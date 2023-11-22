Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, November 13-November 20, 2023
Novia founder Bill Vasilieff; GAA “stalwart” Sean McCashin; Irish fitness magnate Ben Dunne, sailor Conor Kiely; shinty player Calum Mackintosh; a 2-year-old (leukemia); uni student Alfie Head; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Platform innovator and ‘industry legend’ Bill Vasilieff dies
November 20, 2023
The founder and former chief executive of Novia, Bill Vasilieff, has died. Vasilieff died suddenly and peacefully yesterday (19th November) at the age of 68, surrounded by his family. He was originally the founder of the Selestia platform in 2001, before founding Novia in 2007. Vasilieff stepped back from Novia in 2021 after it had been bought by private equity firm AnaCap but he remained chairman of Novia Global. This year he came out of retirement to become chair of the UK arm of Swedish wealth manager Söderberg & Partners.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to ‘true Gael’ and Down GAA stalwart Sean McCashin after sudden death
November 20, 2023
Northern Ireland - Tributes have been paid to a renowned Down GAA stalwart, who passed away suddenly this weekend. Sean McCashin died at his home in Ballykinlar on Saturday. The father and grandfather was embedded in Gaelic games throughout his life.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘Beautiful' Coventry girl Hallie dies after losing cancer fight
November 20, 2023
A much-loved "beautiful little girl" from Coventry has died after losing her battle with cancer. Hallie, aged two, died on Sunday having fought leukaemia since she was diagnosed at eight months old. Her death was announced on Facebook by her parents, Jamie and Kim, who said words would never do her justice. Jamie said: "You really were the gentlest, loving, funny, caring, beautiful little girl. The purest soul with the most infectious smile. My heart will be yours forever. You showed me what true love is and I will never love anyone the way I loved you." Hallie was diagnosed with JMML, a rare type of leukaemia, when she was on her first family holiday in Spain during the summer of 2022. She was flown home before her treatment began at Birmingham Children's Hospital, which included chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and blood transfusions.
Heartbroken dad pays tribute to 'amazing' student who died suddenly at university
November 15, 2023
A heartbroken dad has paid tribute to his "amazing" son who died suddenly at university. Alfie Head, who had been studying at University of Lincoln, died on Tuesday, November 14. The exact circumstances of his death are not yet known. He is understood to have been 18 years old and a first-year student at the university, reports Lincolnshire Live. His family confirmed his passing yesterday in an emotional Facebook post, which told of how he had been "having the time of his life" while studying and "fought bravely" after being admitted to intensive care.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes pour in for Scottish shinty player, 20, as he dies suddenly in Edinburgh
November 19, 2023
Scotland - Tributes have flooded in for a young shinty player who died suddenly in Edinburgh on Saturday. Calum Mackintosh, 20, passed away in the capital on November 18 with the circumstances to his death currently being unknown, reports The Daily Record. The 20-year-old was an attacking midfielder for Kingussie Camanachd with the club sharing tributes to the 'gifted' Scottish player.
A mum “died suddenly”:
Mum-of-three from Princes Park,Chatham dies from cardiac arrest, aged 40
November 20, 2023
Kent - A grief-stricken family have told of their shock after a devoted mum suddenly died from a cardiac arrest a week after her 40th birthday. Lynn Schwentke, from Princes Park in Chatham, was on her way to London with her mum as part of her milestone celebrations when she fell ill. The mother-of-three boys, aged 20, nine and three, died with her mum by her side as paramedics made frantic efforts to revive her. She was pronounced dead at Medway Maritime Hospital.
A dad “died suddenly”:
Devon dad-of-four's sudden death leaves family in shock
November 18, 2023
Devon - A well-known doorman from North Devon has died suddenly at the age of 52, leaving his family and friends in shock. Tributes have poured in for the dad-of-four, who has been described as "a heck of a character". Tony Stevens was taken ill with suspected flu on Tuesday, November 7 and tragically died just three days later (November 10), with his three sisters and partner by his bedside. He also leaves behind four children, aged eight to 18.
No cause of death reported.
