In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, March 26-April 1, 2024
Athletes: US, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, UK (2), France (2), Latvia, Ethiopia, Australia (& coaches in US, Denmark, Kenya, India); doctors: Canada, Brazil (2), Paraguay, Italy, Nigeria, S. Korea; more
Italy:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-f06
United States:
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-fe4
Mexico:
Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Granada, Brazil, Parguay, Chile and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-c5d
Brazil:
Chile:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-de0
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark and Latvia:
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-113
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-1f5
Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Uganda, India, Sri Lanka, Japan, S. Korea, Indonesia, Samoa, Australia and NZ:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-4cd
It's a military campaign and the force behind it is the First Horseman of the Apocalypse.
He's not done yet, and his 3 partners haven't quite gotten up to speed.
https://open.substack.com/pub/twowingsrev12/p/charge-of-the-horsemen?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=ufiq4
If it makes sense to you, please share the essay.
People need to know what time it is.
Very unsettling. Is this unstoppable?