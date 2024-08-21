In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, August 12-August 19, 2024
Irish musician Eoin French (37), entrepreneur Paul McGlade, chef Christopher Oldcroft; UK: YouTuber Luke Goodwin (35, C); a married couple in a “vaxxident”; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
YouTube star Luke Goodwin dies aged 35 after incredibly rare cancer diagnosis
August 13, 2024
YouTuber Luke Goodwin has tragically passed away at the age of 35, it has been confirmed. The Grimsby-based father of two lost his battle with cancer, and his wife Beckey revealed that he died on Friday 2 August at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Luke had bravely shared his fight against cancer on his YouTube channel, I Will Not Be Defeated, after being diagnosed with stage four Leiomyosarcoma in August 2022.
Two killed in a “vaxxident”:
Couple died in head-on crash on wrong side of road [inquest]
August 15, 2024
A married couple died when their car went on to the opposite side of the road and crashed with an oncoming car, an inquest has found. Peter and Kathleen Darby, who were both 69 and from Scoulton, near Watton, Norfolk, were on the B1108 at Bodney on 14 January when, for reasons unknown, their Renault Kadjar went into the path of a Range Rover. Norfolk area coroner Samantha Goward heard Mr Darby had a "significant" heart condition, but it could not be determined whether he had experienced a medical episode at the wheel. The coroner's court in Norwich heard there was no time for the driver of the Range Rover to take evasive action before he was seriously injured in the impact. Mr Darby, a retired carpenter and former magistrate, had had a course of chemotherapy for his leukaemia in December and also took medication for high blood pressure and diabetes. In a statement, Denise Darby, one of the couple's four daughters, said he had not mentioned feeling unwell when she had seen him that morning. She had considered him a "very safe, confident and competent driver", who would not drive if he was in any doubt about his health. The crash happened on the Watton-bound carriageway at 13:15 GMT, with Mr and Mrs Darby, a teacher, confirmed dead at the scene.
Heartbreak as mum, 29, dies suddenly
August 17, 2024
A young mum who died suddenly had a heart of gold, said her heartbroken family. Jade Hardie died suddenly on August 6, leaving behind her daughter Lilly, 13, and her partner Matty, mum Joanne Casey and brothers Tommy, Dean and Steven. Jade's cousin, Candice Casey, described the 29-year-old as "the life and soul of the party", and said her death has left the family devastated. The mum, from Birkenhead, worked in the Village Hotel in Bromborough as a maid.
No cause of death reported.
‘Bubbly' builder suddenly dies on Liverpool stag do as wife pays emotional tribute
August 14, 2024
A builder who died suddenly on a stag do in Liverpool has been remembered as "bubbly" and "popular" in a heartfelt tribute. 45-year-old Billy Morley, of Cleator Moor, Cumbria, died unexpectedly at a property on Stanley Street in Liverpool's city centre on June 30. Now, his devastated wife has shared a tribute to her husband, remembering him as "bubbly" and a "gentleman." A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We were contacted just after 10am on Sunday June 30 following the death of a man in his 40s at a flat on Stanley Street in Liverpool city centre. There are no suspicious circumstances, and the matter has been referred to the coroner."
A dad “died suddenly”:
Dad-of-seven dies in Tenerife after heart attack at airport on family holiday
August 14, 2024
A dad-of-seven has died after suffering a catastrophic heart attack at an airport in Tenerife. Andrew Haxton, 53, suddenly felt unwell at Tenerife South Airport earlier this week. He was due to fly back to Scotland on Monday night after enjoying a seven-day holiday with his wife, Ann-Marie, and their kids. But the father, from Greenock, suffered a sudden and fatal cardiac arrest shortly before his flight home. He was rushed to a hospital on the Canary Island for treatment but was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.
