In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, February 12, 2024-February 19, 2024
Irish journo Michael O’Regan; UK: TV exec Sarah Doole (63, C); developer Eddie Mitchell; Anglican Bishop Alan Wilson; Cardiff councillor Abdul Sattar (53); record shop owner Rae Donaldson; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
A TV exec “died suddenly”:
Sarah Doole Passes Away At Age 63
February 14, 2024
Industry veteran Sarah Doole, who had held roles at RED Production Company, Fremantle, BBC Worldwide and Anton, has died following a battle with breast cancer. Doole’s industry credits include serving as CEO of RED Production Company, director of global drama at Fremantle and creative director of drama and head of indie drama at BBC Worldwide. She founded Sow the Seed in August 2020 as an incubator focusing on underrepresented voices across platforms such as podcasts, literature, art, fashion and TV. She joined Anton in January 2023 to found its TV studio. Sangeeta Desai, board member of Anton’s TV studio, said: “Sarah and I joined Fremantle at the same time in 2013, and since then, she has been my creative partner and advisor in the scripted TV business. She was instrumental in building Fremantle’s global drama business into what it is today, and even in her short time at Anton, she infused us with her creativity, positivity and passion and has left us with a lasting legacy on screen, in our team and in our slate”.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tributes to former Bournemouth chairman Eddie Mitchell as larger than life character who turned Sandbanks into millionaires' paradise and built his own Thunderbirds-style Tracy Island home dies
February 19, 2024
Outspoken property developer Mitchell, who oversaw the Cherries' rise from the depths of the Football League alongside manager Eddie Howe, has died aged 69. In a statement today, his family said the 'loving husband, father and grandfather' had 'unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home' on Saturday. AFC Bournemouth have also paid tribute, although he had been banned from the ground in recent years after falling out with new owners. Mitchell, who began as a hod carrier aged 16, went into property and is credited with helping turn the Dorset resort of Sandbanks into the UK's most desirable - attracting celebrities such as Harry Redknapp, Liam Gallagher, Karl Pilkington and Rick Stein.
No cause of death reported.
A bishop “died suddenly”:
Pro-LGBTQ bishop who championed equal marriage dies unexpectedly
February 19, 2024
The Right Reverend Dr Alan Wilson, the Bishop of Buckingham and a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights within the Church of England, has died unexpectedly at the age of 68. Wilson was one of the few senior Church of England leaders to publicly endorse equal marriage during the debate that led to the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 – making his support known through a video for the Out4Marriage campaign.
No cause of death reported.
Emotional tributes as councillor and beloved community figure dies suddenly
February 16, 2024
A local councillor has died suddenly at the age of 53. Abdul Sattar, councillor for Grangetown, Cardiff, was a "huge figure" in the local community and "universally loved" by colleagues. His death was announced on Thursday evening and confirmed by colleagues on Friday, February 16.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to 'pillar' of Manchester music scene who has died suddenly
February 16, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a 'pillar' of the Manchester music scene who has died suddenly. Rae Donaldson, the manager of Vinyl Exchange record store in the Northern Quarter, passed away on his way to work this morning. Friends said today (February 16) was his 64th birthday. Influential figures in the city's music community have paid tribute to him following the tragic news, which was confirmed by Vinyl Exchange.
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy as 'angel' schoolgirl, 14, dies suddenly after medical emergency called
February 14, 2024
A family and school friends of an "angel" schoolgirl have been left devastated after her sudden death was announced. Charley Pointon, 14, was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital last week after paramedics were called to a medical emergency. Sadly, she died shortly after arriving and Staffordshire Police have confirmed her death is not being treated as suspicious.
No cause of death reported.
A nurse “died suddenly”:
Nurse dies 24 hours after being diagnosed with Victorian disease
February 17, 2024
A healthy nurse who tragically died from tuberculosis should have been warned about her exposure to the disease months earlier when she was volunteering on an NHS ward, according to a shocking report by a coroner. Carrianne Franks, 30, discovered that she had contracted TB less than a day before she passed away. Her heartbroken parents, Chris and Bev Franks, are now urging for more measures to be taken to safeguard those who care for us in hospitals across the country. The day before she passed away, Carrianne sent a worried text to her parents after she was finally diagnosed. It read: "Mum, they found out what I have. I've got TB." Her family couldn't say goodbye as she was quickly placed in a coma in intensive care, where she died. "The expert told us if she had been diagnosed right up to two weeks before she died, she would have survived, " Bev explained. "They gave her covid meds because they were convinced it was that, despite negative lateral flows and PCR tests, those drugs lowered her immune system." "By the time Carrianne became unwell with respiratory symptoms in June 2021, neither she, her GP, nor the RAF's Occupational Health Department had been informed that she had been working on a hospital ward where a patient had tested positive for TB."
