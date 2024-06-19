UNITED KINGDOM

"Carnaval de Paris" music producer Dario G is dead

June 17, 2024

His song was chosen as the anthem of the Football World Cup in France in 1998. Now Paul Spencer, aka Dario G, has died. Spencer, better known as Dario G and a recognized figure of the electronic music scene, died at the age of 53. This was announced by relatives on Instagram. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer this morning. He was positive until the end, but this was a battle he couldn't fight anymore", his family wrote to a photo showing him at the keyboard. In June 2023, the musician had made his cancer public. "I just learned that I have stage four colorectal cancer and a shadow on my liver," he wrote, stressing that words are difficult for him. "This is also damn hard to read, I'm sure of that. But I will do my best." A year later – almost to the day – Dario G is dead.

Link

Frontman of The Selecter, Arthur 'Gaps' Henderson, has passed away

June 12, 2024

Arthur 'Gaps' Henderson, frontman and vocalist of two-tone band The Selecter, has died at age 73 after a short illness, the band confirmed on Instagram. The band formed in 1979, debuting with their first album, Too Much Pressure. The following year, the ska rock outfit delivered five top 40 singles in the UK. Henderson had performed with the Coventry band on and off over the past 40 years. They released their latest album, Human Algebra, last year. Henderson was diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

Link

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

Campaign for footballer, 24, killed by rare cancer

June 12, 2024

Keighley, Yorkshire - A family whose fit and healthy son died from a rare form of cancer have launched a campaign to mark what would have been his 25th birthday. Alex Wysocki died in March after being diagnosed with an incurable type of the disease known as EGFR-positive lung cancer just weeks earlier. The talented athlete played football for West Yorkshire clubs Keighley Athletic and Oxenhope Recreation. His back pain was initially thought to be a sports injury and his parents have now started Campaign Alex to raise awareness of the early signs of the disease.

Link

Kevin Campbell dead at 54: Everton legend and former Arsenal striker passes away after a battle with illness

June 15, 2024

Former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has passed away at the age of 54 after a battle with illness. The Toffees had confirmed that their former player was 'very unwell' earlier in June, with tributes also coming in from the Gunners as well as the wider football community. However, on Saturday the news came that Campbell had tragically passed away in hospital. Mail Sport understands that the former striker's health issues started with a stroke suffered a few months ago. Campbell then developed kidney failure and his weight had dropped to nine stone by time of death. The 54-year-old was trying to be positive despite his declining health and had messaged his old Arsenal team-mates to tell them he was fine. They of course are absolutely devastated by the tragic news of his passing on Saturday morning.

Link

Rugby player, 36, dies suddenly on pitch

June 13, 2024

Caerphilly, Wales - Tributes are pouring in for a much-loved rugby player with a "heart of gold" who died while playing a friendly match. Lee Southall, 36, started coughing then collapsed during a game of tag rugby at Hollybush RFC in Caerphilly, Wales on Tuesday. The dad, who has been dubbed a "people's captain", tragically could not be saved. Tributes are now pouring in for Lee, with piles of flowers left under the goalposts for him. Lee had started coughing during a match on Tuesday and players rushed to get him water before he dropped to the ground. His teammates started to perform CPR, as paramedics rushed to the club. The dad was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Duncan James left heartbroken as best friend suddenly dies and celeb pals pay tribute

June 13, 2024

Blue star Duncan James has revealed his heartache after the sudden death of his best friend. The singer and presenter, 46, told fans Terry, who was also known to his friends as Groover, was like a family member and shared a moving tribute to him. "I ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time, for myself, his closest friends and family."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three children “died suddenly”:

Girl, 2, dies after being discharged from hospital

June 11, 2024

Chelmsford - A two-year-old child died from sepsis after she was sent home from hospital by a "very junior" doctor, a report revealed. Selina Samarina was taken to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, with symptoms of fever, a rash and irritability on 7 April. She had been discharged but had died after being readmitted two days later, when her parents had brought her back, a prevention-of-future-deaths report said. The Mid and South Essex NHS Hospital Trust said it would provide a full response to the coroner’s report within 56 days. In his report, Stephen Simblet KC, the assistant coroner for Essex, said the "sufficiency of the staffing arrangements" that day were a concern.

