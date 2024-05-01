UNITED KINGDOM

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman pay tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine art director following his death at 56

April 27, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are honoring Marvel Studios' art director Ray Chan following his death at age 56. The costars shared their “devastated” reactions to the loss of Chan, whom they worked with on Deadpool & Wolverine, in posts on April 26, after the 56-year-old art director and production designer's death was announced earlier this week. Marvel Studios confirmed Chan’s premature death in a statement on April 24. Chan was reported to have died on Tuesday in Wales where he resided, per Variety.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Shield dead: Darlington Rallycross legend and former British champion dies aged 57

April 23, 2024

Former British Rallycross champion Michael Shield has died much too soon at the age of 57. Shield is described by the Northern Echo as one of the ‘most popular’ and ‘well-known figures’ in the North-East motorsport scene for most of the 1980s and 1990s. In 1989, Shield achieved great success by becoming the British Rallycross Champion. He achieved the feat at just 23 years of age - which made him the youngest ever champion until 2016.

No cause of death reported.

MLA pays tribute to ‘loyal, passionate, relentlessly upbeat’ Belfast DJ after sudden death

April 26, 2024

Northern Ireland - Tributes have been paid to a well-known Belfast DJ after her sudden death at just 40 years old. Emma-Rose Hollywood [right], also known as ‘EmRo’, was the resident DJ at venues such as Horatio Todd’s, Lavery’s and Voodoo in the city centre. She died after suddenly falling ill on Thursday. Her death was confirmed by several friends, including her husband, Stephen, who shared the news on social media.

No cause of death reported.

A mum “died suddenly”:

Mum suddenly dies after being hit with extreme tiredness as doctors left baffled

April 27, 2024

Greater Manchester - A mum-of-six has suddenly died just days after becoming lethargic. Eileen Azzopardi, otherwise known as Iyeiye, died in hospital on April 8 just eight days after she fell ill without warning. The mum, from Audenshaw, Greater Manchester, had been spending time with her family when she became extremely tired. Eileen eventually became delirious and unresponsive and even struggled to remember the password to her phone. As she fell asleep on the sofa, her family decided to call 999. She was rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary and underwent a blood transfusion, but her condition deteriorated within hours. She was placed into an induced coma while medics carried out an endoscopy - a test where a camera is placed inside the body. During the examination, they discovered part of her bowel had died, later deciding to operate so they could re-attach the bowel together. But Eileen’s devastated family were told chances of surviving the procedure were slim, and six hours later, they learned her body had 'given up'. Tragically they watched from her bedside as Eileen took her very last breath as she died at 36 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Teenager dies suddenly as police called to house

April 28, 2024

Cardiff, Wales - A teenager died suddenly at a property in Cardiff. Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Riverside at around 1 pm on Thursday, April 25. South Wales Police confirmed a 19-year-old woman had died. The force added there are no suspicious circumstances, and the coroner has been informed.

No cause of death reported.

Powys 21-year-old died after cardiac arrest, inquest told

April 29, 2024

An inquest has heard that a 21-year-old man from Radnorshire died after suffering cardiac arrest despite the best efforts of his family and paramedics. Tom James Hooper, from Cascob, near Knighton and Presteigne, was found unresponsive by his father on Saturday, April 20. An inquest into the young man's death was opened at Pontypridd Coroner's Court on Monday, April 29, which heard that the cause of his death is pending while further investigations are carried out. The hearing was told that Dyfed-Powys Police was notified by the ambulance service at 3.41 pm on April 20 that Mr Hooper's heart had suddenly stopped. "Despite best attempts by family and medical personnel he was declared life extinct at 4.22 pm hours," the opening of the inquest was told. Pathologist Dr Barlow did not give a provisional cause of death following a post-mortem examination at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Wednesday, April 24.