‘Lovable rogue', 40, dies suddenly in hospital a day after he joked about coming home
November 18, 2023
West Midlands - A family have been left 'distraught' after their brother, 40, died suddenly in hospital - a day after he was 'laughing, joking and looking forward to going home'. Terence 'Tez' Reilly died on Thursday, November 2, at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton having initially fallen ill with pneumonia. His older sister Jessica Wiggin, 43, from Leek in Staffordshire, said Tez had multiple procedures and an operation while in hospital over a week - but tragically ended up dying of 'septic shock'. His death has come as a 'massive shock' to the family, she said, and an inquest is due to take place.
Teenage girl, 13, dies in woodlands after emergency services scrambled to scene
November 14, 2023
A teenage girl has died after being found in a critical condition in a woodland. Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, close to Tudor Grange Park, Birmingham, shortly before 5 pm yesterday. Police locked down the area and erected a cordon while officers launched a probe. Medics, including a trauma doctor, also attended the scene. However, despite the medical team attempting advanced life support, they were unable to save her. She was then declared dead. West Midlands Police say they are not treating the teenager's death as suspicious.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes to man who died suddenly at tower block
November 18, 2023
Southampton, Hampshire - Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of a man at a tower block. Police officers were called to Canberra Towers in Weston this morning. A man in his 30s sadly died and a large cordon was put in place around the block of flats. Commenting on the Daily Echo Facebook page, many readers shared their condolences. Sharry Flarty commented: “Condolences to the family, so sad. RIP young man.” Police were first called to the scene at 10.29 am today and remained in the area to make enquiries. Officers confirmed the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’. A spokesperson said:
No cause of death reported.
Eli Ray-Griffiths, 9
November 15, 2023
Longbenton - Unexpectedly on 5th November 2023 aged 9 years old, Eli a much loved and cherished son of Amanda and Dez.
No cause of death reported.
Alfie Walmsley, 15
November 17, 2023
Beverley - Passed away suddenly at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday 11th November 2023 aged 15 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Nigel Peter (Jonny) Davies, 20
November 15, 2023
Kidwelly - Very sadly on Thursday 2nd November 2023, Jonny aged 20 years, sadly passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Victoria Isobel Wheeler, 25
November 14, 2023
Cheltenham - Passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham on 15th October 2023, aged 25.
No cause of death reported.
Charlie Peter Oxburgh, 26
November 17, 2023
Hull - Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2023 aged 26 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sean Christopher Martin, 26
November 16, 2023
Liverpool - 3rd November aged 26 years. Sean will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Annear, 30
November 16, 2023
Truro - We are heartbroken to announce that Josh passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 9th November 2023, aged 30 years.
No cause of death reported.
Curtis Suffield, 35
November 17, 2023
Beverley - Passed away on Monday 13th November 2023 aged 35 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter James Fairbairn, 40
November 17, 2023
Yeovil - Unexpectedly on 28th October 2023, aged 40. Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Godfather, and friend to many.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Alexander Harris, 48
November 18, 2023
Breage - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th November 2023 surrounded by his family, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lee James Storey, 49
November 14, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly, on the 3rd of November 2023, aged 49 years. Loving son of George and the late Christine.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel Primmer (Ned), 69
November 15, 2023
Plymouth - It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the sudden passing of Nigel Primmer on 29th October 2023 aged 69.
No cause of death reported.
Simon Wilson, 57
November 15, 2023
Cheadle - Suddenly, on Wednesday 8th November 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Shena Young, 71
November 15, 2023
Dunblane - Suddenly on Tuesday 7th November 2023, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joan Frances McGowan
November 15, 2023
Widnes - Sadly passed away suddenly on 22nd October 2023. Reunited now with her loving husband Danny.
No age or cause of death reported.
Malcolm Cookson, 66
November 14, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly on 4th November, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Amanda (Mandy) Hawkes (nee Smith), 47
November 18, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - aged 47 years was suddenly taken from us on 30th October 2023.
No cause of death reported.
John Paul Shingleton, 55
November 16, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly on the 11th of October aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Darrell Malcolm Knowles
November 16, 2023
Scunthorpe - Darrell sadly and unexpectedly passed away on the 12th of October 2023 at Scunthorpe General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hazel Violet Parris
November 16, 2023
Carmarthen - Suddenly but peacefully on Friday 3rd November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rose Janet (Rosie) Day, 72
November 15, 2023
Mackworth - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 22nd October 2023, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Tomlins, 42
November 18, 2023
Longton - Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 7th November 2023 in the exemplary care of the staff on the cardiac critical care unit at Wythenshawe Hospital, aged 42 years.
