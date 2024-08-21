UNITED STATES

Maxie Solters dies suddenly

August 17, 2024

Maxie Solters, a publicist, writer, actor and producer well-known to the entertainment community, died unexpectedly on Thursday. No cause of death was announced; she was 37. She appeared in numerous productions and created, produced and starred in her own comedy web series.

Winsome Sinclair, casting director who worked often with Spike Lee, dies at 58

August 14, 2024

Winsome Sinclair, the casting director who helped bring in actors for Waiting to Exhale, Amistad, Precious, The Best Man and a dozen films directed by Spike Lee, has died. She was 58. Sinclair died Monday in hospice care on Long Island [NY] after a long battle with colon cancer, publicist Clorissa Wright-Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter. The New York native launched the global casting agency Winsome Sinclair and Associates in New York in 1996, then relocated the business to Atlanta in 2014 amid that city’s production boom.

No age or cause of death reported.

Broadway producer Adam Epstein dies at 49

August 14, 2024

Epstein's passing was reported by his brother Brett Garrison Epstein. In a post to Facebook, it was revealed that the cause of death was a brain tumor (Gliosarcoma). Epstein was 49 years old. Adam Epstein was a celebrated Broadway producer with his theatrical productions receiving 46 Tony nominations and 12 Tony Awards. Epstein's Broadway credits include Hairspray, A View From a Bridge, The Crucible, Amadeus, Godspell, The Wedding Singer and Cry-Baby.

Five broadcasters “died suddenly”:

John Lansing, the steady CEO who led NPR through the pandemic's crises, dies at 67

August 16, 2024

Former NPR chief executive John Lansing died Wednesday at his lakeside home in Wisconsin, just six months after relinquishing his role at the network and just two weeks after turning 67 years old. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Lansing, previously admired for a long career in broadcasting and cable television, stepped down this past spring from NPR after a turbulent four-and-a-half year stint. At NPR, Lansing tangled with titans, kept the network’s shows on the air during a global pandemic, navigated intense social headwinds, oversaw an ambitious expansion of digital ambitions and steered NPR through what he defined as an “existential” financial crisis.

No cause of death reported.

Didi O’Hearn, longtime A+E networks executive, dies at 63

August 13, 2024

Deirdre “Didi” O’Hearn, who worked as an executive at A&E Networks, died Aug. 12 in hospice care in St. Augustine, Florida, of lung cancer. She was 63. O’Hearn, a longtime cable executive who also worked for WeTV and other channels, served as senior vice president of programming and development for the Food Network and Cooking Channel from 2014 until 2017, where she oversaw existing programming and the creation of new shows. The exec was nominated for six Emmys throughout her career, and served as vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming at A&E Television Networks. There, she developed “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” a reality series which followed Simmons, his wife Shannon Tweed and their two kids.

Remembering longtime ABC-7 team member Fran McNaboe

August 19, 2024

El Paso, Texas - Today the ABC-7 family is mourning the loss of one of our longtime employees, Fran McNaboe. Through his 33-year career at ABC-7, he supported the newscasts behind the scenes. He worked in master control, programming, in the field as a photographer and live truck engineer, and for more than a decade he led our evening newscasts as a director and technical director. We are inspired by his courage as he battled cancer, and grieve with his wife Patty today. Fran McNaboe was 67 years old.



ABC ordered to face trial in lawsuit with former 'General Hospital' employees on COVID vaccine mandates:

ABC instituted a requirement that its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, Plaintiffs requested religious exemptions, which were denied," the document, filed Tuesday, reveals.

Ed Daniels, longtime WGNO-TV sports director, has died at age 67

August 16, 2024

Ed Daniels, the highly respected sports director of local ABC affiliate WGNO-TV and a tireless advocate for youth sports, died Friday of complications from a heart attack he suffered in late July while in California to cover the New Orleans Saints' training camp. He was 67. The longest-serving sports director in New Orleans — he spent more than three decades at WGNO — Daniels was the antithesis of the screaming sportscasters and commentators who populate podcasts and cable TV.

Ian McCain, FM102/1 Milwaukee APD/PM driver, has passed away

August 14, 2024

Milwaukee, WI - Radio vet Justin Cooper (a.k.a. Ian McCain), WLUM (FM 102/1)/Milwaukee APD and PM driver, has passed away. According to the FM 102/1 Facebook page, his death follows a brief illness. He was 54. The Omaha native also served as Digital Program Director for WLUM and sister stations WLDB and WZTI.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

David Handelman, writer and former Rolling Stone contributor, dead at 63

August 17, 2024

David Handelman, a prolific writer whose body of work spanned journalism, fiction, and television, died Thursday at the age of 63. Sheila Rogers, a friend of Handelman, confirmed the writer’s death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause was Waldenström macroglobulinemia, a rare form of blood cancer. Handelman joined Rolling Stone in the 1980s and often captured artists and Hollywood figures as they ascended to household names, including memorable profiles on Beastie Boys, the Coen Brothers, and Jane’s Addiction.

The Northeast Georgian editor passes away

August 16, 2024

Matthew Osborne, editor of The Northeast Georgian since Nov. 2019, died suddenly Tuesday morning at his home in Cornelia. He was 47. Osborne was a professional journalist for 25 years, starting in 1999 as a sports writer at the Lake City (Fla.) The cause of death is still unknown.

Jennifer Bjorhus, longtime journalist and Star Tribune reporter, dies of brain cancer

August 16, 2024

Jennifer Bjorhus covered some of Minnesota’s biggest news stories over her 30-year journalism career, but it was her investigative work sparking changes that made her the most proud. In her 16 years at the Star Tribune, she covered breaking news — from team reporting on the state’s largest fraud scheme of businessman Tom Petters in the early 2000s to taking part in the Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. But in-depth stories like the 2018 series “Denied Justice” — a Pulitzer Prize finalist examining how Minnesota’s criminal justice system failed victims of rape and sexual assault — stuck with her. Bjorhus, 59, of St. Paul, died Aug. 9 after a nine-month battle with glioblastoma.

BeatKing, legendary Houston rapper and producer, dead at 39

August 15, 2024

BeatKing, best known for being a Southern strip club staple, has passed away at 39. The gruff-voiced Houston legend’s death was confirmed by his manager, Tasha Felder. Born Justin Riley, the emcee became known for his booming voice and risqué lyrics despite his humble beginnings in his church band as a child. He rose to prominence in the early 2010s and found himself with several viral hits under his belt, notably “Then Leave” featuring Queendome Come, which rose in popularity thanks to TikTok.

No cause of death reported.

BeatKing “died suddenly” from a pulmonary embolism:

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

High-profile attorney who represented Foxy Brown found dead in his car

August 15, 2024

Salvatore “Night-Life Lawyer” Strazzullo was found dead in Brooklyn Saturday (Aug. 10). His body was discovered in his car, where he was parked in front of his parents’ home. A cause of death has not been revealed, The New York Post reports. Famous throughout NYC for his noteworthy clients and unique defense tactics, Strazzullo represented Foxy Brown in 2011 over accusations of mooning neighbor Arlene Raymond, with whom she was feuding. This would’ve been a violation of a protective order placed on Brown stemming from her pleading guilty in 2008 to menacing Raymond with her cellphone.

No age reported.

Iconic rock star Greg Kihn passes away at 75

August 15, 2024

Revered rock artist Greg Kihn has passed away following his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Maryland, the singer-songwriter rose to fame in the San Francisco Bay Area by integrating folk, classic rock, blues and pop together with his unforgettable voice. He began writing songs while in high school and eventually became one of the first artists to sign with Beserkley Records in 1976. Outside of music, Kihn was a hit in the radio industry as a morning show host and a syndicated nighttime host for 17 years. He also wrote six novels and a variety of short stories.

Jack Russell, founding vocalist for ’80s glam metal group Great White, dead at 63

August 15, 2024

Glam rocker Jack Russell, who fronted 1980s metal group Great White, died Thursday surrounded by family and friends at the age of 63. The singer succumbed after battling multiple system atrophy and Lewy body dementia, Rolling Stone reported. Founded in Los Angeles in 1977, Great White’s heyday was in the mid-1980s with the platinum-selling 1987 album “Once Bitten” and its 1989 follow-up “… Twice Shy,” featuring singles “Rock Me” and “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” which were mainstays in the early days of MTV.

