In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, March 19-March 25, 2024
Athletes: US (2), Canada, Colombia, Germany, Belgium, Egypt, Turkey, Japan; coaches: US (2), UK, Germany (2), Russia; musicians: US (5), Brazil (2), Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Iran, Indonesia; more
Denmark:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-1ef
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication.
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-836
Mexico:
Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Suriname, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-304
Brazil:
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-50f
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Belarus, Cyprus and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-36d
Italy:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-4bc
Turkey:
Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, India, Pakistan, Burma, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-673
India:
Appreciate your post. Thank You 🙏 for sharing what might not otherwise hear.
Ellen
CA
What about the fan clubs in Europe, popularly known as hooligans or firms? They are, collectively, watching their beloved heros dropping like flies. Also, all the supporters who suddenly, post '21, have started having medical emergencies, after which they are hauled away in an ambulance or hearse.
They need to start getting some chants together which reflect the current reality. "You'll never walk again (after an mRNA jab)", "Here we die, here we die etc.".
I dunno, they can be pretty inventive. Maybe some on our side have influence with associated people, or else infiltrate and suggest.
Dunno about US sports, don't think they chant in the same way.