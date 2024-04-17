UNITED KINGDOM

Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch star Dale Bowes dies aged 28

April 10, 2024

Steph’s Packed Lunch star Dale Bowes has died aged 28. Dale was best known for appearing as a lunchmate on the daytime Channel 4 TV show, fronted by presenter, Steph McGovern, in 2023. The 28-year-old had been dealing with incurable synovial sarcoma of the left lung since 2021 and had undergone surgery and chemotherapy treatments to help him manage it. McGovern shared the news on X/Twitter on Wednesday (10 April), saying she was “gutted” to hear of Bowes’s death.

BBC Antiques Roadshow's Nicky Illis dies of cancer aged 53 as stars including Fiona Bruce pay tribute

April 8, 2024

The 53-year-old died of cancer this week and was best known for being Fake or Fortune's long-term director. Nicky was also behind David Dimbleyby's a Picture of Britain, as well as the drama documentary The Real Jane Austen. Nicky burst into the industry back in the 1990s and went on to produce shows such as One Foot in the Past as well as The House Detectives. But the show Fake or Fortune went on to become her biggest, with a whopping six million people tuning into an episode which was about a painting attributed to Renoir.

Dave Mehmet - Former professional footballer dies at 63

April 9, 2024

Former professional footballer and non-league coach Dave Mehmet has passed away suddenly at the age of 63 years old. His former football club Gillingham confirmed that he had suffered a stroke. Mehmet played over 100 times for Gillingham and Millwall during his playing career and turned out for Charlton Athletic and Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA.

Alan Jones, who coached more than 30 players to Wimbledon, dies aged 75

April 8, 2024

British tennis has lost one of its most influential figures following the death of long-serving coach Alan Jones [left] after a short illness, aged 75. While Jones is best-known for turning Jo Durie into a top-five player, his remarkable body of work also extended to guiding other high-profile names such as Jeremy Bates, Anne Keothavong and Elena Baltacha. Billie Jean King was among those expressing their sorrow on social media, writing: “Our sport has lost a passionate and dedicated coach. I always looked forward to catching up with Alan at Wimbledon.”

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Shaw death: Legal action 'only option' for husband

April 5, 2024

The husband of a BBC presenter who died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine says taking legal action is his only option. Lisa Shaw, 44, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died in May 2021 a week after her first jab. Gareth Eve said despite trying to "engage with the government, MPs and three prime ministers" no one had "reached out" in return. The Department of Health said all vaccines had "undergone robust trials". Father-of-one Mr. Eve is among a group of families who lost loved ones, allegedly to side effects caused by the vaccine, who are suing the makers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. He said: "It's not in my make-up to turn around and say I want to sue somebody, but for almost two years we've tried to engage with the government and tried to engage with MPs since Lisa died and not one of them has reached out or engaged with us at all.” In August 2021, Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks said Ms Shaw had died from a very rare "vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia", a condition which leads to swelling and bleeding of the brain. Mr Eve said: "These things have happened to too many people, and we're made to feel like it's a dirty secret, that we're talking about something we shouldn't be talking about”.

Two doctors “died suddenly:

‘Truly inspirational' doctor and fundraiser dies

April 8, 2024

A "truly inspirational" doctor who raised thousands of pounds by doing charity runs has died. Dr Alison Brind, 63, specialised in treating liver disease and worked with patients in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire for 25 years. University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) Charity said it was saddened by the loss of its former colleague and charity champion, and she would be missed by all who worked with her. Following her pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2022, Dr Brind had been working to further raise awareness of liver disease and raised money for a new scanner.

Dr Keith James Henderson, 60

April 8, 2024

Camborne - On Tuesday 26th March 2024, Keith, aged 60 years, passed away suddenly at home. He was a respected GP, having worked at Veor Surgery in Camborne for over 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

A bishop “died suddenly”:

A few days before the consecration: appointed bishop died unexpectedly

November 4, 2024

A few days before his episcopal ordination and assumption of office as bishop of the Scottish Diocese of Dunkeld, Martin Chambers (60) died unexpectedly on Tuesday. "It is with deep regret and sadness that I have to inform you that our elected Bishop Martin Chambers died in his sleep last night. May he rest in peace and may his family and loved ones find comfort in the Risen Lord and the love of his family and friends," Diocesan Administrator Kevin Golden said on Wednesday. According to Scottish media reports, nothing is yet known about the exact cause of the clergyman's death.