Cuckoo: Tributes paid to bar co-owner who died suddenly

April 24, 2024

The team at Cuckoo in Prestwich announced the "sudden" death of Mike Price, 45, in an Instagram post yesterday evening, Tuesday. Mike’s family and the team at Cuckoo described the Bury New Road bar’s founder as a "visionary" and the "heart and soul" of the venue, adding, “We love you so much, Mike”.

No cause of death reported.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Fundraiser for Three Towns kids after Nick Kowalski dies

April 23, 2024

Scotland - Well-known local Nick Kowalski, 47, died on Friday, April 19, following a short illness. Nick, who worked as a barber in the area, was the sole provider and parent to two children - Lukas, aged 11, and 14-year-old Kristina. His children are now living in the care of their elderly grandparents, away from their hometown.

No cause of death reported.

Lake District tragedy as runner dies after cardiac arrest in woods

April 24, 2024

A runner has tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Lake District. Northwest Ambulance Service, Great North Air Ambulance Service, Cumbria Police and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to Lingholm Woods near the shores of Derwentwater on Monday (April 22). KMRT said they were alerted shortly before midday and despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man could not be saved.

No age reported.

Tragedy as woman dies in Birches Head 'medical emergency'

April 25, 2024

A woman has died following a 'medical emergency' at a city house. Police and paramedics had been called out to Birches Head's Holst Drive yesterday evening. However today West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that sadly nothing could have been done to save the woman. Meanwhile, Staffordshire Police says it is not treating the death as suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies following medical incident in Blackhall Colliery

April 29, 2024

A man has died following a medical incident in a County Durham village yesterday. A Durham Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4.40 pm yesterday (April 28) after a man had collapsed in Middle Street, in Blackhall Colliery. They confirmed he is believed to have suffered a “medical episode” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre, Hornchurch

April 25, 2024

A man has died "unexpectedly" at a leisure centre in Hornchurch this morning, the Metropolitan Police have said. Officers were called at around 9.03 am today (April 25) to reports of a person being unwell at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch Road. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite the best efforts of the medics and the centre staff, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious, the force added.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joshua Santos Christian, 32

April 29, 2024

Hoylake - Tragically in Australia on 23rd March 2024, aged 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Mark Daly, 61

April 29, 2024

Hull - The family of Patrick, Pat/Paddy Daly are deeply saddened to announce his sudden death on 3rd April 2024 at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline (Polly) Robinson, 58

April 29, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce that Polly aged 58 years, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Tuesday 16th April 2024 whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital. Donations in Polly's memory can be made to either Breast Cancer Research or Brain Tumour Research.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew William Birch, 42

April 27, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully on 22nd April 2024, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Loretta Chapman (nee Ullock), 61

April 27, 2024

Ashington - Suddenly on 14th April 2024 aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin William (Camperdown) Harper, 68

April 27, 2024

Camperdown - Passed away suddenly on Friday 5th April 2024 aged 68 years. Donations if so desired to Critical Care at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Alex (JackGin - Weasel) Jones, 66

April 27, 2024

Caernarfon - Suddenly, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Rowe, 72

April 27, 2024

Lewannick - Aged 72 years. Passed away at Derriford Hospital on 18th April 2024. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Smith, 73

April 27, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly on the 14th of April 2024, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Elizabeth Bewley (Siddle), 75

April 26, 2024

Stanley - Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2024 aged 75 years. Donations will be gladly received in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Paul Bowler, 62

April 26, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly passed away on 18th April 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to the Lung Cancer Nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Brooks, 61

April 26, 2024

Macclesfield - Suddenly passed away on Saturday 13th April 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Corbett, 75

April 26, 2024

Dumfries - Passed away, suddenly on Tuesday 16th April 2024 whilst at his "Happy Place" in Southerness, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Janet (nee Ainsworth) Heyes, 69

April 26, 2024

Great Harwood - Passed away on April 16, aged 69 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Jones, 60

April 26, 2024

Grimsby - Steven aged 60 years passed away suddenly on Thursday 18th April 2024, whilst in the care of the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jeff Jones, 69

April 26, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed at Morriston Hospital on 8th April 2024. Donations if so desired to be made directly to Crowdfunding to Support the Oral Cancer Care Fund at Morriston Hospital on JustGiving.

