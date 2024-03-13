CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will appear next week.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Stampeders bassist Ronnie King dead at 76; musician co-founded one of Calgary's most successful bands

March 5, 2024

Longtime Stampeders bassist and co-founder Ronnie King has died at the age of 76. The death was announced on the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning by drummer Kim Berly. “It is with sadness and love that we must announce the passing of our longtime friend and bandmate Cornelis Van Sprang, known to most as Ronnie King,” the message read. “Ronnie died yesterday at the Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary. The sudden drastic turn in his health took us all by surprise. As little as three weeks ago he was looking forward to doing one final tour with The Stampeders and was in a positive and optimistic state of mind. Sadly, it was not to be.” King was a founding member of The Stampeders, one of the city’s most successful bands. King, Berly and Rich Dodson co-founded the band in 1966.

No cause of death reported.

DJ Found Dead in Caribbean Airbnb: Sean Lalla Was 49

March 5, 2024

Sean Lalla, a beloved and prominent Canadian DJ, has died. Lalla, also known as Elsewhere Sonido, was discovered deceased inside an Airbnb rental property in the Dutch Fort area of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago. He was 49. Authorities are unclear on Lalla's cause of death, according to Loop. The apartment's owner had gotten word that a foul smell was emanating from Lalla's rental and he had police investigate on Feb. 20. Once inside, they found the musician's corpse, which had already begun to decompose. Police say no one had seen Lalla since he checked into the Airbnb a few days prior. An autopsy is underway to discover the DJ's cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 4:

Sunshine Coast’s late legendary independent bookshop owner Bev Shaw celebrated

December 4, 2023

Bev Shaw, the charismatic and conscientious founder of Sechelt's Talewind Books, is being hailed for her outsized influence in shaping literary culture on the Sunshine Coast [BC], across Canada, and beyond. Shaw died on Nov. 27 after a two-week struggle with an aggressive cancer. She was 64 years old. "It's rare that a person achieves her level of penetration into people's lives across such a wide community," said Howard White, owner of Madeira Park-based publishing houses Douglas & McIntyre and Harbour Publishing. When White shared news of Shaw's sudden passing on social media, the message grew rapidly, eliciting heartfelt reactions from broadcasters, authors, and Talewind aficionados around the world.

From a reader (and customer of Talewind Books):

Shaw was well known by many in this community, as noted in the article. She never hesitated to order in books by special request, including a variety of "covid truth" titles I ordered in the past 4 years. Tragically, she apparently didn't read any of those herself. One of my friends who knew her very well confirmed that Bev was "fully vaccinated". What we heard: She had no warning, was feeling normal until the sudden illness and diagnosis. Two weeks later, she was gone. Really sad. Not the only 'died suddenly' in this close-knit community, that's for sure.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

Labrador City police officer's death not believed to be suspicious: RNC

March 11, 2024

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Pat Roche has confirmed an officer died suddenly in Labrador over the weekend. Police say Const. Robyn Jordan died on Saturday in Labrador City, and although the RCMP is investigating, Roche says police don't believe her death is suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor in Quebec “died suddenly”:

Dr. Francis Fontaine, 50

March 8, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the team's medical staff doctors, Dr. Francis Fontaine, and would like to offer their most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, particularly to his wife Marie-Christine Gougoux and their three children Alexandre, Éloïse and Vincent. Dr. Fontaine specialized in the treatment of elite athletes, including Canadiens players, for almost 10 years, in addition to working closely with many Olympic athletes. He had also held the title of Medical Director, Consultant in Performance Medicine for the Cirque du Soleil Group since August 2019. Holder of a Doctorate in Medicine obtained at the University of Montreal in 2003, Dr. Fontaine was the first in Quebec to practice the PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma) method, which aims to treat tendon, joint or ligament injuries. He was also a Doctor at the Olympic Games in Vancouver in 2010, PyeongChang in 2018 as well as for the Games in Beijing in 2022, in addition to serving as Medical Director of the Yvon Michel Group from 2008 to 2018.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Jason Dubchak LLB, 51

