CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Police ID man who died in Bell Park

August 19, 2024

Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of the man who died suddenly in Bell Park July 31 with the hopes of receiving additional information to aid in their investigation of his death. Police have confirmed the identity of the individual who was located deceased as 36-year old Pat Forgues. A portion of Bell Park was blocked off to the public on July 31 as police conducted their investigation. Following the park’s reopening, police said in a tweet that there was "no threat to public safety."

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, a Mountie “died suddenly”:

Derek Todd Janes, 58

August 22, 2024

Lucan - It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the passing of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Derek Todd Janes, age 58, at the LHSC – Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario, on Monday, August 19, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Donations may be made in Derek's memory to V-Eh Veterans and Everyday Heroes or the Canadian Cancer Society.



Researcher's note - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police imposed a draconian COVID-19 vaccination mandate on October 6, 2021.

https://www.tbs-sct.canada.ca/pol/doc-eng.aspx?id=32694

In Ontario, a soldier “died suddenly”:

Master Corporal Cameron Andrews, 31

August 24, 2024

Just before his 22nd birthday, Cameron enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces and served with the Lord Strathcona's Horse (Royal Canadians) in Edmonton, Alberta. He did one tour of duty in Latvia as a part of Operation Reassurance, and when he returned, he spent time as a door gunner with the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in Edmonton. On March 31, 2023, he was posted to the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps School at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick. He was an excellent instructor on several armoured soldier courses, generating many new soldiers for the Canadian Army.

No cause of death reported.

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

A hockey player in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on August 18:

John (Ryan) William Held, 44

August 18, 2024

John (Ryan) William Held, aged 44, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2024. Born on January 30, 1980, Heldy was known for his vibrant spirit and passion for sports, especially hockey, which he played at various levels, including the Ontario Hockey League and the University of Western Ontario (UWO), which he helped to a national title in 2002. His career also took him overseas, playing professionally in Memphis, Holland, and Italy, and representing Canada at the World University Games in Innsbruck, Austria. Following his athletic career, Heldy excelled as the Ontario Sales Manager for CBM Aggregates, where he was respected for his leadership and dedication. Off the field and beyond the office, he found joy in playing golf and baseball. However, his greatest pride came from the successes and happiness of his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, a business exec “died suddenly”:

Sylvain Oligny, 50

August 20, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Sylvain Oligny, founder of Transport St-Michel, on Tuesday August 13, 2024, at the age of 50. Mr. Oligny was on the cover of the September 2013 issue of Transport Routier. He was the subject of a profile recounting the meteoric growth of the company he founded at the age of 19, and which ranked 18th among the largest public fleets in Quebec by at the time.

No cause of death reported.

175 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Evelyn Ria Mooser, 67

August 26, 2024

Dorchester - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Evelyn Ria Mooser of Belmont in her 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Stewart Merifield, 71

August 26, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away peacefully in Cambridge, Ontario, at the age of 71. Donations in his memory may be made to any Humane Society, The Lisaard House (a hospice in Cambridge), the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Archie Clarence Baker, 69

August 26, 2024

Hanover - Archie (Clarence) Edward Baker, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at Hanover and District Hospital on Saturday, August 24, 2024. He was 69. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Lynn Reeves, 57

August 26, 2024

Sarnia - Melissa passed away unexpectedly at Victoria Hospital, London, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 23, 2024 at the age of 57. As an expression of sympathy, friends who wish may send memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rocco Anthony Franze, 30

August 26, 2024

London - Rocco Franze passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 30. Rocco was born November 16, 1993.

No cause of death reported.

André Lafranchise, 74

August 26, 2024

Odessa - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of André Lafranchise, a cherished member of our community, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Alan "Big Al" Kartinen Sr, 74

August 26, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. If friends or family so desire, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Myrna Lynn Aubin, 63

August 26, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce that Lynn Aubin passed away at the age of 63 after a long and protracted battle with dementia.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The COVID mRNA vaccines probably cause human prion disease, including Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352148028_COVID-19_RNA_Based_Vaccines_and_the_Risk_of_Prion_Disease

Nicholas Paul D’Amato, 54

August 26, 2024

Bolton - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Nick D'Amato on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the tender age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Alfano, 51

August 26, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Laurie. After a courageous battle with cancer, she passed away at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 51. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SAH Cancer Care Clinic.

Raymond Paquette, 66

August 26, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Raymond, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Dieter Brandt, 68

August 26, 2024

Waterloo - Dieter passed away on August 24, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Roderick 'Rocky' McKinnon, 67

August 26, 2024

Sarnia - Roderick 'Rocky' McKinnon, 67, passed away on August 24, 2024 at St. Joseph's Hospice, surrounded by his family. Following a late-stage cancer diagnosis ten years ago he was given six months to live, and since then he has served as an exceptional witness to fortitude and faith.

Wilma Cathleen Mitchell, 61

August 26, 2024

Bradford - It is with great sadness we announce Wilma passed peacefully after a short battle with cancer. In Wilma's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Margaret Bahen Hospice.

Patricia “Pat” Margaret Park, 74

August 25, 2024

Port Dover - Patricia Park passed away suddenly at her home in Port Dover on August 22, 2024, in her 74th year. For those wishing, donations to CMHA [Canadian Mental Health Association] would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Marian Stepniak, 74

August 25, 2024

Windsor - Marian Stepniak passed peacefully but suddenly, at the age of 74, holding the hand of his beloved wife and best friend of nearly 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ingrid Hodnett, 70

August 25, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior with her husband by her side on Wednesday, August 22, 2024, at ARCH at the age of 70. Thank you to Louise and the cancer clinic and her Paramed nurses, Livia and Sierra, whom she loved. Sincere thanks to the staff at ARCH for their care, compassion and heartwarming send off.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Chouinard, 70

August 25, 2024

Cobourg - Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2024, at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ontario, surrounded by his loving family. Donations in memory of Guy can be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Jeremy Weidelich, 36

August 25, 2024

Markham - Daniel Jeremy Weidelich, 36, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, passed away August 21, 2024, at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dan's honor to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) or Markham-Stouffville Hospital's Mental Health Unit (Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation).

No cause of death reported.

Gupi Derek Bakshi, 62

August 25, 2024

Lindsay - The Bakshi family is sad to announce that Gupi Derek Bakshi passed away unexpectedly on August 21 2024, in his 63rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Terry McGregor, 47

August 25, 2024

Maitland - With sad hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Terry Jason McGregor on August 22nd, 2024, at the age of 47, at the Brockville General Hospital. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the ALS Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Jerry Wessels, 39

August 25, 2024

Oshawa - Jon Wessels passed away peacefully and surrounded by love at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital, on Thursday, August 23rd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jerome McInnis, 62

August 25, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away surrounded by family, on August 22, 2024, at Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus, ON at the age of 62. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Vince Massimo Careri, 40

August 25, 2024

Maple - It is with great sadness that God called Vince unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Eisen, 68

August 25, 2024

Fergus - Albert Eisen passed away peacefully at home on August 24th, 2024, in his 68th year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Jacques Fortin, 39

August 25, 2024

Pembroke - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Maxime Jacques Fortin on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, in his 40th year. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Alan McLeod

August 25, 2024

Oshawa - Surrounded by his family, Alan passed away peacefully on Friday August 23, 2024, at Toronto General Hospital. Alan fought courageously and relentlessly with lung disease for 313 days in ICU to stay with his family, who were by his side every day, but in the end, it was all too much. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to Toronto Lung Transplant, UHN.

