ALGERIA

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Tiaret: A teacher dies in the middle of an exam

June 5, 2024

The city of Tiaret was recently grieved by the death of a teacher, which occurred while supervising the BEM tests at the Chebah-Mohamed examination center. According to the information collected, the unfortunate victim, Fatima, aged 43, a primary school teacher, was suddenly taken of a cardiac malaise. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the young woman could not be resuscitated and took her last breath at the very scene of the examination.

GHANA

Businessman from Ghana found dead in hotel while on visit to Seoul for South Korea-Africa Summit

June 5, 2024

Seoul, South Korea - A businessman from Ghana, in his 50s, was discovered dead at his hotel in Seoul on Tuesday morning. Authorities noted that there were no signs of foul play, and suggested that the man may have died from natural causes. The man was identified as a company official from Ghana who visited Seoul to attend a business counseling event happening on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit.

No cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

A coach “died suddenly”:

NFF mourns passing of Bayelsa Queen’s coach Domo Okara

June 9, 2024

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed profound shock and sadness over the sudden death of Domo Okara [47], the Head Coach of Bayelsa Queens Football Club, who passed away on Saturday morning.

No cause of death reported.

Ex-NIMASA director general Ferdinand Agu dies

June 7, 2024

The former Director General of the now-defunct National Maritime Authority (NMA), which has been rebranded as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ferdinand Agu, has died unexpectedly following a heart attack. Agu, who attended a traditional wedding in Abuja until late Thursday night, passed away early Friday morning, sending shockwaves through his wide circle of friends and colleagues. A source close to the deceased confirmed to TheNiche, “It is true. This is devastating news. I spoke with him yesterday. He was hale and hearty. We exchanged our usual jokes. Now, this!”

No age reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Tragedy as DCP Abubakar Muhammad Guri dies at Force Headquarters

June 3, 2024

Tragedy struck at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Monday, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abubakar Muhammad Guri of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) was reportedly found dead. It was gathered that the deceased reportedly slumped and died shortly after entering his office, without showing any signs of ailment. According to an eyewitness account, the late DCP, in his uniform, slumped on his seat in his office and was quickly taken for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Landlord collapse s, dies during argument with tenant

June 4, 2024

A landlord, Benjamin Apeh, has reportedly died after he collapsed during an argument with his tenant over unpaid salary. SP Omolola Odutola, the Public Relations Officer, Police Command, Ogun, in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said that the incident occurred on Sunday at Arigbabu Village, Sotubo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun.

No age or cause of death reported.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Former Bundesliga striker Banza has died at the age of 49

June 10, 2024

The online medium digitalcongo.net announced the death of Jean-Kasongo Banza on Saturday. The former striker, 1.70 meters tall and known for his speed, succumbed to a serious illness and was only 49 years old. He was a former Bundesliga professional of VFL Wolfsburg and MSV Duisburg. He finished his career in 2003 at the age of only 29.

No cause of death reported.

KENYA

Three “died suddenly”:

Sudden death - Japanese woman collapse s, dies in her Nairobi house

June 9, 2024

The woman was in her house at Ndonyo Park with her husband when the incident happened on Sunday night. Yoshimo Saito is said to have collapsed in her sitting room as her husband was busy in a study room. The husband told police he heard the woman scream, and when he rushed to check, he found her holding her chest. She complained of pain, prompting the man to administer first aid on her as he called for an ambulance. The ambulance arrived, and medics confirmed she had died.



Elsewhere in Tena estate, Nairobi, the body of 48-year-old Dennis Wabwire was found in his bedroom long after he had died. The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.



In Makuyu, Muranga County, a tractor driver, identified as Benson Gicheru, was found dead in his house after he had informed his wife he had chest pain. He later retired to bed and asked his wife to wake him up at 4 am to go to work at a nearby farm. The wife told police she tried to wake him up in vain. He had died in the night.