Local country music artist passes away after fight with cancer

August 16, 2024

Camden Point, Mo. - A local country music artist has passed away after a fight with cancer. Matt Snook fought kidney cancer for nearly a year and this week, he passed at the age of 51. Matt’s servant heart led him to a lifelong passion of volunteering and assisting many organizations including the Troops First Foundation, Musicians on Call, America’s Huey 091 Foundation, Camp Quality, Snowball Express and countless others. He made trips overseas to perform for our troops, attended several events supporting Gold Star Families, made trips throughout the US to perform for our injured military personnel, trips to hospitals and causes to perform for terminally ill children, and was always available and willing to help when he was asked to assist anyone in need.

Local musician’s family asking for help after he passed away on stage

August 13, 2024

Springfield, Ore. – The family of a local musician is asking for help from the community after he passed out and died on stage while playing at a local venue. Hal Piper was in a Eugene-based band called Bigfoot Lane. He was involved in different music projects in the Pacific Northwest, playing the guitar and other string instruments in a bluegrass Americana style. Piper was born in 1948, and had turned 76 on July 13. Piper was performing at the Twisted River Saloon in Springfield on August 11 when he collapsed on stage and passed away. According to Monica, her father had heart problems over the last seven years and had suffered a heart attack before, but his doctor had said his heart was in otherwise good health so his sudden passing came as a shock.

No cause of death reported.

Former pro bodybuilder Eugene Mishin passed away at 48 years old

August 17, 2024

Hicksville, New York - Retired IFBB Pro Men’s Open bodybuilder Eugene Mishin, also known as Evgeny Mishin, has died. He was 48 years old. Dave Palumbo of RxMuscle broke the news on his Instagram page, confirming Mishin’s passing on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. According to Palumbo, Mishin stopped breathing, and paramedics tried reviving him for 45 minutes. Mishin’s death was unexpected as he was active on his Instagram account less than 24 hours before his passing. In recent years, Mishin has been active as a coach for other bodybuilders. No cause of death is confirmed at the time of this article’s publication.

Drag racing veteran Scotty Richardson passes

August 15, 2024

Drag racing has lost an iconic figure in the world of sportsman racing. Scotty Richardson, 54, passed away on August 14, 2024, following a brief illness. It is estimated that Richardson won hundreds, if not thousands, of drag races during his storied career.

No cause of death reported.

Hall of Fame chairman Hendrickson dies at 59

August 19, 2024

Saratoga Springs, NY - Philanthropist and National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame chairman John Hendrickson died Aug. 19, according to multiple reports. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Albany Times-Union reported that Hendrickson "reported feeling unwell just before lunch" and was taken to Saratoga Hospital, where he died. "I was at the hospital holding his hand," said friend Maureen Lewi. "I was talking to him, but he wouldn't talk back—he was gone." Hendrickson, who served in his role at the Hall of Fame since 2017, was 59.

Three infants “died suddenly”:

Sofia Josephine Parkhurst, 3 months and 27 days

August 13, 2024

August 9, 2024, Sofia Josephine Parkhurst, aged 3 months and 27 days, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2024, holding the hands of both her parents at their home in Granby, NY. Sofia struggled with a very rare condition in which she had no immune system, severe respiratory issues, and nerve problems. Although Sofia couldn’t see or hear, she had a strong sense of touch and always knew someone was there.

Raelee Diane Hunter, infant

August 12, 2024

Whiteland, Indiana - Raelee Diane Hunter, born on February 1, 2024, in Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully in her parents' arms on August 6, 2024, at Riley Hospital for Children.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 1:

Sylvie Michelle Zacovic, 11 months

July 1, 2024

Sylvie Michelle Zacovic, 11 months, of Pekin, IL passed away at 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in the emergency room at Carle Health Pekin Hospital. Sylvie loved Shrek and Miss Rachel. Her favorite foods were pizza and pickles. Her face would light up when her daddy would walk into the room. Her best friend was her cat, Morty.

No cause of death reported.

Five children “died suddenly”:

Emerson Grace Ball, 4

August 16, 2024

Morgantown, WV - Emerson Grace Ball, age 4, of Morgantown, gained her angel wings unexpectedly on Friday morning, August 16, 2024, at WVU Medicine - Children's in Morgantown.

No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

After a week of worsening illness, Emerson was found to have an unexpected and unknown brain mass and was placed on a ventilator and admitted to the PICU at her local children's hospital. After a number of specialty consults, surgery, scans and testing it was determined that the damage to the brain was too severe to fix. Just two days after arriving to the ER, Emerson, surrounded by family, passed on from this life.

Martha Jane Pugsley, 8

August 16, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - Martha Jane Pugsley was born one week late on June 2, 2016, and died decades too soon following a brief illness on August 13, 2024. Martha squeezed a big life into her eight short years. She was looking forward to starting third grade at Bonneville Elementary. A talented musician, Martha played the violin and joyfully belted out songs with her strong, clear voice (she knew all the words). She enjoyed art and all sorts of crafts. She danced at Tanner Dance, played soccer, and took classes at The Little Gym. She loved going to Costco with her dad and on neighborhood walks with her family.

No cause of death reported.

4th grader declared brain dead after collapsing at recess on first day of school, family says

August 15, 2024

Kentucky – A Kentucky family says their 9-year-old daughter is brain dead after she collapsed during recess on her first day of fourth grade last week. On Aug. 7, on her first day of school at Cairo Elementary in Henderson, Lucy Nash collapsed during recess. Her family said her heart stopped for several minutes. “On the first day of school Lucy collapsed and had a cardiac event,” a GoFundMe page reads. “Her little brain went many minutes without oxygen while they were trying to save her life.” Lucy was rushed to a local hospital before she was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where her family says she’ll never wake up again.

Link

Allison Mary McKenna, 10

August 17, 2024

Neenah, WI - Allison Mary McKenna, age 10, of Neenah, passed away peacefully late Thursday, August 15, 2024, and was a recent 4th grade graduate of Tullar Elementary. Allison will be remembered as a spunky girl with just the right amount of sass. To know Allison was to love Allison. She was active in many sports as well, her favorites being basketball, baseball, gymnastics, ballet, and soccer. Her dream was to some day become a pediatric nurse, and she had a love of all animals, including butterflies and bugs, and loved her family and cousins dearly, but her twin brother the most.

No cause of death reported.

Newington Volunteer Fire Department lights up pink for beloved middle schooler

August 13, 2024

Newington, CT - Newington’s volunteer fire department joined the community to light up pink in honor of a beloved middle schooler who passed away. Regan Martins, 12, died suddenly on Aug. 9, her family wrote in her obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Nine teenagers “died suddenly”:

Dutchtown Middle student dies after medical emergency at school Wednesday

August 14, 2024

Geismar, La. - An eighth grader at Dutchtown Middle died after having a medical emergency at school Wednesday. A spokesperson for Ascension Parish Schools said the student had a medical emergency while on campus and was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘Warm and wonderful': Sophomore at SMNW dies after suffering medical emergency following football practice

August 16, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — A Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student died Friday after suffering a medical emergency after football practice on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Johnson County Med-Act said crews responded to the school Wednesday about 5:25 p.m. on reports of an medical emergency. On arrival, they learned the 15-year-old boy was in critical condition. In a letter to families, the district identified the student as Ovet Gomez-Regalado, who was a sophomore at the school. No other details on the nature of the medical emergency were immediately available.

No cause of death reported.

14-year-old high school football player drops dead during practice

August 16, 2024

A 14-year-old Alabama high school football player has tragically died suddenly after collapsing during practice due to an apparent “medical emergency.” Semaj Wilkins, a freshman and varsity football player at New Brockton High School dropped dead on Tuesday afternoon. He collapsed unexpectedly on the field during a routine practice. According to Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham, Wilkins was participating in drills when he suffered a medical emergency. Despite immediate medical attention and transport to Medical Center Enterprise, the young teenager was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by doctors shortly after, WSAZ3 reported. Today reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. while the team was going through warmups.

No cause of death reported.

Man whose son died after collapsing at middle school demanding answers at Houston ISD

August 15, 2024

Houston, TX — A father whose son died at a middle school on Wednesday is devastated and demanding answers from Houston Independent School District. He spoke exclusively to KHOU 11 on Thursday. Late Thursday, HISD confirmed that a student died at Marshall Middle School after suffering a "medical emergency." The district said several students and staff members saw the tragedy unfolding. Alexis Payton told KHOU 11 on Thursday that he rushed to the school after they called and said his 14-year-old son lLandon] had collapsed in the gym. "They said he had a seizure and then they said he got, they got him up, he was alert. And then by the time I got here, he had another seizure and that was it," Payton told us. "It’s been horrible. It’s been horrible, losing my son is horrible." Landon Payton was rushed to the hospital but he didn't survive. Payton said when he got to the school, he saw paramedics trying to save his son. He described it as very hot in the gym, saying it felt similar to the heat outside. He said his son had no history of seizures and he's hoping an autopsy will give him more answers since the school district won't.

