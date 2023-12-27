CANADA

Note: Obituaries from Ontario will resume soon.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

In British Columbia, an actor “died suddenly”:

Jason T. Broadfoot, 55

December 18, 2023

At exactly 3:00 pm on December 6, 2023, Jason passed away peacefully at the age of 55 with his wife and brother by his side. Born and raised in Boissevain, MB, Jason was a lifeguard and recreation director, and moved to Winnipeg to pursue studies at the University of Manitoba, where he began performing at the Black Hole Theatre. After graduation he continued performing, as well as working for various theatre companies including as Executive Director of the Gas Station Theatre. Jason was an actor, playwright, stand-up comedian and producer. Jason fought lung cancer with strength, courage, and his signature humor.

An educator “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Jeff Lailey, 51

December 21, 2023

Our dearly loved principal, Jeff Lailey, has passed away, and the Buchanan School community in Calgary is in mourning over his passing. His unexpected demise has left his family, friends, colleagues, and students in utter disbelief and grief.

No age or cause of death reported.

46 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

André Périard, 62

December 23, 2023

On Friday, December 22, 2023, at the age of 62, Mr. André Periard of Rigaud, died. At the request of the deceased, the funeral will take place in the strictest privacy. Donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Legault, 33

December 23, 2023

In Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on December 21, 2023, at the age of 33, passed away Francis Legault.

No cause of death reported.

Chengbo Zhang, 33

December 23, 2023

From Jewish hospital, at the age of 33 years old, passed away Chengbo Zhang from Candiac.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice Lapointe, 70

December 23, 2023

At the CHUS – Fleurimont site in Sherbrooke, on December 22, 2023, at the age of 70, Mr. Maurice Lapointe died. Donations in his memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Zaëve Dubé, 2

December 23, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of little Zaëve Dubé, which occurred on December 20, 2023, at almost 3 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Nicolas Houde, 48

December 23, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nicolas Houde, PhD, on December 13, 2023, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Menard, 34

December 22, 2023

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Jonathan Ménard, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – Amqui Hospital, on December 21, 2023, at the age of 34 years and 10 months. He lived in Amqui. The members of the family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Catherine Poirier and Dr. Roxanne Gagné, to the respiratory therapist Ms. Chantal D'Amours, and to the nurse Mr. Patrice Didier as well as to the nursing staff of the Amqui Hospital Center, for their dedication and for the quality of the care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Marc Gagné, 74

December 22, 2023

On December 21, 2023, Mr. Jean-Marc Gagné died suddenly at the CIUSSS/Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Corriveau, 37

December 22, 2023

At the CIUSSS-MCQ Hôpital du Centre-de-la-Mauricie, on December 17, 2023, Mr. Andrew Corriveau died at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Duchesne, 58

December 22, 2023

At his home, on December 17, 2023, at the age of 58, Mr. Stéphane Duchesne died. May any mark of sympathy result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Nuselovici

December 22, 2023

Cindy Nuselovici (Née Arruda) passed away peacefully and with dignity, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, December 22, 2023. Special thanks to Dr. Petr Kavan and the Oncology team at the Jewish General Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.

No age or cause of death reported.

Diane Rousseau, 63

December 22, 2023

At the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, on December 15, 2023, Diane Rousseau died at the age of 63. The family would like to thank the CHUS care team and particularly the pivotal nurse Élaine Perrault, the doctor Jean Gauthier, and the oncologist Dr. Beauregard.

No cause of death reported.

France Oligny, 65

December 21, 2023

In Carignan, on December 16, 2023, at the age of 65, Mrs. France Oligny died. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Decarie, 66

December 21, 2023

The family of Danielle Decarie regrets to announce her death, which occurred peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, on Monday December 18, 2023, in Saint-Jérôme, at the age of 66. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations in his memory to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Étheart, 41

December 21, 2023

In Montreal, on November 22, 2023, at the age of 41, Mrs. Barbara Étheart died.

No cause of death reported.

