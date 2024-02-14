UNITED STATES

Toby Keith Dead at 62 Following Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: ' Passed Peacefully'

February 6, 2024

Country singer Toby Keith, known for hits such as “Red Solo Cup” and “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” has died. He was 62. The singer-songwriter “passed peacefully” on Monday night, his family shared in a statement posted on social media. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021.



Mojo Nixon, Unabashed Outlaw Cult Hero, Dead at 66

February 7, 2024

Mojo Nixon, the unapologetically brash musician, actor, and radio DJ, died of “a cardiac event” on Wednesday, Feb. 7, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 66. Nixon was aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, an annual music cruise where he was a co-host and regular performer. Nixon enjoyed a supremely weird yet singular career after he and his former partner, Skid Roper, scored a bizarro breakthrough in 1987 with their novelty hit “Elvis Is Everywhere.” A deranged bit of cowpunk/rockabilly pastiche that honored (and lightly skewered) the King of Rock and Roll’s diehard fans, “Elvis Is Everywhere” and its charming low-budget video became an unexpected MTV staple.

Greg Finley, prolific voiceover actor, dies at 76

February 8, 2024

Greg Finley, an actor, voiceover artist and ADR (additional dialogue replacement) specialist with credits including Robotech, The X-Files and Men in Black II , has died. He was 76. Finley, who appeared and/or was heard in hundreds of movies and TV episodes, died Feb. 1 while on vacation visiting his in-laws in Phoenix, his son Guy Finley announced. Finley served as a writer, director and voice actor on the 1980s syndicated anime series Robotech and created sounds for the Cigarette Smoking Man (played by William B. Davis) on The X-Files in the 1990s and a group of tiny aliens in Men in Black II (2002).

No cause of death reported.

A talent agent “died suddenly”:

Martin Kirkup, Direct Management Group Co-Founder, Dies at 75

February 7, 2024

Martin Kirkup, the well-respected co-founder of Direct Management Group, died Sunday, Feb. 4 while vacationing in Hawaii, according to his family. He was 75. Kirkup currently managed Katy Perry, k.d. lang and Au/Ra, but over his decades-long career had also worked with artists including the B-52s, Counting Crows, Tracy Chapman, the Go-Go’s, Adam Lambert and many others.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Cecilia Gentili: the transgender activist and actress dies at the age of 52

February 9, 2024

Cecilia Gentili has died at the age of just 52. As early as 1984, she came out and campaigned for the rights of the trans community. Later, the pioneer was active as an actress. Now the "icon" has passed away at the age of only 52 years. This can be seen in an official statement on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, mourners from her close circle of friends announced in a post: "Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning in order to continue to watch over us in the spirit". The public was asked "for privacy, time and space to grieve". Details about the cause of death are currently not yet known.

Two classical music teachers “died suddenly”:

Influential Conductor, Vocal Coach & Pianist Thomas Muraco Passes Away

February 7, 2024

New York City, NY - Musician Thomas Muraco [74] has died. According to the Manhattan School of Music, where Muraco was a faculty member, the esteemed teacher and musician passed away on Feb. 3, 2024, after a sudden illness.



No cause of death reported.

Cellist Antonio Lysy has died

February 5, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - The cellist and pedagogue Antonio Lysy has died after a brief and sudden illness. Lysy was born in 1963 and was the son of violinist Alberto Lysy and Benedetta Origo. Alberto Lysy was born in Argentina to Ukrainian immigrants and went on to become the first South American artist to win a prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition, and subsequently studied with and assisted Yehudi Menuhin. He became professor of cello at the Herb Alpert School of Music, University of California, Los Angeles in 2003.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Fritz, former Ohio State football All-America guard, dies at 66

February 6, 2024

Ken Fritz, a former All-America offensive guard for Ohio State who attempted to restrain Woody Hayes following his infamous punch in the 1978 Gator Bowl, has died. He was 66. The news of his death was announced Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by Ironton High School’s football team.

No cause of death reported.

A football team owner “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 2:

Fonda Glen White, Sr., 60

February 2, 2024

Fonda Glen White, Sr. was a dedicated husband, father, friend, and leader. He was the founder and proud owner of the San Antonio Warriors Minor Professional Football Team. He worked tirelessly to build and promote his team. He met life with strength, optimism, and a wonderful sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

White “died suddenly” from cancer. From the obituary comments:

Coach Glen had informed us about his battle with cancer back in 2022; he said the doctors informed him that he only had a few months; he proved them wrong. We last saw Coach Glen at your 2023 State Quarter Finals playoff game, and it brought us great joy to see how well he was doing.

https://www.missionparks.com/obituaries/Fonda-White/#!/TributeWall

Three corrections:

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star David Gail's Death Investigated As Possible Overdose

David Gail's sudden death is under investigation ... and cops tell us they are looking into the possibility of a fatal drug overdose. Law enforcement tells TMZ ... no foul play is suspected in David's case but police are waiting for toxicology tests to determine an official cause of death. With that said, we're told an OD is what police suspect might've gone down here. No word on what type of substances are on cops' radar just yet.

The Soft Moon Singer Luis Vasquez’s Suspected Cause of Death Revealed

'Vasquez was one of three individuals discovered deceased last week in a downtown Los Angeles loft in a suspected fentanyl overdose,' authorities tell The Messenger.

Nick Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

February 13, 2024

Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s cause of death has been confirmed nearly two months later. Bobbie Jean's death was caused by intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida. The medical examiner ruled the death accidental, TMZ and Page Six reported on Tuesday, February 13. Bobbie Jean’s mom, Jane Carter , announced on Saturday, December 23, that her daughter had died at the age of 41.

Four children “died suddenly”:

Blue lights take over Delaware County after 2-year-old dies unexpectedly

February 6, 2024

Broomall, Pennsylvania -- A family from Broomall, Pennsylvania, is grieving an unimaginable loss after their 2-year-old son passed away. Family members tell Action News that Benny passed away last Thursday unexpectedly in his parents' bed when they were unable to wake him. The loss is even more devastating because family members say there were no indications Benny was anything other than a happy and healthy boy. "We just know that they did find an infection in his stomach and it went to his brain, and again, we don't know what that virus was. But whatever it was, it got him and took him fast," said another aunt, Hailey Petransky-Lynch. Looking for ways to cope and support Benny's parents, Eric and Natalie, his family came up with a hashtag: #BennysBlueLights. "Let's light up blue for Benny. That way, Eric and Natalie, when they're just walking around, can see that there are others grieving not for us but with us," said Julianne Petransky.

No cause of death reported.

Little boy dreamt of being an officer. After he died , a CT police dept. made it happen

February 9, 2024

A 5-year-old Connecticut boy had dreamed of being a police officer when he grew up, but he died unexpectedly before it could become a reality. In the wake of his death, the Rocky Hill Police Department named Mateo Sanchez an honorary officer. The little boy died suddenly in June of 2023.

No cause of death reported.

School District Mourns the Loss of Grade School Student, Counselors Available to Help

February 8, 2024

Woodlawn, Ill. -- A Jefferson County school district is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Woodlawn Unit School District #209 sent out a letter to parents, staff and the community on Wednesday night, stating a Woodlawn Grade School student lost his life, raising many emotions throughout the area. The school stated there will be social workers on staff with extra counselors available to help students, staff and community with the grieving and healing process.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phenix City 12-year-old boy with rare terminal brain cancer passes away

February 7, 2024

Phenix City, Ala. - Family and friends mourn the loss of a 12-year-old Phenix City boy who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. In November of 2023, Kemari Keon Willis’s family, friends, classmates and teachers gathered at Phenix City Intermediate School to celebrate his 12th birthday – an age many thought he would never see. According to Kemari’s father, his son was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Gliomas. Kemari’s family tells News Leader 9 that the beloved child passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, due to complications of his cancer.