No cause of death reported.

Franklin High School student dies after medical emergency at football practice

August 15, 2024

Reisterstown, Md. — A Franklin High School student has died after experiencing a medical emergency at football practice Wednesday morning. The Baltimore County Fire Department reported on Wednesday that around crews were called 9:15 a.m. for a child experiencing a medical emergency on the school's football field. Officials said rescue crews found the child in critical condition with an unspecified person performing life-saving procedures. The student was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to Baltimore County Public Schools, Kieran J. O'Connell, the school's principal, sent the following message to the school community: "It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Franklin High School student. The student experienced a medical emergency this morning and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away."

No age or cause of death reported.

Dyer County High student dies, found unresponsive at school

August 14, 2024

Dyer County, Tenn. - A Dyer County High School student died Wednesday after he became unresponsive at school, the school district announced. The student was immediately given assistance by staff, then taken to the emergency room in Dyersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Putnam County community holds vigil for Palatka High football player who died unexpectedly

August 13, 2024

Palatka, Fla. – A vigil is being held for a Palatka Junior-Senior High School (PJSHS) football player after he died unexpectedly in his home Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County School District. Officials said on Aug. 13 at around 6:20 a.m., Palatka Police Officers responded to a report of a teen in possible cardiac arrest. Officers arrived and determined that 15-year-old Robert James Gillon III was dead. During the investigation, detectives learned that Gillon complained of chest pains on Monday, Aug. 12 before going to football practice. He still went to practice and returned home. Officials said the autopsy indicates that he passed away sometime during the night of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.

Former Eastern High School basketball player dies at 18 years old after Stage 4 sarcoma

August 12, 2024

Louisville, Ky. - A Louisville teenager who faced Stage 4 osteosarcoma has died. Brycen Doughty, 18, was a student at Eastern High School who also played basketball. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 osteosarcoma in 2021 and had multiple surgeries to remove tumors in his leg and hip. The teenager told WDRB News he thought it was just growing pains at first. Doughty died July 2.

Reported on July 12:

Victoria Christine Camarillo, 18

July 12, 2024

No location - Victoria Christine Camarillo, 18, flew home to Jesus on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, after a brave battle with leukemia. She was a devout Catholic, an adored daughter, beloved granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, Goddaughter, and cherished friend. Victoria never lost her smile and beautiful spirit even as she underwent difficult medical therapies. Victoria’s family has an incredible amount of gratitude for all the assistance provided by their family and friends over the last three months.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Trey Kaden Andersen, 21

August 14, 2024

Burley, Idaho - Trey Kaden Andersen returned home to his loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 3, 2024, after complications following a combined heart and liver transplant. Trey taught himself to read and finished the Book of Mormon before age six. He was "the family Google" because it was faster to ask Trey than to look it up. His love of learning propelled Trey to be a Valedictorian of Declo High School's Class of 2022. A true-blue BYU fan from birth, two of the happiest days in Trey's life were the day he found out he was accepted to attend BYU in 2022 and a few weeks ago when he found out he was accepted into BYU's Marriott School of Management Accounting Program for fall 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brigham Young University in Utah and Idaho chose only to “strongly encourage” that students and faculty get the vaccine, not require it”:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/education/2021/07/10/one-byus-locations-will/

Anthony James Pfahl, 28

August 13, 2024

Anthony James Pfahl, 28, of Duluth [Minnesota], died unexpectedly on Aug. 10th at Essentia St. Mary’s from natural causes. He continued his education at Lake Superior College, where he completed his associates degree, and was preparing to further his studies at The College of St. Scholastica this fall. His diverse interests included voracious reading, culinary arts, a passion for tea and swimming in Lake Superior. Anthony achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 43 and earned a Black Belt in Taekwondo. His dedication extended to volunteering at Gabrielle’s Books, Animal Allies, and the Duluth Zoo.

No cause of death reported.

St. Scholastica’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/news/st-scholastica-requires-vaccinations-for-students-by-oct-22

Two LDS missionaries “died suddenly”:

Jackson James Dye, 20

August 12, 2024

West Jordan, Utah - Jackson James Dye passed away on August 8th, 2024 Jackson had many passions. He loved the outdoors and made it a point to jump into any body of water he came across, no matter how cold. He especially loved fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, rock climbing, hiking, camping, and boating with his family. After high school, Jackson was super excited to be able to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the first 7 months, he served in Quezon City, Philippines, where he truly loved his time and thrived getting to know the people and the country. He was happy and a good missionary. Later, due to mental health struggles, he came home to get help and continued with a service mission. Jackson seemed to be doing so well and his sudden passing was a shock. There are some things that we’ll need to wait to understand, but for now, we are content with the knowledge that we have of a loving Father in Heaven and our Savior Jesus Christ, who see into the eternities and love perfectly.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Paul Pearson, 48

August 12, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - Paul knew the value of the human heart. This was highlighted every day of his life. One example was his service as a missionary in Croatia for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved the people there, and they loved him. Sadly, sweet Paul passed away on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, and the world truly felt dim. His cause of death was complications from a previous heart attack.

LDS mandated “vaccination” for missionaries serving overseas:

https://www.thechurchnews.com/2021/4/23/23217144/missionaries-to-be-vaccinated-serve-home-countries-covid-19/

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Patriots announce passing of team physician Dr. Mark Price

August 19, 2024

Massachusetts - The New England Patriots announced the passing of team physician Dr. Mark Price on Sunday. In a statement released on behalf of owner Robert Kraft, the organization expressed its condolences to Dr. Price’s family, friends an colleagues. “It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Dr. Mark Price, an esteemed team physician, after a valiant fight against cancer,” the statement read.

No age reported.

Dr. Cheryl Paradis-Fiedler, 58

August 16, 2024

Chicago, IL - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr Cheryl Paradis-Fiedler. Cheryl was a very talented surgeon and welcomed many babies into the world. Her knowledge, compassion and calming demeanor were always welcomed and reinforced her mantra 'never let them see you sweat'. Cheryl had a very rare, aggressive form of Cutaneous T cell Lymphoma (CTCL). She accepted the battle and fought like the warrior she was. She beat death several times and had a successful stem cell transplant on May 21 - wonderful, matched cells donated by her sister Pam. During her weakened immune system post-transplant, she succumbed to an overwhelming infection.

Dr. Robert W. Schmidt II, 50

August 16, 2024

Dr. Robert W. Schmidt II, 50, of Dunlap, IL, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on August 9, 2024. Fondly referred to as “Superman”, Rob graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bradley University with a BS in Biology and then from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria with his Doctorate in Medicine. Rob finished his residency in Radiology at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, as Chief Resident. He then went on to do a Fellowship in Breast Imaging at the OSF Center for Breast Health, at which point he stayed on and humbly served as a Breast Imager for CIRA (Central Illinois Radiological Associates, Peoria, IL) for 17 years, right up until the very day of his diagnosis of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) grade 4 IDH wild type unmethylated brain cancer in late March 2023.

Seven nurses “died suddenly”:

Dimitra Kalamaras, 43

August 19, 2024

Poughkeepsie, New York - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dimitra Kalamaras, who tragically left us on August 13, 2024. Dimitra was a radiant soul whose warmth and kindness resonated through her interactions with family and friends. She had an unwavering spirit and a zest for life that inspired all those around her. She touched the lives of so many patients as a compassionate and hard-working nurse, offered endless encouragement to family and friends, and helped strangers in need.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew "Drew" R. Totten, MS, BSc, RN, CPC, CLNC, (68)

August 19, 2024

Bennington, Vermont - Andrew "Drew" R. Totten, MS, BSc, RN, CPC, CLNC, (68) of Bennington, VT, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024 at SVMC surrounded by his family, friends and the many staff, nurses and doctors he trained and taught over the years. Drew knew that in order to keep it, you have to give it away. True to his style, he devoted himself to the development and support of newly trained and aspiring nurses. This commitment led him to become the Director of Education, Simulation & Organizational Development at Southern Vermont Medical Center, and later, an Assistant Professor of Nursing at Vermont State University. If friends wish to honor Drew's memory, he requested that contributions be made directly to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kathryn (Kathy) Teresa Phelps, 66

August 15, 2024

Annapolis, MD - Kathryn (Kathy) Teresa Phelps, a beloved resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away on August 15, 2024, following a brief illness. For 45 years, Kathy served as an ICU nurse at Northwest Hospital Center, dedicating her career to the care and well-being of others. In 2023, she was honored as Nurse of the Year at Northwest Hospital Center, a testament to her skill, compassion, and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Tupou-Taise Victoria Fehoko, 22

August 19, 2024

Toledo, Ohio - Tupou-Taise Victoria Fehoko, known to those who cherished her as "Bo," left us unexpectedly in the early morning hours of August 11, 2024. Bo moved to Ohio with her mother and siblings where she became a fast friend to anyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She graduated from Toledo Early College and worked at Lane Bryant and the Toledo Hospital. Her goal was to become a nurse, and anyone who knew Bo, knew she would make an incredible one. Her humor, kindness and compassion would have perfectly suited her for that role.