No age reported.

James David "Jim" Somerville, 53

August 25, 2024

Tottenham - After a five-year battle with cancer, Jim passed away peacefully at the age of 53 with his family by his side on August 23, 2024, at Margaret Bahen Hospice Newmarket. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to the Margaret Bahen Hospice, Stronach Cancer Care at Southlake Regional Health Center, or University Health Network would be appreciated.

Donald James Revait, 72

August 24, 2024

Windsor - On August 21, 2024, at the age of 72, with his loving family by his side. If you so desire, donations to Windsor Essex Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Patterson Fitzpatrick, 64

August 24, 2024

Mount Brydges - Suddenly at Strathroy Middle General Hospital on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Middleton, 74

August 24, 2024

Hepworth - Larry passed away peacefully at his residence with family by his side on Thursday afternoon, August 22nd, 2024. Expressions of remembrance to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Nicole Stanley, 25

August 24, 2024

London - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Shirley on August 18, 2024, after a battle with mental illness. The family requests that any donations be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association in her name.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Gutta, 32

August 24, 2024

Bradford - Nick Gutta unexpectedly passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 32 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

James "Jim" Keith Hoskin, 54

August 24, 2024

Innisfil - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Keith Hoskin on August 23, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Stanley “Joey” Boyd Thomas, 70

August 24, 2024

Deep River - Suddenly, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Joey Thomas, age 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Meissner, 37

August 24, 2024

Alliston - June 2, 1987 - August 17, 2024. Obituary not available.

Stephen John Elliot Holick, 66

August 24, 2024

Toronto - Stephen John Elliot Holick, a cherished brother, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2024, in Oakville, Ontario. In keeping with his wishes, Steve was cremated and the family invites friends to honor Steve's memory through a donation to Heart and Stroke Canada or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Ann Gibson

August 24, 2024

London - Peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 23, 2024. Barbara Ann started her journey to the spirit world while surrounded by her family. Donations to London Regional Cancer Program would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert John Greydanus, 58

August 23, 2024

London - Robert John Greydanus passed away suddenly on Saturday 17, 2024, in Chatham, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne “Sue” McGee, 75

August 23, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy hearts the family announces that Sue passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew on Tuesday evening, August 20, 2024. She was 74. The family would like to thank the doctors at the Irving Greenberg Cancer Center as well as the dedicated team at Hospice Renfrew for their kindness and compassion during Sue's final weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Ryan Boudens, 11

August 23, 2024

Welland - Passed away suddenly at McMaster Children's Hospital with his family by his side. Special thank you to Niagara Region Paramedics, The Welland Hospital Emergency Department, the Pediatrics ICU team McMaster Children's Hospital and Cheryl and Kathryn with the Trillium Gift of Life Network. Ethan was the center of our family's universe and now he lives on as a Superhero organ donor. Ethan never liked being the center of attention. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to McMaster Children's Hospital – PICU, the Ronald MacDonald House Charities of South Central Ontario, or follow in Ethan's footsteps and become an organ donor.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "The [McMaster Children's Hospital] Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) provides critical care to infants and children ages 0 through 17. The unit provides specialized care for patients with complex, surgical, oncology, orthopedic, trauma, and medical care needs".

https://www.hamiltonhealthsciences.ca/mcmaster-childrens-hospital/areas-of-care/intensive-care/intensive-care-unit/

Indira Patel, 73

August 23, 2024

Markham - Indira Patel, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2024, at 11:43 pm. She was 73 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to one of the following causes: Breast Cancer Canada or Sanatan Mandir and Cultural Center (Markham).

No cause of death reported.

Lee Nowack, 72

August 23, 2024

Stratford - Lee Roy Arthur Nowack, age 72, of Monkton passed away suddenly at home on August 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Collins, 66

August 23, 2024

Mississauga - Passed away suddenly at home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Charles 'Chaz' Ralston Sampson, 70

August 23, 2024

Wallaceburg - Charles 'Chaz' Ralston Sampson, a member of Walpole Island First Nation, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 70. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society may be left at the funeral home.

No cause of death reported.

Crystal Deanna McKnight, 47

August 23, 2024

Belleville - With our deepest sympathies, we would like to announce that Crystal McKnight, 47, of Belleville, has passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, after a series of health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Smith, 67

August 23, 2024

Newmarket - Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Heath Center on Wednesday, August 21st, 2024, in her 68th year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ellen Samantha Wong, 29

August 23, 2024

Markham - July 17th, 1996 - August 22nd, 2024. Obituary not available.

Jim Van Grimberghe, 75

August 23, 2024

Corunna – Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a well-fought and courageous battle, Jim Van Grimberghe of Courtright, age 75, passed away on Tuesday August 20, 2024. His family would like to acknowledge all of the staff at Bluewater Health and Palliative Care teams for their continuous care and friendship that they provided to Jim and his family during his illness.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Watson, 63

August 23, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, Tuesday August 20, 2024, at the age of 63 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Biidaaske Naya Nahdee, 21

August 23, 2024

Sarnia - It is with heavy hearts the family of Biidaaske Naya Nahdee announces her unexpected passing at Bluewater Health on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at the age of 21.

No cause of death reported.

Janos Diron, 62

August 23, 2024

Simcoe - Janos Diron, surrounded by his loving family at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024, in his 63rd year. Those wishing to donate in memory of Janos are asked to consider the Cancer Support and Resource Program or the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Chiarelli, 65

August 23, 2024

Hamilton - It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Diane Chiarelli (Rosko), age 65, of Hamilton, Ontario, who left us suddenly at home on Saturday, August 17th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Martha Botka Geisel, 66

August 23, 2024

Belleville - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Martha Botka on Wednesday August 21, 2024, in her 67th year. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Wayne Murphy, 63

August 23, 2024

Marmora - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Daniel Wayne Murphy on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Jhon Joshua "JJ" Panela, 17

August 23, 2024

Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts that we share with you that our beloved Jhon Joshua “JJ” Panela has entered into rest on August 20, 2024, at the age of 17 years old, in Toronto. JJ’s many gifts included his basketball skills, his artistic abilities, and his great compassion for others.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Trudeau, 52

August 23, 2024

Arnprior - Suddenly at her home, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the age of 52. If you would like to leave a donation in Cindy's memory, please consider the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Lorna Shields, 71

August 23, 2024

Emo – Sadly, the family announces the sudden passing of Lorna Shields (nee Tuesday) on August 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Health Centre, in Thunder Bay Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Chloe Pansy Lucinda Wilcox, 63

August 23, 2024

Smiths Falls - Chloe Wilcox, 63, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

Douglas Wayne Goss, 66

August 23, 2024

Grand Valley - It's with heavy hearts that the family of Douglas Wayne Goss announce the sudden passing of our amazing father and grandfather on August 15th, 2024, at the age of 66, at Headwaters Health Care Center in Orangeville, ON.

No cause of death reported.

Leisha De Carolis, 62

August 23, 2024

Delhi - Leisha DeCarolis of Port Dover passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in her 63rd year. Donations to South Coast Community Caring for Cancer or the Salvation Army will be gratefully appreciated in lieu of flowers, per Leisha's request.

No cause of death reported.

Nathan Lyle Bolduc, 36

August 23, 2024

Cobourg - Peacefully, with his family by his side at Kingston General Hospital, on Wednesday August 21st, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Garry Vincent James Starr, 36

August 23, 2024

Cobourg - It is with great sorrow and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Garry Vincent James Starr on August 20, 2024. Garry passed away very unexpectedly and tragically.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Gauthier, 62

August 23, 2024

North Bay - It is with great sadness that the family of Denise Gauthier announce her passing on Friday August 16, 2024, at the North Bay Regional Health Centre, at the age of 61. She suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for most of her life and more recently was diagnosed with cancer. If desired, donations to the Canadian Rheumatology Association or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by her family.

