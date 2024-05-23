INDIA

Malayalam filmmaker and writer Biju Vattappara dies at 54

May 14, 2024

Noted Malayalam filmmaker and writer, Biju Vattappara, died on May 13 in Kerala. According to reports, he collapsed while visiting a lawyer in Muvattupuzha in Kerala. He was then rushed to the hospital nearby. However, he died on his way to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raghunandan Kamath, the man behind Naturals Ice Cream, no more

May 18, 2024

Raghunandan Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream, passed away at the age of 75 at a hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness. Kamath died on Friday night, Vijay Karnataka reported. He was reportedly ill for the past several days and was admitted to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife dies of cancer

May 16, 2024

Mumbai - Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal [70] passed away on Thursday morning after suffering from the final stage of cancer. According to reports, she passed away around 3 a.m. and Naresh Goyal was at their Mumbai residence.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Health official dies of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

May 16, 2024

Mancherial - A 48-year old liaisoning officer working with Mother and Child Hospital died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday night. MCH resident medical officer Dr Bheeshma said that the liaisoning officer Avadhuta Kamalakar collapsed after complaining of chest pain when he was going to bed on Wednesday night. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Link

Young BMHRC doctor dies of cardiac arrest on night duty

May 15, 2024

Bhopal - A 25-year-old doctor, described by colleagues as fit and healthy, has died of a cardiac arrest while on night duty at Bhopal’s BMHRC, the hospital meant for gas tragedy victims. The deceased, Dr Deepak Sharma, was a native of Gurgaon, said investigation officer SI Karan Singh. After completing his MBBS from Muzaffarpur, he was pursuing an MD in anaesthesiology at BMHRC. Around a half-hour past midnight on Monday, while on ICU duty, Sharma complained of chest pain and anxiety. There were 2-3 doctors with him, who immediately administered CPR, said police. Sharma was surrounded by life-saving equipment and doctors but couldn’t be saved. Colleagues and staff are in shock. There were no prior signs of any health issues with Sharma, they said.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Coimbatore City Police inspector dies of cardiac arrest in Theni

May 16, 2024

A. Natesan, 50, who was serving as inspector of the Peelamedu police station in Coimbatore city, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Police sources said Natesan died at Seelayampatti in Theni district, where he had gone on two days leave to spend time with his family. Natesan, who joined the force in 1999, complained of chest pain around 5 p.m. and became unconscious. Though he was rushed to a government hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Link

Mumbai police constable succumbs to injuries in Nagpur Hospital

May 15, 2024

A constable attached to a police station in Mumbai died while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, an official said here on Tuesday. The constable, Ravi Sudam Bhanawat, was attached to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Due to swelling in his leg, he was being treated at Nagpur Police Hospital, where doctors advised him bed rest for 10 days, he said. However, in the early hours of Monday, the constable was declared dead, the official added.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cop dies of cardiac arrest in Rajouri

May 17, 2024

Jammu - A policeman died of cardiac arrest in Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. They told GNS that SgCt Shabir Ahmed, of Tehasil Mankote in Mendhar Sub division of Poonch district, complained of chest pain at his place of posting in police line Rajouri and was shifted to GMC Rajouri by fellow policemen. However he passed away, they added.

No age reported.

Link

Young man dies of cardiac arrest in Anantnag

May 18, 2024

A young trader died of a cardiac arrest in the Anantnag town of south Kashmir late on Saturday. Family members told The Kashmiriyat that on Saturday night, Tanveer Ahmad Zargar, a resident of SK Colony, suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he had succumbed on the way. According to studies dating back to 2023, heart attack deaths have increased by 30 per cent in the age group 25 to 44 after COVID-19.

No age reported.

Link

Parents donate 16-year-old girl's body who passed away after board exam success

May 16, 2024

Rajkot - A 16-year-old girl from Morbi, who had secured a commendable percentage in the board exam, passed away after battling for her life for a month, days after her result was announced in a hospital of Rajkot on Wednesday. In a selfless act, her family donated her body to a medical college and also donated her eyes. Heer Ghetiya had suffered a brain hemorrhage a month ago and underwent surgery. Although she was recovering post operation and was discharged from the hospital, her family hoped she would fully recover by the time her 10th board exam results were announced. Unfortunately, a week before her passing, she developed breathing problems and heart-related issues, leading to her readmission to the hospital. Her condition worsened, and she was shifted to the ICU. An MRI report indicated that 80 to 90 percent of her brain was not functioning. The family was unable to celebrate her impressive 99.07 percentile in the recently declared 10th board results.