No cause of death reported.

Savannah Woods Johnson, 36

August 16, 2024

Savannah Woods Johnson, age 36, of Helena, Alabama, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on August 14th, 2024, at home surrounded by her family and special friends in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she received her nursing degree. Savannah has always been a living example of God's love and her servant's heart was big, pure and compassionate. Savannah never missed an opportunity to show hospitality and many of her friends and family benefited from delicious home cooked meals prepared in her kitchen. Throughout her 3.5-year battle with cancer, Savannah's faith and positivity never faltered. She knew without a doubt that whether she was healed on this side of Heaven, she would spend forever in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would gladly accept flowers or donations to METAvivor in Memory of Savannah Woods Johnson. METAvivor is the only organization that solely funds research for Stage IV, metastatic breast cancer through a scientific peer review process.

Link

August 16, 2024

Oshkosh, Wisconsin - Mitch A. Lloyd, age 39, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Mitch loved supporting and caring for others. He found his true calling as a nurse and enjoyed working at Evergreen Retirement Community before moving on to Ascension Hospital where he was given a Daisy Award for his compassion and leadership.

Sharon Elizabeth Smallwood Hudson, 45

August 15, 2024

Smyrna, Tennessee - Sharon Elizabeth Smallwood Hudson's heart of Gold stopped beating on August 7th, 2024. It is a big unexpected blow to family and friends. She was a kind, compassionate loving human being who loved her family dearly. She was a nurse for 23 years dealing lovingly and compassionately with her patients as well as fellow workmates.

No cause of death reported.

A personal trainer “died suddenly”:

Carolyn A. Restivo Waterman, 63

August 13, 2024

Hamburg, NY - Carolyn A. Restivo Waterman, 63, of Hamburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Carolyn was a graduate of Silver Creek Central School, Class of 1978, and was currently working as a Certified Personal Trainer for Brick House Fitness, Hamburg, for 5 years.

No cause of death reported.

A justice of the peace “died suddenly”:

Sudden death of JP Terry Williams stuns Quorum Court

August 13, 2024

Arkansas - The Columbia County Quorum Court’s members were shocked to learn from an audience member Monday afternoon at their monthly meeting that fellow Justice of the Peace Terry Williams had died earlier in the afternoon. “I was in a state of shock when I heard about it and I didn’t hear about it until after the Quorum Court meeting,” said Justice of the Peace District 11 Mike Loe. Audience member Henry Warren went to the front of the courtroom as Quorum Court members began to get up from their seats and told them Williams had died. Gasps went across the courtroom from the public servants and from those in the audience that didn’t know. An ambulance was dispatched about an hour before the meeting to Williams’ home on Beene Street in reference to an unresponsive man. Williams, a Democrat, served continuously on the Quorum Court since 2011.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Kirk William Walker, 49

August 11, 2024

Georgetown, TX - Kirk William Walker returned to his Heavenly Father on August 6, 2024 in Georgetown, Texas. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Kirk loved the Lord and he served in many positions including serving a mission in Argentina. He was Human Resources Specialist at Green River Community College and the Chief Human Resource Officer at Clover Park Technical College.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Peduto, superintendent of Pittsburgh Catholic schools, dies of cancer

August 13, 2024

Sewickley, Pa. — Michelle Peduto, who served Catholic schools in the Diocese of Pittsburgh for 21 years, has died of cancer. Peduto battled metastatic breast cancer for several years before she died at her Sewickley home on Tuesday. She became the superintendent in 2019 and a news release from the Diocese of Pittsburgh says the schools won accolades for handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peduto retired in June to spend more time with family.

No age reported.

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

Jill Marie Mangum Cazier, 63

August 17, 2024

Logan, Utah - Jill Marie Mangum Cazier, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away at home on Monday, August 12, 2024, after a year-long battle with cancer. She taught 1st, 2nd and 4th grade during her 38 years at Providence Elementary School (she was a proud Panda!) and received the 2018 Teacher of the Year Award for Providence

Naomi Presley, 46

August 15, 2024

Lubbock, Texas - Naomi Presley passed through the veil on August 14, 2024, after a long, brave battle with colon cancer. After staying home with her kids for many years, she became a teacher at Dawson ISD, Lamesa High School, and finally Seagraves High School. She also earned a Master's degree in English and a Master's degree in history from Sul Ross State University and taught at Howard College in Lamesa, Texas. She enjoyed spending time and playing games with her family, cross stitching, and watching murder mysteries.

Cynthia Hendrix, 64

August 14, 2024

Jonesboro, Arkansas - Cynthia Hendrix, 64, of Jonesboro, entered into a well-deserved eternity of beatitude and rest following a brief illness. She was beloved and respected by family, friends, colleagues and students who were enriched by her nearly three decades of service as a teacher for Nettleton Public Schools.

No cause of death reported.

Ruben Galvan Rodriguez, 48

August 14, 2024

Ruben Galvan Rodriguez, passed away on August 10, 2024, at his birthplace and lifelong home in San Antonio, Texas. He faced end-stage renal disease with remarkable courage and fortitude. Ruben's passion for music was both a personal joy and a professional calling. A gifted self-taught musician conversant with many instruments and genres, he shared stages with ensembles such as The Al Sturchio Big Band, The Luis Portillo Orchestra, Power House Big Band, Mario Flores and Puro Estillo, Equinox, Noche Del Rio, and Los Gatos Negros. He also enriched the lives of others by providing music lessons through Alamo Music. As an educator, he served as the Assistant Mariachi Instructor at McAuliffe Middle School and as the cherished Mariachi Director at Resnik Middle School. He leaves behind his wife and their daughter.

Link

August 16, 2024

Bridgeport, CT — Emily Cicale [57] was described as "a fierce human being with a wicked sense of humor," in her obituary. Said to be focused on living life to the fullest, she died on Aug. 1 after a short battle with brain cancer. According to a letter to parents from Bridgeport Public Schools, Cicale taught physical education at Geraldine W. Johnson School. She worked in the Bridgeport Public Schools since 2003.

Governor: COVID vaccines now mandatory for Connecticut teachers, school staff:

https://cea.org/governor-covid-vaccines-now-mandatory-for-connecticut-teachers-school-staff/

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

Orlando family mourns loss of beloved wife, mom, daughter, firefighter following cancer battle

August 19, 2024

Orlando, Fla. - An Orlando family is navigating a path forward after a beloved wife, mother, and firefighter passed away from cancer. Experts say rare and aggressive cancers like the one Amanda Adams had are becoming more common in firefighters. 21 months ago, Amanda developed an extremely rare form of cancer called dedifferentiated liposarcoma. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) says the increasing prevalence of chemicals that burn hotter, faster, and with more toxins is leading to more cases of cancers like Amanda's.

No age reported.

New Bedford, MA, firefighter found dead in station

August 15, 2024

A decorated New Bedford [MA] firefighter was found dead in his fire station Thursday. Firefighter Matthew E. Forand, 45, who was on duty, apparently suffered an unknown medical emergency during the night. Forand had been with the department since 2006, according to a statement posted on New Bedford's Facebook page.

