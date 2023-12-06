UNITED STATES

Luigi Caiola dies: Broadway producer who assisted in development of more than 50 shows was 64

November 30, 2023

Luigi Caiola, who co-founded the Broadway production and investment company Caiola Productions with his sister Rose and participated in the development of more than 50 shows, died November 26 at his home in Miami. He was 64. His death was announced by his family. A cause has not been determined. A managing member of B&L Management LLC, a New York City real estate development company founded by his father Benny Caiola in 1974, Luigi Caiola, along with sister Rose Caiola, launched Caiola Productions in 2011 out of their shared passion for the theater. The entity has been involved in dozens of Broadway shows, including Tony Award winners Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Once on This Island, Company, All the Way, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the recent revival of Parade.

Thomas Augsberger, Eden Rock Media Founder & ‘Mr. Brooks’ EP, Dies At 60

November 29, 2023

Deadline has learned that Thomas Augsberger, Eden Rock Media founder, producer and international media consultant died suddenly today at his Hollywood Hills home. He was 60 years old. 'The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' Sings Past $100M At U.S. Box Office, $200M+ Worldwide. The German-born and trained attorney advised a number of high-profile media clients over the years, most prominently Germany’s Leonine Studios. Prior to Leonine, Augsberger served 23 years as an advisor to Dr. Herbert Kloiber‘s Tele Muenchen Group as TMG’s exclusive North American representative in the US. Augsberger was widely respected for his deep experience in the production and acquisition of feature films, television series, and content libraries; investments in US distributors and production companies; the co-financing, co-production, and distribution of film, television, and digital projects; and the negotiation of German output deals with studios for theatrical, home entertainment, and television.

No cause of death reported.

Novelist Tim Dorsey, who mixed comedy and murder in his Serge A. Storms stories, dies at 62

November 28, 2023

Tim Dorsey, a former police and courts newspaper reporter who found lasting fame as the creator of the crime-comedy novel series starring Serge A. Storms, an energetic fan of Florida history and an ingenious serial killer, has died. He was 62. Dorsey, who published 26 novels, died Sunday, according to Danielle Bartlett, a publicity director at William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins. No details were revealed. Fans of Dorsey appreciated his clever observations and satirical pokes at the weirdness of Florida. He was part of a trio of former newspapermen from Florida — including Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen — who found a rich vein of absurdist humor in the state. “It was a privilege and honor to work with Tim Dorsey. His easy wit and deep knowledge of Florida-lore made his satirical crime capers as entertaining as they were timely. But his greatest gift was the boundless joy and escape that Serge A. Storms brought to readers on every page," said Emily Krump, Dorsey's editor at William Morrow, in a statement. Dorsey's Storms was an obsessive-compulsive serial killer who together with his drugged-out sidekick, Coleman, devised fiendishly inventive ways to murder Florida grifters and thugs, who all, naturally, had it coming. Some of Dorsey's titles include “The Big Bamboo,” “Hurricane Punch,” “Nuclear Jellyfish,” “When Elves Attack,” “Pineapple Grenade,” “No Sunscreen for the Dead,” “Naked Came the Florida Man,” “The Tropic of Stupid,” “Mermaid Confidential” and “The Maltese Iguana.”

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Roni Dean-Burren, Texas mom who called out textbook for lying about slavery, dies at 46

December 1, 2023

Dr. Roni Dean-Burren, a Texas mother and education activist who made national headlines nearly a decade ago after calling out the publisher of her teenage son’s history textbook for whitewashing Black history by incorrectly referring to slaves as migrant “workers,” died on Friday. She was 46. No cause of death was immediately reported. Tributes to Dean-Burren have been steadily pouring in since news of her death began circulating on social media over the Thanksgiving weekend as the education community mourns a devastating champion of not just learning but Black youth learning. After working as a high school English teacher in suburban Houston for a little more than a decade, Dean-Burren left Pearland High School to successfully pursue a doctorate in education, during which she ventured into education activism, a field in which she eventually became an icon.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Pablo "Yoruba" Guzmán, one of the founders of the Young Lords Party and a veteran New York City reporter, has died

November 28, 2023

Guzmán died Sunday of a heart attack, Young Lords co-founder Juan González confirmed via X, formerly known as Twitter. He was 73. Guzmán [above, in sunglasses] and González were among the six Puerto Ricans who in 1969 co-founded the Young Lords in New York, a group of young activists who fought against systemic racism in their Latino communities, which was reflected in the lack of basic services compared to other parts of the city. The predominantly Puerto Rican radical group spearheaded programs to provide health care, child care and breakfast to disadvantaged Black and Latino communities. The Young Lords also fought against police brutality, U.S. imperialism and militarism.