March 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share that Jason Dubchak passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Professionally, Jason was VP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary with Rockpoint Gas Storage. He was one of the longest-serving employees, originally starting with Alberta Energy Company in 2001, and was consistently dedicated to his work and a valued team member. He was a proud graduate of the University of Calgary with his undergraduate degree in Political Science (Hons) and then received his Law degree from the University of Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

A pro hockey player “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Patrick (Paddy) Frank Scott, 57

March 6, 2024

It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Patrick (Paddy) Frank Scott on Monday, March 4th, 2024. After graduating from the University of Manitoba with a teaching degree in 1989, Paddy began a career in professional ice hockey overseas with stints in Norway, Germany, and England, where he also worked as a teacher. Paddy retired from hockey in 1999 and moved back to Manitoba permanently. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly” in Newfoundland:

Mike O’Driscoll, 63

March 7, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mike O’Driscoll on Feb. 28th, 2024, at the age of 63. While raising his family, his passion for helping others led him to many destinations across NL, finally settling in Bay Roberts, where he retired from Amalgamated Academy in 2023 after being a guidance counselor for 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 51 “ died suddenly ”:

Margarita Balta, 47

March 6, 2024

Margarita Balta, 1976-2024, residing in Verdun, Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Bizien, 64

March 10, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the departure of our dear Serge who left us suddenly of a cardiac arrest on Sunday March 3, 2024 at the age of 64.

Denis Lapierre, 56

March 9, 2024

In Victoriaville, on March 3, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Mr. Denis Lapierre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Benoit Bélanger, 55

March 9, 2024

In Montreal, on Tuesday March 5, 2024, Benoit Bélanger died at the age of 55, following a courageous fight lasting several months. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Quebec Pulmonary Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Bernard Desrosiers, 47

March 9, 2024

After continuing to smile, to laugh, to live for more than a year following the announcement of her illness, Marie-Bernard took off on her last journey, surrounded by her family on a beautiful sunny day, on March 8 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Clark, 49

March 9, 2024

At the Baie-des-Chaleurs Hospital Center in Maria, on March 9, 2023, at the age of 49, Mr. Chad Clark passed away. He lived in New Carlisle.

No cause of death reported.

Renée Gouin, 72

March 9, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Renée Gouin, which occurred on March 4, 2024, at the age of 72. The family would like to thank the care team of the Oncology and Radio Oncology department of the CHUM for their good care and their dedication to Ms. Gouin.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Bouchard, 12

March 9, 2024

On March 8, 2024, died at her home, at the age of 12 years and 7 months, Jamie Bouchard. The family warmly thanks the members of the nursing staff at Chicoutimi Hospital, in particular Dr. Jean-Benoit Bouchard, for the excellent care provided to Jamie. A volunteer will be present at the show to collect your donations for Leucan, the association for children with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-François Trudel, 50

March 8, 2024

Jean-François Trudel, lover of life and greatly appreciated by his community, has left this earthly life in love and tranquility, at Maison Au Diapason in Bromont, March 4, 2024. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Barrett, 60

March 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden departure of Nicole Barrett, which occurred on March 5, 2024 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, at the age of 60. She flew peacefully on her final journey, surrounded by those she loved.

No cause of death reported.

Ruben Joseph Emile, 48

March 8, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ruben Joseph Emile. We are deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Turgeon, 48

March 8, 2024

On March 2, 2024, died at the age of 48, Mr. Richard Turgeon.

No cause of death reported.

Gaétan Perreault, 59

March 8, 2024

At his home, on February 27, 2024, at the age of 59, Mr. Gaétan Perreault, son of the late Edouard Perreault and the late Liliane Roy, died suddenly .

No cause of death reported.

Eric William Terrence Storing, 52

March 8, 2024

Suddenly passed at his home on Monday, March 4, 2024, Eric William Terrence Storing, in his 53rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne Martin, 74

March 8, 2024

At Le Royer Hospital in Baie-Comeau, on March 6, 2024, at the age of 74, passed away Mrs. Suzanne Martin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Bond Harty, 25

March 7, 2024

No obit.

Sébastien Keays, 47

March 7, 2024

On March 1, 2024, died suddenly in Alma, at the age of 47 years and 6 months, Mr. Sébastien Keays.

No cause of death reported.

