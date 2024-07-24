ITALY

Farewell to Massimo Brunetti, historical keyboardist of the Camaleonti

July 21, 2024

Abruzzi (L'Aquila) - The news of the death of Massimo Brunetti, historic keyboardist of the Chameleons, has deeply shocked the world of Italian music and, in particular, Abruzzi. Brunetti, originally from Pescara, died at the age of 69 due to a sudden illness, probably a heart attack.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Found dead in their home Tiziano Bianchi and his mother: the death is investigated, possible illness

July 13, 2024

Tiziano Bianchi, 59, a well-known wine journalist and blogger, was found dead in his home in Brentonico, Trentino. In the same house, his more than a hundred-year-old mother, Lidia, also found lifeless. Law enforcement has intervened to understand what happened. According to initial information, they found the dead mother in her bed, probably from natural causes. A neighbor found Bianchi on the ground in the driveway. Any attempt to revive him was useless. Mom and son lived together in the house of Brentonico, where they were found. The police and the judiciary are investigating to reconstruct the causes of the deaths.

No cause of death reported.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Milan, an 8-month-old child died suddenly. Investigations are underway to ascertain the causes of death

July 17, 2024

Milan - Tragedy in a house in Milan, where a child of only 8 months died in the night between Saturday and Sunday. To give the alarm was the mother, 35 years old and of Moroccan origin, who realized that the child had breathing difficulties and immediately called 118. The rescuers intervened promptly, transporting the child in red code to the De Marchi hospital. Unfortunately, despite the doctors’ desperate attempts, the child did not survive. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The Milan prosecutor’s office has ordered an autopsy to shed light on the tragedy. At the moment, the investigators do not rule out any hypothesis. No apparent signs of mistreatment in the child have emerged and no signs of degradation have emerged in the child’s body. It is not excluded that the death occurred due to a sudden illness and therefore due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Pain in Campoli Appennino: farewell to little Marco Ceschi, the child died suddenly

July 19, 2024

Campoli Appennino (Frosinone) - The community of Campoli Appennino is preparing to give the last greeting to little Marco Ceschi, only 16 months old, whose tragic death has upset the entire province. The child died in the night between Monday and Tuesday, despite the desperate attempts of the doctors to save him. According to the first reconstructions, around one in the morning, the parents of little Marco realized that their child was ill. Immediately, they took him to the emergency room, but unfortunately Marco arrived already in critical condition, apparently devoid of vital parameters. Despite the efforts of the health personnel, there was nothing more to do for the child.

No cause of death reported.

Giada Magazzino dies suddenly at 19, Grottaglie community upset: she had just graduated

July 21, 2024

Grottaglie (Taranto) - The tragedy took place in Grottaglie, in the province of Taranto, on the evening of Saturday, July 20. The young woman, Giada Magazzino, suffered a headache and then was found shortly later lifeless by her parents, probably crushed by a sudden illness. Disbelief and dismay among the young woman’s family and friends. A sudden and excruciating pain left her breathless. Many remembered her contagious smile. She had a life ahead with many projects to realize.

No cause of death reported.

Quarona in shock for Chiara, who died at just 19 years old

July 18, 2024

Quarona (Piemonte) - In shock for Chiara Innocenti, who died at the age of 19. She was just 19 and deciding what her future would be. But the future was suddenly erased by a sudden illness that ripped her from her loved ones’ life, friendships and affection. The death of Chiara Innocenti, killed by a respiratory crisis that began to manifest on Wednesday, July 17. The 118 intervened and the girl was taken to the emergency room in the hospital. But the situation got worse rapidly until her death.

No cause of death reported.

She dies at 20 years old, perhaps for an illness: the investigations of the police

July 21, 2024

Livorno (Tuscany) - A young woman of just 20 years died following a sudden illness. The incident took place yesterday, Saturday 20, around lunchtime, in an apartment in Livorno. The victim is Lisa Colangelo. The young woman lived in San Miniato, but was in Livorno at the time of the tragic event. Unfortunately, despite the prompt intervention of the rescuers, every attempt to save her has proved fruitless. The alarm was given by the young woman’s boyfriend, the only person present with her in the apartment. After waking up, the man found Lisa unconscious and immediately called for help. On the spot, the medical team intervened, with a doctor and nurse on board, and an ambulance. Despite the efforts of the health medics to revive Lisa, they had to give up in front of the evidence that the young woman was already dead for several hours. The medical staff remained in the building at the disposal of the police officers, who are now conducting the necessary investigations to clarify the circumstances of Lisa’s sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Rescued after an illness, the 22-year-old did not make it

July 19, 2024

Pizzighettone (Lombardy) - The 22-year-old from Stradella, in the province of Pavia, rescued the day before last night after a sudden illness during dinner at the home of other people, did not make it. She was transported by ambulance and hospitalized in code of maximum gravity to the Civil Hospital of Brescia, in the resuscitation department, in a confidential prognosis.

