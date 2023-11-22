UNITED KINGDOM

Platform innovator and ‘industry legend’ Bill Vasilieff dies

November 20, 2023

The founder and former chief executive of Novia, Bill Vasilieff, has died. Vasilieff died suddenly and peacefully yesterday (19th November) at the age of 68, surrounded by his family. He was originally the founder of the Selestia platform in 2001, before founding Novia in 2007. Vasilieff stepped back from Novia in 2021 after it had been bought by private equity firm AnaCap but he remained chairman of Novia Global. This year he came out of retirement to become chair of the UK arm of Swedish wealth manager Söderberg & Partners.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to ‘true Gael’ and Down GAA stalwart Sean McCashin after sudden death

November 20, 2023

Northern Ireland - Tributes have been paid to a renowned Down GAA stalwart, who passed away suddenly this weekend. Sean McCashin died at his home in Ballykinlar on Saturday. The father and grandfather was embedded in Gaelic games throughout his life.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘Beautiful' Coventry girl Hallie dies after losing cancer fight

November 20, 2023

A much-loved "beautiful little girl" from Coventry has died after losing her battle with cancer. Hallie, aged two, died on Sunday having fought leukaemia since she was diagnosed at eight months old. Her death was announced on Facebook by her parents, Jamie and Kim, who said words would never do her justice. Jamie said: "You really were the gentlest, loving, funny, caring, beautiful little girl. The purest soul with the most infectious smile. My heart will be yours forever. You showed me what true love is and I will never love anyone the way I loved you." Hallie was diagnosed with JMML, a rare type of leukaemia, when she was on her first family holiday in Spain during the summer of 2022. She was flown home before her treatment began at Birmingham Children's Hospital, which included chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and blood transfusions.

Heartbroken dad pays tribute to 'amazing' student who died suddenly at university

November 15, 2023

A heartbroken dad has paid tribute to his "amazing" son who died suddenly at university. Alfie Head, who had been studying at University of Lincoln, died on Tuesday, November 14. The exact circumstances of his death are not yet known. He is understood to have been 18 years old and a first-year student at the university, reports Lincolnshire Live. His family confirmed his passing yesterday in an emotional Facebook post, which told of how he had been "having the time of his life" while studying and "fought bravely" after being admitted to intensive care.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for Scottish shinty player, 20, as he dies suddenly in Edinburgh

November 19, 2023

Scotland - Tributes have flooded in for a young shinty player who died suddenly in Edinburgh on Saturday. Calum Mackintosh, 20, passed away in the capital on November 18 with the circumstances to his death currently being unknown, reports The Daily Record. The 20-year-old was an attacking midfielder for Kingussie Camanachd with the club sharing tributes to the 'gifted' Scottish player.

A mum “died suddenly”:

Mum-of-three from Princes Park,Chatham dies from cardiac arrest, aged 40

November 20, 2023

Kent - A grief-stricken family have told of their shock after a devoted mum suddenly died from a cardiac arrest a week after her 40th birthday. Lynn Schwentke, from Princes Park in Chatham, was on her way to London with her mum as part of her milestone celebrations when she fell ill. The mother-of-three boys, aged 20, nine and three, died with her mum by her side as paramedics made frantic efforts to revive her. She was pronounced dead at Medway Maritime Hospital.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Devon dad-of-four's sudden death leaves family in shock

November 18, 2023

Devon - A well-known doorman from North Devon has died suddenly at the age of 52, leaving his family and friends in shock. Tributes have poured in for the dad-of-four, who has been described as "a heck of a character". Tony Stevens was taken ill with suspected flu on Tuesday, November 7 and tragically died just three days later (November 10), with his three sisters and partner by his bedside. He also leaves behind four children, aged eight to 18.

No cause of death reported.