Rita Hollingsworth, veteran Hollywood publicist, dies at 61

November 28, 2023

Rita Hollingsworth, the first-rate publicist and communications strategist who worked with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Robert Altman, Chen Kaige, the Carousel of Hope and St. Vincent Meals on Wheels over the years, has died. She was 61. Hollingsworth died Nov. 16 of an intracerebral brain hemorrhage at Keck Hospital of USC, her husband of 37 years, Jeff Hollingsworth, told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple launched RMH Media in 1996. Hollingsworth cut her teeth with The Lee Solters Co., where clients included Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Michael Jackson, Neil Diamond, Barbara Davis’ Carousel of Hope and the Race to Erase MS.

Remembering Pat Warren: WJZ Mourns Loss of Former Anchor and Reporter

November 28, 2023

Baltimore, MD - WJZ mourns the loss of former anchor and reporter, Pat Warren. Known for her professionalism, determination, and sharp reporting, Warren's passing leaves a void in the newsroom. This video pays tribute to her illustrious career and her significant impact on Maryland's political landscape.

No age or cause of death reported.

A toddler “died suddenly”:

‘So hard to let my baby go': Mom meets toddler who received heart from her dying baby girl

November 29, 2023

A Kentucky baby girl who died in January is living on through the boy she donated her heart to, and her mother was finally able to meet the boy and listen to his heartbeat earlier this year. Denise and Johnny Bargo live in Corbin, Kentucky, about 90 miles southeast of Lexington. Their daughter, Lena Skye Bargo [above, with Denise], died on Jan. 17 at nearly 1½ years old. Surgeons had previously given her a shunt to redirect fluid from her brain. It ruptured, eventually causing her death. “She went to sleep and she never woke up,” said her mother, Denise, who adopted the baby from a family member. Baby Lena was born during summer 2022 at 28 weeks old. In December, Lena got sick. Doctors ran an MRI and said her shunt was working properly. Then in January, she fell ill again. Doctors told her it was time to let Lena go on Jan. 13. That’s when doctors told her the child wouldn’t wake up. After her son Cody Taylor suggested she make Lena an organ donor, her kidneys went to a 44-year-old man, her liver went to an 8-month-old baby girl and her heart went to Mark Clouse Jr., who was 15 months old at the time.



From our researcher:

The donor infant died at 18 months old and the recipient was 15 months old. They do not state in the article why the recipient infant needed a heart transplant. This linked article claims that "Baby Mark, who was born with a congenital heart defect, was placed on a transplant list about seven months prior after experiencing heart failure before the age of one."



https://tinyurl.com/3j5bcs8f

A college athlete “died suddenly”:

University of Minnesota Duluth football player dies at 22 after collapsing during workout

November 30, 2023

University of Minnesota - Duluth football player Reed Ryan passed away on Tuesday after collapsing during a workout, according to TMZ. The family announced that the 22-year-old was “doing what he loved,” on November 21. On that day, the defensive end was training in the weight room when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. According to the report, officials were able to regain Ryan’s pulse and he was rushed to the ICU but sadly he passed away seven days later. Ryan’s family shared in their obituary the medical emergency was all due to “an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart.”

No cause of death reported.

A fashion designer “died suddenly”:

Designer and artist Mark Eisen dies at 65

November 28, 2023

Services were held last week for Eisen, who died on Nov. 17 at his home in Great Barrington, Mass. The family has not disclosed the cause of death, according to Jared Vorster, a family spokesperson, who also worked with Eisen for about the past 10 years. After being an influential American designer in the ’80s and ’90s, Eisen exited the fashion world. He moved back part-time to his homeland South Africa in 2007, where he bought and renovated a 17th-century French Huguenot wine farm. In addition to making wine, Eisen used that time on the farm to focus on industrial design for the luxury group Compagnie Financière Richemont. Eisen also simultaneously pursued his art as a sculptor. In 1988, he was honored with the “Alumni of the Year” award from the University of Southern California Business School and the following year, he was nominated as the “California Designer of the Year.”

No cause of death reported.

A local politician “died suddenly”:

‘He was amazing': Greenbelt Council member dies suddenly

November 28, 2023

Greenbelt, Maryland, is mourning one of its council members, who died suddenly Sunday at 41. Brandon “Ric” Gordon was Greenbelt through and through, said his wife, Carla Gordon. “This was his city; this was his people,” she said. She said he died unexpectedly of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

A high school band director “died suddenly”:

Clint Bingham, 45

November 28, 2023

Clint Bingham, born Feb. 6, 1978, passed away on Nov. 23, 2023, with his loving family surrounding him. Clint was an award-winning musician and H.S band director in San Antonio [Texas] and educator for 23 yrs.

No cause of death reported.