No cause of death reported.

Found dead in his bed at 23. The heartbreaking farewell to Antonio

July 20, 2024

Caldogno (Veneto) - A drama that has shocked the whole community. Antonio Schiavone, 23 years old. He was found lifeless in his bed by family. Disbelief and dismay, in Caldogno, for the sudden disappearance of Antonio Schiavone, 23 years old. The young man, who for a few months worked at the Zambon group spa in Vicenza, leaves his mother Anna, his father Damiano, his sister Lia, his brother Giuseppe, Beloved grandchildren, relatives, friends.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Calabria: 24-year-old dies of a sudden illness

July 20, 2024

Rocca Imperiale (Calabria) - Another broken life, another young Calabrian leaves us. The community of Rocca Imperiale mourns the loss of Vincenzo Gallotta, only 24 years old, who died of a sudden illness. The boy, on July 18, was in his house when he felt ill. An immense pain for the whole community. Vincenzo, in fact, was well known for his work in the family farm, L’Oro di Calabria, specialized in the production and marketing of the famous IGP lemon of Rocca.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Luzzi community in mourning for the loss of Herman Davide Pisano, he was only 29 years old

July 13, 2024

Luzzi (Calabria) - The community of Luzzi was deeply affected by the sudden death of Herman Davide Pisano, who passed away at the age of only 29. The news left an unbridgeable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Young man, full of life and dreams, Herman was loved and respected by all. His smile and kindness will remain etched in the memory of those who have known and appreciated him.

No cause of death reported.

Angri in mourning for Mario D'Antuono, he was only 29 years old

July 17, 2024

Angri (Salerno) - The community of Angri was hit by a sudden tragedy: Mario D'Antuono passed away at the age of 29. The news of his death was a blow to all those who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Dr. Giuliana: the beloved pediatrician was 67 years old

July 16, 2024

Marano (Naples) - Mourning in Marano for the sudden and untimely death of Dr. Giuliana del Basso, 67 years old, and for some time assisted the city community as a pediatrician. The news of her death immediately went around the city and neighboring municipalities. Many, in these hours, are expressing their sadness at the news with several messages on social media. Dr. Del Basso is remembered as a person always available, sunny and professional.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A teacher “died suddenly”:

57-year-old teacher dies of a cerebral hemorrhage

July 20, 2024

San Biagio (Padova) - She died on the afternoon of Thursday, July 18, from a cerebral hemorrhage, on the day of her twentieth wedding anniversary, Claudia Maistrello, 57 years old, known by all as the teacher Claudia.

Crushed by an illness on vacation, 49-year-old mother dies

July 21, 2024

Mourning in Scorzè (Veneto) - Crushed by a sudden illness without any warning. A heart attack while on holiday took her away from her husband and two children, Valentina Michieletto, 49. Valentina was well known in the town because she is the daughter of the former owners of the homonymous bakery and sister of Francesco, just appointed for the second time president of the city council of Scorzè.

Palermo, the Bar Olimpia in mourning: the wife of the owner, Giuseppe, has died

July 20, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - A serious mourning affects the family of Bar Olimpia, in Palermo. Maria Bernadette Lo Coco, known to most as “Berna”, wife of the owner Giuseppe Avanzato, has died. The woman, 35, apparently was crushed by a fatal illness. “We remain closed for mourning. Unfortunately, the owner’s wife left us,” the Bar’s official page reads. In shock family, friends and goers of the Bar of Palermo. “Until last week they talked about the holidays... a tragedy”, “I can’t believe it, Bern... your contagious laugh will be missed by everyone.”

No cause of death reported.

