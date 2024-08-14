UNITED KINGDOM

Rock drummer Carl Bevan dies ‘very suddenly’ at 51

August 9, 2024

Carl Bevan, the former drummer of the rock band the 60ft Dolls, has died “very suddenly” at age 51. Bevan’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his girlfriend. The announcement, posted from Bevan’s account, said: “I’m heartbroken to say that our lovely, crazy boy has sadly passed very suddenly. I hadn’t posted sooner because I wanted some time to let close friends and family know in person so thank you all so much for being respectful.”

No cause of death reported.

Southwark Cathedral’s director of music and organist Ian Keatley dies suddenly aged 42

August 6, 2024

Ian Keatley, the much-admired director of music and organist at London’s Southwark Cathedral for the last five years, has died aged 42. He died suddenly while on holiday. “As a Cathedral community we are so deeply shocked and are finding it hard to believe,” the cathedral’s Dean Mark Oakley said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

Scots woman died just one day after being diagnosed with rare illness

August 11, 2024

A Scots woman tragically died just one day after being diagnosed with a rare illness. Jennifer Angus was just 40 years old when she passed away from systemic sclerosis, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes atypical growth of connective tissues. Described as 'the kindest heart' by her sister-in-law Stephanie Hill, Jennifer suffered an advanced version of an auto-immune disease called Scleroderma, which ultimately led to her death. The horrific disease can cause muscles to shorten and weaken, making it difficult to stretch them, as well as creating skin changes, and can even damage internal organs. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Record, Stephanie, a community care worker, explained: "Jen had been back and forth to the doctors multiple times at the end of 2022, suffering a lot of stiffness. "In June 2023, she attended A&E again and they kept her in to run multiple tests - again, they found no reason for her symptoms. "She was officially diagnosed on Monday, July 17, 2023, after spending three weeks in hospital being tested for all sorts. Sadly, on the Tuesday, she went into cardiac arrest and died."

Edinburgh dad dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest as he drove through Belgium

August 9, 2024

Andrew Weyzig, 50, was driving through Belgium after visiting family in Aix-en-Provence when he was forced to pull over after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. He was rushed to hospital in nearby Liege where he was placed in an induced coma and his worried family including son Brandon, daughter Grace and mum Anne flew out to be at his bedside. Friends and family then raised a massive £19,000 in just three days to fund the cost of bringing Mr Weyzig back to Scotland by air ambulance last week. But after receiving six days of intensive treatment at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, he lost his fight for life on Tuesday evening. Mr Weyzig, who had recently moved to Portobello, was employed as a manager with the national fuel poverty scheme Warmworks, funded by the Scottish Government. He was also a popular player with Almond Star Over 35s Football Club after signing earlier this year.

Community 'traumatised' after Swindon neighbour has cardiac arrest

August 9, 2024

A community in West Swindon is fundraising to install a defibrillator after one of their neighbours suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. Robert Barrat, 70, passed away at his home in Nevis Close on June 19 after a sudden cardiac arrest, despite the best efforts of neighbours and the ambulance service to perform CPR.

Tributes paid to popular Workington woman after sudden death aged 35

August 8, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved theatre worker whose ‘love for the centre’ was an inspiration to all of those she knew. Laura Payne, from Workington, died suddenly aged 35 on Sunday, August 4. She worked as the box office lead at the Carnegie, with the popular town centre venue said to have been ‘her life’, having lived only a short distance from the iconic building.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes to much-loved man, Muppett, after his sudden death

August 8, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Bradford man following his sudden death. Michael Pascal, affectionately known to friends as Muppett, sadly died while performing at an open mic session in Shipley pub The Fox last night. The community figure, who helped raise thousands of pounds for charities over the years, suffered a fatal heart attack.

No age reported.