FIFA player dies suddenly while playing PlayStation game

April 12, 2024

Hampshire - A popular 24-year-old died while sitting playing FIFA next to his girlfriend in their Southampton flat. Aiden Redshaw passed away "unexpectedly and suddenly" when he leaned backwards and closed his eyes during a session of the PlayStation game, Winchester Coroners' Court heard. His girlfriend Daria originally thought the Solent University music graduate was choking and after efforts to help, rang emergency services in a panic. Paramedics and police arrived and tried resuscitating him for an hour and 20 minutes - using a defibrillator 12 times to try to save him. But he was pronounced dead at around 8.30 pm at the Portsmouth Road flat they were living in together.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes have been paid to a Welsh rugby player who has died suddenly at the age of 21

April 9, 2024

Lancashire - Gabriel Holt, 21, who played for Wigan St Patricks and the University of Central Lancashire, was part of Wales Rugby League's students’ squad. Born and raised in Atherton, Lancashire, he qualified for Wales through family heritage. He won three caps for Wales Students last year and was named in the squad for the upcoming Four Nations tournament. Craig Fisher, his head coach at Wales Students, said being lost for words was "somewhat of an understatement. To hear of his passing in such a sudden way is heart-wrenching," he said.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy as football fan dies after 'medical emergency' at match

April 12, 2024

Pontefract - A football fan has unexpectedly died following a "medical emergency" at a non-league football match last night. Wakefield AFC have been left "devastated" as they announced supporter Jakob Bregman died this morning. He was rushed to hospital following a "medical emergency" during Thursday night’s match, which was subsequently abandoned. Physios and volunteers from both clubs rushed to save Mr. Bregman at the scene. He was then blue-lighted to the hospital where he died this morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Healthy mum of two who died suddenly was found ‘unresponsive’ in Portugal hotel room (inquest - died May 2022)

April 11, 2024

Greater Manchester - A Wigan mum of two found unresponsive in her hotel room tragically died from natural causes, an inquest has heard. Susan Sherman, of Clifton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, went on holiday to Portugal alone in May 2022, an inquest into her unexpected death at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Wednesday morning (April 10) was told. The 59-year-old, who had worked as a sales assistant for 17 years, would go on holiday twice a year and ‘enjoyed the freedom’ of solo travelling. After not hearing from their mum despite several attempts to reach her, Susan’s daughters became concerned and contacted the hotel where she was staying. The hotel’s staff rang Susan’s room at 10.30 pm that evening but did not receive a response. It was decided housekeeping staff would check on her the next morning. Christina’s fiancée Darryl Flemming then spoke to hotel staff and insisted that they check on Susan. Just before midnight they broke into her room and sadly found her lying on the floor unresponsive. An ambulance was called, and it was tragically confirmed that Susan had died. A post-mortem was carried out in Portugal by Dr Silva Roubaco, a forensic medical expert, who concluded Susan had suffered a heart attack and died of natural causes.

Tributes paid to 'gentle giant' Nottingham bouncer who died in sleep aged 32

April 9, 2024

The ex-partner of a city bouncer who died suddenly aged 32 has paid tribute to his life. Cairan Gemmell, who lived in West Bridgford, died on Saturday, March 23. He had returned from the city where he'd worked one of his standard night shifts as a doorman and was thought to have fallen asleep after returning home late when he died unexpectedly the next afternoon. His boss at security firm Top Dog found him unresponsive after going to Cairan's house to find out why he wasn't answering his phone. CPR was attempted but he was pronounced dead at around 6 pm. A post-mortem examination is expected to determine his exact cause of death.

Former Man of Rochdale and 'the singing jeweller', John Swinden dies

April 9, 2024

Much-loved former Man of Rochdale John Swinden has passed away suddenly. Affectionately known as 'the singing jeweler', businessman John, a prolific fund-raiser for local charities, owned the J&D Alexander shop on The Walk in Rochdale town centre. John, who raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, died unexpectedly on 3 April.

No age or cause of death reported.