Willis was diagnosed last March:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/247dbb-hospital-bills-and-living-expenses

Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:

Deputies investigate student's death in Covington

February 7, 2024

Covington, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a student in Covington that occurred Wednesday morning. At Mattson Middle School campus, parents were anxious for answers. "They told us as much as they could throughout the day,” said Connie, a parent of a middle school student. "All the text message said was just there was a medical emergency and that all students were safe." She was told the medical emergency happened on a Kent School District bus. "I just heard that a student was found unconscious on the bus, and they pulled over, and the student doesn't even go here,” said Connie. Deputies rushed to Mattson Middle School, but the student did not survive.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aubrey Genesis Horne, 14

February 10, 2024

Dunn, NC - Aubrey Genesis Horne, 14, of Dunn, passed away Wednesday February 7, 2024, unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Reeltown student dies following cancer battle

February 6, 2024

Reeltown, Ala. - A young lady who captured hearts far beyond her Reeltown city limits has died. The family of 16-year-old Melody Jackson confirms she died at home Monday night surrounded by family and friends. She had been battling adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare cancer of the adrenal gland. Although still a sophomore, Jackson earned an early graduation ceremony two weeks ago.

Link

Ethan Dunham, 16

February 11, 2024

Ethan James Dunham, age 16, of Menomonie, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Ethan enjoyed his days playing out on the football field or equally enjoyed them on the baseball field. He loved pole vaulting and joined the marching band with older brother Alex. Which all dwelled well for his competitiveness. He loved listening to music, fishing, taking pictures and being outside, unless it was too cold!

No cause of death reported.

Student dies at Reedley College campus, deputies say

February 10, 2024

Reedley, Calif. - A male student is dead after he was found unresponsive at Reedley College early Saturday morning. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the State Center Community College District Police Department received a medical aid call to the dorms around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a man between the age of 18-20 unresponsive. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was then called to take over the investigation. Investigators say there is no danger on campus or foul play suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Parents want answers after freshman son at found dead 500 ft. from where he went missing.

February 9, 2024

Urbana, IL - Just days after Ish and Ritu Dhawan sent their 18-year-old son, Akul, back to college last month, they received a worrying call. Akul’s friend didn’t know where he was; he’d been missing since going to a party the night before. The Bay Area-based family called the campus police at his school, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, expecting to get more details, they said. They were transferred to the county coroner. “He told me he’s deceased. I could not believe it,” Ish Dhawan told NBC News through tears. “Nobody bothered to tell us.” Akul, a freshman engineering student, died in subzero temperatures around 500 feet from his last known location, and his parents say what they’ve heard from authorities since has yielded more questions than answers.

No cause of death reported.

Olivet Mourns After Sudden Loss of Sophomore Student

February 11, 2024

Bourbonnais, Ill. – Olivet Nazarene University is in mourning after the sudden loss of a sophomore student attending the school. In a letter to students and staff sent over the weekend President Gregg A. Chenoweth identified sophomore Carson Santefort’s sudden death, prompting an outpouring of support. Santefort, of Watseka, was an active member of the Olivet community, working in Media Services. Details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed, however the University said in a statement he was not on campus at the time of his death.



No age or cause of death reported.

Olivet’s “vaccination” policy:

We continue to encourage anyone who has not started the vaccination process to do so in consultation with their primary healthcare provider.

https://www.olivet.edu/news/olivet-update-august-23-campus-community-communication/

Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield, 21, dies after collapsing at practice

February 9, 2024

A Furman football player died two days after suffering a medical emergency at a workout. Bryce Stanfield, a defensive end and tackle, collapsed during a practice at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina, and after going on life support at a local hospital, he passed away. He was 21 years old. According to Fox Carolina, Stanfield had dealt with a back issue that limited what he could do before the workouts started, but he was going through rehab for that, and the coaching staff was not aware of any other medical issues he had.

No cause of death reported.

Furman’s “vaccination” policy:

Furman encourages faculty, staff and students to be immunized against COVID-19 and to receive booster vaccinations when eligible.

https://www.furman.edu/offices-services/student-health-center/covid-19-guidelines-protocols/

Pearl-Cohn's Devin King knows late mom would have smiled at his football signing ceremony

February 8, 2024

Nashville, TN - Devin King wore a shy grin at Pearl-Cohn football's signing day ceremony Wednesday. He signed to play for the Royals on his 18th birthday. Under his smile was a heavy heart. His mom would have loved this. “Sometimes she didn’t want me to see her happy,” King said, “but she would be today.” His mom, Teisha King, died suddenly from complications with blood clots in May 2022. She was 45 and had raised her only son by herself. King at the time was still processing the death of his dad, Lee Dean, who died three months earlier while living out of state. King later had to process the death of his grandfather, Tommy Smith, in March 2023.

Link

Former Mayor of The Village, Cathy Cummings dies of cancer at 62

February 11, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK – Former mayor of The Village and longtime Oklahoma City community member Cathy Cummings died this week after a battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Her husband and now Vice Mayor for The Village, Sean Cummings, announced her passing in a Facebook post. “I regret to inform you that my beloved wife, Cathy Cummings has passed away due to an incurable cancer diagnosis. The pain was overwhelming, but it has come to an end. Cathy was an exceptional mother, wife, friend, former mayor of The Village, and owner of Vito’s Ristorante. Beyond her beauty, I married her for her remarkable personality. Cathy’s positivity was unparalleled, bringing out the best in everyone she encountered. Her absence will be deeply felt by family, friends, constituents, and customers.”



Link

Note: Cummings disclosed on Facebook in September of last year that she had been diagnosed with and was undergoing treatment for gallbladder cancer .

Former Georgia Senator Ed Tarver has died

February 9, 2024

Augusta, Ga. - FOX54 has learned former Senator Ed Tarver has died at his home in Augusta. Tarver was appointed by President Barack Obama as the 48th United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He was the first black man to serve in the role. He was a community leader and public servant, as well as a veteran of the U.S. Army. Tarver graduated from Augusta College and the University of Georgia School of Law. He was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Hugh MacConnell, 57

February 10, 2024

Hugh Creighton MacConnell III died unexpectedly on January 26, 2024. Creighton graduated from Seton Hall Prep in '84 and went into the College of Aeronautics at Florida Institute of Technology, graduating in '88 to begin a career of flying. He started as an instructor at FIT then began his commercial career with U.S. Airways, CommuteAir in '91. He started with Continental Airlines in '98 which eventually merged with United in 2010. Creighton learned to surf at the age of six and enjoyed many sports, especially baseball, volleyball and golf with his kids. He loved to be near the ocean, whether in Beach Haven or home in Indialantic, FL. He was first based in Guam with Continental, on the 757, then Newark where he moved to the 737 and became a captain. He was thrilled to recently be based in Orlando, FL, only an hour from home.

No cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

Cindy Jean Ryon Dooley, 58

February 9, 2024

Cindy loved her job with the North Hays County Fire and Rescue in Dripping Springs. She had many occupations in her lifetime but found her true calling when she was hired by the Department in 2015. Making sure that the firefighters at her stations were taken care of was more passion than work for her. As the department called her, a real Mama Bear for her work family. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, three children and a grand daughter.



No cause of death reported.

Dooley “died suddenly.” From her brother's Facebook post:

"I'm so sorry to have to say that my sister Cindy Dooley passed away on Monday when she succumbed to an acute medical emergency."

Community Mourns Loss of EMS Leader Rich Kelley

February 9, 2024

Centre County, PA - Friends and colleagues on Friday remembered Rich Kelley as a leader of the Centre County emergency services community, a mentor and a devoted public servant. Kelley, a paramedic and EMS manager for Mount Nittany Health, died shortly after 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department, according to the hospital. No cause of death was provided. Kelley, 56, of Howard, joined Mount Nittany as a paramedic in 1991 “and went on to contribute significantly to the development and growth of the department and EMS in the region, providing life-saving care to countless individuals and families,” according to the health system.

Link

February 8, 2024

Manhattan, IL — The Manhattan Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of a beloved former volunteer member. Brian Daniel Chellios, 45, died suddenly Friday, Feb. 2, according to his obituary. Chellios was currently working on his master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Chellios was an active member of Local 3661 where he served on the Union Board and the AFFI Honor Guard for multiple years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Arcata firefighter dies after battle with cancer

February 8, 2024

Arcata, Calif. — On the morning of February 7th, Sacramento Firefighters’ Local 522 Firefighter-Paramedic Anthony “Benny” Benelisha, 32 years old, passed away peacefully following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Anthony was a loving husband, father, brother and friend was surrounded by friends and family throughout his fight.

