Heavily pregnant Indian star Dr Priya dies aged 35 following heart attack

November 1, 2023

Indian TV actress Dr. Priya died from a heart attack at the age of 35. The star was eight months pregnant at the time and, thankfully, doctors were able to save her baby. The newborn is currently in NICU, according to her co-star Kishor Satya – who first shared the tragic news of her death. She was reportedly in hospital for a routine checkup on October 31 when she suddenly suffered a heart attack. In the translated post, her co-star Kishor wrote: "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr. Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in ICU. There were no other health issues. Went to hospital for routine checkup yesterday. She suddenly had a cardiac arrest there."

Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder, who directed Vidya Balan in Bhalo Theko, dies at 67; Mamata Banerjee condoles death

November 4, 2023

Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Goutam Halder died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Friday. He was 67. Halder died at a private hospital, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pain at his Salt Lake residence in the morning, sources in the Bengali film industry said.

No cause of death reported.

Psytrance pioneer Goa Gil is dead

November 1, 2023

At the age of 72, Goa Gil, who defined the EDM genre psytrance alone, wanted to go on tour in the USA and his shows were completely sold out within a few weeks. But the artist was not on stage, but had to cancel all performances at the beginning of 2023, when he started his chemotherapy for B-cell lymphoma [malignant diseases of the lymphatic system] for several months. According to Rolling Stone India, he was able to temporarily defeat the cancer before the tumor had returned even more aggressively. Goa Gil had lost the fight in the end and had passed away at the age of 72. His fans paid tribute to him, honoring his experiments and the fusion of ethereal eastern sounds with high-energy electronic rhythms.

Samajwadi Party leader dies of heart attack during Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA Yatra'

October 30, 2023

Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Bhushan Rajan was admitted to Medanta hospital after his health deteriorated during his cycle yatra. Where doctors confirmed his death. According to the information, Ravi Bhushan Rajan died due to heart attack. Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Bhushan Rajan has condoled his death. "The sudden demise of Ravi Bhushan Yadav Rajan, former student union president of KKC College, Lucknow, is extremely sad. May God give peace to his soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A heartfelt tribute!"

No age reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:’

Trinamul Congress youth leader in Cooch Behar dies from sudden cardiac attack

October 28, 2023

Hirakjyoti Adhikary, the 30-year-old son of former minister and Trinamul Congress MLA Paresh Adhikary, died because of a sudden cardiac attack on Friday. Sources said around 10.30 am, he fell ill at home in Mekhliganj of Cooch Behar district. He was rushed to the subdivisional hospital of Mekhliganj where doctors pronounced him dead. “It seems he has died of cardiac respiratory failure. We suspect he was also suffering from chronic kidney disease,” said Tapash Kumar Das, the hospital superintendent. Hirakjyoti was a doctor and was posted at a primary health centre in Kuchlibari, which is in the same subdivision. He was also a general secretary of Trinamul’s youth wing in the district and was associated with a number of social organisations.

Three students “died suddenly”:

A 10-year-old girl studying in Class 4 died suddenly , suspected to have suffered a heart attack

November 6, 2023

Ankleshwar - According to the information received, a 10-year-old girl living in Harinagar Society of Walia taluka of Bharuch is suspected to have died after her heart suddenly stopped beating. However, the exact and exact cause of the girl's death is not yet known. But the sudden death of the innocent girl has caused grief in the family. According to the information received, the girl was studying in Class-4 in a private school in Ankleshwar. She was brought to the hospital at night after her health deteriorated. The girl is suspected to have died of a heart attack.

IIT-Guwahati student falls off cycle on campus, dies

November 3, 2023

An IIT Guwahati student from Bhilwara who died after allegedly falling off a bicycle on campus on November 1 died a "natural death", the institute said on the basis of a medical report. Ankit Singh Rajput collapsed while returning from class. He could not be revived. His body was taken to his home in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Friday, reports Kangkan Kalita. A postmortem report was awaited, even though IIT-Guwahati has called it a "natural death". Ankit was returning from the classroom with his friends when he collapsed around 4.50 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Gujarat: Student falls while writing paper, dies during treatment, family and school mourn, now waiting for post-mortem report