Two “died suddenly” from sepsis:
A doctor told Gina her fever was just a virus...a week later she was dead
February 18, 2024
Britain's worrying rise in deaths from sepsis may be due to some doctors not taking the condition seriously, according to the UK's top sepsis expert. The life-threatening condition occurs when the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage the body's tissues and organs, and over the past decade deaths from it have soared – from 37,000 a year in 2013 to about 48,000 a year now. The problem comes as a case emerged of a 30-year-old primary school teacher [left] who died late last year from sepsis after her infection was mistaken for a virus. Gina Campanini's family believe more could have been done to save her life.
Traumatised family say hospital is 'terrifying' after loved one died of sepsis waiting for care
February 14, 2023
The family of a woman who died while in intensive care in hospital say they have been left deeply traumatised one year on from her death. Tamara Davis was admitted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with sepsis and multi-organ failure. Her family say she spent 10 hours on a bed in a corridor without monitoring equipment. Tamara's sister, Miya Davis said: "I can’t describe the fear I have now of myself or friends or family having to go into hospital now. It's terrifying."
No age reported.
Two dads “died suddenly”:
‘Healthy’ dad, 46, dies 2 weeks after doctors discovered true cause of bloating as heartbroken wife pleads ‘get checked’
February 19, 2024
Leicestershire - A "healthy" dad died just two weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Simon Atkins had been feeling bloated and nauseous but doctors assured him he was simply constipated and there was nothing to worry about. He was given laxatives and told he'd feel better in a few days. But the 46-year-old was soon icy cold and vomiting every time he ate, and he had lost so much weight he was "skin and bones". Eventually, Simon was diagnosed with appendiceal cancer - but by then it was too late. The dad-of-two was given two to 26 weeks to live, and he died a fortnight later. His family want to use his story to educate others on the symptoms to look out for, so their loved ones aren't next.
Thomas Haldane, 32, passed away at his home in Lochore
February 16, 2024
Lochore - The father of toddler Madison Horn has passed away almost 10 years after his little girl was murdered. Thomas Haldane - affectionately known as Dude - died at his home in Lochore at the age of 32. Little Madison was just two years old when she was brutally killed at her home in Kelty on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2014, by her mum's evil boyfriend, Kevin Park.
No cause of death reported.
A mum “died suddenly”:
Devoted' mum, 38, suddenly dies after hours after becoming ill
February 19, 2024
An East Kilbride mum has suddenly died after suffering an “unexpected” brain bleed. Hazel Crosbie Lang passed away on Saturday, February 17 “within hours” of her becoming ill. The 38-year-old’s loved ones have been left completely shocked by the devastating loss. The JustGiving page reads: “Hazel Lang (Crosbie) has sadly passed away very suddenly on February 17 after an unexpected bleed in her brain which was so severe it took her life within a matter of hours”.
Mother urges young people to check symptoms after daughter's death from brain tumour
February 19, 2024
Courtney Hector, a law and criminal justice undergraduate at Birmingham City University (BCU), was 19 years old when she passed away just 11 months after being diagnosed. Courtney, who was from Berkshire, first started experiencing health problems as an 18-year-old at the end of 2021, not long after beginning her studies at BCU. Her headaches were severe, and she was told to see an optician, who identified an issue. After numerous trips to A&E, Courtney was eventually sent for a scan in January 2022, which showed she had a small growth on her brain. She was given steroids to reduce the swelling, but, at risk from going blind, she eventually needed surgery to reduce the pressure on her brain. Her life was seemingly returning to normal until March 2022, when she started to feel unwell and began losing the sight in both eyes. Biopsies, radiography, chemotherapy and regular trips to The Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton followed, but Courtney’s health continued to decline. She lost control of the left side of her body, developed Type 1 diabetes and began losing her hearing then, eventually, the cancer spread to the top of her spine. At the end of November 2022, she was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care, then fell into a coma and her body began shutting down before she passed away on December 3, 2022.
Tributes paid to Blackpool fan Bob Gilfillan whose funeral is this week
February 17, 2024
Friends of fanatical Blackpool FC supporter Bob Gilfillan will have a chance to pay their respects when his funeral is held this week. Bob, who died suddenly at the age of 61 on January 25, was a larger than life character who had many pals within the Seasiders' community.
No cause of death reported.
‘A huge loss for Manchester’s young people': Tributes after beloved man suddenly dies
February 19, 2024
Tributes have been paid to an Oldham man who suddenly passed away following a suspected heart attack. Sam Malik, from Coppice, was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (February 18).
No age reported.
Police attend "sudden death" of man, 34, in Southsea car park
February 13, 2024
Portsmouth - The male was found on Friday morning in a car park off Victoria Road North just before 9 am. Police, including forensic officers, and paramedics attended the scene following "concern" from locals. Now the force has revealed the man died. No one has been arrested and the death is not being treated as suspicious - with a file being prepared for the coroner.
No cause of death reported.
Man, 52, dies on bus after suffering 'medical emergency'
February 14, 2024
Glasgow - A man has died after being unwell on a bus in Glasgow. A spokesperson said: “Around 9.55 am on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, we were made aware of a medical emergency on a bus on Oak Street, Glasgow. “Emergency services attended however a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware. “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
No cause of death reported.