Link

February 8, 2024

Ogdensburg, NY - Douglas F. Abar, age 71, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home. During his career he worked for the United Helpers Nursing Home as their Director of Buildings & Grounds for 30+ year. He was a member of the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed hunting, going to camp, his pet dogs, and spending time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Will Lester, longtime AP journalist in South Carolina, Florida and Washington, dies at age 71

February 8, 2024

Columbia, S.C. — Will Lester, a longtime reporter and editor for The Associated Press who played a critical role in the news organization’s 2000 election-night decision not to call the presidential race, died Wednesday. He was 71. According to his family, Lester died unexpectedly at his home in Maryland.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Cromwell Hill, 72

February 5, 2024

Martha’s Vineyard, MA - Anthony Cromwell Hill, a treasured journalist, writer, documentarian and videographer, died suddenly in his home on Jan. 24. He was 72. Tony, as he was known to his many friends, graduated from Harvard University in 1973, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in American history and literature. During his years at Harvard, he wrote for The Harvard Crimson, an experience that launched a journalism career that included the Boston Phoenix, The Real Paper and Newsweek. It eventually led to his reporting for and producing segments for The Ten O’Clock News on WGBH. He subsequently produced pieces for WCVB-TV’s Channel 5 evening magazine show, Chronicle.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime NFL Network Producer Dies Before Super Bowl

February 5, 2024

A longtime NFL Network producer has tragically died a week before the Super Bowl. Monday afternoon, the NFL Network announced that longtime news producer Larry Campbell had died. Campbell had been with the network for 17 years. He was a 1996 graduate of Central State University and he received his Masters Degree from Michigan State University. The NFL Network announced his tragic loss on Monday afternoon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

Autopsy report reveals SJSO sergeant could have had heart attack before struggle with suspect

February 8, 2024

St. Johns County, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for Sgt. Michael Kunovich [52], who died while trying to apprehend a suspect in May. On May 19, 2023, Sgt. Kunovich engaged in a struggle with Vergilio Aguilar Mendez after attempting to arrest him, resulting in the sergeant’s death. Aguilar Mendez was a migrant worker in the U.S. illegally. The autopsy report revealed that Kunovich had scar tissue consistent with having a heart attack. The report also stated that Kunovich may have had a heart attack before the struggle with Aguilar Mendez. The ME also said Kunovich’s arteries were 25-75% blocked at the time of his death, and the ME stated that in his opinion, Kunovich’s death didn’t meet the criteria for a homicide.



NC trooper Zach Martin passes away after cancer battle

February 10, 2024

Washington, N.C. — Rest easy, Zach Martin. Martin, an NC State Highway Patrol trooper who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma, has died. Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds, a former trooper, announced the news on social media Saturday morning. Ewing Sarcoma is a type of cancer that is similar to Lymphoma and bone cancer. News had been circulating of his declining health over the past few weeks.

No age reported.

N.J. officer dies from cancer after working at ground zero

February 8, 2024

Elizabeth, N.J. — A New Jersey police sergeant has died from cancer as a result of his work at ground zero during the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Sergeant Michael Kurinzi was assigned to search and recovery efforts at ground zero, according to the page. He died on Jan. 27 at 51 years old.

‘The people of Shoshone County lost a friend’: Former sheriff, 52, dies after long fight with cancer

February 8, 2024

Gunderson, Idaho - To most people in Shoshone County, former Sheriff Mike Gunderson was more than law enforcement – he was a family man, a friend and someone who always took time out of his day to say hello. Gunderson, 52, died in his home surrounded by loved ones Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, his family wrote on his Facebook page.

Bibb County Mourns Sudden Loss of Esteemed Lt. Willie Purcell

February 6, 2024

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Macon, Georgia, is mourning the unexpected passing of Lt. Willie Purcell, a dedicated and esteemed member of their team. The cause of Lt. Purcell’s untimely death remains undisclosed, adding an element of uncertainty to the somber atmosphere. The lack of specific details surrounding the circumstances has left colleagues, friends, and the community grappling with a profound sense of loss and unanswered questions.

No age or cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Joshua David Logan, 24

February 11, 2024

Joshua David Logan, Born August 18th, 1999, and died suddenly on February 6th, 2024. Josh was proudly serving our great country as a member of the United States Navy.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Christopher B. Geary, 52

February 10, 2024

Boston, Massachusetts - Dr. Christopher B. Geary of Quincy, 52, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 4th, 2024. Chris was on the staff of Signature Healthcare in Brockton as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine. He formerly was on the staff at Tufts Medical Center. He received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and attended medical school at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He played rugby throughout his academic career, and went on to play semi-professional rugby with the Mystic River Rugby Club.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 2:

Dr. Natasha Harriet Sarah Louise Wallace, 46

February 2, 2024

Emeryville, CA - Natasha Wallace M.D. was a brilliant and compassionate psychiatrist who dedicated her life to helping others. She was born in England in July 1977 and passed away in January 2024 at the early age of 46. Dr. Wallace was a true humanitarian who always put others before herself. She was a tireless advocate for mental health and worked vehemently to improve the lives of those around her. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the many people she helped throughout her career. During Natasha's last few days, she was surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly.

No cause of death reported.

A chiropractor “died suddenly”:

Jeffrey Alan Luhring, 68

February 12, 2024

Jeffrey Alan Luhring, 68, of Palmetto, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Jeff and Sherry co-owned several Nautilus Fitness Clubs alongside several other Peoria area chiropractors. After graduating from Palmer with a degree in chiropractic care, he started his practice in Peoria, IL, thus continuing to pursue his lifelong passion of physical fitness and health.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly” (and “anything but the vaxx”):

CVS pharmacist's death becomes cautionary tale of crushing stress at work

February 9, 2024

On the morning she died, Ashleigh Anderson researched her symptoms. Nausea. Jaw pain. Chest pain. Cold sweats. “I think I am having a heart attack,” the 41-year-old texted her longtime boyfriend from the CVS store in Seymour, Indiana, where she had just begun her shift as the sole pharmacist on duty. It was Sept. 10, 2021. Retail pharmacy was reeling from the pressures of the pandemic, and frontline workers like Anderson were dangerously burned out. Fifteen minutes later, Anderson collapsed on the pharmacy floor. First responders arrived within minutes. They ventilated her. They gave her chest compressions. They jolted her with a defibrillator. Nothing made a difference. They loaded her onto an ambulance and drove her to the emergency room at Schneck. Her pupils were fixed and she had no pulse. Staff at Schneck administered three rounds of epinephrine to stimulate Anderson’s heart, but it had long since stopped pumping blood. Her skin became mottled. She was gone.

A medical researcher “died suddenly”:

Biomedical researcher Li Lin Ong dies after brief illness

February 8, 2024

Princeton, NJ - Li Lin Ong passed away recently after a brief illness and is survived by her husband Dominick, sister Gaik Lin, brother Richard, brother-in-law James, niece Hannah, and many aunts and uncles, cousins, colleagues, and friends. Li worked for over 25 years in biomedical research and as a lab director at some of the most prestigious medical schools in the US, including UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey, Cornell University Medical College in NYC, Albert Einstein College of the Medicine in the Bronx in NY and New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. At one point she was running 18 research laboratories with 115 personnel at the same time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Brenda Joyce Chapin, 68

February 10, 2024

Brenda Joyce Chapin, 68, died suddenly on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, Florida. Brenda became a Registered Nurse in 1975, and devoted her life to caring for others. She loved being a nurse, and for 42 years was on call 24/7 for anyone with a medical question, a sick baby, or a suspicious mole. Being a healer was her identity, as was being the designated medical authority in our house. Just ask her son, a doctor.

No cause of death reported.

Doreen Klee, 58

February 8, 2024

Age 58, of Foxborough and Dennisport, formerly of Norwood, MA, died suddenly on January 25, 2024. A dedicated and proud Burn ICU Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital for over 30 years. A passionate Clinical Education Manager for Aspen Medical. Doreen was happiest with her dogs and spending time at the beaches of Dennisport.