Rachel Alexandra Bartolacci, 38

August 23, 2024

Wasaga Beach – Rachel, 38, passed away at home on the morning of August 22, 2024, from a fatal blood clot. She lived with schizophrenia for more than 14 years. Donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Sharan Selvakumar, 23

August 22, 2024

Markham - May 26th, 2001 - August 18th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Alberto Bert Merenda, 60

August 22, 2024

Timmins - It is with heavy hearts that we announce Bert's sudden passing at home on August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Edwin Nicol, 74

August 22, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John Nicol, age 73, at his home in Ottawa on August 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Keays, 71

August 22, 2024

Barrie - Passed away unexpectedly at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on August 20th, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Ann Tuck, 64

August 22, 2024

Havelock - Carol Ann Tuck passed away suddenly at PRHC on Wednesday August 22, 2024. In memory of Carol, memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bridget Anne Steinmann Faessler, 56

August 22, 2024

New Hamburg - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2024, at her residence in Gads Hill, Ontario. Bridget was just shy of her 57th birthday. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be given to the Ivey Eye Institute (London) or Zion Lutheran Church Accessibility Fund.



No cause of death reported

Lori Anne Mack, 59

August 22, 2024

Welland - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lori Anne Mack (née Clarkson) on Tuesday August 13, 2024, at the age of 59. The family would like to thank the doctors at the Oncology, Hematology and Stem-Cell Transplant Units at Juravinski Hospital and the Hematology Unit at The St. Catharines site, and the staff at Douglas Memorial and Greater Niagara General sites.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "The Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre (JHCC), located on the Hamilton escarpment, is home to one of the largest and most comprehensive regional cancer programs in Ontario".

https://www.hamiltonhealthsciences.ca/about-us/our-organization/our-locations/juravinski-hospital/

Jacinto De Sousa Medeiros, 73

August 22, 2024

Maple - God called Jacinto peacefully on August 21, 2024 at the age of 73. In memory of Jacinto, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Bonnie Leigh Kenny, 68

August 22, 2024

Ottawa - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, with family by her side in hospital, at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

James "Jim" Langdon, 65

August 22, 2024

Woodbridge - It is with deep sorrow that the family of James (Jim) Langdon announces that he peacefully passed away on August 21, 2024 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Jim's memory.

Philip Joseph Szell, 70

August 22, 2024

Ottawa - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Philip Szell on August 18, 2024, after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in his memory.

Clayton Profit, 72

August 21, 2024

Alliston - The family of Clayton Bryan Profit of Parry Sound are devastated to announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, with his wife Kathy by his side, on August 16, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The War Amps, The Salvation Army, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Albano Fanutti, 69

August 21, 2024

Toronto - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Albano Fanutti, who left us peacefully on August 19, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Neluya Sivasubramaniam, 22

August 21, 2024

Markham - March 4th, 2002 - August 18th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Kevin Peters, 41

August 21, 2024

Wallaceburg - Kevin William Peters of Walpole Island First Nation, and member of Kettle Point First Nation, passed away in Wallaceburg on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Francois Ouellette, 65

August 21, 2024

Haileybury - It is with great sadness that the family of François Ouellette announce his sudden passing at the Temiskaming Lodge on Monday, August 12th, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Langan, 75

August 21, 2024

Chatham - Patrick Thomas Langan, a resident of Pain Court, passed away suddenly at the Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus on August 19, 2024, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Bernard McLeod, 71

August 21, 2024

Brantford - Generous of spirit, warm of heart, bridging with good humor, and the kindest of soul, Kenneth McLeod, beloved and cherished husband of Margaret “Peggy” McLeod, passed peacefully at Telfer Place, Paris, on Friday, August 16, 2024, at age 70. The family extends deep appreciation to his caregiving team at Telfer Place and to those who supported Ken during his Alzheimer’s journey.

Researcher's notes - The COVID vaccines may be causing the rise in the numbers of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and "mild cognitive impairment" (aka "brain fog") particularly in younger age groups.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/alzheimers-disease-covid-vaccines-john-campbell/

Kim Bradshaw Richardson, 66

August 21, 2024

Brantford - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kim Bradshaw Richardson at his beloved home in St. George, on Sunday August 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marshall Harrison Gerard Potter, 22

August 21, 2024

Fort Erie - It is with unbearable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Marshall on August 17, 2024, at the young age of 22. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Soula Ringas, 46

August 21, 2024

Belleville - Athanasia Ringas, lovingly known as Soula, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2024, in Guelph, Ontario at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Leon Jerome Lewis, 46

August 21, 2024

Sudbury - Chad Lewis, a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, skilled welder, and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2024, leaving behind a community of family and friends who will forever hold his memory dear.

No cause of death reported.

Penni-Lynn Lemieux-Pinsonneault McConnell, 59

August 21, 2024

Chatham - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Penni-Lynn Lemieux-Pinsonneault at her home on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. She was born in Windsor 59 years ago. After receiving training at St Clair College in Windsor, Penni-Lynn worked as a Dental Hygienist.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - "September 21, 2021 - Ottawa, ON: The Canadian Dental Association (CDA), the national voice for dentists across Canada, is calling on the immediate action of the provincial and territorial governments to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers, including oral health care professionals".

https://cda-adc.ca/en/about/media_room/statements/vaccines/

Jacques Beaupr, 74

August 21, 2024

Alfred - Jacques Beaupré of Alfred, Ontario, native of Lac-aux-Sables, Quebec, died on Monday August 19, 2024, at the age of 74. For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy may include donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Smit, 72

August 21, 2024

Aylmer - Maria Alice Smit of Springfield passed away at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in her 73rd year. Donations to Immanuel Christian School or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Knight, 65

August 21, 2024

Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Knight at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Tuesday August 20, 2024, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Cedomir "Ched" Radoja, 67

August 21, 2024

London - Peacefully passed away at his residence, surrounded by family, on Monday, August 19, 2024, in his 67th year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ched's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society, Verspeeten Family Cancer Center or the London Food Bank, would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Olver, 67

August 21, 2024

Woodbridge - Donations to Roy's memory to either the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Liver Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Chandler, 48

August 21, 2024

Vineland - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Chandler, 48, of St. Catharines, by way of Bridgetown, Barbados, who died on Aug. 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fred Stockwell, 64

August 21, 2024

Windsor - Fred Stockwell, 64 years young, passed away suddenly at his home on August 20, 2024. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada (In Honor of Fred's dad) or Hospice of Windsor (Hogs for Hospice).

No cause of death reported.