November 3, 2023

There has been another incident of death due to heart attack at a young age in Gujarat. A student studying in Class IX in Jasdan taluka collapsed while writing the exam paper. The student was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died during treatment. The sudden death has caused an atmosphere of mourning in the student's family. It is worth noting that for the last one month in Gujarat, the incidents of sudden heart attack deaths among young people are increasing. Such incidents have created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

A 35-year-old man died of a heart attack while talking on the phone

October 31, 2023

Surat - The youth worked as a security guard to support the family. Pawan Gangavishnu Thakur, 35, a native of Bihar, was currently living with his family in Ganesh Nagar in Pandesara area. Pawan Khatodara used to run the family by working as a security guard in a company near Santarawadi near Socio Circle. Pawan was present at his work around 12:30 pm on Monday. Pawan was talking on the phone when he suddenly fainted. So the company's men took Pawan to the New Civil Hospital for treatment in the car. Where the doctor on duty declared Pawan dead. The doctors expressed the possibility that Pawan died of a heart attack.

Death of mobilographer "Irina Kairatovna": the official cause has been named

November 6, 2023

Astana - The press service of the Astana Health Department reported that the preliminary cause of death of the 21-year-old mobilographer was confirmed by the results of the forensic medical examination. "The preliminary cause of death is acute haemorrhagic pancreatic necrosis - was confirmed by the results of a toxicological study," the Astana Health Department said in response to an official request Tengrinews.kz. Recall that the mobilographer of the group "Irina Kairatovna" died suddenly on October 14 during a concert in Astana. The young man was filming a DJ who was warming up the audience before the start of the band's performance, suddenly lost consciousness and fell. People ran up to the guy on the stage and began to pump him out. Then they took him backstage. About 30 minutes later, it was reported that the mobilographer had died. The concert was canceled.

Taiwanese director Chen Wei-ling died age 48

November 1, 2023

Taiwanese director Chen Wei-ling (陳慧翎), a multiple Golden Bell Award winner, died on Wednesday at the age of 48, a close friend of hers said. Sarso Chou (周銓), a producer who had known Chen for nearly 15 years, told CNA on Wednesday that the director had passed away peacefully at Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital earlier in the day, with her mother and close friends at her side. Chen was the director of several popular television series in Taiwan, including Year of the Rain (那年，雨不停國), Autumn’s Concerto (下一站，幸福) and Material Queen (拜金女王). Between 2008 and 2019, she won several Golden Bell awards for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

One of her recent series, Mom, Don’t Do That! (媽，別鬧了！) was streamed on Netflix last year. In 2013, Chen was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had been hospitalized multiple times since, but she continued her work as a filmmaker.

No cause of death reported.

Paralympic Gold Medalist and Wheelchair Fencing Star Feng Yingqi Dies at 43

November 2, 2023

The Hong Kong sports community was in mourning yesterday as news broke of the untimely demise of local wheelchair fencing sensation, Feng Yingqi. Former Hong Kong badminton representative, Chen Nianci, took to social media to reveal the heartbreaking news, paying tribute to the remarkable athlete who had clinched a staggering five Paralympic gold medals. The news of Feng Yingqi’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the sporting fraternity, leaving behind an indelible void that will be hard to fill. Hong Kong bids farewell to a true champion, a symbol of triumph over adversity.

No cause of death reported.

A 36-year-old Malaysian actress died suddenly while helping her children take a bath! 2 children are only 4 years old

November 1, 2023

A 36-year-old Malaysian actress died suddenly while bathing her children. Malaysian actress Zeng Ruobing was sent to the hospital due to cardiac arrest while bathing her children. After 2 days of rescue, her life was still not saved. Zeng Ruobing has appeared in the TV series "High School Iron King" and also acted opposite Zhang Dongliang in the movie "First Love Red Bean Ice", playing the young Li Xinjie at that time.

Innalillahi, just 6 months married, this artist died suddenly while sleeping, the wife hysterical to make neighbors shock!

October 30, 2023

The sad news came from artist this famous. This famous artist is rumored died suddenly during sleep. Died suddenly in his sleep, this artist made the wife hysterical because shock is not a play. The figure of the artist is the original movie star Malaysia, Badrul Muhayat. Badrul Muhayat passed away Saturday morning).