Police say cases of sudden death are on the rise in the city. Some of the victims are found in their houses, while others are found on the roadside. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said some of the cases are pending under probe. “Some have been found to be out of heart attacks while others are pending under investigation,” he said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman collapse s, dies in bathroom in Pangani

June 5, 2024

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 47-year-old woman died after collapsing in the bathroom of her house in Pangani area, Nairobi. According to police, Sophia Wangari had been taking a shower on June 4 when she collapsed. A relative who was in the house heard the fall and rushed there. He found her trying to stand up, and she informed him she was feeling unwell. The relative told police Wangari collapsed again and lost consciousness. She was rushed to Gurunanak Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Student collapse s, dies while playing football in Karen

June 4, 2024

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 24-year-old student collapsed and died as he played a football match in Karen, Nairobi. He was identified as Msen Benjamin Bagu. Police and other players there said the student collapsed during the short break of the match. It is not clear what triggered the collapse. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

MALAWI

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Kasambara administered first aid before dying, police reveal

June 8, 2024

Ralph Kasambara, 56, was found dead in his room at Damron Lodge in Area 47, Sector 5, Lilongwe, where he was a regular guest. The report alleges that Kasambara was found by a hotel staff member when it was time to clean the room. The police, who were called to the scene, say they observed that Kasambara had attempted to administer first aid on his own prior to the tragic incident. “The scene had no marks of violence. It was evident that the deceased moved from the bed and lay on the floor, using a pillow. It was also observed that the deceased was trying to perform first aid on himself, as he was found with a wet towel on his chest”. It is stated that Kasambara had a heart problem and was on medication. However, the police stated that a postmortem will be carried out today to establish the cause of his death. Kasambara was one of the well-known and sought after lawyers in Malawi. President Bingu wa Mutharika appointed Kasambara as the Attorney General in 2004. He served for two years. President Joyce Banda also appointed him as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General from April 2012 until 2013.

ISRAEL

Father of Israeli hostage died day before son's rescue, relative says

June 9, 2024

Kfar Saba - The father of an Israeli hostage rescued during a military operation in Gaza died a day before he could have been reunited with his son, a relative has said. Almog Meir Jan, 22, was held in Gaza for eight months after being kidnapped from the Nova music festival on 7 October. In the months before Almog's release, the health of his father Yossi deteriorated and he was "glued to the television", his sister Dina told Israeli broadcaster Kan. Yossi Jan is believed to have died of a heart attack.

No age reported.

SAUDI ARABIA

Three teachers “died suddenly” since August:

Saudi teacher dies of heart attack at school

June 7, 2024

Cairo - A Saudi teacher died of a heart attack minutes before the start of end-of-year exams at a primary school in south-western Saudi Arabia. Omar Mesahli passed away Thursday at the Amr bin Qais School in Al Aridhah governorate in the Jizan region while he was preparing exam papers, Saudi news portal Sabq said. He is the second teacher to die in Al Aridhah during the current academic year. Earlier, Nayef Al Khaliui, an Arabic teacher, passed away, and his family discovered his death when they attempted to awaken him in the morning to go to school. Last August, another teacher, named Bandar Abdul Aziz, died at a school in the Saudi Mecca region. The death of Bandar, a dedicated physical education teacher, occurred on the first day of the academic year.

No age reported.

CYPRUS

Man who was cleaning garden dies as a result of a heart attack

June 6, 2024

On June 5, 2024, at around 14:00, an incident occurred at a workplace operating in Alayköy in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which caused a deep sadness in the community. Erkan Kocabaş, 46, suddenly became ill while cleaning the garden of his workplace and collapsed to the ground. Colleagues who saw the incident immediately called an ambulance, which quickly reached the scene. Then, Kocabaş was taken to the State Hospital. However, despite all the medical interventions performed, Erkan Kocabaş could not be saved and lost his life.

IRAN

A soldier “died suddenly”:

The deputy commander of the Quds Force dies of “ cardiac arrest ,” Iran reported

June 3, 2024

The deputy commander of the Quds Force, General Mohammad Hejazi, died after suffering a heart attack, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced in a statement. The Quds Force is the elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in charge of foreign operations. The text indicates that Hejazi was 65 years old and does not elaborate on the details of his death.