Aiden James Frenette, 22

August 21, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Aiden James “AJ” Frenette (Thunder Bay, Ontario), who was born April 14th, 2002 and passed away on August 18, 2024, at the age of 22. Aiden spent his life surrounded by a very large family who are devastated by his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Anne Zielinski, 47

August 21, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Diane Thurner Belanger, 71

August 21, 2024

Burlington - It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of our dearest Diane, who passed away at her home in Burlington on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the age of 71. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Sidney Mason, 70

August 21, 2024

Burlington - Colin Sidney Mason, age 70, passed away with his family by his side on August 17th, 2024. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Paul Kaufman, 60

August 21, 2024

Newmarket - Peter passed away unexpectedly at Southlake Regional Hospital, Newmarket on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Arek Janulis, 65

August 21, 2024

London - Unexpectedly at home on August 6, 2024, Arkadiusz (Arek, Eric) Janulis, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Gerry Ste Marie, 69

August 21, 2024

Arnprior - With great sadness, the family announces that Gerry passed away unexpectedly at the Ottawa Hospital – General Campus on Monday, August 19, 2024. Gerard “Gerry” Ste Marie of Arnprior was only 69 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Russell Yeo, 59

August 21, 2024

Bowmanville - In April, Brian Yeo, 59, passed away peacefully at his home in St Catharines. Sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of one's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Michael Parris, 66

August 21, 2024

Fort Erie - Surrounded by the love of his family, Bobby passed away at the Niagara Falls Hospital on August 14th, 2024, at the age of 66. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kidney Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Kirk William Lund, 74

August 21, 2024

Thamesville - Kirk, a resident of Cambridge, passed away suddenly at his camper on the Sauble River, South Hampton on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Paudash, 73

August 21, 2024

Peterborough - Paul Lavern “Garry” Paudash passed away suddenly at home in Hiawatha First Nation on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Brunette, 45

August 21, 2024

Sudbury - It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the passing of Michelle. Her battle with cancer was hard fought with grace, dignity, courage, and humor.

Valerie Magdalene Freeland, 55

August 21, 2024

Cambridge - Valerie Magdalene Freeland passed away with her family by her side on Saturday July 17, 2024, at the age of 55 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A deep and heartfelt thank-you to all who provided help and care, including many of the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Juravinski Hospital (Regional Cancer Centre), who provided above-average, exceptional, and loving care, many with whom we developed special relationships. Donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program, a volunteer-supported organization that provides free loaned home care equipment to cancer patients.

Larry Riediger, 61

August 21, 2024

Vineland - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Jacob Riediger, 61, on August 19th, 2024, after a bravely fought battle with cancer.

Bonnie Weiderick, 74

August 21, 2024

Hagersville - With sadness, we announce the passing of Bonnie Mae Weiderick on August 18, 2024, at Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford, after a long battle with cancer.

Jennifer A Robb, 58

August 21, 2024

Sarnia - Jennifer A Robb (nee Kelley) passed away at St. Joseph's Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday August 20, 2024.

Wyona Pedersen-Hyde, 72

August 21, 2024

Niagara Falls - Was born into eternal life on Tuesday August 20, 2024, at the age of 72, surrounded by her family. Wyona was a very brave soul. When she was afflicted by stage 3B lung cancer she faced the crisis with a strong will to live, and she beat cancer and lived cancer-free for 23 years, until she succumbed to heart problems. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Lung Clinic in St. Catharines, as well as at Hamilton General Hospital, who cared for Wyona in her final days.

Alan Morris Tully 'Al', 68

August 21, 2024

Orillia - The world lost a good man with the passing of Alan (Al) Tully on August 21, 2024, at the age of 68. He battled cancer the same way he lived his life; with humor, strength and determination.

Anna Maria Lauricella, 52

August 20, 2024

Etobicoke - God called Anna Maria suddenly on August 18th, 2024, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

George Tavares, 55

August 20, 2024

Maple - God called George peacefully on August 17, 2024, at the age of 55. If so desired, donations in memory of George may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Mark “Barney” Beierling, 64

August 20, 2024

Strathroy - Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, August 16th, 2024, Brian “Barney” Beierling, in his 65th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Cancer Society “Transportation – Wheels of Hope”.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Anne Conkey, 69

August 20, 2024

Strathroy - It is with great sadness the family of Joyce Conkey announces her peaceful passing, surrounded by family, on August 16th, 2024, in her 70th year. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Russell Scowen, 64

August 20, 2024

Burlington - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jeffrey Scowen on August 17, 2024, in his 64th year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's name to the Canadian Center for Mental Health and Sport, or ADAPT Halton.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "ADAPT is dedicated to empowering persons with alcohol, drug or gambling concerns, and their families, to manage these concerns and lead more fulfilling lives through the provision of comprehensive assessment and treatment services corresponding to need".

https://haltonadapt.org/about/

Amelia Rose Sousa, infant

August 20, 2024

Thunder Bay - June 24th, 2024 – August 12th, 2024. It is with broken hearts that the family of Amelia Rose Sousa announces her passing on August 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jane Evelyn Mary Boudens, 61

August 20, 2024

Powassan - Jane died peacefully at North Bay Regional Health Center on Sunday, August 18, 2024. She was 61 years old. Jane’s family would like to express their gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and other health care workers in the several departments of North Bay Regional Health Centre who cared for Jane during her illness. Should you wish to make a charitable donation in Jane's memory, North Bay Regional Health Center Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society are suggested.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Ruth Gilbart, 46

August 20, 2024

Bowmanville - Dear family and friends, it is with profound sadness that we share the news of Melanie's passing on August 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Dawn Kroeger, 61

August 20, 2024

Gravenhurst - Nancy Dawn Kroeger, who touched the lives of many with her warmth and kindness, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2024, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Chang, 46

August 20, 2024

Thornhill - It is with sadness that we announce our dear husband and father Brian passed away in Toronto with family by his side at the age of 46. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Courtney Susannah Colman, 58

August 20, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness, we share the sudden and unexpected passing of Courtney Susannah Colman at the young age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Josip Joe Mlinari, 72

August 20, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away, peacefully surrounded by family, on August 18, 2024, at his home in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 72. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers at Juravinski Cancer Center in Hamilton, Grand River Hospital Cancer Center, and the nurses and PSWs through CarePartners.

No cause of death reported.

Frederick “Fred” Robert Green, 71

August 20, 2024

Stayner - Died peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie at the age of 71. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Suzanne Maxwell, 74

August 20, 2024

East Milton - It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear Jean on Sunday, August 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, at the Milton District Hospital in her 74th year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jean's memory to either the Canadian Lung Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Pividor, 62

August 20, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother, Stephen Edward Pividor, at the age of 62 on August 18th, 2024, in Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Daniel Nielsen, 26

August 20, 2024

Richmond-Hill - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, Tyler Daniel Nielsen, on August 15, 2024 at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Shelley Perrin, 60

August 20, 2024

Maitland - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Shelley Mae Perrin (née Anderson), at the age of 60, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario will be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Paul Patten, 30

August 20, 2024

Grand Valley - Kevin Paul Patten passed away suddenly in Barrie on Friday, August 9, 2024, in his 31st year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory to The Busby Centre in Barrie would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "The Busby Centre is a community not-for-profit organization working from a non-judgmental approach to advocate for and improve conditions for individuals and families within South Georgian Bay and the County of Simcoe who are experiencing homelessness or at immanent risk".

https://www.busbycentre.ca/about-busby/

Nathan Joseph Kacur, 43

August 20, 2024

Ridgeway - Our family is very sad to announce that Nathan Kacur passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Heather McLeod Clark, 60

August 20, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with sorrow her death in North Bay, Friday August 16, 2024, at the age of 60 years. Donations to the Sturgeon Falls Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan "Jordie" "JG" Graves, 29

August 20, 2024

Windsor - Jordan Graves passed away suddenly August 14, 2024. He was a roofer by trade and loved being up high on the rooftops and working hard. He loved his motorcycle, playing basketball with his friends. Jordie was always on the move, stopping in “here and there” just being with his family and friends. Jordan was a man of positive views on life, he always saw the good in people and wanted only the best for everyone. He was a social butterfly, exactly where he needed to be when you needed him, without asking.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Temporin Odorico, 73

August 20, 2024

Burlington - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearest mom, Angela Odorico, on August 19, 2024, at the age of 73. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Cancer Canada or Trillium Health Partners Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Natasha Rancourt, 43

August 20, 2024

Sudbury - The family announce with sadness the passing of Natasha Rancourt, in Sudbury, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at the age of 43 years. Donations can be made in her name to the Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin.

