UNITED KINGDOM

YouTube star Luke Goodwin dies aged 35 after incredibly rare cancer diagnosis

August 13, 2024

YouTuber Luke Goodwin has tragically passed away at the age of 35, it has been confirmed. The Grimsby-based father of two lost his battle with cancer, and his wife Beckey revealed that he died on Friday 2 August at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Luke had bravely shared his fight against cancer on his YouTube channel, I Will Not Be Defeated, after being diagnosed with stage four Leiomyosarcoma in August 2022.

Link

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

Couple died in head-on crash on wrong side of road [inquest]

August 15, 2024

A married couple died when their car went on to the opposite side of the road and crashed with an oncoming car, an inquest has found. Peter and Kathleen Darby, who were both 69 and from Scoulton, near Watton, Norfolk, were on the B1108 at Bodney on 14 January when, for reasons unknown, their Renault Kadjar went into the path of a Range Rover. Norfolk area coroner Samantha Goward heard Mr Darby had a "significant" heart condition, but it could not be determined whether he had experienced a medical episode at the wheel. The coroner's court in Norwich heard there was no time for the driver of the Range Rover to take evasive action before he was seriously injured in the impact. Mr Darby, a retired carpenter and former magistrate, had had a course of chemotherapy for his leukaemia in December and also took medication for high blood pressure and diabetes. In a statement, Denise Darby, one of the couple's four daughters, said he had not mentioned feeling unwell when she had seen him that morning. She had considered him a "very safe, confident and competent driver", who would not drive if he was in any doubt about his health. The crash happened on the Watton-bound carriageway at 13:15 GMT, with Mr and Mrs Darby, a teacher, confirmed dead at the scene.

Link

Heartbreak as mum, 29, dies suddenly

August 17, 2024

A young mum who died suddenly had a heart of gold, said her heartbroken family. Jade Hardie died suddenly on August 6, leaving behind her daughter Lilly, 13, and her partner Matty, mum Joanne Casey and brothers Tommy, Dean and Steven. Jade's cousin, Candice Casey, described the 29-year-old as "the life and soul of the party", and said her death has left the family devastated. The mum, from Birkenhead, worked in the Village Hotel in Bromborough as a maid.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Bubbly' builder suddenly dies on Liverpool stag do as wife pays emotional tribute

August 14, 2024

A builder who died suddenly on a stag do in Liverpool has been remembered as "bubbly" and "popular" in a heartfelt tribute. 45-year-old Billy Morley, of Cleator Moor, Cumbria, died unexpectedly at a property on Stanley Street in Liverpool's city centre on June 30. Now, his devastated wife has shared a tribute to her husband, remembering him as "bubbly" and a "gentleman." A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We were contacted just after 10am on Sunday June 30 following the death of a man in his 40s at a flat on Stanley Street in Liverpool city centre. There are no suspicious circumstances, and the matter has been referred to the coroner."

Link

A dad “died suddenly”:

Dad-of-seven dies in Tenerife after heart attack at airport on family holiday

August 14, 2024

A dad-of-seven has died after suffering a catastrophic heart attack at an airport in Tenerife. Andrew Haxton, 53, suddenly felt unwell at Tenerife South Airport earlier this week. He was due to fly back to Scotland on Monday night after enjoying a seven-day holiday with his wife, Ann-Marie, and their kids. But the father, from Greenock, suffered a sudden and fatal cardiac arrest shortly before his flight home. He was rushed to a hospital on the Canary Island for treatment but was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

Link

A mum “died suddenly”:

Mum who was 'never ill' found dead after husband woke up to eerie sound

August 13, 2024

A mum who was “never ill” has suddenly died from a cardiac arrest, leaving her family devastated. Lucy Wilk, who had recently bought her "dream home" with long-term partner Michal Harabin, became unwell in her home in north Lanarkshire on July 28. Lucy, 38, leaves behind Michal and their young sons Oskar, 12 and Theo, nine months.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Beloved sister tragically died just one day after being diagnosed with rare illness