TURKEY

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Teacher couple dies of heart attack s 15 days apart

June 7, 2024

Bilal Atilgan, a teacher from Batman, died about 15 days ago in Ankara, as a result of a sudden heart attack. Bilal Atılgan's wife could not stand the pain she was experiencing, and also had a heart attack. Ayşegül, the wife of 36-year-old Bilal, became ill and was taken to Batman Training and Research Hospital, but could not be saved after a 10-day struggle, and said goodbye to life. The sudden deaths of Bilal and Ayşegül Atılgan caused great sadness in the education community and among their beloved ones.

It was determined that the bride married for only two days who died on her honeymoon in Cappadocia had a heart attack

June 4, 2024

Nazlı Can Göksu, a bride only married for two days, who went to Cappadocia with her husband for a honeymoon vacation, died after getting ill at the hotel where she was staying. Göksu's preliminary autopsy determined that she had a heart attack. Nazlı Can Göksu (21) and her husband Nuri, who got married on June 1, came to Cappadocia for their honeymoon. Nazlı became ill at night. The rescue teams took Göksu to the State Hospital, but she could not be saved there.

He died of a heart attack while trying to put out a fire

June 6, 2024

A person who intervened in the out-of-control flames while trying to burn dry grass near his home in Burdur, died as a result of a heart attack. Ali Yıldıran (60), who burned dry grass in front of his house, had a heart attack while trying to intervene in the flames that were growing out of control. Yildirim, who was taken to the hospital by the medical team that arrived at the scene upon notification, died despite the intervention here. The fire in the grass field was extinguished by the fire rescue team.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He had a heart attack at the wheel

June 9, 2024

A driver who had a heart attack at the wheel in Antalya crashed into a tree with his pickup truck when he lost control. The 58-year-old driver, Ibrahim Kir, could not be saved despite all the interventions at the hospital where he was taken.

Recep Erdoğan didn't die in the accident, he had a heart attack

June 6, 2024

Recep Erdoğan (42), a married father of two children living in Karabağlar, Izmir, had an accident with his own vehicle during the morning hours the previous day. Erdogan escaped miraculously, the vehicle became a scrap heap, but he got away without a scratch. A day after the incident, Recep Erdogan suffered a heart attack at his home. Although the young man was taken to the hospital, he lost his life despite the interventions.

Our young compatriot lost his life by having a heart attack

June 5, 2024

A funeral ceremony was held in the New Mosque of our district after the afternoon prayer for our young compatriot Şeref Çakıroğlu, who died at night in the district of Cide. We wish Allah's mercy to the deceased, and our condolences to his family and all his loved ones.

No age reported.

INDIA

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York

June 10, 2024

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale passed away in New York due to cardiac arrest. He had travelled to the United States to watch the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game in New York along with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat. Kale, 47, was elected as MCA president in 2022.

PDP leader Sartaj Madni’s son dies of heart attack

June 9, 2024

Srinagar, June 09 - Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni’s son passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack at his residence in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Reports said that Aroot Madni, 39, was found unconscious when his family members went to wake him up this morning. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

SOG personnel dies of cardiac arrest in BLA

June 8, 2024

Srinagar - A special operation group personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police died of cardiac arrest in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening. A police officer told that one police personnel of SOG Baramulla died due to cardiac arrest. He has been identified as Ab Rasheed from Delina Baramulla.

No age reported.

If it’s not the heat, it’s “unhealthy academic competition”:

18-year-old Kulgam girl passes away after hearing 12th class results

June 6, 2024

In a heartbreaking turn of evets, an 18-year-old girl from the village of Kulgam suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after learning her 12th class examination results. Sources told The Kashmiriyat that Aksa, a resident of Baihama, Devsar, collapsed after hearing her results which showed that she had to reappear for exams in three subjects. Aksa was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. The sudden death of Aksa Jan has cast a pall of gloom over the area, leaving her friends, neighbours, and relatives in shock and mourning. In the wake of the tragic death, it is crucial to address the detrimental effects of unhealthy academic competition and the role of media and society in perpetuating this issue. Research has consistently shown that excessive academic pressure can lead to severe stress, anxiety, and even physical health problems such as cardiac arrest.