A mum “died suddenly”:
Mum who was 'never ill' found dead after husband woke up to eerie sound
August 13, 2024
A mum who was “never ill” has suddenly died from a cardiac arrest, leaving her family devastated. Lucy Wilk, who had recently bought her "dream home" with long-term partner Michal Harabin, became unwell in her home in north Lanarkshire on July 28. Lucy, 38, leaves behind Michal and their young sons Oskar, 12 and Theo, nine months.
A nurse “died suddenly”:
Beloved sister tragically died just one day after being diagnosed with rare illness
August 13, 2024
A woman has tragically died just one day after being diagnosed with a rare illness, leaving her family heartbroken. Jennifer Angus sadly passed away from systemic sclerosis, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes atypical growth of connective tissues. She was just 40 years old. Described as having 'the kindest heart' by her sister-in-law Stephanie Hill, Jennifer suffered an advanced version of an auto-immune disease called Scleroderma, which ultimately led to her death. As the Record reports, Stephanie, a community care worker, said: "Jen had been back and forth to the doctors’ multiple times at the end of 2022, suffering a lot of stiffness. In June 2023, she attended A&E again and they kept her in to run multiple tests - again, they found no reason for her symptoms. She was officially diagnosed on Monday, July 17, 2023, after spending three weeks in hospital being tested for all sorts. Sadly, on the Tuesday, she went into cardiac arrest and died." Jen - who was a nurse with the NHS for almost 20 years before her untimely death - went from the first stage to the last stage of the disease within nine months.
Man in 20s dies “unexpectedly” after medical incident at Boomtown festival
August 13, 2024
A man in his 20s died “unexpectedly” after a medical incident at Boomtown festival. An ambulance was called to the music event near Winchester on Saturday evening before the reveller was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday. The death was described as "unexpected" by police who said a file is being prepared for the coroner.
No cause of death reported.
Woman dies 'suddenly' outside railway station
August 13, 2024
Police have appealed for information following the "sudden death" of a woman in York city center. North Yorkshire Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, was found on Queen Street, close to York Station, at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing to determine the woman's cause of death and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
No cause of death reported.
Man dies after suffering heart attack in Lake District forest
August 17, 2024
A man has died after suffering a heart attack in a Lake District forest. Emergency services were called out on Saturday August 10 to Miterdale Forest, near Eskdale, by the Northwest Ambulance Service to a report of a male walker in cardiac arrest. Air and land ambulances were called out along with a team member from Wasdale Mountain Rescue. The helicopter medical crew was first on scene within about 20 minutes, quickly followed by the advance team member. Despite extensive efforts, the walker did not survive. He was carefully moved off the hill and into the care of the emergency services.
No age reported.
Simon Phillip Dale, 54
August 19, 2024
Gateshead - Passed away with his family by his side on 12th August 2024, aged 54 years. Donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Mair Elizabeth (Sims) Roberts, 71
August 19, 2024
Bon-y-maen - Quietly, but unexpectedly, on Monday 29th July in Morriston Hospital, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
June Stott (Westerhope), 72
August 19, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 12th August 2024 aged 72 years. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Wayne Seaton, 52
August 17, 2024
Doncaster - Passed away suddenly on 6th August 2024, aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
Raymond Terence (Mon) Thomas
August 17, 2024
Meidrim - Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 6th August at Prince Philip Hospital Llanelli.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan John Chalmers, 72
August 16, 2024
Hertford - Sadly and very suddenly passed away on Monday 29th July 2024, at the age of 72 years old. Alan was a very sociable man, had a great sense of humor and had a passion for card games, chess, snooker, karaoke and football, in particular being a massive Manchester United fan.
No cause of death reported.
