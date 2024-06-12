In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, June 3-10
Athletes in US (3), Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay, UK (3), Austria, Norway, Congo; musicians in US (2), Peru, Brazil, Argentina, UK; actors in US, Canada, UK, Ire.; journos in US (3), Norway, Pakistan; more
Note: Click on the countries links for this week’s compilations of those who “died suddenly” (the individual Substacks are too long to email).
United States
Canada
Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile
Mexico:
Brazil:
United Kingdom and Ireland
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania and Bosnia
Italy
Algeria, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, Kenya, Malawi, Israel, Cyprus, Iran, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand
India:
It still amazes me to see the rationalizations that some people make over an unmistakable and ongoing trend that indicates something deadly is going on.
Sure, we can't say exactly what is causing it, but that's because the govt agencies with the power to isolate root causes (or for that matter, even acknowledge that something might be amiss) refuse to do so, and are doing everything in their power to prevent anyone else from doing so.
Anyone who raises objections to investigating the theory that the injections are a contributing cause to "died suddenly" as well as the turbo cancers, clots, etc..., reveals their agenda and should be immediately and resoundingly ridiculed.
Remember: Always trust the experts who claim that things like gardening are responsible and that you are an alt-right-wing conspiracy loon for wanting to find out if an mRNA concoction, laced with who knows what, may be a causative factor!
Here in Chile the liberal government is fully on board with the Covid shots, plus all the other "vaccines" . The main stream and independent media very rarely mentions these types of deaths, unless they are athletes or we'll known people. More people are waking up because there's so many injuries and more deaths in our community. Sadly, there are no protests and few speak out. The government will also vote to follow the WHO's pandemic treaty and health regulations. More people will be injured and die before the government will act. Until that happens, it will only get worse.