No cause of death reported.
Guasp Nathalie (Naty), 38
November 15, 2023
Glasgow - Passed away suddenly at home on the 28th of October 2023, aged 38.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Richards (Danny), 39
November 16, 2023
Porthleven - On Friday 10th November 2023, Danny sadly passed away, unexpectedly at his home, aged 39 years.
No cause of death reported.
Neil Colligan, 42
November 16, 2023
Liverpool - October 19th, 2023, suddenly at home aged 42 years.
No cause of death reported.
David John (Cloggy) Clawson, 55
November 14, 2023
Lincoln - Passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly outside his home on Monday 16th October 2023 aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Harrison, 57
November 15, 2023
Middlesbrough - Paul left us suddenly but peacefully at home on November 7th, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Chris Usher, 56
November 15, 2023
Gosforth - Died suddenly at home on 2nd November 2023, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert John (Berti) Blair
November 15, 2023
Paisley - Suddenly at home on Saturday 28th October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Pritchard, 69
November 14, 2023
Penzance - On Wednesday 25th October 2023, suddenly at his home, John, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sharron May Elizabeth Evan-Reynolds, 49
November 18, 2023
Llanddarog - The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday 9th November 2023 of Ms. Sharron May Elizabeth Evan-Reynolds, aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Paul (Steve) Maynard, 49
November 14, 2023
Keinton Mandeville - Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday 5th November 2023 aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Mervyn Jones
November 14, 2023
Suddenly at his home on Saturday 4th November 2023. Port Talbot Racing Pidgeon Club.
No age or cause of death reported.
Caroline O'Shea (Nee Molloy), 56
November 20, 2023
Manchester - Passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2023 surrounded by her loving family, aged 56 years. R.I.P. Donations if desired may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Lynne Denise Chadbourne, 58
November 16, 2023
Burton upon Trent - Lynne sadly passed away at home on 6th November. Aged 58 Years. Donations may be made online to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Virginia 'Anne' Baker, 68
November 20, 2023
Camborne - On Sunday 29th October 2023, passed away peacefully at home, aged 68 years. Donations if so desired for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Roger Crimes, 72
November 20, 2023
Pinhoe - On the 7th of November 2023, suddenly at home aged 72 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Valerie (Nee White) Gilroy, 62
November 20, 2023
Newbiggin Hall Estate - Peacefully in Marie Curie Hospice on 9th November 2023 aged 62 years. Donations if so desired to Marie Curie, Newcastle (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Robert McClellan
November 20, 2023
Liverpool - 9th November 2023 peacefully aged 73 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Moir, 72
November 20, 2023
Huddersfield - On 15th November peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 72 years. Donations to Yorkshire Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Robert Alan (Rob) Palmer, 73
November 20, 2023
Grimsby - Peacefully on 31st October 2023 at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Rob aged 73 years, sadly passed away after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
John Massey, 72
November 18, 2023
Truro - In loving memory of John Massey of Truro, who passed away after a short illness at the Royal Cornwall Hospital on 14th November 2023, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Matthew "Steve" Edwards, 65
November 17, 2023
Coventry - Passed away suddenly, after a short illness on 9th November 2023, aged 65 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Keith Hewitt (Yoda), 54
November 17, 2023
Abbey Hulton - Sadly passed away following a short illness on Tuesday 31st October 2023, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Harrod, 74
November 16, 2023
Lincoln - Peacefully but suddenly after a short illness on Thursday 2nd November 2023 at home aged 74 years. Donations in John's memory for Cancer Research U.K.
No cause of death reported.