Bingham's death was sudden and unexpected :

https://modelfact.com/clint-bingham-obituary-death-band-director/

A lawyer and teacher “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 31:

Dana Marie Opitz, 45

October 31, 2023

Dana Marie Opitz was born on March 15, 1978 in Dallas, Texas, and passed peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep. Dana was a member of the State Bar of Texas and Florida and returned to Dallas in 2005 where she practiced law. In 2021 Dana started her teaching career at the Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet at the Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center in the Dallas Independent School District where her passion for mentoring and teaching young scholars blossomed.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Jered Little died , Arlington’s esteemed army lt. col. and officer passed away unexpectedly

December 3, 2023

Arlington, VA, mourns the sudden loss of one of its own, Army Lieutenant [colonel] and Officer Jered Little, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the age of 39. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, but it is believed that he suffered a heart attack or a stroke.



Little was “vaccinated” as per promotion material from the US Army (image 6/7):

Lt. Col. Jered Little, commander of Public Health Activity-Hawaii, receives the Pfizer vaccine at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, on Dec. 23, 2020. The inoculation was part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan that is a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect DoD personnel, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (Courtesy photo) (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

https://www.army.mil/article/242045/phc_p_and_pha_h_leadership_and_staff_receives_vaccine_for_covid_19

A professor “died suddenly”:

Heather Monique Whaley, 49

December 1, 2023

Jefferson City, Tenn. - Dr. Heather Monique Whaley was born on December 20, 1973. Heather died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, and went to her new home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2023. Heather began her career with Carson-Newman University in 2006. Most recently, Heather was serving as Professor & Dean of the School of Business and Family and Consumer Sciences and held the position of Associate Provost.

No cause of death reported.

A Texas senate staffer “died suddenly”:

Laura Lewis, 55

November 30, 2023

San Angelo, TX — Laura Lee Lewis, 55, who served as Texas Sen. Charles Perry’s district director for the San Angelo area, suddenly died in her sleep the evening of Nov. 28, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Lewis was “vaccinated”:

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1730807964741595253

/photo/2

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Amy B. Saggiomo, 45

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Amy B. Saggiomo, age 45, of Moorestown, NJ, on November 21, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Saggiomo was a nurse who “ died suddenly ”:

https://imgur.com/a/Q0AVHem

Eileen Martin Carvalho, 58

December 1, 2023

Hartford, Conn. - Eileen Martin Carvalho, 58, devoted wife of and best friend to Marcelo Carvalho, and beloved daughter to John Joe and Maureen Sinon Martin (West Springfield, MA), passed away Wednesday, November 29, after a brave, two-year battle with cancer. She started her nursing vocation at Hartford Hospital and devoted her entire career to the compassionate care of her patients. Eileen was a caring and nurturing wife, daughter, friend, and nurse. She was always concerned for others’ well-being. “Safety first” was her cautionary mantra.

A flight attendant “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 22:

Elena Marie Harrison, 57

October 22, 2023

Elena Marie Harrison, a resident of Dallas, Texas, passed away October 9, 2023 at the age of 57. Elena was born on October 22, 1965, in Dallas, Texas. After graduating high school and two years of college she started a 35-year career that she loved as a flight attendant. Remembrances may be made to Southwestern Medical Foundation in support of pancreatic cancer prevention at UT Southwestern Medical Center.



Harrison’s Facebook has an "I choose to wear a mask" profile as of March 3, 2021 - her last post.

https://www.restlandfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Elena-Harrison-2/#!/Obituary

Stephen Todd “Bopper” Gomolka, born 1971, passed away unexpectedly

December 4, 2023

Stephen Todd Gomolka, known by all as “Bopper”, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Wynn Hospital in Utica, NY. For the past several years, Stephen dedicated his life, lovingly caring for his mother as her own health began to decline. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy with his mother, was an avid reader with a vast collection of books, was a gifted artist, a collector of a wide variety of antiques and memorabilia and loved animals, especially his beloved canine companion, Nippsy.

No cause of death reported.

Drummer Mark R. Klausner, 68, passed away at home unexpectedly

December 4, 2023

Mark R. Klausner, 68, of Clinton, NY, passed away at home unexpectedly on December 2, 2023. He enlisted in the United States Army serving in Germany as a drummer with the military band. After his marriage to Carol Gaffney, Mark served the City of Utica for 20 years with the Utica Fire Department, retiring as a Lieutenant. He worked for La Galerie Rouge (an art framing business) for many years and was also a special part of the Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Home family. He was the current Chair of the Church Council at Clinton United Methodist Church and their drummer for Sunday services.

No cause of death reported.