August 13, 2024

A woman has tragically died just one day after being diagnosed with a rare illness, leaving her family heartbroken. Jennifer Angus sadly passed away from systemic sclerosis, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes atypical growth of connective tissues. She was just 40 years old. Described as having 'the kindest heart' by her sister-in-law Stephanie Hill, Jennifer suffered an advanced version of an auto-immune disease called Scleroderma, which ultimately led to her death. As the Record reports, Stephanie, a community care worker, said: "Jen had been back and forth to the doctors’ multiple times at the end of 2022, suffering a lot of stiffness. In June 2023, she attended A&E again and they kept her in to run multiple tests - again, they found no reason for her symptoms. She was officially diagnosed on Monday, July 17, 2023, after spending three weeks in hospital being tested for all sorts. Sadly, on the Tuesday, she went into cardiac arrest and died." Jen - who was a nurse with the NHS for almost 20 years before her untimely death - went from the first stage to the last stage of the disease within nine months.

Link

Man in 20s dies “unexpectedly” after medical incident at Boomtown festival

August 13, 2024

A man in his 20s died “unexpectedly” after a medical incident at Boomtown festival. An ambulance was called to the music event near Winchester on Saturday evening before the reveller was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday. The death was described as "unexpected" by police who said a file is being prepared for the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies 'suddenly' outside railway station

August 13, 2024

Police have appealed for information following the "sudden death" of a woman in York city center. North Yorkshire Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, was found on Queen Street, close to York Station, at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing to determine the woman's cause of death and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Lake District forest

August 17, 2024

A man has died after suffering a heart attack in a Lake District forest. Emergency services were called out on Saturday August 10 to Miterdale Forest, near Eskdale, by the Northwest Ambulance Service to a report of a male walker in cardiac arrest. Air and land ambulances were called out along with a team member from Wasdale Mountain Rescue. The helicopter medical crew was first on scene within about 20 minutes, quickly followed by the advance team member. Despite extensive efforts, the walker did not survive. He was carefully moved off the hill and into the care of the emergency services.

No age reported.

Link

Simon Phillip Dale, 54

August 19, 2024

Gateshead - Passed away with his family by his side on 12th August 2024, aged 54 years. Donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mair Elizabeth (Sims) Roberts, 71

August 19, 2024

Bon-y-maen - Quietly, but unexpectedly, on Monday 29th July in Morriston Hospital, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

June Stott (Westerhope), 72

August 19, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 12th August 2024 aged 72 years. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Seaton, 52

August 17, 2024

Doncaster - Passed away suddenly on 6th August 2024, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Terence (Mon) Thomas

August 17, 2024

Meidrim - Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 6th August at Prince Philip Hospital Llanelli.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan John Chalmers, 72

August 16, 2024

Hertford - Sadly and very suddenly passed away on Monday 29th July 2024, at the age of 72 years old. Alan was a very sociable man, had a great sense of humor and had a passion for card games, chess, snooker, karaoke and football, in particular being a massive Manchester United fan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Freda Clow, 65

August 16, 2024

Dumfries - On the 9th of August 2024, suddenly after an illness, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Steve) Crawford, 57

August 16, 2024

Forest Hall - Suddenly on 1st August, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Gwendaline Ellis, 20

August 16, 2024

Bristol - Tragically passed away on 4th July 2024 in Bristol, aged 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Fagan, 69

August 16, 2024

Liverpool - Passed suddenly at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Pankhurst, 59

August 16, 2024

Hulme - Director of Stone Valley & Staffordshire Stone. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 13th July 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Freya May Shaw, 8 months

August 16, 2024

Derby - Passed away on 1st August 2024, aged 8 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Reynolds

August 16, 2024

North Cornelly - The family are sad to announce the sudden death of Paul on Wednesday 31st July 2024. Anyone that wishes may donate to British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Champley, 66

August 15, 2024

Yarm - Passed away suddenly, on July 19th, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald (Don) Dickson, 75

August 15, 2024

Benwell - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 5th August 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel (Sam) Dunn, 32

August 15, 2024

Exeter - Peacefully on the 24th of July 2024, aged 32 years. Donations if desired for Hospiscare.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaun Hickson, 54

August 15, 2024

Yeovil - Passed away suddenly on 30th July 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glyn Richards, 55

August 15, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Our beloved & dear son Glyn Richards was taken away from us suddenly on Monday 5th August 2024, aged 55 years, after an illness. Donations if desired would be gratefully accepted for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Richard Enright, 51

August 15, 2024

Exeter - On July 29th, Gary Richard died peacefully in Novant Health Presbyterian Hospice (America) following a short battle with cancer, aged 51. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