Link

Tributes paid after 'fun, beautiful, bright and popular' youngster dies suddenly

June 11, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a "fun, beautiful, bright and popular" youngster from Bradford after she suddenly died. Ruby Morris, who lived on the Thorpe Edge estate, sadly passed away at the age of nine on May 21. Her aunt, Louise O'Neill, told the Telegraph & Argus that Ruby had been rushed into hospital a few days before and placed on life support. It had become apparent that Ruby had diabetes and tragically she never regained consciousness.

Link

Girl, 11, died from cardiac arrest, inquest hears

June 14, 2024

An inquest has recorded a verdict of death by natural causes after an 11-year-old died having been diagnosed with constipation. Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick was found dead by her father the day after being sent home from Warwick Hospital in October 2022. A post-mortem examination showed she died of a suspected cardiac arrest; an inquest was told. Her parents broke down in tears as they gave evidence. Her father said he found her on the bathroom floor in the morning and attempted CPR. Annabel was then taken to Warwick Hospital, who tried to resuscitate her, but she was declared dead. He said: "The view of her helpless face when I picked her up from the floor is forever in my mind”.

Link

A husband and wife “died suddenly” days apart:

Mum, 54, ‘terrified’ of living without terminally ill husband dies of ‘broken heart’ 3 days before he died of cancer

June 12, 2024

A mum who was "terrified" of living without her terminally ill husband died of a "broken heart" just three days before he passed away from cancer. Sharon and Wayne Dann had been married for almost 10 years and referred to each other as their "soul mate". In October 2023, Wayne, who had previously undergone radiotherapy for cancer in his groin, discovered it had spread to his lungs and required surgery. Doctors sadly couldn't remove it, and in February, the 57-year-old was told he had sarcoma - a rare type of tumour that develops in bone and connective tissue. The landscape gardener was due to start chemotherapy, but in March, Wayne's condition deteriorated, and he was rushed to hospital. Just three days before Wayne died, [daughter] Ellie received a life-changing phone call from her mum, who was struggling to breathe. She rushed to Warwick Hospital, where she was told Sharon had suffered a heart attack caused by broken heart syndrome - also known as stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. The rare condition occurs when a person experiences sudden severe stress that can rapidly weaken the heart muscle and be life-threatening. Sharon was placed into a medically induced coma but sadly passed away on April 4.

Link

Young son tried to help 'perfect mum' before her tragic death

June 14, 2024

The heartbroken friend of a mum who died suddenly on Monday is sharing her story and praising her 11-year-old son who tried everything to help. Helen Parry-Edwards, from Haresfinch, has been described as a "perfect mum" devoting her life to her children James, 11 and Emily, 8. Her husband Jason works on fishing ships in Scotland for four weeks then is home for a fortnight. So, on Monday Helen was at home alone with her two children when she became ill. It was then that her brave son took charge, following paramedics' instructions and taking care of his sister in a bid to save his mum. Sadly, she died later in hospital. The cause of former Tesco worker Helen’s death is yet to be determined; however, her friends have set up a fundraiser in her memory to help the family at this time.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies following 'emergency' at retail park

June 13, 2024

A man sadly died suddenly following a medical emergency at a retail park. Members of the public attempted to give him life support inside a store, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has said. They were called to Wrekin Retail Park near Arleston in Telford just after 3.30 pm on Wednesday, June 12. Medics took over life support but despite their best efforts, the man was confirmed dead at the scene. It is believed that the incident took place at the Homebase store on site.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man, 20, dies after falling ill at nightclub

June 10, 2024

Manchester - An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man died when he became unwell at a nightclub. He was taken to hospital by emergency services from Hidden nightclub on Mary Street in Manchester at about 02:30 BST on Sunday before he passed away. Greater Manchester Police said efforts to establish the cause of his death were underway.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yorkshire Three Peaks walker collapses and dies on Penyghent

June 17, 2024

A walker collapsed and died suddenly close to the summit of Penyghent early on Saturday morning. The 50-year-old male, who was walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks, was given CPR by an off-duty paramedic after collapsing. He was later confirmed dead by air ambulance paramedics at the scene and was flown off the hill to a waiting road ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregg’s worker dies in Manchester after suddenly falling ill