Foul smell leads to dead man in ventilation system at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

December 27, 2023

Clinton Township, MI - Police are investigating how a man’s body ended up in the ventilation system of a Macomb Community College building in Clinton Township. “There is no reason to suspect foul play,” said Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens. “At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances.” The body — which was identified Monday as Jason Thompson, 36, of Clinton Township — was found Sunday evening while looking for the source of a terrible smell at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts at Hall and Garfield roads. Police, however, did not offer speculation about how the body ended up in the ventilation system or how long it had been there. Thompson was reported missing police Nov. 1 and last seen by family Oct. 25, the college said. The community college said it is offering its condolences to Thompson's family.

No cause of death reported.

New Berlin police investigation; man dies at hospital after arrest

December 4, 2023

New Berlin, WI - New Berlin police said a man died during an OWI investigation on Saturday, Dec. 2. Police arrested the 28-year-old man near the intersection of Beloit and Moorland around 9 p.m. that evening. They said it was the man’s fourth OWI offense, which is why he was taken to the hospital, to get blood drawn. Police say the man was cooperative with officers and he was the only person in the car. While at the hospital, an Oconomowoc police officer was assisting New Berlin officers with their investigation. When they got to the hospital, police say he became unresponsive and the medical staff immediately provided care, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. Per policy, three police officers were placed on leave until the investigation is completed. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is taking on the investigation, which officials said is standard policy for when a person dies while in custody. Investigators say so far nothing has revealed that anything law enforcement did lead to his death. The medical examiner said the man’s name or cause of death are not being released at this time.

John Allen Johnson, 67

December 2, 2023

John Allen Johnson, 67, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2023 after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Heckathorn, 49

December 2, 2023

Brenda Heckathorn of Redmond, WA, passed away unexpectedly on July 25th, 2023. She was only 49 years young. All who knew her are deeply saddened by her sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Ernest Catchur, 63

December 2, 2023

Crown Point, Ind. - Matthew Ernest Catchur "Matt or Big Cat" age 63, passed away from a cardiac event on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 doing what he loved – working out at the gym. He had just celebrated his 63rd birthday on November 25th. For the last 15 years Matt worked in many roles at CVS Health, most recently as a District Training Store Manager.

CVS’ “vaccination” mandate:

Health conglomerate CVS Health Corp. has mandated complete Covid-19 vaccination for its nurses, pharmacists and other employees who face patients, joining a string of U.S. firms seeking to slow the spread of the contagious delta variant.



https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/cvs-mandates-full-covid-vaccination-some-employees-n1277517

Thornton David "Thor" Brown, 36

December 1, 2023

Thornton David "Thor" Brown, age 36, formerly of St. Augustine [FL], passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2023 at Advent Health Deltona.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Rae Lyndes, 33

November 30, 2023

Danielle Rae Lyndes, a beacon of light and love, passed away on November 20, 2023, at the age of 33, in Seattle, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest University of Kirkland, Washington, or to the Seattle Epilepsy Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Ramon Anthony Gomez, 70

November 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ramon Anthony Gomez. He departed from us at 8:34 a.m., November 27, 2023, surrounded by his family, at Ollie Steele Burden Manor after succumbing to the challenging and short, courageous battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. He was 70 years old. Ramon was a resident of Geismar, Louisiana, born in Donaldsonville and was reared in Brusly McCall.

Flora Alexandra (Paulos) Brewer, MPA, PhD, 66

November 29, 2023

Flora Alexandra (Paulos) Brewer, MPA, PhD, died on Monday, November 27th, 2023, in Fort Worth, TX, after a two-year battle with metastatic bile duct cancer. She was sixty-six years old. She will be remembered always as a generous friend and neighbor, a dedicated community-developer, a devoted daughter, and a loving wife and mother.

Clara Elizabeth Jackson, 56

November 28, 2023

Kirkland, Washington - Clara Elizabeth Jackson, née Cross, passed away suddenly at home on November 10, 2023 at age 56.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Michael Clay, 46

November 28, 2023

Christopher Michael Clay (46), of Farmington, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 25, 2023. He was a sports enthusiast who loved watching his beloved Philadelphia Phillies and as well as a big fan of his alma mater, Penn State. Above all, he loved coaching and cheering on his three children in all their sports and activities as well as organizing youth sports for the Farmington community. Chris is survived by his wife Adele Iskra Clay and his three amazing children.



No cause of death reported.