Steeve Chamberland, 49

March 7, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Steeve Chamberland, which occurred on February 29, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Richards, 43

March 7, 2024

On February 27, 2024, Mr. Philippe Richards, residing in Chibougamau, died in Chibougamau, at the age of 43 years and 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Andrée Gervais, 61

March 7, 2024

In Montreal, on March 5, 2024, at the age of 61, passed away Mrs. Andrée Gervais. A special thank you to the staff of the oncology department of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

David Ivor William Cox, 71

March 7, 2024

David Ivor William Cox passed away after a two-year battle with cancer on Monday, March 4, 2024 at St. Boniface Hospital, at the age of 71 years.

Jean-François Turmel, 49

March 6, 2024

In Trois-Rivières, died suddenly on February 15, 2024, at the age of 49, Mr. Jean-François Turmel,

No cause of death reported.

Juliette Fildor Cangé, 54

March 6, 2024

At the Maison Catherine de Longpré in Saint-Georges, on Saturday March 2, 2024, Mrs. Juliette Fildor. A special thank you to the staff of Maison Catherine de Longpré for their support and excellent care. Any expression of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Joey Drouin Lamontagne, 34

March 6, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec, on Sunday February 18, 2024, Mr. Joey Drouin Lamontagne died at the age of 34. To the traumatology staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, a special thanks.

Note: Lamontagne was an inmate in the Donnacona Institution Français. No cause of death was reported .

Sylvain Fortain, 61

March 6, 2024

At La Malbaie Hospital, on March 5, at the age of 61 years and 6 months, died Mr. Sylvain Fortain. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Hands of Hope Foundation (cancer foundation).

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Lafontaine, 49

March 6, 2024

On March 5, 2024, at the age of 49, passed away Mrs. Stéphanie Lafontaine.

No cause of death reported.

Guylaine Labrie Levesque, 56

March 6, 2024

At the CISSS of Port-Cartier, on March 5, 2024, Mrs. Guylaine Labrie died at the age of 56. She lived in Port-Cartier. Your expressions of sympathy may include a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

No cause of death reported.

Jessy Desparois, 26

March 6, 2024

In St-Stanislas-de-Kostka, on February 23, 2024, at the age of 26, passed away Jessy Desparois.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Williams, 57

March 6, 2024

From Kahnawake, on March 1, 2024, suddenly died, Mr. Kelly Williams.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Thomas, 46

March 6, 2024

Val-d'Or - Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on March 3, 2024 at the age of 46, Mrs. Joyce Thomas.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Domingue, 48

March 6, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died at the age of 48, Madame Marie-Claude Domingue, domiciled in Sherbrooke, originally from Val-d'Or.

No cause of death reported.

Francine Bouthillette, 70

March 6, 2024

In Ormstown, on March 4, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Francine Bouthillette, resident of Saint-Chrysostome. The family would like to thank the entire medical team of the oncology department of the Anna-Laberge Hospital Center, as well as the oncology and orthopedics departments of the CHUM.

No cause of death reported.

Céline Beauregard, 69

March 6, 2024

In Verdun, on Sunday March 3, 2024, at the age of 69, passed away Mrs. Céline Beauregard. The family would like to warmly thank the entire team at the hematology-oncology services center at Verdun Hospital for the excellent care provided until the last moments of her life.

Normand Lapointe Jr., 56

March 6, 2024

Mr. Normand Lapointe Jr. died peacefully at his home on February 22, 2024, at the age of 56. The family would like to warmly thank their pivot nurse, Nancy Lamarre, from the Center-de-la-Mauricie Hospital, oncology department for the good care and her dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Boucher, 48

March 5, 2024

In Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan, on February 25, 2024, died at age 48, Mr. Mike Boucher.

No cause of death reported.

Tehonwahtastha Kole Kover Curotte, baby

March 5, 2024

Born December 30th 2023 – died March 1st 2024. Suddenly he left us and will be greatly missed 1st Son.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Lapierre, 56

March 5, 2024

In Victoriaville, on March 3, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Mr. Denis Lapierre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Mélanie St-Louis, 47

March 5, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Mélanie St-Louis, which occurred on February 29, 2024, at the age of 47. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Maison Victor Gadbois. A palliative care home for people with cancer who have less than 3 months of life remaining. The family would like to thank the team at this establishment who welcomed Mélanie St-Louis and allowed her to leave us peacefully.