No cause of death reported.

Kay Edna Lee (Thomas), 66

April 26, 2024

Swansea - Died unexpectedly on May 7th, 2023, at Morriston Hospital at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Anne (Debbie) Levy, 62

April 26, 2024

Dumfries - On the 14th of April 2024, suddenly but peacefully, at Dumfries Infirmary, aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses (cancer support) can be given at the service in memory of Debbie.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Smith, 61

April 26, 2024

Hull - Peacefully on 12th April 2024, aged 61 years. Donations if desired for the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey James (Geoff) Turnbull, 66

April 26, 2024

North Berwick - Suddenly on 8th April, age 66.

No cause of death reported.

David John Stell, 69

April 25, 2024

Haslington - Passed away at Leighton Hospital, aged 69 years. Donations will be given to Leighton Hospital Stroke Unit.

No cause of death reported.

David John Birkhead

April 26, 2024

Brighouse - On 31st March 2024 passed away unexpectedly. Donations will be received for The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip (Phil) Boughton, 61

April 25, 2024

Newent - Passed away suddenly on 16th April aged 61 years. Donations invited for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Kevin William Harper, 68

April 25, 2024

Camperdown - Passed away suddenly on Friday 5th April 2024 aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Siân Eleri Jones, 31

April 25, 2024

Brynsiencyn - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, 10th April 2024, in the presence of her family at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, aged 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Walker, 72

April 25, 2024

Crieff - Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 20th April 2024, aged 72 years. Donations may be given for Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie (Val) Weavell, 71

April 25, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 18th April 2024 at the RSUH Val aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Blease

April 25, 2024

Kirkby - We are saddened to inform you that our much loved and respected Dad and Grandad passed away suddenly on 1st April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth Eric (Ken) Dyer

April 25, 2024

Rawtenstall - On the 13th of April 2024, Ken died unexpectedly in hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) Gethin

April 25, 2024

Cimla - Passed away suddenly on Friday 12th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Agnes "Ann" Rigby

April 25, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly on 16 April 2024. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation and The Clatterbridge Centre (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin William Proctor, 60

April 25, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away aged 60 from pancreatic cancer.

Elizabeth (Betty) Barrett, 75

April 24, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness the family announce that on Friday 19th April 2024, suddenly but peacefully Betty aged 75 years gained her angel wings. She fought a courageous battle with great strength and dignity.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Russell Delve, 57

April 24, 2024

Cardiff - Sadly, passed away on 30 March 2024, aged 57 years. Donations if desired can be made to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jay Ford (Jeanette Gleed), 64

April 24, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly and unexpectedly on 13th April 2024, whilst in the care of the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby, with her loving daughter by her side, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Hall, 65

April 24, 2024

North Shields - Passed away peacefully on 11th April 2024, aged 65 years. Donations to Marie Cure (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Hogan, 65

April 24, 2024

Prenton - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved mother, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Anthony (Nick) Milton, 65

April 24, 2024

Torquay - Suddenly passed away at Torbay Hospital on the 15th of April 2024, aged 65 years. Donations by retiring collection to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Towsey (Nee Edwards), 75

April 24, 2024

Ratby - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 11th April 2024, aged 75 years. Donations to Water Aid, the Stroke Association and RSPB.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Anne Turner (nee Munro), 66

April 24, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away, peacefully on Thursday 4th April at Addenbrooke's Hospital aged 66 years. Donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher (Chris) Donoghue

April 24, 2024

Bonnybridge - It is with great sadness that the family announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Donoghue on Saturday 20th April 2024. A beloved son, caring brother/uncle, and faithful friend.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Kerr (nee Owens)

April 24, 2024

Ayr - Sadly passed away on 14th April 2024, suddenly, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Mark, 69