‘Lovable rogue', 40, dies suddenly in hospital a day after he joked about coming home

November 18, 2023

West Midlands - A family have been left 'distraught' after their brother, 40, died suddenly in hospital - a day after he was 'laughing, joking and looking forward to going home'. Terence 'Tez' Reilly died on Thursday, November 2, at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton having initially fallen ill with pneumonia. His older sister Jessica Wiggin, 43, from Leek in Staffordshire, said Tez had multiple procedures and an operation while in hospital over a week - but tragically ended up dying of 'septic shock'. His death has come as a 'massive shock' to the family, she said, and an inquest is due to take place.

Teenage girl, 13, dies in woodlands after emergency services scrambled to scene

November 14, 2023

A teenage girl has died after being found in a critical condition in a woodland. Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, close to Tudor Grange Park, Birmingham, shortly before 5 pm yesterday. Police locked down the area and erected a cordon while officers launched a probe. Medics, including a trauma doctor, also attended the scene. However, despite the medical team attempting advanced life support, they were unable to save her. She was then declared dead. West Midlands Police say they are not treating the teenager's death as suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes to man who died suddenly at tower block

November 18, 2023

Southampton, Hampshire - Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of a man at a tower block. Police officers were called to Canberra Towers in Weston this morning. A man in his 30s sadly died and a large cordon was put in place around the block of flats. Commenting on the Daily Echo Facebook page, many readers shared their condolences. Sharry Flarty commented: “Condolences to the family, so sad. RIP young man.” Police were first called to the scene at 10.29 am today and remained in the area to make enquiries. Officers confirmed the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’. A spokesperson said:

No cause of death reported.

Eli Ray-Griffiths, 9

November 15, 2023

Longbenton - Unexpectedly on 5th November 2023 aged 9 years old, Eli a much loved and cherished son of Amanda and Dez.

No cause of death reported.

Alfie Walmsley, 15

November 17, 2023

Beverley - Passed away suddenly at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday 11th November 2023 aged 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Nigel Peter (Jonny) Davies, 20

November 15, 2023

Kidwelly - Very sadly on Thursday 2nd November 2023, Jonny aged 20 years, sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria Isobel Wheeler, 25

November 14, 2023

Cheltenham - Passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham on 15th October 2023, aged 25.

No cause of death reported.

Charlie Peter Oxburgh, 26

November 17, 2023

Hull - Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2023 aged 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Christopher Martin, 26

November 16, 2023

Liverpool - 3rd November aged 26 years. Sean will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Annear, 30

November 16, 2023

Truro - We are heartbroken to announce that Josh passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 9th November 2023, aged 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Curtis Suffield, 35

November 17, 2023

Beverley - Passed away on Monday 13th November 2023 aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter James Fairbairn, 40

November 17, 2023

Yeovil - Unexpectedly on 28th October 2023, aged 40. Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Godfather, and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Alexander Harris, 48

November 18, 2023

Breage - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th November 2023 surrounded by his family, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lee James Storey, 49

November 14, 2023

Grimsby - Suddenly, on the 3rd of November 2023, aged 49 years. Loving son of George and the late Christine.

No cause of death reported.

Nigel Primmer (Ned), 69

November 15, 2023

Plymouth - It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the sudden passing of Nigel Primmer on 29th October 2023 aged 69.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Wilson, 57

November 15, 2023

Cheadle - Suddenly, on Wednesday 8th November 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shena Young, 71

November 15, 2023

Dunblane - Suddenly on Tuesday 7th November 2023, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Frances McGowan

November 15, 2023

Widnes - Sadly passed away suddenly on 22nd October 2023. Reunited now with her loving husband Danny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Malcolm Cookson, 66

November 14, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly on 4th November, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda (Mandy) Hawkes (nee Smith), 47

November 18, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - aged 47 years was suddenly taken from us on 30th October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

John Paul Shingleton, 55

November 16, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly on the 11th of October aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell Malcolm Knowles

November 16, 2023

Scunthorpe - Darrell sadly and unexpectedly passed away on the 12th of October 2023 at Scunthorpe General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hazel Violet Parris

November 16, 2023

Carmarthen - Suddenly but peacefully on Friday 3rd November.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rose Janet (Rosie) Day, 72

November 15, 2023

Mackworth - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 22nd October 2023, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Tomlins, 42