Philippe Châteauneuf, 53

March 5, 2024

On February 29, 2024, Mr. Philippe Châteauneuf, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home, at the age of 53 years and 8 months. A special thank you to his oncologist Dr. Brunet, his doctor Dr. France Verreault, his psychiatrist Dr. Gravel, as well as all the staff at the Saguenay Palliative Care Center for their support and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Néron, 57

March 5, 2024

At her home, on March 5, at the age of 57 years and 8 months, passed away Mrs. Marie-Claude Néron. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Hands of Hope Foundation. The Hands of Hope Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The Cancer & Hematology Centers.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Beaulac, 31

March 5, 2024

On March 4, 2024, Mr. Philippe Beaulac, spouse of Mrs. Mirka Laberge, residing in Laterrière, died at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home at the age of 31 years and 4 months.

Beaulac “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

As some people already know, I have stage 4 metastatic colon cancer. I have a minimal life expectancy. I made the decision to stop palliative chemo treatments after 2 years of treatment, since it was detrimental to my quality of life and time spent with my family. I can't work anymore and I just want to have some time left with my family.

Shirley Roy, 71

March 5, 2024

At the Malbaie Hospital, on February 27, 2024, at the age of 71 years and 2 months, passed away Mrs. Shirley Roy. The family would like to thank the Oncology nursing staff and specifically those on the 4th floor of La Malbaie Hospital for the extraordinary care provided to Shirley at the end of life.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Helena Calixto Fernandes, 41

March 5, 2024

No obit.

Catherine Corriveau “Cathou”, 5

March 4, 2024

At the CHUL of Quebec, on Friday February 29, 2024, at the age of 4 years and 11 months, Catherine Corriveau.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Ricard, 41

March 4, 2024

Beaupré - Died on February 27, 2024 at the age of 41, Mr. Francis Ricard, domiciled in Beaupré.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Méthot, 51

March 4, 2024

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Gilles Méthot on February 29, 2024, at the age of 51. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Arsenault, 67

March 4, 2024

Suddenly at his home, on February 28, 2024, at the age of 67 years and 11 months, Mr. Bernard Arsenault, husband of Lady Chantal Robichaud, residing in Bonaventure, died.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Margain Galvez, 51

March 4, 2024

In Saint-Sauveur, on Sunday February 25, 2024, at the age of 51, Mr. Xavier Margain Galvez died.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Noël, 44

March 4, 2024

At the Saint-Apollinaire Accommodation Center, on February 27, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Philippe Noël.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Boulais, 56

March 4, 2024

At the Victor Gadbois House in St-Mathieu de Beloeil, on March 2, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Mrs. Nathalie Boulais. The Victor-Gadbois House: Free specialized palliative care, in an atmosphere of dignity and serenity, for patients aged 18 and over with cancer

Éric Lévesque, 55

March 4, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died at the Maison de la Source Gabriel on February 28, 2024 at the age of 55, Mr. Éric Lévesque, domiciled in Val-d'Or. The family would like to thank all the staff at Maison de la Source Gabriel, the CLSC de Val-d'Or as well as the oncology staff at Val-d'Or Hospital for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

26 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Jessica Lindeman, 27

March 11, 2024

Jessica was born on October 2, 1996 in Montreal, Quebec. She moved with her family to Alberta in 2007. The Action Group Community was very important part of her life as she spent most of days at the Centre with her friends. She had just joined the Special Olympics Bowling and was a “Rising Star”.

No cause of death reported.

Pat Kennedy, 63

March 11, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Pat at the age of 63, after a brief battle with metastatic cancer.