A weightlifter “died suddenly”:

Paul Whitehouse: Kidderminster man died suddenly at TruGym

April 9, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a kind-hearted man with a "keen passion for weightlifting" who died suddenly at a gym. Paul Whitehouse, aged 51, passed away at TruGym at Weaver's Wharf in Kidderminster after suffering a heart attack. Mr Whitehouse's family has said there was no known defibrillator near the gym, but they understand someone was sent to collect one from the nearby M&S. Paramedics tried to save him, but after an hour of trying they had to stop their efforts as "nothing could be done." Mr Whitehouse died at around lunchtime on Saturday, March 30. The family said he had a post-mortem on Monday, April 8 which stated he died as the result of a heart attack. In a statement, Mr Whitehouse's family said: “We are both shocked and devastated following Paul’s sudden death. Paul spent much of his time in the gym, where he had a keen passion for weightlifting. "He was just 51 when he died and fit as a fiddle”.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Police issue update on South Wimbledon crash as man dies from ‘medical episode’

April 8, 2024

London - Police have announced that a man has died after a medical episode which caused a crash with a lamppost near South Wimbledon tube station today. Paramedics and police were called to reports of a crash at around 10 am this morning (April 8) at the junction of Morden Road and Merton High Street. London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. They first arrived on the scene in under six minutes, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Metropolitan Police have now confirmed that his death is believed to be due to a medical episode and unrelated to the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies suddenly as death 'not suspicious', say police

April 14, 2024

Scotland - A man has died suddenly in Angus with the death treated as “not suspicious”, say police. Police were called to a premises in the Kirkton Road area of Arbroath following the sudden death of a man at around 12.05 pm on Sunday. Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical incident at Isle of Wight high street address

April 12, 2024

A man has died after suffering a medical episode in Ventnor on the Isle of Wight. Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the high street last night (Thursday). Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all alerted just after 6 pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a 55-year-old man, from Newport, suffered a medical episode at an address and died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Cumbrian man in his 30s found in house after sudden death

April 12, 2024

Cumbria Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s has died after they were called to a property in Maryport. Cumbria Police said: "Police were called at 2:01 pm on 11 April to the report of a sudden death of a man in his 30s at a property on Victoria Terrace, Maryport. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Michael (Kev) Marshall, 69

April 15, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away peacefully but suddenly at Hull Royal Infirmary, aged 69. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Gwyn Jones (Gwyn), 38

April 13, 2024

Boduan - Surrounded by his family at the Royal Stoke Hospital, aged 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dickie Paterson, 71

April 13, 2024

Causewayhead - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday 4th April, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rita James

April 13, 2024

Gorseinon - Suddenly but peacefully on 26th March at Prince Phillip Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Enys Ann Jones

April 13, 2024

Llangyndeyrn - Suddenly on Tuesday 9th April 2024 at Glangwili, Hospital. Donations if so desired to Wales Air Ambulance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Henry (Mick) York, 75

April 13, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - In December, Michael Henry York of Billingham, known as 'Mick' was diagnosed with brain cancer. After 4 short months, on the 28th of March with such sadness, Michael passed away.

June Hayton, 75

April 12, 2024

Tickton - Passed away unexpectedly on the 4th of April 2024, aged 75. Donations are welcome in June's memory to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Hitchenor, 72

April 12, 2024

Huddersfield - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Bob) Murphy, 48

April 12, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in Marie Curie (cancer support) with his family on Tuesday 9th April 2024 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian (Fred) Perrie, 67

April 12, 2024

North Shields - Suddenly on 1st April 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Sanderson, 20

April 12, 2024

Hull – Taken too soon from his loving family on 7th April 2024, aged 20 years. Much loved son to Sarah and Scott.

No cause of death reported.

Alastair Hugh Somerville, 65

April 12, 2024

Gosforth - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 27th March 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Maria Young, 70

April 12, 2024

Accrington - On Friday 29th March 2024, Peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 70 years. Donations in memory of Vanessa may be made to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Roberts, 64

April 12, 2024

Port Talbot - Lost his battle against cancer on Thursday 28th March 2024, aged 64 years.

David (Rhino) Atkinson, 61

April 11, 2024

Birmingham - Passed away on 26th of February 2024, unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Betteridge, 62

April 11, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away on 14th March 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Ellis Briggs, 54

April 11, 2024

Lincoln - On Monday the 18th of March, Jason passed away at Lincoln County Hospital aged 54 years. Donations are invited to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Chamberlain, 34

April 11, 2024

Colne - Passed away tragically on Sunday 31st March 2024 aged 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Luke Fairhall, 26

April 11, 2024

Grimsby - It is with deep sadness we announce, that Jacob passed away on the 23rd of March 2024, aged 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Violet (Elaine) Fell, 72

April 11, 2024

Scunthorpe - We sadly announce Elaine passed away suddenly at Scunthorpe General Hospital on 30th March 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ieuan (Queenie) Harries, 55

April 11, 2024

Newborough - April 3rd, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raffaele Christian (Raff) Herbert, 42

April 11, 2024

Langley Mill - Passed away 25th March 2024, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stefan Vali Irimia, 45

April 11, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away on March 17th aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rob MacLeod, 70

April 11, 2024

Chelmsford - Aged 70. Unexpectedly and sadly passed away on 20th March.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Michael Malone, 68

April 11, 2024

Maghull - Suddenly passed away at Aintree Hospital on Tuesday 2nd April 2024 aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Rounce, 71

April 11, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away suddenly aged 71.