Link

Footballer, 22, dies of cardiac arrest in Assam during practice

May 19, 2024

Dibrugarh - A 22-year-old footballer died from cardiac arrest during a practice session at the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) ground in Jorhat on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Rishiraj Borah, who played for the All Star Club Jorhat, collapsed on the field during a practice match and was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Despite efforts of the medical team, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead. The doctors confirmed that he had suffered cardiac arrest, a condition in which the heart stops beating, leading to a loss of blood flow to vital organs and, if left untreated, death occurs within minutes. Rishiraj was described as a bright student and an excellent, promising, football player, who was kind and compassionate towards both humans and animals.

Link

23-year-old woman found dead in Omni bus in Coimbatore, cardiac arrest suspected

May 16, 2024

Chennai - A woman was found dead in an Omni bus in Chennai on Tuesday. She was identified as Mahalakshmi (23), an engineering graduate from Palathurai, who had been staying at a private hostel while working at a private IT company in the city, Gandhipuram police said. As Mahalakshmi had been feeling unwell for a few days, she had been undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, as her condition did not improve, she decided to take leave and go to her hometown. She was taken to Coimbatore in an omnibus by one of her co-workers. When the bus reached Coimbatore Gandhipuram bus station at around 5 am on Tuesday, Mahalakshmi was found dead on the seat of the bus. As per preliminary police investigation, it is suspected that she may have died due to a cardiac arrest.

Link

Man suddenly fell while dancing in Bhajan Sandhya, died

May 17, 2024

Jhalawar - Cases of heart attack are seen in the country while dancing, while eating, while sleeping. One such case has come from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, in which a person posted as Junior Assistant in Gram Panchayat died suddenly due to heart attack while dancing. Johraj Nagar, junior assistant of Moikala Gram Panchayat of Kota district, was dancing in Bhajan Sashya, dancing while showering flowers. Meanwhile, while dancing, Jodhraj suffered a heart attack and fell on the stage. Jodhraj was about 43 years old. Other people immediately reached him and picked him up and took him to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead in the hospital. A video of the incident of falling on the stage while dancing has surfaced, in which it can be seen how Jodhraj suddenly falls on the stage.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Assam teacher dies after collapsing due to heat stress

May 17, 2024

A 47-year-old teacher in Assam’s Cachar district died after he reportedly collapsed due to extreme heat stress on Thursday. However, doctors at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) cited heart attack as the cause of death. The incident happened at Kalain area on Thursday afternoon when the person, identified as Chayan Dey, a teacher working at Satya Ranjan College, collapsed while conducting a class. Another teacher said that due to severe heat, Dey felt some discomfort and his health condition deteriorated soon. “He suddenly fainted. We took him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him dead,” a teacher said. Health department officials said his body was sent to SMCH for postmortem. “He could be a victim of heatwave but the reason behind the death is said to be cardiac arrest, as per the doctors,” officials said.

Link

School teacher on election duty succumbs to heart attack in Odisha’s Bolangir

May 19, 2024

Bhubaneswar - In a tragic incident, a polling official succumbed to a massive heart attack while collecting EVM and other election material from a center in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Sunday. According to reports, Sushil Kumar Acharya (52), a teacher at the Agalpur Block Pattuapally Primary School, was deputed on election duty and had gone to collect voting materials from Titilagarh DAV College Dispersal Center for the second phase of the election in Odisha on Monday. Suddenly, he complained of intense chest pain. Initially, he was rushed to the Titlagarh Hospital by other staff members. Later, he was shifted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir as his condition deteriorated. Sushil Kumar Acharya breathed his last at the DHH sometime later.

Link

Gujarat devotee dies of heart attack during Chardham yatra; death toll rises to five

May 14, 2024

Dehradun - A septuagenarian devotee from Gujarat died due to suspected heart attack during the ongoing Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand, taking the death toll during this year's yatra to five, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased devotee has been identified as 73-year-old Suryakant Khamar, a resident of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. An official said that the health of Surya Kant suddenly deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state for treatment. However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead, the official said. Earlier, four devotees died in Yamunotri Dham, while the fifth yatri died in Badrinath Dham. On Monday, a 75-year-old woman identified as Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Rajkot district in Gujarat also died in Badrinath Dham came. The cause of death of Lakshmi Devi was also said to be a heart attack.