June 14, 2024

A worker has died after collapsing at Greggs’ factory in east Manchester early Thursday morning. The tragedy happened at the UK bakery chain’s production site in Openshaw after the employee suddenly ‘fell ill’. The company said the man, who was in his 60s, received ‘urgent medical attention.’ He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kallen Gordon Butcher, stillborn

June 12, 2024

Grangetown - Born silently 2nd June 2024, such a small soul that made a great impact into all our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Pearce, 60

June 12, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on 17th May 2024, Stephen aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Brook (nee Bamforth)

June 11, 2024

Huddersfield - On 1st June 2024, suddenly and peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, and of Slaithwaite, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lesley Jayne Daglish (nee Ayre), 50

June 11, 2024

Bedlington - Suddenly on 30th May 2024 aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard Wynn Jones, 69

June 17, 2024

Groeslon - Suddenly and unexpectedly age 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michele Jane Taft

June 17, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly at UHCW on Friday 31st May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eamon (Edward) Duffy

June 17, 2024

Derry City, Derry - Suddenly, 11th June 2024 in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Michael (Jim) Hough, 43

June 15, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Wednesday 29th May 2024, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia Ann Still, 61

June 15, 2024

Derby - Passed away unexpectedly at the Royal Derby Hospital on 1st June 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bethan Evans (Lloyd Ellis)

June 15, 2024

Shrewsbury - Died suddenly but peacefully on 27th May 2024 in Shrewsbury.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Kelly (KK), 56

June 14, 2024

Huddersfield - On 30th May 2024 suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Rab) Milligan, 73

June 14, 2024

Dumfries - On the 2nd of June 2024, suddenly at Dumfries Infirmary, aged 73 years. Donations if desired can be given at the service for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Rab.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Allen, 52

June 13, 2024

Langton by Wragby - Suddenly on 19th May 2024, aged 52 years. Donations are invited for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex James Chadwick, 36

June 13, 2024

Blankney - Sadly Alex passed away too soon on 7th May 2024, aged 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Hale, 37

June 13, 2024

Bridgend - Shane sadly passed away too soon on 10th May 2024, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Hiddleston, 60

June 13, 2024

Liverpool - Martin passed away suddenly, aged 60 years. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Hazell

June 13, 2024

Paignton - On the 9th of June 2024 Derek passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Evans

June 15, 2024

Carmarthen - Suddenly on Tuesday 4th June 2024 at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen. Donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation Wales.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fiona Macrae

June 15, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on 5th June 2024. Much loved daughter of Donald and Alice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) Anton, 67

June 14, 2024

Suddenly, at Ninewells Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline Margaret (Jackie) Gordon, 64

June 11, 2024

Grimsby - Unexpectedly on Sunday 26th May 2024, whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, aged 64 years. Donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Craig Brown

June 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly and sadly, while on holiday in Thailand, Simon passed away. Devoted and loving son of Anne. Donations if so desired, please send directly to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jill Forman (née Granville), 55

June 12, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Peacefully on 31st May 2024 aged 55 years surrounded by family and friends. Donations if so, desired are to CPAD Ingleby Barwick Fun (to increase public awareness about the importance of early defibrillation in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Johanson, 71

June 12, 2024

Maghull - Passed away following a stroke a year ago and cared for at Birkdale Park NH during her final months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Oates, 46

June 11, 2024

Coventry - It is with great sadness to announce that Joanne Patricia Oates sadly passed away suddenly on the 11th of May 2024 following a battle with Muscular Dystrophy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barrie Tossell, 75

June 11, 2024

Coventry - We are sad to announce the passing of my loving husband and dad. He passed away suddenly on the 3rd of June.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Gibbins, 74

June 11, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly, on 30th May 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Anne De Garnham

June 11, 2024

Port Talbot - Suddenly on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at Watford General Hospital. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alistair David Kennedy

June 11, 2024

Lennoxtown - Suddenly at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley on the 3rd of June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stuart Waters-Manning, 19

June 11, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away at home too soon aged 19 years. If you wish to donate in lieu of flowers all funds raised will be split equally and donated between the charities LIVES and Epilepsy UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Morrison

June 11, 2024

Perth - Suddenly at home on 31st May 2024. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Jane England (née Barke), 58