Alassio mourns the sudden death of Claudio Cardi

July 20, 2024

Alassio (Liguri) - Mourns the untimely death of Claudio Cardi, well known in the City of Muretto. The man, born in 1966 [58], passed away due to a sudden illness. Claudio Cardi was a tiler by profession and an appreciated spinning instructor. The news of his death left everyone incredulous and sorrowful.

No cause of death reported.

Biella mourns the death of Andrea Casula, who died suddenly at 56

July 19, 2024

Biella (Piemonte) - Deep condolences in Biella for the death of Andrea Casula, who died suddenly at the age of 56. To give the news were his sister Agnese, his uncles, cousins, friends and all relatives.

No cause of death reported.

He died at the age of 56 after a heart attack, farewell to Ernesto Orlandi

July 19, 2024

Mourning in Carbognano (Lazio) for the sudden and untimely death of Ernesto Orlandi. He was 56 years old and died today, Friday, July 19, after a heart attack. In the village, where he had run a chocolate workshop, he was highly appreciated, well-liked, known and esteemed. The whole community is shocked and shaken by this tragic news.

Sudden illness while on vacation: man dies in hotel room

July 18, 2024

Lake Garda - A 54-year-old man died of a sudden illness while he was on holiday on Lake Garda. The sad episode took place yesterday evening, Wednesday, July 17, in the room of a bed & breakfast in via Moie in Desenzano. The alarm was sounded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Timely the arrival of the rescue: two automedical and an ambulance arrived on the spot in red code. The doctors tried to revive him for a long time, but unfortunately for the 54-year-old there was nothing to do but note his death.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Lecco for the death of Alfonso Murena

July 18, 2024

Sicily - A sudden illness and for Alfonso Murena, 64, there was nothing more to do. Owner of a real estate agency, he was on holiday with his wife Carla in Sicily. A beach holiday to rest, but on Sunday morning at 2 am he fell ill while he was in the room of the hotel. Immediately his wife Carla called for help but unfortunately for Alfonso Murena there was nothing to do. Despite the race against time and the hope of being able to save him, his heart stopped beating leaving the family in despair. Known in the city and on the territory for his profession as a real estate agent, the news of his death left everyone speechless, considering that nothing presaged what happened.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Pietropaolo, mourning in Ponsacco

July 18, 2024

The community of Ponsacco (Pisa) is shaken with the sad news of the premature and sudden death of Pietropaolo Meloni. According to what we learn, an illness left him no escape.

No age or cause of death reported.

The community of Colleberardi mourns the death of Leonardo Cretaro, who died suddenly at the age of 55

July 18, 2024

Ciociaria (Lazio) - Is shaken by the sad news of the death of Leonardo Cretaro, who died suddenly at the age of 55. His departure has left an unbridgeable void in the community of Colleberardi, which gathers to remember his generous spirit and his warm presence.

No cause of death reported.

He dies from an illness after a go kart race: goodbye to Alessandro Sturniolo, he was 45 years old

July 18, 2024

Retorbido (Lombardy) - What should have been a fun evening with friends at the kart track in Retorbido has become a drama. It was just after 21.30 on Wednesday when a 45-year-old man, Alessandro Sturniolo, was struck by a heart attack. Rescue came in shortly after. As soon as he left the facility, he was found lying in the parking lot. Immediately the rescuers were called, an ambulance of the Red Cross arrived on the spot, and transported to the hospital San Matteo, for the 45-year-old there was nothing to do. He leaves his wife and a son.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Maria dies at the age of 48: she leaves two children

July 17, 2024

Casapesenna (Caserta) - Painful loss for the community for Anna Maria Catanzaro, who has died prematurely at 48. The woman leaves her husband Francesco De Rosa and her two young children in the deepest pain.

No cause of death reported.

Sant'Eufemia in Maiella in tears for Enzo Del Tondo: he was 45 years old

July 17, 2024

This morning, in Sirmione (Brescia), the dear existence of Enzo Del Tondo, 45, originally from Sant'Eufemia in Maiella, suddenly died. The news of his death deeply affected the local community, leaving an unbridgeable void in the hearts of those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Disconcertment in Gattinara for a woman who died suddenly at 44