Sandra Jean Hagan, 65

March 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that Sandie passed away on Monday, March 04, 2024, at her home after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Kery Nicole Long, 45

March 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Kery Nicole Long of Calgary, Alberta announces her passing on 20 February 2024 at the age of 45 years after a very brave battle with brain cancer. Kery worked at Pro Hockey Life from October 2022 until she had to stop working in August 2023. Kery was heavily involved in the Strathmore Gay Rodeo in prior years, volunteering in many roles but more noticeably as the Assistant Rodeo Director. Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to: The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Amber Jewels Carriere, 42

March 8, 2024

It is with great sadness and deep love that the family of Amber Jewels Carriere announce her sudden passing in Fort Saskatchewan on March 3, 2024 at the age of 42. Donations can be made directly to the Alberta Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Paul David Cummins, 65

March 8, 2024

Paul David Cummins passed away suddenly with his wife, Elaine by his side, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Lawrence Cooper, 63

March 8, 2024

Steve was an avid outdoors person – loved hiking, backpacking, kayaking and camping especially – and a superb downhill skier. He also loved traveling – all over Canada, the US, the Camino in Spain, and throughout SE Asia. Steve was diagnosed with ALS in June 2022. He was accompanied throughout this journey by close family and friends.

Romeo Javonillo

March 7, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family sadly announces the passing of Romeo on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. His unexpected departure left us mourning his loss deeply.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mykhaylo “Mike” Chorny, 48

March 6, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mykhaylo “Mike” Chorny, at the age of 48 years. Mike is survived by his daughter, Elliott; uncle, Borys; and many close friends.

No cause of death reported.

John Thomas Thompson, 34

March 6, 2024

John Thomas Thompson passed away in Calgary on February 29, 2024. Born in Outlook, SK, John’s passion for working on cars was undeniable. His commitment to his craft led him to a successful career in automotive restoration. He was a self-employed, skilled individual, known for his expertise in rust repair and welding.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Ethier, 40

March 6, 2024

My son, Brandon Ethier died suddenly in our family home at the young age of 40 years. Brandon was beloved by many and took on the role of making everyone laugh. He was a man of faith; kind, thoughtful and loved his family. The challenges he faced with his mental health were to the extreme. We take comfort in knowing he is at peace.

No cause of death reported.

Morgan Jones, 66

March 6, 2024

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, Morgan Jones of Irma, Alberta, passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 66 years. If so desired, the family suggests any memorial contribution be made to the Irma Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

April Dawn Blondeau, 41

March 6, 2024

April Dawn Blondeau, passed away on March 4, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta, peacefully surrounded by her family. April will be remembered as Queen April, but she went as many names, daughter, sister, niece, auntie, cousin, friend, lover. Embarked on her final journey in Calgary, the city that shaped her remarkable life. Her intelligence shone brightly, especially in her encyclopedic knowledge showcased during Jeopardy matches.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Jordan Morrow, 32

March 6, 2024

Sadly, we announce the passing of Travis Jordan Morrow of Strathmore, AB, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the age of 32 years. While Travis had a fondness for various sports, his heart truly belonged to BMX racing from a tender age. By 2007, he was already competing in the Canadian Western Finals, clinching the top spot. Remarkably, he became the number one rider expert in his category by the age of sixteen.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Anthony van der Woning, 62

March 6, 2024

In his 62nd year, Ray succumbed after a two-year battle with cancer on Monday March 4, 2024.

Michael Serediuk

March 5, 2024

It is with profound love and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Michael Serediuk [44]. Michael passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Vegreville, Alberta. We'd like to give a hearfelt thank you to the paramedics, STARS air ambulance and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Vegreville.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberley Miranda Eagle Bear, 35

March 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we, the family of Kimberley Miranda Eagle Bear, announce her passing on the morning of Friday, the 23rd of February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew “Matt” Alan Hebert, 36

March 5, 2024

The family of Matthew Alan Hebert sadly announces his unexpected passing in Grande Prairie, AB, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Andrew Warder, 45

March 5, 2024

The family of Brian Andrew Warder are shocked and saddened to announce his unexpected passing. Brian was born June 9, 1978, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, and passed away at home in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on February 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lanie Nesbitt, 66

March 5, 2024

Lanie Nesbitt passed away with her family at her side on Saturday, March 2, 2024 after a short battle with cancer. She was 66.