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Kansas Wesleyan University closed after professor's death on campus

February 8, 2024

Salina, Kan. - Kansas Wesleyan University cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday following the death of a professor on campus. Officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to the report of a person who was injured in one of the university's buildings. Capt. David Villanueva said in a release that officers, fire and EMS personnel arrived and worked with university security to locate the scene. "The location was secured by officer and paramedics entered the location," the release said. "The person was declared deceased." The school identified the professor as Dr. Eileen St. John. She was the head of the teacher education department and passed away in her office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lawrence Pasternack, professor of philosophy at Oklahoma State University, has died

February 7, 2024

Pasternack joined the faculty at Oklahoma State in 1998. He earned his PhD from Boston University, his MA in philosophy and religious studies at Yale Divinity School, and his undergraduate degree at York University. He died unexpectedly on January 30th. Professor Pasternack was known for his work on Kant’s philosophy of religion. He is the author of Kant’s Religion within the Boundaries of Mere Reason: an Interpretation and Defense (2014) and the Routledge Philosophy Guidebook to Kant on Religion Within the Boundaries of Mere Reason (2014), among other works.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oklahoma States’ “vaccination” mandate:

http://tinyurl.com/vv9z7je9

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Hinsdale South High School teacher dies after suffering medical emergency on campus

February 12, 2024

Hinsdale, Ill. - Hinsdale South High School teacher Ryan Mott died after suffering a medical emergency on campus Monday morning. Hinsdale South said that Mott suffered a medical emergency at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the school. He was later pronounced dead at Hinsdale Hospital. Mott was a military veteran and worked in Hinsdale South's Science and Special Education Department for 20 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Bodybuilding Coach Dave Kalick Has Reportedly Passed away

February 7, 2024

The Bodybuilding community mourns the loss of renowned coach Dave Kalick, whose passing has left a significant void in the community. Though the cause of death has not been stated, bodybuilder Dorian Haywood shared the news and his condolences on Instagram. The bodybuilding community has been rattled by a series of untimely deaths recently, including the just revealed passing of Brazilian bodybuilder Cristhian Annes – who passed away on Monday just two months after being put on the list for a kidney transplant.

No age or cause of death reported.

Central Christian School in Robertsdale mourns unexpected death of longtime coach and athletic director

February 5, 2024

Robertsdale, Ala. — A funeral service is being held today for a beloved coach and mentor at Central Christian School in Robertsdale. 49-year-old Michael Turner died unexpectedly from a heart attack last week. “His purpose with this school was athletics. He wasn’t just a coach. Truly, when you were in his life, you were in his life. He has had players that he has officiated their weddings afterward. He led Bible study for alumni. It was he was integrated into everyone’s life,” said co-worker and friend Sunni Lippincott. He was a coach here for 20 years and in recent years became their athletic director.

Link

Brian T. Pritchard, 49

February 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Brian T. Pritchard, 49, who died unexpectedly at his home in Brooklyn, NY, on December 24, 2023. During his teenage years and into early adulthood, Brian was an avid gymnast who won many awards and accolades, allowing him to attend Olympic training camps and competitions. With exceptional academic and athletic abilities, he was accepted into Annapolis Naval Academy where he spent two years on the gymnastics team before finishing his degree in Political Science at the University of Tennessee. After college, you could find him teaching everything from the art of high-flying Trapeze in Turks and Caicos to children’s gymnastic on Chelsea Pier in Manhattan.

No cause of death reported.

David John Anderson St. Hill

February 6, 2024

South Whitehall Township, PA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David John Anderson St. Hill, who died suddenly on Friday February 2nd. A stand-out baseball player with both his high school and Bonnies Boys Club teams, Dave caught the eye of scouts from the LA Dodgers as a senior. “Coach Dave” was a fixture on softball fields throughout the Lehigh Valley. His lifelong passion for the game and especially its lessons of hard work, commitment, and teamwork inspired hundreds of girls on and off the field for the past 15 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three lawyers “died suddenly”:

Arkansas’ chief deputy attorney general Brooks dies at 61

February 11, 2024

Bob R. Brooks Jr., Arkansas' chief deputy attorney general, died Sunday at the age of 61, Attorney General Tim Griffin announced. Griffin said Brooks had not been feeling well late last week, and he had sought medical care on Friday before he died suddenly Sunday morning. In a statement, Griffin said he was "devastated" to learn of the passing of Brooks. "Bob and I were the best of friends for decades, and he was like a member of my family," Griffin said. "My children called him Uncle Bob, and his frequent visits were a joy to all."

No cause of death reported.

Former Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Greg Underwood passes away at 68

February 11, 2024

Norfolk, Va. — Greg Underwood, Norfolk's former top prosecutor, has died after a battle with cancer. The announcement was made Sunday morning by his successor, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, on social media. Fatehi said Underwood was found unresponsive in his home on Saturday, and was pronounced dead. He had been battling lung cancer in recent months. He was 68 years old.

Link

Colorado civil rights attorney Kevin Williams, who fought to improve lives of people with disabilities, dies at 57

February 9, 2024

Colorado civil rights attorney Kevin Williams died this week after 26 years of fighting to improve the lives of people with disabilities. He was 57. Williams died Tuesday after a short illness, according to colleagues at the Denver-based Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, where he launched the legal program in 1997 upon graduation from law school. A quadriplegic paralyzed from his chest down following a car crash at age 19, Williams steadily increased access for disabled people by filing lawsuits — pressing for enforcement under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act and the Fair Housing Act.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

Former Delegate and Roanoke City Circuit Court judge dies

February 10, 2024

Roanoke, Va. - A former 11th District Delegate and Roanoke City Circuit Court Judge died on Saturday. Judge Onzlee Ware, 70, passed away on February 10th after battling an illness, according to his attorney. Ware was appointed to the 23rd Circuit Court by the General Assembly in March 2020 and previously served on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court when he was sworn in September 2014. A recent filing in a Roanoke murder case raised questions about Ware’s conduct, but late last month attorneys said his absence from the courthouse was related to a “serious health evaluation.”

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Joyfield Twp., MI – Medical Emergency Causes Fatal Rollover Crash on M-115

February 9, 2024

Joyfield Twp., MI – A fatal rollover crash occurred on Wednesday, February 7, M-115, east of U.S. 31. Alan Lee Iler, 75, from McBain, veered off M-115 in a 2011 F-150 pickup around 4:45 p.m., striking trees. His passenger, Laura Anne Sluiter, 51, also from McBain, died at the scene. Iler, suspected of a medical episode, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Munson Medical Center, Traverse City. Emergency responders extricated them within minutes. Neither alcohol nor speed is suspected. Benzie County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, aided by local emergency services. The investigation into the crash continues.

2 dead after private jet carrying 5 lands on Florida interstate and hits vehicle

February 9, 2024

Two people were killed after a private jet carrying five people landed on an interstate in southwest Florida and crashed into a vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, near mile marker 107 in Collier County, according to a Friday-afternoon statement from the Florida Highway Patrol. Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida, were killed, authorities said Saturday. Two passengers and a crew member survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Christina Freitas and Nevaeh Beyer killed in Humboldt County crash

February 8, 2024

Humboldt, CA - Three people lost their lives in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Jan. 21 on U.S. Highway 101 at Metropolitan Road in Humboldt County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m. just north of Rio Dell when a Toyota truck, going northbound in the southbound lanes on the highway, slammed into a Mercedes C300 carrying an adult woman and a 9-year-old girl. Tragically, the woman and the girl, identified as 42-year-old Christina Freitas and Nevaeh Beyer, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Trion Industries Owner and President Passes Away

February 7, 2024

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.- Trion Industries, a manufacturer of retail fixtures such as display and scanning hooks, shelf management systems and cooler and freezer merchandising systems, announced the death of company owner and president John S. Thalenfeld. The son of company founder David Thalenfeld passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4 at the age of 67.



No cause of death reported.

Honoring Cheryl Briggs: Silver snowflakes pay tribute to beloved Andover community member

February 6, 2024

Andover, NY - Andover resident Cheryl Briggs died on Dec. 10 after a medical event in her home on North Main Street. The 65-year-old was a fixture of her Allegany County village.