Man, 25, dies unexpectedly on cycle track as police appeal to find people
February 19, 2024
Police were called shortly after 2 pm on Thursday 1 February with concerns raised for the welfare of the man on the Sunshine Trail cycle track, off Alverstone Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight. Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed about his unexpected death and a file is being prepared for the coroner. "We do not suspect there to be any third-party involvement in his death at this time," a police spokesperson said.
No cause of death reported.
Parked car surrounded by police after sudden death of man, 62, in Dundee
February 19, 2024
Police were called to Wentworth Gardens, Ardler in the early hours of Monday morning. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20 am on Monday, 19 February, 2024, we received a report of the sudden death of a 62-year-old man on Wentworth Gardens, Dundee. The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.” Neighbour Jane Pryde described seeing police at the car. She said: “There were around four police vehicles surrounding the car. Police had tarpaulin over it. “The dead man is a neighbour of mine – a really lovely man who was always so helpful. “This is so sad that he has passed away in his car. “He lived alone and lived really quietly.”
No cause of death reported.
Luke Harry Garbutt, 38
February 17, 2024
Lingdale - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 13th February, aged 38 years.
No cause of death reported.
Craig Wilkins, 52
February 13, 2024
Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly on 7th February 2024, aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Archibald Bell Sinclair, 69
February 13, 2024
Stirling - Unexpectedly but peacefully in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow on Wednesday 7th February 2024, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael John (Mike) Inkson, 74
February 13, 2024
Grimsby - Sadly and unexpectedly on 5th February, aged 74 years, passed away peacefully.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Louise Bilton, 48
February 13, 2024
Middlesbrough - Passed away on 2nd February 2024 aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Kevin Jenkins
February 14, 2024
Llanelli - Director of Jenkins Bakery, Llanelli. Passed away suddenly on Monday 5th February 2024 at Prince Philip Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Miss Carmel Mary Teresa McEnerney, 55
February 14, 2024
Bath - It is with great sadness that the family of Miss Carmel McEnerney announces her sudden passing, on 15/01/2024, at the age of 55.
No cause of death reported.
Fiona McNeill Campbell, 67
February 14, 2024
Stirling - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Thursday 8th February 2024, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Rooke
February 15, 2024
Exeter - Announcing the sad and sudden death of John Rooke, Squadron Leader (VR(T) retired) MBE, on 29th January.
No age or cause of death reported.
Danielle Sweeting, 30
February 15, 2024
Cheddar - Passed away at The Churchill Hospital, Oxford on 24th January 2024 aged 30 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul George McCluskey, 54
February 15, 2024
Crieff - Suddenly and unexpectedly, at Perth Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, 6th February 2024, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Norman Colin Kneale, 66
February 15, 2024
Runcorn - Sadly passed away suddenly on Saturday 27th January, aged 66.
No cause of death reported.
Lynne Campling, 65
February 15, 2024
Lincoln - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 14th January 2024 aged 65.
No cause of death reported.
Tony Bennett, 61
February 15, 2024
Scunthorpe - Suddenly and unexpectedly, with his parents by his side, Tony passed away on 3rd February 2024 aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Stewart, 47
February 16, 2024
Bannockburn - Unexpectedly on Tuesday 6th February 2024, surrounded by her loving family, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Knox Pollock, 45
February 16, 2024
Coventry - Passed away on 2nd February 2024, aged 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Moira Jones, 40
February 16, 2024
Gowerton - Lisa passed away suddenly at Glenfield hospital on Monday 29th January aged 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
Steven Patrick Withers, 62
February 17, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly and unexpectedly on the 20th of January 2024 at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Julian Capewell, 61
February 16, 2024
Kingstone - Passed away unexpectedly on 30th January 2024 aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Vicki Cormack, 36
February 16, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly, aged 36 Years. Loving Daughter, Sister, Wife and Mother.
No cause of death reported.
Julia "Jules" Gompertz, 47
February 16, 2024
Stirling - Our dearly beloved daughter and sister Jules passed away suddenly on Friday 26th January 2024, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Paul Clabrough (Taffy), 54
February 15, 2024
Penrhyn Bay - Sadly passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the 23rd of January 2024, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Davidson (Reg) Taylor, 57
February 15, 2024
Cardiff - Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by family, Paul, aged 57, passed away on 20th January 2024 at the University Hospital of Wales. Donations to UHW Critical Care.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Nyla-Rose McKeown, 6 weeks
February 14, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Nyla gained her wings aged 6 weeks old.
No cause of death reported.
Tommy Stephenson, 75
February 13, 2024
Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly on Saturday 3rd of February, aged 75 Years.
No cause of death reported.