Martine Lepage, 61

December 21, 2023

In Laval, on December 19, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Ms. Martine Lepage. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Yanik Brunelle, 49

December 21, 2023

At his home, Mr. Yanik Brunelle, spouse of Geneviève, died on November 11, 2023, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Angus ‘Ken’niwatenhra, 36

December 21, 2023

Suddenly at Anna-Laberge Hospital, on December 14, 2023, at the age of 36, passed away Angus ‘Ken’niwatenhra “a Deer”, from Kahnawake.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Gagnon, 65

December 21, 2023

In Coaticook, on December 20, 2023, Mr. Jean Gagnon died at the age of 65. The family would like to thank oncologist Dr. Frédéric Lemay for the good care.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Carrier, 70

December 20, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of Raymond Carrier on December 18, 2023, at the age of 70, at the Fleurimont University Hospital in Sherbrooke.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Paquette, 64

December 20, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu, on December 17, 2023, died at the age of 64, Mrs. Sylvie Paquette. The family warmly thanks the staff of the CHUS (Fleurimont and Hôtel-Dieu) for their dedication and kindness. You make a real difference. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Grenier, 49

December 20, 2023

In Drummondville, on December 11, 2023, died suddenly at the age of 49, Mr. Patrick Grenier,

No cause of death reported.

Jean Prud’homme, 61

December 20, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jean Prud'homme, which occurred at the Montreal University Hospital Center on November 19, 2023, at the age of 61. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Léa-Rose Pierre-Charles, 19

December 20, 2023

No obit.

Pierre-Hugo Lauzon, 48

December 20, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Pierre-Hugo Lauzon, which occurred on December 16, 2023, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Anctil, 51

December 20, 2023

“It is at night that it is beautiful to believe in the light.” - Edmond Rostand. At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on November 30, 2023, at the age of 51, our very dear Sophie Anctil died of rapid cancer.

Johanne Blanchet, 71

December 20, 2023

At her home, on December 13, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Mrs. Johanne Blanchet. The family would like to thank Dr. André Blais, hemato-oncologist.

No cause of death reported.

Stephane Petit, 64

December 19, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital of Quebec, on December 13, 2023, at the age of 64, Mr. Stéphane Petit died. A special thank you to Nicole, who took care of Stéphane until the very end. Thanks also to his doctor, Dr. Marie-Christine Chabot, as well as to all those involved at the CLSC of Thetford Mines. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mélanie Parent, 41

December 19, 2023

In Quebec, on December 4, 2023, at the age of 41, passed away Mélanie Parent.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Bérubé, 39

December 19, 2023

In Montreal, on December 11, 2023, died at the age of 39, Mr. Patrick Bérubé from Drummondville.

No cause of death reported.

Marlene Corbin, 61

December 19, 2023

At her home on December 14, 2023, died at the age of 61 years and 1 month Mrs. Marlène Corbin, residing in Saint-Donat, native of Saint-Marcellin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Johanne Desaulniers, 66

December 19, 2023

Macamic: Died at the Multi Center. SSS of La Sarre on December 12, 2023, at the age of 66, Mrs. Johanne Desaulniers. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lucie Savard, 69

December 19, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on December 17, 2023, at the age of 69, passed away Lucie Savard. The family would like to thank the staff of the Integrated Cancer Center (CIC) and that of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their humanity, caring attitude and good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Marc Hovington, 43

December 19, 2023

At La Malbaie Hospital, on December 18, at the age of 43 years and 5 months, died Mr. Jean-Marc Hovington. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Hands of Hope Foundation of Charlevoix, which provides financial assistance to those affected by cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Larose, 58

December 19, 2023

Barraute: Died at the Maison du Bouleau Blanc d'Amos on December 15, 2023, at the age of 58, Mrs. Nathalie Larose. The family would like to thank all the staff on the 7th floor, oncology department of Amos Hospital, and at the White Birch House for their humanity and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

France Dandurand, 53

December 19, 2023

At Maison Victor-Gadbois, on December 14, 2023, at the age of 53, passed away Ms. France Dandurand, wife of Mr. Serge Filion. La Maison Victor-Gadbois is a palliative care home for people 18 years and older living with cancer.

No cause of death provided.

