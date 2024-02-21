UNITED STATES

Beloved NPR ‘Morning Edition’ host Bob Edwards dies at 76

February 12, 2024

Bob Edwards, who led NPR ’s Morning Edition for two and a half decades, has died at 76 years old, NPR confirmed Monday morning. The newscaster’s voice narrated the morning rundown for millions of Americans between 1979 and his retirement from the show in 2004, sharing the news with generations of Americans. In a statement, NPR’s CEO John Lansing added, “As an NPR listener myself, I will always remember Bob Edwards’ deep warm baritone and the confident ease of his delivery.”

No cause of death reported.

From Wikipedia:

[Edwards’] cause of death was reported to be from metastatic bladder cancer and heart failure.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Edwards

Discovery reality TV star Taytian 'Nugget' Diaz has died

February 18, 2024

The stars of Discovery+'s Pig Royalty are mourning the loss of Taytian "The Nugget" Diaz, one of the young stars featured on the reality series. The child was cousin to Michelle Balero's daughters, McKayla, McKenzie, and McCall, all three champions with hopes that Nugget, who was age 11 in Pig Royalty Season 1, would be the next. The Rihn family, who are also featured on Pig Royalty , announced Diaz's passing on social media, penning a touching tribute to the late reality star. A service for Diaz will be held on Friday, Feb 23, in Helotes, Texas. No cause of death has been reported yet.

Stuntman turned serial record breaker Ron Sarchian dies aged 59 after cancer battle

February 13, 2024

Prolific record breaker Ron Sarchian has died following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Guinness World Records is saddened to learn. The American actor and former Hollywood stuntman tragically passed away on 6 February. He was 59. He started breaking Guinness World Records titles in 2004 and was so good at it he became known as “World Record Ron”. Ron proudly stated in his Instagram bio that he’d broken records 53 times. And at the time of his death, he had 30 active record titles, including the most pencils snapped in one minute (110), the most wooden rulers snapped with a karate chop in one minute (144) and the most eggs crushed with a punch in one minute (334). He began working as a stunt performer in 1992, standing in for famous faces in dangerous scenes in movies like Dante’s Peak and Bedazzled and TV shows including Glee and Star Trek: Enterprise. Ron was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2022.

Snoop Dogg’s brother, Bing Worthington, dead at 44

February 16, 2024

Snoop Dogg’s brother, Bing Worthington, has died at age 44. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the “Gin and Juice” rapper posted a series of Instagram tributes to Worthington on Friday, captioning a picture of them in a dressing room, “@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms.” Worthington was Snoop’s half-brother on his mom’s side and worked professionally with the rapper as a roadie before becoming his tour manager.

No cause of death reported.

A correction from our report last month:

Alec Musser, 50, revealed to have died by suicide, medical examiner rules

January 16, 2024

Alec Musser's cause of death has been determined three days after he was found dead by his fiancée Paige Press. The late actor – who previously starred in All My Children and Grown Ups, among others – died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office revealed on Tuesday.

Bob Marley and The Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey passes away 3 days after fellow band member’s death

February 13, 2024

While once playing for Reggae legends like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, guitarist Donald Kinsey seemed to encompass the blues throughout his time on stage. The guitarist even found himself part of the Wailers Band which was formed after Marley’s death in 1981. Although having a prosperous career in music, on February 6, 2024, news broke that the musician sadly passed away at 70 years old. The news came the same day that would mark Marley’s 79th birthday. Born in Gary, Indiana, in 1953, Kinsey found himself in the company of blues greatness as his father was the Big Daddy Kinsey.

No cause of death reported.

Jack White pays tribute to Dexter Romweber: “He was rock n’ roll inside and out”

February 19, 2024

Jack White has paid tribute to Dexter Romweber of Flat Duo Jets, describing him as a man who was “rock n’ roll inside and out”. Romweber’s death at 57 years old was announced by his family on Facebook yesterday, who stated that he passed away at his home on February 16. They said they “believed he died of natural causes”, although a medical examination is still pending. “We will have more to say soon, but ask for privacy at this time,” the family continued.

No cause of death reported.

David Dinsmore death , trombonist of Judge Roughneck, passed away unexpectedly

February 13, 2024

Denver, CO - David Dinsmore, the trombonist of Judge Roughneck, has passed away unexpectedly. Official reports confirm the unexpected nature of his passing, and the precise cause of death has not yet been disclosed.



No age or cause of death reported.

Dinsmore “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is with the greatest sadness that I have to announce the passing of David Michael Dinsmore on February 10th, 2024. His sudden passing is a massive shock to his family and friends, and this loss has left a large void in our lives.

http://tinyurl.com/spudvbsb

Clare Marie Aldern, 41

February 15, 2024

Arcata, CA - Clare Francis Marie Alder (Petersen) was born at St. Mary's Hospital on July 15, 1983, in Reno, Nevada and passed from this world on February 8, 2024, in Arcata. As a child, Clare grew up in the dressing rooms where her mom performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. She met people like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, and the Temptations. Once she was old enough, Clare took to the stage herself in keeping with the family legacy. She had a love for music of all kinds but loved to sing opera most. Clare brought her own finesse to her art, delivering operatic scores in Latin, German, French, and Italian, (and of course English). In 2011, Clare bravely took the stage on the TV show America's Got Talent and completely floored the audience. The camera loved her, and she made it to the top three under the stage name Lys Agnes. Clare emanated beauty in this world and showed incredible strength even though parts of this life were unkind to her.

No cause of death reported.

Local Blues legend Suki Blakely life celebrated

February 18, 2024

Topeka, Kan. - A tribute for local blues legend Suki Blakely was hosted at Terry’s Bar and Grill on Feb. 18. Beloved Topeka Blues Society President Suki Blakely passed away in late Nov. 2023 after battling cancer. Suki operated Uncles Bo’s in downtown Topeka for many years along with helping launch the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival.

Pioneering MC/DJ Eddie Cheba Has Died

February 13, 2024

Eddie Cheba, one of Hip-Hop's earliest rapping DJ's has died. Cheba had been experiencing some health issues, suffering a series of strokes last year. Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons stressed his importance in an IG post last year. "The absolute facts are as follows: if you couldn’t get DJ Hollywood, you got Cheba," he posted.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gullett, Big Red Machine hurler, dies at age 73

February 14, 2024

Goodyear, Ariz. – One of the young phenom pitchers of the 1970s during the Reds decade of championships, Don Gullett, died on Wednesday at the age of 73. The cause of death was not immediately known. Overall, Gullett pitched in six League Championship Series and four World Series. He won three straight World Series titles with the Reds (1975-76) and Yankees, going 14-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 22 starts in 1977. Gullett spent 16 seasons in the Reds' organization as a coach from 1990-2005 , including the last 13 years as a bullpen or pitching coach on the Major League staff.

San Francisco 49ers legend has tragically passed away

February 16, 2024

A former star player for the San Francisco 49ers has passed away at the age of 70. Fulton Kuykendall, who began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, has died this week following a battle with dementia. The Falcons confirmed as much in a statement via social media on Thursday night.