City of New Bedford to require municipal employees to be vaccinated:

https://www.newbedford-ma.gov/mayor/news/city-of-new-bedford-to-require-municipal-employees-to-be-vaccinated-2/

Rancho Adobe firefighter mourned after unexpected death

August 17, 2024

A Sonoma County [CA] firefighter is being mourned by family, friends and colleagues. Rancho Adobe Fire District Capt. Kyle Heard, 43, died Friday night after suffering a medical emergency at his Santa Rosa home, said Herb Wandel, the district’s battalion chief. Heard joined the Penngrove-based Rancho Adobe district in 2003 as a volunteer, had been promoted to full-time engineer in 2013 and was last year promoted to full-time captain, Wandel said.



No cause of death reported.

California implements first-in-the-nation measures to encourage state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/2ufu3wxf

17-year veteran of metro Atlanta firefighter dies after battle with cancer

August 17, 2024

Union City, Ga. — A beloved member of the Union City Fire Department has died after a long battle with cancer. Sergeant, Paramedic Mike Fitzpatrick, a 17-year veteran of the department passed away on Saturday. “Sgt. Fitzpatrick was a dedicated firefighter, paramedic, and servant leader who served the UCFD with passion and commitment,” the department said.

No age reported.

FDNY Marshal George Snyder, head of lithium-ion battery task force, dies of heart attack

August 13, 2024

An FDNY Fire Marshal in charge of investigating lithium-ion battery fires across the city has died of a heart attack. Supervising Fire Marshal George Snyder, 53, went into cardiac arrest as he left work on Friday and died at a local hospital on Saturday, department officials said. His passing is considered a line-of-duty death since it happened within 24 hours of his last duty shift, a department spokeswoman said.

New COVID vaccine mandate for FDNY, city workers:

https://www.firehouse.com/safety-health/news/21231862/new-covid-vaccine-mandate-for-fdny-city-workers

Two paramedics “died suddenly”:

Daughter of LASD medic is escorted to school by his fellow deputies after he died of cancer

August 14, 2024

Glendora, Calif. - A week after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tactical medic died of cancer, fellow deputies escorted his young daughter to school on the year's first day of classes. Gonzalo Galvez's death was announced Aug. 6 by the LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau. "Why does cancer take the best ones? Gonzo was an amazing tactical medic and saved hundreds of lives," the video's caption said, referring to Galvez by his nickname. Galvez was part of the team that worked the department's Rescue 5 helicopter. He spent nearly 25 years with the department. He was 47.



LA County Sheriff's Department set to lose 4K employees for vaccine noncompliance:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/la-county-sheriffs-department-set-to-lose-4k-employees-for-vaccine-noncompliance

Reported on August 7:

Officials announce Plymouth County paramedic dies while on duty

August 7, 2024

Plymouth, MA - The Plymouth Fire Department has announced the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of their colleague, Paramedic Brent Stephens while on duty at the West Plymouth Village Fire Station. Stephens has been a dedicated member of the public safety team as a Paramedic for Brewster Ambulance Service stationed in Plymouth for the past four years, and his loss is felt deeply. He has been a paramedic since 2016.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baker orders vaccine mandate for 42,000 state employees:

https://www.wbur.org/news/2021/08/19/baker-vaccine-mandate-state-employees

Four prison guards “died suddenly”:

Ky. CO dies after suffering medical emergency during training

August 19, 2024

Burgin, Ky. — A correctional officer has died after suffering a medical emergency during training, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Kentucky Department of Corrections Officer Hunter Miller [24] died after suffering a fatal heart attack while completing a physical training test. Miller collapsed during the test, which was part of his duties for the Emergency Response Team. Despite immediate lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the page. Miller had served with the Kentucky Department of Corrections for two years and was assigned to the Northpoint Training Center, according to the page.



Link

David Hawpe, retired officer, passes away

August 13, 2024

David Hawpe, a retired correctional officer and a US Marine Corps veteran, passed away July 24, 2024. He was 63 years old. After serving in the military, he went on to become a correctional officer, working at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison. He retired in 2021.



No cause of death reported.

Mark Loomis, retired officer, passes away

August 14, 2024

Mark Loomis, a retired correctional officer, passed away Aug. 4, 2024. He worked for the department at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo from 1996 until he retired in 2023. He was 58.



No cause of death reported.

Lisa Flores, officer, passes away

August 14, 2024

Lisa Flores, a correctional officer at California State Prison, Corcoran, passed away July 23, 2024. She was 50 years old and worked for CDCR for 17 years. She began her correctional career as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in March 2007. After graduating, she reported for duty to California State Prison, Corcoran, where she remained until her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Judge requires COVID vaccines for California prison guards

https://calmatters.org/justice/2021/09/covid-vaccine-mandate-prison-guards-california/

A prison worker in California “died suddenly”:

Vincent Garcia, electrician II, passes away

August 13, 2024

Vincent “Vinny” Garcia, an electrician II at Avenal State Prison, passed away July 23, 2024. He began his CDCR career in November 2021 at Avenal where he remained until his passing.



No age or cause of death reported.

California prison workers will join the list of state employees who must be vaccinated against COVID, a federal judge ruled Monday — a loss for the state prison guards’ union and Gov. Gavin Newsom:

https://calmatters.org/justice/2021/09/covid-vaccine-mandate-prison-guards-california/

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Michael Stephen Ring, 57

August 17, 2024

Michael Stephen Ring, aged 57, died unexpectedly at his home in Williams, AZ, on August 7th, 2024. Mike served in many different capacities as an Arizona Ranger and was awarded Ranger of the Year in 2022 for his steadfast dedication to serving others.

No cause of death reported.

Four soldiers “died suddenly”:

Army lieutenant colonel dies suddenly

August 14, 2024

U.S. officials announced on Tuesday that an Army lieutenant colonel died suddenly while exercising on Sunday in Sumter, South Carolina. In a Tuesday press release, U.S. Army Central identified Lt. Col. Roderick Vinson as the Army soldier who died suddenly on Sunday. While Army Central did not release details regarding Vinson’s death, military officials revealed that they did not suspect any foul play contributed to the soldier’s death. U.S. Army Central explained that 55-year-old Vinson worked as a transportation officer with Army Central Command at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. Military officials have not yet revealed the exact location where Vinson died on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

In January 2023, the Pentagon dropped its “vaccination” mandate for troops:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pentagon-drops-covid-19-vaccination-mandate-troops-rcna65233

Airman deployed to ‘undisclosed location’ dies in non-combat incident

August 18, 2024

Florida - An airman deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations died Thursday in a non-combat incident, Air Force officials confirmed. Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, was found “deceased in his residence” on Aug. 15, according to a service release. He was “immediately transported to a local hospital where [he] was pronounced dead by medical officials,” the release added. The circumstances surrounding Wright’s death, which officials said occurred at an undisclosed location, are currently under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Dover Air Force Base Airman found dead in NYC

August 16, 2024

Dover, Del. – A Dover Air Force Base Airman has been found dead in New York City. Officials say a Staff Sergeant assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing was found and recovered from the Hudson River on Thursday. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dover Air Force Base received notification that the member was declared dead at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City. The cause of death is under investigation.



No age or cause of death reported.

Secretary of Defense mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for service members:

https://tinyurl.com/fe4t3657

Xavier Matthew Powell, 29

August 15, 2024

Xavier Matthew Powell, 29, of Pittsfield [MA], died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2024. He worked as a mechanic before deciding to enlist in the Army National Guard. He was currently stationed in Army Aviation Support Facility 1 at Joint Base Cape Cod, ranked as Specialist and a Veteran, where he was a helicopter mechanic. Xavier was most proud of being in the military.

No cause of death reported.

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies after suffering medical emergency at Clayton County jail, sheriff says

August 16, 2024

Atlanta, Ga. - A Clayton County inmate died after suffering medical complications inside the jail, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Perez Denis Martinez was being held on aggravated animal cruelty charges when he passed out and hit his head on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said officers also noticed he was refusing to eat. Martinez passed out and hit his head again on both Thursday and Friday; after the incident on Friday, he was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after ‘ medical emergency ’ within the Harris County Jail, marking sixth reported death this year

August 14, 2024

Harris County, Texas - Another man died this week after a “medical emergency” inside the Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This marks the sixth reported in-custody death so far this year. Hugo Mota, 41, was booked into the jail in March and charged with continuous violence against family, according to court documents. On Monday, months after his incarceration, he suffered from an apparent “medical emergency” in his cellblock and was transported to the jail’s clinic where “life-saving measures were initiated,” according to the sheriff’s office. He was then brought to St. Joseph Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.



