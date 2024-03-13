UNITED STATES

Sean Stone dead at 31: action movie producer who worked with Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson died from cancer

March 8, 2024

Sean Stone, an American action film producer who worked with Bruce Willis, John Travolta, and Mel Gibson over his brief career, has died, aged 31. The producer died on Tuesday (March 5) at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey - he had been diagnosed with metastatic neuroendocrine cancer of the colon in July 2023. The New Jersey born producer studied at University of Arizona before moving to Los Angeles in 2017 to pursue his dream of working in Hollywood. Stone’s first film was the 2022 thriller Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon, about an ex-hacker who is forced to break into high-level banking institutions.

“The Backyardigans” creator Janice Burgess dead at 72

March 8, 2024

Janice Burgess passed away on March 2nd, 2024 and her death was widely announced a few days later. In 1995, Burgess joined the children's network Nickelodeon as the executive in charge of production (and later Vice President) for Nick Jr, the network's morning block for younger children. She later went onto create her own show for Nick Jr. called The Backyardigans. The show ran for four seasons and Burgess won a Daytime Emmy for her efforts. At the time of her passing, Burgess had just turned 72 years old the day prior. She was in hospice care after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

American Idol coach Debra Byrd dies aged 72 as Jennifer Hudson leads tributes

March 7, 2024

Debra Byrd, a popular vocal coach from American Idol, has passed away at 72. The talented teacher was well known for her roles on shows such as American Idol, The Voice, and Canadian Idol. Debra died on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but no cause of death has yet been given. She taught many famous singers, including Barry Manilow, Bob Dylan, Kelly Clarkson , and Jennifer Hudson, with several already paying emotional tributes following the sad news.

Scott Kenyon, agent at Innovative Artists, dies at 39

March 9, 2024

Los Angeles - Scott Kenyon, a longtime agent at Innovative Artists, has died, according to a funding page set up for his young children. He was 39. No cause of death was given for Kenyon’s Feb. 15 death. The news was shared on GoFundMe , which is raising money for the education of Kenyon’s two young children, as well as for the Alpha-1 Foundation, which develops research for a rare genetic disease.

Former Dallas Cowboys player reportedly dead at 46

March 7, 2024

Former NFL offensive tackle Char-ron Dorsey died Monday night at age 46. Per Clayton Freeman of The Florida Times-Union, Dorsey died after complications from a stroke. Michael Holloway, who coached middle and high school football alongside Dorsey, confirmed his passing.

Zach Brewer Shockingly Passes at 44: NASCAR World Mourns ‘Racer’

March 5, 2024

The recent news of Zach Brewer’s untimely passing at the age of 44 has sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community, leaving many in mourning for the loss of a talented racer. Brewer’s legacy in the racing world is one of determination, skill, and passion for the sport, making his sudden departure all the more poignant. Despite his competitive drive, he was known for his sportsmanship and camaraderie off the track, earning the respect and admiration of his peers.

No cause of death reported.

Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard dies at 63 after sudden illness

March 6, 2024

Jim Beard, the longtime keyboardist for Steely Dan, has died. Beard passed away March 2 at age 63 following complications due to a sudden illness. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death at a New York City hospital, according to a representative. The renowned pianist, keyboardist, composer, producer and arranger had been touring with Steely Dan as they resumed their opening slot on the Eagles’ farewell tour this year.

No cause of death reported.

All By Myself singer and Raspberries frontman Eric Carmen dies

March 12, 2024

His wife, Amy, announced his death on the singer's official website. "It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," she said. "Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy." The Ohio-born singer-songwriter rose to fame with power pop group Raspberries before achieving solo success with hits including Never Gonna Fall In Love Again.

No age or cause of death reported.

Blake Harrison of Pig Destroyer has passed away

March 10, 2024

Noise musician Blake Harrison [48] has passed away from heart failure during a minor procedure. Harrison is most known for his time in Pig Destroyer, which he spent almost two decades handling samples and such to the band until 2022. Harrison's partner, Lindsey Turnbullet, shred the following heartfelt post clarifying his passing, in which she mentions his battle with cancer and other health issues.

Legendary air personality Anthony 'Domino' Lini dies at 61

March 5, 2024

Anthony ‘Domino’ Lini, who spent more than four decades on the air at stations across the U.S., most recently as afternoon drive host on Audacy classic hits “105.9 Sunny FM” WOCL Orlando, died Monday at 61. Lini, who was also Sunny's Assistant Program Director, was on air there since February 2010. Prior to arriving in Orlando, he built an impressive resume, including stops at major CHR stations such as iHeartMedia's “106.1 Kiss-FM” KHKS Dallas and 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles – where he was known for his nightly “Desperate and Dateless” segment – New York's WPLJ during both its “Power 95” and “Mojo Radio” eras, and “Power 99” WAPW Atlanta. “We are still in shock, saddened to our core with the tragic passing of our dear friend Domino yesterday,” a post on Sunny's Facebook page says. “It wasn’t a job for Domino, it was his life.”

No cause of death reported.

Detroit chef Max Hardy dies suddenly

March 5, 2024

Detroit, Michigan - Beloved Detroit chef Maxcel Hardy passed away unexpectedly Monday evening. David Rudolph, who worked as Hardy’s PR agent confirmed the death to Metro Times, though the cause is still unknown. Hardy passed away somewhere between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., which came as a shock to Rudolph, as he appeared to be in good health. “I just saw Chef Max on Friday,” Rudolph recalls. “He and I were at Eastern Market for the Jack Daniel’s Arts, Beats + Lyrics and he was going to be going down to Charleston for a food festival soon, so this was a surprise, no doubt. If there was anything wrong, it wasn’t something that was known or visible and he has always been fairly fit and active.” His forthcoming seafood restaurant What’s Crackin’ on the Avenue of Fashion was slated to open in anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Rudolph. Hardy had recently turned 40 on December 5. He was named Hour Detroit’s 2021 Restaurateur of the Year.

US Embassy employee dead in Jerusalem

March 4, 2024

State Department officials in Israel have discovered the "death of a direct-hire employee,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team confirmed. “There's not much more I can say at this point due to privacy considerations,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Monday. “There are steps we need to undertake, including next-of-kin notification, whenever such a terrible tragedy occurs.” Miller emphasized that “there are no indications of foul play.” The dead employee was an American citizen, but Miller avoided revealing the person’s role or any other details of the case. “It's an incident that is under investigation, and I do just want to be clear. That's a step that always happens when someone dies,” he said. “I'm sure [that] when we’ve finished next-of-kin notifications, I'll be able to say more, but that's not where we are today.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicole Murphy’s partner Warren Braithwaite passes away after cancer battle

March 4, 2024

Nicole Murphy, producer, actress, and former wife of Eddie Murphy, has reportedly lost her partner, Warren Braithwaite, to cancer. Friends and family took to Instagram to pen messages honoring Braithwaite. “Lost a good friend, a brother, a childhood friend today” a loved one of Braithwaite’s wrote on Instagram, noting the memories they made over the years.

No age reported.