Freda Clow, 65
August 16, 2024
Dumfries - On the 9th of August 2024, suddenly after an illness, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen (Steve) Crawford, 57
August 16, 2024
Forest Hall - Suddenly on 1st August, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Gwendaline Ellis, 20
August 16, 2024
Bristol - Tragically passed away on 4th July 2024 in Bristol, aged 20 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Fagan, 69
August 16, 2024
Liverpool - Passed suddenly at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Pankhurst, 59
August 16, 2024
Hulme - Director of Stone Valley & Staffordshire Stone. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 13th July 2024, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Freya May Shaw, 8 months
August 16, 2024
Derby - Passed away on 1st August 2024, aged 8 months.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Reynolds
August 16, 2024
North Cornelly - The family are sad to announce the sudden death of Paul on Wednesday 31st July 2024. Anyone that wishes may donate to British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lorraine Champley, 66
August 15, 2024
Yarm - Passed away suddenly, on July 19th, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Donald (Don) Dickson, 75
August 15, 2024
Benwell - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 5th August 2024 aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Samuel (Sam) Dunn, 32
August 15, 2024
Exeter - Peacefully on the 24th of July 2024, aged 32 years. Donations if desired for Hospiscare.
No cause of death reported.
Shaun Hickson, 54
August 15, 2024
Yeovil - Passed away suddenly on 30th July 2024, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Glyn Richards, 55
August 15, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Our beloved & dear son Glyn Richards was taken away from us suddenly on Monday 5th August 2024, aged 55 years, after an illness. Donations if desired would be gratefully accepted for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Gary Richard Enright, 51
August 15, 2024
Exeter - On July 29th, Gary Richard died peacefully in Novant Health Presbyterian Hospice (America) following a short battle with cancer, aged 51. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Cancer
Stacey Louise Little, 39
August 14, 2024
Harlow Green - On 2nd August 2024, aged 39 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan (Jonny) Marshall, 32
August 14, 2024
Westerhope - Suddenly but peacefully on 4th August aged 32 years.
No cause of death reported.
Derek Leslie (Boo Boo) Perry, 65
August 14, 2024
Paulton - Passed away unexpectedly on 5th August 2024 aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Glenda Shaw, 69
August 14, 2024
Newcastle-under-Lyme - Unexpectedly sadly passed away on Monday 22nd July 2024, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Norman Thomas
August 14, 2024
Port Talbot - Passed away suddenly on 31st July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Della Hopkins
August 13, 2024
Swansea - Suddenly on Sunday the 28th of July in Morriston Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Lynch
August 13, 2024
Lennoxtown - Suddenly on Wednesday 7th August at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Beloved Son of Tricia and Jim.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ryan David Jeffery, 23
August 15, 2024
Tiverton - On Sunday, August 4th, 2024, Ryan passed away at home, aged 23 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul John Webster, 52
August 14, 2024
Allestree - Aged 52 years, passed away suddenly at his home in Derby on 12th August 2024. Donations if desired are for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel Karl Cornwall, 51
August 13, 2024
Dumfries - On the 17th of July 2024, suddenly at home, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Madge (Lizzy) Parry, 60
August 13, 2024
Beaumaris - July 20th, 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
James Christie
August 13, 2024
Perth - Very suddenly at home, on 5th August 2024. Donations if so desired may be made to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland in memory of Jim.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Andrew Reed, 31
August 17, 2024
Connah's Quay - Suddenly at his home, aged 31 years. Donations in memory, if desired, to Air Ambulance Wales.
No cause of death reported.
Marion Joyce Brookes, 74
August 15, 2024
Chell Heath - Suddenly passed away on Monday 22nd July 2024 at home, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Cliff Key, 74
August 14, 2024
Cambridge - Suddenly at his home on Thursday 1st August 2024 aged 74 years. Donations made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance.
No cause of death reported.
Lorraine Gray (nee Brown), 70
August 14, 2024
Seaton Delaval - Peacefully at home after a short illness, on 8th August, aged 70 years. Donations may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Jim McCardel
August 14, 2024
Ayr - Sadly passed away at home on Thursday 8th August 2024 having lost a brief battle with cancer.
No age reported.
