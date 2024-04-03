FRANCE

21-year-old singer Anais Robin dies after car crashes into tree

March 27, 2024

French singer and TikTok star Anais Robin has passed away , aged 21, after being involved in a car crash. The social media personality was driving alone when her vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, The Sun reports. She was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The tragic accident occurred on Sunday near Lille, France, on the M941 highway. Robin, originally from Cysoing, had more than 510,000 followers on TikTok and 150,000 on Instagram. She often uploaded songs and performed them live, accompanied by her twin brother Elliott.

Jordan Doekoe died on the pitch: the footballer was 25 years old

March 25, 2024

Tragedy in France. A 25-year-old player, Jordan Doekoe, died after collapsing on the ground on Sunday, March 24, during an amateur match. The medical staff entered the pitch to rescue the player but were unable to resuscitate him: "He suddenly collapsed while he was running," said Eric Lecler, the president of the 25-year-old winger's team, Villey-Saint-Étienne. What is assumed in these hours is a fulminant cardiac arrest.

Mourning at Red Bull: death shatters team

March 29, 2024

Shock in the ranks of Red Bull - the French sail designer Gautier Sergent died completely unexpectedly. He was only 47 years old. As the sailing team Alinghi Red Bull informs, Sergent had already died in the night from last Sunday to Monday. The Frenchman succumbed to a heart attack, leaving behind his wife and three children. Gautier was a brilliant sail designer and an exceptional person.

Victim of a heart attack , a technician dies at the top of a wind turbine

March 25, 2024

This 51-year-old service agent from the Nordex company was working in the rotor of a wind turbine, more than 80m high, when he suddenly suffered a heart attack. About twenty firefighters were dispatched to this wind farm, as well as a SAMU 80 helicopter, to try to revive him, but their efforts were in vain.

Beaurains - a heavy truck driver dies after a heart attack

March 30, 2024

A heavy truck driver, aged 50, died this Saturday morning in Beaurains, despite the intervention of the emergency services. [paywall]

A cyclist dies of a heart attack in Saint-Péver

March 27, 2024

This Wednesday afternoon, around 15:15, the firefighters intervened in the wood of Avaugour, in the town of Saint-Péver. A 75-year-old cyclist, who lives in Goudelin, had a heart attack there. The septuagenarian has died.

Help bring Danilo back home!

March 30, 2024

Danilo Passos, our dear friend and family member, left us unexpectedly in France, where he was working to give a better condition to the family and his young son Pedro. His family wishes to bring him back to Brazil, urgently, so that he can rest in peace, offering him a dignified burial as he deserves. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference.

No age or cause of death reported.

BELGIUM

Matthias Dobbels, 50

April 1, 2024

Born 04.04.1983, died 28.03.2024, Deerlijk. “We sympathize with the sadness you feel at the sudden death of your husband.”

No cause of death reported.

Maria Leempoels, 69

April 1, 2024

Born in Leuven on February 19, 1955, and died unexpectedly in Rotselaar on March 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mieke De Deyne, 64

March 29, 2024

Born in Zwevezele, February 23, 1960, died suddenly at home in Izegem, March 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thybe Huughe, 9

March 29, 2024

Born in Bruges, April 30, 2014, died at home in Ruddervoorde, March 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Janne Dalemans, 30

March 29, 2024

Born in Hasselt on October 4, 1993, died in Berbroek on March 27, 2024. Residence Stokrooie.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Verslyppe, 74

March 28, 2024

Roger Verslyppe, born in Diksmuide July 27, 1949, died unexpectedly at home in Zarren, Marche 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Bougeâtre, 50

March 28, 2024

Born in Menen, February 28, 1974. Left us in Rumbeke, March 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tania Onclin, 60

March 28, 2024

Born in Niel, June 15, 1963, died in Beveren, March 26, 2024. A special thank you to the family doctor, the oncology department of St-Augustinus hospital Antwerp, and the palliative unit Vitaz.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Michiels, 68

March 27, 2024

Born in Kortrijk on October 22, 1955. Passed away unexpectedly and suddenly in Menen on March 25, 2024. Honorary corporal of the Menen fire brigade. Active member of Flemish active seniors’ non-profit organization. Board member of NVA Menen.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Deconinck, 61

March 27, 2024

Wortegem-Petegem (Stasegem) - Gone from our lives unexpectedly and far too soon. We are grateful for all those wonderful years, we sadly say goodbye to our sister, sister-in-law and aunt in a limited circle. Born on January 3, 1963, and died unexpectedly on March 25, 2024. She will no longer see spring, which blossoms in her beloved garden. Where you are now, without worries, it is always spring and tomorrow...