No cause of death reported.

Roy James Barlow, 62

April 10, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away unexpectedly after a short stay in hospital aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Lymphoma Research Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Mark Champion (Jay), 55

April 10, 2024

Wadebridge - Suddenly, on 28th March 2024, Jay, aged 55 years of Wadebridge.

No cause of death reported.

Nathan Francis (Nathan) Daniels, 35

April 10, 2024

Burry Port - Peacefully and very sadly at Morriston Hospital, Swansea on his 35th birthday. Donations in Nathan's memory if desired to the Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Carolann Davies, 66

April 10, 2024

Aldershot - Passed away on the 16th of March, aged 66 years. Donations in memory of Carolann can be made to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Oliver John Fogden, 63

April 10, 2024

Totnes - Passed away suddenly on 27th March 2024, aged 63.

No cause of death reported.

Suzy Britt Johnson, 41

April 10, 2024

Exeter - Passed away at the RD&E Hospital on 3rd April 2024, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

James Robertson (Jimmy) Mackie, 64

April 10, 2024

Wenvoe - The family wish to announce the sudden passing of Jimmy, aged 64 years on 20th March 2024. Donations if desired may be made to support the British Heart Foundation in memory of Jimmy.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Elizabeth McCann, 62

April 10, 2024

Doveridge - Passed away peacefully on the 1st of April 2024. Aged 62 years. Donations gratefully received will be given to St Giles Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Michael Mohan, 73

April 10, 2024

Normanby - Passed away suddenly on March 31st aged 73 years. Donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Paterson, 62

April 10, 2024

Ayr - Suddenly at Crosshouse Hospital on Sunday 7th April 2024, aged 62 years. Donations if desired may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Jane Pattinson (nee Cartmell), 47

April 10, 2024

Lanchester - Passed away on the 21st of March 2024 aged 47 at Sunderland Royal Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Kidney Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Reid, 75

April 10, 2024

Liverpool - Carol sadly passed away on 26th March, aged 75 years. Donations may be made directly to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Roberts, 63

April 10, 2024

Llandudno Junction - 28th March 2024, unexpectedly at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline June Ryan, 69

April 10, 2024

Blythe Bridge - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday 1st April 2024 at The R.S.U.H. aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rhodri Sion Scott, 37

April 10, 2024

Morfa Nefyn - 22nd March 2024, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Shields, 58

April 10, 2024

Liverpool - 23rd March 2024 suddenly but peacefully aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Dennis Stevenson, 68

April 10, 2024

Lincoln - It is with great sadness that we announce that Graham passed away suddenly on the 25th of February 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Veronica Turner (McNally), 74

April 10, 2024

Liverpool - Peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family aged 74 years. You were taken from us so suddenly, after a short illness, that you fought so bravely. Donations may be sent to Northwest Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Pete Williams, 59

April 10, 2024

Leek - Suddenly on the 21st of March 2024 at The Royal Stoke University Hospital with his loving family by his side, aged 59 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or The Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Blurton.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Bruce Wilson, 65

April 10, 2024

Bannockburn - Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Saturday 6th April 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bob Connor

April 10, 2024

Liverpool - So very suddenly on 25/3/24. Oh, son, this is the hardest thing I have ever written. I say 'son' even though you were my youngest and one and only brother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fiona McKellar

April 10, 2024

Ayr - Suddenly while on holiday, on 23rd March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joy Mills

April 10, 2024

Brentwood - Suddenly on 20th March 2024. Donations if preferred to Breast Cancer UK or Marie Curie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sandra Bryce, 75

April 9, 2024

Market Bosworth - Passed away peacefully and suddenly, aged 75.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Ann Day, 75

April 9, 2024

Seaton Sluice - Suddenly on March 27th, aged 75 years. Donations may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Leigh Hone, 44

April 9, 2024

Ilfracombe - I'm afraid to announce the unexpected passing of my boyfriend at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Kay Johnson, 65

April 9, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Unexpectedly and suddenly on Monday 1st April at the Royal Stoke University Hospital aged 65 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Owen Lyn Lewis, 36

April 9, 2024

St Clears - Tragically on Monday, 1st April 2024, aged 36 years. Donations in memory, if desired to: "Tir Dewi" or "Wales Air Ambulance".