Utah man serenaded by Dolly Parton in final wish dies of colon cancer at 48

March 9, 2024

LeGrand Gold, a father of five living from Utah who idolized Dolly Parton and was serenaded by the country legend just before Christmas, has died after a two-year battle with colon cancer, according to an obituary written by largely by himself. He was 48. Gold died of cancer on Feb. 8, according to the obituary, which described the Orem man as "someone you could always fall back on." Gold, who went by the initials, L.G., spoke with Parton through video call last December, fulfilling a life long dream. The country music legend expressed appreciation for years of appreciating her work in the video posted to YouTube on Dec. 22, 2023.

12-year-old American girl found dead in bed by her father: she had been in the emergency room for a knee pain and then discharged

March 5, 2024

Prata, Italy - Dead American girl of 12 years old. Her father and partner found her lifeless this morning, Tuesday, March 5, when they went to wake her up to go to school. The death was reported to the Prosecutor’s Office, which now awaits the minutes of the police and medical examiner before proceeding. An autopsy will probably be ordered to determine the cause of the illness and whether it may have been caused by a possible trauma during football practice, during which she had injured a knee. The girl played American football at Aviano Air Force Base. On Friday, she injured her knee during training. After the accident she had returned home, but on Sunday, due to the persistence of the pain in the injured area, the family had accompanied her to the hospital for some tests with X-ray and ultrasound, but with negative results. After the checks, she was immediately discharged. Last night the death. When they arrived at the scene, medical specialists determined that the death had already happened for some hours, probably during the night and that the girl was a victim of a cardiac arrest - probably originated from a deep vein thrombosis, which could have generated a pulmonary embolism.

Six teenagers “died suddenly”:

Lemont middle school mourning 7th grader's sudden death

March 11, 2024

Lemont, IL - A suburban community is in mourning following the death of a middle school student. Joseph James Fornero, 13, suffered a medical emergency while at Old Quarry Middle School last week and was taken to a hospital. According to his obituary, the seventh grader, who friends and family called Joe, died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

A Lacey Township teen known for her love of cheerleading has died

March 6, 2024

Ocean County, New Jersey - A GoFundMe page said Chelsea Diehl of Forked River unexpectedly died on Sunday, Mar. 3. A cause of death was not mentioned for the 14-year-old girl. Diehl's GoFundMe page had raised more than $24,000 from at least 496 donations as of Tuesday, Mar. 3. Becky Hutler-Melanson, who organized the memorial fundraiser, said Diehl's death was devastating. "She was a wonderful daughter, friend, and athlete who touched the lives of all those around her," Hutler-Melanson wrote. "Her smile lit up the room and her energetic spirit is unforgettable. She was a shining star to all those that were blessed to know her."



No cause of death reported.

Chelsea “died suddenly.” On GoFundMe, someone wrote they had just met Chelsea (and she was likely healthy before dying):

My daughter had just met Chelsea at the cheer gym Friday it was my daughters first time there and she made her feel so comfortable and showed her some of her tumbling and they talked about how excited she was for the next season of cheer she was such a nice girl and really went out of her way to help my daughter and make her feel confident there.

Aarush Agarwa

March 11, 2024

South Windsor, Connecticut - We mourn the loss of our dear Aarush Agarwal, a bright and loving person taken from us too soon. Aarush's passions were many, from scouting to science, politics, music, and sports, reflecting his wide-ranging interests and joyful pursuit of life. An avid lover of swimming, biking, and rowing, he embraced adventure and the outdoors with open arms.



No age or cause of death reported.

Aarush was a high school student:

The South Windsor school community is mourning the sudden death of one of its students. Aarush Agarwal, a sophomore at South Windsor High School, died unexpectedly on Sunday, the district announced.

Funeral services for Smithtown East’s ‘bright light’ Valerie Kratochvil, 16

March 7, 2024

St. James, New York - Family, friends and teammates of Valerie Kratochvil — a popular and beloved Smithtown East student-athlete who died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4 — will gather this weekend and Monday for funeral services held in her honor. Kratochvil was a junior at Smithtown East High School, competing on the field hockey and track & field teams. She was selected this fall as an All-County musician. Kratochvil also played for the travel field hockey club at Long Island Field Hockey.

No cause of death reported.

Marcus Michael Lee, 17

March 5, 2024

Terre Haute, Indiana - Marcus Michael Lee, 17, of Terre Haute, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Alexander Lonvick, 18

March 6, 2024

Erik Alexander Lonvick, 18, of Glen Ellyn, IL, was born on August 22, 2005 and passed away on March 3, 2024. He died a week after an utterly unexpected cardiac event caused by asymptomatic Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. The family appreciates the staff members at Advent-Health GlenOaks and Lurie Children's Hospital, who cared for Erik with skill and heart. At Glenbard West High School, Erik was known and loved as Lonnie. A senior, he was proud to wear #77 as an offensive tackle for the school's football team (the Hitters), and he was deciding where to go to college, after receiving several offers to play college football. Earlier this year, he earned Eagle Scout honors with Troop 45 after completing a trail markers project at Lambert Lake in Glen Ellyn.

From the Mayo Clinic:

Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome is a heart condition present at birth. That means it's a congenital heart defect. People with WPW syndrome have an extra pathway for signals to travel between the heart's upper and lower chambers. This causes a fast heartbeat. Changes in the heartbeat can make it harder for the heart to work as it should. WPW syndrome is fairly rare. Another name for it is preexcitation syndrome. The episodes of fast heartbeats seen in Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome usually aren't life-threatening. But serious heart problems can occur. Rarely, the syndrome may lead to sudden cardiac death in children and young adults.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/wolff-parkinson-white-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20354626

Man, 24, missing in Horsham declared dead

March 11, 2024

Horsham Township, PA —A 24-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been declared dead, authorities said. Horsham Township Police were seeking the whereabouts of Sean Spangenberg, who went missing early Tuesday morning from his township home. Horsham Community Police Services updated a Facebook post on Friday, stating that he was no longer missing. The Wetzel and Son Funeral Home in Willow Grove said that Spangenberg died suddenly on Friday.



No cause of death reported.

Former South Lakes HS football player Marques Pitre-Johnson dies suddenly , 28

March 5, 2024

Kingsland, GA - Marques Xavier Pitre-Johnson, a Reston, VA, native, died unexpectedly at home in Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, his obituary said. He was 28 years old. Marques was being remembered in his obituary as a "true Restonian," having played for the Reston Ankle Biters little league football team and South Lakes Seahawks football team in high school. He was also a talented music artist, who went by "Johnny Quest," and proudly served in the US Navy and worked as an HVAC tech, his obituary continues.

No cause of death reported.

A cancer researcher “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 3:

Charles James Jerome Miller, 35

March 3, 2024

Quincy, Massachusetts - Unexpectedly passed away from cardiac arrest on February 27th. After graduating from BU Academy in 2007, Charlie attended Carnegie Mellon University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2011. He continued on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he graduated with his PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetics. Most recently Charlie was the Assistant Director of Technology Transfer at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Link

Dana-Farber's "vaccination" mandate:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute now requires all new hires, students, and volunteers to provide proof of the Flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and Booster, prior to beginning work at Dana-Farber. We believe in the vaccines' safety, high level of protection, and our shared responsibility in protecting our vulnerable patient population.