July 16, 2024

Bewilderment for a woman who died suddenly at the age of 44. Maria Alidorante felt ill yesterday evening, and there was nothing to do. The last photos she posted on her social profile yesterday afternoon, during a trip to the lake. And then again in the evening at the Alpàa in Varallo. But in the night came an illness that cost her life: useless attempts at resuscitation in the clinic of the hospital in Gattinara. And today the city is mourning for Maria Alidorante, who died suddenly at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Emiliano Santi has died, a great fan of Perugia Calcio, he died at the age of 48 due to an illness

July 15, 2024

The community of Campello sul Clitunno (Perugia) are in shock over the death of Emiliano Santi, who died in the past hours at the age of 48 due to a sudden illness. Many messages of condolence appeared online on the main social networks. In tears also the Ssd Bacigalupo that "gathered to the pain of the Santi family, Barbara and Roberto, for the premature death of the dear Emiliano".

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Deep condolences for the sudden death of Gianna Ferrari

July 13, 2024

Imperia (Liguria) - The news of the sudden death of Gianna Ferrari, 62, has aroused deep mourning. She had worked for years in the historic Dulbecco clothing store and was well known. She lived in Cypressa with her husband Luciano.

No cause of death reported.

An illness takes away the "good butcher". Francesco Bollato was only 54 years old, the community in shock

July 13, 2024

Borsea (Veneto) – Is mourning the sudden death of Francesco Bollato, butcher and backbone of the local Pro Loco. The 54-year-old, a former rugby player and the soul of many initiatives of the hamlet. A pain for the whole community the disappearance, today July 13 at noon, after a month of agony in the hospital in Rovigo, of the 54-year-old. He had felt ill a month and a half ago inside the restaurant, had fallen and his friends had immediately called the ambulance. Urgently transported to the hospital, unfortunately he never recovered.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 12:

Farewell to Lino Nobile, school bus driver in Pizzoli

July 12, 2024

Mourning in Pizzoli (Abruzzo) for the sudden death of Lino Nobile. The man, very well known in Pizzoli for his profession as a school bus driver, was seized by an illness that left him no escape. Many messages of condolence in memory of Lino, his death has shocked the entire pizzolana community.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” at work:

Struck by an illness in a bar in Lignano, Nicolas dies at 35. Mourning in the world of rugby

July 22, 2024

Lignano (Udine) - Great sorrow in Lignano in the world of rugby for the death of Nicolas Taddia, 35 years old. Nicolas lived in Bibione and worked as a bartender at a bar in Lignano Sabbiadoro, where he was struck by a sudden illness on Wednesday 10 July. Nicolas was at work when he collapsed, immediately causing concern among colleagues and those present. He was quickly rescued and transported to the hospital in Latisana, where he received his first treatment. When it seemed that the worst had passed, his condition suddenly became worse on Sunday, July 14. Transferred to the hospital in Udine and admitted to intensive care, Nicolas died a few hours later, probably due to a pulmonary embolism. This sad news also deeply shakes the world of rugby, where Nicolas had left a great memory.

He collapses on the ground while working in the countryside under the sun: dead

July 18, 2024

A 42-year-old agricultural worker, of Romanian nationality and resident in Crosia in the province of Cosenza, died shortly before noon today on Thursday, July 18 while he was working in a plot of land owned by a company in Strongoli in the district of Santa Focà, in Crotone. The farm worker was suddenly ill and died. Attempts to rescue him were futile.

No cause of death reported.

Paolo Bellamio killed by an illness

July 17, 2024

Ponso (Padua) - A sudden death shakes the community of Ponso, a village in Padua. Chef Paolo Bellamio, 41, passed away from an illness in the night between Monday and Tuesday. The man was found dead in his cabin of the boat he was working on, owned by a prominent Arab figure. The vessel was off Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). To make the discovery the colleagues, worried because Paul had not come down to the kitchen punctually, as he used to do.

No cause of death reported.

53-year-old bartender dies of heart attack behind counter

July 14, 2024

Tragedy in Chivasso (Piemonte), a well-known 53-year-old bartender fell ill and lost his life while working. The victim is Alberto Bracco, owner of the Winebar dei Viali. Bracco was caught by a heart attack behind the bar. The rescuers tried to revive him, unfortunately without being able to save his life. The tragedy took place just before 7 a.m., when the bartender suffered an illness and collapsed. Help was called immediately, and once there, the medics immediately understood how serious the situation was. The man was rushed to the emergency room in Chivasso, where every attempt by the doctors to save him, has unfortunately proved to be in vain.

