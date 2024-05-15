CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will resume after we recruit a researcher. Contact NFUEditor@proton.me .

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Classical guitarist Alexander Dunn, 68, built UVic's renowned guitar program

May 11, 2024

When classical guitarist Alexander Dunn moved to Victoria [B.C.] in 1990, he was a well-decorated performer and instructor with a PhD in Musicology from the University of California. He continued to accrue designations and awards in the decades that followed, but Dunn remained devoted to his students at the University of Victoria and beyond. Dunn, who started in the University of Victoria’s faculty of music in 1991, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning at the age of 68. He leaves behind a robust legacy at UVic, which included building the school’s guitar program into one of the best in the country. In his early teens, Dunn began playing in duos and groups with his cousin, guitarist Robert Ward, around their native San Diego. Ward said he and Dunn performed together in Boston on April 20, and the news of his sudden passing still doesn’t add up. Dunn was fine health and good spirits, and played magnificently. “It was a brilliant performance,” Ward said. “We had a great time playing what was a very difficult program.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

UVic pushed the jab:

Students, staff and visitors at some of British Columbia's largest universities will be asked to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status as part of back-to-school campus safety plans. The University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria, Thompson Rivers University and Emily Carr University all posted the news online:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-vaccine-bc-universities-1.6155004

Kelowna pickleball player dies at tournament hosted by Vernon Pickleball Association

May 12, 2024

A 49-year-old Kelowna [B.C.] man suffered a medical emergency and passed away at the May 11 mixed doubles pickleball tournament in Vernon. The Vernon Pickleball Association said the man suddenly collapsed on the courts during a pre-game warm-up and did not survive, despite immediate medical intervention.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Windsor nurse dies suddenly at age 22

May 7, 2024

Windsor nurse Hannah Pare died suddenly following a routine surgical procedure. She passed away Thursday, May 2, due to a complication following routine surgery in Toronto to treat audible tinnitus, a hearing condition. She was declared brain dead as a result of the unexpected complication. The 22-year-old graduate of Kennedy Collegiate and the University of Windsor had been working as a neurology nurse on the 8th floor of the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The University of Windsor’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-uwindsor-lancers-covid-19-vaccines-1.6139924

In Quebec, a doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Christopher Birch, 53

May 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Dr. Christopher Birch on May 2, 2024, at the age of 53. A family doctor greatly appreciated by his patients, he practiced emergency medicine for almost a quarter of a century, mainly at the Lakeshore General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Crohn's and Colitis Canada would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Dr. Kimberley Nix, 31, medical resident

May 8, 2024

Dr. Kimberly Nix was well into her journey to become a doctor when life threw a wrench at her: She was diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma in 2021. At the time, Dr. Nix was only 28 years old and in the third and final year of her internal medicine core residency. Even then, the Canadian resident didn't let the sad news dull her spirits. Instead, she leaned on her family and friends, decided to continue her studies and used her journey to inspire others.

Link

In Quebec, 44 “ died suddenly ”:

Boris Firquet, 54

May 7, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Boris Firquet, an extraordinary being who lived his life at 100 miles an hour. Between his unique view of the world and his passion for the arts, Boris navigated between reality and virtuality, between his job as a cameraman editor and his art, which had become digital over the years. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the Bas St-Laurent Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annie Bergeron, 54

May 6, 2024

Surrounded by the love of her family, following a long battle with cancer, on May 3, 2024, Mrs. Annie Bergeron died at Maison Michel-Sarrazin, a palliative care center in Quebec, at the age of 54.