So far this year, at least six people have reportedly died while in the custody of the sheriff's office. Last month, 63-year-old Dianna Williams died after she was booked with "a history of numerous medical and mental health problems," according to her custodial death report. She died on July 17 after suffering from an apparent "medical emergency." Last year, at least 19 people died while in custody. This followed a record number of in-custody deaths in 2022, when at least 27 people lost their lives — the highest number in nearly two decades, according to county records and data from the Texas Justice Initiative.

No cause of death reported.

St. Charles Parish inmate died following medical incident at jail

August 13, 2024

St. Charles Parish, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Around 2:26 a.m. Sunday, inmates at the jail told officers over the intercom that Kris Pfister, 37, was having a medical emergency in the bathroom of a dorm. Deputies entered the dorm and found him sitting on a toilet, unresponsive. According to the sheriff's office, a nurse tried life-saving measures, including CPR. CPR was administered to Pfister until he was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling around 2:52 a.m. Pfister was airlifted to University Medical Center, where he died 12 hours later, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said surveillance footage showed Pfister get out of his bunk, put on his shoes and walk to the bathroom four minutes before the medical incident was reported. Pfister had been in custody on several charges, including felonies, since Aug. 2, 2024. An autopsy was conducted by the Jefferson Parish coroner, where a preliminary cause of death was determined to be caused by multiple bleeding ulcers. The sheriff's office said the autopsy results are incomplete and toxicology results are still pending. According to the sheriff's office, Pfister did not report having a medical condition to jail staff.

No cause of death reported.

Unresponsive Smith County inmate dies in hospital after being rushed to ER

August 12, 2024

Tyler, Texas - A Smith County inmate has died after receiving emergency care in the jail and at the hospital, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A statement from the sheriff said that on Sunday evening, Albert Lee Moore, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell at the central jail facility. A code-blue was activated indicating a medical emergency, and on-site medical personnel immediately responded, the statement said. Moore was taken by UT Health EMS to CHRISTUS Mother Frances emergency room and was admitted into the hospital. However, just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Moore died. The sheriff’s statement said that Moore had been in jail since February 13, 2024, and had been seen in the jail clinic frequently.

No cause of death reported.

Norfolk inmate dies at the hospital after ‘ medical emergency ,’ sheriff’s office says

August 12, 2024

An inmate housed at the Norfolk City Jail died Saturday after what jail officials called a medical emergency. According to a release from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Saleia M. Gregory had been booked into the jail in June. Medical personnel attended to Gregory during the emergency, and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The Norfolk Police Department will investigate, and the sheriff’s office has reported Gregory’s death to the Virginia Department of Corrections for review. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office reported.

No cause of death reported.

Body found outside car not killed in crash, Warrick Co. coroner says

August 16, 2024

Elberfeld, Ind. - We have new information about an incident which was originally believed to be a deadly accident. Early Friday morning, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office told us a person was killed in a crash near Seven Hills Road and St. Johns Road. Now, Coroner Sarah Seaton says that person did not pass away in a car accident. Additionally, she tells us there is no indication of a crash happening and says his body was found outside of the vehicle. The coroner notes the car was stuck in an off road area about a quarter mile off of Seven Hills Road, adjacent to train tracks. We’re told the conductor of a train saw the car and called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Warrick Co. investigators are still unsure why the driver was off the road. Coroner Seaton says there no word if any foul play was involved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Contractor found dead inside Wise County Courthouse

August 16, 2024

Decatur, TX - A contractor working on the Wise County Courthouse restoration project was found dead inside the building Friday morning. Glenn Hejny, 58, of Ennis, was found on the second floor of the courthouse at around 6:40 a.m. Friday. His body was located as the superintendent of the project arrived back to the work site. Decatur Police Department’s preliminary investigation indicated Hejny died from an apparent head injury sometime Thursday night, Decatur Police Chief Delvon Campbell said. Campbell said Hejny was alone at the time of his death. “He was working late, he was the last one there,” Campbell said. “It looks like he fell from his ladder.” Campbell said this appears to be a workplace accident and there no so signs of foul play.

Man found dead in creek in Manitou identified

August 16, 2024

Manitou Springs, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) has released the identity of the man found dead in the creek that runs parallel to Manitou Avenue. According to MSPD, 60-year-old Lorenzo Tsosie was the victim of an apparent drowning on Aug. 3. Officers with MSPD originally responded just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 to a report of a person found in the creek behind the Subway sandwich shop on Manitou Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Tsosie dead. No additional information has been released on the cause of the drowning, and MSPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Rainbow Ryders founder unexpectedly passes away at age 66

August 15, 2024

Albuquerque, N.M. – The ballooning community is mourning the sudden loss of one of the most prominent figures in the industry. Scott Appelman, the founder of Rainbow Ryders, unexpectedly died Thursday, according to his company. Appelman, who graduated from The University of New Mexico, started Rainbow Ryders in 1983 and through his visionary leadership, he quickly became a respected trailblazer in the hot air ballooning industry. Appelman celebrated his 66th birthday just five days ago.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies after having medical emergency , crashing into Riverbank home

August 17, 2024

Riverbank, CA — A driver has died after he had a medical emergency and crashed into a home in Riverbank on Saturday, authorities say. The driver of the vehicle has died, police say. It appears that the driver had some sort of medical emergency leading up to the crash, police say. No other details about the driver have been released.

Link

One person dead after medical emergency leads to crash in Cathedral City

August 15, 2024

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Cathedral City [CA]. The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Vista Chino and Desert Princess Drive. Police said they believe the crash happened when the driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The driver drifted from the eastbound lanes to the westbound, crashing into two vehicles. A driver of one of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

No cause of death reported.

Man possibly had medical emergency before fatal crash in Evendale, police chief says

August 13, 2024

Evendale, Ohio - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred near Interstate 75 Monday afternoon, Evendale police confirmed. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s report, Walter Walker, 51, was pronounced dead at Bethesda Hospital the day of the crash. A press release from Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway says Walker was driving westbound on Glendale Milford Road near I-75 when hit several vehicles traveling in the same direction. He later crossed over the double yellow line and struck a semi that was traveling eastbound. When emergency crews arrived, Walker was unconscious and unresponsive, Chief Holloway said. He was transported to Bethesda Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Evendale police believe Walker may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash happened. Drugs and alcohol are not being investigated as a factor.

No cause of death reported.

1 dead following incident at Rusken Packaging

August 14, 2024

Cullman, Ala. – One person died at Rusken Packaging early Wednesday evening. Just before 5, calls went out to dispatch regarding a possible medical emergency at the facility, located at 64 Walnut St. NW, in the city of Cullman. Once on scene, paramedics worked on the unnamed driver until the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick on Wednesday night confirmed that Doug Cordes, 48, of Vinemont, passed away following a medical emergency while driving a forklift at Rusken Packaging. Kilpatrick stated Cordes did fall from the forklift, but the fall was due to a medical emergency. He stated as of now the cause of death is listed as a heart attack.

Three “died suddenly” near grocery stores:

Man found dead inside car in grocery store parking lot in Buffalo Grove

August 17, 2024

Buffalo Grove, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a northwest suburban grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Officers said just before 3 p.m., they were called to the parking lot of a Woodman’s, in the 1550 block of Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove, for a well-being check on the occupant of a blue Chevrolet Equinox that was emitting a foul odor. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man inside the vehicle parked on the south end of the parking lot. First responders then confirmed that he was dead. An investigation into the man’s death is now underway. The incident led to a heavy police and fire presence at the scene for several hours, but officers said that no threat to the public had been determined.

No age or cause of death reported.

West Chester police investigating after body found in vehicle in supermarket parking lot

August 16, 2024

West Chester Township, Ohio — West Chester police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a supermarket Thursday. Officials said the vehicle was reported to police around 1:30 p.m. saying it had been there for quite some time. The Butler County Coroner has identified the man as 71-year-old Michael Craycraft. Police said the death does not appear to be the result of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Body found behind Columbia grocery store identified, new details announced in death

August 16, 2024

Columbia, S.C. — Authorities are providing new details on the death of a man whose body was found behind a Richland County grocery store. The Columbia Police Department announced on Friday that a death in the 5100 block of Fairfield Road considered suspicious has been ruled accidental by the Richland County Coroner's Office. Police began investigating the death behind the Food Lion on Fairfield Road on Aug. 8 after lawn care workers found his body in a wooded area behind the store. Police have since identified the victim as 72-year-old Robert Thomas. Police didn't describe how the person died in the update.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Dingee ‘loved seeing the next generation of the firefighters come through’

August 15, 2024

Cornish, N.H. — On a Friday afternoon in late July, a procession of about 40 fire trucks wended their way through Cornish, Meriden and Plainfield on a route that passed an unassuming machine shop nestled between a two-story residence and the Cornish Flat fire station. In that modest shop, nearly all of the trucks in the cortege had been built by Larry Dingee and his small crew of employees. Dingee had just turned 69 years old when he died unexpectedly of heart failure on July 4. He was the founder, owner and operator of Dingee Machine Company, which builds and services fire trucks.

