In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, April 16-April 22, 2024
Athletes in US (4), UK (2), Colombia, Brazil (5), Argentina, Germany (2), Switzerland, Bosnia, Romania, Portugal, Spain (5), Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Turkey, Australia; coaches in US & UK; and more
Germany:
United States:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-3fc
United States:
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-3d4
Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina:
Mexico:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-66b
Mexico:
Brazil:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-696
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Lithuania, Belarus, Romania, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Greece, Portugal and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-7a9
Germany:
Germany:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b39
Italy:
Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, S. Africa, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-167
India, Pakistan, Vietnam, S. Korea, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-ea1
Italy:
sadly, no surprises anymore, just a shake of the head and a silent acknowledgment that things might only get worse...
if you're wondering why so many people who got the jabs don't seem to recognize it or face it, one top geneticist actually believes it's due to a neurological 'hijack' that is erasing their memories and changing their personalities... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/sheep-brain-top-molecular-geneticist?r=8ypo0
The cost of compliance has the world in its grip.
Those who won’t stand against it will be the end of us all.
Time to make a stand.