No cause of death reported.

Holyoke restaurant businessman Rafael Fernandez passes away at 71

February 6, 2024

Holyoke, Mass. – Well-known Holyoke businessman Rafael Fernandez has passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with esophageal cancer. Fernandez was most known for running the iconic Fernandez Family Restaurant on High Street. For 34 years, the restaurant became a popular spot in the greater Holyoke area before closing in July 2022.

Jonathan Whitener, chef of Here's Looking at You, dies at 36

February 9, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Jonathan Whitener, a chef-partner of Los Angeles restaurants Here’s Looking at You and All Day Baby, died at his home Wednesday night, according to a report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner. He was 36.

No cause of death reported.

All branches of Coshocton County District Library closed Monday to honor Janice Sycks

February 11, 2024

Coshocton, OH − The Coshocton County District Library, all branches, will be closed Monday related to the sudden death of employee Janice Sycks due a to medical emergency. The 42-year-old died on Feb. 7.

No cause of death reported.

Two skiers “died suddenly”:

Durango man dies while skiing at Purgatory Resort

February 12, 2024

Durango, CO - A 73-year-old Durango man died Monday while skiing at Purgatory Resort, according to emergency responders. La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith identified the man as Richard “Rick” Boebel. The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. on Lower Peace trail (an intermediate run), which is near the base of Lift 3, on the backside of the mountain, according to Purgatory Resort. A bystander initiated CPR and ski patrollers were on scene providing medical attention within six minutes of the notification, according to Purgatory Resort. The man was eventually taken to the bottom of Lift 3, where he was loaded onto a Flight For Life helicopter. La Plata County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Downs said the man lived in Durango for about six years. “No one actually saw it happen,” Downs said. “They're not sure if he hit a tree or had a medical emergency that led to his death.” Patrick Dawson said he was one of the first to arrive on scene and offer lifesaving efforts. Dawson said it was difficult to know what happened, but from the looks of the situation he suspects Dawson suffered a medical emergency. It was at least the second skier death this year at Purgatory Resort. On Jan. 5, Kenneth “Greg” Riddle, 64, died near the intersection of Sa’s Psyche (a beginner run) and El Diablo (an intermediate run) on the front side of the mountain. Skiers found him unresponsive, and it did not appear as if he hit anything.

No cause of death reported.

A shoplifting suspect “died suddenly”:

GBI releases details in Cumming shoplifting suspect death

February 12, 2024

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the in-custody death of a shoplifting suspect in Cumming. The GBI said Robert Cornelious Powell, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Cumming Police Officers following a foot pursuit. Powell became unresponsive at the hospital where he died. Cumming Target Loss Prevention contacted on Sunday, Feb. 11 Forsyth County 911 about Powell. He was identified as a suspected shoplifter at two Target stores. When Cumming police officers arrived at the Target in Cumming, Powell allegedly ran from the police. According to the GBI Powell ran through the woods but surrendered to police. Police took Powell into custody without incident. As Powell was being handcuffed officers found an injury to his leg. Powell informed officers he was having difficulty breathing. Officers called EMS to treat Powell, and he was taken to a local hospital. According the the GBI Powell’s condition continued to worsen, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital. Powell will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

After son’s death in US, Bengaluru woman gets passport in 3 hours

February 10, 2024

Bengaluru, India - Applying for and getting a passport is known as a tedious process involving waiting and paperwork. But recently, the RPO renewed an elderly woman’s passport in less than three hours, after hearing about her devastating situation. The woman’s 43-year-old son, based in Colorado in the United States, had collapsed following heart failure, and passed away unexpectedly. When she received the phone call informing her about her son’s sudden demise, she was not only in a state of utter disbelief, but also panic because her passport had expired.

Jacki Glastetter, 58

February 12, 2024

Cape Girardeau, Missouri - Jacki Glastetter, 58, of Cape Girardeau passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 9, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Davis, 71

February 12, 2024

York, Maine - Jeremy Gilson Davis died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at York Hospital after a short illness. Jeremy was a lifelong commercial fisherman. Jeremy was an extremely hard worker who rarely took a day off from running his fishing business.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Edward Samples, 62

February 12, 2024

Colbert, GA - Gary E. Samples, 62, of Colbert, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 4. 2024. Gary was an avid fisherman, enjoyed three beers a day and most importantly, he adored his family.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Cable Sr., 66

February 12, 2024

Newburgh, NY - Daniel C. Cable Sr., a lifelong Beacon resident, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2024 at the Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh; he was 66 years old. Dan worked for 28-years, up until his passing, for the school bus transportation company, First Student, Inc. in Poughkeepsie, NY, where he had been supervisor for many years. Dan loved the outdoors, whether it was mowing lawns, hunting or spending summer vacations at Great Lake Sacandaga in the Adirondacks; he loved being on his boat on the lake.

No cause of death reported.

David Heinisch, 36

February 12, 2024

David Heinisch, age 36, of Lakeland, MN, formerly of River Falls died unexpectedly at home Feb. 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Paul Mason, 50

February 12, 2024

Milton, MA - Joseph Paul Mason died unexpectedly at his home in Milton, Tuesday February 6, 2024. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Marie Brown, 53

February 12, 2024

Robin Marie Brown of Lehighton, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Cloward, 41

February 12, 2024

Accomplished Millwright of Union Local 716, Anthony "Tony", "Big Tone" Titus Cloward died unexpectedly on February 2, 2024 in Tacoma, WA, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

April Schaff, 44

February 12, 2024

Denham Springs, Louisiana - April Donielle Hood Schaff died suddenly on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Daniel Boyles, 54

February 12, 2024

John Daniel Boyles (Danny) was born April 17, 1969, in Dallas, Texas, to parents, John and Kathryn Boyles. Danny died suddenly on February 9, 2024, in Pottsboro, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

David Roznowski, 53

February 12, 2024

David James Roznowski died unexpectedly from complications of a stroke and sepsis on February 7. David is a military veteran with 18 years of service in the U.S. Air Force/Michigan Air National Guard and as a Public Affairs Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. In January 2024, David moved to Virginia to work as a media trainer for Northrop Grumman at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense Suffolk Complex, a position he was ecstatic to receive as it was yet another way to serve and protect our country using his research, writing, crisis, and communications skills.

Lauriann Beach, 65

February 11, 2024

Maine - Lauriann Della Bernarda Beach died unexpectedly at home on November 30, 2023 at 65 years old.

No cause of death reported.

David Wohlford, 75

February 11, 2024

David Randolph Wohlford, Jr. died unexpectedly on February 4, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dave enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 19 where he served as an Air Controlman. After 20 years of service, he retired as a Senior Chief serving as a Career Counselor. Never one to rest on his laurels, he then served in the Civil Service for another 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Destrampe, 56

February 11, 2024

Gerald (Jerry) Scott Destrampe (“Goose”), 56, of Largo, FL, previously of Iron Mountain and Houghton, MI, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2024 of natural causes. He was a proud disabled Veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry graduated from Houghton High School in 1986. He excelled in Basketball and Track where he held many records and some still stand today.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Weidman, 69

February 11, 2024

Strand Lake, Minnesota - Peter “Pete” S. Weidman, 69, died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 5. He loved the outdoors, skiing, biking, swimming, and hunting. Pete was passionate about water quality issues and made sure he was at every meeting that was pertinent to the lake.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Jones, 72

February 11, 2024

Dayton, OH - Brian R. Jones, age 72, of Washington Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. He retired from Centerville High School after teaching American History and Latin for many years. He also coached Centerville Girls' Varsity Tennis and led his student-athletes to multiple team and individual state championships. Brian enjoyed staying active, playing tennis and swimming at Five Seasons Family Sports Club.

No cause of death reported.

Duane "Dewey" Moran, 45

February 11, 2024

Duane "Dewey" Moran, age 45, of Mahnomen, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 5, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Impastato, 69

February 11, 2024

Cheryl Impastato, formerly of Bellingham, Washington, died suddenly on January 11, 2024, in Bakersfield, California. After serious eye health issues, she began working for the United States government, eventually returning to the West Coast. She lived in San Francisco, then moved to Bakersfield, California, where she worked for the United States Drug Enforcement Agency. She moved to Washington state in 2001 and transferred to a job with the DEA in Blaine, Washington.