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosnah's eldest son Mat Aris died , having stopped the side of the road when the convoy before collapsing

October 28, 2023

Rosnah Mat Aris's eldest son, Romi Sofha Rastam Shaharom, 50, died on Saturday afternoon. The news was informed by the actress's friend Didie Alias via her Instagram. Didie said the late died after a sudden collapse while stopping at the side of the road while convoying with friends on a motorcycle heading to the capital from Cameron Highlands. "What I was told he (Romi) went on a ride with friends and when he turned back from Cameron Highlands he stopped the motorcycle on the side of the road when he reached the Koyan River. He said like chest pains and his friends helped apply oil to his chest before the deceased complained of vomiting, feeling blackout... Soon after that he fell," he said when contacted by mStar.

No cause of death reported.

Voter dies inside precinct in CamSur

November 1, 2023

Legazpi City - The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol said no untoward incident was reported during the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30. However, the PNP-Bicol said that a 31-year-old voter died inside the voting center in Camarines Sur. PNP-Bicol regional spokesman Lt. Maria Luisa "Malu" Calubaquid identified the voter as Richard Borela, 31, of Baao, Camarines Sur. Borela was inside the polling precinct at Buluang Elementary School when he suddenly lost consciousness, Calubaquid said. "He was immediately brought to Sta. Maria Josefa Hospital in Iriga City for medical treatment," said Calubaquid.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in a “vaxxident”:

Car crash at Daylesford pub: Five dead after car ploughed into Royal Hotel beer garden, north-west of Melbourne

November 6, 2023

An 11-month-old baby was injured and five members of two young families killed when an SUV ploughed through a packed pub beer garden. The out-of-control white BMW X5, allegedly driven by a 66-year-old man from Mt Macedon, slammed into patrons seated in the courtyard of the historic Royal Hotel at Daylesford, about 90 minutes' drive northwest of Melbourne, at 6.05 pm on Sunday. The pub was packed with hundreds of customers in the hours before the crash due to the unofficial long weekend before Tuesday's Melbourne Cup public holiday, with families gathering near an ice cream shop set up on the lawn. The driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode, did not have drugs or alcohol in his system and his only previous brushes with the law are speeding tickets. Police confirmed four victims died at the scene and one in hospital in the hours after the crash. Several people were injured. Among the dead was a boy, believed to be aged six, and a teenage girl. A man and a woman in their 30s and a woman aged in her 40s were also killed. A second six-year-old boy broke both his legs and was left fighting for life, but has since recovered, and is in a stable condition. Two men, aged 43 and 38 years old, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month old baby boy were injured in the crash and are also believed to be in a stable condition. Police said the victims belonged to two families that knew each other and were not locals, but visitors who were 'just going about their everyday life... on a beautiful sunny afternoon'. Witnesses believe the 66-year-old man was experiencing a medical episode, with one claiming the man's eyes appeared to be 'glazed over'.

Fit and healthy Joshua Powell, 27, suddenly dies at $10,000 three-day retreat

November 4, 2023

A fit and healthy 27-year-old man who suddenly died at a $10,000 exercise retreat has been farewelled by his loved ones. Joshua Powell, from Melbourne, was taking part in The Commander's Passage fitness boot camp near Currimundi Lake on the Sunshine Coast when he died on October 13. Mr Powell collapsed while training next to the lake. Other attendees at the fitness camp rushed to nearby cafes to find a defibrillator, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported, but he could not be saved. His cause of death is unclear. Mr Powell's heartbroken mother, Venessa Powell, said her son was in good shape, went jogging every day and was not overweight.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Maria Woods, Hillbrook Anglican School: Brisbane principal dies, leaving staff and students in shock

November 2, 2023

The death of an 'inspirational' principal has left parents and students at several prominent Queensland private schools in mourning. Maria Woods, who held the top job at three Brisbane and Sunshine Coast schools between 2008 and 2023, passed away recently with parents notified this week. Nambour Christian College paid tribute to Mrs Woods on Wednesday, saying the respected principal had died following a battle with a 'short illness'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Family mourn loss of ‘healthy’ toddler who suddenly died

October 31, 2023

A mere few hours separated Louie William Barlow from being a seemingly healthy toddler to being pronounced brain dead, leaving his parents facing their “worst nightmare”. The 13-month-old boy woke up Tuesday morning having trouble breathing and was rushed to Victoria’s Geelong hospital before being taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital. Louie was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat which caused irreversible brain damage and only a few hours later, he was pronounced brain dead. Machines keeping him alive were ultimately switched off on Thursday.