June 17, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully at home, aged 58 years, on Sunday 26th May 2024. Donations for Mesothelioma UK will be gratefully received.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Mersy, 75

June 17, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Thursday 6th June 2024, whilst at home, Elaine aged 75 years sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie May Jones, 58

June 15, 2024

Llanelltyd - Suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jake Lee Ethan Robinson, 19

June 15, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 2nd June 2024, aged just 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Richard Radziszewski, 59

June 11, 2024

Newmarket - Known to all as Bert. Aged 59 years passed away unexpectedly at home in Newmarket.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Johnson, 71

June 12, 2024

Bagillt - 3rd June 2024. Suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 71 years. Donations in John's memory will be gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phillip David Griffiths, 41

June 11, 2024

Townhill - Suddenly but peacefully passed away at home on Thursday 23rd May 2024, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

No URL

Alan Bruford, 68

June 13, 2024

Minehead - Alan Bruford, passed away suddenly at home on 20th May 2024, aged 68 years

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Christopher Ryan Tormey, 24

June 13, 2024

Llandudno - Sadly passed away unexpectedly at his home on the 8th of June 2024 aged 24 years. Donations if so, desired towards Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William (Bill) Carr

June 13, 2024

Scunthorpe - Following a short illness, Bill passed away at home, surrounded by his loving and grieving family. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Lindsey Lodge Hospice" and "Macmillan Cancer Support".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Gillard, 54

June 13, 2024

Aughton - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 25th May 2024, aged 54 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Terence Moore, 71

June 13, 2024

Hedon - Died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on 2nd June 2024, aged 71 years. Donations may be left at the service to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Jones, 52

June 11, 2024

Gaerwen - Died suddenly on 1st June 2024 at his home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Roger (Steve) Willett, 56

June 12, 2024

Brixham - Passed away suddenly on the 19th of May 2024 at home, aged 56 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Kinsella, 54

June 12, 2024

Devon - Formerly of Dunleer, Co. Louth, Ireland. 8th June 2024, unexpectedly at home in his 54th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm James (Cardiff Frank) Sargent, 64

June 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Tuesday 28th May at his home. Donations if so desired in memory of Malcolm can be made to Asthma and Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Barrie (Kev) Parcell, 62

June 12, 2024

Grangetown - Suddenly but peacefully at home aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel David (Nigel) Lawrance, 58

June 12, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away peacefully whilst at home on Friday 24th May 2024, aged 58 years. Donations in memory of Nigel would be much appreciated for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) Blurton.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Barker (nee Sheppard)

June 14, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard John (G4DJC) Baker, 74

June 13, 2024

Chelmsford - Died aged 74, after a short illness, at his home in Chelmsford. Donations if desired to Marie Curie UK (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clive Hurrell, 70

June 13, 2024

Bristol - Sadly, died on 15th May at Southmead Hospital aged 70 after a short illness. Donations to Southmead Hospital Charity for ICU and the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Johnson, 66

June 13, 2024

Saltash - Passed away after a short illness on 26th May 2024 at Mount Gould Hospital. Aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Patricia Leake (nee Pass), 67

June 12, 2024

Sneyd Green - Co Founder and Director of LiDR Contract Furniture Limited. Peacefully on May 24th, 2024, at the RSUH, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief period of illness, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Jeremy Tudor, 64

June 12, 2024

Cheadle - Peacefully at rest after a short illness, on Wednesday 5th June 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Lynch

June 12, 2024

Moreton - Passed away after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Ellis, 68

June 14, 2024

Holmfirth - On 11th June 2024, peacefully, after a short illness bravely fought at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Tributes pour in for Motorsport Ireland Rally champion who died ‘unexpectedly’

June 14, 2024

Tributes have flooded social media for a champion rally driver who died "suddenly and unexpectedly" in hospital yesterday. Katie Quinn, from Listowel in Kerry, passed away on June 13, in the care of her family, at University Hospital Kerry. Kerry Motor Club took to Facebook to pay tribute to a driver who was crowned the Women in Motorsport Ireland Rally Champion.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Teenage girl dies in ‘medical emergency’ in Co Galway as emergency services rush to scene