Link

Pierre Caron, 49

May 12, 2024

At his home surrounded by his loved ones, on May 9, 2024, at the age of 49, died Mr. Pierre Caron. The family invites you to make a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Hall, 44

May 12, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden departure of Christine Hall. She passed away on April 5, 2024 at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gérald (Gerry) Fournier, 74

May 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce that Gérald (Gerry) Fournier died suddenly on May 8, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Paré, 46

May 11, 2024

At his home, on May 4, 2024, at the age of 46, died Mr. Sylvain Paré, residing in St-Amboise-de-Kildare. Those who wish to show their sympathy in a more particular way can do so by making a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johanne Potvin, 61

May 11, 2024

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at Roberval Hospital, on May 10, 2024, at the age of 61 years and 7 months, Mrs. Johanne Potvin. A special thank you to the entire team at the Uniprix Pharmacy in Roberval, as well as to all the staff at the Roberval Hospital, particularly those in the oncology department, for the excellent care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wanda Pilié, 52

May 10, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Wanda Pilié on May 9, at the age of 52. She was both a talented and creative graphic designer and a gifted massage therapist, whose soothing touch will be greatly missed by her loyal clientele. She had a passion for dance, which she enjoyed with others as a Zumba instructor. She loved the outdoors in all seasons and regularly biked, hiked, cross-country skied, skated, snowshoed and swam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rémi Magoo Gauthier, 55

May 10, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family, on May 8, 2024, Mr. Rémi Magoo Gauthier, spouse of France, died at the CIUSSS du Saguenay Lac St-Jean—Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 55. For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy can result in an online donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian D'Aragon, 39

May 10, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Ian D'Aragon, which occurred on May 6, 2024, at the age of 39. Instead of flowers, your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Maison de la Sérénité or to the Canadian Brain Tumor Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geneviève Laquerre, 45/46

May 10, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Geneviève Laquerre. Monday, April 29, she left us peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones, at the Cité-de-la-Santé in Laval. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Girard, 46

May 10, 2024

On May 8, 2024, Mr. Mathieu Girard, residing in Albanel, died at his home, at the age of 46 years and 10 months. The family would like to thank all the staff of the CIUSSS du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Normandin Accommodation Center, for all the good care provided to Mr. Mathieu Girard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilles (known as L'Ours) Kovacs, 58

May 9, 2024

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, May 2 2024, at the age of 58, died Mr. Gilles Kovacs (known as L'Ours). Many thanks to his colleagues at the Donnacona penitentiary, to the staff of the Laval Hospital (IUCPQ), and to Doctor Xavier Huppé, who did everything in their power during the resuscitation maneuvers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clément Dubois, 70

May 9, 2024

At his home, on Saturday May 4, 2024, passed away at the age of 70, Mr. Clément Dubois. Your expressions of sympathy can include a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philippe Sénécal, 27

May 9, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Philippe Sénécal, which occurred on May 7, 2024, at the age of 27. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Canada Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sébastien Desjardins, 41

May 9, 2024

From Sainte-Adèle, on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the age of 41, passed away Mr. Sébastien Desjardins.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Couture-Pomerleau, 39

May 9, 2024

La Sarre - Died at the Multi Center. SSS of La Sarre on May 5, 2024, at the age of 39, Mr. Francis Couture-Pomerleau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emily Rother

May 9, 2024

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The family would like to thank Dr. Victor Cohen and staff at the Jewish General Hospital for their kind care and compassion. Donations to the oncology department c/o Jewish General Hospital Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martine Bouchard, 59

May 9, 2024

At Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, on May 4, 2024, at the age of 59, Mrs. Martine Bouchard died, surrounded by the love of her family. The family would like to thank Dr. Jean-François Larouche, Dr. Nathalie Olivier, and all the palliative care staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their humanity, their caring attitude and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martine Dupuis, 62

May 9, 2024

At the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke, on May 7, 2024, at the age of 62, Mrs. Martine Dupuis, residing in Granby, passed away. The family warmly thanks all the staff of the oncology and intensive care department of the CHUS Fleurimont for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Serge Nantel, 72

May 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father. Since his return from Mexico, Serge continued to fight against lung cancer. Recently, he contracted a fungal infection that spread throughout his body. He once again tried to fight but the infection was too virulent. After a battle that lasted 3 months, he requested medical assistance in dying and died peacefully and serenely on May 7 at 6 p.m. at Mont-Laurier hospital.