Link

Ayyappa devotee dies of cardiac arrest in Sabarimala

May 19, 2024

Mangaluru - An Ayyappa devotee from Katipalla Ganeshapura died after suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday during his Sabarimala pilgrimage. The deceased, identified as Sandeep Katipalla (35), collapsed and died while climbing the 18 steps that lead to the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple. Sandeep was working as a driver and is survived by his wife and two sons. It is gathered that he had undertaken the pilgrimage to fulfill a vow for one of his sons.

Link

Four “died suddenly” at the polls:

Presiding officer dies of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

May 14, 2024

Gadigopplula Sadanandam, a physical director with a government school, who was the presiding officer at a polling station at Malkepalli village in Kasipet mandal on Monday, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Tuesday. Sadanandam (48) complained of chest pain while he was returning home after completing duties on Monday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in the town in the morning and breathed his last by 9 am.

Link

62-yr-old UBT polling agent found dead inside toilet in Worli booth

May 20, 2024

Mumbai - A polling agent, 62-yr-old Manohar Nalge, Shiv Sena (UBT) party worker died on election duty at a polling booth in Worli’s Delisle Road. Sunil Shinde, Shivsena UBT MLA, after visiting KEM Hospital said, "Manohar Nalge's death occurred at the polling center. At ten minutes to six, he went to the washroom but did not return. After closing the ballot boxes, we needed the polling agent's signature, and when he was not found, we searched for him. He was found unconscious in the toilet. We took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

No cause of death reported.

Link

On-duty election official dies of heart attack at city polling booth

May 20, 2024

Police on Monday said that a 56-year-old election officer died after suffering a heart attack at a polling booth in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway in the fifth phase of India General Elections 2024. According to a PTI report, the deceased, Sunil Laxman, was deployed for polling duty at St Paul's High School in Parel's Bhoiwada area. An official told PTI that Laxman suddenly collapsed in the afternoon and that the police officials present at the booth rushed him to KEM Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Link

62-year-old voter dies of suspected cardiac arrest outside polling booth in Ramgarh

May 20, 2024

A 62-year-old man died of suspected cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened outside booth 193 at the Government Upgraded High School in Chitarpur block's Bhuchungdih village in Hazaribag Lok Sabha constituency. Akhtar Hussain collapsed on the road and died.

Link

BEd student, city bus driver die of heart attack

May 20, 2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - Two incidents of heart attack were reported in the city on Sunday. Autopsy examination was conducted by the police to know the cause of deaths. The cops believed that both the victims had suffered silent heart attacks. In the first incident, a 28-year-old BEd student died after suffering a heart attack while he was going to his friend’s place near Khandwa Naka. His health deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep Chauhan, a resident of Barwani and was living with his relative at 15 Battalion.



In the second incident, a 42-year-old city bus driver suffered a heart attack while he was on duty. The deceased was identified as Dharmendra Kayak, a resident of Banganga area. The deceased’s brother Ravi said that he was on duty and drove the bus till 1 pm. His health began to deteriorate after sustaining chest pain and he alighted from the bus at AICTSL depot. He suddenly fell on the ground and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The incidents of heart attacks are increasing due to changing lifestyles including junk food, lack of sleep, and lack of physical activities.

Link

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Pharmacist dies of heart attack while driving in Prayagraj; shocking video surfaces

May 15, 2024

Pramod Yadav, a 50-year-old pharmacist at the Handia Community Health Centre in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, died on Wednesday morning from a heart attack while driving to work. According to regional media reports, Yadav left his rented home in Munshi village around 9:30 am. While travelling on the Jhusi-Sonauti Road, a short distance from his residence, Yadav suffered the attack. In a panicked state, Yadav managed to pull his car over to the side of the road. However, by the time concerned citizens noticed him unresponsive in the driver's seat and called the police at around noon, Yadav had passed away.

