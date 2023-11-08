Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, October 31- November 6, 2023
Athletes: US (2), Ecuador (2), Luxembourg, S. Africa (2), China, NZ; coaches: US (3), UK; actors: US (2), Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Italy, S. Africa, India, Malaysia; cops: US (2), Canada, France; more
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-e27
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-a52
Mexico, Jamaica, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-ccf
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-81b
France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Croatia, Bosnia and Portugal:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-a16
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-62a
Kenya, South Africa, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-234
India, Kazakhstan, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-71d
Australia:
Professor MIller, thank you again for doing this and not flagging. It is important that we know, and posterity knows, what this hath wrought.
I am lucky...my two friends, one has recurring melanoma but is till hanging on just took the combined VAXX three days ago, god help us...and one others husband with pneumonia, edema, and atrill fib...has to go see a heart doctor...might have congestive heart failure. jabbed. Healthy as a horse up to now.
Here is an Alberta doctor who deserves everything she's about to go through. https://ibb.co/LkssmQy The screenshot is difficult to see but you can hit her up on Twitter to see the posts on her timeline. Her handle is nhungtrandavies. She was comfortable injuring & harming her patients by denying them vaccine exemptions. She was just diagnosed with colorectal cancer, most likely caused by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines she trusted. She deserves to go through everything she about to experience. I don't care for these people anymore.
I've also been going rounds with one person on another site regarding excess deaths and was pointing out the increase deaths of athletes and infants. She said people have always died in sports while posting 4 links to athletes who have died over the past decade before covid. I sent her a study showing a 1700% increase between the jab until the beginning of 2023. It listed pages and pages of names. On the 3rd day, she comes back laughing and told me I didn't know how to look at the data and was a conspiracy theorist. I told her to get the rest of her boosters and the new vaccine because we don't need her kind here anymore. I let her know to find a nice plot and casket. I said it's cheaper to get a plot without perpetual maintenance. LOL This way we don't have to remember her when the grass and weeds cover her tombstone. I'm tired of being nice. I still remember what they said and how they treated all of us who didn't want it. It's good riddance from here on out. There's no getting through to some of these people. I have compassion for the ones who were deceived and know it. Forget the idiots. They are the problem. I've already lost family and others are sick.