No cause of death reported.

Terry George Lucas, 71

August 20, 2024

Newmarket - It is with very heavy hearts we announce that on August 15, 2024, Terry George Lucas, aka Burhead, passed away peacefully at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, due to a stroke, at the age of 71. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation in honor of Terry.

Jane Evelyn Boudens, 61

August 20, 2024

Pembroke - Jane passed away peacefully at North Bay Regional Health Center on Sunday, August 18,2024. She was 61 years young. Should you wish to make a charitable donation in Jane's memory, North Bay Regional Health Center Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society are suggested.

No cause of death reported

Richard "Rick" James Chepyha, 74

August 20, 2024

Dundas - With broken hearts we announce the death of Richard (Rick) James Chepyha. He bravely fought AML Leukemia over a two-year period.

Ruth Readyhough, 74

August 20, 2024

Hamilton - Ruth passed peacefully surrounded by family, after a decade long battle with cancer. In leu of flowers, a donation to the Juravinski Cancer Center in Ruth's name would be preferred.

Bernard Robertson, 60

August 20, 2024

North Bay - The family of Bernie Robertson shares the sad news of his passing on Monday, August 19, 2024, at the age of 60, after an 18-month battle with cancer. Donations can be made in his name to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice and North Bay Regional Health Center (Chemotherapy Unit).

Henry Luu, 58

August 20, 2024

Kitchener - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Henry Luu, who lost his brave battle with cancer on August 18, 2024.

George William Anderson, 72

August 26, 2024

George William Anderson passed away at home at the age of 72 on August 24, 2024. A special thank you to Dr. Z. Milkovic, Dr. H. Van, Dr. Breadner and the staff, nurses and doctors of the oncology department of CKHA.

No cause of death reported.

Jerome McInnis, 62

August 25, 2024

Passed away surrounded by family, on August 22, 2024, at Windsor Regional Hospital - Metropolitan Campus, ON at the age of 62. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Eisen, 67

August 25, 2024

Donations are being accepted for Heart Stroke Foundation Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Faye McEwen-Robillard, 64

August 24, 2024

Nancy Faye McEwen-Robillard passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus on August 20, 2024. Nancy worked in the Ottawa-Area High Tech industry for over 40 years. She earned a Project Management Certificate with Honours from Algonquin College in Ottawa and worked as a highly skilled Technical Project Manager at Syntronic. Previously she worked at Artaflex, Dragonwave, Spotwave Wireless, Solectron, Sanmina-SCI, Newbridge/Alcatel, SR Telecom, Bell-Northern Research, Mitel and Epitek. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Phair, 68

August 24, 2024

Shirley Phair (Catt), a resident of Dawn Valley, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on August 22, 2024. She had just celebrated her 68th birthday on August 10th. Shirley fought a valiant battle against cancer since 2014, when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. She braved countless treatments for 10 years, then was devastatingly diagnosed with a second form of cancer (melanoma) in February of 2023. Throughout her medical journey she amazed us with her inner strength, tenacity, and constant kindness and compassion toward others, which she demonstrated right to the very end.

Richard ('Rick') Forsayeth, 67

August 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard ('Rick') Forsayeth. He died peacefully in his sleep of a heart attack. He was 67.

Kirk William Lund, 74

August 23, 2024

Kirk, a resident of Cambridge, passed away suddenly at his camper on the Sauble River, South Hampton on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Patterson–Fitzpatrick, 64

August 23, 2024

Suddenly at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024, Tina Patterson–Fitzpatrick of Strathroy and formerly of Mount Brydges, in her 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Lee Roy Arthur Nowack, 72

August 23, 2024

Lee Roy Arthur Nowack, age 72, of Monkton passed away suddenly at home on August 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Smit, 72

August 23, 2024

Maria Alice Smith of Springfield passed away at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in her 73rd year. Donations to Immanuel Christian School or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Alan (Al) Tully, 68

August 23, 2024

The world lost a good man with the passing of Alan (Al) Tully on August 21, 2024, at the age of 68. He battled cancer the same way he lived his life; with humor, strength and determination. Quick witted, thoughtful and intelligent, Al always strived to do his best in everything he did. This earned him esteem and service awards during his 36 years of policing, but career was only a small aspect of his life. He had diversified interests, from football to music, while his adventurous spirit led him to travel, explore, and experience new people and places.

Jennifer A. Robb

August 22, 2024

After a courageous battle with cancer, Jennifer A. Robb (nee Kelley) passed away on Tuesday August 20, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospice. A lifetime Sarnia resident, Jennifer was a valued employee and manager in many of Sarnia's well-known stores, including the lottery booths at Eaton Centre and Lambton Mall, the Second Cup, Campus Crew.

No age reported.

Patrick Langan, 75

August 21, 2024

A resident of Pain Court, Patrick Langan passed away suddenly at the Windsor Regional Hospital - Metropolitan Campus on August 19, 2024, at the age of 75. Patrick was always helping others. He was a former employee of Union Gas and retired as President of Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline. A special thank-you is extended to the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre and the Windsor-Regional Hospital-Metropolitan Campus staff for the tremendous care and compassion given to Patrick and the family.

No cause of death reported.

Brendan Jeffrey Ives, 30

August 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brendan. Brendan had an amazing circle of close friends who took care of him through his journey of life. He was a graduate of St. Annes High School and attended St. Clair College. He was employed in the family business of Ives Insurance Brokers and Preferred Premium Finance. He was a hard-working, honest and trusted employee. Brendan touched everyone he met. He had the utmost respect for everyone and was loved by many. He will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan King, 39

August 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Ryan. Beloved son of Clarence and Kelly. He will be remembered by extended family & friends.

No cause of death reported.

Jayson Antonio Dayao, 47

August 20, 2024

Suddenly in Toronto, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Henry Luu, 57

August 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Henry Luu, who lost his brave battle with cancer on August 18, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving family, who will forever cherish the memories they created with him.

Ryszard Gancewski, 68

August 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father. He lost his battle with cancer on July 18, 2024, at Freeport Hospital, in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 68.

Hilma Stomp, 72

August 19, 2024

Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024, at 72 years of age. In her retirement Hilma liked to spend time outside on the porch, talking with the neighbors and watching the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. She will be missed by her friend, Lynda Tremblay, and the 'Dinner Dames' friend group. A special thank you to all the care provided by her neighbors, Nancy and Gary Garant, Zitta Marcocchio and Silvio and Pierina Fogal. If you so desire, donations may be made to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brad Milner, 60

August 19, 2024

Surrounded by his family, Brad Milner passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 17th, 2024. The strongest man we ever knew, he fought tremendously for the past 14 months, allowing him to achieve many milestones and spend more time with his family – including meeting his first granddaughter. A talented carpenter, Brad spent much of his career working in the construction industry. But his true passion was always farming.



No cause of death reported.

Stephen James Knight, 50

August 19, 2024

With heavy hearts the family announce the passing of our beloved Stephen James Knight, on August 14th, 2024, at the age of 50. Predeceased by his loving white cat Prince. Stephen fought a very hard and challenging fight against glioblastoma brain cancer.