November 18, 2023

Longton - Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 7th November 2023 in the exemplary care of the staff on the cardiac critical care unit at Wythenshawe Hospital, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Guasp Nathalie (Naty), 38

November 15, 2023

Glasgow - Passed away suddenly at home on the 28th of October 2023, aged 38.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Richards (Danny), 39

November 16, 2023

Porthleven - On Friday 10th November 2023, Danny sadly passed away, unexpectedly at his home, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Colligan, 42

November 16, 2023

Liverpool - October 19th, 2023, suddenly at home aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

David John (Cloggy) Clawson, 55

November 14, 2023

Lincoln - Passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly outside his home on Monday 16th October 2023 aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Harrison, 57

November 15, 2023

Middlesbrough - Paul left us suddenly but peacefully at home on November 7th, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Usher, 56

November 15, 2023

Gosforth - Died suddenly at home on 2nd November 2023, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert John (Berti) Blair

November 15, 2023

Paisley - Suddenly at home on Saturday 28th October 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Pritchard, 69

November 14, 2023

Penzance - On Wednesday 25th October 2023, suddenly at his home, John, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sharron May Elizabeth Evan-Reynolds, 49

November 18, 2023

Llanddarog - The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday 9th November 2023 of Ms. Sharron May Elizabeth Evan-Reynolds, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul (Steve) Maynard, 49

November 14, 2023

Keinton Mandeville - Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday 5th November 2023 aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Mervyn Jones

November 14, 2023

Suddenly at his home on Saturday 4th November 2023. Port Talbot Racing Pidgeon Club.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline O'Shea (Nee Molloy), 56

November 20, 2023

Manchester - Passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2023 surrounded by her loving family, aged 56 years. R.I.P. Donations if desired may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Lynne Denise Chadbourne, 58

November 16, 2023

Burton upon Trent - Lynne sadly passed away at home on 6th November. Aged 58 Years. Donations may be made online to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia 'Anne' Baker, 68

November 20, 2023

Camborne - On Sunday 29th October 2023, passed away peacefully at home, aged 68 years. Donations if so desired for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Crimes, 72

November 20, 2023

Pinhoe - On the 7th of November 2023, suddenly at home aged 72 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie (Nee White) Gilroy, 62

November 20, 2023

Newbiggin Hall Estate - Peacefully in Marie Curie Hospice on 9th November 2023 aged 62 years. Donations if so desired to Marie Curie, Newcastle (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Robert McClellan

November 20, 2023

Liverpool - 9th November 2023 peacefully aged 73 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Moir, 72

November 20, 2023

Huddersfield - On 15th November peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 72 years. Donations to Yorkshire Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Robert Alan (Rob) Palmer, 73

November 20, 2023

Grimsby - Peacefully on 31st October 2023 at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Rob aged 73 years, sadly passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

John Massey, 72

November 18, 2023

Truro - In loving memory of John Massey of Truro, who passed away after a short illness at the Royal Cornwall Hospital on 14th November 2023, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Matthew "Steve" Edwards, 65

November 17, 2023

Coventry - Passed away suddenly, after a short illness on 9th November 2023, aged 65 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Hewitt (Yoda), 54

November 17, 2023

Abbey Hulton - Sadly passed away following a short illness on Tuesday 31st October 2023, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Harrod, 74

November 16, 2023

Lincoln - Peacefully but suddenly after a short illness on Thursday 2nd November 2023 at home aged 74 years. Donations in John's memory for Cancer Research U.K.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Waterfield

November 20, 2023

Leicester - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. Donations in Roy's memory can be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Thomas Moore, 75

November 16, 2023

Liverpool - Peacefully at home after a short illness aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Memory

November 16, 2023

Milnrow - Frank died peacefully after a short illness at Springhill Hospice with family by his side on 11th November.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nancy Ward, 64

November 17, 2023

Walkergate - Peacefully after a short illness on 15th November 2023, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Steer, 75

November 20, 2023

Exeter - On 14th November 2023 peacefully after a short illness aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Clifford, 75

November 15, 2023

Middlesbrough - Peacefully in hospital on November 3rd, after a short illness, aged 75 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Julie-Anne Perry, 62

November 17, 2023

Bristol - Passed away peacefully at the BRI (hospital) after a short battle with cancer. Donations welcome to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Shona (Shona B) Harris, 53

November 16, 2023

Scunthorpe - Following a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family, on the 8th of November 2023, aged 53 years.

