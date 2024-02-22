In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, February 13-February 19, 2024
Athletes: US (3), Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Italy (2), Pakistan, Australia; politicians: US (4), UK, Germany, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Spain (2), Italy (3), Russia, India (2); & more
Italy:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-656
United States:
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-d32
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-fe2
Mexico:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-7e4
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Croatia, Cyprus and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-cb7
Italy:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-bcc
Ghana, Kenya, Armenia, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-db1
India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-bfa
I wonder if all these sudden deaths have to do with the weird 'calamari clots' clogging up veins and arteries, or the 'coffee ground' blood that embalmers are seeing... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/calamari-clots-the-frightening-phenomenon?r=8ypo0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Children and young people make me so mad. I do not see much parental rage!