Clay “died suddenly”:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/37gjb0zogo

Reported on November 25:

Esperanza Bosquez, 39

November 25, 2023

Esperanza Bosquez born on November 16, 1984, in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2023, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Bosquez “died suddenly”:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dvuty-funeral-expenses

Reported on November 22:

Joshua Bernard Costa, 44

November 22, 2023

Gardnerville, NV - Joshua Bernard Costa March 7, 1979 - November 7, 2023 (44) born March 7, 1979, in Tracy CA, passed away unexpectedly in his home from medical complications, November 7, 2023. He Graduated from Douglas High School and served four years in the U.S. Army. He was a family man and loved to spend as much time as he could with his two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Newborn twins “died suddenly”:

Luis Antonio Sanchez, 1 day

November 22, 2023

Baby Luis Antonio Sanchez of Dallas, Texas, was born on October 15, 2023, and went to heaven the same day. Baby Luis will be laid to rest with his sister, Lucero.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 22:

Baby Lucero Sanchez, 3 days

October 22, 2023

Baby Lucero Sanchez of Dallas, Texas, was born on October 15, 2023, and passed away three days later on October 18, 2023. She was born to Maria de Santiago and Jacinto Sanchez. Baby Lucero will be laid to rest with her brother, Luis Antonio Sanchez.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 22:

Arlette Mancillas Padilla, 57

November 22, 2023

Arlette Mancillas Padilla, age 57, passed away on Saturday, November 18th, 2023, in San Antonio [Texas]. Arlette had a radiant personality that resonated and impacted everyone she met. She had a gift to light up any room she entered. She loved Fiesta season in San Antonio, with its vibrant colors and array of sounds and delicious smells. Arlette loved her fur babies as well, as they would follow her every move.



No cause of death reported.

On Padilla’s husband's Facebook, many people commented about "their shock" of her death :

https://www.facebook.com/darrylj.padilla

Reported on November 21:

Bret Michael Harris, 35

November 21, 2023

Bret Michael Harris, also known as B-Ret, Michael, and Fred, passed away on November 14, 2023, at the age of 35 in Vidor, Texas. Bret attended McKinney High School and later pursued a career in bartending. He was known for his exceptional skills and friendly demeanor behind the bar. Bret brought joy and laughter to those he served.



No cause of death reported.

On Harris’ GoFundMe, many mention how they are "devastated by this unexpected loss":

https://tinyurl.com/mvxyxjfk

His Meal Train also states how he " unexpectedly passed away ":

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/71gmdn?fbclid=IwAR38qOxfpBAnu8NgIBPVZiDxjyo0i09cg_T9aFsLFMXsWC8mACrtnYoWdww

Mary C. Molina, 51

November 21, 2023

In loving memory of Mary C. Molina, born on September 4, 1972, in San Diego, California, who peacefully joined the Lord on November 13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 51. Recognized for her loving, nurturing, and free spirit, Mary—a resilient and independent mother of 5 children—dedicated her life wholeheartedly to God. Mary spent 15 years as a pastry chef, crafting and decorating countless cakes that turned each celebration into a memorable event with her beautiful creations.



No cause of death reported.

Some of her obituary comments:

"I still can't believe that you were taken away so suddenly."

"I still can't believe you're gone!"

Reported on November 18:

John Walter Smith Jr., 68

November 18, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of John W. Smith of Dallas, Texas, a beloved husband, father, cherished friend, and pillar of strength, who departed from this world on November 10, 2023, to join his Lord & Savior in Heaven. He fought brain cancer hard since diagnosed in January 2023. John was age 68. John retired from Texas Instruments in 2020 after 36 successful years. He was an engineer who loved his work, his work family and meeting goals as well as deadlines. He strived to be the best at whatever the job was. After retirement, John spent long hours in his dream shop he built.

Reported on November 17:

Gerald Speer, 67

November 17, 2023

Jerry Speer of Clovis, New Mexico, was invited on Wednesday, November 15th, to the greatest buffet and the most beautiful mansion Jesus promised us. Jerry was what was made when John Wayne met the Marlboro man. He was the ultimate cowboy. He embraced every moment, every ride. He lived life large. The talent he possessed on horseback was matched by none. His knowledge was the kind learned the hard way; shaped by the best cattleman bred in the bush country of South Texas. Then sharpened by the toughest men who pushed cattle through the deepest Northern New Mexico snow. He went on to share his knowledge and passion with everyone.



No cause of death reported.

Speer “died suddenly.” From one of his obituary tributes:

I only got to shake Jerry's hand twice. Last year my wife and I was setting up a squeeze chute in one of our pastures, Jerry was driving by and stopped, came walking up to me, we introduced our selves to each other and chatted for a few minutes before he went on his way, but he offered to help us finish what we was doing before he left. The second time I shook his hand was about 11:00 Wednesday morning. He was pulling out of one of the pastures where he was checking on yearlings. I stopped and we talked a few minutes, before I drove off he said, "Thanks for stopping and visiting". A few hours later it was hard to believe that God had called him home to where the grass is always green, enough wind to turn the windmill and where it is always a pleasure to swing a leg over that good horse and ride off into the sunset. Rest in Peace my friend and may the good Lord put his comforting hand on your family.