Gemma Shannon (née Owens)

November 19, 2023

Enniskillen, Fermanagh - 19th November 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to Marie Curie or Cancer Connect Enniskillen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julie Scott (Throckley)

November 15, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - It is with great sadness to announce that Julie Scott died peacefully among close family on 10th November at home. The family asks for donations to Macmillan (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles James (Charlie) Cummings, 65

November 14, 2023

Beverley - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 8th of November, aged 65. Any donations welcome in memory of Charlie for Macmillan (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Withers, 73

November 17, 2023

Hutton - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 73, on the 11th of November 2023. Any donations will go towards helping the Meningitis Now and the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Terence Williams

November 17, 2023

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on October 30th at his home with his family. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Richard Dunn, 69

November 16, 2023

Swansea - Peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023 at his home. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Richard Dunn, 69

November 14, 2023

Swansea - Peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023 at his home. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Anne Hunt (Taylor), 62

November 15, 2023

Shurdington - Passed away peacefully at home on 10th November age 62. Donations may be sent to Kidney Care UK.

No cause of death reported.

Zonda Crick, 58

November 15, 2023

Lincoln - passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd of November 2023 aged 58 years. Donations if desired to be divided between Marie Curie Nurses (cancer support) and St Barnabas Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford Richards, 74

November 15, 2023

Simmondley - Passed away peacefully at his home on the 7th of November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to The Christie (cancer support centre).

No cause of death reported.

Bernard 'Gussy' O'Brien, 74

November 18, 2023

Cardiff - Passed away peacefully on Friday 3rd November 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Elaine Cooper, 67

November 18, 2023

Derby - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the morning of Monday 13th November 2023, aged 67 years. Donations in Michelle's memory for Cancer Research UK or Treetops Hospice Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gareth Davies

November 18, 2023

Trimsaran - Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday 12th November 2023. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Amanda Jane Capewell, 48

November 17, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly at rest on Tuesday 7th November 2023 at her home, aged 48 years. Donations can be given in memory of Amanda to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Suzanne Harris, 75

November 15, 2023

Padstow - On 4th November 2023, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Donations if desired, for Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Gareth (Gawi) Jones, 73

November 18, 2023

Porthmadog - November 12th, 2023. Suddenly aged 73 years. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received towards British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Bielawa, 71

November 17, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - At rest on Friday 3rd November 2023, surrounded by her loving family, aged 71 years. Donations in memory of Janet to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Kathleen Cotton (Pam)

November 17, 2023

Fenton - Peacefully at rest on Monday 13th November 2023 whilst in the loving care of the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 74 years of Fenton. Donations in memory of Pam for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Barry Leslie Crawford (Baz), 74

November 17, 2023

Arnold - Passed away peacefully on the 30th of October 2023 aged 74 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Hallam, 72

November 17, 2023

Cambridge - Passed away suddenly on 30th October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Ann Lambert (nee McCutcheon), 69

November 17, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away on Tuesday 7th November surrounded by loved ones, aged 69 years. Donations can be given in her memory for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) who cared for her.

No cause of death reported.

John Thomas Addison, 75

November 16, 2023

North Shields - Passed away peacefully in hospital with family at his side on 9th November aged 75 years. Donations if desired, in support of the work of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Butt, 62

November 16, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on 6th October 2023 in Majorca, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Wood, 57

November 15, 2023

Stafford - Passed away suddenly on 1st November aged 57 whilst on holiday at Llandudno. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Crew (née Harris)

November 16, 2023

Birmingham - sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 67. Donations to Cancer Research UK are welcome.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Elizabeth Garriock, 57

November 16, 2023

Guisborough - Suddenly at home on November 6th, Julie aged 57 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

David John Gill, 70

November 16, 2023

Cheltenham - Passed away on 31st October 2023, aged 70 years. Donations for Prostate Cancer UK may be given online.