Sudden death of much-loved Adam

August 7, 2024

A South Holland family are grieving the sudden death of a much loved 38-year-old dad of three. Adam Gaunt collapsed at his home and died on July 13, leaving a wife and three children aged 13, 11 and 5. A construction worker by trade, Adam was also a tractor driver and worked with Naylor Farms. “He could be blunt and stubborn as well, but was such a lovely man,” said his wife, Rebecca. The day before his death, Adam had been complaining of feeling unwell. “He wasn’t there when I woke up in the morning. I saw a blanket on the sofa downstairs and thought he had slept there. But I found him on the kitchen floor, and it was too late.” she said.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes for 'sparkling' East Lothian mum as she suddenly collapses and dies at home

August 7, 2024

Tributes have poured in for an "amazing" East Lothian mum after she collapsed and died "suddenly and unexpectedly". Much-loved Tranent resident, Linzi Conway, 49, passed away on Thursday, August 1, after she suffered from a heart attack and was rushed to hospital.

Mum-to-be 'went for a nap and never woke up'

August 6, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a young mum-to-be who died suddenly after feeling unwell. Leah Roberts, 21, who was five months pregnant, failed to wake up after going for a lie down while feeling unwell on August 1, 2024. Leah, from Cwmbran, had only found out three days prior to her death that she was expecting a baby girl. The cause of Leah's tragic death has yet to be confirmed.

Complete shock ‘Fit and healthy’ woman, 32, dies suddenly after doctors told her she was ‘just stressed’ three times

August 6, 2024

Rhian Griffiths had been to hospital three times since September 2020 after suffering from breathlessness and a racing heart. The 32-year-old quantity surveyor underwent several tests but was discharged having been told her palpitations may be 'stress-related'. In March last year, Rhian, who lived in Sale, Manchester, messaged the family group chat to say her heart was 'playing up again' - reassuring them 'not to panic'. However, hours later Rhian was found unresponsive by doctors and tragically died after going into cardiac arrest. The family were later told that Rhian had the undiagnosed heart condition myocarditis - an inflammation of the heart muscle, that's usually triggered by a virus and causes chest pains, palpitations and shortness of breath. The family believe Rhian had previously caught Covid, which may have caused the inflammation. Ffion said the second time Rhian went to the hospital with symptoms was following the Covid jab. Ffion, who works in hospitality, said the health condition could've been treated if it hadn't been repeatedly 'missed' by doctors. Ffion said, "It was a bit random when she first went into hospital with heart palpitations in September 2020 because she was so fit and healthy. She had all the checks but was discharged the next day and was completely fine. Then in March the following year, she got the Covid vaccine and returned to hospital the next day with the same thing”.

Heartbroken mum reveals son’s shock health diagnosis a year after his tragic death

August 6, 2024

A devastated mum has told how she only discovered her young son had died of a brain tumour a year after he died. Lesley Walsh, 42, was left heartbroken when her son Thomas Pickles, 6, died in June 2023 after complaining of dizziness and a headache. The mum-of-three in the UK says she repeatedly took Thomas to the GP from birth because he was constantly vomiting. She said she was always told it was just a chest infection. A year on from his death, she’s now been informed he had a brain tumour, and she’s encouraging other families to fight to get a diagnosis for their children.

Person dies at Paddock Wood railway station, in Station Approach, following medical incident

August 7, 2024

A person has died after they suffered a cardiac arrest at a railway station. Paramedics and officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Paddock Wood railway station just before 9am this morning (August 7). They were told a person was suffering a cardiac arrest, however, once crews arrived, the person died. Commuters said they heard multiple emergency service sirens in the area and suggested the person was on one of the station platforms at the time.

No age reported.