Cancer

Link

Stacey Louise Little, 39

August 14, 2024

Harlow Green - On 2nd August 2024, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan (Jonny) Marshall, 32

August 14, 2024

Westerhope - Suddenly but peacefully on 4th August aged 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Leslie (Boo Boo) Perry, 65

August 14, 2024

Paulton - Passed away unexpectedly on 5th August 2024 aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenda Shaw, 69

August 14, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Unexpectedly sadly passed away on Monday 22nd July 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norman Thomas

August 14, 2024

Port Talbot - Passed away suddenly on 31st July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Della Hopkins

August 13, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly on Sunday the 28th of July in Morriston Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Lynch

August 13, 2024

Lennoxtown - Suddenly on Wednesday 7th August at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Beloved Son of Tricia and Jim.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan David Jeffery, 23

August 15, 2024

Tiverton - On Sunday, August 4th, 2024, Ryan passed away at home, aged 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul John Webster, 52

August 14, 2024

Allestree - Aged 52 years, passed away suddenly at his home in Derby on 12th August 2024. Donations if desired are for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel Karl Cornwall, 51

August 13, 2024

Dumfries - On the 17th of July 2024, suddenly at home, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Madge (Lizzy) Parry, 60

August 13, 2024

Beaumaris - July 20th, 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Christie

August 13, 2024

Perth - Very suddenly at home, on 5th August 2024. Donations if so desired may be made to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland in memory of Jim.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Andrew Reed, 31

August 17, 2024

Connah's Quay - Suddenly at his home, aged 31 years. Donations in memory, if desired, to Air Ambulance Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marion Joyce Brookes, 74

August 15, 2024

Chell Heath - Suddenly passed away on Monday 22nd July 2024 at home, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cliff Key, 74

August 14, 2024

Cambridge - Suddenly at his home on Thursday 1st August 2024 aged 74 years. Donations made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Gray (nee Brown), 70

August 14, 2024

Seaton Delaval - Peacefully at home after a short illness, on 8th August, aged 70 years. Donations may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jim McCardel

August 14, 2024

Ayr - Sadly passed away at home on Thursday 8th August 2024 having lost a brief battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Marion Mitchell, 72

August 15, 2024

East Kilbride - Peacefully at her home after a very short illness. Donations can be made in Marion's memory to Macmillian Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stuart William Forster, 63

August 15, 2024

Longbenton - Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side after a short illness on Friday 9th August 2024, aged 63 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Mick) Haiste, 75

August 15, 2024

Tamworth - Passed away peacefully on 27th July 2024 at St Giles Hospice after a short illness, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hannah Marr, 42

August 15, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - We are truly devastated by the unexpected death following a short illness of our remarkable Hannah.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jimmy) Larmouth, 72

August 13, 2024

Seghill - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness, on 7th August, aged 72 years. Donations may be sent to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Rees, 59

August 13, 2024

Swansea - Peacefully passed away at Morriston Hospital on 5th August 2024 after a short illness. Donations may be made to either the British Heart Foundation or Tenovus Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alison Gillies (Close), 53

August 16, 2024

Chapelhall - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 11th August, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Davidson, 66

August 16, 2024

Strathcarron - It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Pamela Davidson announces her passing on 8th August after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Swift, 72

August 17, 2024

Plymouth - Sadly, passed away unexpectedly in Derriford Hospital following a short illness, 31st July 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Kenneth Thomas, 74

August 19, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully after a brief illness David passed away on Wednesday 7th August 2024 at Castle Hill Hospital, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew John (Twinny) Dinsdale, 63

August 16, 2024

Meir Hay - On Saturday 3rd August after a short illness, whilst in the care of the staff at the Critical Care Unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Eoin French of Talos has passed away aged 37

August 13, 2024

The Choice Prize nominee "passed away peacefully in his sleep" on the morning of August 11. Eoin French, known professionally as Talos, has passed away aged 37. The Cork musician grew up on the North side of the city, before studying architecture in University College Cork. He later went on to lecture at the University's Centre for Architecture. French's stage name is a reference to the mythical Talos, a giant automaton made of bronze that protected Crete. Under the moniker, the artist achieved many major musical career milestones including three albums; Wild Alee, Far Out Dust and Dear Chaos, which was released in October 2022. Sharing the news on social media, the artist's official account read: "It is with great sadness that we let you know that our friend Eoin French, known to many the world over as Talos, has passed away after a short illness. Eoin passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sunday Aug 11, 2024, in his native Cork, surrounded by his loved ones"