No cause of death reported.

Carol Burke-Flanagan

April 9, 2024

Liverpool - Carol passed away suddenly in hospital after a brave battle now free from pain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nichola Jones

April 9, 2024

Trebanos - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th March 2024 at Morriston Hospital. Loved daughter-in-law of Carole. Donations instead of flowers, if so desired to British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Simon Paul Cope, 50

April 8, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away on 18th March 2024 in North Tees University Hospital, Ward 25, aged 50.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew John Farmer, 56

April 8, 2024

Huddersfield - On 18th March 2024, peacefully in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary aged 56 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Ellen Harris, 60

April 8, 2024

Borth-y-Gest - Passed away aged 60 years. Donations towards Cancer Research UK are gratefully accepted.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Hughes, 58

April 9, 2024

Penygroes - Suddenly at his home, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Pattison, 62

April 9, 2024

Deckham - Julie passed unexpectedly at home in her sleep on 18th March 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine Ann Purbrick (née Blakey), 59

April 9, 2024

Southwell - Passed away suddenly at home on 25th February 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Snr Rutter, 62

April 9, 2024

Teams - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 16th March 2024 aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Shaw, 70

April 9, 2024

Perth - After a short but courageous battle, Mary passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones, aged 70 years. A collection will be taken after the service for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Stuart Leslie Talbot, 74

April 9, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away peacefully, at home on the 22nd of March 2024. Donations to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Flannigan (Lowbiggin), 65

April 9, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. On Thursday 4th April 2024 aged 65 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alasdair Galloway

April 9, 2024

Dumbarton - Suddenly at home on Sunday, March 31, after a brave battle with illness. Donations to West of Scotland University Development Fund, which supports disadvantaged students.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael John Duffy, 68

April 8, 2024

Leam Lane - Suddenly at home on 24th March 2024 aged 68 years. Donations to The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Kathryn Margaret Field (nee Looney), 66

April 8, 2024

Caerphilly - On Tuesday 19th March 2024, Kathryn passed away peacefully at her home, aged 66 years. Donations may be given at the service for Velindre Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Louise Rigby, 41

April 8, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on Thursday 21st March 2024 at her home, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Spencer, 51

April 8, 2024

Bootle - Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Philip Lilley

April 8, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly on Saturday 16th March 2024 at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lena Bruce (née Harkin)

April 8, 2024

Castlederg, Tyrone - Suddenly at home, 8th April 2024 R.I.P.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Charlton, 62

April 13, 2024

Longframlington - Suddenly at home on 27th March 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Geoff (Geoffrey) Dyer, 53

April 13, 2024

Loughborough - It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden passing of Geoff, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Elwyn Evans, 62

April 13, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, on Sunday the 31st of March 2024, Mark passed away at home. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Robert Jones, 49

April 13, 2024

Llandudno - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at his home in Llandudno Junction on the 4th of April 2024 aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Jane (Rach) Beech, 54

April 12, 2024

Wolstanton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Rachel sadly passed away suddenly on Tuesday 19th March 2024, at her home in Wolstanton, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Howard (Greg) Collins, 62

April 12, 2024

Bryn Pydew - Greg died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Friday 5th April 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Chelsie Pauline Goforth, 28

April 12, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 28 years on 8th March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Pat Jacques, 75

April 12, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home after a short illness with her loving family by her side on Sunday 7th April 2024, aged 75 years. Donations if so desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Antony Giles Willoughby Lucas, 71

April 12, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on 11th March 2024 at his home address aged 71 yrs.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Jennifer Paul, 67

April 12, 2024

Cardiff - Sadly, Sandra passed away at home on Tuesday 26th March 2024 aged 67 years. Donations if desired may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Sloane, 65

April 12, 2024

Haltwhistle - Suddenly at home on Monday 1st April aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Paton (taxi driver)

April 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on March 31st, 2024, at his home. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phillip Anthony Richard

April 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on March 29th, 2024, at his home. A devoted dad and cherished son of Helen. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O'Rourke, 44

April 12, 2024

Stacksteads - 44 years old. Died peacefully at home with his family and friends around him on March 27, after a short, hard battle with cancer.