April 24, 2024

Crieff - Very suddenly, on Thursday, 7th March 2024, aged 69 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Susan Brookes (nee Reynolds), 73

April 24, 2024

Allestree - On 3rd April 2024, Angela passed away suddenly after a short but tough and brave battle with cancer. Any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and will be going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Steven Alan Armstrong, 46

April 23, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away on Monday, 1st April 2024, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Dunwoodie (Wideopen), 62

April 23, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - She left us peacefully but far too soon, on Friday 12th April 2024 aged 62 years. Donations if you wish, to Diane's chosen charities that are Target Ovarian Cancer and the NSPCC.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Lister, 63

April 23, 2024

Stakeford - Suddenly on the 10th of April 2024 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Steven Martin, 66

April 23, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly on 2nd April 2024, aged 66 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

John Michael Oldfield, 74

April 23, 2024

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea - Suddenly on 12th April 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

William James (Bill) Seal, 73

April 23, 2024

Yeovil - Passed away on 15th April 2024, aged 73 years. Donations in memory of Bill for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

David Alan Southall, 69

April 23, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees - Suddenly in hospital on April 15th, David aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Fiona Alexandra (Bobbi) Williams, 44

April 23, 2024

Blackley - Taken unexpectedly and far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Tim Witt, 69

April 23, 2024

Yeovil - Suddenly on 14th April at home in Yeovil, aged 69 years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Janet Mitchell

April 23, 2024

Llanwrda - It is with great sadness that Steve announces the passing of his beloved wife Sue, who died on Wednesday, 3rd April 2024 at Glangwili Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Millar

April 25, 2024

Paisley - After a brief illness passed away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on 12th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carol Chapman, 58

April 29, 2024

Grimsby - On Tuesday 16th April 2024, whilst in the care of St Andrews Hospice, Grimsby, after a short illness bravely fought and with her loving partner by her side, Carol aged 58 years sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Beryl Evelyn Hallam (nee Taylor), 70

April 23, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly, after a short illness, on 8th April 2024, Beryl passed away aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Andrew Innes, 74

April 29, 2024

Beamish - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Willow Burn Hospice on 5th April aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Albert Johnson, 73

April 24, 2024

Hull - Peacefully at home after a short illness on 5th April 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Pitcairn Moore, 64

April 24, 2024

Ayr - Peacefully passed at home after a short illness, on 12th April 2024, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Summerhill, 74

April 25, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at his home in Tuffley on 9th April 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Callum Ward

April 23, 2024

Dumbarton - Suddenly, at home on 4th April 2024. Beloved Son of David and Anne. Donations, if desired in memory of Callum to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cheryl Dawn (Chez) Arthur, 43

April 29, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly at home on April 18th, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lillian Osborne, 74

April 29, 2024

North Shields - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on the 23rd of April 2024, aged 74 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Damian Collins

April 28, 2024

Newry, Down - Damian died suddenly at his home, on 27th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melvyn Parry Jones (Mel Black), 60

April 27, 2024

Llangefni - Passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family aged 60 years. Donations in memory of Mel will be kindly accepted and shared between Alaw Ward and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Allan Cole, 48

April 26, 2024

Golcar - Peacefully at home on 18th April 2024, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Susan (nee Gill) Littlehailes, 64

April 26, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly but peacefully at home on April 17th, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Michael Lowther, 40

April 26, 2024

North Shields - Passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 40 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Epilepsy Action.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Douglas Wyatt, 67

April 26, 2024

Frome - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 23rd April 2024, aged 67 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Jeff Yewdell, 70

April 26, 2024

Bentilee - Suddenly on 21st April 2024, at home, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas John Paul (Carpenter & Showman) Harper (Paul), 70

April 25, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, passed away on Thursday 11th April 2024 at his home in Llanedi, aged 70 years. Donations if so desired, can be made in Paul's memory to 'Marie Curie' (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Linda 'Lindy' Pickard, 68

April 25, 2024

Huddersfield - Passed away at home in Huddersfield on 13th April, aged 68 years. Donations to Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Sian Price, 59