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 21:

Corewell doctor dies days before launch of heart technology he helped develop

February 21, 2024

Grand Rapids, Mich. — A Corewell Health doctor who worked for over a decade to develop groundbreaking technology died suddenly, just days before he was set to lead the launch at a Michigan hospital. Dr. David Haines was the medical director of the Heart Rhythm Center at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. Over the past 12 years, he worked to develop a Pulsed Field Ablation System to treat patients experiencing atrial fibrillation. AFib is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm, according to Mayo Clinic. It is a progressive condition that affects over 59 million people worldwide. Haines was set to lead the launch at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak before his death. Instead, Dr. Mishaki Mehta and Dr. Ilana Kutinsky led it. Corewell did not say how Haines died.

No age reported.

Gregory E. Lutz, MD

March 8, 2024

New York - We mourn the recent passing of Dr. Gregory E. Lutz, a beloved caregiver to thousands of patients and a friend, mentor and inspiration to many colleagues. As founder of the Physiatry Department at HSS, Dr. Lutz was one of the world's leading experts in regenerative sports medicine. Dr. Lutz passed away on Tuesday, March 5th after a courageous battle with terminal cancer. As a former Assistant Team Physician for the New York Mets and a Consulting Physician to the NHL’s Players Association, he successfully treated professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and ATP, in addition to business leaders, entertainers, and elite athletes of all kinds.

No age reported.

Dr. Kimberly Nemeth-D'ambrosio, 45

March 2, 2024

Dr. Kimberly Nemeth-D'ambrosio, 45, passed into eternal life on February 29, 2024. A woman of faith, an excellent vascular surgeon, and a treasured wife and mother, Kimberly took the blessings and gifts she was given and crafted a life of unselfish service for the care of everyone around her, whether they were family, neighbors, patients, or strangers. After completing her residency, she spent her career practicing as a vascular surgeon at various hospitals in the Cleveland, Ohio, area. Plans have begun to form a foundation in Kimberly's honor. The foundation will provide funding for vascular surgery education and/or cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Leann Paige Walker, 36

March 10, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA—Leann Paige Walker, 36, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Leann was a graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing. She enjoyed her career as a pediatric nurse caring for children at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Ann Pogue Jacobsen, 56

March 8, 2024

Davis, CA -Ann Pogue Jacobsen, 56, died on Monday, December 11, 2023, in her home in Davis, California, following a one-year battle with cancer. Following her education, Dr. Jacobsen enjoyed a long career in education as an English professor at U.C. Davis; California State University, Sacramento; and Sacramento City College.

Reported on February 8:

Sad News: Rick Jarow

February 8, 2024

Poughkeepsie, NY - I am writing to share the sad news that Rick Jarow, Emeritus Professor of Religion, has died. Professor Jarow taught at Vassar from 1994 to 2022 and was known for his exceptional commitment to transformation in how we think about work and our lives. He inspired countless students with his approach to teaching, which was deeply philosophical and spiritual, with courses such as Across Religious Boundaries: Understanding Differences; Religion and Contemplative Consciousness; and Asian Healing Traditions.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vassar’s “vaccination” mandate:

Effective August 27, 2021

In support of Vassar College’s commitment to health and safety for all members of its community, the College will, with limited exceptions set forth in this policy, require all employees, including faculty, who will live, study or work (as applicable) on campus during the 2021-2022 Academic Year to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine as described below. Employees not in compliance with this policy will be referred to Human Resources for corrective action, up to and including termination.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

CMS mourns passing of middle school teacher

March 11, 2024

Matthews, N.C. — A Crestdale Middle School teacher died unexpectedly, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools shared Monday. Joe Driscoll, who taught 8th grade social studies at the middle school in Matthews, died from a medical condition, the school district shared in a message to families. They did not share what medical condition caused his unexpected death.

No age reported.

Reported on February 23:

Incredible teacher to over 400 students in the Cutten School District for the last 18 years dies 3 weeks after cancer diagnosis

February 23, 2024

Eureka, CA - Audrea Filbey (Hafner) was born on March 12, 1977, in Arcata, to Timothy Hafner and Sandra Andrews and passed away on February 2, 2024, in Eureka, two years and four months after being diagnosed with treatment-resistant Ewing cancer. Audrea knew, since childhood, that she wanted to become an elementary school teacher. She never imagined she would be anything else. After graduating with her teaching credential from Humboldt State University in 2003, she was offered a position at Ridgewood Elementary School. She taught for a total of 21 years! When it came to teaching, Audrea was one of the best.

https://lostcoastoutpost.com/2024/feb/23/obituary-audrea-filbey-hafner-1977-2024/

Ty Holiday, 31

March 9, 2024

Ty Geissinger, AKA Ty Holiday, age 31, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2024. A 2010 Clinton-Massie High School Graduate, she was a music teacher and played the bass guitar and sang for the band- Anaphaunt.

No cause of death reported.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Law enforcement officer dies at Batavia Downs trying to subdue combative patron

March 11, 2024

Batavia, NY – A sergeant with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after midnight during a physical altercation at Batavia Downs, the City of Batavia Police Department said in a press release this afternoon. Thomas A. Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, was working a special assignment detail at the Batavia Downs while on duty. Sanfratello, age 54, and casino security were notified about an altercation inside the facility. After an initial verbal confrontation inside the bar area, Sanfratello and Batavia Downs security began escorting two patrons – Michael J. Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39 – out at the request of the Batavia Downs security staff, Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said in a press release. Wilcox became physically combative with Sanfratello. He and Batavia Downs security staff gained control of Wilcox and placed her under arrest. However, Heubusch said Elmore became physically combative, attacking Sanfratello. Batavia Downs security officers and civilians attempted to assist Sanfratello with taking Elmore into custody and a physical fight ensued. During the altercation, Sanfratello tried to user a Taser electronic control device on Elmore, but he continued to be combative, Heubusch said. During the physical altercation, Sanfratello became unresponsive, and CPR was started immediately. Despite these life-saving efforts, Sanfratello was pronounced deceased by the Genesee County Coroner.

Mississippi community college mourns after police chief dies following collapse at school basketball game

March 10, 2024

Booneville, Mississippi - One Mississippi community college community is mourning after its police chief died after being rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency at a school basketball game. Officials with Northeast Mississippi Community College issued a statement about the death of Police Chief Anthony Anderson. Anderson collapsed at the Northeast basketball game Saturday night and was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he died. He was 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Grays Harbor County deputy dies following medical emergency at home

March 7, 2024

Grays Harbor County, Wash. — A Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) deputy died Wednesday morning following a "medical emergency at his home." The GHCSO said Jason Gregory is survived by his wife and four children. He "enthusiastically joined" the GHCSO following 14 years of service in the United States military.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gregory was probably “vaccinated”:

More than 94% of WA state employees complied with vaccine mandate, officials say

https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/more-than-94-of-wa-state-employees-complied-with-vaccine-mandate-officials-say

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy dies unexpectedly after battle with cancer

March 6, 2024

Jefferson County, CO - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Deputy Leslie Paulson died unexpectedly Saturday after a battle with cancer following a recent diagnosis, according to the sheriff’s office. Paulson helped transport inmates for the past seven years because he “enjoyed meeting new people along the way, treating inmates with respect, and having meaningful conversations with other colleagues.” According to the sheriff’s office, Paulson was eager to work on a light assignment until she can resume full duties in the jail’s Transportation Unit. Paulson was a part of the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, leaving behind her husband, three daughters and two grandchildren.