Battle Creek woman dies while hiking in Isle Royale National Park

August 15, 2024

Michigan - A 37-year-old Battle Creek woman died while hiking near Lake Lesage in Isle Royale National Park on Monday night, according to a press release from the National Park Service. The woman was walking with her partner when she suddenly started having some health complications. As her condition worsened, she became unable to walk, became unconscious and stopped breathing, the statement said. Efforts to revive her were fruitless. Other backpackers in the area were able to contact the Michigan State Police via a delayed 911 message. That information was then sent to the National Park Service dispatch center. Park rangers/paramedics located the party on Monday night and stayed with her. A team from Isle Royale responded Tuesday morning to escort the group from the remote location.

No cause of death reported.

Bridge's Scoreboard co-owner Jeff Bridges dies

August 13, 2024

Griffith, IN - Jeff Bridges [57], the co-owner of one of the most popular sports bars and restaurants in the Region, died unexpectedly overnight in his sleep. Bridges, who ran Bridge's Scoreboard in downtown Griffith, was remembered as an outgoing, compassionate and caring former college athlete who loved his family, rooted for his daughter on the softball field and was a huge Chicago sports fan.

No cause of death reported.

Benefit set for this weekend in honor of local DJ, business owner who passed away

August 13, 2024

Brian Lee Sargent, affectionately known as Sarge, passed away unexpectedly on June 28th. Sarge was a longtime local DJ who recently followed his passion in the martial art of Muay Thai by opening Sargent Muay Thai in downtown Athens [PA].

No age or cause of death reported.

They find a dead man in La Joya and arrest two people near the area

August 16, 2024

A man, about 30 years old, was found dead this Friday morning by Border Patrol agents in an area near the Patricio Pérez highway, in La Joya [Texas]. According to La Joya Police spokesperson, Manny Casas, a 9-1-1 call was received alerting about the discovery of a dead person. When the police arrived, they called an ambulance. Border Patrol medics were at the scene. The place where they found this person is an area known to be used daily by undocumented immigrants who have just entered the country. When immigrants cross the border, they usually do so accompanied, so authorities are investigating whether two people detained by Department of Public Safety agents near the location were traveling with him. Both the detainees and the body of the person who died were wearing similar bracelets, it was reported. An autopsy would be performed on the deceased to determine what caused his death. Although the immigrant's body had a Mexican identification, the authorities are investigating, as it could be false.

No cause of death reported.

Authorities: No foul play suspected with man found dead in construction trailer

August 16, 2024

Eldorado, NM - Authorities released the name of a man found in a construction trailer earlier this week and say they have no reason to suspect foul play. Ouachita County Coroner Todd McAteer confirmed the body was that of Johnnie Ray Jelinek Jr, 48. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Telangana man dies in US, family requests govt for help in bringing back body

August 17, 2024

Hyderabad, India - A Rajesh, a 32-year-old man from Hanamkonda district of Telangana, has died in the US, his family members said on Saturday, and requested the Central and Telangana governments to help in bringing his body back home. The family members also said the exact details about how Rajesh died were still not known to them, though it was said he had a "high" sugar level and died of stroke, but "we don't know the reason". After completing his M Pharma from Hanamkonda, Rajesh went to the US in 2016 for pursuing higher studies. He did his MS and was also employed there, but later lost his job during the COVID pandemic, and it seems now he was doing some part-time jobs, his uncle added.

Man found dead outside Ohio hospital

August 16, 2024

Martins Ferry, Ohio – Martins Ferry Police tell 7News a man was found dead in his vehicle outside East Ohio Regional Hospital Friday morning. They say he had dropped off a person for a doctor’s appointment and was waiting for them when he experienced a health emergency himself and died. Police say there is no suspicion of foul play and no investigation. “It was just a sad occurrence,” according to one police spokesman.

No age or cause of death reported.

Death investigation on Hilton Head Island after man found in the water

August 16, 2024

Hilton Head Island, S.C. —A man was found dead in the water at the beach in Hilton Head Island on Friday morning. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) told WSAV that they found the man at 10:28 a.m. this morning at 21 Dune Ln. BCSO said that they are not sure if the death was caused by a medical emergency or drowning, but an investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

No age reported.

Raymond R. "Ray" Mercado, 67

August 19, 2024

Southbridge, Massachusetts - Raymond R. "Ray" Mercado, 67, of Morris St., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 15th, in UMass Memorial Hospital – Harrington, after a brief illness. He was a "Jack of all Trades" working and helping out anyone in need.

No cause of death reported.

Michael C. Moor, 50

August 19, 2024

Hartville, Ohio - Michael C. Moor, 50, of Hartville, passed away on August 17, 2024, after a brief illness. One of his best attributes was his generosity towards his friends. He was always their go-to if their car needed fix or even if they needed a place stay. Mike's home was always their home.

No cause of death reported.

Rosalind Porter, 62

August 19, 2024

Beaumont, TX - On Wednesday, August 13, 2024, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Rosalind passed away after a brief illness. Rosalind attended Radiology School at Baptist Hospital and worked as a Radiology Tech until she landed her dream job as a mail carrier at the U.S. Postal Service. Her excellent work ethic was recognized by those she worked with until retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Fred James Sartore, 59

August 19, 2024

Fred James Sartore, 59, of Somonauk, IL, formerly of Melrose Park, IL, passed away on August 9, 2024, at Morris Hospital surrounded by loved ones after a sudden, brief illness and is at peace with the Lord. Through the hardships of his life, he found joy and laughter with his large, extended family and friends and in his love of music, both as a vocalist and a band member.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan P. Wood, 40

August 19, 2024

Camillus, New York - Ryan P. Wood, 40, of Camillus, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday at Upstate University Hospital. For nine years, Ryan brought his exceptional skills to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, where he worked as a graphic designer, leaving a lasting impact on the institution and its visitors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Bennett, 60

August 18, 2024

Monroeton, PA - Our beloved Diane Bennett, 60 years young, passed away suddenly due to a brief illness in her home in Monroeton, PA, on August 15th, 2024. Diane was an avid lover of being outdoors. She loved living on her "12 acres of Paradise." She was always looking for things to do so she could be outside.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Michael Akers, 57

August 18, 2024

Todd Michael Akers Sr., 57, of East Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2024 after his battle with brain cancer. Todd worked for the Peoria Journal Star (newspaper) as the building and purchasing manager for many years and loved this job.

Melanie Slater Munns, 42

August 18, 2024

Melanie Slater Munns, 42, of Herriman, Utah, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family. In July, 2022, Melanie was diagnosed with bile duct cancer (metastatic cholangiocarcinoma). She faced this diagnosis with the same faith and resilience as other trials in life.

Gregory Donald Fulton, 63

August 17, 2024

Hilton Head, SC - Gregory Donald Fulton passed away in his home after an extended illness with cancer. His early career consisted of owning a printing company and marketing/hospitality for hotels and resorts in Winston Salem, NC, Waterbury, CT, Atlanta, GA, and Daufuskie Island, SC. In 2004, Gregg formed his second company, Right at Home, in Bluffton, SC, and Savannah, GA. After 18 years of building a successful company in the in-home health care, he sold the business in 2022 due to his illness.

No cause of death reported.

Robert J. Edwards, 55

August 17, 2024

Missoula, MT - Robert J. Edwards, 55, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at Community Hospital, after a brief illness. Rob had a broad skill set, which led to a very diverse body of work. In 2009, he earned his master's degree in Healthcare Administration. At this point in his career, he gravitated toward nonprofit organizations, working first at Missoula Aging Services as a Community Engagement/Operations Director for 8 years, then most recently at Red Cross as a Disaster Program Manager, both of which satisfied Rob's deep passion for service to others.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Summers, 51

August 17, 2024

Elmira, New York - Tracey Summers, age 51, passed away on Thurs. Aug. 15, 2024 following a brief illness. He had a passion for cooking and worked for various employers as a Cook Manager. Most recently, Tracey was employed at Tioga Downs for several years as a manager.

No cause of death reported.