Roy Waterfield
November 20, 2023
Leicester - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. Donations in Roy's memory can be made to Prostate Cancer UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Thomas Moore, 75
November 16, 2023
Liverpool - Peacefully at home after a short illness aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Frank Memory
November 16, 2023
Milnrow - Frank died peacefully after a short illness at Springhill Hospice with family by his side on 11th November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nancy Ward, 64
November 17, 2023
Walkergate - Peacefully after a short illness on 15th November 2023, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Steer, 75
November 20, 2023
Exeter - On 14th November 2023 peacefully after a short illness aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Clifford, 75
November 15, 2023
Middlesbrough - Peacefully in hospital on November 3rd, after a short illness, aged 75 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Julie-Anne Perry, 62
November 17, 2023
Bristol - Passed away peacefully at the BRI (hospital) after a short battle with cancer. Donations welcome to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Shona (Shona B) Harris, 53
November 16, 2023
Scunthorpe - Following a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family, on the 8th of November 2023, aged 53 years.
Gemma Shannon (née Owens)
November 19, 2023
Enniskillen, Fermanagh - 19th November 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to Marie Curie or Cancer Connect Enniskillen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Julie Scott (Throckley)
November 15, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - It is with great sadness to announce that Julie Scott died peacefully among close family on 10th November at home. The family asks for donations to Macmillan (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Charles James (Charlie) Cummings, 65
November 14, 2023
Beverley - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 8th of November, aged 65. Any donations welcome in memory of Charlie for Macmillan (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Withers, 73
November 17, 2023
Hutton - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 73, on the 11th of November 2023. Any donations will go towards helping the Meningitis Now and the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Gerald Terence Williams
November 17, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on October 30th at his home with his family. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Richard Dunn, 69
November 16, 2023
Swansea - Peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023 at his home. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Richard Dunn, 69
November 14, 2023
Swansea - Peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023 at his home. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Carole Anne Hunt (Taylor), 62
November 15, 2023
Shurdington - Passed away peacefully at home on 10th November age 62. Donations may be sent to Kidney Care UK.
No cause of death reported.
Zonda Crick, 58
November 15, 2023
Lincoln - passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd of November 2023 aged 58 years. Donations if desired to be divided between Marie Curie Nurses (cancer support) and St Barnabas Hospice.
No cause of death reported.
Clifford Richards, 74
November 15, 2023
Simmondley - Passed away peacefully at his home on the 7th of November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to The Christie (cancer support centre).
No cause of death reported.
Bernard 'Gussy' O'Brien, 74
November 18, 2023
Cardiff - Passed away peacefully on Friday 3rd November 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Elaine Cooper, 67
November 18, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the morning of Monday 13th November 2023, aged 67 years. Donations in Michelle's memory for Cancer Research UK or Treetops Hospice Trust.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gareth Davies
November 18, 2023
Trimsaran - Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday 12th November 2023. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Amanda Jane Capewell, 48
November 17, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly at rest on Tuesday 7th November 2023 at her home, aged 48 years. Donations can be given in memory of Amanda to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Carolyn Suzanne Harris, 75
November 15, 2023
Padstow - On 4th November 2023, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Donations if desired, for Breast Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Gareth (Gawi) Jones, 73
November 18, 2023
Porthmadog - November 12th, 2023. Suddenly aged 73 years. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received towards British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Bielawa, 71
November 17, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - At rest on Friday 3rd November 2023, surrounded by her loving family, aged 71 years. Donations in memory of Janet to the Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Pamela Kathleen Cotton (Pam)
November 17, 2023
Fenton - Peacefully at rest on Monday 13th November 2023 whilst in the loving care of the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 74 years of Fenton. Donations in memory of Pam for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Barry Leslie Crawford (Baz), 74
November 17, 2023
Arnold - Passed away peacefully on the 30th of October 2023 aged 74 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Hallam, 72
November 17, 2023
Cambridge - Passed away suddenly on 30th October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Ann Lambert (nee McCutcheon), 69
November 17, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away on Tuesday 7th November surrounded by loved ones, aged 69 years. Donations can be given in her memory for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) who cared for her.
No cause of death reported.