Niall (Stumpy) Fawcett, 21

August 10, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Tragically whilst living his dream at work on 2nd August 2024, aged 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Guy, 42

August 10, 2024

Ulgham - Suddenly on the 4th of August, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Hunt, 44

August 10, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly on 25th July, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Moyles, 64

August 10, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Hefin Parry, 67

August 10, 2024

Rhosmeirch – Suddenly, aged 67 years. Donations gratefully accepted for UK Sepsis Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John (Mike Gwyddal) Jones, 57

August 10, 2024

Caeathro - Unexpectedly passed away, August 2, 2024, age 57 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Caddy (nee Brandall), 73

August 9, 2024

May Bank - Suddenly on July 18th, 2024, aged 73 years. Donations preferred for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Corrigan, 73

August 9, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly and very unexpectedly on Monday 29th July 2024 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. Donations if so desired to Beatson Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Dr Stephen Ronald Humphries, 65

August 9, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Unexpectedly on 4th August, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adam James Keane, 38

August 9, 2024

Coventry - Passed away Wednesday 24th July 2024, aged 38 years, surrounded by his loved ones. Should you wish to, please donate to The Brain Tumour Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Ann Roberts, 57

August 9, 2024

Thornton - Suddenly in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool on Thursday 4th July 2024, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Elisabeth Sabiston (nee Thompson), 75

August 9, 2024

York - Died suddenly at York Hospital on Sunday, July 28th, aged 75 years. Donations can be made in Helen's memory to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Ross William Munro Slater, 58

August 9, 2024

Glasgow - Suddenly on Monday 5th August 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Sweeney, 48

August 9, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly, though peacefully, whilst on holiday in Turkey on Friday 19th July 2024, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven 'Francis' Holmes, 39

August 8, 2024

Beverley - Passed away on Thursday 1st August 2024, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Hutchinson, 52

August 8, 2024

Kingston upon Hull - Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday August 3, 2024, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, aged 52 years. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew William (Andy) Smith, 62

August 8, 2024

Pershore - Passed away suddenly on July 31st, 2024, aged 62 years. Donations, if desired, for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (who responded to help Andy).

No cause of death reported.

Alan (Alan) Thomas, 62

August 8, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly on 28th July 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to The Stroke Unit, at Whiston Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Michael (Tomo) Thomas, 54

August 7, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly on 11th July 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sheila Jackson

August 7, 2024

Little Madeley - Suddenly at rest on Sunday 28th July 2024, at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations would be preferred in memory of Sheila to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward Patrick Con Foley

August 7, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - 4th August 2024 suddenly in the care of his sister Helen and neighbour and friend Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wendy Halfpenny, 67

August 6, 2024

Stanley - It is with great sadness, that we announce the sudden passing of Wendy on 27th July 2024, aged 67 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Lord, 71

August 6, 2024

Newchurch - Died very suddenly whilst on holiday in France, aged 71 years. Ian was a retired engineer and served his apprenticeship at ID Packaging in Burnley where he became a Packaging Engineer. He later worked at Ashe Laboratories in Littleborough as a maintenance engineer. After a short spell at Greenbridge Works, Rawtenstall and other valley shoe manufacturers he formed his own company and worked within the local Footwear Trade repairing machinery until he retired early due to ill health.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Morrison, 68

August 6, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly aged 68 years. Known in the city as Paul the butcher after having worked at Coventry market for many years and then owned Ball Hill market butchers, as well as owning other butchers shops in Wyken and Ryton on Dunsmore.

No cause of death reported.

Janet (Jan) Warren, 72

August 6, 2024

Newquay - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday 29th July 2024, aged 72 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Robbie) Gooding

August 6, 2024

Mold - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, 26th July 2024. Donations may be given in Robbie​'s memory to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Hennity, 46

August 6, 2024

Gosforth - 24th July 2024 Richard passed away suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Anne Johnston, 67

August 6, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 23rd of July 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Jones, 47

August 6, 2024

Botwnnog - 25th July 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 47 years. Donations are gratefully accepted in memory of Robin towards the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and MIND.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin John Thornton, 59

August 8, 2024

Brigg - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on the 25th of July 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Anne Walters, 73

August 8, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly on Sunday 7th July our darling mother, Carol, passed away at home aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil (Wonk) Wood, 65