No cause of death reported.

Jared Blair, 43

February 11, 2024

Williamsport, PA - Jared R. Blair, died unexpectedly on February 8, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Powell, 74

February 11, 2024

Monterey, CA - Daniel James Powell was born in 1949 to Brendan and Jessica Powell in Louisville, Ky. He died unexpectedly on December 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Terra Lynn Boone, 48

February 11, 2024

Terra Lynn Boone, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly, January 10, 2024, at Norton’s Hospital, with her family by her side. She delighted in exploring new destinations, hiking, snowboarding, cycling, and spending time with her friends and family in The Republic of Panama, forging lasting friendships.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Coates Jr., 36

February 11, 2024

Gregory Lane Coates Jr., 36, of Bailey, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2024, in Longmont, Colorado. His biggest passions were exploring the world with Nev, family and friends, along with rock climbing, skydiving and BASE jumping. Lane & Nev lived and loved life with each other, globe-trotting around the world pursuing each other’s passions. From motorcycles to long-boarding to slack lining to skiing and of course sky diving…they never did anything half-way.

No cause of death reported.

Robert B. Hudson, 66

February 11, 2024

Robert B. Hudson, affectionately known as ‘Brad’ or ‘Hubba’, age 66, of Westford, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly on February 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Allen Burruss, 70

February 11, 2024

Charlottesville, VA - Richard Allen Burruss passed away peacefully after a battle with glioblastoma multiforme cancer at UVA Hospital surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 6th, 2024. Richard worked at the family business owned by his late father Lawrence R. Burruss Stoney's Grocery, coached Little League Baseball with Monticello Little League for many years and was Plant Manager for Cassco/Reddy Ice for 40 years. He will be remembered for his love of nature, hunting, fine art, gardening, love of animals, especially his dog Roscoe.



Laurie Finnegan, 65

February 11, 2024

Claremont, Minnesota - “It is with a heavy heart for our family that we announce our beloved Laurie Finnegan ended her journey in life just after sunset on January 10, 2024,” her family said. “Laurie passed away at her home in Claremont unexpectedly after a short illness with pneumonia. She was 65 years old.” She spent 45 years as an EEG tech for Dr. Liegler, Dr. Amorosi, Dr. Glatstein and Dr. Kaiserman at San Gabriel Valley Neurological in West Covina.

Patrick A. Purcell, 63

February 11, 2024

Drexel Hill, PA - Patrick A. Purcell, age 63, of Drexel Hil,l died suddenly February 7, 2024. Patrick had a long and distinguished basketball career having held school records, received numerous awards and was inducted into the Malvern Hall of Fame. He was an avid sports fan and long-time member of Rolling Green Golf Club.

No cause of death reported.



Purcell “died suddenly”:

The Friends of the Purcell Family have created this GoFundMe page to specifically help offset the educational expenses for Georgia (17) and Ginger (14) Purcell. On February 7th, 2024, their father, Patrick Purcell, tragically passed of a massive heart attack leaving behind his wife Maggie and their 2 daughters.

Theresa M. Zubiate, 67

February 10, 2024

Greene, ME – Theresa M. Zubiate, 67, hometown of Greene, died unexpectedly at Marshwood nursing home on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Smith, 30

February 10, 2024

Zachary William Smith (Zach) died unexpectedly in the early morning of Feb 5, 2024 in Fort Myers, FL at the young age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Conor Barbezat Hughes, 34

February 10, 2024

Minneapolis, Minn. – Conor Barbezat Hughes, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2024 at his home in Minneapolis, Minn. Conor was very active in the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville, where he earned his black belt in Hen Sen Ryu Karate with Club Naha. After graduating from Chicago he worked at Cornerstone Research in Menlo Park, Calif., the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Diana Turner Harrell, 64

February 10, 2024

Janice Diana Turner Harrell, age 64, of Donalsonville, Georgia, died very unexpectedly on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Stanfield, 66

February 10, 2024

Thomas A. Stanfield, age 66, of Mokena, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Peggy Jenson, 72

February 10, 2024

Peggy Ann Jenson died unexpectedly on Monday, February 5th in Logan, Utah.

No cause of death reported.

John Russell, 71

February 10, 2024

Horseheads, New York - John Melvin Russell died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 6th 2024, at home on the family farm. John was a farmer most of his life. He retired from Spencer Van Etten School District, where he worked in the school and as a bus driver.

No cause of death reported.

Cecelia M. Tibbetts, 39

February 10, 2024

Houlton, Maine - Cecelia M. Tibbetts, 39, died unexpectedly February 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Earl Aragona, 72

February 10, 2024

Buffalo, New York - Earl Aragona, known as Papa to his grandchildren, died unexpectedly at the age of 72 on Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher (Gummy) R. Martineau, 59

February 10, 2024

Eau Claire, WI - Christopher (Gummy) R. Martineau, 59, of Eau Claire, died suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. He served in the National Guard. He was a service technician for Donovan’s for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Douglas Johnson, 51

February 10, 2024

Athens, OH - Scott Douglas Johnson, age 51, of Athens, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at his home. He was a scholarship soccer player at Mt. Union and receiving the "Golden Boot" award for most points scored during his Junior year. He was employed for several years at Sherwin-Williams in Athens and also operated Johnson's Painting Company. Scott enjoyed deer hunting, World of Outlaws sprint car racing, and off-roading with the Athens County Crawlers. He was a member of the Hocking Valley Sportsman and AMVETS of Athens.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Strietelmeier, 64

February 10, 2024

Manchester, CT - Thomas Strietelmeier, 64, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 5, 2024, at home. He worked for Traveler's Insurance Co. and most recently in the construction industry.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Dowell, 71

February 10, 2024

Douglas Richard Dowell of Canton, OH, died unexpectedly February 8, 2024 in his beloved home in Florida. Doug graduated from Jackson High School in 1971. He then spent time in San Bernardino, CA, where he became a certified Scuba Diver Instructor. Upon moving back to Ohio, he became a certified PGA Pro and owned The Range at Boston Mills, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

David R. Rathburn, 66

February 10, 2024

Keswick, VA - David R. Rathburn, 66 years old, died February 6, 2024 of complications from his hard-fought, multi-year battle with rectal cancer. David was comforted during his battle with cancer by knowing what came after his life on earth, and rejoices in being at home with his Lord and Savior.



Robert “Bob’ G. Main, 66

February 10, 2024

Robert “Bob’ G. Main, 66, of Warren, PA., died suddenly Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Warren General Hospital Emergency Room, Warren, PA., after suffering an apparent heart attack while at work. He was a master mechanic, enjoyed working on cars. He raced No. 3 at Stateline Speedway and Eriez Speedway. Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman.

Thomas J. Ulland, 66

February 9, 2024

Willmar, MN - Thomas J. Ulland, 66, of Kerkhoven, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. He graduated from Austin High School in 1976, and served three years in the Coast Guard. Tom was employed by Marcus Construction in Willmar, MN for 35 years, the last 15 as a crane operator.

No cause of death reported.

Mimi Jane Leggett, 63

February 9, 2024

Fairmont, WV - On February 7, 2024, our sweet, loveable Mimi Jane Leggett, went to heaven after a short illness. She was a special needs daughter of late William Randall and late Betty Ann Bickers Leggett who lovingly cared for her most of her life.

No cause of death reported.

Jack William Daniels, Jr., 60

February 9, 2024

Jack William Daniels, Jr., 60, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on January 24, 2024 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Ann Neale, 63

February 9, 2024

The Neale family sadly announces the passing of Kathy Ann Neale. She was a longtime resident of San Antonio, Texas. Her faith in God became sight on Jan. 9, 2024, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Ray Hicks, 66

February 9, 2024

LaGrange, Ohio - It is with great sadness to announce that Steven Ray Hicks, has been called home after a short illness. He worked as an Autobody Repair Technician. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, cars, and was an avid Cleveland Sports fan.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn C. Ratliff, 74

February 9, 2024

Lynn C. Ratliff, 74, of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away on February 8, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Lee Crain, 60

February 9, 2024

Steven Lee Crain, 60, of Bartlett, TN, died February 3, 2024 after a short illness. His entire professional career was devoted to two local TV stations. For the last 11 years, Steve has been Director of Integrated Media for WREG-TV and later Nexstar Media Group, Inc (WREG-TV / WJKT). Steve was an enthusiastic supporter of the Scouting movement, participating in various adult leadership roles including Assistant Scoutmaster for Troops 368 and 64 of the Chickasaw Council of the Memphis Area.