No cause of death reported.

William (Bill) Marshall, 71

November 16, 2023

Derby - Passed away peacefully on 10th November 2023 aged 71 years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Povey, 66

November 16, 2023

Widnes - 5th November 2023. It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our beloved Dad, Brother, Partner, Uncle and Friend Wayne aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Melanoma UK.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Streeter, 65

November 16, 2023

Camborne - Unexpectedly on Wednesday 1st November 2023, Martin aged 65 years. Donations accepted on behalf of the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Nathan Kenneth (Nat) Protherough, 74

November 16, 2023

Bengeworth - Passed away peacefully at St Richard's Hospice on 31st October 2023, aged 74, following a battle with cancer.

Ivor Thomas Chapple, 74

November 15, 2023

Bristol - Ivor Chapple sadly passed away on Monday 16th October. Donations can be made in Ivor's memory to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Sarah Clifford, 44

November 15, 2023

Macclesfield - Emma aged 44 years passed away suddenly on Sunday 29th October 2023. Donations if desired may be sent for Dementia UK or The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Ralph Hubner, 73

November 15, 2023

Worcester - Passed away peacefully on 31st October 2023 aged 73 years. Donations can be made to Leukaemia UK.

No cause of death reported.

Alison Christine Townsend, 72

November 15, 2023

Metheringham - Passed away in her sleep on 31st October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon Woolford, 72

November 15, 2023

Bath - Sadly passed away on 15th October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

George Garscadden, 74

November 15, 2023

Dingwall - Passed peacefully in the care of Highland Hospice Inverness, on Wednesday, 8th November, aged 74 years after losing his battle with cancer. George had a full and interesting life of travel and hobbies including, mountaineering, gardening, curling, Tai Chi and supporting Ross County. He was a founding member of the East Kilbride Mountaineering Club and Dingwall Men's Shed. Born in Glasgow he spent time in Ardrossan and Lockerbie before moving to Dingwall to work as Food Hygiene Inspector in 1992.

Colin David Wood, 74

November 15, 2023

Liverpool - Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Leukaemia at aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Colin are welcomed for Leukaemia Research UK and the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool.

John Cartlidge ("Lusty"), 74

November 14, 2023

Bradeley - ("Lusty") It is with a heavy heart, the family announce John aged 74 years, passed away peacefully after an illness fought with immense courage and dignity on Tuesday 31st October 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice. Donations are preferred in memory of John to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Edgley, 75

November 14, 2023

Crewe - Passed away peacefully at Leighton Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Huw Alun Thomas, 59

November 14, 2023

Gwalchmai- Peacefully in the presence of his family aged 59 years. Donations gratefully accepted if desired towards Cancer Research and Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Paul Tilling, 53

November 14, 2023

Stroud - Peacefully on 31st October 2023 aged 53 years. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas William (Tom) White, 75

November 14, 2023

Ashbourne - Aged 75 years, passed away peacefully on 8th November 2023. Donations may be given to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gary John Frosdick (Fozzy)

November 14, 2023

Grimsby - Passed away with his loving family around him on the 3rd of November 2023 at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital. Donations can be sent to Macmillan Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph Gordon McQueen

November 14, 2023

St John's Town of Dalry - On 11th November 2023, peacefully in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. If so desired, donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Controversial businessman Ben Dunne dies suddenly on a luxury Dubai holiday

November 19, 2023

Tributes were last night paid to controversial former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne, after he died from a heart attack aged 74. It was confirmed that Mr Dunne – who operated a successful chain of fitness centres – had died yesterday morning while on holiday in Dubai. It is understood he had been staying at a five-star hotel in the Emirates. RTÉ star Joe Duffy last night told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “Ben Dunne was a larger-than-life figure who I had the pleasure of interviewing on many occasions. He was straight talking, wise, good humoured and self-deprecating. His sister Margaret is the sole survivor of one of Ireland’s most successful family business dynasties.