Woman dies of cardiac arrest after her son fails to qualify class 12 exams

June 7, 2024

A woman has died after her son failed to qualify class 12 exams. The incident occurred in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. A local news agency reported that after the mother “came to know that her son has failed to qualify class 12th exam … she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.” The deceased woman was identified as Jameela Akhtar wife of Mohammad Rafiq Malik of Danwethpora Kokarnag. After suffering a cardiac arrest, she was rushed to Sub-District Hospital in Kokernag, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

No age reported.

Caught on cam: Medical store staffer collapse s & dies of heart attack while working at billing counter in Hyderabad

June 6, 2024

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man working at a medical store in Hyderabad's Satyanarayana Swamy Colony suddenly collapsed and died due to a heart attack on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced on social media and shows the exact moment of the incident. In the video, the man behind the billing counter, processing a bill for the awaiting customers, can be seen suddenly collapsing and falling on the floor. The man has been identified as Murali. The incident highlighted the alarming rise of stress-induced heart attacks among individuals who have high-pressure jobs.

Man collapse s while standing in line

June 9, 2024

Hyderabad - A 57-year-old man, who had come to take fish prasadam at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, collapsed while standing in the queue and died later at a hospital. Local police told STOI that it was a natural death and that he was suspected to be suffering from some underlying disease. CPR was administered to him before he was taken to hospital, but to no avail. He was from Nizamabad district.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Udupi - School bus driver dies following heart attack while driving

June 6, 2024

Udupi, Jun 6 - The school bus driver who suffered a heart attack while driving succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 6, in the morning. The deceased is identified as Alwyn D’Souza (53). He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Manipal after the accident. The other five students who were injured in the incident are out of danger. The school bus, belonging to a private school in Brahmavar, met with an accident in Perampalli after the driver suffered a minor heart attack on Wednesday June 5. Even though he managed a safe passage for the children on board, five of the students suffered minor injuries. The students and driver were immediately taken to the hospital after the incident.

Driver collapse s, dies at wheel in Kannur

June 5, 2024

A bus driver collapsed and died while behind the wheel at Uruvachal in Kannur on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Dinesh of Taliparamba. The incident occurred while the bus was transporting Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from the Kannur airport. Though the bus veered off the road, no passenger was injured. The cause of Dinesh’s death is being investigated.

No age reported.

Kolhapur viral video: 3 dead after car driver rams into traffic due to allegedly getting heart attack while driving

June 4, 2024

Viral video - A gruesome road accident that left people with a chill down their spine took place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday, June 3. A car driver, who was reportedly a 72-year-old man, allegedly got a heart attack while driving his car, which led to him losing control of his vehicle. As soon as the car went out of control, it caught speed and rammed into the traffic, reportedly resulting in the death of 2 others and injuring 6. The elderly driver was reportedly the former pro-vice chancellor of the Shivaji University, Dr V. M. Chavan. Meanwhile, the other two victims were aged 16 and 24.

After NDA suffers setback, BJP supporter dies of cardiac arrest

June 5, 2024

Hubballi - Following the overall setback NDA suffered in Lok Sabha polls, a BJP follower allegedly suffered cardiac arrest and died here on Tuesday. Shivaprakash Shivarudrayya Mathad, 55, a resident of Shettar Layout in Vidyanagar, Hubballi, was watching news channels at home and was tensed after the NDA suffered a setback in LS polls. Mathad’s friend Ajay Hiremath said that Mathad was a staunch follower of BJP and PM Narendra Modi. “He was disturbed by the NDA’s setback and collapsed. His family members took him to a private hospital on Gokul Road, but he died on the way,” he added.

PAKISTAN

Legendary voice of Radio Pakistan, Urdu newscaster Taskeen Zafar passes away

June 9, 2024

Islamabad - Legendary voice of Radio Pakistan, Urdu newscaster Taskeen Zafar passed away in Rawalpindi on Sunday after a brief illness. She was 67. Taskeen Zafar joined Radio Pakistan as an announcer in 1980. She hosted programs on Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel. She also remained associated with Pakistan Television where she read news and hosted music programs.

No cause of death reported.