No cause of death reported.

Barry John Rolinson, 73

November 4, 2023

Kurrajong , New South Wales - Sadly, Barry passed away at Kurrajong Nursing Home, Australia, after a brave fight against brain cancer.

Janet Teresa (nee Duoba) Smythe

November 1, 2023

Brisbane - Janet passed away suddenly on Monday 30 October 2023 at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, following a short illness. Janet was a dearly loved daughter, sister, aunty, grandmother, wife and mother. "May she Rest in Eternal Peace."

No age or cause of death reported.

Competitor dies during swim leg of Iron Māori event

November 4, 2023

Napier - A competitor in the Iron Māori multisport event in Napier on Saturday morning has died during the swim leg. Emergency services and members of the public were seen on the beach at Ahuriri’s Perfume Point holding up tarpaulins to shield the body. Police described the incident as a “sudden death” and said it was reported shortly after 7.40 am. A message from Coastguard Hawke’s Bay posted on social media said the person who died was a competitor and the death occurred during the swim leg of the event.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sharon Joy Eaton, 65

November 5, 2023

Meadowbank, Auckland -. Passed away peacefully at her home on October 31st 2023. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the Cancer Society NZ.

No cause of death reported.

Ewan Culling Smith, 50

November 4, 2023

Nelson - Died on October 12, 2023, in his 50th year at home in Nelson, after bravely battling cancer. 'Gone too soon.'

Rory Patrick Kelly, 69

November 4, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died October 31, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Nelson Hospital after a short battle with cancer, aged 69. "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Charmaine Susan Fright, 53

November 4, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - After an inspiringly courageous battle with cancer, Charmaine, aged 53, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on October 26, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Charmaine had an unforgettable personality, a gorgeous smile and a positive generous attitude. She will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nurse Maude Hospice.

Cyrus Alazye Wiremu-Munu, 18

November 4, 2023

Herekino, Northland - Born 2nd May, 2005. It is with great sadness the family of Cyrus announce his passing. A friend to many, a man with a kind and caring heart, gone too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Amnelie Zoe Stevens, 20

November 4, 2023

Tauranga - Passed away in Christchurch on 27 October 2023. A heart transplant at age 3 gave us 17 more wonderful years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Daniel Baumann,64

November 4, 2023

Papakura, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on October 31 2023, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Susan Jane Hume Dymock, 69

November 4, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away on 2 November 2023 aged 69, after a short illness. A passionate teacher and educator until the end. Donations of children's books brought to the service will be distributed to schools within the Waikato to honour Sue's Hamilton Children's Reading Centre for children who can't read good.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Lindsay Richardson, 62

November 4, 2023

Invercargill - Suddenly, but peacefully, Brian passed away in Dunedin hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 29th October 2023, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Otway Josling, 56

November 4, 2023

Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 56. A gentle kind soul taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

David Bruce (Divvy) Eaton, 67

November 4, 2023

Hamilton - On 31st October 2023 suddenly at his home, aged 67 years. 'Cruising'

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Helen Mardell, 39

November 4, 2023

Wellington - On Friday 27th October 2023 Elizabeth tragically lost her battle with an aggressive illness, after just 39 years with us.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon Paterson Pearce, 71

November 4, 2023

Wellington - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Leslie (Bob) Johnstone

November 4, 2023

Coromandel - Passed peacefully after a courageous hard fought battle with cancer, at his home in Coromandel on Sunday 29th October, 2023. Sincere thanks to the staff of the Thames Chemotherapy Unit. 'A true hunter, fisherman and tomato grower extraodinaire, now at rest.'