President Higgins pays tribute to sailor (39) who died suddenly on board the LÉ Róisín

November 18, 2023

Cork - President Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to a 39-year-old sailor who died suddenly on board the naval ship LÉ Róisín on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were called to attend to Leading Seaman Conor Kiely who was found unresponsive by colleagues while the ship was in dock for maintenance in Cork. Condolences to Mr Kiely’s family were also expressed by Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Service Commodore, Michael Moore.

No cause of death reported.

Man, 60s, dies suddenly in leisure centre in Co Mayo

November 15, 2023

A man in his 60s has died suddenly in a leisure centre in Co Mayo. It is understood that the man died in a hotel pool in Claremorris at around 7 pm on Saturday (November 11th). Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the death, with the body of the man being removed to University Hospital Mayo. No foul play is suspected in the passing.

No cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) Brennan

November 18, 2023

Dublin - November 15th, 2023, suddenly at home. Security Officer late of Custom House Square, and former Signalman of McKee Barracks.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy for Cork's Anna Geary and family as her brother dies suddenly

November 18, 2023

Thomas Geary, the brother of Cork camogie legend Anna Geary, has died. He passed away aged 34 on Wednesday, November 15 at University Hospital Limerick. Thomas, who had been due to marry his long-term partner, will be sadly missed by his mother Ellen Ann, fiancée Mary Ita, sister Anna, Anna's husband Kevin and their baby Ronan, extended relatives, friends, neighbours, and those in local GAA circles.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Amelia (Joy) Madi

November 15, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken mother and father, loving brothers, grandparents and extended family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Lyons

November 15, 2023

Listowel, Kerry - Suddenly, on November 14th, 2023, at his home. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Desmond (Des) Farrell

November 14, 2023

Celbridge, Co. Kildare - November 10th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Valerie Fitzpatrick (née Clarke)

November 14, 2023

Ballymun, Dublin - Suddenly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Casey

November 17, 2023

Castlemaine, Kerry - Mick passed away peacefully on the 16-11-23 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family; his wife, son and mother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jennifer Peare

November 18, 2023

Cabinteely, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her mother, father family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Conroy

November 17, 2023

Portlaoise, Laois - died Nov.17th unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Chris) Hynes

November 16, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - November 13th, 2023, unexpectedly at home. Loving son of Elizabeth. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, neighbours and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Kennedy (née Fagan)

November 16, 2023

Kimmage, Dublin - 13th November 2023, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jordan Kennard

November 14, 2023

Celbridge, Co. Kildare - November 12th, 2023, suddenly at home. Sadly, missed by his loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Burke Daniels (née O'Flaherty)

November 13, 2023

Ashbourne, Meath - peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette (Bernie) Mulligan (née Moles)

November 13, 2023

Killester, Dublin - Beloved Bernie passed away, unexpectedly, and peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Joseph (Paddy) O'Loughlin

November 13, 2023

Clontarf, Dublin - suddenly at home on November 10th 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jackie Ward

November 13, 2023

Terenure, Dublin- Unexpectedly and peacefully at home on the day before our mother Dell’s funeral.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Martyn

November 19, 2023

Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martha Arkins (née Walsh)

November 20, 2023

Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare - passed away at home on 15th of November.

No age or cause of death reported.

Owen Atkinson

November 20, 2023

Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim - November 20, 2023, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his darling wife and family. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo or Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Bernard

November 13, 2023

Carrigaline, Cork - On November 10th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Leinster

November 16, 2023

Bailieborough, Cavan - on the 14th of November 2023 suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Anto) Kearney

November 15, 2023

Lusk, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, 13th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael McCormack

November 15, 2023

Drumcondra, Dublin - November 13, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Pierce

November 15, 2023

Kiltegan, Wicklow - 12th November 2023 suddenly at his residence. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, partner Niki and father Derek.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Cleere

November 14, 2023

Killerig, Carlow - passed away unexpectedly, on November 13th, 2023, at his home. Beloved son of Peter and Colette.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Breen