VIETNAM

VinaCapital fund manager Andy Ho dies

June 6, 2024

Andy Ho, managing director and CIO of VinaCapital Investment Management, has died, aged 52. The board of the £921m VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), where he was a fund manager for 17 years, has confirmed he died unexpectedly at his home in Ho Chi Minh City this morning. Colleagues said he was a keen skier and loved the outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH KOREA

Three workers “died suddenly” of cancer:

Seoul mayor calls for thorough probe into collective blood cancer diagnosis among Seoul Metro employees

June 5, 2024

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Wednesday ordered a thorough investigation into the collective development of blood cancer among Seoul Metro employees and to come up with preventive measures, officials said. According to the labor union of Seoul Metro, the operator of subway lines 1-8, eight employees were diagnosed with blood cancer and three of them have died. All of them were involved in train maintenance work, and suspicions have arisen that the development of hematologic malignancy, or blood cancer, has something to do with their use of organic solvent during maintenance work. The diagnosis sheet of one of the workers, whose illness was recognized as an industrial accident, said there is a "reasonable causal relationship" between injury and work, as continued exposure to various toxic chemicals during their painting and cleaning duties could have led to the illness. Mayor Oh ordered the subway operator to look into the working conditions and come up with preventive measures. Oh also ordered an epidemiological investigation to be conducted into the case and to form a task force to carry out the probe, officials said.

From our researcher: Covid “vaccines”, by design, compromise the same toll-like receptors the immune system relies on to fight cancer:

MALAYSIA

Two pilgrims “died suddenly”:

Malaysian Haj pilgrim dies of heart attack inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque

June 5, 2024

A Malaysian pilgrim died of a heart attack inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, 12 hours after arriving to take part in the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 pilgrimage. He was in his 50s. Mohammad Zuhair, from Alor Setar, Kedah, had embarked on the journey with his wife. Upon reaching Makkah on May 29, Zuhair completed the tawaf (circumambulation) rituals around the holy Kaaba. While heading towards Al Mas’aa, where the ritual Sa’i is performed at the Grand Mosque, he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack, Bernama reported. He was rushed to a Grand Mosque clinic before being transferred to a Saudi hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead.



Zuhair was the second Malaysian Haj pilgrim who died in Makkah this year. On May 24, a 72-year-old male pilgrim from Kubang Pasu, Kedah, died due to a ruptured blood vessel at a Makkah hospital.

AUSTRALIA

Astronomer, tour guide and TV star Greg Quicke, known as 'Space Gandalf', dies aged 62

June 7, 2024

West Australian astronomer, TV star, and tour guide Greg Quicke has died at the age of 62. A legend in Broome, 2,000 km north of Perth, Quicke — also known as "Space Gandalf" for his distinctive white beard — introduced generations of visitors and locals to the wonders of the universe through his "astro tours" in the Kimberley town. He later rose to national and international prominence on the ABC and BBC Stargazing Live specials, appearing alongside Professor Brian Cox. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

Shock as popular restaurant boss suddenly dies: 'Such a big-hearted person'

June 6, 2024

The owner of two popular Adelaide restaurants has died from a suspected heart attack, sparking an outpouring of grief from customers and loved ones. Mustaque Hassan, the owner of award-winning Bollywood Grill and CocoBees at North Haven passed away last Wednesday night. The 56-year-old has been remembered fondly as a cherished father, employer, and mentor, who brought joy to so many through his food.

Tragedy as young Aussie dad suddenly dies while on a work trip - leaving behind three children

June 6, 2024

A community is mourning the loss of a father-of-three who died on a work trip to New Zealand. Jake McCoy, 34, travelled from his home in from Warragul, 102km south-east of Melbourne, to New Zealand on Friday for a work conference. After returning to his hotel, Mr McCoy began to feel unwell and died soon after. The cause of death has not been revealed.