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Terrible loss’ – tributes paid as businessman Paul McGlade passes away following a short illness

August 12, 2024

The founder of Thérapie Clinic has passed away at the age of 69 after a short illness. Paul McGlade, who is known for setting up some of Dublin’s most popular brands, from aesthetic medical treatment and clothing stores, passed away last week after a short illness. The serial entrepreneur founded several well-known Dublin establishments, most notably Thérapie Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family announces death of much-loved son, and popular chef

August 13, 2024

There has been great sadness following the unexpected passing of a devoted father and talented chef. Christopher Oldcroft died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11. He was the Head Chef of The Moorings Restaurant, Bellanaleck managed by his father, Charlie Oldcroft.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘Heartbreaking' - Tributes pour in following sad and sudden death of young mother from Louth

August 13, 2024

Tributes have poured in following the sad death of Lorraine Daly, who passed away suddenly at her home, in her 32nd year, on Saturday, August 10.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy Archer

August 19, 2024

Rush, Dublin - Aug 17, 2024, suddenly. Donations if desired to The RNLI or The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Begley

August 19, 2024

Milford, Co. Donegal - August 16th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Murphy, child (no age given)

August 14, 2024

Macroom, Cork - On the 13th of August 2024, Logan passed away suddenly, in Cork University Hospital. Logan will be deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents Patrick and Lei.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Nolan

August 14, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fran (Frances) McDonagh (née Fay)

August 14, 2024

Darndale, Dublin - Aug 12, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret-Ann Fennell

August 14, 2024

Kilkee, Clare - Suddenly. Sadly, missed by her loving daughter and father Eddie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eugene Kidney

August 15, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin - August 12th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Gorman

August 15, 2024

Ardee, Co. Louth - 12th August 2024. Unexpectedly at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jim (Jimmy) Hannon

August 15, 2024

Croghan, Offaly - Suddenly, but peacefully following an illness bravely borne in the loving care of his family and staff of Tullamore General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Kelly

August 15, 2024

Newbridge, Kildare - 9th August 2024. Suddenly in Australia. Sadly, missed by his heart broken mother Margaret.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh Kielty

August 15, 2024

Keadue, Roscommon - August 13th 2024, suddenly at University Hospital Sligo. Will be sadly missed by his parents Joseph and Rosaleen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Murphy

August 15, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters and sons.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Marie O’Hara (née Morrissey)

August 14, 2024

Portumna, Galway - Ann Marie passed unexpectedly from this life August 3rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Eager (née Farrell)

August 13, 2024

Ashford, Wicklow - August 8th, 2024, unexpectedly in Spain. Sadly, missed by her loving family, husband Willie and parents Brendan and Carol.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Yurii Kuzminskyi

August 19, 2024

Leighlinbridge, Carlow - Died suddenly on August 17th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Duggan

August 19, 2024

Galway City, Galway - Suddenly at University Hospital Galway surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to Croí (heart and stroke charity).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helaine O'Donovan (née O'Regan)

August 19, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Cadden

August 15, 2024

Stillorgan, Dublin - Unexpectedly in Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret O Connor

August 16, 2024

Valentia Island, Kerry - 13th of August, unexpectedly in Tralee general hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Finbarr O'Donovan

August 16, 2024

Greenmount, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the tender care of the Staff at Heather House Community Nursing Unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dr. Oscar de Souza

August 16, 2024

Tirellan Heights, Galway - Formerly of Goa, India. Suddenly, and peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Galway, on 14 August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gillian O'Brien, 44

August 16, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly, aged 44 years, on Thursday 15th August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria (Vicky) Hayes

August 17, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 16th August 2024. Unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Caroline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Theresa McWeeney (née Lee)

August 18, 2024

Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon - Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Gardiner

August 18, 2024

Farranree, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Grogan

August 18, 2024

Ballyhaunis, Mayo - Suddenly at his home, August 17, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Steo) Woods

August 18, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - August 16th, 2024, suddenly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maighread Hyde