June 14, 2024

A teenager has died following a medical emergency in Co Galway that occurred yesterday evening. Cops and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Lettermore. They rushed to the scene around 4.30 pm on Thursday. The teen girl was pronounced dead, and her body taken to University Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Co Fermanagh man who died suddenly in Thailand remembered as someone ‘always smiling’

June 14, 2024

A Co Fermanagh man who died suddenly in Thailand has been remembered as a someone who was “always smiling”. Tributes have been paid to Damien Melarkey from Enniskillen, who passed away on June 5, just a day before he was due to return home for his nephew’s birthday. The 49-year-old was staying in a tourist village outside Bangkok when he died. It has been reported he passed away from natural causes. His brother Brian said his death was a “massive shock to all of us”. Mr Melarkey had been holidaying in Thailand for around four weeks before he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fundraiser launched for family of Kildare man who passed away 'in wife's arms' after short illness

June 14, 2024

A fundraiser has been launched to support the grieving family of a Kildare man who passed away last month following a "very brief and unexpected illness". Donal (Donie) Casey, from Monasterevin in Kildare, died peacefully in the arms of his wife Stephanie on May 28, shortly after being diagnosed with liver cancer. On April 25 of this year, Donie visited the doctors where he underwent blood tests and as a result was admitted to Portlaoise Hospital where further tests were carried out. On May 23, Stephanie and Donie received the news that Donie had liver cancer and there was no treatment available.

No age reported.

Link

Darragh Mc Intyre

June 12, 2024

Ballybofey, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Darragh Mc Intyre. Beloved son of Susan Hanbury and Michael (Mac) Mc Intyre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Tyndale, 54

June 11, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - On 5th June 2024, aged just 54. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully under the great care of the Intensive Care Team of St.Peters Hospital, Chertsey, England.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Alvey

June 11, 2024

Ballintra, Donegal - Unexpected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Ryan

June 15, 2024

Ennis, Co. Clare - Passed away suddenly on the 13th of June 2024. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken mother Barbara.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rachael (Ray) Jay

June 15, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - June 12th, 2024, suddenly, but peacefully, at St. James' Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Keating

June 15, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin 12 - June 13, 2024 – Unexpectedly. Beloved and cherished son of Karen and Declan and loving brother of Jack, Scott and Emma,

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank McCarthy

June 17, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On June 16th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Montgomery

June 17, 2024

Letterkenny, Donegal - June 16th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Bridget (Marie) Hughes (née O'Donnell)

June 17, 2024

Tirnagushoge, Castlefin - The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marie Hughes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mick Glynn

June 17, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - 14th June 2024, unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Susanna and cherished son of Shelia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Annabella Atkinson

June 17, 2024

Bluebell, Dublin - June 15th, 2024, unexpectedly at St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Butler

June 17, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, adored daughter and father J.P.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Melia

June 15, 2024

Cloonfad, Roscommon - 15th June 2024, unexpectedly, in the loving care of the ICU staff at Galway University Hospital surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Casey (née Flahive)

June 14, 2024

Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry - Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, 13th June 2024, with her family by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie (Bernadette) Cummins (née Mcloughlin)

June 14, 2024

Oranmore, Galway - Unexpectedly, on June 12th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Farrell

June 14, 2024

Rearcross, Tipperary - Suddenly at the University hospital Limerick on 12th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Behan (née Sherlock)

June 11, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 11th June 2024. Late of Clondalkin and formerly of Ballyfermot, peacefully but unexpectedly in her sleep at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (Paddy) Coleman

June 11, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 9th June 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Joey) Courtney

June 11, 2024

Tenters, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Reid

June 12, 2024

Cabra, Dublin - Suddenly surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her loving partner, children and father Paddy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) Whelehan

June 13, 2024

Timahoe, Laois - Jim passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Flynn

June 13, 2024

Ballybough, Dublin - June 9, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Marino

June 14, 2024

Jacobs Island, Cork, and Sciacca, Sicily - on 12 June 2024, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken wife, mother and grandmother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Lynch

June 14, 2024

Finglas West, Dublin - June 5th, 2024. Passed suddenly abroad. Loving mother and beloved daughter of Noel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Hurley

June 11, 2024

Farranree, Cork - on June 9th, 2024, unexpectedly, at the Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Keely (née Joyce)

June 11, 2024

Peterswell, Galway - Anne drifted away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on the 11th of June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stiofáin O'Flannabhra