From Australia to Avetrana, Italy for a wedding, he feels sick and dies: tourist crushed by a heart attack at 39

June 4, 2024

He was in Avetrana (Taranto, Italy), with his partner, probably as a guest for a wedding, but the stay ended in tragedy. On the morning of Sunday, June 2, the man, a 39-year-old man of Australian origin, suddenly felt very bad while he was in the accommodation in the countryside that was hosting them. His condition was immediately compromised, his partner alerted 118 and the medical staff immediately started the resuscitation maneuvers using the defibrillator on the way to the Giannuzzi hospital in Manduria. Despite further attempts to revive him, the doctors of the emergency department were only able to ascertain his death. There were no warning signs of the possible illness that led to the fainting and the 39-year-old appeared healthy to the resort staff and his partner confirmed his healthy condition. The magistrate on duty was notified of the event and will now perform an autopsy to identify the causes of the sudden death of the man.

Diana Rosemary (nee Banks) Gale

June 6, 2024

Tugan, Queensland - On 1st June 2024, at John Flynn Hospital, Tugan, QLD, after a short illness. Resting in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Parents die from cancer within seven days of each other, leaving two young daughters

June 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - A Christchurch family has been rocked by tragedy after Nigel and Marjan Joyce both died from cancer within the same week, leaving behind two young girls, aged 8 and 4. In a Givealittle page created by family friend Angela Hawkins on May 24, she said Nigel was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and shortly after, Marjan was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. “When I told Marjan about the Givealittle page, she was moved to tears. She brought her head to her hands in disbelief and mentioned there are many others in need of support, but her tears of happiness shone through in this moment.” Hawkins said Nigel suffered a health crisis on Anzac Day (April 25) this year and was placed into end-of-life hospice care with two weeks to live. “Sadly, Nigel passed away on Friday 31 May, with his sister by his side.” Marjan, after finishing her radiation treatment and being told her breast cancer had gone at the beginning of May, began experiencing vision loss and seizures. She was placed in hospice care and died yesterday morning.

Note: From his Linkedin it would appear that Nigel was a corporate accountant at Pegasus Health. All health professionals were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from November 2021 to approx. September 2022:

https://nz.linkedin.com/in/nigel-joyce-4236814

It would appear that Marjan was a lab technician at The Zone (a sports science and wellness centre) at Ara Polytechnic. All health professionals were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from November 2021 to approx September 2022:

https://www.ara.ac.nz/student-services/health-and-wellbeing/the-zone-sports-science-and-wellness-centre/our-team/

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

One dead , one injured in Canterbury crash

June 8, 2024

Darfield, Canterbury - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury yesterday evening. The crash happened at Darfield the Old West Coast Rd/Redmonds Rd intersection and was reported about 5pm, police said. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

King’s Birthday road toll: Ōpōtiki driver dies at scene

June 3, 2024

Opotiki, Rotorua - One person is dead following a car crash in Ōpōtiki, along State Highway 35, at 8.40 pm on Sunday night. “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene,” a police statement said. “The deceased appeared to be the only occupant.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Police investigating ‘unexplained death ’ of child in Masterton

June 4, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - An investigation is under way into the unexplained death of a child in Masterton. The spokesperson said police are making inquiries “on behalf of the coroner”.

No age reported.

Police investigating ‘unexplained death ’ in Whangaparāoa

June 5, 2024

Police are treating the death of a woman at a Whangaparāoa property as unexplained. Emergency services were called to the scene on Stanmore Bay Rd at around 8 pm last night. A police spokesperson said the woman was initially located unresponsive but was pronounced dead by ambulance staff. 'The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are still being treated as unexplained, and police will await the result of a post-mortem examination,” the spokesperson said.

No age reported.

Jo Oorschot, 67

June 8, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed peacefully on June 5, 2024, at 67 years of age, after an 8-month battle with Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease.