Lynton (Dimps) Little
February 13, 2024
Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 31st January at Morriston Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
David "Wils" Wilson, 50
February 19, 2024
Byker - Passed away suddenly on 5th February 2024 aged 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Robert (Mick) Dale, 63
February 17, 2024
Leicester - Passed away peacefully, aged 63 years. Donations are being accepted for Macmillan (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Greenwood (née Dolan), 63
February 17, 2024
Huddersfield - Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 8th February, aged 63 years. Donations, in lieu, will be gratefully received for the benefit of Bowel Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Mary Jenkins, 71
February 17, 2024
Laugharne - Peacefully on Saturday 10th February at Glangwili Hospital, aged 71 years. Donations if so desired, may be made for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
John Alan Watts, 57
February 17, 2024
Penarth - It is with great sadness we must announce that on Friday 2nd February 2024 John, aged 57 years, fell asleep. Donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Anderson, 74
February 16, 2024
Perth - Sadly, passed away in the tender care of Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Wednesday 7th February 2024, aged 74 years. There will be a retiring collection for Cornhill Macmillan Centre (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
John Crawley, 75
February 16, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 6th February 2024 aged 75 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Colin Edward Geddes, 70
February 16, 2024
Coventry - Passed away on 29th January 2024, aged 70 years. Donations if desired can be made to the 'British Heart Foundation'.
No cause of death reported.
Geoffrey Hilton Smith, 68
February 16, 2024
Wolstenholme - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geoffrey on Thursday 1st February 2024 aged 68 years. Donations gratefully received in Geoff's memory to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Philip (Phil) Walker, 70
February 16, 2024
Blyth - Peacefully in hospital with family around him on 7th February 2024, aged 70 years. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Eileen May McBride
February 16, 2024
Cardiff - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th February 2024, at Neath Port Talbot Hospital. Donations in memory of Eileen can be made to The British Heart Foundation and/or Cancer Research UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Helen Rosemary Higgs, 72
February 15, 2024
Draycott - Passed away peacefully at Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton on 4th February 2024 aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
David Whitfield, 75
February 15, 2024
Amlwch - Passed away peacefully in his sleep, aged 75 years. Donations in memory of David will be gratefully accepted and shared between British Heart Foundation and Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Emma Louise Williams, 44
February 15, 2024
Southport - 22nd January 2024, aged 44 years. Donations if so, desired are being gratefully received for Lymphoma Action.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Mary (Liz) Bradfield, 70
February 14, 2024
Crewe - On Sunday 28th January 2024, peacefully at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 70 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK in memory of Liz.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Collins (Forest Hall), 70
February 14, 2024
Forest Hall - In hospital on January 27th in his 70th year. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Joyce Julia Cooper, 73
February 14, 2024
Thornaby-on-Tees - Peacefully on 4th February 2024 in Woodside Grange Care Home, aged 73 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Carol Degg, 62
February 14, 2024
Longton - Suddenly on January 24th, 2024, aged 62 years. Donations may be sent to either the Douglas MacMillan Hospice or the British Heart Foundation in memory of Carol.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Robert (Joe) George, 67
February 14, 2024
Howdon - Passed away peacefully on 4th February 2024, aged 67 years. Donations if desired to be split between Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Joyce Hart, 71
February 14, 2024
Sadly, passed away on Tuesday 6th February 2024 at the University Hospital of Wales, aged 71 years. Donations in Joyce's memory if desired to: Velindre Cancer Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Hughes, 64
February 14, 2024
Chwilog - Died suddenly at Hengoed Residential Home, Oswestry, aged 64 years. A talented musician, conductor of Côr Meibion Madog, local authority officer and member of St. Joseph's Church, Pwllheli. Donations can be made in Tim's memory direct to charities British Heart Foundation or WaterAid.
No cause of death reported.
Maurice Pattie (Pegswood), 75
February 14, 2024
Pegswood - Peacefully passed away on the 8th of February aged 75 years. Donations if desired for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Sidney Price (Rob), 60
February 14, 2024
Hinckley - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14th January 2024, aged 60 years. Donations received are being split equally between the British Heart Foundation and the Salvation Army, Hinckley.
No cause of death reported.
Raymond David (Ray) Richards, 67
February 14, 2024
Camborne - Passed away peacefully at Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, Truro, on Wednesday, 31st January 2024 aged 67 years. Donations in memory of Ray to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Sansom, 70
February 14, 2024
Nottingham - Passed away at the Queens Medical Centre on 30th January 2024, aged 70 years. Donations for the benefit of Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Angela Margaret Elizabeth Bond, 73
February 13, 2024
Gloucester - Former Head Housekeeper at The Rikenel, Gloucester. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th February 2024, aged 73 years. Donations are invited for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Welsh (Clarkson) (Jean), 68
February 13, 2024
Stirling - Passed away suddenly at Forth Valley Royal Infirmary early on Monday 5th of February 2024 aged 68 years. Donations may be left at the service for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
No cause of death reported.