Reported on August 18:

Kenneth A. Whitton, 65

August 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kenneth A. Whitton on August 17, 2024, at the age of 65. Ken was an admirable person and will be profoundly missed. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Woodville Fire Department, City of Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services and Ross Memorial Hospital Staff. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ken to Sick Kids Hospital Foundation in Toronto.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 15:

Dawn Elizabeth Duncan, 62

August 15, 2024

Suddenly, while camping at the Pinery, surrounded by her four stepsons.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 11:

John Darrel Anderson, 59

August 11, 2024

Passed away peacefully, on August 8, 2024, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 59.

Reported on August 9:

Tony Avelar, 74

August 9, 2024

Passed away suddenly at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 4:

Diane Helen Bouvier, 75

August 4, 2024

Passed away at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the age of 75 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research through the Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 11:

Cory Allen Millben, 61

July 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Cory Allen Millben on July 7, 2024, at Windsor Regional Hospital with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 5:

Arthur James Watson, 64

May 5, 2024

Arthur James Watson, 64, of Windsor, ON, suddenly passed away on May 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 28 “ died suddenly ”:

Lise Emond Marois, 73

August 25, 2024

At the Charlesbourg CHSLD and hospital, on August 19, 2024, at the age of 73, passed away Mrs. Lise Emond. A sincere thank you to the staff of the Integrated Cancer Center of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their dedication and the quality of care and support provided.

Martin Boucher, 58

August 24, 2024

From Saint-Jérôme, on Friday August 16, 2024, at the age of 58, Mr. Martin Boucher, husband of Mrs. Caroline Lefebvre, died unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah-Maude Gagnon, 24

August 24, 2024

Saint Marcellin - Died on August 9, 2024 at the age of 24, Mrs. Sarah-Maude Gagnon, domiciled in Saint-Marcellin, formerly of Authier-Nord.

No cause of death reported.

Chantal Gerard, 57

August 24, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Chantal Gerard, who left us on August 12, 2024 at the age of 57, after several difficult months of illness. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mihalcioiu and his incredible team at Cedars Cancer Center.

Karina Plante, 52

August 23, 2024

Karina Plante passed away at the La Prairie Accommodation Center, on August 17, 2024 at the age of 52. The family would like to sincerely thank the palliative care staff at the CHSLD de La Prairie for their compassion and the quality of their care.

Any expression of sympathy will result in a donation to the

Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Paré, 49

August 23, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Ruth Paré, native of Normétal, in Ste-Agathe, on August 14, 2024, at the age of 49. She left after saying goodbye to several people she loved at a party celebrating her life, organized by her friends from St-Adolphe d'Howard. Those who wish can make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Dubord, 67

August 23, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce that our dear Loulou was suddenly taken away to join the angels on Sunday August 18, 2024, caused by a fatal cerebral hemorrhage.

Eric Moses, 53

August 22, 2024

From Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, on Tuesday August 20, 2024, at the age of 53, passed away Mr. Éric Moses. Your messages of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jacques Godbout, 62

August 22, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on August 17, 2024, at the age of 62, Mr. Jacques Godbout died. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec for all the good care provided with kindness. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society,

No cause of death reported.

Marilou Charbonneau, 18

August 21, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Marilou Charbonneau on August 16, 2024, at the age of 18. The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at the CISSS de Hull for the good care provided to them.

No cause of death reported.

Dominic Précourt, 50

August 21, 2024

At the CHSLD Saint-Joseph in Sherbrooke on August 19, 2024, Mr. Dominic A. Précourt died at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Thibault, 40

August 21, 2024

From St-Jérôme, on August 9, 2024, died at the age of 40, Mr. Gabriel Thibault

No cause of death reported.

Thérèse Thémélis, 52

August 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Thérèse Thémélis in Mirabel, on August 16, 2024, at the age of 52. In lieu of flowers, your expressions of sympathy may include a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne Baron-Lafrenière, 70

August 21, 2024

Suzanne Baron-Lafrenière, born in 1953 in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, daughter of mayor Jean Baron-Lafrenière and Marguerite Fleury, died suddenly on August 1 at the CHUM after a long struggle with cancer .

Édouard J. Normandeau, 7

August 21, 2024

This August 16, 2024, at the Charles-Bruneau pavilion of Ste-Justine hospital, our handsome Édouard, talented Minecraft architect, great LEGO fan and #1 fan of Brio trains. Édouard was until his last breath a lover of all the beautiful things in life.

Édouard fought courageously throughout his life against a fierce cancer called sarcoma.

Ritchy Lévesque, 33

August 20, 2024

At the CISSS de la Gaspésie – Sainte-Anne-des-Monts Hospital, on August 19, 2024, Mr. Ritchy Lévesque, son of Mrs. Denise Lévesque, died at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Véronique Grenier, 50

August 20, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on August 18, 2024, at the age of 50, passed away Véronique Grenier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Tanguay, 11

August 20, 2024

At the CHUS-Hôpital de Fleurimont, on August 17, 2024, Gregory Tanguay died at the age of 11. Please compensate for sending flowers with donations to CHUS Fleurimont and to the Fondation InterVal du CIUSSS MCQ. (Foundation to help and support physically disabled people) The family would like to thank all its thousands of supporters, all the dedicated and very human staff of the CHUS Fleurimont pediatrics.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Talbot, 47

August 20, 2024

In Quebec, on August 15, 2024 at the age of 47,

passed away Mr. Vincent Talbot.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Martin, 39

August 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Martin, which occurred at the L'Hôtel -Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on August 14th, 2024, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Arbor, 63

August 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our dear brother, Charles Arbor, who joined the stars suddenly at the age of 63, on August 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Thibert, 63

August 20, 2024

Suddenly, on August 14, 2024, Mr. Michel Thibert, husband of Carole Lévesque, died at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Luc Sage, 69

August 20, 2024

In Coaticook, on August 12, 2024, Mr. Luc Sage died at the age of 69. The family would like to thank Drs. Steven Bartlett, Patricia Landry and Robert Hanel, his nurse Aryel Thibault, and the staff of the oncology department of CHUS Fleurimont for their good care.

Claudette Millier, 66

August 20, 2024

Malartic: Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on August 17, 2024 at the age of 66, Mrs. Claudette Millier. The family would like to thank all the staff of the oncology department and the staff of the Val-d'Or hospital for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Toutant, 65

August 20, 2024

At the Thetford Region Hospital, on August 15, 2024, died at the age of 65, Mr. Serge Toutant. The family would like to thank the staff of the chemotherapy, CIRA, Medicine and Palliative Care departments of the Thetford Region Hospital, as well as the staff of the CLSC of Thetford, for the good care provided to Mr. Serge Toutant. Your sympathy to the family can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Josée Prud'homme, 68

August 20, 2024

From Beloeil, on August 12, 2024, after a courageous fight against cancer, died peacefully at the age of 68, Marie-Josée Prud'homme.

Francine Pilon, 75

August 19, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Francine Pilon, which occurred on August 17, 2024, at the age of 75. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rosella Colosimo, 53

August 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rosella Colosimo at the age of 53, after a courageous battle with cancer.