Note: According to a Givealittle page which seems to be for Oorschot, she was a teacher aid until she retired in 2022. All education workers were required to be 'vaccinated' against Covid from approx November 2021 to April 2022. Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause an unusually rapid (turbo) form of Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-support-jos-final-moments-in-palliative

Aiden Jack Stevenson, 22

June 4, 2024

Nelson - Passed away surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the young age of 22 years. A fun-loving guy who lived life to its fullest.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Kenneth James Cook, 48

June 7, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away on June 4, 2024, at Hospice South Canterbury, with family by his side; aged 48. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be much appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Hilary Philip (Phil) Bourne, 75

June 8, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly on 2 June 2024, on his birthday, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Oliver "Arn" Aston, 64

June 8, 2024

Auckland - Suddenly on Saturday, 25th May 2024. Aged 64. Special family member, and loyal friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Hamish John McLaren, 44

June 8, 2024

Palmerston North - Sadly passed away suddenly on 6th June 2024, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Annette (nee Edie) "Annie" Guise, 74

June 8, 2024

Rangiora, Canterbury - After a short illness, with family, in Rangiora, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Maurice Kelly, 67

June 8, 2024

Gore, Southland - Peacefully on June 7, 2024, at Gore Hospital, with his loving family by his side; aged 67 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Ian's service.

No cause of death reported.

Max Geoffrey Cromie, 66

June 8, 2024

Rakaia, Canterbury - On Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Ashburton Hospital, aged 66 years. Dearly loved son of Audrey and the late Don Cromie. Max's family would like to thank the Rakaia Bowling Club members, Rakaia Rugby Club members, District Nurses, Dr Sue at Rakaia Medical Centre, Rakaia First Response, Kate Gardner, oncologist, all the staff at Radius Millstream, and the Ashburton Hospital, and all his many friends for their help and care towards Max during his illness. Max put up a valiant and brave fight to live a full life until the end.

No cause of death reported.

Jasmine Amy Quinn, 39

June 8, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Monday, June 3, 2024, peacefully in Christchurch, surrounded by her family, aged 39 years. She loved and is loved by so many, and she is going to be so incredibly missed by all. Special thanks and appreciation to the staff, and especially the nurses at Christchurch Hospital ICU.

No cause of death reported.

Graeme John "Sam" Simpson, 75

June 8, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Suddenly taken from us far too early on Sunday, June 2, 2024, aged 75, doing what he loved the most – cycling.

No cause of death reported.

Bob Gerrets

June 8, 2024

Lyttelton, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on June 4, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Marilyn Elizabeth (nee Skipage) Hetherington

June 8, 2024

Matamata, Waikato - On Wednesday, 5th June 2024, peacefully after a short illness. "A big heart is now at rest." Special thanks to staff at Waikato Hospital for your compassionate care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Bianca Dorothy Jones

June 8, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Passed suddenly on 4th June and has gone into the arms of her Beloved Lord. Very loved by her wider whanau and friends, a shining light to all. In His arms you are safe and loved, and you are home, beautiful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard John Latham (Kojak/Wag) Lloyd

June 8, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly in Rotorua on 4th June 2024. Loved dearly by his many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Anthony Long

June 8, 2024

Milford, Auckland – Suddenly, on 5 June 2024. Always remembered with love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Ann "Pat" King

June 8, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - David, Nicola, Randal, Jack and Will, and Nigel, Elizabeth, Brayden, Jaimee and Brooke and their partners Lili, Teagan, McKenzie, and Oliver, with broken hearts we lost our beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, and Gran, suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The family want to give a heartfelt thanks to the first responder lady, Ambulance, Fire Brigade and Police, and wonderful team at Avenal Park Funeral Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eleanor Margaret "Maggie" Wettenhall

June 8, 2024

Fairlie, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a short illness on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janeen Elizabeth Rattray

June 8, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury – Suddenly, as a result of a medical event, on June 3, 2024. Thanks to the Rolleston Fire Brigade, St John, the ICU, and Coronary Care Unit at Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynton Robert Smith

June 8, 2024

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home on May 28, 2024. "Gone fishing..."

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Glenn Lawn, 52

June 8, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away of Motor Neuron Disease, aged 52, in the loving care of the Nurse Maude Hospice staff. Such a happy, jovial person who was so loved by many. You can rest in peace now, Mike.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause Motor Neuron Disease.

Robyn Dale Coales, 72

June 7, 2024

Auckland - Born 12 October 1952. Suddenly passed away peacefully at home in Peter's arms, on Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024. She will be sadly missed by her 3 children and her soulmate of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin George "CB" Bruce, 74

June 7, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

Diane McKay

June 7, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Suddenly passed away on the 2nd of June 2024. "A life well lived. Taken away too soon."