Francis Pollard (Frank), 74
February 12, 2024
Liverpool - 5th February 2024. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Colin Bell, 59
February 19, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 8th February 2024, aged 59 years. Donations to Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
James (Jim) McKeitch, 62
February 19, 2024
Stirling - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th February 2024, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 62 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Andrew Hagger
February 19, 2024
Hull - Sadly passed away suddenly. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eileen Cumiskey
February 13, 2024
Liverpool - We are truly lost for words and devastated at the loss of our wonderful Eileen. Gone much too soon, she sadly passed away on 23rd January surrounded by her loving family. Donations are to be sent to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
Steven Bonner, 68
February 17, 2024
Ashton-under-Lyne - Suddenly at his home in Ashton-Under-Lyne on Monday 5th February 2024, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Graham Michael King, 63
February 17, 2024
Amlwch - 6th February 2024. Passed away unexpectedly at home in Amlwch aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tracey Ann Mills (née Kieran), 59
February 17, 2024
Llangefni - February 7th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at her home, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Muirhead, 57
February 17, 2024
Paisley - Suddenly at home on Tuesday 13th February 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Robert John Stevenson, 70
February 17, 2024
Treviscoe - On Tuesday 6th February 2024 suddenly at home, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Theresa Gaines (nee Mackin), 74
February 16, 2024
Consett - Died peacefully at home on 5th February, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (Cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Sheila McAndrew (nee Feeley), 69
February 16, 2024
Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 69 years. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Michael (Steve) Parnham, 75
February 16, 2024
Grimsby - Peacefully while at home on 7th February, in the company of his wife aged 75 years. Donations in Steve's memory can be sent to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Phillips (Fizz), 57
February 16, 2024
Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on the 24th of January 2024, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Christopher Roberts, 67
February 16, 2024
Porthmadog - February 13th, 2024 – Passed away peacefully at his home. Donations if desired in Colin’s memory will be gratefully received towards Asthma and Lung UK.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Darren Wilding, 63
February 16, 2024
Plymouth - Very suddenly passed away on 28th January 2024 at home, aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Wayne Greenhalgh
February 16, 2024
Rawtenstall - Wayne died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 10 following a brave battle with cancer.
No age reported.
Kathryn Ann Berry, 44
February 15, 2024
Gateshead - Suddenly at home on February 6th aged 44 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Alcwyn Davies, 38
February 15, 2024
Tumble - Unexpectedly on Wednesday 31st January 2024 at his home. Donations, if desired in Kevin's memory for Epilepsy Action.
No cause of death reported.
Morfudd (Moi) Fisher, 71
February 15, 2024
Flint - Retired Headteacher. 6th February 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Hill (née Arnott), 71
February 15, 2024
Etton - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the 7th of February 2024, aged 71. Donations are welcome in Julie's memory to either Macmillan Cancer Support or Marie Curie.
No cause of death reported.
Tonie Jones, 65
February 15, 2024
Leek - Unexpectedly at his home in Leek on Saturday 20th January, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel Laws, 53
February 15, 2024
Ashington - Unexpectedly at home on 12th February, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
John George Millburn, 71
February 15, 2024
Burnopfield - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 29th January aged 71 years. Donations if desired to The British Lung Foundation and The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Lesley Oldcorn, 61
February 15, 2024
Retford - Passed away suddenly at home on the 31st of January 2024 aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen John Eitel, 66
February 14, 2024
Crewe - Passed away on 25th January at his home, aged 66 years. Donations in memory of Stephen will be gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Denise Webb, 67
February 14, 2024
Bodmin - Unexpectedly, on 4th February 2024, at home, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tony) Murney
February 14, 2024
Paisley - Suddenly at his home on 3rd February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Linda Clark, 65
February 13, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - On February 6th suddenly but peacefully at home, Linda, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Pat Haywood, 74
February 13, 2024
Sleaford - On Sunday 11th February, peacefully at her home, aged 74 years. Donations invited for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Cees Meijburg, 60
February 13, 2024
Exeter - Suddenly on the 20th of January 2024 at home, aged 60.
No cause of death reported.
Carole Ann Taylor, 71
February 13, 2024
Burbage - Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 6th February aged 71 years after a courageous battle with cancer.
Philip Alexander Gibson, 74
February 19, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home on Tuesday 6th February 2024 aged 74 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Donal Convery
February 18, 2024
Maghera, Derry - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Charis Cancer Care.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lena Crawford, 74
February 13, 2024
Alexandria - Peacefully, at home with family, after a short illness bravely borne, on Tuesday 6th February. Donations to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Roy Leary, 73
February 14, 2024
Stirling - Peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, 7th February 2024, aged 73 years. Donations, if so desired, are to be given to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Elizabeth Hodgkinson, 66
February 17, 2024
Cheadle - At rest on the 2nd of February 2024 at the RSUH after a short illness, aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Melanoma UK.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Jayne (nee Johnson) Lawrie (Sue), 66
February 17, 2024
Werrington - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on Tuesday 30th January 2024 at the R.S.U.H. aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Humphrey Lloyd, 71
February 17, 2024
Trawsfynydd - On the 13th of February at the age of 71, after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Halpin
February 17, 2024
Shawhead - It is with sadness that we announce that Anthony (Tony) John Halpin, has passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 14th of February 2024. Donations can be made in Tony's name to The Stroke Association.
No age or cause of death reported.
Steven Dicarlo, 38
February 16, 2024
Felling - In hospital after a short illness on February 5th, 2024, aged 38 years.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Ian (Ian) James, 61
February 16, 2024
May Bank - At rest on January 30th, 2024, after a short illness at Royal Stoke University Hospital. Ian passed away peacefully aged 61.