August 17, 2024

Midleton, Cork - Passed away suddenly, peacefully and without fuss on August 16th, 2024, at her lifelong home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kieran Maher

August 17, 2024

Carrigrohane, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Patrick Walsh

August 17, 2024

Foxford, Mayo - Unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Foley

August 16, 2024

Donaghmede, Dublin - 13th August 2024, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy Hillgrove

August 16, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On August 14, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen (Kate) Lane

August 16, 2024

Ennis, Clare - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christina (Rena) Rooney (née Callaghan)

August 16, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - August 15th, 2024, suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Callan

August 15, 2024

Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - Unexpectedly at his residence, Tuesday 13th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marian O' Shea (née Lehane)

August 19, 2024

Templenoe, Kerry - On the 18th of August 2024, Marian passed away unexpectedly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maureen Redmond

August 19, 2024

Glaslough, Monaghan - Saturday August 17th suddenly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Smokowsk

August 19, 2024

Monaghan, Co.Monaghan - Saturday August 17th suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Goldrick (née Mooney)

August 19, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - August 18th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew O'Neill

August 15, 2024

Inchicore, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully at home with his wife by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Breda Rooney (née Higgins)

August 15, 2024

Graiguecullen, Carlow - Unexpectedly, on August 12th, 2024, at her home. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chukwuemeka Ojiogbu (Mykus) Amobi

August 14, 2024

Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence, Monday 12th August 2024. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother, friends and classmates.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Ball

August 14, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Kevin will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Joe & Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian McGuirk

August 14, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - August 11th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Marie Quinn

August 14, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - Suddenly at home, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vitoldas Tirilis

August 14, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - and formerly of Lithuania, died suddenly at home on Sunday, 11th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard (Gerry) Guidon

August 13, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - 11th August 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard (Dick) Murray

August 13, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On August 11th, 2024, unexpectedly at home. Donations to Carrigaline First Responders.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (Bundy) Reynolds

August 13, 2024

Ringsend, Dublin - August 2nd, 2024, suddenly, at home in London.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Solomon (Sol) O'Brien Dowling, 18

August 19, 2024

Newcastle, Galway - 16th August 2024, aged 18, suddenly, but peacefully at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles (Charlie) Kerr

August 19, 2024

Ballybrack, Dublin - August 17th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joe (Joseph) McCann

August 19, 2024

Roundwood, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at home surrounded by his loving family on 17th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dermot McCawley

August 19, 2024

Deansgrange, Dublin – August 17th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness borne with fortitude, dignity and courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Mullen (née O'Brien)

August 19, 2024

Ballinderreen, Galway - Unexpectedly and peacefully after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Mary and Mattie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Noel Crowley

August 18, 2024

Ennis, Clare - Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness bravely borne on the 9th August 2024 in Newcastle, England.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colm O'Connor

August 18, 2024

Goatstown, Dublin - 16th August, peacefully at St Vincent's University Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandria Sharon O'Grady (née Wesley)

August 18, 2024

Skibbereen, Cork - On August 17th, 2024, Alex passed peacefully following a short illness, in the presence of her husband and family, under the care of the wonderful staff at Bantry General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Bolger

August 16, 2024

Tullow, Carlow - 15th August 2024, peacefully after a short illness fought with courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rosie McCabe

August 16, 2024

Navan, Meath - Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Special thanks to the Paramedics and First Responders.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mairead Mulligan (née O'Brien)

August 16, 2024

Swords, Dublin - August 15th, 2024, peacefully, after a very short illness at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shay (Seamus) Torris

August 16, 2024

Dunleer, Louth - Peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard (Gerry) Brennan

August 15, 2024

Cloughjordan, Tipperary - Suddenly following an illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Tierney

August 15, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - August 14, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Gildea, 71

August 14, 2024

Elphin, Roscommon - After a brief illness, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel (Tony) Fenlon

August 14, 2024

Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow -14th August 2024, at University Hospital Waterford following a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Trish Farrissey

August 13, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On August 11th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Niall Furlong

August 13, 2024

Corbally, Limerick - Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital Limerick, on 12th August 2024. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished wife and parents Paddy and Carmel. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Niamh Waldron (Moore)

August 13, 2024

Rosbrien, Limerick - Peacefully, after a very short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at University Hospital Limerick, on 12th August 2024. Donations, if desired, to Mid-West Cancer Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link