John Thomas Addison, 75
November 16, 2023
North Shields - Passed away peacefully in hospital with family at his side on 9th November aged 75 years. Donations if desired, in support of the work of Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Keith Butt, 62
November 16, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on 6th October 2023 in Majorca, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Wood, 57
November 15, 2023
Stafford - Passed away suddenly on 1st November aged 57 whilst on holiday at Llandudno. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Lynn Crew (née Harris)
November 16, 2023
Birmingham - sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 67. Donations to Cancer Research UK are welcome.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Elizabeth Garriock, 57
November 16, 2023
Guisborough - Suddenly at home on November 6th, Julie aged 57 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Breast Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
David John Gill, 70
November 16, 2023
Cheltenham - Passed away on 31st October 2023, aged 70 years. Donations for Prostate Cancer UK may be given online.
No cause of death reported.
William (Bill) Marshall, 71
November 16, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully on 10th November 2023 aged 71 years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Wayne Povey, 66
November 16, 2023
Widnes - 5th November 2023. It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our beloved Dad, Brother, Partner, Uncle and Friend Wayne aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Melanoma UK.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Streeter, 65
November 16, 2023
Camborne - Unexpectedly on Wednesday 1st November 2023, Martin aged 65 years. Donations accepted on behalf of the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Nathan Kenneth (Nat) Protherough, 74
November 16, 2023
Bengeworth - Passed away peacefully at St Richard's Hospice on 31st October 2023, aged 74, following a battle with cancer.
Ivor Thomas Chapple, 74
November 15, 2023
Bristol - Ivor Chapple sadly passed away on Monday 16th October. Donations can be made in Ivor's memory to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Emma Sarah Clifford, 44
November 15, 2023
Macclesfield - Emma aged 44 years passed away suddenly on Sunday 29th October 2023. Donations if desired may be sent for Dementia UK or The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Ralph Hubner, 73
November 15, 2023
Worcester - Passed away peacefully on 31st October 2023 aged 73 years. Donations can be made to Leukaemia UK.
No cause of death reported.
Alison Christine Townsend, 72
November 15, 2023
Metheringham - Passed away in her sleep on 31st October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Gordon Woolford, 72
November 15, 2023
Bath - Sadly passed away on 15th October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
George Garscadden, 74
November 15, 2023
Dingwall - Passed peacefully in the care of Highland Hospice Inverness, on Wednesday, 8th November, aged 74 years after losing his battle with cancer. George had a full and interesting life of travel and hobbies including, mountaineering, gardening, curling, Tai Chi and supporting Ross County. He was a founding member of the East Kilbride Mountaineering Club and Dingwall Men's Shed. Born in Glasgow he spent time in Ardrossan and Lockerbie before moving to Dingwall to work as Food Hygiene Inspector in 1992.
Colin David Wood, 74
November 15, 2023
Liverpool - Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Leukaemia at aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Colin are welcomed for Leukaemia Research UK and the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool.
John Cartlidge ("Lusty"), 74
November 14, 2023
Bradeley - ("Lusty") It is with a heavy heart, the family announce John aged 74 years, passed away peacefully after an illness fought with immense courage and dignity on Tuesday 31st October 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice. Donations are preferred in memory of John to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Pauline Edgley, 75
November 14, 2023
Crewe - Passed away peacefully at Leighton Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Huw Alun Thomas, 59
November 14, 2023
Gwalchmai- Peacefully in the presence of his family aged 59 years. Donations gratefully accepted if desired towards Cancer Research and Air Ambulance.
No cause of death reported.
Roy Paul Tilling, 53
November 14, 2023
Stroud - Peacefully on 31st October 2023 aged 53 years. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas William (Tom) White, 75
November 14, 2023
Ashbourne - Aged 75 years, passed away peacefully on 8th November 2023. Donations may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Gary John Frosdick (Fozzy)
November 14, 2023
Grimsby - Passed away with his loving family around him on the 3rd of November 2023 at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital. Donations can be sent to Macmillan Cancer Care.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph Gordon McQueen
November 14, 2023
St John's Town of Dalry - On 11th November 2023, peacefully in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. If so desired, donations to the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Controversial businessman Ben Dunne dies suddenly on a luxury Dubai holiday
November 19, 2023
Tributes were last night paid to controversial former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne, after he died from a heart attack aged 74. It was confirmed that Mr Dunne – who operated a successful chain of fitness centres – had died yesterday morning while on holiday in Dubai. It is understood he had been staying at a five-star hotel in the Emirates. RTÉ star Joe Duffy last night told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “Ben Dunne was a larger-than-life figure who I had the pleasure of interviewing on many occasions. He was straight talking, wise, good humoured and self-deprecating. His sister Margaret is the sole survivor of one of Ireland’s most successful family business dynasties.
