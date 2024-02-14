In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, February 6- February 12, 2024
Musicians: US (4), Panama, Slovakia, Spain (2), Israel, S. Africa, India, Japan; athletes: US, Barbados, Brazil, Ireland (2), Norway, Croatia (2), Portugal, Spain (5); clerics: Germany, Italy; & more
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-97b
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-e92
Mexico:
Mexico, Barbados, Panama, Colombia, Suriname, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-d1a
Brazil:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-aa
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, Portugal and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-9c1
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-35f
Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-624
India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-c7a
Are Starlink satellites using 5G RF to activate unknown injected substance to kill people? Means. Motive. Opportunity.
The Canadian report is extra chilling.