Jefferson County’s “vaccination” policy:

Jefferson County's "vaccination" policy:

New COVID-19 rules for Jefferson County employees Oct 13, 2021: Under the new regulation, any county employee who shows proof of vaccination will not need to undergo weekly testing.

https://kdvr.com/news/local/new-covid-19-rules-for-jefferson-county-employees/

A coach “died suddenly”:

Popular Bergenfield coach, dad to newborn Mike Burns dies after bicycle ride, 37

March 9, 2024

Ridgefield Park, NJ - Shock and sadness spread following the death of 37-year-old Michael Burns, a well-respected youth sports coach and father of two. According to his obituary, Mike died unexpectedly on a bicycle ride Sunday, March 3. "Wrestling was his lifelong passion, and he trained his body, mind and spirit with diligence and devotion to the art and skills of the sport." Mike — or Coach Mikey, as he was affectionately called — spent more than 10 years coaching youth baseball, softball, and wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 3:

Timothy Joseph Harvey, 62

March 3, 2024

Went to his Heavenly Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on March 2, 2024. He had fought a health battle since December 26, 2023. Tim was a loving husband, Dad, Papaw, son, brother, and uncle. He was a preacher of the Gospel and a hard-working and devoted family man. He was employed by Tenneco in Sevierville [Tenn.] and had worked there for 32 years. He pastored two churches and filled in preaching for others as needed.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

DC firefighter who died after medical emergency honored

March 8, 2024

Washington, DC – The firefighting and emergency response community remembered a firefighter after he died from a medical emergency. DC Fire and EMS posted about the death of Eric McComas on the X platform on Friday. The post said McComas joined the department in April 2014 with Recruit Class 367 and was assigned to Engine 8. In March 2017, McComas transferred to Engine 21. It concluded by saying: “Our most heartfelt condolences to all who loved him.” Washington DC Firefighters Local 36 shared a statement from McComas’ family: Eric suffered a severe medical emergency on Sunday, March 3rd. All medical interventions have not been able to address his health; therefore, the family has made the brave decision to donate his organs since his life’s work was dedicated to helping others.

No age or cause of death reported.

D.C.’s “vaccination” mandate for firefighters:

D.C.’s health department has ordered that all licensed health care workers in the District, including the city’s firefighters, get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30 — or risk losing their license and possibly their jobs.

https://dcist.com/story/21/09/07/unvaccinated-dc-healthcare-workers-could-lose-jobs/

Fritch fire chief dies while battling house fire Tuesday morning in Texas Panhandle

March 5, 2024

Fritch, Texas — Fritch Volunteer Fire Chief Zeb Smith suffered a medical emergency and died while fighting a fire Tuesday, officials have confirmed. Fritch firefighters, who have been battling wildfires encroaching on their town for more than a week, were called to a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management. "Chief Smith, a dedicated public servant, was the first on the scene, demonstrating his unwavering commitment and service to the Fritch community," the release reads. "During the response, Chief Smith faced unforeseen challenges, and despite emergency medical assistance and quick transportation to the Golden Plains Community Hospital (in Borger), tragically succumbed to his injuries."

No cause of death reported.

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Jail inmate dies after medical emergency

March 11, 2024

Travis County, Texas - Travis County officials are investigating the death of a hospitalized inmate late last week. Deputies say 55-year-old Yolanda Montgomery suffered a medical emergency in her jail cell at about 2:55 a.m. last Thursday. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Montgomery was in custody after she was booked on February 29th on a charge of assault bodily injury family violence.

No cause of death reported.

Franklin County Jail inmate dead after experiencing unknown medical emergency

March 8, 2024

Roanoke, Va. - The Office of the Sheriff in Franklin County is saddened to report that a Franklin County Jail inmate has died at a local hospital after experiencing an unknown medical emergency. On Thursday, March 7th, 2024, Dwaine Craig Hinton, age 42, of Roanoke, was transported from the Franklin County Jail to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. Soon after his arrival at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Hinton became unresponsive and medical providers had to provide CPR. After approximately 45 minutes of unsuccessful life-saving measures, Hinton was pronounced deceased. Hinton had recently been taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail just over an hour prior to his medical emergency, after his bond was revoked in Circuit Court.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies in custody following arrest during Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop

March 6, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio - A 50-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was placed in custody by a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to county officials. Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said the man experienced a medical emergency while in custody and deputies rendered aid, which included the use of Narcan. The man, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Terry Douglas, of Cleveland, died after he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS. Ciaccia says the stop occurred in the 700 block of Bolivar Road around 12:30 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Another inmate found dead at troubled Wisconsin prison

March 5, 2024

Madison, WI - Another inmate has been found dead at a troubled Wisconsin prison. Donald Maier, 62, died at Waupun Correctional Institution on Feb. 22, state Department of Corrections spokesperson Kevin Hoffman said. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the county medical examiner are investigating and no further information was available, Hoffman said. Maier is the fourth Waupun inmate to die at the facility since June 2023. Dean Hoffmann killed himself in solitary confinement that month. Tyshun Lemons died at the facility on Oct. 2. Cameron Williams died there on Oct. 30. Their deaths remain under investigation.

25 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Tennessee groom killed in car crash while traveling to honeymoon day after wedding

March 9, 2024

Daniel Palacios III, 27, and his wife, Christy Carrillo, 23, were driving on I-40 in Tennessee when their Toyota 4Runner swerved off the road and struck a dirt embankment, the Tennessee highway patrol told WREG Memphis. The couple’s pickup truck then flipped multiple times before it crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi-truck. Palacios was killed in the crash, the Fayette County fire chief confirmed to the outlet. Carillo sustained injuries but survived. Palacios — an independently contracted truck driver — was not wearing his seatbelt when the fatal crash happened, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol The crash happened in the afternoon on I-40 in Fayette County, about 40 miles outside of Memphis. Palacios was killed the day following their wedding ceremony, his father, Daniel Palacios Jr., confirmed to the Daily Mail.