Nicole Savard, 69

December 18, 2023

In Montreal, on December 17, 2023, at the age of 69, passed away Madame Nicole Savard. The family would like to thank the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for their support and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lou Brassard, 23

December 18, 2023

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on December 16, 2023, at the age of 23, Lou Brassard died. She leaves to mourn her mother, Cynthia Jacob (Luc Paquette), and her father, Éric Brassard. We would like to thank her host family and the staff who took care of Lou.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Ouellet, 72

December 18, 2023

On December 16, 2023, Mrs. Diane Ouellet, residing in Mont-Joli, died suddenly at the age of 72 years and 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Genevieve Therrien, 38

December 18, 2023

In Quebec, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 38, Geneviève Therrien died. She was born in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts on July 22, 1985. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to La Boussole, a group of parents and friends of people with mental illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claire Papke, 62

December 18, 2023

In Saint-Eustache on December 17, 2023, at the age of 62, passed away Mrs. Marie-Claire Papke. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

François Tremblay, 43

December 18, 2023

In Montreal on December 14, 2023, at the age of 43, Mr. François Tremblay died.

No cause of death reported.

Helene Benjamin, 68

December 18, 2023

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on December 14, 2023, at the age of 68, Mrs. Hélène Benjamin died. Your expressions of sympathy may result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Claudel Pelletier, 51

December 18, 2023

At the Montmagny Hospital, on December 11, 2023, at the age of 51, died Mr. Claudel Pelletier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Dany Bellemare, 31

December 18, 2023

At the CIUSSS MCQ – Center-de-la-Mauricie Hospital, loved by all, on December 10, 2023, Mr. Dany Bellemare died at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

In Alberta, 28 “ died suddenly ”:

Derek Lee Pedersen, 38

December 21, 2023

Derek Lee Pedersen passed away December 19 at the Red Deer hospital at the age of 38. Despite his many challenges throughout his life, he enjoyed every day and brought joy to those around him. He taught all who knew him many lessons about taking pleasure in the little things daily in a life well-lived.

No cause of death reported.

Randolph Moses, 37

December 20, 2023

On December 12, 2023, Randolph Albert “Kihew Mikwan” Moses Jr. of Saddle Lake passed away at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Salonen, 39

December 20, 2023

On December 16, Michael Salonen, born and residing in Edmonton, Alberta, passed away at 39 years of age after a battle with pneumonia and brain cancer.

Lisa Marie Schuler, 50

December 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Schuler of Drumheller, mother of Taylor Schuler-O’ Reilly (Rachelle Little) and grandmother to Jordan, Xander, Hartley and Turner, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Jordan Tinoco Landero, 32

December 19, 2023

Anthony Jordan Tinoco Landero, of Calgary, AB, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the age of 32 years. Anthony was born in Calgary, AB, on May 16, 1991, as a first generation Canadian, to Nicaraguan parents, and proudly claimed his family’s heritage.

No cause of death reported.

Fraser Silas March, 54

December 19, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fraser Silas March from Lady Cove, Random Island. Fraser passed away suddenly at Saint Michaels Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on December 14, 2023, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Joshlyn Gay Murray, 63

December 19, 2023

With extremely broken hearts we share the sudden passing of Joshlyn ( Holloway) Murray on December 19,2023, at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Center, surrounded in love by her husband and family. Joshlyn was a devoted wife, loving mother and exceptional grandmother. She was a great sister, sister-in-law and a friend, unmatched by few. She loved to cook and made this her chosen career.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Anne LeBlanc, 63

December 19, 2023

On Saturday, December 16th, after a courageous battle with cancer, Kimberly Anne LeBlanc passed away, surrounded by her children, who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Eugene-Edzel Boceta, 24

December 19, 2023

Eugene-Edzel Boceta, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the age of 24 years. He bravely fought for fourteen months after being diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma.