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Fausto Crestan of Marostica died at the restaurant Rubens Stube Fest in Rubbio: the malaise in front of his partner

July 22, 2024

Tragedy in Vicenza (Veneto) - A 51-year-old man, Fausto Crestan, died of a stroke after entering a restaurant with his partner in Rubbio. The intervention of the medics of 118 was not worth anything: for him there was nothing to do. The dramatic episode took place on Sunday, July 21, around lunchtime. Crestan felt bad shortly after entering the entrance of the restaurant. According to the few information available, the man was struck by a sudden malaise. The personnel of the SUEM 118, the Provincial Police and the helicopter of Treviso Emergenza arrived on site, landing in a public park near the restaurant. The doctors tried to revive the 51-year-old repeatedly for half an hour, but in vain: there was nothing they could do.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in restaurant, a famous leather merchant dies under the eyes of his niece

July 21, 2024

Serino (Campania) - There is pain and disbelief in Solofra over the sudden death of a known leather merchant. Rocco Minnella, 64, was sick while he was having dinner in a restaurant in Serino with his niece. According to a first reconstruction the man was reading a message on his mobile when he collapsed under the terrified eyes of his niece who immediately asked for help. Help was useless, despite the presence in the restaurant of a doctor and a nurse. The two nurses practiced all lifesaving manoeuvres until the arrival of the 118 ambulances with a resuscitator. The rescuers also try to revive the 64-year-old, under the astonished eyes of those present. But after trying so hard to snatch him from death, ambulance personnel had to surrender. It was a heart attack that caused his death.

Tragedy on the A23: 50-year-old woman killed by a sudden illness

July 21, 2024

Campiolo (Udine) - On Sunday, July 21, shortly after 11 a.m., a 50-year-old woman lost her life in the East Campiolo resting area, located along the A23 motorway. Despite the rapid and intense efforts of the rescuers to revive her, the attempts were futile. The cause of death is due to a sudden illness that struck the 50-year-old. The woman was in the rest area when she was seized by a serious illness. The first responders, who arrived quickly on the spot, immediately began the resuscitation maneuvers, unfortunately without success.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Livorno - Tragedy in via di Salviano: man dies at the age of 49 after an illness

July 13, 2024

He was walking when he was the victim of a sudden cardiac arrest. Tragedy shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday 13 July in via di Salviano, where a forty-nine-year-old from Livorno died. Useless rescues by passers-by. Immediately the arrival of the ambulance, together with the doctor and the nurse of 118 arrived. Unfortunately, any attempt was in vain, for the 49-year-old, unfortunately, there was nothing more to do.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Simoncini, historical volunteer, a pillar of Proloco. He had a sudden illness, at 59

July 21, 2024

Rosignano (Livorno) - Claudio Simoncini was always there for his Proloco. And for his country. He not only participated in events, but contributed to their realization. Friday night he was at the land of Crocetta with his father-in-law when, suddenly, he felt sick, collapsing to the ground. He died like that, at 59 years old, leaving a great emptiness in the hearts of the many people who loved him. In those of their families and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

He feels sick in the square, dies at 65

July 21, 2024

Urbisaglia (Marche) - To lose his life, Graziano Compagnucci, 65. He was with his wife waiting for friends to go to lunch when he suffered a sudden illness. Despite all attempts to revive him, first with the defibrillator by some present, and, subsequently, with a cardiac massage by the medics of118, who intervened to the rescue, there was nothing to do. The heart of the man never recovered.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” hiking:

A hiker from Milan was hit by an illness manages to raise the alarm, but arrives dead at the hospital

July 20, 2024

Mount Crocione (Lombardy) - Natale Massimo Minotti was 61 years old. He was on Mount Crocione for an excursion, when in the early afternoon of 20 July 2024, he was struck by a sudden illness. The man must have immediately realized the gravity of the situation because he launched the alarm with the life-saving device equipped with GPS that he had. The rescue team in Milan was the one who rescued him. Minotti was rushed to the Sant'Anna Hospital in San Fermo della Battaglia where, unfortunately, the doctors could not help but note his death.

No cause of death reported.