9 dead after semi, van collide in west-central Wisconsin

March 8, 2024

Dewhurst, Minn. — Nine people are dead after a crash between a semi and van shut down a stretch of Highway 95 Friday in west-central Wisconsin. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened on the highway near County Road J in the Township of Dewhurst, which is about 50 miles east of Eau Claire. According to the sheriff's office, the van was driving north on the county road and entered the intersection at Highway 95. That's when the semi, which was eastbound on the highway, collided with the van. In a recent post on X, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers lamented the crash, thanked first responders and confirmed the deaths of nine people. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Driver dead after suffering medical emergency, crashing into wall in North Long Beach, police say

March 7, 2024

Long Beach, CA - A man died early Thursday morning after he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash into a wall in North Long Beach, according to authorities. The Long Beach Police Department said the man was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger sometime after midnight in the 2300 block of East 70th Street, just north of the 91 Freeway when he may have had a medical emergency. Police did not elaborate on what the medical emergency was, but said it caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a wall. Officers were notified around 12:30 a.m. of the crash and responded to the area where they found the man unresponsive in the car, police said. Despite efforts by a Long Beach fire personnel to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Speed, impaired or distracted driving do not appear to be factors in the crash, authorities said.

Pickup truck driver dead after head-on crash near Earlville

March 7, 2024

Near Earlville, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is reporting a crash on Thursday at 3:25 p.m. on 210th St. just east of Earlville. A 2007 Ford F350 was driving east on 210th St. when for an unknown reason the driver crossed the centerline and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. The Ford F350 driver was pronounced dead on scene. The semi-truck driver was sent to a local hospital via ambulance then to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed, others hurt in three-truck crash in western Maine

March 7, 2024

Paris, Maine - Two people were killed in a crash on Route 26 in Paris Wednesday evening that involved three pickup trucks. Police say a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was headed north at about 8 p.m. when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 that was towing a trailer carrying two snowmobiles. Police say the 2004 Dodge kept going on the wrong side of the road and hit a 2004 Chevrolet 2500, causing the Chevrolet to flip onto its roof. The driver of the 2004 Dodge, a 57-year-old man from South Paris, and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old man from Oxford, both died at the scene. Their names were not being released Thursday morning until their families could be told. The driver of the 2018 Dodge, a 38-year-old man from North Berwick was not hurt but two passengers in his truck were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Witness: Truck was driving at 'full-speed' before fatal crash into Tallahassee home

March 7, 2024

Tallahassee, Florida - A driver is dead after a Chevrolet pick-up truck crashed into a house in northwest Leon County early afternoon on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The passenger in the truck was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with serious injuries. FHP troopers arrived to the home in the 3900 block of Bentwood Lane around 11:30 a.m. to investigate the crash, according to FHP spokesperson Patricia Shaw. An FHP trooper on scene said no one was in the home at the time of the crash, and the victim's next of kin has been notified. Michael White, an employee who works at the Secondhand Sandies thrift store next door to the house, witnessed the crash and immediately ran over to help. He said the driver ran into the house at full speed. The truck crossed between two cars in oncoming traffic before running through a ditch paralleling the road, busting through a fence surrounding the house and smashing into the house. "I'm from the military, so I've seen death unfortunately," White said. "I tried to help as best as I could; the driver was unfortunately too far beyond to be helped." The passenger was "in and out" before being rushed to the hospital, White said.

School bus driver dies after crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville; 2 children injured

March 6, 2024

Chicago, IL - A school bus driver died and two children were taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon, after the school bus they were on crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The crash took place near Grand Avenue in the northbound lanes in Streeterville, Chicago fire officials said. Two children were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with minor injuries in good condition, officials said. The driver suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the bus, Chicago police said. He later died at a hospital. He was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Johnson by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His exact cause of death was not immediately known.

Tractor-trailer driver died Monday after going off Countyline Road in Yates

March 5, 2024

Yates, N.Y. – A tractor-trailer driver went off the road and died Monday in Orleans County, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said today. Lebert Z. Cleveland, 59, of Lancaster, was southbound on Niagara-Orleans County Line Road at about 2:50 p.m. when he left the east shoulder of the roadway, causing some lawn damage and coming to rest in a front yard. Cleveland was pronounced deceased after being transported to Medina Memorial Hospital. Medina and Lyndonville firefighters both performed CPR on Cleveland, who was taken by ambulance, said Jeff Gifaldi, chief deputy for the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. There is no cause of death yet, but an in-vehicle camera shows the driver went unconscious prior to driving off the road, Gifaldi said.

No cause of death reported.

Victim identified in dead ly pickup truck crash in Waupaca County

March 5, 2024

Dayton, Wis. - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a rollover crash in Waupaca County late Sunday night. Waupaca County authorities have identified the victim as 18-year-old Dayton Tiegs of Waupaca. The sheriff’s office says it appears the truck was going east on Crystal Lake Rd. near East Rd. in Dayton township when the driver lost control. He was ejected when the pickup truck rolled over. The sheriff’s office was notified of the crash at 11:17 p.m. Deputies started lifesaving efforts but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Why he lost control is still under investigation.

GoFundMe Launched To Help Family Of Norwalk Woman Killed In Crash

March 5, 2024

Norwalk, CT — A GoFundMe campaign launched to support the families of Jolie Cierra Lubin and Samantha Pearl Birchard, two young women tragically killed in a Feb. 25 wrong-way crash in West Haven, has raised over $100,000 thus far. Lubin, a 23-year-old Trumbull resident, and Birchard, a 22-year-old Norwalk resident, were both passengers in a Nissan Altima that was struck head on by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 southbound, near Exit 42, around 1:30 a.m., according to state police. Both women and the driver of the Nissan, Husein Alili, 25, of Wolcott, were fatally injured in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Kyle Thomas Bulkley, 26, of New Haven, was also killed in the crash, according to state police. "We are devastated by the tragic loss of two beautiful young girls who were taken from us far too soon, hit by a wrong way driver on I-95 this past weekend," the GoFundMe description reads. "Samantha and Jolie brought joy and laughter into the lives of everyone they touched. Unfortunately their lives were cut short, leaving their families and communities heartbroken."

NYPD: Man, 69, died in crash on Staten Island; body found on beach, source says

March 4, 2024

Staten Island, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash where a pickup truck slammed into a retaining wall in Tottenville and a man thought to be the driver was found dead on the beach on Monday morning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The 69-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a vehicle that collided with a concrete barrier when police responded at about 6:36 a.m. to a call of a motor vehicle crash in the vicinity of Joline Avenue and Trisha Way. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The front of the black pickup truck, a Dodge Ram, ran into a retaining wall on Joline Avenue where it ends at the beach off of Hylan Boulevard, according to a source with knowledge of the preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. A 69-year-old man with signs of trauma was found dead on the beach at a distance from the crash site. He is believed to be the driver who was alone in the car, said the source. Police are looking into whether the man left the pickup and went down to the beach after the crash that occurred early in the morning. A witness placed the time around 3:30 a.m., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.



No cause of death reported.

Pickup truck crashes against tree killing 1 in Tamarac

March 4, 2024

Lauderhill, Fla. – One person died after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Sunday in Tamarac. The crash was near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 64 Avenue, according to Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Levy. Lauderhill firefighters and police officers responded and the cause of the crash was under investigation, according to Levy. Police officers covered the driver’s side of the pickup truck with a yellow tarp. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pickup truck crashes into nail salon, 1 dead

March 4, 2024

Ocala, Fla. - A man was killed and a business suffered major damage when a pickup truck crashed into a building in Marion County on Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 64-year-old man wrecked his pickup truck into a nail salon around 8:45 a.m. He was driving on Southeast 58th Avenue near Larch Road when he veered off the road and into the building. The driver died from his injuries at the hospital.