Link

BANGLADESH

IU female student dies of rare disease

May 14, 2024

A female student of the Islamic University, Kushtia has died after catching the rare disease vasculitis. Dead Samia Akter Ful was a student of the 2021-22 academic session of the Mathematics Department and hailed from Pabna. She breathed her last around 11:30 am on Tuesday while on life support at United Hospital, Dhaka. Her classmates said Samia was infected with the rare disease in 2020 and had recovered after taking treatment for a year, but again fell ill six months ago. She had been suffering from various complications, including kidney and heart problems, and coughing up blood, they said.

No age reported.

Link

VIETNAM

Supermodel and actor Duc Tien has died suddenly at the age of 44

May 19, 2024

According to friends, the reason for the sudden death of the artist was a heart attack. This information made many Vietnamese stars and Duc Tien's friends sad. A few hours ago, the male artist was still interacting on social networks. Duc Tien was once a model with an impressive face and was loved in Vietnam. He has participated in many popular television series.

Link

CHINA

Two taxi drivers killed in “vaxxidents”:

Hong Kong taxi driver, 52, dies after passing out at the wheel and crashing into kerb

May 16, 2024

A middle-aged cabbie died after passing out behind the wheel and hitting a kerb while driving along a busy interchange in Hong Kong on Wednesday, although fortunately no passengers were inside the vehicle at the time. Police said the 52-year-old man, whose surname was Yeung, was driving at the Lam Tei Interchange in Tuen Mun district towards Yuen Long at around 12.30pm on Wednesday. He suddenly fell unconscious while driving, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a kerb. Yeung was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital but was declared dead about two hours after the accident. The incident was similar to a case from November of last year, when a 72-year-old taxi driver died after passing out while driving and hitting a kerb outside Cheung Tsing Tunnel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

PHILIPPINES

Fisherman from Alcoy, Cebu dies of heart attack while at sea

May 14, 2024

Cebu City – The body of a fisherman was found on his pump boat that was floating on the waters of Purok Lumboy, Sitio Cambulak, Brgy. Granada in Boljoon town, southern Cebu early on Tuesday morning, May 14. The deceased was identified as Alejandro Medez, of legal age and a resident of Brgy. In a report, police said that a fisherman in Boljoon town found his pump boat floating on the shallow part of the waters of Brgy. Granada at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When he checked, he found the body of Mendez on the pump boat, which he later on dragged to shore. Mendez, whose body was brought to the Oslob Hospital, was positively identified by his relatives, the report said. His attending physician ruled that he died of heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

MALAYSIA

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Soldier gets wish to meet Duyong rep at running event before collapsing and dying

May 19, 2024

Melaka - A soldier fulfilled his wish to meet his favourite elected representative, Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, before collapsing and dying at a running event here yesterday. The incident occurred around 10 pm yesterday, when Staff Sergeant Mohd Irfan Faizal Ismail, 41, was participating in the 5km Fireman Run 2024 in Banda Hilir Melaka, which was also attended by Helmy. Helmy said the deceased had taken a group photo with him before starting the run. However, he was later informed that the victim had collapsed during the lucky draw after completing the 5km run. "I was told that a participant had collapsed and was taken to the ambulance. He was confirmed dead at the hospital at 10.25 pm.”

Link

AUSTRALIA

Six Ft Hick drummer Fred Noonan has passed away

May 17, 2024

Fred Noonan [59], the drummer of Brisbane punk band Blowhard and swamp rock outfit Six Ft Hick, has passed away after recurring experiences with cancer. Earlier this month, Six Ft Hick guitarist Dan Baebler was posting about Noonan’s declining health on social media, and as of Tuesday (14 May), the band has shared a tribute shirt in the drummer’s honour.

Link

Sudden death , Nerang

May 14, 2024

Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was located at Glennon Park in Nerang earlier this morning, May 14. Officers were called to the Pappas Way address around 6.30 am following reports a body with injuries had been found. Police are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the man’s cause of death. The death is being treated as non-suspicious, and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Link

Charmian Lorelei (nee Keen) Sokolov

May 18, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - In very loving memory of our beloved mother Charmian Lorelei Sokolov who passed away on 7th April 2024, in Sydney, Australia. She was truly inspirational, courageous, caring, positive, sincere and faith filled in her life and all through her cancer journey. She is much loved always and treasured in our hearts forever.

No age reported.