President Higgins pays tribute to sailor (39) who died suddenly on board the LÉ Róisín
November 18, 2023
Cork - President Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to a 39-year-old sailor who died suddenly on board the naval ship LÉ Róisín on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were called to attend to Leading Seaman Conor Kiely who was found unresponsive by colleagues while the ship was in dock for maintenance in Cork. Condolences to Mr Kiely’s family were also expressed by Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Service Commodore, Michael Moore.
No cause of death reported.
Man, 60s, dies suddenly in leisure centre in Co Mayo
November 15, 2023
A man in his 60s has died suddenly in a leisure centre in Co Mayo. It is understood that the man died in a hotel pool in Claremorris at around 7 pm on Saturday (November 11th). Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the death, with the body of the man being removed to University Hospital Mayo. No foul play is suspected in the passing.
No cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Brennan
November 18, 2023
Dublin - November 15th, 2023, suddenly at home. Security Officer late of Custom House Square, and former Signalman of McKee Barracks.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tragedy for Cork's Anna Geary and family as her brother dies suddenly
November 18, 2023
Thomas Geary, the brother of Cork camogie legend Anna Geary, has died. He passed away aged 34 on Wednesday, November 15 at University Hospital Limerick. Thomas, who had been due to marry his long-term partner, will be sadly missed by his mother Ellen Ann, fiancée Mary Ita, sister Anna, Anna's husband Kevin and their baby Ronan, extended relatives, friends, neighbours, and those in local GAA circles.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Amelia (Joy) Madi
November 15, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken mother and father, loving brothers, grandparents and extended family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Lyons
November 15, 2023
Listowel, Kerry - Suddenly, on November 14th, 2023, at his home. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Desmond (Des) Farrell
November 14, 2023
Celbridge, Co. Kildare - November 10th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Valerie Fitzpatrick (née Clarke)
November 14, 2023
Ballymun, Dublin - Suddenly at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Casey
November 17, 2023
Castlemaine, Kerry - Mick passed away peacefully on the 16-11-23 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family; his wife, son and mother.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jennifer Peare
November 18, 2023
Cabinteely, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her mother, father family and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Conroy
November 17, 2023
Portlaoise, Laois - died Nov.17th unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher (Chris) Hynes
November 16, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - November 13th, 2023, unexpectedly at home. Loving son of Elizabeth. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, neighbours and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Kennedy (née Fagan)
November 16, 2023
Kimmage, Dublin - 13th November 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jordan Kennard
November 14, 2023
Celbridge, Co. Kildare - November 12th, 2023, suddenly at home. Sadly, missed by his loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Burke Daniels (née O'Flaherty)
November 13, 2023
Ashbourne, Meath - peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernadette (Bernie) Mulligan (née Moles)
November 13, 2023
Killester, Dublin - Beloved Bernie passed away, unexpectedly, and peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Joseph (Paddy) O'Loughlin
November 13, 2023
Clontarf, Dublin - suddenly at home on November 10th 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jackie Ward
November 13, 2023
Terenure, Dublin- Unexpectedly and peacefully at home on the day before our mother Dell’s funeral.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Martyn
November 19, 2023
Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martha Arkins (née Walsh)
November 20, 2023
Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare - passed away at home on 15th of November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Owen Atkinson
November 20, 2023
Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim - November 20, 2023, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his darling wife and family. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo or Sligo Cancer Support Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Bernard
November 13, 2023
Carrigaline, Cork - On November 10th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
George Leinster
November 16, 2023
Bailieborough, Cavan - on the 14th of November 2023 suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Anto) Kearney
November 15, 2023
Lusk, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, 13th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael McCormack
November 15, 2023
Drumcondra, Dublin - November 13, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Pierce
November 15, 2023
Kiltegan, Wicklow - 12th November 2023 suddenly at his residence. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, partner Niki and father Derek.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Cleere
November 14, 2023
Killerig, Carlow - passed away unexpectedly, on November 13th, 2023, at his home. Beloved son of Peter and Colette.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Breen
November 14, 2023
Dundalk, Louth - Peacefully, at home. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, mother, extended family, neighbours and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Kennedy
November 20, 2023
Finglas, Dublin - unexpectedly at her home on the 15th of November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jimmy Curry