17 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Robert Craig LaPointe, 62

August 24, 2024

Robert, 'Bob' our brother, passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2024, in Terrace, BC, at the age of 62. Bob was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta. Bob graduated from Father Lacombe High School in 1981. Bob worked as a truck driver and heavy-duty mechanic for most his life. In 1995, Bob worked for himself as "RCL Sandblasting & Painting Ltd." In 2007, Bob lived in Drumheller as a truck driver, hauling building products based in Edmonton up to Watson Lake and Dawson City. He then hauled gold, nickel and copper ore from Wolverine Mine in the Yukon, along the Robert Campbell highway, all the way to Vancouver.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Donovan Fleming, 24

August 23, 2024

Travis was born January 18, 2000, and lived his life to the fullest. He passed away suddenly on August 19, 2024. Travis loved the outdoors and hanging with friends. He enjoyed dirt biking, street biking, mountain biking, hiking, snowboarding, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting and camping. Travis’ love for music included playing guitar and listening to all genre’s, especially country music, and attended many concerts and festivals.

No cause of death reported.

Frazer Mosses Onyango, 26

August 23, 2024

In Loving Memory of Frazer Mosses Onyango on the early morning of August 18, 2024, the world lost a bright light when Frazer Mosses Onyango passed away peacefully in his sleep at the young age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Large, 25

August 22, 2024

On August 16, 2024, Jesse Large of Edmonton, Alberta passed away at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Marie Stahl, 53

August 22, 2024

Shirley Marie Stahl, 53, of Santa Monica, California, passed away peacefully at her parents’ home in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, on August 17, 2024, after a short battle with Glioblastoma, a brain tumor.

Jeremy Kenyon, 36

August 20, 2024

Jeremy Roger Kenyon passed away suddenly on August 15, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mason Babonau, 5

August 20, 2024

Mason’s birth was scheduled and planned for June 1st, 2019, at 12:20pm. The world was ready and waiting for him with open arms. The day he left us was the opposite, no amount of planning could have ever prepared us for his passing. On July 26th, 2024, the world stopped, and if love could have kept him, he would have lived forever. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital paediatric ward.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Tyler Berton Park, 32

August 20, 2024

Ryan Tyler Berton Park passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2024. Ryan was born in Truro, NS, and raised in Westbank, BC. A dedicated son, brother, and uncle, Ryan made a final move to Alberta in 2024 to continue to be near his family. Whether it was enjoying drinks and music on a deck, escaping to the woods to camp, fish and dirt bike or talking with friends during endless hours of gaming, Ryan filled his life with friendship and laughter.

No cause of death reported.

Natosha Jennika Justina Fillier, 30

August 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and tremendous sadness that the family of Natosha Jennika Justina Fillier announce her sudden passing in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on July 26th, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Leah Sleigh-Saddleback, 42

August 20, 2024

It’s with profound grief & sadness that the family of Leah Sleigh-Saddleback, announces her passing at the tender age of 42. In life’s busyness, although people/family grow older, the love never changes or goes away; the sudden & unexpected loss of Leah for the Sleigh/Eaglerib family has been devastating.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Glen Behiels, 43

August 20, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and fond remembrance that we honor the life of Neil Glen Behiels, a cherished son, brother, and uncle, who, at the age of 43, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in his sleep on August 8, 2024, in St. Albert, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Frank Spriensma, 41

August 20, 2024

Our much-loved son and brother Daniel died peacefully in his sleep, likely from a condition known as SUDEP – sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. We as family members, together take comfort in knowing that his struggles with an alcohol addiction coupled with the challenges of living with seizures (since 2017) have ended, but his untimely departure has left a large void in all our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

David Smith Giesbrecht, 42

August 20, 2024

We are unbelievably sorry to announce that David died suddenly last week of a brain aneurysm. He was forty-two and in good health, living in Edmonton. As you can imagine, our family is in shock as we begin to process what feels surreal. We’d last seen David a couple of weeks earlier when he was home in Winnipeg for his cousin’s wedding, and thankfully our last times together were fun and upbeat. He was especially enjoying his two-and-a-half-year-old nephew and the two of them entertained us with their synergy and connection.

Reported on August 16:

Esther Beveridge, 74

August 16, 2024

Our dear Esther Beveridge, beloved mom and sister, died on August 2, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly at the Misericordia Hospital. Thankfully, she was in the caring hands of her nurses and doctors. Esther, despite suffering a brain aneurysm 20 years ago and cancer for over a decade, managed to continue to enjoy living independently in her home, journaling, FaceTiming with her grandson Theo, and forever challenging her loved ones, as only a true Taurus can. This is a testament to her strength and resilience.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 15:

Charlene Dale Hay, 67

August 15, 2024

Charlene Dale Hay, a loving, selfless, conscientious woman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11 after a few painful months of bravely battling cancer. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss, and she will be terribly missed by everyone she left behind.

In British Columbia, seven “died suddenly”:

Daran Clark, 49

August 23, 2024

Daran Clark passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug 16 at around 6pm. It has been a shock to all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Corey Andy Alexander Tsakoza, 39

August 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Corey Tsakoza, a cherished member of our Prophet River First Nation community.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Van Der Mark, 58

August 22, 2024

Ronald Lee Joeseph Van Der Mark “Ron/Ronnie” was born in Prince George, BC, on June 30, 1966, and passed away July 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

Hi, my name is Calista and I am the daughter of Carrie and Ron. On July 17, 2024, Ron unexpectedly passed away. Our family is completely heartbroken over this sudden loss”.

Robert MacDougall Gillis, 66

August 22, 2024

On August 11 Rob unexpectedly passed away at his home in Halfmoon Bay.

No cause of death reported.

Erick Ilpo Korhonen, 59

August 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Erick. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Erick loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and geocaching with his grandkids. He also enjoyed travelling, spending the last few winters in Mexico with friends. Erick spent most of his working career at Shelter Roofing, before starting his own business, Logical Sheetmetal, in 2014. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.

John Andrew Shewchuk, 71

August 21, 2024

John Andrew Shewchuk passed away at the age of 71 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on August 6, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

Robert (Bob) Nickerson, 69

August 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Nickerson in Sparwood on August 13th, 2024. Robert liked to keep busy, always had time for a good chat and was the first to lend a helping hand. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Rachael Michaud, 55

August 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Rachael in the early morning of August 20, 2024. She went peacefully in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Gaylene Christina Carpenter, 56

August 23, 2024

Gaylene Christina Carpenter (Holunga), 56, of Steinbach, MB., passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Drew Geddes Joseph Kanabee, 16

August 23, 2024

It is with sadness we announce the passing of our beloved baby, Drew Geedes Joseph Kanabee on August 21, 2024, at the young age of 16 years.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Lynn Susky, 62

August 23, 2024

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, we lost the most amazing wife, mother, gramma, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Debbie passed away suddenly at home at the age of 62, with her husband by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Ambrose Dwight Derrick Sanderson, baby

August 21, 2024

It breaks our hearts into a million pieces to announce the sudden passing of our baby boy Ambrose Dwight Derrick on August 10, 2024. Baby Ambrose lived for 88 days.

No cause of death reported.

Marina Joy Lesage, 42

August 21, 2024

Marina Lesage of Oak Bluff, Manitoba, passed away peacefully at her residence at the age of 42 years, after a short, intense journey with cancer.

Patrick Houston, 54

August 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother nephew, uncle and friend, Patrick Houston.

No cause of death reported.

In New Brunswick, nine “died suddenly”:

Valetta (Helpard) Halverson, 75

August 23, 2024

Riverview - Valetta Halverson of Riverview, passed away suddenly on August 22nd, 2024, at the age of 75, at the Moncton Hospital. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Steven McCabe, 59

August 23, 2024

St. Stephen - It is with tremendous sadness that our family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of our brother, Steven “Chico” McCabe. Donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Randy Johnson, 64

August 23, 2024

Dieppe - After a brief battle with cancer, we deeply regret to announce the passing of Randy Johnson, 64, on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton.