Tony Hutson, former Dallas Cowboys player, dead at 49

February 13, 2024

Dumas, Arkansas - Antonio "Tony" Hutson, former NFL offensive lineman, has died. He was 49. The news of Hutson's death was shared via an obituary on legacy.com, that was published on Friday. No official date of death or cause has been revealed. In 1996, he was signed to the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. However, his NFL career was briefly paused, as he was dropped when a benign tumor was found. In 1997, he was promoted to active on the team's roster.

No cause of death reported.

TikTok star Queenzzielocthevoice dead at 48

February 16, 2024

Teresa Smith - AKA, Queenzzielocthevoice, on TikTok - has died after a tough battle with cancer, TMZ has learned. Teresa's daughter Yolundria Rooks, tells us the viral star - famous covering Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' - that her mom passed away at home Wednesday in Stockton, CA, where we're told she was surrounded by family and loved ones. We're told Teresa had been dealing with ovarian cancer of late, and it had recently spread to her lungs. Yolundria says her mother didn't tell her family she had cancer till November 2023 when she was sick in the hospital, adding she had been in considerable pain since.

YouTuber Twomad dies suddenly aged 23

February 15, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - YouTube star Twomad, real name Muudea Sedik, has died at the age of 23. The creator was best known for making videos centred around gaming and community news. Twomad was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles by emergency services after a welfare check was requested, following days of silence from the 23-year-old. He had also missed several appointments in that time. Twomad was found dead on February 13, TMZ reports, with his cause of death being deferred. No foul play is suspected in his death.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 14:

Jay Alexander Rangel, 6

December 14, 2023

Jay Alexander Rangel, born June 8, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas, gained his angel wings on December 6, 2023. Jay was a very joyful child. He was always the first to invite and introduce new friends. He loved to make people laugh by acting silly and dancing. He enjoyed karate, playing baseball, basketball, and football, and was very proud of his team, Texas Elite, for winning the Pony World Series this year.

No cause of death reported.

Jay “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

When we got back from Louisiana (July 23, 2023) he started feeling fatigue and sick. There was a point where he had concerning nose bleeds (which he never had) this nose bleed happened for week straight. He always had bruises. We were seeing how very tired he was, any little thing made him so tired/sleepy. [His doctor] ordered blood work and they ran tests. She came back and that’s when she broke the news to us that Jay had leukemia.

https://www.facebook.com/natalie.garcia.9041

Death Of Spotsylvania 10-Year-Old Spreads Shock, Sadness: 'Old Man In Boy Body'

February 13, 2024

Fredericksburg, VA - Brian "Phoenix" Clark died unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 8, following a brief battle with leukemia, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe campaign.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Texas High School BASS Association identifies East Texas teen who died following fishing tournament

February 19, 2024

Winnsboro, Texas — Community members across East Texas are mourning the loss of a Winnsboro ISD student who suddenly passed away following a fishing tournament. The student has been identified as Winnsboro High School junior Kale Robinson, who was a beloved member in the fishing community. Robinson was part of the Texas High School BASS Association for three years before suddenly losing his life this weekend. According to Winnsboro ISD, Robinson reportedly suffered a fatal medical emergency following a fishing tournament weigh-in on Saturday.

No age or cause of death reported.

16-year-old Owasso student who died unexpectedly was laid to rest

February 16, 2024

Owasso, Okla. — An Owasso student, 16-year-old Dagny Benedict, who died unexpectedly last week was laid to rest on Thursday. Police are investigating her death. They say she got into a fight at school, went to the hospital, and was released, but was rushed back the next day before she passed away. Police don’t know if her death was related to the fight. They say they are waiting on the autopsy and toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office.

Wayne County Schools announces death of student

February 15, 2024

Wayne County, W.Va. - Wayne County Schools announced Thursday that the district is mourning the loss of one of its students. There is no word on the student’s identification or cause of death.

No age reported.

LAHS Principal Shares Condolences On Death Of Student

February 13, 2024

Los Alamos, New Mexico - Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Principal Renee Dunwoody shared the following letter today with students, parents and guardians: It is with great sadness that I inform you about a recent loss to our Hilltopper family. On Monday evening Raymon Maldonado, a Sophomore at LAHS, passed away unexpectedly. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially our students.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four college students “died suddenly”:

Former YouTube CEO's son found dead at UC Berkeley

February 17, 2024

Berkeley, CA - The 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was found dead at the University of California, Berkeley, on Tuesday, his grandmother said on Facebook. A student who lived at the Clark Kerr Campus — a student housing complex — was found unresponsive Tuesday at about 4:23 p.m. local time, UC Berkeley spokesperson Janet Gilmore said. The victim’s grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, confirmed his death and his identity in a Wednesday Facebook post. “My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension,” Esther Wojcicki said. The Berkeley Fire Department responded to the complex and notified the University of California Police Department that it was “attempting life-saving measures” on the student, Gilmore said. By the time campus police arrived, the BFD had pronounced him dead. Gilmore said there were no signs of foul play and that an investigation into the death was underway.

Link

UC Berkeley "strongly recommends" covid "vaccination" for all students:

https://uhs.berkeley.edu/requirements/covid19

Justin Nylander, 23

February 15, 2024

Bakersfield, CA - Justin loved God and his family and friends with his whole heart. Justin went to Stockdale High School and continued his education at Bakersfield College. Justin's favorite activities were learning, writing stories, and music. He loved playing the drums, video games, and basketball with his dad and the boys. Justin loved jamming to music with his sister in the car, talking to his mom, and being surrounded by nature's peacefulness.

No cause of death reported.

Think Nylander might’ve been jabbed?

L.A.’s young and healthy head to Bakersfield for COVID-19 vaccine

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-04-07/bakersfield-covid-19-vaccine-hunters-los-angeles

McDonalds locations offer free food to UCCS students

February 18, 2024

Colorado Springs, Colorado — Two McDonald's restaurants in Colorado Springs are offering free food to UCCS students in the wake a pair of tragedies this past week. Samuel Knopp, an arts major, and Celie Montgomery were killed in a shooting at dormitory on campus early Friday morning. The day prior, nursing student Mia Brown died from a medical emergency on campus. Brown worked at the McDonald's on Interquest Parkway. Purvi Naik is the co-owner of the franchise. She told News 5 Brown was an incredible employee.

No age or cause of death reported.

USSC’s “vaccination” mandate for all nursing programs:

https://catalog.uccs.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=19&poid=4992&hl=%22Nursing%22&returnto=search

Reported on February 5:

Jesus Alejandro Fernandez IV, 19

February 5, 2024

Jesus Alejandro Fernandez IV, affectionately known as Jesse to his friends and loved ones, was a beacon of joy and generosity whose laughter filled every room. On February 1, 2024, at the young age of 19, Jesse's journey on this earth came to an unexpected close in San Antonio, Texas. Jessie was a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio. There he was the Vice President of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: I have a friend who works in the ER when Jesse was brought in. He had a heart attack . They really tried hard to save him.