Geoffrey Richard Harry Ehrlich

November 4, 2023

Warkworth, Auckland - Died peacefully at home on 31st October 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Graeme John Wood

November 4, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Timaru Hospital Sunday October 29,

No age or cause of death reported.

Allan Douglas

November 4, 2023

Waikato - Founder of Fairfield Pharmacy, died peacefully on 2 November 2023. Heartfelt gratitude to Dr David and the wonderful caring staff at Cascades.



No age or cause of death reported.

Note: It appears that Douglas is still registered as a pharmacist. If he worked in the last few years he would have been subject to the health professionals’ Covid 'vaccination' mandate from November 2021 to September 2022.

https://pharmacycouncil.org.nz/search-register/

Milinko Milivojevic, 74

November 3, 2023

Purewa, Auckland - Milinko Milivojevic passed away suddenly after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers consider donations to SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Raymond Gould, 73

November 3, 2023

Taupo - Our treasured husband, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, son, brother and uncle, Peter Raymond Gould left us suddenly on Sunday, 29th October at home in Taupo. We are devastated but our hero has bigger fish to catch.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Lesley Jamieson, 70

November 2, 2023

Frankton, Hamilton - In Tuesday, 31st October 2023, peacefully at home with family by her side, aged 70 years. Courage, Wisdom, Love - now free of pain. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Anne Richards, 65

November 2, 2023

Invercargill - Sadly but peacefully passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023, after a short illness. Surrounded by her loving family at her side at Southland Hospital, Sue was 65 years. "We love you to infinitely and beyond".

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Joseph Kowalewski, 24

November 2, 2023

Feilding, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 26, 2023, aged 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Mangu Salt

November 2, 2023

Hawera , Taranaki - Left us suddenly on Saturday 28th of October 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa Maree Whiffen, 41

November 1, 2023

Geraldine, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Aged 41. Special thanks to the Cancer Society, South Canterbury Hospice and McKenzie Healthcare for their care of Lisa. No flowers by request. Donations, in lieu, to the Cancer Society and South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the venue.

No cause of death reported.

Kay Muriel (nee Vella) Johnson, 72

November 1, 2023

Meadowbank, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on October 29, 2023, aged 72. Thank you to passersby who offered help and especially to the Fire Service and St Johns who did everything they could for Kay. Kay was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed and always remembered.

No cause of death reported.

James Patrick Keenan, 42

November 1, 2023

Wellington - Passed away on Monday 23rd October 2023 in Gisborne, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert John Byrne, 69

November 1, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - (Byrnesy from Reefton). On October 26, 2023, at Christchurch Hospital, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Aged 69 years. Many thanks to all medical staff involved, you were all magnificent

No cause of death reported.

Kevin William Wayne Morris, 73

November 1, 2023

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 26th October 2023. Aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney James Nicholl, 71

November 1, 2023

Tauranga - Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on October 25, 2023, after a short battle, aged 71. Our mighty Totara has fallen.

No cause of death reported.

Chulanie Lanka Panditharatne

November 1, 2023

Albany, Auckland - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chulanie Lanka Panditharatne on October 30th 2023.Chulanie's family ask that you please consider a donation to Cancer Society NZ or the SPCA in lieu of flowers.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Paul (Rick) Marsh

November 1, 2023

Northcote, Auckland - After a short battle with the dreaded C, Rick peacefully left us on Monday, 30th October 2023.

No age reported.

Gail Campbell

November 1, 2023

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Village Palms Care Home surrounded by family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karly Marie Forsyth, 17

October 31, 2023

Ngatea, Waikato - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our darling Karly on 28th October, 2023; aged 17 years. Suddenly a heart of gold stopped beating, our brave wahine toa has left a huge void in our lives. We will miss you terribly Karly. A special thank you to the staff at Starship Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

No cause of death reported.

Note: It would appear that Karly had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer per the Givealittle page below:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/karlys-fight

Roger David Strathern, 63

October 31, 2023

Twizel, Canterbury - Passed peacefully after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Richard William Crook

October 31, 2023

Clutha - On October 28, 2023, at Clutha Health First, after a determined battle with cancer, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

No age reported.

Jacqueline Iris (nee Stewart) Gawith

October 31, 2023

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed peacefully on 27 October after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