Chiesa: fatal illness for a 53-year-old man

July 16, 2024

Chiesa (Sondrio/Lombardy) - Another death from sudden illness just before 4 pm in Chiesa in Valmalenco. Giovanni Fassin, 53, from Sondrio, was descending a trail from the Lake alpine to Chiesa when he slumped to the ground. Some hikers who were following him found him on the trail and raised the alarm, but there was nothing to do. He had already died.

No cause of death reported.

Crushed by an illness at 44 while training in the gym

July 18, 2024

Roveleto di Cadeo (Emilia Romagna) - He was training on the treadmill when his heart stopped. A 44-year-old died while doing fitness in a gym. An Italian citizen of Indian origin and member of the Sikh community, he leaves his wife and three children. The 44-year-old man lived in Roveleto di Cadeo in Italy for over twenty years and was a warehouse operator in the logistics centre of Piacenza. On the spot, rescuers intervened who also used the defibrillator but the heart did not recover.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” while cycling:

A 53-year-old cyclist dies on the Asiago plateau: help useless

July 21, 2024

Asiago (Veneto) - A cyclist dies on the Asiago Plateau. The alarm went off on Saturday 20 at 7.30 p.m. The Asiago Mountain Rescue team interviewed. The cyclist, S.G., 53 years old from Ancona, had a sudden illness, while cycling with his wife on a route of Mount Torle. Unfortunately, once there, the doctor could not help but note his death. The body was placed on a stretcher and transported downstream. Rescuers loaded the couple’s bicycles on the medium and accompanied the lady to her holiday home.

No cause of death reported.

Sirmione, 44-year-old cyclist dies of sudden illness

July 16, 2024

Sirmione (Province of Brescia) - A 44-year-old man died this morning, July 16, in Sirmione after suffering a sudden illness while he was cycling. The incident occurred around 9 am in Colombare. Despite the timely intervention of the rescue, which included an ambulance, a medical car and a helicopter rescue, there was nothing for the man to do; attempts at resuscitation were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in via Donizetti: man found dead inside an outhouse toilet

July 15, 2024

Torino - The drama took place this morning, Monday, July 15, inside an outhouse toilet located in a construction site in Via Donizetti. The lifeless body of a man was found by some workers, who immediately alerted the rescuers, but for the victim there was nothing more to do. It is likely that it was a sudden illness that was fatal, that would have caught the man, whose generalities have not yet been made known.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on July 1:

Tragedy in Cossato: a 66-year-old man crushed by a heart attack

July 1, 2024

A man unfortunately lost his life on Saturday afternoon, June 29, due to a cardiac arrest. The victim, a 66-year-old man, was with some members of the family and was doing some work in a country area, inside some land he owned, when he suddenly felt ill, feeling very severe chest pains. Immediately the people with him, frightened by the situation, raised the alarm. The carabinieri and a helicopter arrived on the spot, unfortunately, however, in the end all attempts to revive the man were absolutely in vain and despite the considerable and long efforts of the rescuers the victim no longer regained consciousness. Therefore, the doctors could not help but note the death between the pain and despair of relatives.

No cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” at home:

Illness at home, 45-year-old woman found dead in her own home

July 22, 2024

Gattico (Piemonte) - Illness at home, for a 45-year-old woman found dead in her own lodging. Intervention of carabinieri and 118, but for the unfortunate there was nothing more to do.

No cause of death reported.

Found in a dead home at 28, tragedy in the center of Avezzano

July 22, 2024

Avezzano (Abruzzo) - A tragedy has rocked the center of Avezzano this morning, July 22, a young woman of 28 years old was found lifeless in her apartment. The police intervened after reporting family members who could not get in touch with the woman, on the spot police and fire brigade. The body was discovered in an apartment located in a building in the heart of the city. To access the interior of the house, firefighters used a ladder. The circumstances of her death are currently under investigation. At the moment, no further information has been released regarding the woman’s identity or possible causes of death. Updates are expected in the next few hours, when authorities will be able to provide more details on the matter.

Illness while playing with his daughters: Vincenzo dies at only 34

July 19, 2024

San Felice A Cancello (Campania) - Vincenzo Cimmino, a young father of a family, 34 years old two days ago, died after a sudden illness while playing with his daughters in bed. Vincenzo lost consciousness while playing with his girls. The call for help was made. The military started looking for a defibrillator, but when the medics arrived the resuscitation maneuvers were in vain. Vincenzo’s heart had stopped beating, perhaps crushed by a cardiac arrest, throwing in pain his family and those who knew him. The body of Vincenzo in the night was transported to Forensic Medicine in Caserta waiting for the autopsy to shed light on the causes of death.