Link

Blake Joseph Graham "Blakey" Day, 22

May 14, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - On May 3, 2024, Blakey passed away at the Manly Adolescent and Young Adult Hospice, Sydney, Australia, aged 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Act Party MP Mark Cameron mourns son Brody, former Vikings Rugby Football Club player

May 16, 2024

Auckland - An Act Party MP is mourning the loss of his son, garnering tributes from the Prime Minister, other politicians and public figures. Mark Cameron paid tribute to his son Brody Cameron, 22, on social media yesterday. He said: “Good speed my son, my boy. I love you always, Dad. RIP.” His son was a former member of the Vikings Rugby Football Club in Northland, playing with the team in 2018 and in the Whangārei Boys High 1st XV.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dedicated city mission worker, father of four dies from stage 4 cancer

May 17, 2024

Auckland - Sam Morrison, 43, was a familiar face to many around central Auckland. As the Auckland City Mission’s community development lead, he was involved in a number of key projects for its HomeGround residents. Morrison died on May 9 after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in November 2023. She said a year before the diagnosis, Morrison had complained of a sore stomach and was initially prescribed antacids … By the time he was diagnosed, Morrison’s symptoms had worsened to the point where he would collapse on the ground, writhing in pain. His prognosis was poor, and he was given a life expectancy of one to five years.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Davina Marie Solomon, 51

May 17, 2024

Auckland - In loving memory of Davina Marie (nee Rawiri), born 19th August 1973, died 15th May 2024. Davina served her community with bravery and pride as a member of the NZ Fire Service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Firefighters were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

One dead in late-night crash in Northland’s Far North

May 13, 2024

Northland - Police are investigating the death of a person in a crash near the Far North town of Mangōnui on Sunday night. A vehicle crashed into a ditch on State Highway 10, just south of Mangōnui, at about 10pm. Emergency services responded, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

One dead after motorcycle crash in Rolleston

May 18, 2024

Rolleston, Canterbury - Police have confirmed that one person has died following a single motorcycle crash on Jones Rd, Rolleston, this morning. Emergency services responded to the scene at about 12pm. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Person found dead in Invercargill

May 19, 2024

Invercargill - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the centre of Invercargill this morning. The body was found near the intersection of Sydney and St Andrew streets, close to the Northern Tavern, Stuff reports. Police were alerted at 9.25 am, and said that no further information was available.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vivian Mary JP Pollock

May 16, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Passed away at North Shore Hospital, on Wednesday the 15th May 2024, following a brief and courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

No age reported.

Link

Note: Pollock was a Justice of the Peace (JP). JPs were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination'. Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Andrew James Brown, 43

May 15, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - E1009037 Trooper, Royal NZ Armoured Corps. Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, 13th May 2024, aged 43 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The NZ Defence Force was mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination'.

Mary Helen (nee Neilsen) Wood, 73

May 18, 2024

Aro Valley, Wellington - Passed away after a short illness on 16th May 2024, aged 73, at Wellington Hospital. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Wellington Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Richmond Mason, 66

May 18, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Richmond Mason, aged 66 years. Suddenly lost to us as he looked over the fantastic adventure playground of his life, the Hauraki Gulf. Fun loving, kind, and adventurous friend of many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Philip Berry, 44

May 18, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - It is with a very sad heart that Andrea wishes to inform you that Shane, her dearly loved husband passed away peacefully on May 16th at his home, aged 44 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shane to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Steve) Duggan, 73

May 18, 2024

Auckland - Left us suddenly and unexpectedly on 26 April 2024 (aged 73).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julia Therese Adama, 73

May 18, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Born Upper Mount Gravatt, Brisbane. Suddenly died at Repertory House on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Paul Hayward, 67

May 18, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On May 13, 2024, Richard passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief illness, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darrin Andrew Wild, 58

May 18, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 15th May 2024, aged 58 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the venue.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Velda Lorraine Buckley

May 18, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2024. Greatly missed and loved by all her friends and extended family. Special thanks to the medical staff at Tauranga Hospital for their outstanding care. Donations to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Houghton Underwood

May 18, 2024

Auckland - Peacefully on 9th May 2024, after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Garth (nee Robinson) Bowerman

May 18, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Suddenly on May 8th, 2024. Forever in our hearts and will be forever missed. Heartfelt thanks to the incredible team at the Auckland Hospital Stroke Unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick (Fred) Bremford