November 17, 2023
Cobh, Cork - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Francis Mulqueen
November 17, 2023
Raheen, Limerick - On November 16th, 2023, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Daly
November 16, 2023
Monkstown, Dublin - November 15th, 2023. Peacefully at home with his family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Connolly-McMahon
November 14, 2023
Emyvale, Monaghan - peacefully at her sister Eilish's residence, in the care of her heartbroken family. Donations if desired to Carrickmacross Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Ryan
November 18, 2023
Cahir, Tipperary - Michael passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patsy Wrenn
November 15, 2023
Cordal, Kerry - Peacefully at home on November 14th, 2023, after a short illness bravely borne in the presence and care of his wife and family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cornelius (Connie) Murphy
November 18, 2023
Dromid, Kerry - on the 18th of November 2023, peacefully at his beloved home surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne. Donations if desired to the Kerry Palliative Home Care Service or to the Dromid Clár Cancer Care Car Fund.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jimmy Barry
November 18, 2023
Banduff, Cork - On November 18th, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of his loving family at the Cork University Hospital
No age or cause of death reported.
Tommy Dolan
November 16, 2023
Ballyleague, Roscommon - Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Galway, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Whelehan
November 16, 2023
Mullingar, Co Westmeath - passed away, 15th November suddenly, following a short illness at St James's Hospital Dublin, with his heartbroken family by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eddie Barry
November 19, 2023
Tralee, Kerry - Eddie passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors and medical team at Kerry University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sadie Russell (née Nic Suibhne)
November 15, 2023
Lifford, Donegal - Sadie passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to Cancer Care West (Donegal Cancer Support Centre).
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernie Pope
November 15, 2023
Bishopstown, Cork - On November 15th, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness at the Cork University Hospital in the presence of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Go
November 14, 2023
Ranelagh, Dublin - peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martina Murphy
November 14, 2023
Tower, Cork - On November 14th, 2023, peacefully after an illness bravely borne with strength and courage.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Wall
November 14, 2023
Ballingarry, Limerick - Patrick passed away on November 12th, 2023, after a short illness bravely borne in the great care of the staff at UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, and brother. Will be dearly missed by his extended family, neighbours and many friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip George Kerr, 40
November 13, 2023
Arklow, Co. Wicklow - passed away peacefully, aged 40 years, on Sunday 12th November 2023, following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Fr Ralph (John) Egan
November 20, 2023
Harold's Cross, Dublin - November 20th, 2023, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridie Kelleher (née Tonra)
November 20, 2023
Ballymote, Sligo - peacefully at Mayo University Hospital; following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Duncan McGarry
November 20, 2023
Crumlin, Dublin - November 10th, 2023, suddenly, after a short illness in Lanzarote.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephanie Kelly (née Wallace)
November 20, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - 19th November 2023, peacefully, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kim Roycroft-Wakefield
November 16, 2023
Schull, Cork - passed away peacefully after a bravely fought short illness in the excellent care of the oncology ward at the CUH Cork, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Niland (née Barden)
November 16, 2023
Galway City, Galway - On Wednesday, 15 November Anne died at Galway University Hospital following illness bravely borne with her dearly loved family by her side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Wilson (née Hourihan)
November 17, 2023
Waterfall, Cork - November 16th, 2023, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne. Donations if desired to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Conlon
November 19, 2023
Kilcoole, Wicklow - passed away peacefully, with his family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital on Saturday 18th November 2023. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Daly (née Quinn)
November 17, 2023
Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow - November 16th, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired in memory of Kathleen to Greystones Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Clive Douglas
November 15, 2023
Killiney, Dublin - November 15, 2023. Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family at St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, online only to www.irishheart.ie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick James Flaherty
November 15, 2023
Moate, Westmeath - peacefully on Tuesday 14th November 2023. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa Berry
November 14, 2023
Baldoyle, Dublin - Nov 14, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her mam, extended family, relatives, and friends. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Brady
November 14, 2023
Lucan, Dublin - 13th November 2023. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Richmond ICU in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Paul will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, relatives, neighbours, friends, and all his work colleagues. Donations, if desired, to Beaumont Foundation or the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Josephine (Jo) Clarke (née O'Rourke)