August 8, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly at his home in Kirton in Lindsey on 31st July 2024, aged 65 years. Donations for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gill (Mayo) Lees (Gilly)

August 8, 2024

Gloucester - Sadly, on 27th July 2024 Gill passed away at home after a short battle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deborah (Deb) Carrick, 66

August 7, 2024

Leek - Suddenly on Saturday 20th July at her home, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Melvyn Crabtree, 69

August 7, 2024

Derby - Suddenly passed away, at home on Sunday 21st July aged 69 years. Donations for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Carr, 68

August 10, 2024

Bangor - July 29th, 2024, suddenly at his home, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Iona Looms, 52

August 10, 2024

Valley - 31 July 2024. Suddenly at her home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicola Slater, 45

August 10, 2024

Exeter - Passed away suddenly at home on the 20th of July 2024, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Jackson, 60

August 9, 2024

Wallsend - Suddenly at home on 1st August aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Sarah Jones, 72

August 9, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly, Margaret passed away on 22nd July 2024 at home aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Laird, 66

August 9, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on 23rd July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Sant (Santo), 75

August 9, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly but peacefully on July 22nd, 2024, at his home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Carrick

August 9, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 18th July 2024 at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Robert Collins, 74

August 8, 2024

Grimsby - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 7th July 2024 whilst at his home, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Dale, 60

August 8, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away suddenly at home on the 18th of July 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Kernan, 63

August 8, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away suddenly at home on July 31st aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Faye Charlotte McFarlane, 52

August 7, 2024

Wadebridge - Unexpectedly, on 19th July 2024, at home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Whyte (nee Lightbody), 67

August 7, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly on Saturday 3rd August 2024 at home, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sally Lynch, 57

August 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Frederick William 'Billy' Geater

August 12, 2024

East Kilbride - Suddenly at home on 30th July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jenny Smith, 65

August 6, 2024

Lincoln - Jenny Smith of Jenny's Jams in Lincoln, passed away at home on July 23, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 65 years old.

Thomas James 'Tommy' Gregory, 73

August 12, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly passed away at home after a short illness. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Andrews

August 12, 2024

Swansea - My beloved wife Pauline, passed away at Ty Olwen Hospice on the 30th of July 2024. She died peacefully after a short cancer diagnosis.

Joseph Paul Tunney, 70

August 10, 2024

Church Fenton - Passed away in Warsaw, Poland, on 25th July 2024 after a short illness in Banache Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanette Hodges (Carroll), 75

August 9, 2024

Caerphilly - After a short illness on Saturday, 3rd August at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Jane Leigh, 62

August 9, 2024

Northwood - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on 27th July 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Medhurst, 61

August 9, 2024

Bracknell - Following a short illness, sadly passed away in hospital on Saturday 20th July, aged 61 years. Wendy of Great Hollands, Bracknell was surrounded by her partner, family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Dougie Wilson, 64

August 9, 2024

Gateshead - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on 5th August, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Killen, 64

August 8, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 1st August, aged 64 years. Donations if desired to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).

No cause of death reported.

Laura Louise Elkin, 33

August 7, 2024

Hilderstone - Taken too soon on the 23rd of July 2024, aged 33 years, after a short illness. Donations if desired for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

‘Greatly missed’ — Irish director of WHO dies suddenly on family holiday

August 8, 2024

The Irish director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) polio eradication programme has passed away while on holiday with his family. Aidan O’Leary [59], from Dublin and who was living in Galway, died on Tuesday evening. Mr O’Leary served as the head of the United Nations offices for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, before becoming the director of the WHO’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

No cause of death reported.