Reported on November 16:

Arlene Padilla

November 16, 2023

It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the unexpected passing of Arlene Padilla, of New York, NY - a cherished mother, wife, friend, colleague, social worker, and caregiver. She departed from us early in the morning on 11/12/2023, a day that was meant to be our daughter Isabelle's birthday celebration. The shock of this loss weighs heavily on all of us, and I hope to find answers in the coming months. As far as I know, according to the medical examiner, it was due to an abnormal growth or mass in the brain. Arlene had been eagerly anticipating Izzy's birthday for months. We had discussed everything, from the Cocomelon-themed invitations to the cake. The abruptness of her departure and the fact that Izzy will miss out on the joy of having her wonderful mother at her side pains me deeply. It's challenging to look at my daughter without tears when she sings mommy songs or mentions her. Arlene was a shining example of compassion, consistently dedicated to her social work duties, tirelessly caring for others. Her warmth and genuine concern drew friends, colleagues, and clients to her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 15:

Diana C. Ramos, 71

November 15, 2023

Diana C. Ramos passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Diana was retired from the insurance industry, where her hard work resulted in numerous successes and special recognitions. She served her clients for over 45 years and working with her clients truly brought her joy. She leaves behind her mother, her husband, two daughters and two grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katherine Vichara Mao, 48

November 15, 2023

Born on July 18, 1975, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Katherine's early life was marked by resilience and hope. In 1979, the Mao family courageously escaped the Khmer Rouge and sought refuge in a camp in Thailand for six months before moving to the Philippines for another six months. In May 1980, the Mao family was sponsored by Northway Christian Church to embark on a new chapter in the United States. This marked the beginning of a journey towards a brighter future, filled with promise and opportunity. Katherine was a very dedicated and driven woman. She was an entrepreneur, a Medical Assistant at DHAT and a former Real Estate agent. She countlessly touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her, leaving a mark on the hearts of those she encountered. Katherine departed this world on November 12, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

No cause of death reported.



Mao “died suddenly.” According to her daughter's Facebook, she had acute myeloid leukemia and had two bone marrow transplants - all since February, 2022:

https://www.facebook.com/michelle.tes.5

Reported on November 14:

George Galindo, 41

November 14, 2023

George Galindo, age 41, went to be with his Lord on November 11, 2023. He had an infectious sense of humor that brought joy to everyone he met and he was an intelligent person who always wanted to learn new things. He also had a successful career history in hospitality.

No cause of death reported.

Galindo’s GoFundMe mentions an illness that was silent and went undetected until it was too late:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/3zx6m2-george-galindo

Derek Richard Schiefer, 36

November 14, 2023

Derek Richard Schiefer's life was always full of surprises. He made a sudden and joyous trip to his heavenly home on November 10, 2023. This final journey has left his many friends and family in shock and disbelief, but the Lord Jesus wanted to bring more mischief and fun through the pearly gates. Derek was currently employed at Crowdstrike in Dallas [Texas], where he will always be remembered for the genuine relationships that he built with his coworkers and customers. Derek never met a stranger and was the life of any gathering, connecting through compassionate personal acts and still able to create nonstop laughter through clever and comical banter.



No cause of death reported.

Schiefer’s GoFundMe says he “ died suddenly” in his sleep:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/xvgjnd-derek-schiefer-fund

Reported on November 12:

Dane Keith Hatchett, 64

November 12, 2023

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Dane Hatchett of Dallas, Texas, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle went to be with the Lord at age 64 after battling kidney cancer. Dane loved the Lord, his wife and family, his dogs, his country, first responders, conservative politics, and the freedom he felt riding his Harley Davidson. Dane also loved ski trips with Michelle to Colorado and Utah.

Hatchett “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Shocked and saddened to hear about the loss of Dane. NO? My wife and I had just talked with Dane it seems like a month or so ago?

https://www.facebook.com/dane.hatchett

Reported on November 7:

Adlai Peña, 59

November 7, 2023

He lived in Dallas until he was 9, and then moved to Garland, Texas. He attended North Garland High School and afterward went to college at Texas A&M in Commerce, Texas. He worked mainly in the food service business. He enjoyed meeting and talking to people, so this path served him well. Always with a smile, and always a friend to anyone.

No cause of death reported.

A post from his cousin, on Facebook:

Today we lost a cousin of mine to a long battle of several diseases. Only we’re not sure exactly what kind of disease it was! He is in a better place now and resting. Most of you didn’t know him because he lived in Texas but he was a 1st cousin of mine and he was such an amazing person. Prayers would be nice for his soul to rest. The good thing is that he isn’t in anymore pain and will be joining my family up in heaven. His name was, Adlai Peña.

https://www.facebook.com/comadrered

From obituary comments:

I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Adlai's passing.

https://www.restlandfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Adlai-Pe-A/#!/TributeWall

Reported on November 3:

Michael Bryan Climer, 44

November 3, 2023

Michael Bryan Climer, 44, of Athens, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2023. Upon his father’s passing in 2007, Michael changed career paths and became a municipal building and plumbing inspector working for The City of Greenville, Texas; The City of Dallas, Texas; and The City of Athens, Texas. Recently, he returned to the trade by becoming Phoenix Plumbing Company’s Quality Control Manager. Michael is survived by his wife, his son and step son and his mother.