No cause of death reported.
Archibald McLean (Archie), 75
February 16, 2024
Perth - Peacefully on Saturday 10th February 2024 in Perth Royal Infirmary after a short illness, aged 75.
No cause of death reported.
Bernard Derek Roberts, 60
February 16, 2024
Malltraeth - 31st January 2024, suddenly, following a short illness, aged 60.
No cause of death reported.
David Westwood, 73
February 16, 2024
Norfolk - David Charles Westwood passed away after a short illness on February 3rd, 2024, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 73.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Jones
February 16, 2024
Penarth - Formerly of Visit Wales. After a short illness, Jo died surrounded by his loving family on 3rd February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew Angus MacDonald, 56
February 15, 2024
Crieff - Very suddenly and peacefully after a short illness, with all of his family by his side, in the care of the Crieff Community Hospital, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lynn McLaren, 54
February 14, 2024
Larbert – Peacefully passed away after an illness borne with courage and dignity, on Monday 5th February 2024, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Charles (Bob) Pattison, 71
February 14, 2024
Hull - Peacefully yet unexpectedly after a short illness on Sunday 21st January 2024, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ann Church
February 14, 2024
Cambridge - It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Church wish to inform you that she passed on Thursday 1st February after a 4 month battle to which she unfortunately lost. Donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Janet McLaren, 69
February 13, 2024
Middlesbrough - Sadly but peacefully after a short illness, Janet aged 69, passed away on the 3rd February 2024, with her devoted Husband by her side. Donations welcome to target Ovarian Cancer Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Ian James Nethercote, 48
February 13, 2024
Gateshead - Passed away after a short illness on February 5th aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Evelyn (Eve) Shepherd, 70
February 13, 2024
Meir Hay - Peacefully after a short illness on 28th January 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital with her loving husband by her side, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tim Seaton, 61
February 12, 2024
New Marske - Peacefully after a short illness in hospital on January 29th Tim aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Frank Clayton
February 19, 2024
Plymouth - Suddenly, yet peacefully fell asleep on Wednesday 31st January in Derriford Hospital, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
IRELAND
He was a gentleman, says RTE star Claire Byrne as she pays heartbreaking tribute to late pal Michael O’Regan
February 19, 2024
It was announced earlier today that Michael has sadly passed away at the age of 70. Michael was a political reporter and correspondent for The Irish Times from the 1980s until his retirement in 2019 and was a regular contributor to RTE radio and television programmes. He also hosted a weekly Call from the Dail feature on Radio Kerry and served as president of the Kerry Association in Dublin. President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Michael O’Regan, the long-time correspondent for The Irish Times, who died suddenly at his home in Dublin over the weekend. In recent years he had been treated for cancer, which he wrote about in a moving Irish Times article that also reported his joy at the birth of his granddaughter, but his death was unexpected.
No cause of death reported.
New inquiry at Limerick hospital after a second girl dies suddenly aged 16
February 20, 2024
Co. Limerick - Another inquiry has been launched into the sudden death of a second teenage girl in the Accident and Emergency department of University Hospital Limerick three weeks ago. The 16-year-old girl died suddenly on January 29, hours after she was rushed to UHL suffering from breathing difficulties. The girl, a much-loved only child, died in front of her mother in what an informed source described as “deeply traumatic circumstances”. It is the latest tragedy under review at UHL following the death of Aoife Johnston (16, above) from Shannon, Co Clare. Aoife died after enduring a 12-hour wait on a trolley in the overcrowded A&E in UHL. The Irish Independent understands that in the latest case the girl had been initially admitted to the resuscitation area but was deemed well enough to be transferred to a trolley in a corridor. However, her condition deteriorated further and following repeated pleas from her mother, a doctor ordered she be moved back to the packed resuscitation area. She was placed on a trolley in the middle of the resuscitation room as there was no room in any individual berth. An informed source said that on arrival in the resuscitation area her condition deteriorated rapidly and her mother made increasingly anguished cries for help. As medics rushed to revive the teenager, a patient was transferred out of a resuscitation berth and she was moved in to their place. However, prolonged efforts to revive the girl failed.
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man dies on M1 crash after car veered off motorway and struck barrier
February 14, 2024
Co. Dublin - A man has died following a collision on the M1 northbound after a car veered off the motorway and struck a barrier. The collision occurred at Junction 4, Donabate at about 7.30 am this morning and Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. The scene is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pius O'Connell
February 18, 2024
Fermoy, Cork - Pius passed away suddenly on February 16th at Cork University Hospital Cork.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat Madigan
February 18, 2024
Glin, Limerick - Pat passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Limerick on February 16th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Volodymyr Moiseiev
February 19, 2024
Cahersiveen, Kerry - Passed away suddenly on February 16th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Hickey
February 19, 2024
Rathmore, Kerry - Passed away suddenly on the 9th of February 2024 in London.
No age or cause of death reported.