Edward Gerald (Eddie) Arthur, 60

April 11, 2024

Caerphilly - Suddenly passed away on 26th March 2024 at home aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Barker, 39

April 11, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully at home, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kristyna Mary Boidol, 67

April 11, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly, at home, on 28th March 2024, aged 67 years. Donations in Kristyne's memory will benefit the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Esme Gore (Swallow), 73

April 11, 2024

Kenton - Passed away suddenly at home on 2nd April 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven (Steve) Hand, 65

April 11, 2024

Coventry - Passed away peacefully at home on 25th March 2024, aged 65 years. Donations if desired payable to Cancer Research UK in memory of Steve.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Hole, 74

April 11, 2024

Wells - Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, March 25th, 2024, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for the 'Somerset Cricket Foundation' and 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Johnson, 68

April 11, 2024

Huddersfield - On 5th April 2024, suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 68 years. Donations if desired may be given to benefit the work of the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Norman Terence (Terry) Angove, 73

April 10, 2024

Hayle - On Wednesday 3rd April 2024, passed away peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Donations if so desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

David Bell, 61

April 10, 2024

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday 5th April 2024 aged 61 years. Donations if desired can be made in aid of The British Heart Foundation and Church of England.

No cause of death reported.

David Leslie (Dave) Clarke, 75

April 10, 2024

Blurton - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday 20th March 2024 at his home, aged 75 years. Any kind donations left in Dave's memory will be forwarded to the UHNM Charities (Heart and Lung Department) at the RSUH.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Clarke, 43

April 10, 2024

Stone - Sadly passed away at home on 13th March 2024 aged 43 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen (Hilly) Hill, 58

April 10, 2024

Birtley - Suddenly, at home on 29th March.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Leigh Robinson, 73

April 10, 2024

Prestbury - Suddenly at home on Sunday 17th March 2024, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Stansfield, 64

April 10, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 28th March aged 64. All donations go to The Pulmonary Fibrosis charity.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mike) Young, 68

April 10, 2024

Winchburgh - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at home, on March 17, 2024, aged 68. Donations to Marie Curie are kindly accepted (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Fiona Carolyn Humphrey

April 10, 2024

Aldershot - Passed away peacefully at home on 27th March 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Claire McKeown

April 10, 2024

Stirling - Suddenly at home on Wednesday 3rd April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wayne Beck, 56

April 9, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - It is with great sorrow, that we are informing all that Wayne very suddenly passed away at home, on 30th March, age 56 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Collins, 68

April 9, 2024

Acklam - Suddenly at home on March 14th, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Anne (Annie) Cooke (Née Siery), 68

April 9, 2024

Bradwell - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday 8th March 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Les Ellis, 62

April 9, 2024

Ramsgate - Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 18th February 2024 aged 62 years. Donations to Kidney Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Jackie Eld, 63

April 15, 2024

Butt Lane - Passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2024, at home on her 63rd birthday, aged 63 years. Donations may be made in memory of Jackie for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Mal Mullett, 66

April 15, 2024

Bradeley - Unexpectedly on April 3rd, 2024, at his home, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Philip Smith, 57

April 15, 2024

Plymouth - Suddenly taken from us at home on Wednesday 13th March aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marc (Mac) McDonnell, 41

April 9, 2024

Dunston - Suddenly in hospital after a short illness on 24th February 2024, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nigel Rowe (Nig), 62

April 9, 2024

Penzance - On Monday 1st April 2024, peacefully at Treliske Hospital, after a short illness, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Chloe Stokes, 75

April 9, 2024

Leicester - Passed away after a short illness at Glenfield Hospital on Sunday 31st March 2024 aged 75 years. Donations if desired in memory of Chloe to be made to LOROS (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Janet Eileen Mattews (née Mannu)

April 10, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, passed away after a short illness on the 22nd of March 2024 at Royal Glamorgan Hospital. Donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research Wales.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence John (Terry) Hodge, 64

April 11, 2024

Probus - Friday, 29th March 2024, suddenly passed away after a short illness, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Neil Hardcastle, 61

April 10, 2024

Gloucester - Sadly, passed away after a short illness on March 30th, 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Rebecca John (nee James), 29

April 10, 2024

Swansea - Passed away peacefully following a short illness on Friday 22nd March, aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dr Iain Robert Cathcart, 73

April 10, 2024

Stirling - Passed away, aged 73 years on Monday 25th March in the Algarve, Portugal, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Roy (Mick) Storer

April 12, 2024

Derby - Sadly and bravely on 25th February 2024 Mick lost his fight for life following a short illness, bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Roger John Tempest Poulson, 74