UTSA's "vaccination" policy:

Getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect your health and the health of your friends and loved ones. Even if you have already been vaccinated in the past, getting the most recent COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to remain safe and healthy as new variants emerge.

https://www.utsa.edu/ba-administration-operations/services/recovery-operations/covid-19.html

An airline pilot “died suddenly”:

Matt Kettler, 39

February 14, 2024

Friends of Matt, Melissa and the rest of the Kettler and Pittman families, please share this page with others who would like to support Melissa and the kids through this tragic time after Matt's sudden passing on February 12th. Funds raised will go directly to Melissa, Peyton and Adeline for their future.

No cause of death reported.

And this from his wife’s Facebook:

Loving father, devoted husband and dedicated airman Major Matthew Charles Kettler, 39, of Mason, Ohio, died on February 12th, 2024. He attended the United States Air Force Academy, bravely defending his nation in active duty from 2008 to 2020 and remaining active in the reserves until his passing. Matt was a skilled Air Force and United Airlines pilot with an extensive list of accolades.

http://tinyurl.com/4b5v8zce

The Air Force reserves mandated the “vaccine” by December 2, 2021 for all reservists:

http://tinyurl.com/bdh5a927

United Airlines also mandated the “vaccine” for all employees and are currently in litigation with the workers who failed to comply:

https://riskandinsurance.com/mandatory-covid-vaccine-for-workers-brings-united-airlines-to-court/

Four politicians “died suddenly”:

Former Congressman Tom Anderson passes, Anchorage mourns loss of respected leader

February 13, 2024

Some sad news: former [Alaska] Congressman Tom Anderson [57] has passed away. Anderson represented the people of northeast Anchorage from 2003 to 2007 and also hosted the "Tom Anderson Show" on KVNT Radio. His loved ones say he had been battling cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs dies unexpectedly at 68

February 15, 2024

Bridgeton, NJ — Terry Briggs, Bridgeton's mayor since 2015, died Wednesday, the city announced. Briggs, 68, was reelected to his third four-year term in the north St. Louis County municipality last April. A news release issued by the city said Briggs died unexpectedly but did not provide a cause of death.

Link

LaGrange Mayor Willie Edmondson has passed away

February 16, 2024

LaGrange, GA - LaGrange Mayor Willie Edmondson has passed away, the city of LaGrange has confirmed. Edmondson was the first Black mayor in the history of the City of LaGrange and took office on March 27, 2023. Edmondson had just turned 70 but had been sick recently, reportedly being hospitalized for at least the last week with an undisclosed medical condition.

No cause of death reported.

Cleveland “Baba” Peebles, former Mayor of Shubuta, has passed away

February 19, 2024

Shubuta, Miss. - Cleveland Peebles died on February 4th, 2024, at a hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. Peebles was a well-known figure in the Clarke County community, not only serving as Mayor of Shubuta but also as a Clark County supervisor and local business owner. Cleveland Wesley Peebles was 70 years of age at the time of his death.

No cause of death reported.

Three chefs “died suddenly”:

Legendary New York chef David Bouley dies from heart attack at home

February 13, 2024

Influential New York chef David Bouley has died at the age of 70.

Bouley was famous for transforming French nouvelle cuisine into a New American style, which went on to dominate the ‘80s high-end restaurants of Manhattan. His work continued to make waves in the decades to come. Bouley died from a heart attack on Monday at his home in Kent, Connecticut, his wife confirmed



Mexican chef Lauro Romero dies at 42

February 19, 2024

Lauro Romero, founder of the famed Mexican restaurant Clandestino in Portland, Oregon, died last Friday at age 42. In an Instagram post, Clandestino honored their late chef: "It is with heavy hearts that we are sharing the news of the passing of our dear, beloved Chef Lauro Romero. Lauro passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of Friday, February 16th....He was a true inspiration and a pioneer going on to not only make his mark on the Portland food scene, but also went as far as transforming what it looks like. Lauro led with quiet confidence, always sure of who he was, showing boundless creativity and an incomparable talent."

No cause of death reported.

Head chef of cocktail lounge passes away

February 13, 2024

A Buckeye Lake [Ohio] cocktail bar was temporarily closed yesterday following the death of its head chef, Justin Gottschalk [34] of Newark. According to a social media post from Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, where Gottschalk served as the head chef, the Newark, Ohio-based culinary professional passed away late last week.

No cause of death reported.

Fly fishing community mourns the loss of legendary angler Cathy Beck

February 12, 2024

The fly-fishing world lost legendary angler, photographer and traveler Cathy Beck, who passed away last week while hosting a trip at Argentina’s Lago Strobel (a.k.a. Jurassic Lake). Cathy and her husband, Barry, have been fixtures in the angling community for over three decades, and their photography has graced the covers of countless magazines. She was the first woman to appear on the cover of Fly Fisherman magazine in 1991. Beck was a master angler and considered a pioneer in fly fishing instruction.

No age or cause of death reported.

An acupuncturist “died suddenly”:

Karen Ruth Adams, 69

February 5, 2024

Karen Adams, the founder of Greenfield Community Acupuncture, passed away after a brief and unforeseen illness on January 21, 2024, in Bernardston, MA. She was born on February 20, 1954, in Rochester, NY. Karen was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Karen's growth game was strong and best captured in her work with trauma survivors. She dedicated her career to community acupuncture, providing compassionate care to those in need. Her work with Veterans, using acupuncture to promote healing, was a source of joy and grace for her.

No cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Luis Rodriguez, 30

January 30, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - On January 20, 2024, Javier, lovingly known as "Javi", entered into heaven the same way he lived, with courage, dignity, and love. Javi was 30 years old when he unexpectedly passed away onboard the USS Harry S. Truman in the South Atlantic Ocean surrounded by his shipmates. Enlisting in the Navy was one of his proudest moments. He was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman where he served as a Culinary Specialist until the day he went to be with the Lord. Funeral was at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma, Texas followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Elizabeth A. Vaccaro, 58

February 16, 2024

Elizabeth A. Vaccaro, 58, a resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on February 10, 2024, at Stamford Hospital after a short illness. Elizabeth worked as a chemical engineer at NRG Power Plant in Queens, NY, and Con Edison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.lustgarten.org in support of transforming pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.

No cause of death reported.

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton dies

February 18, 2024

Tchula, Miss. – The current police chief of the Town of Tchula has died. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said he received a call Sunday morning about the death of Chief Kenneth Hampton. According to Shivers, Hampton died at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo due to natural causes of what appeared to be a heart attack. Along with serving as the police chief for Tchula, Hampton previously served as the police chief of Yazoo City. Hampton was 54.