May 18, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - On May 16th 2024, suddenly. Fred's quiet, extensive knowledge and kindly wisdom will be missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Francis Dutch

May 18, 2024

Wainuiomata, Auckland - Unexpectedly at home on 8 May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marian Tadeusz Ceregra

May 18, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Peacefully on 15 May 2024 after a brief illness. Special thanks to the staff at Woburn Enliven for their care of Marian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Harald Aronson

May 18, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - (Aviator, Traffic Officer, and Advanced Para Medic). Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. A soulmate and best friend of Mary-Jane and a proud and loving father, father-in-law, grandad, and friend to many. "Mark the perfect man".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Mae (nee Adams) Hobson, 62

May 18, 2024

Kaitaia, Far North - On 16 May 2024 Wendy passed away at her home in Kaitaia, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 62 years. Now at peace.

Link

Johannes Wilhelmus (Bill) Kuunders, 73

May 18, 2024

Pukekohe, Auckland - Born in Deurne, The Netherlands, 27th January 1951. Passed away in Pukekohe on Monday, 13th May 2024. No flowers by request but donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Wilfred Hugh "Brownie" Brown, 68

May 18, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - 18 January 1956 - 15 May 2024. It is with sadness we share that Robin has passed away at his home, after his short battle with cancer. 'A man of true kindness to all who knew him'.

Link

Robin John "Stretch" Whitehead

May 17, 2024

Hamilton, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 8th May 2024. You will be truly missed by all. The stars in the sky have received another to help look over those of us below. The impact of your departure and the massive hole you leave behind is just like you...big. You were loved by all and will be severely missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald James (Ron) Fleming, 67

May 16, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Waikato Hospital on the 14th of May 2024, aged 67. Loved by his extended family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phillip Harry Wong, 69

May 15, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on 11 May 2024, at Auckland Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by love, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter William Chapman, 65

May 15, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on 9 May 2024, aged 65 years. A larger-than-life character who will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor John Smart, 73

May 15, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Trevor has cast his last line and caught his last fish. Unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 13, 2024, aged 73 years. A good mate to many. Angela and family would like to express a huge thank you to the Ambulance and Fire staff who worked tirelessly to try and keep Trevor with us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dwayne Alexander Beardsmore, 60

May 15, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - Suddenly on Thursday, May 9, 2024, aged 60 years. Well-loved and respected by all his mates.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Henry (Willie) Taylor

May 15, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, on 9th May, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robyn Taylor-Wright

May 15, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Tragically passed away on the 2nd of May 2024, doing what she loved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tristin Marena (nee Hole) Visser

May 15, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Doreen Patricia Maggs

May 15, 2024

Browns Bay, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 May 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Goddard Park

May 15, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th May 2024, after a short illness, at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh Meldrum, 65

May 15, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - 1959-2024. Hugh passed away at Dunstan Hospital Clyde on May 5th, 2024. A massive thank you to the team at Dunstan Hospital who have been truly impressive. Thank you to Dr Blair McLaren and Dr David Anderson for their professional support throughout Hugh's cancer journey.

Link

Sarah Jayne Davies, 38

May 14, 2024

Waiuku, Auckland - Peacefully passed away at home, aged 38 years. Loved by her fur babies Arnie and Vin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Marie Crook, 44

May 14, 2024

Kilbirnie, Wellington - Suddenly on 8th May 2024, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel Jonathan McKay, 75

May 14, 2024

Reefton, Buller - Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Reefton on May 10, 2024, aged 75. A loved uncle and cousin, an extremely well-known local identity, and a friend of many people.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Noel (Ken) Hawkeswood

May 14, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Unexpectedly at Matarangi, on 10th May, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jodeana Isabel Foster

May 14, 2024

Huntly, Waikato - Jodeana passed away suddenly on Wednesday 8th May 2024 at Waikato Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eamonn Martin Crosbie, 74

May 14, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - On May 12, 2024, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, surrounded by love; aged 74 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Myles Bennett MacDuff, 47

May 14, 2024

Ngatea, Waikato - Passed away peacefully at home (after a brave battle with MND), on Sunday, 12th May, 2024; aged 47 years.

Link

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause Motor Neuron Disease (MND).