No cause of death reported.

Nadine Pottier, 50

March 27, 2024

Born in Binche, January 28, 1974, died in Manage, March 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jacques Gielen, 66

March 27, 2024

Born in Maaseik, December 21, 1957, died unexpectedly at home in Maaseik, March 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Pleyers, 42

March 27, 2024

Born in Verviers, October 31, 1981, died there on March 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kurt Michielsen, 53

March 27, 2024

Born in Brecht, January 22, 1971, died at home with his family in Westmalle, March 26, 2024. Word of thanks to family doctor, hospice care, and AZ Voorkempen oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Gunter Vanderhoven, 49

March 26, 2024

Born in Dilsen, 19/06/1974, died in Genk, 24/03/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Raphaëlle Theismann, 41

March 26, 2024

Born in La Louviere, January 7, 1983, died in Gottignies, March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Arnaud Baudoin, 24

March 26, 2024

Born in Namur, December 13, 1999, died in Liège, March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Qasem, 36

March 26, 2024

Born in Saint-Mard, June 2, 1987, died in Moyen March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Vinck, 59

March 26, 2024

Born in Niel, November 14, 1964, died unexpectedly at home in Wintam, March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Luna Alexandre, 26

March 26, 2024

Born in Bornem April 1, 1997, gently slipped away at home in Puurs, March 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Koen Stevens, 45

March 26, 2024

Born in Veurne, February 19, 1979, died in Alveringem, March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Pascal Cardon, 56

March 26, 2024

Born in Bruges, December 27, 1967, died unexpectedly in Diksmuide, March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hans Deprez, 67

March 25, 2024

Bornin Kuurne, January 24, 1957, died unexpectedly in Gullegem, March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gert Fonteyne, 60

March 25, 2024

Born in Reet, March 23, 1964, died unexpectedly at home in Schelle, March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Miriam Martinetto, 50

March 25, 2024

Miriam was born in Ixelles on June 25, 1973, and died in Etterbeek on March 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gerdy Ramboer, 42

March 25, 2024

Gerdy was born in Roeselare on May 4, 1981, and died in Menen on March 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Yannis Van der Velde, 24

March 25, 2024

Born in Rumst, May 3, 1999, died in Sint-Katelijne-Waver, March 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fifi Mwadi Manyonga, 43

March 25, 2024

Born August 28, 1980, died March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Cornelis, 64

March 25, 2024

Born in Baasrode, March 1, 1958, died unexpectedly at home in Dendermonde, March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dieter Paredis, 44

March 25, 2024

Former owner and manager of printing house Haletra NV in Houthalen. Born in Hasselt, June 6, 1979, and died there March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Eurovision Song Contest participant Humphrey Campbell (66) has died

March 26, 2024

Former Eurovision Song Contest participant Humphrey Campbell has died at the age of 66. His management and family report this. “Humphrey lost the unequal battle against cancer.” Campbell announced last week that he was seriously ill. For that reason, he previously canceled a tour of fifteen theaters in the country. The Surinam-born singer participated for the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 1992. After his Eurovision performance, he mainly pursued a career in the background, as a guest musician for artists such as Paul de Leeuw, Anita Meijer and Rob de Nijs. He was also a teacher at the Amsterdam Conservatory. Because Campbell has made his body available to science, there will be no funeral. Instead, he recently said goodbye to loved ones with a party. "Humphrey visibly enjoyed this evening, on which he even sang. A beautiful final chord of a beautiful life that has always been all about music."