Kane deputy, 50, dies of heart attack

February 15, 2024

St. Charles Township, Illinois – Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Ruchaj, age 50, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Feb. 14, at his home in Sugar Grove, officials stated in a news release. Ruchaj had been with the sheriff’s office 27 years, since 1997. During his tenure, Ruchaj served on the patrol and warrant divisions and was the Community Resource Officer at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

From 2021:

Kane County Surpasses 70% COVID Vaccination Goal

July 1, 2021

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) announced today that the county has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of the adult population vaccinated against COVID-19 by the 4th of July. According to CDC figures, 71.9% of the Kane County population 18 years of age and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54.9% of the population 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated.

http://tinyurl.com/yc5tdydh

Retired detective who served in Port Chester for 25 years dies

February 13, 2024

Keith Dooley of Little River, South Carolina, who served as a detective with the Port Chester Police Department for 25 years, died on Monday, Feb. 5 at the age of 71, according to his obituary. Born in 1952, Dooley graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains in 1970 and joined the Air Force before eventually beginning a career in law enforcement with Port Chester Police. He remained with the department for 25 years and was recognized several times for his contributions, his obituary said.

No cause of death reported.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Longtime NFL reporter died on Saturday night

February 17, 2024

A longtime NFL writer and reporter tragically passed away on Saturday night. According to reports, longtime NFL writer Mark Lane, who is perhaps best known for his coverage of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, passed away. Tributes for Lane have been pouring in.

No age or cause of death reported.

Scott Richards, former WBRC anchor for more than 30 years, dies following ‘ sudden medical emergency’

February 15, 2024

Birmingham, AL - Scott Richards [74], a longtime former anchor at WBRC in Birmingham, died Wednesday following a “sudden medical emergency,” the station reported Thursday, citing Richards’ family. Richards was named best news anchor in Alabama nine times by the Associated Press. In the summer of 2020, he returned to broadcasting as a contributor for CBS 42 in Birmingham, where he wrote and researched for the segment “Inside This Week,” according to his bio on the station’s website.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Mike Romines, a dedicated firefighter/EMT, died at 61

February 16, 2024

The White Pine [TN] Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, Firefighter/EMT Mike Romines, who passed away at the age of 61. Romines dedicated 40 years of his life to emergency services, leaving behind a legacy of service and friendship. The news of Mike Romines’ passing has left the White Pine Fire Department and the broader community in a state of mourning. Romines’ death comes as a shock, as he had been battling an ongoing illness whose exact nature remains unclear.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Hoops Club creates scholarship honoring late basketball coach

February 16, 2024

Joseph Cordes [59, right] was Lynbrook [NY] basketball’s biggest supporter. He died unexpectedly on Jan. 17, and now the Hoops Club is honoring his memory the best way they know how — by starting a scholarship in his name.



No cause of death reported.

Blue Valley Southwest coach passes away following battle with West Nile Virus

February 16, 2024

Overland Park, Kan. - A Kansas City area boys basketball coach and staple community member has passed away following his battle with West Nile Virus. The Blue Valley Southwest Boys Basketball team took to social media on Friday, Feb. 16, to update the community with heavy hearts that Head Coach Dustin Leochner had passed away. According to Leochner’s Caring Bridge website created by his wife Therese, he had begun to experience cold or flu-like symptoms in early October. He was admitted to the Critical Care Unit at Olathe Medical Center four days later and was put into a medically-induced coma. As doctors continued tests to see what could have caused his difficulty breathing, Therese said Leochner was transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center. Finally, near the end of October, Leochner was diagnosed with West Nile Virus after a G-tube was inserted so he would no longer need sedation.



No age reported.

A homelessness activist “died suddenly”:

Upper Darby mourns loss of ‘real deal’ activist for veterans and the homeless

February 16, 2024

Upper Darby, PA - Upper Darby lost a voice for veterans and the homeless with the death of Brian Sharif Taylor on Feb. 7 at the age of 49 as he was helping others. Taylor, a 14-year Army veteran served at the Pentagon during the recovery following 9/11 and in both Iraq and at Guantanamo Bay, and carried his experiences towards helping other veterans and their families. In 2014, Taylor had to retire from the military after complications from an anthrax vaccine, which affected his heart. He went home and became a full-time father and husband. However, leaving the military was difficult and he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

No cause of death reported.

A podiatrist “died suddenly”:

John Ziomek, DPM, 69

February 15, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - In 1982, Dr. John Ziomek passed away unexpectedly in Long Beach. John opened up his podiatry practice in Arroyo Grande. At the Five Cities Foot Clinic, Dr. Ziomek served thousands of patients throughout SLO County. Dr. Ziomek also worked as a contractor in the State Prison system and in later years had attending privileges at over 20 nursing homes in California in addition to attending to patients at his office.

No cause of death reported.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Stephen Joseph Pontoski, 73

February 19, 2024

Stephen Joseph Pontoski, of Topeka, Kansas, died with family by his side on the evening of January 29, 2024. Stephen succumbed to a short illness while under the care of friends and colleagues at Topeka's Stormont Vail Hospital, where, during retirement, he volunteered his nursing expertise to patients until his death. He was 73. With his compassionate heart and capable hands, Stephen ultimately became head of hemodialysis nursing at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. After relocating to Kansas, he was one of few pediatric hospice nurses in the state.

No cause of death reported.

Sheree Antwinette Davis Lewis, 46

February 12, 2024

Warren, Ohio – Sheree Antwinette Davis Lewis, 46, of Bonnie Brae Avenue NE, Warren, departed this life Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9:50 a.m. at her residence, following a short illness. Sheree was a self-employed house inspector for 14 years. She also was an Activities Director for Ridge Crest Nursing Facility. She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1996 and Trumbull Career & Technical Center, receiving a Certification in Nursing. She enjoyed crafting, hiking, fishing and photography.

No cause of death reported.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Remembering Dr. Clint Harper

February 16, 2024

Monroe, La. - Dr. Clint Harper was a veterinarian with Cooper Veterinary Hospital in West Monroe, but he also was the vet for the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo for a decade. He unexpectedly passed away Saturday, February 10, but his legacy will live on through the countless animals and humans he helped. Dr. Clint Harper was 46 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Tarrant County Jail inmate who died at hospital experienced ‘medical emergency’: officials

February 16, 2024

The Tarrant County [Texas] Jail inmate who died after being taken to a hospital early Wednesday experienced a “medical emergency” in his cell, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause of Harold Kent Roberts’ death is still pending on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that Roberts experienced a medical emergency around midnight and collapsed in an elevator while on his way to the medical area for observation. Roberts, 63, was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth shortly before 1 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

From our researcher: This is the third inmate at Tarrant County Jail who “died suddenly” in less than 6 months.