April 13, 2024

Troedyraur - Peacefully after a brief illness, Roger passed away on Wednesday 3rd April 2024 aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Maurice Balcombe, 69

April 14, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on 30th March 2024 after a very short illness, Keith aged 69 years passed away.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Gogglebox Ireland star Siobhán Cuffe Wallace has passed away ‘unexpectedly’

April 8, 2024

Siobhán Cuffe Wallace has passed away “peacefully, but unexpectedly”. The former star of Gogglebox died on Wednesday, 3 April, "in the gentle care of the staff at Blackrock Hospital”. She and her husband Dr Pat Wallace, the former director of the National Museum of Ireland, first appeared on the Virgin Media show back in 2017.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Lorcan O'Sullivan

April 11, 2024

Lispole, Kerry - On the 10th of April 2024 at Temple Street Children's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Duignan

April 10, 2024

Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon - 9th April 2024. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret O'Connor (née Regan)

April 10, 2024

Kilchreest, Galway - Margaret passed away from this life, suddenly, on Sunday 7th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Swift

April 10, 2024

Scotshouse, Monaghan - Suddenly and unexpectedly, Wednesday 10th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Jackson, 19

April 9, 2024

Longford Town, Longford - Passed away on 8th April 2024, aged 19 years. Andrew will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his dear family, mother Mary, sister Ella and grandparents Walter and Betty Jackson.

No cause of death reported.

John Barry

April 9, 2024

Fairhill, Cork - April 7th, 2024, unexpectedly. Loving son of Margaret & Noel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Browne

April 9, 2024

Alicante, Spain - Formerly, Artane, Dublin 27th March 2024. Suddenly, in Alicante, Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Deegan

April 10, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 8th April 2024, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Bernie and Tony and devoted mam of Alisha and Saoirse.

No age or cause of death reported.

David (Dave) Cashin

April 10, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - April 9th., 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Andrews

April 10, 2024

Kilmore West, Dublin - 7th April 2024. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Owen Boyle Cully

April 12, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Gerard Owen Boyle / Cully who departed this life in Arona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife on April 1st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Cullen

April 9, 2024

Bayside, Dublin - Suddenly. Will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his father Albert and mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian Doyle

April 9, 2024

Kilbarrack, Dublin - April 7, 2024, unexpectedly. She will be dearly missed by her mother Catherine and father Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward (Eddie) Walsh

April 9, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Eddie passed away on 8th April 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at his sister Teresa's home in Hazel Grove.

No age or cause of death reported.

Danny White

April 9, 2024

Clonakilty, Cork - On April 8th, 2024, unexpectedly and surrounded by his family. Donations if desired, to West Cork Rapid Response.

No age or cause of death reported.

William (Willie) Casey

April 8, 2024

Graiguecullen, Carlow - 7th April 2024. Suddenly, Willie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken wife Mary, mother Ann and father Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Hayes

April 8, 2024

Ballybrack, Dublin - April 6th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eily Mason (née Landers)

April 8, 2024

Cappoquin, Co. Waterford - On 7th April 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ned (Edward) Murphy

April 11, 2024

Aughrim, Wicklow - Suddenly at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry O'Donoghue

April 11, 2024

Laytown, Meath - Unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jonathan (Johnny) O'Hare

April 11, 2024

Shrule, Co. Mayo - Suddenly, on 11th April 2024. Deeply loved son of Eugene and Teresa.

No age or cause of death reported.

Genevieve Duffy

April 11, 2024

Monaghan Town, Monaghan - Suddenly and unexpectedly, Wednesday 10th April 2024, in Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Dineen (née Cronin)

April 11, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly on April 10th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel Butler

April 11, 2024

Corduff, Dublin - April 9th, 2024, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Blanca and much-loved cherished son of John.

No age or cause of death reported.

April (Kiki) Meredith

April 12, 2024

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly, but peacefully. Darling daughter of Stuart and Claire.

No age or cause of death reported.