November 14, 2023

Dundalk, Louth - Peacefully, at home. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, mother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Kennedy

November 20, 2023

Finglas, Dublin - unexpectedly at her home on the 15th of November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Curry

November 17, 2023

Cobh, Cork - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis Mulqueen

November 17, 2023

Raheen, Limerick - On November 16th, 2023, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Daly

November 16, 2023

Monkstown, Dublin - November 15th, 2023. Peacefully at home with his family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Connolly-McMahon

November 14, 2023

Emyvale, Monaghan - peacefully at her sister Eilish's residence, in the care of her heartbroken family. Donations if desired to Carrickmacross Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Ryan

November 18, 2023

Cahir, Tipperary - Michael passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patsy Wrenn

November 15, 2023

Cordal, Kerry - Peacefully at home on November 14th, 2023, after a short illness bravely borne in the presence and care of his wife and family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cornelius (Connie) Murphy

November 18, 2023

Dromid, Kerry - on the 18th of November 2023, peacefully at his beloved home surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne. Donations if desired to the Kerry Palliative Home Care Service or to the Dromid Clár Cancer Care Car Fund.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Barry

November 18, 2023

Banduff, Cork - On November 18th, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of his loving family at the Cork University Hospital

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy Dolan

November 16, 2023

Ballyleague, Roscommon - Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Galway, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Whelehan

November 16, 2023

Mullingar, Co Westmeath - passed away, 15th November suddenly, following a short illness at St James's Hospital Dublin, with his heartbroken family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eddie Barry

November 19, 2023

Tralee, Kerry - Eddie passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors and medical team at Kerry University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sadie Russell (née Nic Suibhne)

November 15, 2023

Lifford, Donegal - Sadie passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to Cancer Care West (Donegal Cancer Support Centre).

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernie Pope

November 15, 2023

Bishopstown, Cork - On November 15th, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness at the Cork University Hospital in the presence of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Go

November 14, 2023

Ranelagh, Dublin - peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martina Murphy

November 14, 2023

Tower, Cork - On November 14th, 2023, peacefully after an illness bravely borne with strength and courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Wall

November 14, 2023

Ballingarry, Limerick - Patrick passed away on November 12th, 2023, after a short illness bravely borne in the great care of the staff at UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, and brother. Will be dearly missed by his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip George Kerr, 40

November 13, 2023

Arklow, Co. Wicklow - passed away peacefully, aged 40 years, on Sunday 12th November 2023, following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Fr Ralph (John) Egan

November 20, 2023

Harold's Cross, Dublin - November 20th, 2023, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridie Kelleher (née Tonra)

November 20, 2023

Ballymote, Sligo - peacefully at Mayo University Hospital; following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Duncan McGarry

November 20, 2023

Crumlin, Dublin - November 10th, 2023, suddenly, after a short illness in Lanzarote.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephanie Kelly (née Wallace)

November 20, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - 19th November 2023, peacefully, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kim Roycroft-Wakefield

November 16, 2023

Schull, Cork - passed away peacefully after a bravely fought short illness in the excellent care of the oncology ward at the CUH Cork, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Niland (née Barden)

November 16, 2023

Galway City, Galway - On Wednesday, 15 November Anne died at Galway University Hospital following illness bravely borne with her dearly loved family by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Wilson (née Hourihan)

November 17, 2023

Waterfall, Cork - November 16th, 2023, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne. Donations if desired to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Conlon

November 19, 2023

Kilcoole, Wicklow - passed away peacefully, with his family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital on Saturday 18th November 2023. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Daly (née Quinn)

November 17, 2023

Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow - November 16th, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired in memory of Kathleen to Greystones Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Clive Douglas

November 15, 2023

Killiney, Dublin - November 15, 2023. Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family at St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, online only to www.irishheart.ie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick James Flaherty

November 15, 2023

Moate, Westmeath - peacefully on Tuesday 14th November 2023. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa Berry

November 14, 2023

Baldoyle, Dublin - Nov 14, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her mam, extended family, relatives, and friends. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Brady