Tarel Jamal Ellis, 32

March 4, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend Tarel Jamal Ellis of Edmonton, Alberta. Tarel was called home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2024, at 32 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Skaley, 30

March 4, 2024

Jeffrey Gordon William Skaley passed away suddenly February 25, 2024 at the age of 30. He grew up on the family acreage and attended school here.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Michael Sharpe, 56

March 4, 2024

Christopher Michael Sharpe, left us unexpectedly and far too soon—on February 11th , 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. He was only 56 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing. His work ethic and professionalism were consistently cited by numerous managers and supervisors over the years. In fact, he was even the recipient of multiple workplace safety and productivity awards/recognitions.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Thurber, 59

March 4, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Thurber, loving husband of Sherry Davis, father of Isobel and Finn Thurber on March 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Spurrell, 62

March 4, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Spurrell, a lifelong resident of Drayton Valley. Joan departed this world on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Drayton Valley Hospital and Care Centre after a courageous battle with cancer, finding peace in her final moments at the age of 62 years.

Michelle MacInnis, 56

March 4, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Michelle MacInnis at the age of just 56 years, on February 26th, 2024. Michelle passed in Fort McMurray Alberta, a place she took pride in calling home and where she has lived happily for nearly 13 years. She had a zest for life, trying new things, running marathons, cycling, skydiving, and traveling just to name a few. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire Fort McMurray Palliative Care team, as well as the entire staff of the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 15 “died suddenly”:

Meerali Tailor, 22

March 9, 2024

On behalf of the Tailor Family, with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Meerali, a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend, who left this world too soon on March 7, 2024, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald “Ron” Paul Gaudreault, 58

March 9, 2024

Ronald Paul Gaudreault passed away due to cancer on February 28, 2024, at the age of 58.

Trevor Clifford Koonoo Langenhan, 52

March 8, 2024

Trevor's life began in an inlet of the Davis Strait in the Qikiqtaaluk Region of Nunavut, Canada on January 9, 1972, called Frobisher Bay (now known as Iqaluit). At the age of 52, Trevor passed away peacefully, but suddenly, in his home on March 1st, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Margot Ling, 62

March 8, 2024

Margot passed away peacefully after an unexpected and brief illness on March 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Linda June Wille, 62

March 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Linda, our dear wife, mother, grandmother and best friend.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Brad Morabito, 46

March 7, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Brad Morabito, best known as Jets, announce his passing at Queen Victoria Hospital on February 28, 2024, with his siblings by his side. He was 46 years old. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brad can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Delores Vetter, 61

March 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karen Delores Vetter (born January 8, 1963). Karen passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 5, 2024. She courageously battled cancer for 18 months, while at the same time compassionately cared for her late husband, Darryl, who was battling ALS.

Trevor Ryan Chamberlain Knott, 27

March 6, 2024

No obit.

Jenna Jacqueline Hepperle, 20

March 6, 2024

Jenna Hepperle, 20, of Maple Ridge, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 18, 2024 on her way home from celebrating her dear friend's birthday. Her sudden loss has affected so many.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Breeze Lee Mitchell, 53

March 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family is announcing the death of Michelle (Breeze) Lee Mitchell. She was taken from us way too soon at the age of 53 on Feb. 15, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Shane Holden, 57

March 6, 2024

In loving memory of Shane Holden, who peacefully and unexpectedly passed away at his home on February 24, 2024, at the youthful age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Degenhardt, 70

March 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Degenhardt “Bob the Builder” after a courageous battle with cancer.

Catherine Loret Fairbairn, 43

March 5, 2024

No obit.

Gerald “Gerry” Lloyde Gallinger, 74

March 4, 2024

It is with heartfelt sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of Gerry Gallinger, husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather who died suddenly with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Fiorante, 65

March 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Nick Fiorante, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 while mountain biking at Kal Lake Park.

No cause of death reported.

22 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Christopher Lee Sawatzky, 38

March 10, 2024

Christopher Sawatzky, age 38 years, of Athabasca, AB, formerly of Sommerfeld, MB passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 near Olds, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent “Vinnie” Lee Boxall, 55

March 10, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Vinnie Boxall. Vinnie passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Neepawa Hospital at the age of 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Vivian Yvonne Kakegamic, 61

March 9, 2024

Unexpectedly on March 1, 2024, Yvonne Kakegamic passed away at her residence in Winnipeg, at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Erwin Flett, 58

March 9, 2024

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Raymond Erwin Flett on February 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rick J. Wiebe, 73

March 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our father, grandfather, brother and friend Rick Wiebe on Wednesday March 7, 2024 at the Bethesda Regional Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Geordon Dion Peters Jr, 7 months

March 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved baby son, brother, nephew and grandson, Geordon Dion Peters Jr. on February 29, 2024 at the age of 7 months.