Link

Daniel Guay, 49

May 8, 2024

Passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, at Maison Le Havre du Lac-Saint-Jean, on May 7, 2024, at the age of 49 years and 4 months, Mr. Daniel Guay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steeve Beaulieu, 48

May 8, 2024

At Sainte-Marie Hospital in Trois-Rivières, on May 6, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Steeve Beaulieu. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Regroupement pour la Trisomie (Down syndrome).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Édith Grandoit, 69

May 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden death of Marie-Edith Grandoit, affectionately called Didi by her loved ones, which occurred in Montreal on May 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Bergeron-MacDonald, 29/30

May 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Luc Bergeron-MacDonald, which occurred on April 1, 2024. We would like to express our deep gratitude to all those who were present and provided their support during this difficult period, in particular to the palliative team at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, for their precious help which allowed Luc to return home, to spend his last moments surrounded by his loved ones. Then to Maison Michel-Sarrazin for their support and attentive care during the period of palliative care at home. A special thank you to Dr. Bissonnette for his remarkable dedication, even during the Easter break, in caring for Luc with compassion and professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Bégin, 58

May 8, 2024

At her residence, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the age of 58 years and 7 months, passed away Mrs. Caroline Bégin, daughter of the late Yves Bégin and Mrs. Françoise Côté. She lived in Quebec. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trey Villarson-Leacock, 6 days

May 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our boy, Trey Villarson-Leacock, who joined the stars on April 26, 2024, after six days of life. His bright smile, his comforting energy and his soul imbued with wisdom, maturity and strength will remain forever engraved in our memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sébastien Côté-Desjardins, 27

May 8, 2024

At his home on May 4, 2024, died at the age of 27 years and 6 months, Sébastien Côté-Desjardins, residing in Saint-Anaclet. Compensate for sending flowers with a donation to Arrimage, a supported employment service for people living with mental illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Caron, 61

May 8, 2024

In Montreal, on May 4, 2024, at the age of 61, passed away Mrs. Sylvie Caron. A donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated in memory of Sylvie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Brien, 42

May 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Daniel Brien, which occurred on May 6, 2024, at the age of 42. We would like your expressions of sympathy to result in a donation in Daniel's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Condo, 51

May 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jeffrey Condo, which occurred on May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gérald Dionne, 73

May 7, 2024

In the palliative care of the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on April 30, 2024, at the age of 73, passed away Mr. Gérald Dionne. You can express your sympathy by offering a donation to the foundation at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stanley Kopyto, 71

May 7, 2024

After a stoic battle, at home on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the age of 71. Contributions in Stanley's memory may be made to Multiple Myeloma Cancer Research, Cedars Cancer Center c/o Cedars Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Parent, 30

May 7, 2024

We are extremely saddened to announce the death of our son, François Parent, born July 18, 1993 in L'Ancienne-Lorette. He left us on May 3, 2024, at the age of 30, surrounded by his family, at his home in St-Adelphe-de-Champlain. In memory of François, we encourage you to make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Gilbert, 47

May 7, 2024

In Magog, on May 6, 2024, at the age of 47, passed away Mrs. Nathalie Gilbert. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenny Poliquin, 28

May 7, 2024

On May 1, 2024, Kenny Poliquin died at the age of 28. He was the son of Sylvie Poliquin and Gilles Bergeron. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Poliquin, and his brothers, Steve Poliquin (Cindy Dubois) and Carl Guillemette (Kym Bouffard).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annie Marineau, 50

May 7, 2024

On April 23, 2024, passed away at the age of 50 years and 6 months, Ms. Annie Marineau, wife of Mr. Simon Bérubé, residing in Chicoutimi-Nord.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manon Dalpé, 62

May 7, 2024

At the University of Montreal Hospital Center (CHUM), on May 3, 2024, at the age of 62, passed away Mrs. Manon Dalpé. Those who wish to show their sympathy in a more special way can do so by making a donation to the Montreal Cancer Institute. Please enter in the comments section your donations to Doctor Diane Provencher/ovarian cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Nini, 45