No cause of death reported.

Doreen Hersey, 67

February 9, 2024

Doreen Hersey, 67, of Merrimac, MA, formerly of Norwich and Baltic, CT, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Portsmouth Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Groton, CT in 1956, graduated from NFA in 1974 and worked as a paraprofessional in the Baltic school system for 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter M. Meilinger, 53

February 9, 2024

Molalla, Ore. - Peter M. Meilinger, 53, died on January 31, 2024, after a short illness. His father, Ronald Meilinger, predeceased him by two weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Colleen Hodgkin, 54

February 9, 2024

Placerville, CA - Kelly Colleen Hodgkins, 54, of Placerville, passed away suddenly on January 27, 2024. She graduated from El Dorado High School in Placerville in 1987.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Matthew Jensen, 31

February 9, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Tyler Matthew Jensen has passed away on Sunday January 28, 2024 so young and so suddenly. Our hearts are completely shattered as we are unsure how to deal or process this during this time of mourning. Tyler leaves behind a beautiful daughter Khalyla Rose, his best friend also known as his Brother Jake Andre, his wonderful Mother Cessy Estrada, and his Father Steve Jensen. He also leaves behind his family and friends. Tyler loved spending time with his daughter the most, and spending time with his family

No cause of death reported.

Eric Schroeder, 56

February 9, 2024

Davison, MI - Unexpected Passing of Beloved Member at 56. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Eric Schroeder, a beloved resident of Davison, Michigan. Eric’s legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Richelle Schnieders, 56

February 9, 2024

Holts Summit, MO - Richelle Schnieders passed away suddenly at the age of 56. Richelle’s life was filled with warmth, kindness, and unwavering love. Despite her journey being cut short, she left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her. Richelle’s impact extended beyond her immediate family, as she made a positive difference in the lives of many through her empathy, compassion, and commitment to making the world a better place. Her resilient spirit and kind demeanor served as beacons of hope, inspiring those around her. Richelle’s legacy of love and compassion will endure through the stories and lives she touched.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Michael Ratcliff, 43

February 9, 2024

Andrew Michael Ratcliff passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was 43. He was born on May 1, 1980 in Des Moines Iowa. He was raised in a military family, he traveled around during his school. He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in San Antonio Texas in 1998. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Andrew was a mechanic at Ken’s Texaco with his father. Andrew was an incredible father, son and brother.



No cause of death reported.

Ratcliff was “vaccinated”:

Jim Gillett

February 9, 2024

Texas - Formerly of Dublin. Suddenly called home on the 6th February 2024, following an illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jessica Lynne Elbert, 36

February 8, 2024

Mason City, Iowa - Jessica died suddenly on 4 Jan 2024 at home in Mason City. Jessica was born 10 Feb. 1987 in Forest City, IA.

No cause of death reported.

Laqisha Lashea Hazel Bailey, 42

December 8, 2023

Laqisha Lashea Hazel, known as “Kisha,” was born on May 25th, 1981, and passed away on December 2, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1999. Kisha attended many certification programs and trainings to further her education. Kisha was known to do great hair, cook great food and lend a helping hand wherever it was needed. Giving back was Kisha’s true life calling.



No cause of death reported.

Bailey “died suddenly.” Numerous comments on Facebook of people just having spoken to her the day - even hours - before she passed . Many remarks of shock.

Harry Franklin Burgess, 61

February 8, 2024

Harry Franklin Burgess, Jr., 61, of St. Augustine, Florida, died suddenly on January 31st, 2024. For most of his life, the ocean was Harry's home, refuge, and provider. Captain Harry worked in the tuna longline fishing industry for over 32 years. His fishing trips lasted 60-70 days at a time, and he supplied fish for Star-Kist Tuna in Samoa, the USA School Lunch Program, the U.S. Armed Forces, and the Veterans Hospital Commissary. In addition, Harry was president of Captain's Choice Consulting, where he wrote grants for development banks and other companies to acquire funding for large-scale fishing projects.

No cause of death reported.

Ebe Helm, 63

February 8, 2024

Ebe Helm, 63, of Mt Laurel, NJ, passed away on February 2, 2024 after a short illness. While still in high school, Ebe built a functioning laser, which years later was displayed at The Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., in their exhibit of home-made lasers. He was an avid supporter of the Battleship New Jersey when it came to Camden in 2001, and was responsible for designing and building a working TV station aboard the ship.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Eugene Vass Jr., 75

February 8, 2024

Madison County, WV - Robert Eugene Vass Jr., 'Rob' or 'Robbie' to his family and friends, of Madison County, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, after a short illness. He'll be remembered for his time on both the basketball and football teams of Madison County High School, his voluntary service to his country during the Vietnam War, and his exceptional ability as a master carpenter and home builder.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Anthony Flores, 24

February 8, 2024

Claremont, CA - Eric Anthony Flores, 24, was born September 21, 1999, in Glendora, CA, to Roman and Jennifer Flores and entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2024. Eric was a young, bright, kind, and gentle soul. He was an amazing person to be around with his laughter. He loved to smile when he talked, and that smile was contagious. Those who knew Eric well knew how outgoing he was and how much he cared for everyone around him.

No cause of death reported.

Susanne (Susie) Marie Neumann, 67

February 8, 2024

Lakewood, CA - Susanne (Susie) Marie Neumann, suddenly passed away at her home on January 25, 2024. Her loss is completely unexpected, and her family is profoundly saddened. She is now home with Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Terri Miles, 74

February 7, 2024

Alma, Georgia - Terri Dale Newberry Miles, age 74, passed away February 5, 2024 at her residence after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Smith, 64

February 7, 2024

Benjamin Bruce Smith, age 64, passed away Saturday evening, February 3, 2024, at UW Medical Center in Madison, WI, after a short illness. Bruce continued his education at Middle Georgia College and the University of Houston before receiving a Medical Laboratory Technology degree from Atlanta College. He was a longtime valued employee with the American Red Cross and transferred from the Pacific Northwest to Sun Prairie, WI., just outside of Madison, in 2006 where he was employed at the time of his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Cousar, 38

February 7, 2024

Joseph Willie Dorsey-Cousar, 38, of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Price Robison Parsons, 70

February 7, 2024

Price Robison Parsons was born on the 17th of June 1953 in Myrtle Point, Oregon, and passed away peacefully on December 28, 2023, in North Bend, Oregon, after a short illness. In 1972, Price joined the United States Navy and served honorably for 21 years, rising to the rank of Yeoman Chief Petty Officer.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Cordova Saucedo, 58

February 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Patricia C. Saucedo, 58. She worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a Case Records Supervisor for 29 years (Calipatria State Prison).



No cause of death reported.

Saucedo “died suddenly.” From the GoFundMe:

It is with great sadness that our friend Pati unexpectedly passed away on Sunday leaving behind two daughters, two son-in-law’s, a grandson and a granddaughter.

John Dennis Reagan, 63

February 7, 2024

Carmel, California - John Dennis Reagan, 63 years old, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2024 in Monterey, California. John received his undergraduate degree in Environmental Policy Analysis and Planning from U.C. Davis. He held a variety of jobs over his life. He received his license as a real estate broker, started the chapter of Greenpeace at Delta College, worked for the U.S. Park Service in Yosemite, and was an extremely skilled carpenter.

No cause of death reported.