Marion Mitchell, 72
August 15, 2024
East Kilbride - Peacefully at her home after a very short illness. Donations can be made in Marion's memory to Macmillian Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Stuart William Forster, 63
August 15, 2024
Longbenton - Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side after a short illness on Friday 9th August 2024, aged 63 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Haiste, 75
August 15, 2024
Tamworth - Passed away peacefully on 27th July 2024 at St Giles Hospice after a short illness, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Hannah Marr, 42
August 15, 2024
Newcastle-under-Lyme - We are truly devastated by the unexpected death following a short illness of our remarkable Hannah.
No cause of death reported.
James (Jimmy) Larmouth, 72
August 13, 2024
Seghill - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness, on 7th August, aged 72 years. Donations may be sent to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
William Rees, 59
August 13, 2024
Swansea - Peacefully passed away at Morriston Hospital on 5th August 2024 after a short illness. Donations may be made to either the British Heart Foundation or Tenovus Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
Alison Gillies (Close), 53
August 16, 2024
Chapelhall - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 11th August, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Pamela Davidson, 66
August 16, 2024
Strathcarron - It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Pamela Davidson announces her passing on 8th August after a brief illness.
No cause of death reported.
Jean Swift, 72
August 17, 2024
Plymouth - Sadly, passed away unexpectedly in Derriford Hospital following a short illness, 31st July 2024, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Kenneth Thomas, 74
August 19, 2024
Grimsby - Peacefully after a brief illness David passed away on Wednesday 7th August 2024 at Castle Hill Hospital, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew John (Twinny) Dinsdale, 63
August 16, 2024
Meir Hay - On Saturday 3rd August after a short illness, whilst in the care of the staff at the Critical Care Unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Eoin French of Talos has passed away aged 37
August 13, 2024
The Choice Prize nominee "passed away peacefully in his sleep" on the morning of August 11. Eoin French, known professionally as Talos, has passed away aged 37. The Cork musician grew up on the North side of the city, before studying architecture in University College Cork. He later went on to lecture at the University's Centre for Architecture. French's stage name is a reference to the mythical Talos, a giant automaton made of bronze that protected Crete. Under the moniker, the artist achieved many major musical career milestones including three albums; Wild Alee, Far Out Dust and Dear Chaos, which was released in October 2022. Sharing the news on social media, the artist's official account read: "It is with great sadness that we let you know that our friend Eoin French, known to many the world over as Talos, has passed away after a short illness. Eoin passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sunday Aug 11, 2024, in his native Cork, surrounded by his loved ones"
No cause of death reported.
‘Terrible loss’ – tributes paid as businessman Paul McGlade passes away following a short illness
August 12, 2024
The founder of Thérapie Clinic has passed away at the age of 69 after a short illness. Paul McGlade, who is known for setting up some of Dublin’s most popular brands, from aesthetic medical treatment and clothing stores, passed away last week after a short illness. The serial entrepreneur founded several well-known Dublin establishments, most notably Thérapie Clinic.
No cause of death reported.
Family announces death of much-loved son, and popular chef
August 13, 2024
There has been great sadness following the unexpected passing of a devoted father and talented chef. Christopher Oldcroft died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11. He was the Head Chef of The Moorings Restaurant, Bellanaleck managed by his father, Charlie Oldcroft.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘Heartbreaking' - Tributes pour in following sad and sudden death of young mother from Louth
August 13, 2024
Tributes have poured in following the sad death of Lorraine Daly, who passed away suddenly at her home, in her 32nd year, on Saturday, August 10.
No cause of death reported.