Sudden illness, 40-year-old found dead. The alarm of the neighbors

July 21, 2024

Maddaloni (Campania) - There had been no news of him for about a week. It was the bad smell felt by the neighbors that triggered the alarm. Another sudden illness in Maddaloni where a man of about 40 years was found dead in the house, in the city center. In the house the body of a man probably deceased for five days. The victim’s name was Antonio Amoroso.

No cause of death reported.

A well-known coachbuilder dies, mourning in Casciana Terme

July 13, 2024

Casciana Terme Lari (Pisa) - Graziano Grilli, a well-known coachbuilder in Casciana Terme Lari, died yesterday where he lived with his family. A serious sudden illness left him no escape. He leaves his wife and daughters. The sad news of his death spread rapidly in Valdera, arousing deep condolences. It leaves a great void in all those who have known him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy in town, man found dead in his apartment

July 19, 2024

Caserta (Campania) - A man was found dead in his apartment. He didn't answer for days. To request an intervention were the ex-wife and the son of the 67-year-old man who had not heard from any news for days. On the spot intervened the rescuers who found him lifeless. A sudden illness. The bad smell made the rescuers guess that the death had occurred a few days earlier, probably due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

A librarian “died suddenly”:

Chiara Cavassini, director of the Feltrinelli Library in Ravenna, died

July 18, 2024

Ravenna (Emilia Romagna) - Chiara Cavassini, director of the Feltrinelli Libreria in Ravenna, died suddenly in the night. She was 57 years old. She was hit by a septic crisis that left her no escape. Colleagues at the Ravenna bookstore are literally said to be “in shock” because “nothing presaged such a tragic outcome” of the malaise she had suffered in recent days, when Chiara Cavassini had to be absent from work. Until a few hours before the painful event Chiara Cavassini had worked as always in the bookstore, “with her usual dynamism, we just did not expect it and we can not make a reason for it,” says a colleague on behalf of all the employees of the bookstore.

No cause of death reported.

Modena volleyball in mourning, died suddenly at 53, Andrea Parenti. He was found dead in his home

July 15, 2024

Modena (Emilia Romagna) - Very serious mourning in the world of Modena sport. Andrea Parenti, 53, died last night in his home. Parenti was a well known person and appreciated in the city not only for his role within the volleyball team. “With great sadness Modena Volleyball have all learned the terrible news of the sudden death of Andrea Parenti."

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 12:

Fatal illness at home. Retired teacher found after 20 days

July 12, 2024

Montorso (Veneto) - The alarm was given by a relative, worried about not hearing from him for several days. But when the rescuers intervened, it was impossible to do anything else except to verify his death. Claudio Cenghialta, 59 years old, who lived in Montorso, was found lifeless in his home. The firefighters went inside the apartment after the request for intervention to understand what had happened. He’s probably been crushed by a sudden death that would have been about 20 days ago.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 14:

For days there had been no news of him, 62-year-old man found dead in his home in Udine

July 14, 2024

He was found dead in his home last night in Udine, William Comodin, 62. After a few days without his news, it was the neighbors who gave the alarm, leading to the discovery of the body. Firefighters intervened on the spot, who had to force the door to enter the apartment. The causes of death are yet to be clarified, but a violent death seems to be ruled out; the most likely hypothesis is that of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

10 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Tragedy in Montecassiano. A 14-year-old boy dies in a car accident

July 20, 2024

Tragedy last night in Montecassiano where a 14-year-old boy, Nicolò Cesini, lost his life. The young man was riding his scooter along via Dei Mori, when, around 10 pm, he ended up on a sidewalk and crashed into a light pole. A tremendous and fatal impact because the minor died immediately after, despite the health of 118 tried in every way to save his life. The minor was with friends when the accident occurred. Now it will be up to the Carabinieri of Montecassiano to understand how such a terrible tragedy could have happened that has struck a family and shaken all of Montecassiano.