William Hunter Schall, 22

February 7, 2024

Blyth, CA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected, tragic passing of our beloved son, William Hunter Schall, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. William worked at Albertsons, filling various jobs, throughout the last four years. In August of 2023, he was awarded the Outstanding Customer Service Award. He was most recently accepted into the correctional academy and was awaiting a prison assignment.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Duane Burrow, 65

February 7, 2024

Herald, CA - Ken passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2024 in Herald, CA at the age of 65. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, animals and spending time in the mountains. Ken was a hard worker, had a great sense of humor and a big heart. Ken was a general contractor and worked in Construction for the majority of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Marie O’Sullivan, 34

February 7, 2024

Albion, NY - Nicole Marie O’Sullivan, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2024 and met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born September 30, 1989 in Rochester to Mary Lynn Jesenski and Patrick G. O’Sullivan.

No cause of death reported.

Melvin L. Phillips, 33

February 7, 2024

Ilion, NY - Melvin L. Phillips, age 33, left this world unexpectedly on January 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Earle Elwin Berghman, 76

February 7, 2024

Ilion, NY - Earle Elwin Berghman, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2024, in the privacy and comfort of his home.

No cause of death reported.

Mark J. Bartels, 58

February 7, 2024

Ilion, NY - Mr. Mark J. Bartels, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Holt Hogan II, 27

February 7, 2024

Charlottesville, Va. - Richard Holt Hogan II died Thursday, February 1, 2024 at age 27 after a life of giving generously to family and friends. His greatest happiness was rejoicing in the accomplishments of those he loved. He is best described by the quote, “Who better to have in your circle?” Holt will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, the mischievous twinkle in his eye, and his tremendous heart full of enthusiasm, passion, love, and kindness. Holt was a man of faith.

No cause of death reported.

Connie M. Chamberlain, 71

February 7, 2024

Philadelphia, New York - Connie M. Chamberlain, 71, of CR-30, passed away, Monday, February 5, 2024. Connie was a Licensed Cosmetologist, after raising her children she worked in the office at the Salvation Army. She was a lifetime member of the first national online fibromyalgia support group.

Steven Glen Roush, 70

February 6, 2024

Steven Glen Roush, born June 28th, 1953, died suddenly in his home in Murrells Inlet, SC, this past week. The family has requested that any donations please give to your local humane societies as Steve was a cat lover to his core and would appreciate those efforts towards our furry friends.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Wright, 71

February 6, 2024

Mr. Gregory Donald Wright, 71, of Hubbard Lake, Michigan, died suddenly on February 4, 2024 at his home. Greg worked in law enforcement following in the footsteps of his family with a combined 100 years of working in law enforcement. He was very proud of that achievement. He worked for the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department, Negaunee Police Department, and Custer County Sheriff’s Department in Idaho from the years 1978-2011.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia Belle, 71

February 6, 2024

Oak Park, IL - Cynthia Belle, 71, died on Jan. 14, 2024, after a short illness. She worked as an activities director at several Chicago-area nursing homes and for many years served as director of Training & Education at the Foster Avenue Methodist Home, specializing in Alzheimer’s treatment and management. For the last 15 years she worked at Zoller Swanson, a tax firm in Oak Park.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Bryant, 66

February 6, 2024

Alderson, WV - Randy Lee Bryant, age 69, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Landon R. “Lonnie” Weaver, 71

February 6, 2024

Brasher Falls, New York - Landon R. “Lonnie” Weaver, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 4, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. More recently, Lonnie worked for Northland Associates and Northeast Interior Systems, both of Liverpool, as a carpenter foreman. He had served in the Richville Vol. Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Martinez, 48

February 6, 2024

Lorraine Martinez was born on October 2, 1975, in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2024. She is survived by her mother, three siblings and nine children.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Allan Bunce, 66

February 6, 2024

Utica, NY - Our brother, Richard Allan Bunce, 66 years old, sadly passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 4:

Ryan Martin Coleman, 34

February 4, 2024

Ryan Martin Coleman of Huntington Beach, CA, passed away on January 24, 2024 at the age of 34. Ryan was a native of San Antonio, Texas. Ryan was an Associate Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo, where he started as a bank teller in his early twenties. He was a charming salesman who, fortunately, was also talented in managing money and earning clients' trust. His success in his career, and his relationships with his colleagues and clients, were one of the most fulfilling parts of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Hannah Catherine Vance Quintero, 30

February 4, 2024

Hannah Catherine Vance Quintero, age 30, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 2:

Jillian Leslie Hopewell, 56

February 2, 2024

Chico, CA - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Jillian Leslie Hopewell (56), beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and colleague. Jillian was surrounded by loving family and friends in the weeks before her death from cancer.

Reported on January 29:

Karl Joseph David, 65

January 29, 2024

Karl Joseph David, 65 years old, died suddenly and unexpectedly when his heart stopped beating at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 28:

Janelle Ann Hernandez, 47

January 28, 2024

Janelle Ann Hernandez was born on September 2, 1976, in San Antonio, TX, and went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2024 at the age of 47.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 23:

John Reuben Garcia, 60

January 23, 2024

John Reuben Garcia, 60, born August 23rd, 1963, in Alice, TX died suddenly, and unexpectedly on January 17th, 2024, in his home in San Antonio, TX. Details of the cause of his passing are unknown as of the time of this written celebration of the life of a cherished member of the extensive Garcia family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 22:

Jesse James Macias, 1 day

January 22, 2024

Jesse James Macias was born on January 18, 2024 and went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Jesse was loved and will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Micah Bachorek, 49

January 22, 2024

Arlington, Texas - It is with great sadness that we share that we have lost Joel Micah Bachorek after he passed in his sleep in his home, at age 49 on January 17, 2024. Joel worked in all the trades and loved building things with his hands. He spent many years as a plumber’s assistant. He enjoyed helping others and was very generous with his time and material things.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 20:

Armando Lopez Jr., 40

January 20, 2024

Armando Lopez Jr. was born on December 05, 1983 and went to be with Lord on January 15. 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Armando was loved and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 15:

Carlos Huerta, 44

January 15, 2024

Carlos Huerta entered into eternal rest on January 1, 2024 at the age of 44, in San Antonio, Texas. Carlos was a loving husband and an avid family man. He enjoyed traveling (his favorite destination was Las Vegas), dancing, working on vehicles, building furniture, working with his hands, and playing darts.

No cause of death reported.

Huerta “died suddenly.” From a friend's Facebook:

My heart is broken I can't believe it I can't speak on it completely but a friend has passed unexpectedly please pray for his family we will miss you Carlos Huerta.

Douglas Ray Odom, 57

January 15, 2024

Douglas Ray Odom, 57, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away, Friday, November 24, 2023 at his home. Doug was a talented musician and enjoyed spreading joy through his music. His fingers danced on the piano keys, filling his family’s home with melodies that will forever echo in the hearts of his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Odom “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

I'm the daughter of Douglas Ray Odom, who unexpectedly passed Friday 11/25/2023. We have sadly come to find out his life insurance has expired as of the end of October and are respectfully asking for any help or assistance with his cremation and memorial service! We have chosen to go with his second choice of cremation due to the fact we don't have funds for an open casket burial. This is very hard to write and very surreal, anything will help, even if it's $5.

Reported on January 10:

Taylor Anne Leggett, 30

January 10, 2024

Richmond, VA. - Taylor Anne Leggett died in Richmond, Virginia on January 4, 2024. At the time of her death she was pursuing a master's degree in art therapy and it was her hope to help those with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She was a very talented and passionate artist who excelled in fibers, loom work, tapestries, ceramics, beading, jewelry making, and painting. She had a great love of music, hedgehogs, and sloths as well as an eclectic collection of Pop art. She especially adored her beloved cats.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 28:

Chad Barett Francis, 50

December 28, 2023

Chad was born October 1, 1973, in Austin TX. He suffered a massive stroke on November 10, 2023. He passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 16 after life support was withdrawn around noon on 11/15.

Reported on April 28:

Jevon "Harp" Harper, 30

April 28, 2023

Mr. Jevon Marsel Harper, 30, entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2023 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Covington, GA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Barrett Funeral Home Oglethorpe, Crawford.

No cause of death reported.

Harper “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Jevon "Harp" Harper transitioned on April 26, 2023, after an aggressive 4-week fight with the autoimmune disorder HLH. Harp was a gentle giant who was full of energy. Many will remember Harp for his love of basketball and other sports, but we will miss him most as a person who was devoted to his friends and family. Harp was a son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sorely missed by all.