June 11, 2024

Nenagh, Co. Tipperary - June 10th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Riordan

June 11, 2024

Ballyphehane, Cork - On June 10th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Walsh

June 11, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - 9th, June 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eamonn Hunter

June 11, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - June 8th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Fiadh Penelope Barry, 3 weeks

June 17, 2024

Kinsale, Cork - On June 16th, 2024, peacefully at her home in Compass Quay surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Cahill

June 17, 2024

Naas, Kildare - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Greville

June 17, 2024

Killucan, Westmeath - 5th June 2024, unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia O'Leary (née Nevin)

June 17, 2024

Moate, Westmeath - Suddenly at home surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia O'Leary (née Nevin)

June 17, 2024

Moate, Westmeath - June 15th, 2024. Suddenly at home surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Darren (Feno) Fennell

June 15, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 13th June 2024, suddenly, at home. Adored son of Linda and Anthony.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Kavanagh (née O'Gorman)

June 14, 2024

Milltown, Dublin - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Kelly

June 14, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Magee

June 14, 2024

Ballyconnell, Cavan - June 14th, 2024, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica O'Brien (née Bradshaw)

June 14, 2024

Kilcoole, Wicklow - Passed away on Tuesday, 11th June 2024, suddenly, but peacefully, at her home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne O'Shaughnessy (née Enright)

June 14, 2024

Kilmallock, Limerick - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her residence on 13th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Lowndes

June 13, 2024

Swords, Dublin - June 10th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Mulligan

June 13, 2024

Malahide, Co. Dublin - 11th June 2024. Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Joseph Kenna

June 11, 2024

Abbeyleix, Laois - Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving Mum and Dad.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Sheehan (née Perry)

June 13, 2024

Ballinlough, Roscommon - 4th June 2024 suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fiona Wims

June 13, 2024

Mitchelstown, Cork - On June 11th, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William (Billy) Sloan

June 12, 2024

Balbriggan, Co. Dublin - 11th June 2024, unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Noel Martin

June 11, 2024

Donore, Meath - 10th June 2024, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helena Mc Carville

June 11, 2024

Newbliss, Co. Monaghan - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Monday 10th June 2024. Will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her beloved and heartbroken Mother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jimmy) Boyle

June 12, 2024

Clonsilla, Dublin - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Jimmy Boyle at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Cox

June 12, 2024

Pollerton, Carlow - June 11th, 2024, suddenly, at home. Most cherished and adored son of Bernie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aidan Sherlock

June 16, 2024

Skerries, Co. Dublin -14th June 2024, peacefully and suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Barry) Quin

June 14, 2024

North Circular Road, Limerick - Barry died peacefully, after a short illness, at home, on 14th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rita Duane (née Neville)

June 16, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Rita passed away too soon at home, on Saturday 15th of June 2024, following a recent illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seamus Bray

June 15, 2024

Trim, Meath - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy O'Sullivan

June 11, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on the 11th of June 2024, following a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Carbin

June 12, 2024

Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 11th June 2024, peacefully at Mayo Hospice, Castlebar after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Fitzpatrick

June 14, 2024

Coolock, Dublin - Peacefully on the 13th of June 2024, after a sudden illness, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard 'Gerry' Connellan, 68

June 17, 2024

Ballinameen, Roscommon - Passed away, peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the ICU staff at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Fowler (née Carr)

June 17, 2024

Irishtown, Dublin - June 16th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy (the Birdie) Keenan

June 17, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness bravely borne. Donations If desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher (Christy) Byrne

June 15, 2024

Poppintree, Dublin - Passed peacefully, after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Anne’s Ward, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Maye

June 15, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On June 13, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, in the exceptional care of the Bon Secours Hospital. Donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James McGuinness

June 15, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aidan Monahan

June 14, 2024

Mountbolus, Offaly - Died 12th June 2024. Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hillary O'Donoghue

June 13, 2024

Bandon, Cork - On June 12th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of the Staff at Marymount Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pat (Patrick) O'Keeffe

June 13, 2024

Cavan Town, Cavan - Thursday, June 13th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Shanahan

June 12, 2024

Midleton, Cork - On June 11th, 2024, following a short illness borne with strength and dignity, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link