April 25, 2024

Cardiff - Retired South Wales Police Officer. Passed away suddenly at her home. Donations may be made to The M.S Society or Breast Cancer Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Ann ('Caz') Robinson, 66

April 25, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly at home on 11th April 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Southam, 61

April 25, 2024

Bath - Suddenly and peacefully at home. Donations, in Alan's memory, to Cancer Research, UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen (Kath) Statham (Lynch), 70

April 25, 2024

Crewe - Passed away unexpectedly at home, on 5th April 2024, aged 70 years. Donations made in Kath's name will be given to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Elizabeth (Ange) Stevens (nee Elliott), 62

April 25, 2024

Yeovil - Passed away suddenly at home on 18th April 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Twell, 63

April 25, 2024

Caistor - Suddenly at home on the 4th of April 2024, aged 63 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "The British Heart Foundation."

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Rushworth, 65

April 24, 2024

Rhyl - On 14th April 2024 peacefully at home, aged 65 years. Donations in memory of Michael kindly accepted for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Lynda Hall Silcox (née Kane), 75

April 24, 2024

Stirling - Suddenly at home on Thursday, 4th April 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Jane Sparkes (née Cook), 37

April 24, 2024

Truro - On Tuesday, 9th April 2024, unexpectedly passed away at home, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Evelyn Thwaites (nee Carne), 75

April 24, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly on April 18th at home aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Wright, 72

April 24, 2024

Crewe - Christine passed away peacefully at home, with her husband David by her side, on 15th April 2024, aged 72 years. Kind donations to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard James Jones, 72

April 23, 2024

Cardiff - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 6th April 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Warwick, 49

April 23, 2024

Penzance - On Wednesday 10th April 2024, peacefully at his home, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Family to remember Kerry man (49) who died of undiagnosed heart condition – ‘he died in his sleep’

April 25, 2024

Co. Kerry - An upcoming fundraiser to honour the memory of the late, great Tom Mulvihill from Ballybunion will raise both awareness and money for the Irish Heart Foundation, a charity close to the hearts of Tom’s friends and family following his untimely and shocking passing in April of 2022. Tom was just 49 years old when he passed away in his sleep at his home in Ballybunion with the family learning later after an autopsy had been done that his death was a result of a heart condition that had never been picked up on.

Funeral details announced for Wicklow sports figure Daniel Dowling who died on Saturday

April 23, 2024

Co. Wicklow - The funeral details for father-of-two Daniel ‘Danny’ Dowling, who died suddenly on Saturday, have been announced as the tight-knit communities of Glenmalure, Ballinacor, Rathdrum and surrounding areas are still struggling to come to terms with his loss. Danny, a stalwart of both Ballinacor GAA Club and Rathdrum Rugby Club, died peacefully, but unexpectedly, at his home at the Glenmalure Lodge on Saturday morning. The club side competed against Terenure RFC in the Metro League Division 5t final as recently as Friday, April 12. John Cashman of Rathdrum Rugby Club remembers Danny as a committed rugby player who could always be found with a smile on his face off the pitch.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Elsie Adelina Lepadatu, 5 months

April 23, 2024

Hollystown, Dublin - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Elsie, who passed away peacefully on 22 April 2024 at 5 months old in the care of the staff at Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Elsie was a beautiful and happy baby girl who brought joy and hope to everyone who met her. She loved to smile, and she had a strong spirit and a brave heart. She fought hard against the illness that took her away from us too soon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Antoinette Browne (née Donagher)

April 29, 2024

Prosperous, Kildare - April 28th, 2024, suddenly. The family would like to express their thanks to the first responders and the emergency services who attended.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Collins (née Dooley)

April 29, 2024

Oranmore, Galway - Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on April 28th. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ellen Dixon (née Gallagher)

April 29, 2024

Falcarragh, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Ellen Dixon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy O'Donnell