Kim Strang, 60

August 22, 2024

Riverview - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Kimberly Ann Strang (Silliker) passed away at home on August 19, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with lung cancer.

Anthony “Tony” Edward Schriver, 56

August 21, 2024

Nackawic - With family by his side, Anthony (Tony) Edward Schriver of Campbell Settlement, NB passed away unexpectedly at the Upper River Valley Hospital on August 20, 2024. For those who wish to donate in memory of Tony, the family had suggested contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Robin Darlene LeBlanc, 65

August 21, 2024

Minto - The sudden passing of Robin Darlene LeBlanc of Fredericton, NB formerly of Minto, NB occurred Monday, August 19, 2024, at the Chalmers Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Kelly Smith, 52

August 20, 2024

St. Stephen - It is with great sadness; the family announce the sudden passing of Kelly Smith. She passed peacefully at her residence on August 12th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Emma Lawlor, 26

August 20, 2024

Norton - Emma Veronica Lawlor, aged 26, passed away on August 14, 2024, in Saint John, New Brunswick. Born on September 22, 1998, in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Emma was known for her outgoing, vivacious personality, enriched with a beautiful, creative soul and a flair for drama and humor.

No cause of death reported

Hal O'Neal, 69

August 26, 2024

Perth Andover - Hal Leonard O’Neal of Aroostook, NB, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the morning of Sunday, August 25, 2024. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

10 “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Randy Snow

August 21, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Randy on August 18, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Travis Eric Perry, 42

August 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Travis Eric Perry announce his sudden passing at his family residence, on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, in Daniel’s Hr, NL, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Vaughn Stacey, 57

August 21, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Darren Vaughn Stacey (Munk) on Friday, July 19, 2024, in St. John’s Newfoundland at the age of 57. Darren retired from the Canadian Armed Forces at the rank of Sergeant, where he proudly served for 29 years in the Military Police.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander “Alex” George Pinhorn, 56

August 21, 2024

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Alexander “Alex” George Pinhorn of Winterton, age 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Janes, 35

August 21, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2024, surrounded by his family and loved ones, Justin Janes, aged 35. We are forever grateful to the EMTs, HSC emergency, ICU teams, and HSC Chaplaincy, especially Dr. Marko Balan for their exceptional care of Justin, and the kindness and compassion shown to our family.

No cause of death reported.

Gerard Lewis, 68

August 20, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness and broken hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved, beautiful soul, Gerard.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Edmund House, 45

August 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Stephen Edmund House announce his sudden passing on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, at his residence at the age of 45 years. The last few years his health started to fail, but his spirit remained strong. Heartfelt thanks to the special people who took care of Stephen on a day-to-day basis, his angels of workers.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Francis Callahan, 62

August 20, 2024

In loving memory of Stephen Francis Callahan – born on January 30, 1962, who passed suddenly on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Steve proudly served 30+ years in the Canadian Armed Forces. He did one year post in Zagreb, Croatia (formerly known as Yugoslavia) in 1994-1995. He also did two tours in Afghanistan: one in 2004-2005, and one in 2011. His passion for running marathons showcased his determination and zest for life, inspiring those around him to embrace challenges with vigor.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald “Ronnie” Biggs, 65

August 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald “Ronnie” Biggs, a native of Riverhead, St. Mary’s Bay, announces his sudden passing at his home in St. John’s, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberley Vincent Dennis Hobbs, 48

August 19, 2024

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we the family announce the sudden passing of Kim at 48 years old. Kim left us unexpectedly, leaving a void that will never be filled.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Rose White, 71

August 26, 2024

Kennetcook - We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Rose (Beach) White on August 23rd, 2024, at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

No cause of death reported

Frances Marshall, 63

August 26, 2024

Pictou - It's with shattered hearts we share that our beloved wife and mother has passed away suddenly on August 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Trevor Joseph Burns, 45

August 24, 2024

Antigonish - It's with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Trevor Joseph Burns, 45, in St. Martha's Regional Hospital on August 18, 2024. He had three open heart surgeries and kept going strong. But the loss of the future he could have had with his daughter is probably the most tragic.

No cause of death reported

Corrine Lavinia Isenor, 74

August 23, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Corrine. Following her beloved hummingbirds, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Corrine Lavinia Isenor left us to begin her next adventures.

No cause of death reported

Ivan Kenneth Allan Bishop, infant

August 23, 2024

Ivan Kenneth Allan Bishop was born on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 4:11 pm. to his loving parents Brianna Gogan and Thomas Bishop, at the I.W.K. Health Centre in Halifax Nova Scotia. He weighed eight pounds, nine ounces and was 21 inches long. Ivan’s family was blessed with two precious months, before he went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, surrounded by family in the comfort of his own home. Brianna and Thomas were commended by the I.W.K. staff with the courage they had as young couple to allow Ivan to pass at home with dignity and not prolong any suffering. Ivan was born with a very complex heart defect - one of the many challenges this little fighter faced with being diagnosed with heterotaxy syndrome.



Researcher's note - "Heterotaxy syndrome is a rare birth defect that involves the heart and other organs. The beginning of the word (hetero-) means “different” and the end (–taxy) means “arrangement.” There are different forms of heterotaxy syndrome. All usually involve heart defects of varying types and severity. In addition, organs such as the stomach, intestines, liver, and lungs may be in abnormal places in the chest and abdomen."

https://www.chop.edu/conditions-diseases/heterotaxy-syndrome-isomerism

Lori Lee Fancey, 62

August 21, 2024

Springhill - It is with profound sadness that I, Stephen, announce the sudden passing of my beloved sister Lori Lee Fancey.

No cause of death reported

Nancy Doyle Geddes, 70

August 20, 2024

Truro - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Nancy Doyle (age 70).

No cause of death reported

In Saskatchewan, 10 “died suddenly”:

Kristy Lynn Cyr, 40

August 23, 2024

It is with great heart ache and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kristy Lynn Cyr “Tush”. She was called home by the Creator suddenly at the age of 40 on August 18th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Simona Juliette Tsannie

August 23, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Kimberly Simona Juliette Tsannie announce her sudden passing. Kimberly Tsannie passed away in Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Jules Billay, 65

August 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Jules Billay announces his sudden passing on August 5, 2024. Jeff was born on August 10, 1958.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Charles Canning, 74

August 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Charles Canning announce his sudden passing on Monday, August 19, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Orion Tipiskanohk Iron-Still, newborn

August 21, 2024

The family of baby Orion Tipiskanohk Iron-Still sadly announce he was born asleep on August 14, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 23:

Malcolm Joseph Wenzel, 67

July 23, 2024

It’s with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Malcolm Joseph Wenzel of Saskatoon on July 20,2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 19:

Sylvia Schroeder, 65

July 19, 2024

Sylvia recently passed away at Royal University Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was an avid gardener and baker and enjoyed many hours fishing on the peaceful waters of Cowan Lake. She led an active life full of family and friends.

Norma Jean Buck, 68

August 24, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Norma Jean Buck (nee Zacharias) announce her sudden passing on Wednesday August 21, 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 15:

Francis "Frank" Wayne Schock

August 15, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Francis "Frank" Wayne Schock on August 11, 2024. Frank was a devoted and beloved husband, father, and grandfather whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Frank's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 5:

Rain Tarry, 18

July 5, 2024

Rain Tarry, age 18, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

