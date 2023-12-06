Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, November 28-December 4, 2023
Musicians in Canada, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, Ireland, Netherlands (2), Germany, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, China, Malaysia; teachers in US, Canada, Italy; nurses in US (2), Brazil, Italy (2); more
Brazil:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-919
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b8a
Mexico, Dominica, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Suriname, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-601
Mexico:
Brazil:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-e2d
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Czechia, Croatia, Portugal and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-4d8
Germany:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-c28
Italy:
Cyprus, Russia, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-6e1
Russia:
India:
Indonesia:
Is the rate of died suddenly speeding up, it does seem like it. Could be wrong.
May they all rest in peace and may their killers hang. After a speedy trial of course.
Personally, I would rather Do without a speedy trial for these evil Psychopaths!
I think they need to be strapped to gurneys and given every single dose of their poison at one time! Then weld them in ghetto high rises like they did in China. No food, no water!
No freaking mercy for any one of these sick bastards!