Dana Fodor, 45

December 18, 2023

Dana Fodor, beloved wife of Florin Fodor of Calgary, AB, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the age of 45 years. Besides her loving husband, Dana is survived by her three children, her mother, Floarea, and her brother, Robert. Dana and her husband, Florin, immigrated to Canada from Romania in 2010, hoping that her university degree and Florin’s construction trade would help them start a new life. She put up an amazing fight against an unforgivable sickness, but sadly lost the battle.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 16:

Jordan Duerksen, 32

December 16, 2023

With the most heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joebin. He fought hard but went peacefully on December 14th. He will be incredibly missed by so many loved ones. The impact of Jordan’s humour and laughter is a timeless echo that will live in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Beverley Anne Booth, 69

December 16, 2023

With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Beverley Anne Booth, born on November 23, 1954, in Shelburne, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 15:

Tommy Morrison “Gun”, 53

December 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of Thomas Edward Morrison of Grande Cache, Alberta. Tommy passed away suddenly on December 12, 2023, at the age of 53. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or the Asthma Association of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Joan Klassen, 70

December 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce passing of Carolyn Joan Klassen on December 6, 2023. While Carolyn’s passing was unexpected, we find solace in the fact that she passed peacefully in her home, where she had found so much joy and comfort.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse David James Soderstrom, 33

December 15, 2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jesse David James Soderstrom.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Lawrence Christopher “Tubby” Whitstone, 38

December 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aaron “Tubby” Lawrence Christopher Whitstone on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kelsey Nicole Follett, 34

December 15, 2023

Kelsey Nicole Follett, beloved wife of David Follett, loving mother of Holden and Teller and stepmother to Maddison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany McGillivray, 30

December 15, 2023

Brittany, a resident of Alberta, passed away on Saturday December 9th 2023 in Grande Prairie, AB, at the age of 30. Brittany was born in Slave Lake, AB and lived in Paddle Prairie, Fort McMurray, Peace River, Edmonton and Grande Prairie. Brittany made a splash with her outgoing personality and a special ability to make lasting, meaningful friendships everywhere she went.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Groeneveld, 48

December 15, 2023

Luke Groeneveld of Calgary, Alberta, beloved husband of Rachel Groeneveld, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the age of 48, after a long journey with cancer.

Karin Rita Waugh

December 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karin Rita Waugh on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Karin is survived by her husband, Reginald Waugh; son, Sven Mueller; sister, Astrid (Gaetan) Bordeleau; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Alberta Heath Services and the staff of the Hematology Ward at the U of A Hospital for their kind and compassionate care shown to Karin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on December 14:

Marcie Favel, 50

December 14, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Marcie Favel of Wabasca, Alberta on Thursday December 7th, 2023, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brent McRae, 51

December 14, 2023

It is with incredible sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brent McRae at the age of 51. He passed away peacefully at Legacy Lodge in Lethbridge on December 11, 2023. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Patricia McRae; his sister, Tanya Law; and his cherished nephew and niece, Tyler and Karlee Law, all of Nanton, as well as his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

No cause of death reported.

Kurt William Cartmell, 43

December 14, 2023

It is with deep sadness, the family of Kurt William Cartmell announces his passing in Calgary, Alberta on December 3rd, 2023. Kurt was born in Calgary, Alberta on June 16th, 1980, to Bill Cartmell and Cathy DeBoer.

No cause of death reported.

Hoai Phuong Le

December 14, 2023

The family of Hoai Phuong Le is saddened to announce his passing on Monday, December 11, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melissa Watson, 39

December 14, 2023

Melissa Ann Watson of Claresholm, AB was born March 30, 1984, in Lethbridge, AB. She tragically passed away on December 3, 2023, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Lawrence, 68

December 14, 2023

After a brief but vigorous fight with cancer, Deborah Lawrence passed away on December 11, 2023, in Stony Plain, Alberta.

Laura Sivak Long, 65

December 14, 2023

The family of Laura Sivak Long is sad to announce her death on December 10, 2023, in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. How can we possibly describe a vibrant life that ended too soon? Laura has been the warm heart of her family; loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece and friend. We struggle to imagine life without her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society to help find a cure for this disease that has taken too many.