Steve Harney, founder of Keeping Current Matters, has died

March 7, 2024

Richmond, VA - Steve Harney, founder of Keeping Current Matters and a force in real estate for four decades, died suddenly on Sunday, March 4, at age 68. Harney was a sought-after speaker at real estate events, including hundreds of company events, the annual National Association of Realtors conference and other major service providers to the housing industry. Harney was quoted in dozens of major news publications, including appearing on Fox Business News during the height of the great financial crisis.



No cause of death reported.

Man found deceased in Ellenville after possible medical incident, police say

March 7, 2024

Ellenville, NY - State police say a man found deceased in an apartment in Ellenville appears to have suffered a medical emergency. Law enforcement and EMS were seen at the multifamily building at 268 Canal St. Thursday morning for hours. People in the area reached out to News 12 with images of police outside of the house and a white sheet covering the lower part of the front door. Neighbors say the man lived in the apartment and that they told police he kept to himself. State police have not identified the deceased or released his age. It’s not clear how they were called to the home. Authorities say the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Man dies from heart attack on Lookout Pass

March 11, 2024

Mullan, Idaho — The man who died at the top of Lookout Pass last week suffered a heart attack, Lookout Pass confirmed. On March 7, the man had a heart attack while riding up the Timberwolf Chairlift, Matt Sawyer, the marketing director for Lookout Pass, said. The lift operator saw the man slumped over in the seat, thinking he had fallen asleep. Sawyer said the operator stopped the char at the unloading point and checked on the man who was not responding. Ski Patrol immediately responded and removed the man from the seat and onto the ground, where he was given CPR and hooked up to an AED. The man was administered a shock three times and failed to respond.

No age reported.

Francis Edward Merrigan, 59

March 10, 2024

Madison, New Jersey - Francis Edward Merrigan, a longtime Basking Ridge resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 59.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Jon Michnovicz, 70

March 10, 2024

Dr. Jon Joseph Michnovicz, born on November 9, 1953, passed away in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, February 29, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

James D. Kemerer, 63

March 10, 2024

James D. Kemerer, 63, of Latrobe [PA], passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 02, 2024. While his main passion was cooking, he was also an active member in the local cub scouts with his son and enjoyed to hunt, fish & golf.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Ann Newcity, 58

March 10, 2024

Pembroke, Georgia - Mrs. Melissa Ann Newcity, age 58, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Ray Moreno Guerrero, 32

March 9, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Michael Ray Moreno Guerrero passed on Tuesday January 30th, 2024 in San Dimas, Ca at the young age of 32. His passing was unexpected and his family is aching at their great loss. Michael was a loving, friendly, free-spirited person with a huge heart. His charismatic personality allowed him to strike up a conversation with anyone that crossed his path. Mike’s out-going personality was highlighted through his fitness career.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel I. Echevarria, 45

March 9, 2024

Hollister, CA - Daniel I. Echevarria passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2024. With the tragic loss of our dear father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend, our hearts can find comfort that he is resting with eternal peace. Daniel was gifted in his ability to design and construct almost anything. He had an eye for making things work, and the hardworking skills and talent to build them. He generously shared this gift with friends and family and always had fun in the process.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Gerard Brennan, 56

March 9, 2024

Cotati, CA - Unexpectedly at his home in Cotati, Calif. He was 56. Born and raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco. Graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. Member UFCW. Longtime employee of Andronico's (Park-and-Shop) Market.

No cause of death reported.

Edward "Eddie" B. Wilkes II, 40

March 9, 2024

Rome, NY - Edward "Eddie" B. Wilkes II, age 40, of Taberg, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2024, at Albany Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Michael Patterson, 55

March 9, 2024

Chadwicks, New York- Shawn Michael Patterson was called by his Lord on March 5th after a very brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Lena Ann Lynch, 56

March 9, 2024

Lena Ann Lynch, 56, of Toledo, OH, went to be with our Lord suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at home. After graduating Bedford High School in 1985, Lena worked in car manufacturing (Jeep), pharmaceutical sales, and eventually went on to drive big rigs and transporters.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Oswin Jr., 36

March 9, 2024

Middletown, New Jersey - Thomas John Oswin Jr, 36, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lawrence T. Rowland, 58

March 9, 2024

Willoughby, Ohio - Lawrence T. Rowland (Larry), age 58, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Nathan Greggory Street, 38

March 9, 2024

Piqua, Ohio - Nathan Greggory Street passed away suddenly on the morning of Tuesday, March 5th, 2024. The shock of his sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of family and friends who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

John "Bubba" Lowe, 46

March 8, 2024

Antioch, CA - John "Bubba" Lowe, age 46. In this devastating time of loss the Lowe Family is asking for anyone who knows and loves Bubba Lowe to help in anyway to soften the financial burden of resting Bubba in peace. We appreciate any donation large or small. Thank you.

No cause of death reported.

Fred Burns IV, 56

March 8, 2024

Lakeport, CA - Fred Burns IV, age 56, passed away, unexpectedly February 9, 2024 in Lakeport, Ca. Growing up in the Napa Valley, he enjoyed hanging out with the neighborhood kids riding bikes, motorcycles, watching t.v., racing cars, camping with family, however, his all-time favorite was fishing and hanging out with his younger brother, Scott.

No cause of death reported.

Natalie Jessie Dodd, 31

March 8, 2024

Grass Valley, CA - Natalie Jessie Dodd passed away on March 4, 2024, at the age of 31. She participated in youth activities at Calvary Bible Church, and later attended Twin Cities Church, where she made her public profession of faith by being baptized.

No cause of death reported.

Lyle Christopher Cavin III, 56

March 8, 2024

Palm Springs, CA - Lyle Christopher Cavin III, passed away unexpectedly on March 4th, 2024 aged 56 years. A lover of the outdoors, Lyle enjoyed the desert and mountains that surrounded him, where he would spend time hiking and camping. His artistic creativity was channeled through his interest in painting rocks and leaving them on the various trails he hiked along for others to enjoy. Lyle was an avid reader and a military history buff.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Michael Broadhurst, 28

March 8, 2024

Tracy, CA - Joseph Michael Broadhurst passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 28 years old. The road home wasn't a straight one. Joe lived in 12 different states. He spent his early years in several areas along the East Coast, as a teenager he moved to Arizona, Washington and then settled in California. Through the many years of moving around, Joe created lifelong friendships all across the United States. His passion for travel continued as the years went on, experiencing new places, new people and definitely new food!

No cause of death reported.