Jail inmate dies after ‘medical emergency,’ Haralson County Sheriff says

February 14, 2024

Atlanta, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the death of an inmate at the Haralson County Detention Center. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Vinson Dowell died Feb. 12 after he “expressed breathing complications.” Life-saving measures were given to Dowell, but he died. The sheriff’s office said he “did not hold any inmate work duties, and there are no indications of suicidal tendencies.” The sheriff’s office said Dowell had been at the detention center since Jan. 16 for a probation violation.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate in Devils Lake dead after suffering medical emergency

February 14, 2024

Devils Lake, N.D. - A male inmate is dead after suffering a medical emergency in Devils Lake. According to officials, a male inmate in his thirties at the Lake Region Residential Reentry Center suffered a medical emergency at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 14. It’s unclear what caused the medical emergency, but the correctional center confirms that the inmate has died. The incident is being investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Investigations and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

No age or cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Bishop Peter Muhich served in the Rapid City Diocese since 2020

February 16, 2024

Rapid City, S.D. - The head of the West River Catholic diocese passed away after a battle with cancer. The diocese confirmed Saturday morning, that Bishop Peter M. Muhich had passed away in hospice care, after suffering from esophageal cancer for about a year. He had been in charge of the diocese since 2020. He posted on social media on Wednesday, that he was entering hospice care, since all treatments were exhausted.

No age reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Loss of esteemed CWRU Professor Mary Ann Horn mourned by local academic community

February 12, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio - Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is mourning the loss of Mary Ann Horn, a respected professor in the Department of Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and Statistics. Horn was known for her role in developing mathematical biology as a subdiscipline of applied mathematics in the US. She joined CWRU in July 2017 and was the department chair from 2017 to 2020. Prior to CWRU, Horn was the founding director of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Division of Mathematical Sciences and a professor at Vanderbilt University. She also managed the NSF's Mathematical Biology Program.

No age or cause of death reported.

CWRU’s “vaccination” policy:

While COVID vaccination is not required for most campus community members, individuals are strongly encouraged to remain up to date on their vaccines.

https://case.edu/studentlife/healthcounseling/health-services/covid-information

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Floyd Co. teacher leaves legacy of light

February 13, 2024

Grethel, Ky. - Vanessa Slone dedicated her life to teaching the next generation. The 48-year-old math teacher has been working in Floyd County for several years, most recently in a class at John M. Stumbo. Slone died suddenly Friday, sending her Mustang family into mourning.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Ma, 29

February 14, 2024

San Mateo, CA - Jean Ma, age of 29, passed away at the residence of San Mateo County, on Jan. 21, 2024. She was survived by her parents and sister. She was born in Chicago. After receiving her BA from San Jose State University and her California teaching credential, she became a dedicated and beloved elementary school teacher. Her lovely smile will always stay in the hearts of all people who know her.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

The driver is dead and 5 were injured after a vehicle crashed into Texas emergency room. Police say it was not intentional

February 14, 2023

A driver died and at least five people were hurt as a vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into an Austin, Texas, medical center emergency room, the facility’s chief medical officer said. “This investigation is in its early and preliminary stages, however there is no indication at this time that this was an intentional act, nor does it indicate that the driver suffered from a medical episode,” Austin Police Department spokesperson Ariel Crumes said in a Wednesday news conference. He identified the driver as 57-year-old Michelle Holloway. Holloway crashed her vehicle into the emergency room’s waiting area, and three adults and two juveniles were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, Crumes said. The driver was extricated and given CPR before dying at the scene, officials previously said. Police did not offer further details on what may have caused the crash and how fast the driver may have been traveling.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Police say they don’t have “indications” yet that this was a medical emergency. That she was in front of an emergency room and the car was left in drive with tires screeching (as heard in the video) and smoke billowing out from the tires, she was clearly incapacitated, even though there was “minimal” damage to the hospital.

The video:

https://x.com/immeme0/status/1757580010490151054?s=46&t=Gko8hP2TNbcAOVvXfG3jUw

Driver crashes due to medical emergency, dies at hospital

February 18, 2024

Ross County, Ohio — A Chillicothe man has died after suffering a medical emergency that caused him to crash his truck. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a pickup truck going north on Atlantis Road just after 6 p.m. on Saturday had gone off the road and hit a mailbox. Authorities said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Adamjon Jones had suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the truck. Jones was taken to the Adena Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No cause of death reported.

Tesla driver perishes after striking tree during medical emergency near Lafayette

February 16, 2024

In a tragic turn of events, a Tesla Model S driver lost her life after a severe crash near Lafayette on State Route 24. The California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa reported the incident, stating the crash occurred last February 14, at approximately 6:56 pm. The solo vehicle incident ended in the car leaving the road and colliding with a tree. The woman behind the wheel, traveling westbound near Pleasant Hill Road, reportedly suffered a critical medical emergency leading to the crash. Although the CHP and emergency crews responded promptly, the driver, an adult female, later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Details on the driver's identity have not been released pending next-of-kin notification. Authorities are looking into the accident and ruling out any vehicular malfunctions. According to the CHP Contra Costa's Facebook post, the driver's life-threatening condition caused her to lose control before the fatal tree impact.

No age or cause of death reported.

Update:

Lamorinda, CA — A woman who died in a solo-vehicle crash Wednesday near Lafayette was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as Janice Yu, 36, of Dublin.

https://patch.com/california/dublin/dublin-woman-36-dies-highway-24-crash

Wilmington man dies following medical emergency crash in elementary school parking lot

February 15, 2024

Wilmington, NC — Wilmington Police say a man has died following a crash just before noon on Wednesday. The incident took place along Forest Hills Drive and ended when a vehicle struck other vehicles in the parking lot of Forest Hills Global Elementary School. Donald Crater Jr., 56, was transported to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS but later died. Police say evidence indicates Crater suffered from a sudden medical problem which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and crash.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after minor crash, JSO says possible medical emergency to blame

February 14, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died early Wednesday morning following a minor crash that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said may have been caused by a medical emergency. Duval’s 18th traffic fatality happened at 3:20 a.m. when the man in his 40s failed to turn at an intersection. The man was driving through a trailer park when his black four-door sedan collided with a tree and a parked vehicle, JSO said. He was then transported by JFRD to a local hospital and pronounced dead. No other people were involved in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Smail, leader of Smail Auto Group in Hempfield, dies unexpectedly

February 19, 2024

Greensburg, PA - Mark Smail, a prominent Westmoreland County automotive sales executive whose family has been associated for half a century with selling cars, died Saturday after falling ill during a ride home from Seven Springs Mountain resort. He was 62. Smail, of Greensburg, was a passenger in the car. He was transported by first responders from Donegal Township to Independence Health Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant after he became unresponsive and the driver pulled over in the 1400 block of County Line Road and sought help, authorities said. Smail was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m., according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. An autopsy was performed Sunday morning, and the cause is pending. “There is nothing at all suspicious about the death,” Carson told TribLive.

Senator’s brother dies at 44

February 19, 2024

Derrick Anthony Singleton, the younger brother of [NJ] Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-Delran) passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning at age 44. “My brother and I shared many ups and downs during the course of our relationship,” Singleton said in a social media post. “No matter the distance or time apart, my little brother has always been a cherished part of my heart.”

No cause of death reported.