Wilder Earl Peebles, Jr., 41

August 16, 2024

Twin City, GA - Mr. Wilder Earl Peebles, Jr., 41, of Twin City, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2024, at his residence, following a brief illness. He loved playing video games on his Xbox. He loved a good joke and was a jokester. Wilder enjoyed fishing and family time.

No cause of death reported.

David Brian Truman, 49

August 16, 2024

David Brian Truman, 49, of Tecumseh, Michigan, passed away August 10, 2024, at the Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. As a young adult he was a C.N.A and loved working with the elderly. David was a hard worker with excellent work ethics. He wanted to provide for his family and was a giver and an unselfish man. He was currently employed at Faurecia of Saline and loved and was grateful for this job.

No cause of death reported.

Kirk Michael Urban, 49

August 15, 2024

Kirk Michael Urban, 49, of Huntsville, AL, died unexpectedly August 4th, 2024, at Huntsville Hospital, AL.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy E. Sandrowski, 48

August 15, 2024

Timothy E. Sandrowski of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away on August 4, 2024 at the age of 48. Loving husband, father and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Jason White, 43

August 15, 2024

Brian Jason White, age 43, of Dublin, GA, passed away on August 12, 2024. After becoming an above-the-knee amputee due to a workplace accident, he found his calling as a licensed, ABC-certified prosthetist/orthotist. His personal experience as a patient fueled his passion for the field, leading him to manage Hanger Clinic offices in Statesboro, Dublin, and Vidalia.

No cause of death reported.

Christina "Chris" Crew, 49

August 15, 2024

Christina “Chris” Crew, 49, of Washington, IL, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2024 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL surrounded by her loving family.



No cause of death reported.

Crew “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

This is Lee, I wanted to let everyone know that I may not be friends with that sadly Chris had passed away unexpectedly on August 10th.

https://www.facebook.com/christina.crew.39

Jerry Dean Bailey, 64

August 15, 2024

He unexpectedly passed away at his home in Jamesport, Missouri, on August 14th, 2024. Jerry was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a young man he served as a Missionary in California. Throughout the years, he accepted any calling or assignment, big or small, and would lead with patience and love. Through his example he taught his children valuable lessons about the Savior and he lived what he believed.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Jean (Gruber) Ferguson, 49

August 15, 2024

Burlington, Massachusetts - Sarah Jean (Gruber) Ferguson passed after a brief illness on Tuesday night, August 13, 2024. Sarah then held several positions as a catering manager for several firms including Sodexho and Hilton Hotels. She then worked in the healthcare field as a manager at Lahey Health, Lexington Eye, and Ellenhorn. She also sold real estate part time for the past 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Erin Lee Robison, 64

August 15, 2024

Millport, NY - Erin Lee Robison passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at home after a brief illness. Erin has been an employee of Sue's Pine Valley Busymart/Dandy for over 25 years. She was widely known and dearly loved throughout the community. Those who knew her would call her selfless and kind, with a unique, quick wit and welcoming personality.

No cause of death reported.

Bobbie R. Thompson, 55

August 15, 2024

Interlachen, FL - Bobbie R. Thompson, 55, of Interlachen, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at her home following a brief illness. Bobbie was a homemaker and put her family above all else. She loved animals and enjoyed listening to music. Bobbie loved everyone around her and tried to be a friend to everyone. She was an avid reader of the Bible and was a dedicated Christian.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Sifuentes, 39

August 15, 2024

Phoenix, Arizona - Xavier Sifuentes, 39, passed away on August 8, 2024, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Xavier's journey touched the lives of many, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of strength and resilience. His unwavering spirit in the face of adversity was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Jonathan (Johnny) Thomas Wilson, 35

August 14, 2024

Castle Rock, CO - Jonathan (Johnny) Thomas Wilson, 35 years old, originally of Madison, CT, passed suddenly on August 6.

No cause of death reported.

James David Grow Jr., 50

August 14, 2024

James David Grow Jr., 50, of Parker, Colorado, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Englewood, Colorado. Born on July 6, 1974, James was a life-long resident of Colorado, having attended Havern School and Denver Academy, and later attending Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew James Guisinger, 46

August 14, 2024

Matthew James Guisinger, born on May 15, 1978, passed away on August 6, 2024, at the age of 46. Matt was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in fishing and hiking throughout the majestic Colorado mountains. Among his most cherished memories were a fishing trip to Alaska shared with family and friends, and the many miles he traveled on his motorcycle, embracing the open road.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Carroll, 31

August 14, 2024

Denver, CO - Jesse was born on October 19th, 1992 and passed away on August 6th, 2024 at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew DeVere Huebner, 55

August 14, 2024

Matthew DeVere Huebner, aged 55, passed away on May 1, 2024, in Arvada, Colorado. Born on May 13, 1968, Matthew, affectionately known as 'Matt', was renowned for his exceptional mechanical skills, a talent he honed and shared generously throughout his life. Memorial donations can be made in Matt's name to the American Heart Association or the Miller Street Church of Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Donald S. Robertson, 55

August 14, 2024

Beloved Father, Husband and Brother Donald S. Robertson, 55, unexpectedly passed away on August 4th at his home in Venice. A hard worker, Don started his successful professional life at a very early age, while at the same time raising his young family. Don was taken from us way too soon and he will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Gerry Ann Reynolds, 66

August 14, 2024

Gerry Ann Reynolds, 66, of Pekin, IL, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at 1:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2024 at her home. Gerry had worked at Pekin Insurance for 32 years retiring in 2011. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy, crafting and collecting pink flamingos.

No cause of death reported.

Meagan Devlin, 47

August 14, 2024

Saint Paul Park, Minnesota - Meagan graduated from Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota by way of San Antonio, Texas. After completing her Bachelor's degree at Park University in Kansas City, Missouri, she would accept a job in the mortgage industry that would take her and her children on a whirlwind run around the country. Meagan was forced to go on disability due to her debilitating gastric condition, and after 3 years of prolonged sickness she finally succumbed to respiratory illness on August 13, 2024.



Conrad Shawn Grebe, 59

August 14, 2024

Vero Beach, Florida - Conrad Shawn Grebe, 59, known affectionately as "Shawn," passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2024, after a brief illness. Professionally, Shawn was known for his integrity and dedication. He enjoyed a distinguished career at Parker Hannifin, spanning over 33 years, where he held various management and mentoring positions. Through his work, Shawn built many lifelong friendships and left a lasting impact on those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joey) Samples, 37

August 14, 2024

Edgewater, FL - Joseph (Joey) Samples of Edgewater, passed away on July 24, 2024 at the age of 37. Joseph passed away from a brief illness at home. Surfing and motorcycles were his passion and he touched many lives that will dearly miss his sense of adventure and humor.

No cause of death reported.

Curtis Allen Millis, 26

August 13, 2024

West Jordan, Utah - Curtis Allen Millis, age 26, died on August 8, 2024. His creative and joyful personality will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Farr, 49

August 12, 2024

Mr. Brian Lester Farr, age 49, of Cadwell, passed away on August 9, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

No cause of death reported.

Joaquin Zarate, Jr., 44

August 12, 2024

In loving memory of Joaquin Zarate, Jr., age 44, who was born on November 29, 1979, and peacefully joined his heavenly father on August 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tony L. Greuter, 52

August 12, 2024

Anderson, Indiana - Tony L. Greuter, 52, of Anderson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 28, 2024, after an unexpected and brief illness. He enjoyed target shooting, carpentry, and spending time with his family and friends. His greatest joys were being Gramps to his precious granddaughter, Kinleigh Pearl, and Dad to Abby and Trevor.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 8:

Nancy Diane Betts, 66

August 8, 2024

Chillicothe, IL - Nancy Diane Betts passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Reported on August 7:

Renae Kathleen Juska, 33

August 7, 2024

Renae Kathleen Juska, 33, of Marana, AZ, and formerly of Pekin, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at her home. Renae worked as a Realtor with EXP Realty and was a Senior Research Program Coordinator at the Steward Observatory at the University of Arizona. She was a generous person, and volunteered in her community to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Arizona executive order bans universities from requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccine:

https://tinyurl.com/y9cmrkcb

Stephen J. Forret, 60

August 18, 0024

Stephen J. Forret, 60, of Morton [IL], passed away surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Reported on July 15:

Steven Zinszer, 58

July 15, 2024

Steven "Steve" Zinszer, 58, of North Syracuse [NY], passed away on July 13, 2024 after a short illness.