Monica (Rhona) O'Brien (née Hanley)

April 12, 2024

Drumree, Meath - Unexpectedly but peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Maguire

April 13, 2024

Legga, Longford - Kevin, passed away suddenly on the 12th of April 2024. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, John, and Josie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank (Sniffer) O'Neill

April 14, 2024

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his loving family and the tender and loving care of all at Cobh Community Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ken Murray

April 8, 2024

Santry, Dublin - April 7, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leo O'Leary

April 8, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 7th April 2024, suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of St James’ Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Treacy

April 8, 2024

Summerhill, Dublin - 6th April 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ned (Edward) Murphy

April 11, 2024

Aughrim, Wicklow - Suddenly at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry O'Donoghue

April 11, 2024

Laytown, Meath - April 10th, 2024. Unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal Crowley

April 11, 2024

Bishopstown, Cork - On 9th April 2024, unexpectedly, at Summer Set Lodge, Kilmaloo.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Dineen (née Cronin)

April 11, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly on April 10th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas Power

April 8, 2024

Kilmacthomas, Waterford - Died suddenly on Monday 8th April 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis (Frank) Callinan

April 11, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2024. Donations if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pauline (Po'po's) Dowling (née Mills)

April 11, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donald (Donal) Conran

April 10, 2024

Ratoath, Meath - Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nicky) Maher

April 9, 2024

Waterford City, Waterford - Monday 8th April 2024. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julieann O'Donoghue (née Dunne)

April 10, 2024

Monasterevin, Kildare - Beloved wife of Mark, much loved mother, deeply regretted by her father Michael and mother Concepta. Donations if desired, can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Parker

April 9, 2024

Ballybay, Monaghan - Monday, April 8th, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to Ballybay Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jane Amooty (née D'Arcy)

April 14, 2024

Newtownforbes, Longford - Peacefully on April 14th, 2024, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donation if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maria Vaughan (née Corcoran)

April 14, 2024

Togher, Cork - On April 13th, 2024, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip (Viggy) McCann

April 14, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin -13th April 2024, suddenly, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son to Marie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Micksey Clarke

April 13, 2024

Bohola, Mayo - Peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Cronin

April 13, 2024

Youghal, Cork - After a short illness in the wonderful care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Cork University Hospital and surrounded by his heartbroken family, adored son of Karen and Fergal.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Sullivan

April 12, 2024

Bayside, Dublin - April 11, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yvonne Carroll

April 11, 2024

Knocknaheeny, Cork - On 11th April 2024, unexpectedly, after a brief illness, in the presence of her loving family and the tender care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal Herlihy

April 11, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly after a short illness in the care of all at The Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Neill

April 11, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - April 10th, 2024. Passed peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Sacred Heart Ward and HDU, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Dempsey

April 10, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Suddenly, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lucy Anna Kilkenny

April 10, 2024

Cloone, Co. Leitrim - 27th of February 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Sheridan

April 10, 2024

Rathgar, Dublin - April 9th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jo English (née O'Connor)

April 9, 2024

Cobh, Cork - Jo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the staff at Marymount Hospice after a short illness borne with great courage and dignity. Darling daughter of Noreen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sara Breen (née Kennington)

April 8, 2024

Kilmoganny, Kilkenny - Sara passed away peacefully after a brief illness on 21st March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Cole

April 8, 2024

Rathgar, Dublin - 7th April 2024, peacefully, at St James Hospital, following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Doheny

April 8, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Martin passed away on 8th April 2024, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen O’Mahoney (née Ryan)

April 8, 2024

Midleton, Cork - 7th April 2024 peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork surrounded by her loving family following a short illness courageously borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Adams

April 14, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - On 14th April 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Sheridan

April 13, 2024

Kildare Town, Kildare - Suddenly at his home with his family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Donnelly

April 12, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, at home, on the 11th of April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ciaran Farrelly

April 12, 2024

Shercock, Cavan - Suddenly at his residence. Deeply missed by his mother Teresa.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) O'Meara

April 12, 2024

Callan, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence on Thursday, 11th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sonny Walker

April 12, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On April 10th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anna Gol

April 11, 2024

Curraheen, Cork - On April 4th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Kilkenny

April 11, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Passed away very peacefully, at home, on Tuesday 9th April 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Purple House Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Ashur

April 10, 2024

Howth, Dublin - 5th April 2024. Died suddenly at home. Artist and proud owner of his much-loved Siberian Husky, Kuzarku.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Cullinane (née Parker)

April 10, 2024

Moate, Westmeath - April 9th, 2024, peacefully at home, in the loving presence of her family. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy (Pat) Doolan

April 10, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Paddy passed away suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Sheridan

April 10, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - 8th April 2024, suddenly but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline Byrnes (née O'Doherty)

April 8, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Caroline passed away unexpectedly, at home, on 7th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Carmen (Scarrow) Jervis

April 8, 2024

Newbridge, Kildare - Retired 1st A/C/S Sergeant, The Curragh Camp. Suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Moore

April 9, 2024

Portlaoise, Co. Laois - April 9th, 2024, peacefully at his home. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