Terry Walker, 64

December 14, 2023

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Terry Walker, on December 12, 2023. Terry was a loving husband, beloved dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Jonathan Nicolas Jesske, 39

December 23, 2023

It is with breaking hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our dear son, brother, uncle, and cousin on November 26, 2023. As Jon got older, he struggled with his mental health and substance use and required help to live independently. During this time, many outreach workers through John Howard Society, the Gospel Mission, and Metro Church were there to help and care for him. Special thanks to the nurses, social workers, and Dr. Vic at the Cardiac ICU at KGH for the dignity and care they provided to Jon in his last moments.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Dunsmuir Demontigny, 72

December 22, 2023

On December 4, 2023, at age 72, Carol died suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Tremblay, 52

December 22, 2023

Jamie Tremblay passed away at home in Cranbrook, British Columbia on December 15, 2023. Jamie was born November 3, 1971. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Alex Tsakumis, 49

December 22, 2023

On December 17, 2023, Alex Tsakumis passed away at the age of 49, at Kelowna General Hospital, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Ernest Timm, 51

December 22, 2023

Kevin Ernest Timm, age 51, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Richard 'Rick' Preston, 72

December 21, 2023

Following a brief illness, Richard, age 72, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Dagg

December 19, 2023

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Scott Dagg on December 14, 2023. He passed away peacefully with his wife Leslie at his side, after a brave eight-month battle with cancer.

No age recorded.

Donna Lynn Trottier, 68

December 19, 2023

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Donna Lynn Trottier (nee Darjes) announces her passing on December 17, 2023, after an 8-month courageous battle with cancer.

Cameron Arthur Ross Bond, 59

December 18, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Cameron (Cam) Bond while boarding a flight in Kelowna on Nov 30, 2023. He was 59 years young with the cause of death still unknown.

Brian Jahn, 19

December 18, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brian Jahn (Fernie, British Columbia), who passed away on December 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

In Manitoba, 19 “died suddenly”:

Stephanie Paul, 46

December 24, 2023

With great sadness the family of Stephanie Paul of San Clara, Manitoba, announce her passing on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Beverly Hildebrand, 40

December 23, 2023

On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at approximately 8:00 pm, Nicole Beverly Hildebrand peacefully passed away at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Little Bear Houle, 37

December 22, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father and brother, Peter Little Bear Houle, on December 14, 2023, at the young age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Henry Martens, 67

December 22, 2023

Peacefully and unexpectedly, Gerald went to be with his saviour Jesus on December 20, 2023. Gerald was born in Manitou, MB, on October 18, 1956.

No cause of death reported.

Destiny Dawn Harry, 42

December 22, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Destiny Dawn Harry on December 12, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Damien Paul Harry, 40

December 22, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Damien Paul Harry on December 11, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

David John Berard, 68

December 22, 2023

Dave Berard died suddenly of natural causes at his home.

Angel Sophie Merasty, 14

December 21, 2023

Angel Sophie Merasty passed away on December 15, 2023 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua George Dressler, 31

December 21, 2023

Josh, beloved son of Mike and Kim Dressler, passed away in Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Weyland Maurice Blacksmith, 45

December 21, 2023

Weyland Maurice Blacksmith passed away with family by his side, at his residence, on November 26th, 2023. He leaves behind many family, friends, and relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Athena Stepanow, 26

December 21, 2023

Athena Stepanow Opaskwayak of Manitoba. No obit.

Larry Russell Schweitzer, 66

December 21, 2023

Larry Russell Schweitzer passed away suddenly in Scottsdale, AZ, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 66 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Otto, 57

December 21, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom and mémère, Melanie Otto, nee Malo, on December 20th 2023, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Abel Abbie Bernard Chubb, 25

December 21, 2023

On December 13, 2023, at the age of 25, our son, Abel Abbie Bernard Chubb, was called home by our Lord.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Maxine Wiebe, 25

December 20, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved daughter and sister, Sara Maxine Wiebe, on December 8, 2023, at the young age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Calvin Brent Surgenor, 66

December 20, 2023

Peacefully, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer, Cal passed away with Cheryl by his side.

John Duncan Anderson, 69

December 20, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our brother, uncle and friend, John Duncan Anderson. He faced his short cancer battle with bravery and as much dignity as the situation allowed, all while maintaining his dry sense of humour.