He pulls the truck over before he dies: they see him motionless on the steering wheel and give the alarm

July 21, 2024

Ferrara (Emilia Romagna) - A truck that slows down until it stops, the driver collapses on the steering wheel and the headlights remain on until a motorist notices the silhouette of a man motionless and launches the alarm. In the cabin, now lifeless, crushed by a sudden illness, there is Giovanni Fontana, 53, resident in Bagnacavallo in Ravenna. Just in time to stop his heavy vehicle, then exhale his last breath, but avoid being involved in an accident with other motorists. The doctors tried to revive him, but every attempt was in vain. The man’s heart had already stopped beating. The desperate race against the ambulance did not save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Motorcycle accident with friends, helicopter rescue arrives but there is nothing to do

July 21, 2024

Valeggio (Verona) - A 38-year-old loses control of the motorcycle and goes off the road and crashes into the cement pole. The victim’s name was Anderson Silva, of Brazilian descent, but resident in Italy since he was a child. The man with a passion for motorcycles, had gone out for a ride with some friends. Shortly after 14, riding his Ducati when, perhaps due to an illness, a distraction or a fault, he lost control of the bike and went off the road in a stretch where there is no guard rail. He leaves his wife Milly and two young children. In shock his fellow travelers. They called their friend’s mother, informing her of the tragedy. His friends were the first to raise the alarm. An ambulance arrived and the helicopter took off from Verona. The intervention of the rescuers, however, turned out to be useless. "We simply saw him continue the straight trajectory instead of completing the semicurve,” said one of the bikers. “So we fear that Anderson may have felt ill suddenly, without being able to even communicate".

No cause of death reported.

Fatal accident in Palermo, a 47-year-old motorcyclist dies

July 21, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - Last night in Palermo, Andrea Pellegrino died in a fatal accident that occurred in via dell'Olimpo. According to a first reconstruction the 47-year-old was riding his motorcycle, when for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up inside a roundabout. Needless rescue by the health workers of 118 who arrived on the spot.

Cyclist hits a bus in Milan and dies, the accident in via Caldera

July 21, 2024

Milan - He had a stroke while riding. Then he hit a stationary bus. The 60-year-old cyclist died, having fallen from his bike on Sunday morning in Via Caldera, in the Quinto Romano area. It was just past noon when the man was riding his bike when he fell and crashed into the bus that was stopped for passengers. According to the local police who arrived on the scene, the 60-year-old was suffering from a heart disease and had had a stroke. Hospitalized in critical condition at the San Carlo hospital for severe trauma and contusions. The resuscitation of the medics who intervened with an ambulance were in vain: the 60-year-old died shortly after his arrival in the emergency room. The driver of the bus in Atm, a 56-year-old man, was also taken to hospital in Sacco but for the state of shock following the accident.

Fatal illness while driving his car, a 55-year-old man dies

July 17, 2024

Veroli (Lazio) - He was seized by a fatal illness while driving his car and lost control of the vehicle. A 55-year-old man died in a tragic accident in Colleberardi, around 7 p.m. Needless to the immediate arrival of the rescuers. The 118 doctors, rushed with ambulance and automedical, did everything possible to revive him. Everything was useless. The 55-year-old died practically on the spot. Probably a cardiac arrest was the cause of death. On the spot also brought the Fire Department to secure the area and recover the crashed car and the Law Forces for the rite surveys. The news soon spread in the Verona community, where the man was well known, throwing everyone into despair.

Motorcycle accident, one cycle catches fire: two minors and a 46-year-old man dead

July 15, 2024

Cori (Latina) - A very violent clash, with a tragic outcome. The umpteenth fatal road accident took place on Sunday, 14 July 2024, in the province of Latina in Cori. Three victims: the 46-year-old Ezio Marchetti and two minors, a boy and a girl aged 14 and 16. It happened a few minutes before 9 pm. They were traveling on two different bikes that for reasons still under the scrutiny of the carabinieri who intervened on the spot, collided. The scooter, due to the impact with the bike, immediately caught fire. The scene that presented itself to the rescuers was horrifying, the firefighters and the 118 doctors intervened immediately. The 46-year-old man from Sezze is Ezio Marchetti, the boy and girl, were originally from Cori. The victims all died on the spot.

Loses control of the car and crashes into a wall, dies at 22

July 20, 2024

Fatal road accident in early afternoon in Thiesi. A young man of 22 years, Francesco Pintore, lost control of his car at the exit of the village and ended up off the road, breaking through a wall. Despite the help of the 118 medical staff and the fire brigade, who arrived on the spot, for the young driver there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