April 29, 2024

Tipperary - Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Tipperary University Hospital on April 27th, 2024. Donations to cancer treatment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Scott Robert Patrick Olden

April 29, 2024

Rosscarbery, Cork - We are deeply sad to announce the unexpected recent passing of Scott Robert Patrick Olden who died in Budapest, Hungary, where he had been working.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Dorgan

April 27, 2024

Carrigtwohill, Cork - On April 20th, 2024, unexpectedly, in Portugal.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vincent Gregory

April 27, 2024

Dundrum, Dublin - suddenly in Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Martin

April 27, 2024

Kingscourt, Cavan - Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, 26th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Mitten

April 27, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 26th April 2024. Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charlotte Dillon

April 26, 2024

Rathmines, Dublin - April 24th, 2024, suddenly; adored daughter of Anne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Davys Baptista, 23

April 25, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Family and friends we will gather to bid farewell to Davys, 23, let us remember the beautiful life he lived. Born on May 22nd, 2000, he brought joy and light into the lives of all who knew him. Davys was the beloved son of Miguel and Arlette Baptista.

No cause of death reported.

Marian Allen (née O'Donnell)

April 25, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Marian passed away suddenly in Lanzarote on 16th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie O'Connor (née Boyle)

April 25, 2024

Cappagh, Dublin - In loving memory of Marie, who passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday at Connolly Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fiona O'Hanlon (née Dunlea)

April 25, 2024

Clontarf, Dublin - April 22nd, 2024. Passed suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sharon Owen (née Gleave)

April 25, 2024

Kilmacanogue, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully on 23rd April 2024, in the care of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving friends and family. Donations, if desired, to Purple House Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Celine Garvey

April 25, 2024

Naas, Kildare - Peacefully, after losing her battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family while in the care of the wonderful staff at Naas General Hospital.

Martin Cleary

April 24, 2024

Navan, Meath - Peacefully, at the Mater hospital. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry Dillon

April 24, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - Peacefully, at St Vincent's Private Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Harrington

April 24, 2024

Ballyvolane, Cork - On April 23rd, 2024, unexpectedly. Beloved son of Declan and Margaret.

No age or cause of death reported.

Billy Kiely, child (no age given)

April 24, 2024

Charleville, Cork - Billy passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving and heartbroken parents at Cork University Hospital, (CUH) on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Kinsella

April 24, 2024

Cabra, Dublin - April 23rd, 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Moore (née Healy)

April 24, 2024

Drogheda, Meath - April 23rd, 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deborah Murphy (née Fagan)

April 24, 2024

Stoneybatter, Dublin - Suddenly, 22nd April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maura (Mary) O'Neill (née Noonan)

April 24, 2024

Lusk, Dublin - April 23rd, 2024, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian Rice

April 24, 2024

Dalkey, Dublin - On the 23rd of April 2024, peacefully, in the presence of his loving wife and the excellent care of the staff at Our Lady's Hospice, Blackrock. Beloved son of John and Rita. Donations, if desired, to your local Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Molly Teeling (née O'Reilly)

April 24, 2024

Balbriggan, Dublin - 24th April 2024, suddenly but peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geraldine Adams

April 23, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dashiell Fitzgerald Hepworth

April 23, 2024

Cork - On April 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly. Music Student U.C.C. Beloved son of Louise.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pamela McCormack

April 23, 2024

Bray, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Katalin O'Regan Leder

April 23, 2024

Belgooly, Cork - On April 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of Peter and Gabriele.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis (Frank) Walsh

April 28, 2024

Phibsboro, Dublin - 27th April 2024 - Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul Menton, 56

April 27, 2024

Rathmines, Dublin - Peacefully, aged 56, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Quinn

April 26, 2024

Palmerstown, Dublin - 5th April 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff in St. Kevin's Ward, St. James' Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Therese O'Donovan (née Dunphy)

April 27, 2024

Stamullen, Meath - April 27th, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a short and sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Hennessy (née D'Amico)

April 27, 2024

Callan, Kilkenny - Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and friends, at her residence on Saturday, 27th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamon Hegarty