No cause of death reported.

Climer “died suddenly.” His wife made a heart wrenching live video the day after his massive heart attack (t ough to watch):

https://www.facebook.com/cat.michelle2

The Meal Train mentions his unexpected passing :

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/nve596

Kenneth James Kowalski, 37

November 3, 2023

Kenneth James Kowalski, 37, of Bristol, CT, left us unexpectedly on October 27, 2023. Born October 6, 1986 affectionately known to family as “Baby Kenny”, Kenny had the kindest heart and always wanted to help everyone. He was gentle but bold and always spoke up for something when he felt it wasn’t right. Kenny was full of creativity and loved sharing his visions of the mark he would create in the world.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 22:

Ruth Emilia Casco Amaya, 1 day

October 22, 2023

Ruth Emilia Casco Amaya was born on October 18, 2023 in Dallas, Texas and went to be with the Lord the same day.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Conrad Derrenbacher, 64

October 22, 2023

Eric Conrad Derrenbacher, age 64, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his home in Frisco, Texas. Eric moved to Texas in 1983. He worked for M/A/R/C Inc. for several years as a technology help desk manager. He then spent almost 20 years working for Buchanan Technologies and was contracted to Mary Kay Cosmetics as a manager in an IT department. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Eric to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 13:

Todd Andrew Lumkes, 55

October 13, 2023

Todd Andrew Lumkes passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. He was 55 years old, born in Kankakee, Illinois, at St. Mary’s Hospital on May 28, 1968, and raised in Garland, Texas, where he graduated from North Garland High School in 1986. He worked for Cunningham and Moore for 20 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Garland, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 8:

Roscoe Earl (RE) Cox IV, 55

October 8, 2023

Roscoe Earl (RE) Cox IV, 55, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on September 13, 2023. RE was a graduate of the Selwyn School in 1986 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Austin College in 1992 where he worked with internationally acclaimed sculptor Joseph Havel. He worked for American Financial Services and Dallas World Aquarium, all the while pursuing his passion for art.

Reported on October 6:

Desiderio “Desi” Garcia-Calleros, age 1

October 6, 2023

Desiderio “Desi” Garcia-Calleros, age 1, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2023, at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Desi was born in Plano, Texas. He spent his last 8 months in-patient at Children’s battling with complications from a heart surgery in January. At home, Desi showed great promise when learning and growing. He was a peaceful, happy baby who was easy to care for. His big, brown eyes were kind and full of wonder. His will and determination when accomplishing his milestones was a site to see. In the hospital, Desi defied all odds. He endured more than the average patient on multiple occasions. He worked hard every day to be strong and stay Desi. His beautiful personality, his shining light, and his strength were contagious.

Reported on October 4:

Donna Rejane Axline, 60

October 4, 2023

Donna Rejane Axline, 60, of Clyde, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at her home. She moved to Clyde from Uvalde in 2012 and worked as a booking officer for the Taylor County Jail. She is survived by her four children and numerous grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.



Axline “died suddenly.” On August 17, 2023, her sister set up a GoFundMe:

My sister was recently diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer. It was an illness that resulted in her kidney being removed. They found out, at that time, that she had cancer. The cancer has metastasized to other areas of the body.

https://tinyurl.com/hmrpyt94

Reported on September 24:

Chad Everett Jackson, 42

September 24, 2023

After high school Chad attended Northeastern University and later ITT Tech, where he graduated as class valedictorian. Chad later played semi-professional football with the Texas Outlaws. Chad loved working as a member of Geico IT support, singing karaoke, creative writing, and traveling the world. More than anything, Chad loved people and greeted everyone with joy and positivity. Chad Jackson passed on September 10, 2023, while playing the sport he loved in Richardson, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 15:

Eden Elizabeth Collins, 1 day

September 15, 2023

Eden Elizabeth Collins, beloved daughter of Kimberly and Michael Collins, and baby sister to Nathan and Matthew, was born sleeping into the arms of Jesus on September 9th, 2023 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Eden Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her loving parents, her two big brothers, and so many other family and friends whose lives were touched by her fierce spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 10:

Laurie Cathryn Hines Mashburn, 61

September 10, 2023

Dallas, Texas - Laurie Hines Mashburn, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, September 7, 2023. She was beloved by countless numbers of people and her loss leaves grief beyond imagining. She worked for J C Penny and Transamerica in the life insurance industry, from which she retired in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 30:

Dennis Smith III, 1 day

August 30, 2023

Dennis Smith III, born and passed away on August 22,2023, in Dallas, Texas. He will be sincerely missed by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 28:

Spencer David Reid, 28

August 28, 2023

Spencer David Reid, completed his race on Earth on August 24, 2023. He attended Rockport High School and graduated in 2013. Later after graduating, he moved to Dallas and pursued a career in hospitality.