Donna Duke
February 19, 2024
Glasson, Westmeath - Suddenly on Sunday 18th February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Leona Cusack (née Kirwan)
February 19, 2024
Shannon, Clare - Unexpectedly on 18th February in the University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted and was loved eternally by her heartbroken husband Conor and her loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe Jnr) Butler
February 19, 2024
Naas, Kildare - February 17, 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Joseph and Bernadette.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen O'Kane (née Mimnagh)
February 13, 2024
Lucan, Dublin - February 13th, 2024, suddenly and peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Mona) Fitzgerald (née Hughes)
February 13, 2024
Moyross, Limerick City - On February 12th, 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila Dunne (née O'Brien)
February 14, 2024
Glanmire, Cork - On February 13th, 2024, peacefully, but suddenly at the Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Grace Sheridan
February 15, 2024
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Grace passed away on 13th February 2024, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved daughter of John and Abigail.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adrienne Dunne
February 15, 2024
Kilbarrack, Dublin - 14th February 2024. Unexpectedly, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph Carter
February 16, 2024
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Feb 14, 2024, unexpectedly, at Tallaght University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat (Patrick) Davis
February 16, 2024
Churchtown, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Greaney
February 16, 2024
Cappamore, Limerick - February 15th, 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Denis (Dinny) Hannigan
February 16, 2024
Arklow, Wicklow - Suddenly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rachel Keating
February 16, 2024
Cashel, Tipperary - February 14th, 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard (Rach) Keogh
February 16, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully on 15th February 2024 surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shane O'Hanlon
February 16, 2024
Raheny, Dublin - 10th February 2024. Shane passed away suddenly and peacefully in Spain.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tommy Woods
February 15, 2024
Killorglin, Kerry - On the 14th of February 2024, died suddenly in the loving care of his devoted wife Kay.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fintan Flynn
February 13, 2024
Foxrock, Dublin - February 11th, 2024. Unexpectedly but peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Quinn
February 13, 2024
Dublin - February 12th, 2024. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family at St James Hospital
No age or cause of death reported.
Glen Cooney (Walsh)
February 19, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - The death has occurred of the late Glen Cooney (Walsh), unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Flanagan
February 19, 2024
Caherdavin, Limerick - On February 18th, 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip Horan
February 19, 2024
Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly on Sunday 18th February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teresa (Tess) Nolan (née Keegan)
February 19, 2024
Artane, Dublin - Died suddenly but peacefully on the 17th of February 2024, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ciarán Bennett
February 16, 2024
Whitehall, Dublin - February 15th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine McNamee (née Adams)
February 19, 2024
Carbury, Kildare - Unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Long
February 19, 2024
Kinnegad, Westmeath - Unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sharon Doody
February 19, 2024
Mallow, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on February 18th, 2024, beloved daughter of Eileen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Damien Doyle
February 19, 2024
Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Emily Brannigan
February 19, 2024
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - 17th February 2024, suddenly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Guinness) Ryan
February 13, 2024
Garryowen, Limerick - On February 10th, 2024, suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Niall Davis
February 13, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - 11th February 2024. Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jackie Lawler
February 14, 2024
Burton Hall, Carlow - February 12th, 2024, suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Claire Farrell
February 14, 2024
Coolock, Dublin - 13th February 2024. Suddenly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kieran Dunworth
February 14, 2024
Malahide, Dublin - 9th February 2024. Suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony Keatings
February 15, 2024
Camlough, Armagh - Suddenly at his home on 14th February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Kiernan
February 16, 2024
Dysart, Westmeath - Tony passed away suddenly at his home on the 15th of February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Doonan (née O'Brien)
February 16, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - Passed away suddenly on February 14th, 2024, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Evelyn Gallagher
February 16, 2024
Kilmacduagh, Galway - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on 12th February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tracey O'Reilly, 41
February 15, 2024
Shankill, Dublin - Died suddenly at her home, aged 41 years, on Tuesday 13th February 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Dara Cassidy
February 15, 2024
Feb. 12th, 2024, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat Kelly
February 15, 2024
Julianstown, Meath - 14th February 2024. Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian (Curly) O'Connell
February 19, 2024
Crosshaven, Cork - On February 16th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jimmy Cronin
February 18, 2024
Killarney, Kerry - Passed away unexpectedly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Audrey Bolger
February 16, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 4th February 2024, suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Patsy) Keane
February 13, 2024
Enniscorthy, Wexford - Peacefully at home. Donations online, if desired, to Hope Cancer Support Centre Enniscorthy.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Coughlan
February 17, 2024
Broadford, Limerick - Joe passed away peacefully after a short illness on 16th February 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Foster
February 17, 2024
Cootehill, Cavan - Friday the 16th of February peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Flynn
February 18, 2024
Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny - Peacefully, after a short illness at his home on Saturday, 17th February 2024. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat Bradley
February 13, 2024
Coolaney, Sligo - Peacefully, at his home following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or The Northwest Hospice.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shelia Dinan (née Lynch)
February 15, 2024
Shanakiel, Cork - On February 15th, 2024, peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alison Kane
February 16, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - 14th February 2024, suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, bravely fought.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Coyle
February 16, 2024
Ballinode, Monaghan - Friday 16th February peacefully surrounded by his loving family following a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Séamus) O'Toole