No cause of death reported.

Jolene Payton Demerais, newborn

March 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jolene Demerais. Jolene was born sleeping on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 in Portage la Prairie, MB.

Shauna Jesslyn Harms, 25

March 8, 2024

Shauna Harms, age 25 years, of Dominion City, Manitoba, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Altona Memorial Health Centre. On January 25, 2024 Shauna was diagnosed with leukemia, a fast growing illness. She was hospitalized on February 3, 2024. Shauna was very brave and remained cheerful throughout her illness, wholeheartedly praising the Lord from her hospital bed as we watched online church services together many many times. Donations in memory of Shauna may be made to Epic / Smile of St. Malo which provides support to persons with mental disabilities (and their families) through advocacy, individual consultation, training, information.

Amber-Leigh Gamblin, 30

March 8, 2024

Amber–Leigh Gamblin of Edmonton, Alberta formerly of Cranberry Portage, Manitoba passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the age of 30 years. If friends so desire memorial tributes may be made to Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Whitney Okapiec, 44

March 8, 2024

It is with very deep sorrow that our family announces the passing of Whitney Okapiec on Friday, March 1, 2024, at his residence, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Katherine Schroeder, 68

March 8, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Margaret K. Schroeder just before her 69th birthday. Margaret passed away in the presence of her loving partner Marcel on February 26th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Rey, 60

March 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Gilles Rey at his residence in Teulon, MB on February 22, 2024, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christin Margrette Priscilla Sinclair, 31

March 7, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear sweet Christin Margrette Priscilla Sinclair on February 22, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital with her family at her side.

No cause of death reported.

Chelsea Denise Cote, 36

March 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Chelsea Denise Cote on February 17th, 2024 in Brandon MB, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Boyle, 48

March 7, 2024

Michael Boyle passed away March 1, 2024 at the age of 48 years. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba and/or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Jeannette Marlene Novel, 69

March 6, 2024

The family of Jeannette Roman is saddened to announce Jeannette's sudden passing in her sleep on February 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lily Jane Rae, 58

March 6, 2024

Suddenly on March 4, 2024, Lily Jane Rae (Jay-Jay-Oosh) passed away at the St. Boniface General Hospital at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Martha Dueck Reimer, 72

March 6, 2024

After a year and a half of living with cancer, Martha Dueck was released from her pain surrounded by family in St. Boniface Hospital.

Jeffrey Allen Sparham, 57

March 5, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our son/brother Jeffrey Allen Sparham on February 18th, 2024. He had a difficult life, but he also had a kind soul and a bright smile. We cherish the moments we shared when we were happy and carefree. We wish he could have found a better path and a happier ending. We hope he is now resting in peace. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba

No cause of death reported.

Greg Polinchuk, 61

March 5, 2024

We announce the sudden passing of Gregory T. Polinchuk on February 25, 2024 at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karlie Vanessa Lee Appleyard, 29

March 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Karlie Appleyard. Karlie, who had just turned 29 only a few weeks before was pronounced deceased by the doctors at the Health Sciences Center in the MICU on the 20th of February, 2024 at 12:17 pm. Karlie graduated from RB Russell Vocational School, Winnipeg, MB, with a grade 12 diploma and a certificate in Child Care in 2015.

No cause of death reported.

Heather Shirley Fehr, 63

March 5, 2024

Heather Shirley Fehr, age 60, of Steinbach, Manitoba, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Bethesda Place, Steinbach, MB, with her husband John, family and friends by her side. This comes after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's Disease and cancer.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, eight “died suddenly”:

William Tucker, 69

March 10, 2024

It is with broken hearts, that we announce the passing of William Tucker on March 9, 2024, at the age of 69 after a brief but courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Lori Warford, 47

March 7, 2024

Passed away peacefully but suddenly on March 6th, 2024, age 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Pomroy, 32