No cause of death reported.

Reid “died suddenly.” Numerous comments on his mother's Facebook page of "shock and disbelief" of his death :

https://www.facebook.com/marsha.reid

Reid was “vaccinated.” In a Facebook frame "Save Halloween, Get your vaccine" frame with his girlfriend on Aug.15, 2021:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=3994045714055228&set=a.129941613799010

Reported on August 17:

Patricia (Pat) Elaine Nelson Moore, 74

August 17, 2023

Dallas, Texas - Patricia (Pat) Elaine Nelson Moore was called to be with her Lord on August 12th, 2023 after suffering a major stroke. She spent most of her career as a dedicated legal assistant, but was also proud of her time as a Realtor at Ebby Halliday and being the President of a multifamily property management company. She also spent many years traveling the country with Mike in their RV vending products from their own company, By Design Crafts. As a member of the first Methodist Church of Mabank, her proudest accomplishment was serving and growing God’s Helping Hands, a ministry that provides supplemental food supply assistance to families on a limited budget in the Cedar Creek Lake area.

Reported on August 15:

Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Patti, 61

August 15, 2023

Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Patti, age 61, peacefully passed away on July 31st, 2023, in The Colony, Texas. Cindy enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly when she was boating or RVing. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining, however, her favorite activity was spending time with her beloved family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts in Cindy Patti’s honor be made to the Baylor Health Care System Foundation, in support of the Amy T. Selkirk Research Fund [for patients battling metastatic, triple negative breast cancer].

No cause of death reported.



Reported on August 7:

Susan Ann Pfell Jameson, 68

August 7, 2023

Susan Ann Pfell Jameson, beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the age of 68 at her home in Flower Mound, Texas. Susie absolutely adored horses - their athleticism and their beauty - and campaigned in hunter-jumper competitions from Arizona to Colorado to Tennessee. Susie enjoyed grooming her horses - she found it relaxing - and the horses enjoyed the carrots Susie usually carried in her pockets. Susie also loved dogs, they were her children, and her mischievous pack, consisting of collies, labs and many others, rarely numbered fewer than four at any one time. She also fostered rescue dogs until they could find their forever homes.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 30:

Jeffrey Corrigan Peterson, 59

July 30, 2023

Jeffrey Corrigan Peterson passed away suddenly in his home on July 18, 2023, at the age of 59, in Dallas, Texas. Jeff served diligently in various stakes and ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 20:

Sarah Elizabeth Johnson, 46

July 20, 2023

Sarah Elizabeth Johnson, age 46, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. She had great adventures living on the Texas gulf coast, the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado, and most recently settling in Dallas near family. Sarah lived a life of optimism and dreamed big and bold.

No cause of death reported.



From her memorial Facebook page:

She sadly passed away on July 4th, from a rare lung infection.

https://www.facebook.com/sarah.e.johnson1

Reported on July 6:

Larry Gray Redden, “Oak Cliff Larry,” 68

July 6, 2023

Larry Gray Redden, “Oak Cliff Larry,” of Dallas, Texas, beloved husband, devoted Dad, and amazing friend unexpectedly passed away on June 29, 2023. Larry began his career with the Texas Hwy Dept. and after several years with various companies he was “tapped” to start the Texas division of the international Engineering firm of Parsons Brinckerhoff Inc. His strong dedication and the miles and miles he drove along the back roads of Texas to drum up business allowed him to grow the division to a multi-million dollar arm of the company and become Senior Vice President. After leaving Parsons Brinckerhoff, he joined the firm IEA Inc. as Partner & COO. His integrity, discipline, honesty, and work ethic were just a few of his wonderful qualities that led him to being known as one of the best in the business.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 1:

Kelly Wayne Jones, 58

July 1, 2023

A beloved father, brother, and uncle. Kelly passed away in Allen, Texas, at the age of 58. There’s nothing Kelly loved more than supporting his children, Cody and Shelbi, in all of their activities. Kelly was a true family man whose fondest memories were spending holidays with his family and visiting his family in Oklahoma.

Jones “died suddenly.” According to his ex-wife's Facebook page, he died of a heart attack :

https://www.facebook.com/michelle.m.jones.142