Obituary: Leigh Gath, fearless campaigner on disability rights who fought for victims of thalidomide scandal

August 4, 2024

Pallaskenry, Co Limerick - Leigh Gath, who has died unexpectedly at the age of 62, was a fearless disability rights campaigner and a tireless advocate for carers and those who were cared for. She even commanded the attention of MP Enoch Powell when she invited him to walk up the middle of a Newry Street through traffic to highlight the lack of safe footpaths and ramps for wheelchair users. Due to the many obstacles, she had already disobeyed a police order to drive her wheelchair on the path.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to well-known Irish archbishop who died suddenly in Brussels

August 11, 2024

The former Bishop of Down and Connor, Archbishop Noël Treanor has died suddenly at the age of 73. Archbishop Treanor was the Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union or effectively the Vatican’s ambassador in Brussels. He went out for a walk in Brussels on Sunday morning, felt unwell and died on his way back to his apartment. He was born on Christmas Day, 1950 in Monaghan town and attended Saint Mary’s Christian Brothers School in Co Monaghan. He was ordained as a priest in 1976 and was made Bishop of Down and Connor in 2008. The North’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the Archbishop Treanor’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Former Munster and Connacht player Rory Burke dies aged 30

August 12, 2024

Tributes have poured in for former Ireland Under-20 rugby player Rory Burke, who has died at the age of 30. The Cork native, who also played for Munster and Connacht, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9.

No cause of death reported.

Brendan was a kind man who always seized the day

August 9, 2024

Wexford - A community in north Wexford has been left in shock following the sudden death of a well-liked family man. Brendan Moran of Ramsfort Park, Gorey and formerly of Kilnamanagh, Dublin passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 71. Brendan was described as kind man, with a great love for his family who took every opportunity to seize the day. He worked hard all his life but always made time for the things he enjoyed such as Manchester United, Creedence Clearwater Revival, sun holidays, a few pints and a good laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Maebhe Versuri Gorman, 2

August 6, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - It is with the heaviest hearts we share the sad news our beautiful, Baby Warrior, Queen Maebhe passed away peacefully on 5th August 2024, aged 2 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Bates

August 12, 2024

Burnfoot, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Keith Bates.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Byrne

August 12, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away unexpectedly on 12th August 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stacey Foley

August 12, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, on August 10th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Geraghty (also known as "Disco")

August 12, 2024

Belmullet, Co. Mayo - Died unexpectedly on 12th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bosco Lynch

August 12, 2024

St Johnston, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Bosco Lynch.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dermot McLoughlin

August 12, 2024

Ardee, Louth - Suddenly, but peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rory Burke

August 11, 2024

Carraig na bhFear, Cork - On August 9, 2024, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken wife, parents and grandparents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen (Helena) Clinton (née Kennedy)

August 11, 2024

Ardee, Co. Louth - Suddenly and peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Saturday, 10th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ibhagbemien (Victor) Ebhohimen

August 11, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Formerly of Nigeria. Unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul O'Sullivan

August 10, 2024

Fairhill, Cork - On August 8th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Glen Coady

August 9, 2024

Poppintree, Dublin - Aug 7, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paschal Murphy

August 9, 2024

Firhouse, Dublin - August 8th suddenly, in the care of St Vincents Hospital Dublin. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine O'Flynn (née Hannigan)

August 9, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On August 9th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital. Cherished daughter of Jim and Pat.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nick Rankin

August 9, 2024

Saggart, Dublin - Peacefully, but unexpectedly and much too soon. Nick will be forever loved and cherished by his heartbroken mother Deirdre and father Brian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ruth Rowan

August 9, 2024

Dublin - 6th August 2024. Passed away suddenly in Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Roxanna Stevens

August 8, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - 7th August 2024, suddenly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother and family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aicha Ajerrad Dunne

August 7, 2024

Kells, Meath - Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, surrounded by her heartbroken family.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Kelly

August 7, 2024

Stradbally, Co. Laois - Passed away unexpectedly on 7th August 2024 at The Midlands Regional Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Murphy

August 7, 2024

Stanhope green - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brenda Phillips

August 7, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 5th August 2024. Unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breda Aherne (née Power)

August 6, 2024

Churchtown South, Cork - On August 5th, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly, in the tender care of the staff of Cork University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gabriel Curran

August 6, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - 5th August 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anton (Anthony) Mooney

August 6, 2024

Termonfeckin, Co. Louth - 5th August 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Darren Murphy

August 6, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - August 3rd, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fran (Frank) Naughton

August 6, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Suddenly at his residence in Ballina.

