1, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved baby, Alorah Emberly Guerrero. Though she was with us for a short time, her presence brought immense joy and love into our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link