November 14, 2023

Lucan, Dublin - 13th November 2023. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Richmond ICU in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Paul will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, relatives, neighbours, friends, and all his work colleagues. Donations, if desired, to Beaumont Foundation or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine (Jo) Clarke (née O'Rourke)

November 14, 2023

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Passed away on Monday 13th November 2023 peacefully with her family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations if desired to Wicklow Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Keating

November 16, 2023

Murroe, Limerick - On November 16th, 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Donations, if desired, to Brain Tumour Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colum Hanley

November 14, 2023

Dunshaughlin, Meath - peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Togher

November 14, 2023

Belmullet, Mayo - peacefully at the Galway University Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 13th November 2023. Donations if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen McGuirk (née O'Reilly)

November 20, 2023

Malahide, Dublin - November 18th, 2023, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barney (Bernard) Conway

November 14, 2023

Edgeworthstown, Longford - Barney died suddenly in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family on November 14th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Evans

November 14, 2023

Clonmellon, Westmeath - unexpectedly on November 13th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Kenny

November 14, 2023

Galway City, Galway - On Saturday, 11 November Tom died unexpectedly with his dearly loved wife Emer by his side and in the wonderful care of the paramedics who did everything possible to save his life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jordan O'Shea

November 14, 2023

Phibsboro, Dublin - passed away suddenly on 11th November 2023. Beloved son of Fran. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandmother, grandfather, extended family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Moulton Quigley

November 20, 2023

Enniscorthy, Wexford - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 18th November 2023 at University Hospital Waterford.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jonathan Murray

November 13, 2023

Milford, Co. Donegal - November 12th, 2023, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne O'Sullivan

November 20, 2023

Clonakilty, Cork - on November 20th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Care Choice Nursing Home, Clonakilty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Ryan

November 20, 2023

Athlone, Westmeath - Unexpectedly on Sunday 19th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Sheehy

November 20, 2023

Listowel, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, on November 16th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tommy) Armstrong

November 19, 2023

Bunclody, Wexford - Suddenly and unexpectedly in Waterford Regional Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Cathy) Gavin

November 19, 2023

Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at The Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Siobhán Griffin (née Lucey)

November 19, 2023

Tralee, Kerry - died unexpectedly, on 17th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Cronin

November 18, 2023

Youghal, Cork - unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Mater Hospital Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Spollen (née McRedmond)

November 18, 2023

Tullamore, Offaly - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Byrne

November 17, 2023

Rathfarnham, Dublin - passed away suddenly on the 16th of November 2023, in the care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emma Connor

November 17, 2023

Ashbourne, Meath - suddenly, but peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Sadly, missed by her family, friends, work colleagues and fellow students in Maynooth University.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tadhg Delaney

November 17, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Tadhg will be very dearly missed by his parents, relatives, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette (Bernie) Doyle

November 17, 2023

Julianstown, Meath - Unexpectedly and peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Farrell

November 17, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - 14th November 2023, unexpectedly. Beloved son of Elaine and Brendan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheila Kelleher (née Sheahan)

November 17, 2023

Banteer, Cork - On November 16th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Garry Yelverton

November 17, 2023

Ballincollig, Cork - On November 16th, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Carey

November 16, 2023

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Peacefully but unexpectedly in the wonderful care of Tymon North Community Unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vivienne Smyth (née Halford)

November 16, 2023

Castleknock, Dublin - November 14th 2023, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Barry

November 15, 2023

Ballincollig, Cork - On November 10th, 2023, unexpectedly. Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving mother and father.

No age or cause of death reported.

Conor Patrick Coughlan Landy

November 15, 2023

Doneraile, Cork - On November 12th, 2023, unexpectedly. Most beloved son and brother will be sadly missed by his loving Mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Dunne

November 15, 2023

Ballymun, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Rynne

November 15, 2023

Drumcondra, Dublin - November 13th, 2023. Passed away suddenly at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Fairview.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Brennan

November 14, 2023

Kilflynn, Kerry - Suddenly on November 13th at University Hospital Kerry.

No age or cause of death reported.