No age or cause of death reported.

Billy Dunleavy

August 6, 2024

Creevaghbawn, Togher - Passed away suddenly at home on August 4th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Getty

August 6, 2024

Castlederg, Tyrone - Suddenly at home, 5th August 2024 R.I.P. Cherished son of Katie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Louise Gooding (née Mann)

August 6, 2024

Mohill, Leitrim - 6th August 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosemary Hone (née D'Arcy)

August 6, 2024

Sandymount, Dublin - Dr. Rosemary, retired Consultant Microbiologist, Mater and James Connolly Memorial Hospitals. August 1, 2024. Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Mackin

August 6, 2024

Dundalk, Co Louth - Unexpectedly at his home, 6th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian O'Shea

August 6, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 1st August 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Ryan, 72

August 8, 2024

Ballinagare, Roscommon - September 21st, 1951- August 7th, 2024. Suddenly but peacefully, at his home, with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Cummins

August 8, 2024

Maynooth, Kildare - August 6th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Foley

August 8, 2024

Cabra West, Dublin - Chrissy passed away suddenly but peacefully in her home accompanied by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ricardas Liukinevicius

August 8, 2024

Shercock, Co. Cavan – Formerly of Graziskai, Lithuania. Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Mahony

August 8, 2024

Ballybough, Dublin - Unexpectedly, at home, on August 5th, 2024. Sadly, missed by his father, Eamonn.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Carroll (née Quigley)

August 7, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Walter Fagan

August 7, 2024

Trim, Meath - 5th August 2024, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Hanley

August 7, 2024

Montenotte, Cork - Died unexpectedly at his residence in Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Hoolahan

August 7, 2024

Ballybough, Dublin - 3rd August 2024. Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timon Labintcev, child

August 7, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - On 5th August 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Cawley

August 12, 2024

Dromahair, Leitrim - Suddenly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Fitzgerald

August 12, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Suddenly on 10th August 2024, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phyllis Skelly (née Whyte)

August 12, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeremiah Byrnes

August 11, 2024

Cork - Suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lorraine Daly, 32

August 10, 2024

Tallanstown, Louth - Suddenly at her residence, aged 32.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Browne

August 10, 2024

Monkstown,Co. Cork - On August 9th, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Duffy

August 10, 2024

Ballygar, Galway - August 9th, 2024, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank Guinan

August 10, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, on the 9th of August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janusz Korus

August 10, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, on August 7th, 2024, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Bowe

August 9, 2024

Ballinakill, Laois - Died suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Moran

August 7, 2024

Newport, Mayo - Peacefully at his home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Canavan (née Morris)

August 8, 2024

Enniscorthy, Wexford - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian O'Malley

August 6, 2024

Kilcornan, Limerick - 3rd August 2024, unexpectedly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Heary

August 9, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on August 8th, 2024, at St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheila Riordan (née O'Donoghue)

August 10, 2024

Ballinlough, Cork - On August 9th, 2024, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nora Guinane (née O'Donoghue)

August 10, 2024

Abbeyfeale, Limerick - Died unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick on 9th August after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul McGlade, 69

August 10, 2024

Dublin - Founder of Therapie Clinics, Pygmalion and formerly Champion Sports, passed away after a short illness at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Archer (née Keeley)

August 10, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Passed away peacefully, on Friday, 9th August 2024, at Kiltipper Woods Nursing Home, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette (Bernie) Naughton (née Hayes)

August 12, 2024

Milltown, Galway - Passed away peacefully following a short illness surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