February 16, 2024
Stillorgan, Dublin - Passed away February 14, 2024, peacefully at the Harold’s Cross Hospice, surrounded by his family, after a short period of illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel Smyth
February 16, 2024
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 14th February 2024. Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Gilligan
February 15, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 14th February 2024, suddenly, but peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Quinn
February 15, 2024
Drumcondra, Dublin - 15th February 2024. Peacefully, after a short illness in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eamonn Reilly
February 15, 2024
Slane, Meath - Peacefully, in the tender care of the oncology staff at Beaumont Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Bowler
February 14, 2024
Dublin - Retired Staff Nurse, Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin. February 13th, 2024, passed peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Johnny) Cregan
February 14, 2024
Corbally, Limerick - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick, on 14th February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Anne Hartley (née Kirwan)
February 14, 2024
Dundrum, Dublin - Following an illness borne with great dignity, Joan died on Tuesday 13th February 2024 surrounded by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Mannion
February 14, 2024
Galway City, Galway - Tom passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Galway University Hospital following a sudden illness on Tuesday 13th February 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Laura Hayes
February 13, 2024
Dublin - February 7th, 2024, after an illness. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation with the comment “for the work of the Oncology Unit”.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter (Watty) O'Connor
February 13, 2024
Blackwater, Wexford - Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on 13th February 2024, after an illness bravely fought with courage and dignity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fredrick (Freddie) Bradley
February 19, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Caroline Dickson
February 18, 2024
Fahan, Donegal - On 16th February 2024 at Buncrana Community Hospital after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Larry Graves
February 17, 2024
Swords, Dublin - February 15th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ian (Dee) O'Brien
February 17, 2024
Drimnagh, Dublin - 17th February 2024, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noli Russell-Klein
February 17, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th February 2024, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, following a short and unexpected illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Walsh
February 17, 2024
Galway City, Galway - Passed very peacefully in the care of The Galway Hospice, following a short illness, borne with strength, dignity and grace.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Dempsey (née Wright)
February 17, 2024
Roscrea, Tipperary - Peacefully at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. Donations please to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maura O'Loughlin
February 17, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - 16th February 2024. Peacefully, with her devoted family by her side in the kind and tender care of the staff of the Cedar Ward at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations to the Greystones Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Behan
February 16, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - 15th February 2024, peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Goff
February 16, 2024
Dalkey, Co. Dublin - 16th February 2024, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of both the Blackrock Clinic and St Vincent’s Hospital with his family at his side. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Helen Gray (née Slattery)
February 15, 2024
Rathmines, Dublin - 14th February 2024, peacefully. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Gregory
February 15, 2024
Mullingar, Westmeath - February 14, 2024, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, surrounded by his beloved family following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Magee
February 15, 2024
Naas, Kildare - 14th February 2024. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Simon Morrissey
February 15, 2024
Churchtown, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew (Andy) Berns
February 14, 2024
Allenwood, Kildare - February 13th, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations to St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh, or the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teresa Bond (née Walsh)
February 14, 2024
Foxrock, Dublin - 14th February 2024. Peacefully, at St. Michael’s Hospital with her children by her side. Donations, if desired, in Teresa’s name to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Muriel Doran (née Duggan)
February 14, 2024
Howth, Dublin - 11th February 2024. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Fahy
February 14, 2024
Waterford City, Waterford - Late of Waterford Crystal and G4 Security, Genzyme. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Fennell
February 14, 2024
Cabra, Dublin - Formerly of the Army. 13th February 2024, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary O'Reilly-de Brún
February 14, 2024
Castlebar, Mayo - 13th February 2024. Peacefully in the arms of her husband, Tomas, and the wonderful care of the staff at St. Mark’s Ward, Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Ambrose
February 13, 2024
Enniskerry, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully on 10th February 2024, after a beautiful day with his family. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Carr
February 13, 2024
Athlone, Westmeath - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday 12th February 2024 at the Bon Secours Hospital Dublin. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matthew (Matt) Clarke
February 13, 2024
Rathdrum, Wicklow - Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at The Beacon Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Rathdrum Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan Hodges
February 13, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - 12th February peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital with his wife Joanne by his side. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Joseph (Joe) Mulroy
February 13, 2024
Straide, Mayo - The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Mulroy. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Cranks
February 19, 2024
Cabra, Dublin - 18th February 2024. Donations if desired to The Mater Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eddie (Fisher) Doyle
February 19, 2024
Ballylinan, Laois - Passed away suddenly in Portlaoise Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Angelica Maria Rios Herbas, 41
February 19, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - 7th February 2024. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital age 41 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Loughnane
February 19, 2024
Roscrea, Tipperary - Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dermot McSweeney
February 18, 2024
Mourneabbey, Cork - Passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2024. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Spud) Murphy
February 18, 2024
Waterford City, Waterford - Beloved father of Dean, Madison and Bobii. Will be sadly missed by his loving mother. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.