67-year-old skier dies after medical emergency at Snowbasin

February 18, 2024

Ogden, Utah — A man has died after a personal medical emergency while skiing at Snowbasin, resort officials stated. They said ski patrol responded to assist the 67-year-old man, who became unresponsive on Saturday. He was given emergency medical aid but ultimately died.

No cause of death reported.

Teutopolis man suffers fatal medical emergency

February 14, 2024

Teutopolis, IL-- On February 13, 2024 at approximately 12:40 pm, Rural Med EMS and Watson Fire Department responded to a residence on 1700th Street in rural Dieterich, Illinois, regarding an unresponsive male. The male was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois where he passed away at 2:34 pm. The male was identified as Randy Funneman, age 63, of Teutopolis, Illinois. Preliminary investigation indicated Randy Funneman suffered a medical emergency and then fell to the ground. The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.

Dana Lynn Smith, 49

February 19, 2024

Jerseyville, Illinois - Dana Lynn Smith, 49, of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Jersey Community Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Soto, 41

February 19, 2024

Alma, GA - Maria Soto, age 41, of Alma, passed away February 16, 2024 at Chandler Hospital in Savannah after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tina M. Burrington, 52

February 19, 2024

Tina M. Burrington, age 52, of rural Argyle, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Mark Reiher, 39

February 19, 2024

Adam Mark Reiher, 39, of Cedar Falls died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Throughout childhood and adolescence, he was a talented baseball and basketball player. As much as he enjoyed baseball and basketball, Adam found his true passion when he discovered the game of golf. After college, Adam moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was an assistant golf professional at the prestigious Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale. In recent years, he moved back to Iowa because debilitating back pain led to two spinal fusion surgeries and unfortunately ended his golf career, but being in Iowa, he was able to spend a lot more time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Tyrone Stovall, 69

February 19, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Scott M. Moran, 64

February 19, 2024

St Marys, OH - Scott M. Moran, 64, of Saint Marys, died suddenly on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Mark W. Smith, 74

February 19, 2024

Mark W. Smith, 74, of Hallstead, PA, died on Saturday, February 17, 2024, after a short illness. Mark was a Vietnam Veteran serving on the USS Mispillion and the USS Ranier.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Edward Margetson, 58

February 19, 2024

Scott Edward Margetson, age 58, of Holland, Michigan, was called home to heaven unexpectedly after a short illness which he fought to the last breath with his family by his side Sunday, February 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas J. Maloney, 56

February 18, 2024

Thomas J. Maloney, 56, of Woodstock, CT, formerly of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 15th at home. Tom also enjoyed boxing at Exchange Street Gym and at Ionic Boys Club, rugby, scuba diving, playing bagpipes and traveling.

No cause of death reported.

Jerry Lee Beatty, 56

February 18, 2024

Greenfield, Ohio - Jerry Lee Beatty, 56, of Greenfield, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Angelo ‘Bubba’ Santore, 38

February 16, 2024

Scranton, PA - Angelo “Bubba” Santore, 38, of Taylor, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, Feb. 12. He was a 2004 graduate of Scranton High School and worked as a carpenter for Peoples Security Banks. He was a member of the Victor Alfieri Society and had, for many years, been a track and field coach for the Special Olympics, a cause very close to his heart.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremiah Hurd, 52

February 16, 2024

Jeremiah (Jeremy) T. Hurd, 52, died unexpectedly at his home in Utica, New York, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Jeremy was an outstanding high school and college athlete known for his very impressive football career as a running back. Playing for the New Hartford Spartans, he was a member of the team that won three Section III Championships and was honored with the Coca-Cola Junior Heisman Award. He went on to share the Upstate Player of the Year Award with Dorsey Leven.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne Ritchie, 61

February 16, 2024

Suzanne Ritchie, 61, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on 1/28/24 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Robert J. Herman, 72

February 16, 2024

Youngstown, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 19, 2024, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Robert J. Herman, 72, of Youngstown, who passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after a short illness. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Sullivan, 68

February 16, 2024

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Paul E. Sullivan passed away February 13, 2024, after a short illness. He was 68 years old. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Lee Simzer, 41

February 16, 2024

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Adam Lee Simzer, 41, of Canaseraga, NY, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Adam was a natural craftsman, outdoorsman, survivalist and fisherman. He attended college with a major and a passion for Geology. He served four years as a Weapons Engineer and Hand To Hand Combat Instructor in the United States Marine Corps and gained a medal in Marksmanship.

No cause of death reported.

Duane Rumpca, 67

February 16, 2024

Duane "Dewey" Francis Rumpca of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away on February 10th, 2024, after a short illness. Duane graduated from Webster High School and joined the Coast Guard in the 1970s and proudly served for twenty years, retiring as a Lt. Commander. Duane retired from freighter piloting in 2020 as a Captain. Duane traveled frequently between Cheboygan, MI, and Webster, SD, to spend time with his family, and had plans to permanently move back home later this year.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Maria Amparano, 63

February 15, 2024

Fresno, CA - She went to be with her lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Her passing was very sudden and unexpected, but the Lord called his angel home.

No cause of death reported.

Gustavo Silva Jr., 47

February 15, 2024

Holtville, CA - It is with great sadness to announce that Gustavo Silva Jr., aged 47, passed away on January 22, 2024. It is with a heavy heart that I am having to make this on behalf of my Brother Gustavo Silva Jr. (Tavo) who we lost tragically and unexpectedly on Monday January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shelly Ann Dies, 50

February 15, 2024

Portland, Michigan - Shelly Ann Dies, 50, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2024. She spent several years involved in the school system as a ParaPro for children with special needs in addition to working in the Latch Key program.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas J. (Tom) Gaffney, 58

February 15, 2024

Thomas J. (Tom) Gaffney, 58, a Hanford [CA] resident passed unexpectedly on Monday, February 5, 2024. Tom was a Navy veteran who served from 1984 to 1995. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked for PepsiCo in Salt Lake City, Utah, for 2 years. He moved to the Central Valley and worked for the J.G. Boswell Company and lived in Hanford from September 1997 till his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Ray Sedeño "Albeezo," 50

February 15, 2024

Age 50, of Santa Rosa, California, passed away suddenly on January 30th, 2024 He was born on May 9th, 1973 in San Bernardino California. Albert grew up in Sonoma County during his younger years he enjoyed swimming in the Russian River, playing football, the trumpet, break dancing being artistic, and boxing. He was never bored, and always found excitement in everything he did. Laughter followed him wherever he went.

No cause of death reported.

Martin P. O'Sullivan, 57

February 15, 2024

Formerly Sligo/Dublin, Ireland. Passed away suddenly on February 4th, 2024 in Lake Worth, Florida, at just 57 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Daniel McClure, 52

February 15, 2024

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Christopher D. McClure, 52, after a short battle with cancer passed away on January 30, 2024, at Renown Hospital surrounded by his family and friends.