Paddy Archer
August 19, 2024
Rush, Dublin - Aug 17, 2024, suddenly. Donations if desired to The RNLI or The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam Begley
August 19, 2024
Milford, Co. Donegal - August 16th, 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Logan Murphy, child (no age given)
August 14, 2024
Macroom, Cork - On the 13th of August 2024, Logan passed away suddenly, in Cork University Hospital. Logan will be deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents Patrick and Lei.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Nolan
August 14, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fran (Frances) McDonagh (née Fay)
August 14, 2024
Darndale, Dublin - Aug 12, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret-Ann Fennell
August 14, 2024
Kilkee, Clare - Suddenly. Sadly, missed by her loving daughter and father Eddie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eugene Kidney
August 15, 2024
Cabinteely, Dublin - August 12th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Gorman
August 15, 2024
Ardee, Co. Louth - 12th August 2024. Unexpectedly at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jim (Jimmy) Hannon
August 15, 2024
Croghan, Offaly - Suddenly, but peacefully following an illness bravely borne in the loving care of his family and staff of Tullamore General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Kelly
August 15, 2024
Newbridge, Kildare - 9th August 2024. Suddenly in Australia. Sadly, missed by his heart broken mother Margaret.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hugh Kielty
August 15, 2024
Keadue, Roscommon - August 13th 2024, suddenly at University Hospital Sligo. Will be sadly missed by his parents Joseph and Rosaleen.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Murphy
August 15, 2024
Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters and sons.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Marie O’Hara (née Morrissey)
August 14, 2024
Portumna, Galway - Ann Marie passed unexpectedly from this life August 3rd, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa Eager (née Farrell)
August 13, 2024
Ashford, Wicklow - August 8th, 2024, unexpectedly in Spain. Sadly, missed by her loving family, husband Willie and parents Brendan and Carol.
No age or cause of death reported.
Yurii Kuzminskyi
August 19, 2024
Leighlinbridge, Carlow - Died suddenly on August 17th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew Duggan
August 19, 2024
Galway City, Galway - Suddenly at University Hospital Galway surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to Croí (heart and stroke charity).
No age or cause of death reported.
Helaine O'Donovan (née O'Regan)
August 19, 2024
Blackrock, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Cadden
August 15, 2024
Stillorgan, Dublin - Unexpectedly in Spain.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret O Connor
August 16, 2024
Valentia Island, Kerry - 13th of August, unexpectedly in Tralee general hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Timothy Finbarr O'Donovan
August 16, 2024
Greenmount, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the tender care of the Staff at Heather House Community Nursing Unit.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dr. Oscar de Souza
August 16, 2024
Tirellan Heights, Galway - Formerly of Goa, India. Suddenly, and peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Galway, on 14 August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gillian O'Brien, 44
August 16, 2024
Bray, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly, aged 44 years, on Thursday 15th August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Victoria (Vicky) Hayes
August 17, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - 16th August 2024. Unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Caroline.
No age or cause of death reported.
Theresa McWeeney (née Lee)
August 18, 2024
Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon - Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Wayne Gardiner
August 18, 2024
Farranree, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Grogan
August 18, 2024
Ballyhaunis, Mayo - Suddenly at his home, August 17, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen (Steo) Woods
August 18, 2024
Drimnagh, Dublin - August 16th, 2024, suddenly and peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maighread Hyde
August 17, 2024
Midleton, Cork - Passed away suddenly, peacefully and without fuss on August 16th, 2024, at her lifelong home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kieran Maher
August 17, 2024
Carrigrohane, Cork - On August 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Patrick Walsh
August 17, 2024
Foxford, Mayo - Unexpectedly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan Foley
August 16, 2024
Donaghmede, Dublin - 13th August 2024, suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paddy Hillgrove
August 16, 2024
Cork City, Cork - On August 14, 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen (Kate) Lane
August 16, 2024
Ennis, Clare - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christina (Rena) Rooney (née Callaghan)
August 16, 2024
Sligo Town, Sligo - August 15th, 2024, suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Callan
August 15, 2024
Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - Unexpectedly at his residence, Tuesday 13th August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marian O' Shea (née Lehane)
August 19, 2024