November 14, 2023
Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Passed away on Monday 13th November 2023 peacefully with her family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations if desired to Wicklow Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Keating
November 16, 2023
Murroe, Limerick - On November 16th, 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Donations, if desired, to Brain Tumour Ireland.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colum Hanley
November 14, 2023
Dunshaughlin, Meath - peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Togher
November 14, 2023
Belmullet, Mayo - peacefully at the Galway University Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 13th November 2023. Donations if desired, to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maureen McGuirk (née O'Reilly)
November 20, 2023
Malahide, Dublin - November 18th, 2023, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barney (Bernard) Conway
November 14, 2023
Edgeworthstown, Longford - Barney died suddenly in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family on November 14th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Evans
November 14, 2023
Clonmellon, Westmeath - unexpectedly on November 13th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Kenny
November 14, 2023
Galway City, Galway - On Saturday, 11 November Tom died unexpectedly with his dearly loved wife Emer by his side and in the wonderful care of the paramedics who did everything possible to save his life.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jordan O'Shea
November 14, 2023
Phibsboro, Dublin - passed away suddenly on 11th November 2023. Beloved son of Fran. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandmother, grandfather, extended family, and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Moulton Quigley
November 20, 2023
Enniscorthy, Wexford - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 18th November 2023 at University Hospital Waterford.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jonathan Murray
November 13, 2023
Milford, Co. Donegal - November 12th, 2023, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne O'Sullivan
November 20, 2023
Clonakilty, Cork - on November 20th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Care Choice Nursing Home, Clonakilty.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paddy Ryan
November 20, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Unexpectedly on Sunday 19th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Sheehy
November 20, 2023
Listowel, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, on November 16th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tommy) Armstrong
November 19, 2023
Bunclody, Wexford - Suddenly and unexpectedly in Waterford Regional Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine (Cathy) Gavin
November 19, 2023
Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at The Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Siobhán Griffin (née Lucey)
November 19, 2023
Tralee, Kerry - died unexpectedly, on 17th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Cronin
November 18, 2023
Youghal, Cork - unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Mater Hospital Cork.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Spollen (née McRedmond)
November 18, 2023
Tullamore, Offaly - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam Byrne
November 17, 2023
Rathfarnham, Dublin - passed away suddenly on the 16th of November 2023, in the care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Emma Connor
November 17, 2023
Ashbourne, Meath - suddenly, but peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Sadly, missed by her family, friends, work colleagues and fellow students in Maynooth University.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tadhg Delaney
November 17, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Tadhg will be very dearly missed by his parents, relatives, and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernadette (Bernie) Doyle
November 17, 2023
Julianstown, Meath - Unexpectedly and peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Farrell
November 17, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - 14th November 2023, unexpectedly. Beloved son of Elaine and Brendan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila Kelleher (née Sheahan)
November 17, 2023
Banteer, Cork - On November 16th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Garry Yelverton
November 17, 2023
Ballincollig, Cork - On November 16th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
George Carey
November 16, 2023
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Peacefully but unexpectedly in the wonderful care of Tymon North Community Unit.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vivienne Smyth (née Halford)
November 16, 2023
Castleknock, Dublin - November 14th 2023, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Barry
November 15, 2023
Ballincollig, Cork - On November 10th, 2023, unexpectedly. Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving mother and father.
No age or cause of death reported.
Conor Patrick Coughlan Landy
November 15, 2023
Doneraile, Cork - On November 12th, 2023, unexpectedly. Most beloved son and brother will be sadly missed by his loving Mother Mary.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Dunne
November 15, 2023
Ballymun, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine Rynne
November 15, 2023
Drumcondra, Dublin - November 13th, 2023. Passed away suddenly at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Fairview.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Brennan
November 14, 2023
Kilflynn, Kerry - Suddenly on November 13th at University Hospital Kerry.
No age or cause of death reported.