Larry William Thomas, 66

February 15, 2024

Our beloved father, Larry William Thomas, Sr., 66, died unexpectedly on February 11, 2024, in Ogden, Utah.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Turner, 32

February 14, 2024

Hayword, CA - BJ Turner, born on August 31, 1992, in Hayward, CA, recently passed away. He attended Anderson Heights, John Muir Middle School, and San Leandro High School. BJ Turner worked for In-N-Out Burger, Benihana, and various local restaurants.

No cause of death reported.

Luis Ruben "Louie" Espinoza Jr., 52

February 14, 2024

Calexico, CA - Luis Ruben "Louie" Espinoza Jr., 52, unexpectedly passed away on February 5, 2024, at his home in Calexico, CA, with his mother, Georgia, by his side. He was a jovial man and a witty conversationalist; one could be ensured laughter in his company. His pastimes included gardening and refurbishing vintage items. He spent the last few years caring for his mother in their long-time family home in Calexico.

No cause of death reported.

Edmundo V. Urias, 49

February 14, 2024

El Centro, CA - Our beloved brother, son, father, and friend, Edmundo V. Urias, 49, of El Centro, has left us unexpectedly due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Lainie Knudsen, 31

February 14, 2024

San Jose, CA - With great sadness, we announce the untimely passing of Lainie Knudsen on January 29, 2024 at the age of 31 in San Luis Obispo. Lainie was born in San Jose, graduated from Los Gatos High School before completing her advanced education in 2015 with a BA at Chico State University with Majors in Journalism and Public Relations and a Minor in Marketing. Lainie loved being around people and excelled in social settings; as a result she loved working her bartending and server jobs at numerous high-end establishments in San Diego and Washington DC. She also served as a Marketing Coordinator at several firms, most recently at Lionswear in San Diego.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Cloward, 41

February 14, 2024

Tuolumne, CA - Accomplished millwright of Union Local 716 Anthony "Tony" "Big Tone" Titus Cloward died unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington, at the age of 41. He was skilled in welding and recently obtained his AWS welding certification. Anthony traveled for work all over the country eventually landing in Yakima, Washington.

No cause of death reported.

Jeff Wellman, 63

February 14, 2024

Minden, NV - On the evening of Jan 18th, 2024, Jeff Wellman joined his Lord in heaven. Jeff was a strong man and was incredibly brave with his stage four cancer diagnosis four months prior. Being a private man, he didn’t want others to know about his diagnosis. He did not want to be a burden to anyone despite his family telling him he never could be. Due to cancer complications, Jeff passed surrounded by his family holding his hands as he left this world.



Daniel Wolfsohn, 68

February 14, 2024

San Francisco, CA -Daniel Wolfsohn lived a full and active life for 68 years. He passed away on December 30, 2023, following a short and valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Emily and Sam Wolfsohn.

Chelsie Castillo Villarreal, 23

February 14, 2024

San Antonio, Texas – No obit.

From GoFundMe:

Hi my name Haylie, I'm Chelsie's twin sister, she was my best friend, the life of the party and the light to any room. She had the biggest heart and cared about a lot of people. Her niece and nephews were her baby's as well. She just had a baby 2 months ago and was diagnosed with post partum cardiomyopathy and discharged with a life vest. Unfortunately, due to certain events, my sister is no longer with us, leaving her beautiful baby.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chelsie-castillo-villarreal

Marlene Angeja, 69

February 14, 2024

Oakland, CA - Marlene Isabel Simas Angeja, a painter, filmmaker, writer, and teacher, with a beloved community in California and roots in the Azores islands, died of heart failure on June 27, 2023, while resting in her sister's home in Lisbon, Portugal. Marlene was on a trip to visit her parents' homeland, traveling with the people she loved most - her children, their partners, and her grandchildren. She was 69.

Link

Mussie Sputz, 22

February 13, 2024

NYC, NY - With great sadness we report the passing of Mussie Sputz OBM, a young Crown Heights resident and daughter of Yehoshua Dovid and Eidle Sputz. She passed away on Tuesday, the 4th of Adar 1, 5784, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney A. Burns, 48

February 13, 2024

Massena, New York - Celebration of Life gathering for Rodney A. Burns, 48, a resident of 57 Grove Street, Massena, and formerly of Colton, will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Pierrepont Fire Hall with graveside services to be held in the Cooks Corners Cemetery, Pierrepont in the spring. Mr. Burns passed away Thursday evening, February 8, 2024 at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse with family at his side after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Kathryn (Kat) Sue Killoran, 62

February 13, 2024

Green Bay, WI - Kathryn (Kat) Sue Killoran, age 62, died unexpectedly on December 23, 2023, at her Green Bay home.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Paul Reynolds, 63

February 13, 2024

Parkersburg, WV - Gregory Paul Reynolds, age 63, died unexpectedly at his home on 1/19/2024. He was a voracious reader, especially of WW II books, the NY Times op ed and sports sections, and any newspapers “from away” he could get his hands on.

No cause of death reported.

Victor Gonzalez Cruz, 25

February 13, 2024

Victor Elias "Crow" Gonzalez Cruz died unexpectedly/peacefully in York, PA, on 7 Feb 2024 at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Justin David Wilcox, 37

February 13, 2024

Jamestown, NY - Justin David Wilcox, 37, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 8, 2024 at his home in Jamestown.

No cause of death reported.

Brent Wayne Hunter, 50

February 13, 2024

Enid, OK - Brent was born on December 12, 1973, his Grandpa Miller's 50th birthday, to Phillip Hunter and Cheryl (Miller) Hunter, and died unexpectedly on February 5, 2024, in Enid.

No cause of death reported.

Robert William Kramer, 29

February 13, 2024

Attica, Michigan - Robert William Kramer, 29, of Attica, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Ann Myers, 54

February 13, 2024

Minot, North Dakota - Kimberly Ann Myers, 54, Minot, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 12, 2024 at her residence. She was most recently employed with Trinity Hospital, where she worked as a ward clerk for the past 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lloyd L. ‘Flip’ Harrington, 75

February 13, 2024

Oneida, NY - Lloyd L. ‘Flip’ Harrington, 75, Lake Road, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, February 8, 2024, at his residence. Raised on a farm since early childhood, Flip spent most of his life as a self-employed farmer and owner of Harrington Farms. He was a twenty-five year member of the Durhamville Fire Department and held many ranks, including Asst Chief.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip J. Pekala, Jr., 51

February 13, 2024

Mauston, WI - Phillip J. Pekala, Jr., of Polar and formally of Mauston, died unexpectedly due to ongoing health concerns on February 10, 2024 in his home. He was 51 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew White, 45

February 13, 2024

North Olmsted, Ohio - Matthew J. White, 45, entered into rest February 8, 2024. Matthew died suddenly, but peacefully, in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Lorena Isac Santos, 37

February 13, 2024

Lompoc, CA - Lorena Isac Santos of Lompoc passed away Sunday February 11, 2024. Lorena served the Lompoc community as a CNA for a number of years. She also had a skillful talent for makeup and cooking. She loved cats, oldies and Country music. She had a big heart and often times looked out for others. Lorena was baptized by the Victory outreach church of Lompoc in 2011.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Marie Pinto, 65

February 13, 2024

Santa Rosa, CA -Susan Marie Pinto (Kaiser), aged 65, of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2024, with her daughter by her side. Susan built a successful career in medical devices, retiring from Medtronic.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 11:

Diana Marie Martinez(Laird), 58

February 11, 2024

Sacramento, CA - With a kind heart and boisterous laugh, Diana passed away unexpectedly on February 1st, 2024, at the age of 58. She spent majority of her life in Sacramento. Her favorite hobbies consisted of thrifting, doing puzzles, playing with her cat Batman, and helping people in need.