Templenoe, Kerry - On the 18th of August 2024, Marian passed away unexpectedly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maureen Redmond
August 19, 2024
Glaslough, Monaghan - Saturday August 17th suddenly at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan Smokowsk
August 19, 2024
Monaghan, Co.Monaghan - Saturday August 17th suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Goldrick (née Mooney)
August 19, 2024
Lucan, Dublin - August 18th, 2024, suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew O'Neill
August 15, 2024
Inchicore, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully at home with his wife by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breda Rooney (née Higgins)
August 15, 2024
Graiguecullen, Carlow - Unexpectedly, on August 12th, 2024, at her home. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Chukwuemeka Ojiogbu (Mykus) Amobi
August 14, 2024
Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence, Monday 12th August 2024. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother, friends and classmates.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Ball
August 14, 2024
Navan, Meath - Suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Kevin will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Joe & Mary.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian McGuirk
August 14, 2024
Crumlin, Dublin - August 11th, 2024, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Marie Quinn
August 14, 2024
Ballyfermot, Dublin - Suddenly at home, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vitoldas Tirilis
August 14, 2024
Bray, Co. Wicklow - and formerly of Lithuania, died suddenly at home on Sunday, 11th August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Guidon
August 13, 2024
Lucan, Dublin - 11th August 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard (Dick) Murray
August 13, 2024
Carrigaline, Cork - On August 11th, 2024, unexpectedly at home. Donations to Carrigaline First Responders.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Bundy) Reynolds
August 13, 2024
Ringsend, Dublin - August 2nd, 2024, suddenly, at home in London.
No age or cause of death reported.
Solomon (Sol) O'Brien Dowling, 18
August 19, 2024
Newcastle, Galway - 16th August 2024, aged 18, suddenly, but peacefully at home.
No cause of death reported.
Charles (Charlie) Kerr
August 19, 2024
Ballybrack, Dublin - August 17th, 2024, suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe (Joseph) McCann
August 19, 2024
Roundwood, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at home surrounded by his loving family on 17th August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dermot McCawley
August 19, 2024
Deansgrange, Dublin – August 17th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness borne with fortitude, dignity and courage.
No age or cause of death reported.
Olivia Mullen (née O'Brien)
August 19, 2024
Ballinderreen, Galway - Unexpectedly and peacefully after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Mary and Mattie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noel Crowley
August 18, 2024
Ennis, Clare - Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness bravely borne on the 9th August 2024 in Newcastle, England.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colm O'Connor
August 18, 2024
Goatstown, Dublin - 16th August, peacefully at St Vincent's University Hospital after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alexandria Sharon O'Grady (née Wesley)
August 18, 2024
Skibbereen, Cork - On August 17th, 2024, Alex passed peacefully following a short illness, in the presence of her husband and family, under the care of the wonderful staff at Bantry General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat Bolger
August 16, 2024
Tullow, Carlow - 15th August 2024, peacefully after a short illness fought with courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rosie McCabe
August 16, 2024
Navan, Meath - Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Special thanks to the Paramedics and First Responders.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mairead Mulligan (née O'Brien)
August 16, 2024
Swords, Dublin - August 15th, 2024, peacefully, after a very short illness at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shay (Seamus) Torris
August 16, 2024
Dunleer, Louth - Peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Brennan
August 15, 2024
Cloughjordan, Tipperary - Suddenly following an illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Tierney
August 15, 2024
Celbridge, Kildare - August 14, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Gildea, 71
August 14, 2024
Elphin, Roscommon - After a brief illness, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel (Tony) Fenlon
August 14, 2024
Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow -14th August 2024, at University Hospital Waterford following a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Trish Farrissey
August 13, 2024
Carrigaline, Cork - On August 11th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Niall Furlong
August 13, 2024
Corbally, Limerick - Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital Limerick, on 12th August 2024. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished wife and parents Paddy and Carmel. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Niamh Waldron (Moore)
August 13, 2024
Rosbrien, Limerick - Peacefully, after a very short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at University Hospital Limerick, on 12th August 2024. Donations, if desired, to Mid-West Cancer Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