March 7, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden, peaceful passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend Christopher Donald Pomroy. Our family would like to extend our most heartfelt thanks to Jason Penney, the emergency responders, Jennifer Pittman, and staff of the emergency room and ICU at the Health Sciences Centre; we truly believe that he was cared for by the most competent and caring team we could have asked for. It is a bright light in our sorrow that Christopher was able to give the gift of organ donation to four separate people and their families in large part due to the care he received from every single person listed above.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Lidstone, 42

March 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving son, husband, father, son-in-law and friend, Gary Norman Lidstone at the young age of 42 years. Gary passed peacefully away surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Robyn Mary Louise Allison, 36

March 5, 2024

Passed peacefully away surrounded by those she loved on March 2, 2024, at the age of 36, Robyn Mary Louise Allison of St. John’s. Robyn was a compassionate, kind, and thoughtful person who was positive and courageous to her very last breath. She was an amazing mother to her 10-year-old daughter, Ava. We would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Eastern Health, in particular the palliative team and Dr. Heidi Brake for providing Robyn with such wonderful care. Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations can be made in Robyn’s memory to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Wilfrid Fried, 46

March 4, 2024

It is with deep sadness to announce the sudden passing of Jason Wilfrid Fried, a wonderful Dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. You were so loved and will be missed every day. Jason loved the outdoors, enjoyed work and his wonderful dogs.

No cause of death reported.

Neville Basil Oliver, 47

March 4, 2024

With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Neville Basil Oliver at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Drake, 50

March 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Jimmy Drake announces his sudden passing at home on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, at the age of 50. Born in Port aux Basques, Jimmy was the son of Laura and James Drake.

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, one “died suddenly” from the “vaccination”:

David Scott "Scott" Wheeler, 60

March 4, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Wheeler. Born August 15, 1963, Scott found peace on February 21, 2024 at the age of 60, after a long, bravely fought battle with a complex, progressive autoimmune disorder as a result of injury from the Covid-19 vaccines. Scott was a true warrior until the very end. His perseverance, strength and determination were a testament to who he was. His courage and tireless efforts to understand the nature of his condition inspired others, and he was committed to documenting and sharing his story, providing a guide for those suffering with chronic conditions.

In Saskatchewan, xx “died suddenly”:

Gail Coleman, 73

March 8, 2024

It is with immense sadness that the family announce the sudden passing of Gail on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Michael Shuba, 33

March 10, 2024

With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Terry Michael Shuba, late of Regina, SK, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Maggie-May Sheepskin-Desnomie, 2 months

March 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that family announces the passing of baby girl, Maggie-May(red buffalo woman) Sheepskin-Desnomie on March 5th, 2024 in Regina, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Kelvin Lyle Shepherd-Meyers, 31

March 9, 2024

Kelvin Lyle Shepherd-Meyers, 31, of White Bear First Nation, Saskatchewan, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Darren Titemore, 49

March 9, 2024

Passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Blaine Deaflad, 34

March 9, 2024

Blaine passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side on March 7th, 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kevin Michael Gilecki, 29

March 8, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that the family of Kevin Gilecki announce his passing on March 4, 2024 in Saskatoon at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

James Peter “Jim” Olzewski, 71

March 8, 2024

We sadly announce the sudden passing of James Peter Olzewski on March 3rd, 2024 at the age of 71 in Langham, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Sharlotte Marie Saley, 73

March 8, 2024

On Friday March 1st, 2024, Sharlotte Marie Saley, loving wife, mother of two children, and grandmother to four children, passed away suddenly at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Chupik, 64

March 7, 2024

The family of Paul Chupik of Yorkton, beloved husband of Susan Chupik, sadly announces his passing on March 5, 2024. Paul was 64 years of age. Memorial donations may be made to STARS Air Ambulance or to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan as gifts of remembrance.

No cause of death reported.

Kanika Star Natomagan, 27

March 7, 2024

With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of Kanika Star Natomagan, on March 4, 2024, at the age of 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Krista Dawn Manz, 48

March 6, 2024

Krista Manz, late of Regina Beach, SK, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Malachi Joseph Blaine McNab, baby

March 5, 2024

In Loving Memory of Malachi Joseph Blaine McNab, “Tough Wolf Child.”

No cause of death reported.