Tyler Seamus McCann, 29

December 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, Tyler Seamus McCann Smith, on December 9, 2023, at the young age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Svetlana Kandurina, 58

December 18, 2023

On December 13, 2023, at the age of 58, the heart of my beloved mother, Svetlana Kandurina, stopped beating. It was a big blow and very unexpected for all of us.

No cause of death reported.

One “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Ian Coolen

December 23, 2023

The digital sales community is deeply saddened by the passing of Ian Coolen, the Blue Spectrum Digital Sales Manager from Nova Scotia. Friends, relatives, and coworkers are startled and appalled by Ian’s sudden death.

No age or cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 19 “died suddenly”:

Todd Hankewich, 33

December 18, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Todd James Hankewich, husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, after a second round of treatments for bone cancer. He is dearly loved and remembered by: his wife Brittany, his two children Avery and Troy, his mother Bonnie, his sister Kerri, and his extended family and friends. Brittany was a devoted wife and was there by his side until the very end. Although his life was cut short, he was blessed with an incredible number of people who loved and supported him through the hardships of these past few years.

Nikita Fafard, 25

December 24, 2023

With broken hearts the family of Nikita Fafard announce her passing on December 18, 2023, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kennisha Trudy Ninine, 16

December 24, 2023

Kennisha passed away on December 21, 2023, in Stanley Mission, SK. She was born September 5, 2007.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Lance Severight, 18

December 24, 2023

We are sad to announce that on December 21, 2023 we had to say goodbye to Gregory Lance Severight (Yellow Quill, Saskatchewan).

No cause of death reported.

Heather Gamble, 44

December 23, 2023

No obit.

Maureen L. Williams, 65

December 23, 2023

Passed peacefully away on December 21, 2023, at Carbonear General Hospital, Maureen Williams, of New Harbour, aged 65 years. Flowers gratefully accepted, or donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin George Hnidy, 61

December 23, 2023

After a sudden diagnosis and brief illness, at the age of 61, Kevin George Hnidy passed away on December 18 2023, at Royal University Hospital, with family by his side. Donations made in Kevin’s memory may be gifted to Ride for Dad, Cancer Foundation of SK, MS Canada, or a charity/organization of your choice

No cause of death reported.

Richard James Struble, 64

December 22, 2023

The family of Richard Struble are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Tuesday, December 20th, 2023, at the age of 64. Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan or Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Leah Abbey Keisha Wolverine, 28

December 22, 2023

With saddened hearts, we announce that Leah Abbey Keisha Wolverine passed away on December 21, 2023, at the age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Murray Leslie Sims, 71

December 22, 2023

With saddened hearts, we announce that Murray Leslie Sims passed away on December 19, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK. Murray was born in Saskatoon on December 18, 1952 and

came to rest one day after his 71st birthday, following his battle with lung cancer.

Jesse Tyler Worme , 29

December 21, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, grandson, companion, father, uncle, brother, Jesse Tyler Worme, at the age of 29 years old.



No cause of death reported.

Chasity Lynn Dejarlais , 27

December 21, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Chastity Lynn Dejarlais.



No cause of death reported.

Allan James Kay, 49

December 21, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Allen James Kay on Friday, December 15th 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tamara Ahpay, 27

December 21, 2023

In Loving Memory of Tamara Ahpay from Yellow Quill, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Damian Kishayinew, 24

December 21, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Damian Kishayinew (Yellow Quill, Saskatchewan), who passed away on December 15, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Timeo Gilbert Charles, newborn baby

December 20, 2023

Timeo was born asleep on December 17, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Dearld Whitecap, 60

December 20, 2023

Dearld Miles Whitecap was born on December 2, 1963, to late Zacharius & Nora Whitecap. He passed away suddenly on December 11, 2023, at the Victoria Union Hospital at Prince Albert, SK, surrounded by his children, siblings and his fiancé.

No cause of death reported.

Sage Tristan Toto, 27

December 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sage Toto on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Regina SK.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Borgeson, 46

December 19, 2023

It is with heavy hearts, the family of Mr. Craig Borgeson announce his passing on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the age of 46 years. Memorial donations in memory of Craig can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