No cause of death reported.

Jill Cathleen Estrada, 43

February 11, 2024

Redland, CA - Jill Cathleen Estrada was a caring and giving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She suddenly left the world on January 16, 2024 at age 43 and will be missed by many. Jill will always be remembered for her creative and artistic abilities, cooking skills, contagious laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Roger “Rogie” A. Kingdollar III, 23

February 11, 2024

Albion, New York - Roger “Rogie” A. Kingdollar III passed away unexpectedly February 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 10:

Charles Henry Fowlkes, 58

February 10, 2024

Charles Henry Fowlkes, 58, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2024. Charles, known as a loving, caring, and amazing father, will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.



Fowlkes “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

As of February 2nd 2024 my father is no longer with us due to heart complications he had been battling for awhile now. Never in my life could I have prepared for this day.

http://tinyurl.com/j2c992mx

From Facebook:

Still hard to believe…I will miss my friend!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083546926312

Reported on February 9:

Joviel Blessing Kaikane Parker, 2 months

February 9, 2024

Joviel Blessing Kaikane Parker graced the earth with his presence earlier than expected, on the 8th of December 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. His smile was beautiful and made you feel love. He could argue his way into anything he wanted. And he had even managed to straighten out his mildly clubbed foot almost completely. He was certainly on his way to being an early crawler. Joviel, or as some knew him, ‘Blessing’, even seemed to talk to angels sometimes, as he would stare at the ceiling and look all around while cooing. Perhaps that is why he was called to be with the Lord so early, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 8:

Celso Hernandez, 47

February 8, 2024

Celso Hernandez, 47, of San Antonio TX, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hernandez “died suddenly.” From his mother's Facebook:

As everyone Knows my Son Celso Hernandez has gone with Our Lord at 12:14 pm we were not prepared for this for he only came in with the Flu and it went on to him going Home With Our Lord if anyone wants to help us with the Funeral Expenses...

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011580090292

From GoFundMe:

‘Memorial for Brother unexpected death'

Our loved one passed away unexpectedly of complications of Flu turned into Double Pneumonia.

http://tinyurl.com/4c2rwhz7

Angelo Lionel Sands Cardenas, 12

February 8, 2024

Angelo Lionel Sands Cardenas, age 12, of Hemet, California, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Angelo “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi, my name is Kristin and I am raising funds to assist in funeral service costs for our 12-year-old great-nephew, Angelo Cardenas. Angelo's precious life ended far too young and unexpectedly. All funds raised will go towards assisting with funeral services.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/angelo-cardenas

From his aunt's Facebook page:

My heart is broken with the sudden loss of my nephew Angelo.

https://www.facebook.com/sonja.carlsen31

Roxana X. Herrera, 30

February 8, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Roxana Herrera, 30, of Seguin, Texas, on February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.



Herrera “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is with a heavy heart that I cannot explain the pain in the passing of my sister-in-law Roxana who was taken from us Tuesday February 6, 2024 at just 30 years old from aggressive stomach cancer. We all thought Roxana had a fighting chance. God knows she fought till the end. She fought for her children and husband. She never gave up hope. It was heartbreaking seeing her fade away. I still have her sweet voice and face burned in my memory.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/roxana-herrera-funeral-and-medical-expenses

Reported on February 7:

Johnnie Angel Gutierrez Jr., 32

February 7, 2024

Johnnie Angel Gutierrez Jr. born on March 21, 1991, in San Antonio, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2024, at the age of 32. He was a joy, witty, funny, and caring person. He believed in our Lord Jesus and was not afraid to speak up for what he felt was right.



No cause of death reported.

Samantha Joe "Sammy Joe" Gonzales, 37

February 5, 2024

Samantha Joe Gonzales, fondly known as "Sammy Joe" to all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2024, in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. She was the proud mother of two beautiful children.

No cause of death reported.

Gonzales “died suddenly.” From her sister's Facebook:

About a month ago we found out that my Wife’s sister Samantha was extremely sick. This literally came out of nowhere.. we see each other every day, She lives next door, works with my wife at the restaurant, and we are always at our kids games and practices together. No signs or real symptoms just felt dizzy one day so she went to the hospital. Next thing You know she is diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer that has spread.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003072238262

Reported on February 1:

Frankie August Bedford, 6 months

February 1, 2024

Frankie August Bedford passed into the arms of Jesus Thursday, February 1, 2024. He was born July 26, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. “Some of the most heroic, are the ones who, without words, teach the world, what it is to love and to fight.”

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 27:

Amelia Juliette Saucillo, 4 days

January 27, 2024

San Antonio, Texas – No obit.

Reported on January 20:

Jude James Tschirhart, 1 day

January 20, 2024

Baby Jude James Tschirhart was born into the arms of Jesus on January 11th, 2024. He will be forever in the hearts of all who loved him so dearly. Our little angel is survived by his parents, Ryan and Lorrin Tschirhart, and his big sister, Josephine Ann of San Antonio, Texas. Though his time with us was limited, the love for him is not.



You were born silent,



Perfect and beautiful.



Still loved, Still Missed,



Still remembered.



Everyday.



Stillborn.



But still born.



Angela Dawn Cardenas, 33

December 20, 2023

Angela Dawn Cardenas, 33, of Schertz, Texas, was taken too soon on December 15, 2023. She was a freelance photographer and she was also working on continuing her education at BYU. Angela lived for her boys and her world revolved around them. She loved music, dancing around the house and sitting and dancing in the rain. Her contagious smile and laugh will always be remembered.

No cause of death reported.

Cardenas “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hello my name is Eva and I had the pleasure of calling Angie my friend. Angie became ill 3 days ago and was admitted to the ICU Thursday night with breathing issues. Unfortunately she was diagnosed with RSV/Pneumonia and passed away Thursday night 12/14/2023 from breathing and heart complications. My heart breaks for her family and sweet boys who lost their mother unexpectedly. She leaves behind David (11) and Jackson (9). Angie had no life insurance and all funds will be used for her burial, funeral services, and medical bills.

http://tinyurl.com/m7wm7zt3

Reported on November 28:

Sheila Byington, 76

November 28, 2023

Minden, NV - Minden has only had a manager for 14 years, but for more than a quarter-century before that, there was Sheila Byington. Byington served as the town’s sole office worker for a decade through the 1980s. A private service was set in Utah where she died on Nov. 21, 2023, at the age of 76 from complications from a brief bout with cancer.