Robert Crossman, 64

March 8, 2024

Berkeley, CA - Robert Edward Crossman, 64. Craftsman. Artist. Beloved husband and father. Rob began working as a carpenter at 18, and became a talented cabinet maker, working for local contractors Zanderbilt and Bashland Builders. His meticulous nature and eye for detail made him the go to guy for tricky high end projects, but his true craft shone through in the custom wooden items he created for his loved ones. Rob passed away suddenly at his workshop in Emeryville on February 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Richard Hunter, 59

March 8, 2024

Vacaville, CA - Douglas Richard Hunter, 59, of Vacaville, CA, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Monday, February 19, 2024. He was incredibly kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. He is incredibly loved and missed very much by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Valyrie A. Rhodes, 65

March 8, 2024

Ilion, New York - Ms. Valyrie A. Rhodes, AKA Rita Hayworth, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2024, in the privacy and comfort of her home.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Marie Pineda Herrera, 44

March 8, 2024

Ann Marie Pineda Herrera, affectionately known as Anna, passed away peacefully due to natural causes on March 6, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 44. Born on April 20, 1979, in San Marcos, Texas, Anna was a beacon of joy and selflessness, touching the lives of everyone she encountered with her loving and courageous spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Herrera “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Some of you have heard the news that our great friend Anna Herrera has passed away. We are devastated...We are still in shock, a truly unique and beautiful woman has left this realm."

https://www.facebook.com/TejanoWeekend

Wesley Drew Bassett, 39

March 7, 2024

Wesley Drew Bassett, 39, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 33

March 7, 2024

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 33, of Moreno Valley, CA, was born July 11, 1990, and passed February 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Manfred F. Oles, 69

March 7, 2024

Mr. Manfred F. Oles, 69, of Utica [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Richard J. Keating, 56

March 7, 2024

Richard Joseph Keating, Jr., of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away suddenly after a short illness. He was 56 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Mark Rubald, 66

March 6, 2024

Carson City, NV - Timothy “Tim” Mark Rubald passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at his home in Carson City, Nevada. He was 66.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly D. Snyder, 67

March 6, 2024

Mr. Kelly D. Snyder, 67, of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Israel J. Labreda, 49

March 6, 2024

Israel J. Labreda, born August 23, 1974 in Chicago, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2024 at the age of 49.



No cause of death reported.

Labreda was "vaccinated." His Facebook "vaccination" profile picture in Spanish:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4381280978576714&set=ecnf.100000845652399

Sarah Taylor Eden, 59

March 6, 2024

Vashon, WA - Last year, after feeling very low-energy since mid-November, Sarah flew to Calgary to see her doctor, thinking she probably just needed some medication adjusted. In increasing pain, she was admitted to the hospital where she spent three weeks before receiving a diagnosis of anaplastic pancreatic cancer, a rare aggressive form. With no hope of speedy treatment in Calgary, she returned to her Vashon home. The next day, she was admitted to the University of Washington Medical Center where her increasing pain was eventually stabilized, and she received a round of chemotherapy. She was grateful then to have two good weeks at the cabin with Jim, Alison, and friends who stopped by. She was in her happy place and safe haven. When it was clear that chemotherapy was not stopping the rapid spread of the cancer, Sarah was admitted to UWMC for the last week of her life.

Kendra C. McHenry (Newman), 32

March 5, 2024

Canton, New York - Kendra C. McHenry (Newman), age 32, formerly of Canton, NY, died unexpectedly in Palm Desert, California, February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Andres Hernandez, 23

March 5, 2024

Walnut Creek, CA - Andres was kind, sweet, caring, giving, and made friends everywhere he went. Although he lived a short life, he was able to touch so many people with his love and kindness. Andres, we love you and miss you. We will keep you in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Athanasios "Tom" Moulas, 56

March 5, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Athanasios "Tom" Moulas, born April 1, 1967, fell asleep with the Lord in his home in San Francisco at the age of 56. Tom Moulas has passed away suddenly. He was confirmed dead on Monday night, March 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jennie Gordon, 49

March 5, 2024

Santa Rosa, CA -- Jennie Gordon passed away in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. She was two months short of her 50th birthday. Her passing was a personal tragedy for a lot of people, both friends and family. She will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Stanford Richardson, 51

March 5, 2024

Angela Stanford Richardson, a resident of Jackson, Louisiana, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 2, 2024 after a courageous 15-month battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

Eric Anthony Grounds, 45

March 4, 2024

Pittsburg, CA - Eric Anthony Grounds, loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, passed away unexpectedly at 45 years of age. Native to California, he loved fishing the Delta, camping with his family at Pinecrest Lake, boating on Lake Oroville, California, and the weekend trips to Monterey Bay. Eric was a skilled carpenter who will be remembered for his laugh, long stories, and love for trees.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany Marie Klucz, 24

March 4, 2024

Lancaster, CA - Brittany Marie Klucz, born on February 22, 2000, in Lancaster, CA, passed away peacefully but suddenly in her sleep from natural causes on February 26, 2024, while visiting friends in Los Angeles just four days after her 24th birthday. Brittany has been a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 5 years. She graduated from the University of San Francisco with honors in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Since graduation, she worked as a behavioral case manager at Paradigm Treatment centers for teens and young adults and St Mary's Medical Center. While attending college, she worked for JCYC of San Francisco, first helping children in after-school programs, then later as a counselor, helping students prepare and plan for college.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Schriner Jr., 55

March 4, 2024

Blythe, CA - Mike was a hard worker. He was a wonderful father, son, brother and friend. He was always willing to open his heart to anyone in need. His death is a shock to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and will forever be remembered in our hearts. He will never be forgotten by the people who loved him and the memories we have.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 3:

David LaBonge, 62

March 3, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - David LaBonge passed away suddenly in his hometown of Fort Myers, Florida. Born in Los Angeles to Linda Schlesinger & Brian LaBonge. His early life was spent in Los Angeles, but an opportunity in real estate took him to Fort Myers. It was there he met his wife, Betty, and together welcomed a son, Elliott. He embraced fatherhood and was devoted to his son.

No cause of death reported.

Tyson Corey Silva, 44

March 3, 2024

Sacramento, CA - Tyson Corey Silva, born on July 6, 1975, in Sacramento, California, passed away on February 17, 2024, in Sacramento at the age of 48. Tyson, a self-employed individual, was a beloved figure in his community. He was known for lighting up every room he entered, leaving a lasting impact on all those he met. His vibrant personality and ability to bring joy to others will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Silva “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Today the father of my son died unexpectedly. Tyson Silva leaves behind his three children, cousin's, aunts and more. He will be missed, he was always the life of the party you we're always wondering what prank was around the corner.

Reported on March 2:

Gary Bishop, 69

March 2, 2024

Fresno, CA - Our dearly beloved Gary Bishop, has entered into rest unexpectedly January 12, 2024. He was 69 years old. Gary graduated Sierra Union High School in 1969. He went on to study constriction at Fresno City College and owned west coast construction for a period of time.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 27:

Craig P. Mullins, 52

February 27, 2024

Craig P. Mullins, a resident of New Braunfels [Texas], peacefully entered into eternity on Monday, February 12, 2024, in his hometown at the age of 52. Craig excelled in his role as a Senior Landman for EOG Resources, dedicating 23 years of his career to the company. Beyond his professional endeavors, he found solace and delight in the wonders of the outdoors, particularly in fishing, hunting, and boating. Renowned for his remarkable talent as a landscaping artist, he transformed outdoor spaces into captivating works of art.