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin James Jordan Shannon

June 7, 2024

Auckland - In loving memory of Colin Shannon, who passed away suddenly on Monday, 3rd June 2024. A treasured soul who was loved unconditionally by many who crossed his path. May he rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Piers Childs, 49

June 6, 2024

Saint John, Auckland - Aged 49. Died suddenly. Loved by many, especially his family.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Evie Stewart

June 6, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away on June 3 at Crestwood Care Home, New Lynn, Auckland, peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lois Rose Dew

June 6, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday, 3rd June 2024. "Promoted to Glory".

No age or cause of death reported.

Eden Jocelyn Joy Williams, 25

June 5, 2024

Paeroa, Waikato - Unexpectedly on 31st May, 2024; aged 25 years. Loved by all whanau. "Fly high our beautiful, darling girl."

No cause of death reported.

John Marten Peter van de Wetering, 69

June 5, 2024

Auckland - NZ Navy F21004. After a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Philip Coultas, 67

June 5, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Thursday the 30th of May 2024, in Auckland, aged 67. Loved always and carried in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Terence Andrew (Terry) Hugill, 57

June 5, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Born March 14, 1967. Passed away on May 31, 2024, suddenly at Waikato Hospital, aged 57. Great friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Gael (Jacqui) Nordstrand, 70

June 5, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Born March 7, 1954. Passed away suddenly, aged 70, on Thursday 30 May 2024. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Joy Crump, 43

June 5, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - After a courageous battle, and in the beautiful care of dedicated staff at Hospice Southland, Sarah passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Stephen James, 63

June 5, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away after a short illness, with loving family at his side, on June 2, 2024, aged 63 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation of NZ - neurological.org.nz, or the Cancer Society - cancer.org.nz, would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Dawson William Beets

June 5, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed peacefully after a short illness on Friday, May 31, 2024. Resting in the arms of Jesus, we'll meet again...

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Robin (Rob) Crompton

June 5, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 2 June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hori Hiri Hirini (Papa George) Katene-Rauahi

June 5, 2024

Auckland - Died at home with whānau, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynne St Clair Chapman

June 5, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - 3 June 2024, at Wairarapa Hospital, after a brief illness. Lynne will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Nigel Delich

June 5, 2024

Waikanae, Wellington - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th June 2024. He was courageous and remained positive throughout his battle and greatly appreciated all in his life. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to the Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony William "Tony" Barker, 69

June 4, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly passed away surrounded by his family at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on Friday, May 31, 2024. In his 69th year. A loved workmate and a friend of many. The family wishes to express their thanks for the compassion and care given by his medical team.

No cause of death reported.

Robyn Lenore "Skin" Dixon, 67

June 4, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away suddenly, with Owen by her side, at Dunedin Hospital, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in her 67th year. Mother figure to her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Loved friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Peter MacLaren, 73

June 3, 2024

Auckland - Died May 25, 2024. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Peter Maclaren while overseas on holiday. Your absence leaves a deep void in our hearts. Your gentle kindness and respect for others will be sorely missed by all your friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory John "Greg" Terry, 57

June 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg's sudden passing, aged 57. "Our hearts have broken into a million pieces today and will never mend, for a precious piece is missing that can never be replaced."

Our heartfelt thanks to the St John Paramedics, NZ Police, and the staff of Thermaseal who were there at Greg's time of need.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Jessica Walker-Redmond

June 3, 2024

North Harbour, Auckland - Our very precious Barbie passed away on 1 June 2024, at Harbour Hospice Red Beach, after a brave battle with cancer, with her family by her side. Blessed relief from the pain. For Barb and those lucky enough to be close to her, the end has no end. She lives in everyone's hearts. Barb has earned her peace.

No age reported.

Lorraine Amelia Harper

June 3, 2024

Foxton, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away peacefully at home in Shannon, on Saturday, 1st June 2024, after a short illness. Friend who will be missed by many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Francis Lynskey

June 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Kevin passed peacefully, after a short illness, at Christchurch Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