GERMANY

The President of the Freiburg Chamber of Crafts, Johannes Ullrich, died unexpectedly

March 25, 2024

The crafts of southern Baden are mourning the incumbent President of the Freiburg Chamber of Crafts, Johannes Ullrich. The master painter and varnisher from Freiburg died on Friday at the age of 62. "We are all stunned by this sudden loss and filled with sadness." said the vice president of the Freiburg Chamber of Crafts, Christof Burger. "With Johannes Ullrich, we are losing an exemplary representative of the craft, a great person and a real friend."

No cause of death reported.

Johannes Josef Jostmann has died

March 29, 2024

Johannes Josef Jostmann has died at the age of 68. The early and sudden death of the former director of the Parktheater Iserlohn causes great consternation and grief throughout the city.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic car accident at Abtsgmünd: driver dies at the scene of the accident

March 25, 2024

According to the police report, the 53-year-old was driving in his Opel on the L1075 towards Bronnen at about 11 o'clock on Sunday. In a left turn, he rolled backwards down an embankment before his car came to a stop at several trees. According to the current state of the investigation, the cause of this was a medical emergency, which probably also led to the death of the man. The driver died at the scene of the accident, despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures.

No cause of death reported.

Hitting a wall with the car: driver dies

March 30, 2024

A 44-year-old motorist suddenly veered off the road in Sangerhausen and crashed his car into a brick wall. The man died at the scene of the accident, despite resuscitation attempts, the police said on Saturday. According to initial findings, there may have been a medical problem. The 39-year-old passenger had suffered a shock.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Police operation: Person died at Graz's Dietrichsteinplatz

March 28, 2024

Several officers were alerted to Dietrichsteinplatz in Graz on Thursday. According to initial information, the reason was a medical operation. Unfortunately, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, one person died on the spot. Further circumstances of the operation and the exact cause of death are not yet known.

No age reported.

DENMARK

Danish swimming has lost one of its most passionate souls

March 29, 2024

You just had to say Lars Bo, then everyone in Danish swimming knew who you were talking about. For almost a lifetime, Lars Bo was engaged in swimming. As a head coach, as a teacher and as a club consultant … Bo was passionate about swimming, for the associations, for the volunteers and for everyone to have a life with water. He was passionate about competition and about breadth. Lars Bo Larsen [57] passed away on Maundy Thursday after a longer course of cancer.

Rikke Dalgaard Thomsen, 46

March 30, 2024

Our beloved wife and mother Rikke Dalgaard Thomsen [46], has peacefully passed away, 29 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Torben Fogh Kristensen, 75

March 29, 2024

Torben Fogh Kristensen [75], has suddenly and peacefully passed away in his sleep, 13 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jens Laurits Pedersen, 76

March 28, 2024

My beloved husband. Our dear father, father-in-law and grandfather, truck driver Jens Laurits Pedersen [76], has suddenly died, 27 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mogens Olling, 75

March 27, 2024

My dear husband. Our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather Mogens Olling [75] has suddenly died, 25 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Vestergaard, 50

March 26, 2024

Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle Michael Vestergaard [50] has suddenly passed away, 26 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Niels Ole Hansen, 65

March 26, 2024

Our beloved husband, father and father-in-law, certified public accountant Niels Ole Hansen [65] lost the battle against cancer, 25 March 2024.

Victor Heide-Jørgensen, 30

March 25, 2024

Our dear brother, son, stepson, brother-in-law, and uncle, Victor Heide-Jørgensen has passed away at too young an age, 24 March 2024. He was a journalist.

No cause of death reported.

Jette Schwartz Rasmussen, 60

March 18, 2024

Our dear Jette Schwartz Rasmussen [60] has passed away after a short illness, 17 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rudi Børglum Knudsen, 51

March 15, 2024

Our dear son and brother Rudi Børglum Knudsen [51] has passed away after a short illness, 12 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Claus Ottesen, 67

February 26, 2024

My dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle Claus Ottesen [67] has passed away after a short illness, 20 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

LATVIA

Isa Kasimi (Igors Rausis), 62

March 29, 2024

Isa Kasimi, better known as Igors Rausis, the Latvian International Chess Master and coach, who was banned for six years and was stripped of his GM title after being caught cheating, has died at the age of 62. The ban would have expired on July 30, 2025. He had cancer.