No cause of death reported.

Mullins “died suddenly.” From one of his sister's Facebook:

Craig was a walking, talking, modern day miracle. After surviving a major stroke, endocarditis, sepsis, and life saving mitral valve surgery, I was in complete awe at the strength and tenacity that Craig had, and the divine intervention that saved his life. Craig was a walking, talking, modern day miracle.

From a friend's Facebook page:

Oh noooo!!! I’ve been communicating with him during the months after his recent stroke. He was looking and feeling better and better.

https://www.facebook.com/SWEATHOGGS

Reported on February 26:

Alyssa Nicole Thompson, 36

February 26, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Alyssa Nicole Thompson shares her peaceful passing in her sleep at home on Thursday, Feb 22, 2024. Alyssa was 36 years old and resided in San Marcos, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 23:

Priscilla Garcia Maldonado, 47

February 23, 2024

Priscilla Garcia Maldonado [left] passed away on February 20, 2024, at the age of 47, in San Marcos, Texas. She leaves behind her parents, her husband, four children, six grandchildren and five living siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Another one of Maldonado’s sisters passed away a week later in a car crash. They had a double funeral. There were 7 siblings, now 5 remaining.

From Facebook:

Sandy Silva: Noooo!!!



Francisco Zamora: I'm in shock. I'm very sorry for ur loss. My condolences go out to u all. 🙏🙏



Tony Garcia: Can’t believe this and my deepest condolences to all the family.



Irene Flores: Omg I'm so sorry I loved her so much my condolences



https://www.facebook.com/marthasolwright

Alex Vidal Guajardo, 52

February 23, 2024

Alex Vidal Guajardo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the age of 52 years, in San Antonio, Texas. Alex has worked for Cemex-Western Railroad Company for the last 17 years as a mechanical crew leader. He was a avid bike rider and loved his Harley. Alex was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Guajardo "died suddenly." According to his sister, he had a massive heart attack :

https://www.facebook.com/gracie.v.guajardo

Reported on February 22:

James Edward Parker, 43

February 22, 2024

James Parker born May 8,1980, of New Braunfels, Texas, succumbed to his battle with cancer on Sunday February 18, 2024. He worked as an underwater welder, worked on oil rigs/oil fields, construction. Most recently he worked for Zachary Construction as a diesel mechanic/welder.

Parker "died suddenly." According to one of his brothers, it was less than a yearlong battle:

https://www.facebook.com/blaine.parker.169

Reported on February 21:

Debra Janet Dyer Talbert, 70

February 21, 2024

Debra Janet Dyer Talbert was born in Douglas, Georgia on January 8, 1954. She unexpectedly passed away on February 8, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, at the young age of 70, leaving behind her beautiful legacy of love.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 20:

Eliana Juliette Snow, stillborn

February 20, 2024

Our dear baby girl, born sleeping Feb 12th, 2024, of Schertz, Texas, may have only been with us for a short time, but the impact she had on our lives was profound and immeasurable. Our little angel may not have had the chance to fully experience life outside the womb, but she touched our hearts in a way that will never be forgotten. We will always remember her, love her, and hold her close in our memories. Rest in peace, sweet baby, knowing that you are loved beyond measure.

Reported on February 17:

Grace De La Cruz Cowey, 59

February 17, 2024

Grace De La Cruz Cowey was born March 21, 1964, in San Antonio, Texas. On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, she lost her yearlong battle with Leukemia. Grace loved animals and the zoo, she served for a short time as a docent at the San Antonio Zoo. Grace loved to crochet, and she made lots of blankets in her spare time. Grace collected Christmas nutcrackers and adored seeing the Christmas lights. Grace loved her work at X-Technologies. She was a Senior Assembly Technician, her skill and attention to detail was unmatched by anyone.



Reported on February 13:

Jeffrey Rene Robles, 43

February 13, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Jeffrey Rene Robles, 43, entered the arms of our Lord on February 9, 2024. He was born January 28, 1981, in San Antonio, Texas. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, the sudden passing of Jeffrey is felt deeply by those who were blessed enough to know him. He is survived by his parents and his sister.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 10:

Santiago Delfino Silvas, 1 day

February 10, 2024

San Marcos, Texas - Santiago Delfino Silvas, January 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 8:

Carlos Romero, 58

February 8, 2024

Carlos Romero, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully to go rest in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on January 27, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Austin, Texas, on June 9, 1965, to Jose and Maria Romero, he was the youngest sibling. He was a man of faith who loved the Lord and treasured Scripture in his heart. In everything, he would always say, Thank you, Jesus. He had a huge heart for helping others and did so much for many people.

No cause of death reported.

Romero “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Family and friends as many of y’all have heard Carlos Romero has been diagnosed with cancer. We know that during these times medical bills can add up and we are trying to raise money to help alleviate some of these expenses. We would like to help him during this tough time.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/carlos-romero-medical-expenses

Note: The GoFundMe was created on January 24 and Romero died three days later.

Reported on February 5:

Edgar Emmanuel Aguirre, 8 days

February 5, 2024

Edgar Emmanuel Aguirre passed away on February 1, 2024. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 24, 2024, to Edgar Aguirre and Veronica Gonzalez.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 2:

Abraham Moreno-Zavala, 31

February 2, 2024

Abraham Moreno-Zavala passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2024 in San Antonio, Tx. He worked many years at Cavco and in recent years became a dedicated worker in the construction field. AB was a passionate athlete and enthusiast who had a love for soccer and The Texas Rangers. He adored spending time with family and was a truly kind hearted and loving person who would help out anyone in need.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 24:

Christina Leigh Harris, 40

January 24, 2024

Christina Leigh Harris, age 40, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. Christina was born in Kerrville, Texas.



No cause of death reported.

From Harris’ Facebook posts leading up to her death:

August 29, 2022: So this is really hard for me to say but I’ve been in the hospital now for a week and lo and behold my body is rejecting my kidney I am super upset and lost for words! I could really use any support or prayer out there from anybody because I don’t know what’s going to happen￼.

https://www.facebook.com/christina.harris.3388

February 19, 2023: OK, so eventually I have got to get it through my head that I’m not invincible! I’m not good at this I don’t like sharing much of my personal life on Facebook, but I could really use some support and prayers right now from everyone! My pancreas and my kidney have stopped working, so I am once again on dialysis, and I am so lost and so tired and a little scared honestly!

https://www.facebook.com/christina.harris.3388

Reported on November 28:

Andrew Renee Robles, 30

November 28, 2023

Andrew Renee Robles, 30, of Houston, Texas and passed away at his home on November 18, 2023. Andrew loved to make everyone smile, he had a great sense of humor and was always making jokes. His smile would light up the room and his heart was big. He made sure to always look good when he went out. Andrew was also a talented tattoo artist; he could draw just about anything. His portraits came out beautiful.



No cause of death reported.