April 29, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - 27th April 2024. Peacefully at home following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamon (Edward) McEvoy

April 29, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - With profound sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of Eamon, who departed this life suddenly but surrounded by his devoted family at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Heavey (née Barry)

April 29, 2024

Naas, Kildare - 29th April 2024, peacefully, at her home in the comfort and care of her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Collins

April 29, 2024

Newry, Down - Damien died suddenly at his home, on 27th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Ryan

April 29, 2024

Kilbarrack, Dublin - 28th April 2024, unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eoin Anthony Arnold, child (no age given)

April 28, 2024

Inver, Donegal - Our brave beautiful little boy Eoin Anthony Arnold, loved and adored by his Mama (Orla), Daddy (Paul) and his big brother Jamie, peacefully passed away at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Behan

April 28, 2024

Glenealy, Wicklow - April 26th, 2024, suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Young

April 27, 2024

Artane, Dublin - April 26th, 2024. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Anderson

April 26, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Unexpectedly, at home. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Max Carroll

April 26, 2024

Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare - Died 22nd April 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Froggy) Curley

April 26, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - Christopher died, unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday the 24th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward Fields

April 26, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - April 23, 2024, suddenly, at home. Sadly, missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, and mother May.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nicky) Goulding

April 26, 2024

Knocknaheeny, Cork - On April 24th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Beloved son of Frank and Patsy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Moninne McEntee (née O'Boyle)

April 26, 2024

Trim, Meath - April 26th, peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family and friends. Donations, if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy (Glass) Byrne

April 28, 2024

Naas, Kildare - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Looney

April 28, 2024

Grange, Cork - On April 27th, 2024, peacefully, at home in Grange in the presence of his loving family. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nuala Lordan

April 28, 2024

Enniskeane, Co. Cork - On 27th April 2024, suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) P. Toomey

April 28, 2024

Castletroy, Limerick - 27th April 2024, peacefully at home. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Philip Dowling

April 27, 2024

Goatstown, Dublin - Died suddenly and peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife and eldest son.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen (Som) O'Malley, 48

April 25, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - 24th April 2024. Unexpectedly at his home aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Calvey

April 25, 2024

Achill, Co. Mayo - Suddenly at his residence, 24th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Clarke

April 25, 2024

Bealadangan, Galway – On April 24th, 2024, Patrick passed away peacefully at home. Sadly, missed and dearly loved by his wife Sheila and mother Mary Frances Clarke. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dano Dennehy

April 25, 2024

Ballydesmond, Cork - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on April 24th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Danny) Kinehan

April 25, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on Apr 24th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harry Lee

April 25, 2024

Ranelagh, Dublin - April 18, 2024. Very suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McGrane

April 25, 2024

Bohernabreena, Dublin - 23rd April 2024, suddenly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Benet Stratton

April 25, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - 21st April, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marek Kaminski, 51

April 24, 2024

New Ross, Co. Wexford - Born 09th May 1972, died 22nd April 2024, suddenly and peacefully at his home with his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

John Behan

April 24, 2024

Corduff, Dublin - April 23rd, 2024, peacefully, at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karl Emerson

April 24, 2024

Poppintree, Dublin - In loving memory of Karl, who passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, the 19th. Beloved son of Martina.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Keely

April 24, 2024

Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare - April 23rd, 2024, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Aine.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget Seward (née Chapman)

April 24, 2024

Ardmore, Waterford - On April 22nd, 2024, Bridget, unexpectedly at her home. Donations if desired to Solas Cancer Care, Waterford.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Anthony Coleman

April 23, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Suddenly at his home, on the 21st of April 2024. Sadly, missed by his loving mother Margaret O’Connor.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Daly

April 23, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Unexpectedly at home. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving mother Nancy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy Gallagher

April 23, 2024

Fettercairn, Dublin - 21st April 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen O'Byrne

April 23, 2024

Terenure, Dublin - April 19, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