May 6, 2024

It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Carolyn Nini on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the age of 45. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Carolyn Nini to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, Oncology Department for Women's Cancers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Pelletier, 48

May 6, 2024

On April 28, 2024, died, surrounded by the love of her family, at the CIUSSS du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Alma Hospital, at the age of 48 years and 2 months. Those who wish can make a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sophie Allaire, 48

May 6, 2024

On April 29, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Ms. Sophie Allaire. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles-Antoine Grenier, 31

May 6, 2024

Charles-Antoine Grenier died in Montreal on April 26, 2024, at the age of 31. Gone too soon, a painful consequence of his mental illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrien Filion, 61

May 6, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mr. Adrien Filion on April 30, 2024, at the age of 61. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Gatineau Cancer Institute. The family would like to thank Dr. Jean-François Simard, Dr. Samir Ksara, and the staff of the Gatineau Cancer Center, as well as Dr. Robert Archambault, Dr. Tanya Di Valentin, and the staff of Buckingham Hospital, for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Aldersley, 67

May 6, 2024

On Thursday, May 2nd, after a courageous battle, Peter passed away peacefully at home with his wife and sons holding his hands. We would like to extend our gratitude to the Oncology Department of the LGH, as well as the palliative nursing team at CLSC Lac St. Louis and Nova West Island.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Blair Gregory Aaron Dowdell, 25

May 10, 2024

It is with deep sorrow we announce that Blair Gregory Aaron Dowdell, beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away suddenly and tragically on Monday, May 6th, 2024, in his hometown of Lethbridge, Ab, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belinda Justine Erin Piche Dzus, 32

May 10, 2024

Belinda Justine Erin Piche Dzus passed away at Lloydminster Hospital, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan on May 8, 2024, at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Kenneth Mutch, 32

May 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Scott. Scott was born in Grande Prairie, and lived his whole life here, always staying close to his family home on Flying Shot Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori McLaren, 63

May 9, 2024

It is with the most broken of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lori Mclaren, AKA Loly, Aunty Lol, Me Ma, Grandma, and GG.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dagan Lee Eakett, 21

May 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother, Dagan Lee Eakett, May 3, 2024, in Calgary at the age of 21. Dagan made friends easily and loved to get together at the basketball courts and sporting events. He had a wonderful group of friends who loved and supported Dagan and stood right by his side until the very end. Nine months ago, Dagan met the love of his life, Kinae Wallis. His time was devoted to her, and they made many wonderful memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca “Beckie” Golley, 43

May 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of Rebecca Theresa Golley-Turnbull on May 4, 2024, at the Ponoka General Hospital, after a short battle with breast cancer. Beckie, as we all called her, had a good kind soul, and what she lacked in height, she made up for in her larger-than-life smile and infectious, heartwarming giggle.

Link

Kadence Caragh Leah Miller, 18

May 5, 2024

Kadence Caragh Leah Miller, born on September 3, 2005, in St. Albert, Alberta, left this world on April 19, 2024, in Edmonton. Kadence's life was marked by an unwavering love for Starbucks Vente strawberry açai extra lemonade (light ice no strawberry inclusions), and an infectious zest for life that touched the hearts of all who knew her. Her courage in facing life's challenges and her loyalty to those she held dear were qualities that defined her. Kadence fought cancer courageously and with grace.

Link

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Jim Hadgraft, 55

May 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Jim Hadgraft, quietly in his sleep, at Kelowna General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emmanuel Eman Acacio Alves Raposo, 53

May 11, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Emmanuel “Eman” (Acacio Alves) Raposo on May 1, 2024, in Golden, BC. Eman passed away at the age of 53 after a very sudden decline in his health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryeleigh Tayler Jubenville, 22

May 10, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ryeleigh Tayler Jubenville on May 5th, 2024. Ryeleigh was born on January 9th, 2002, in Duncan, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rudy Van Berkel

May 10, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Rudy Van Berkel on April 12, 2024. Rudy was an amazingly kind brother, son and dear friend to so many and we are all better for having known him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua David Vaughan-Farrell, 26

May 10, 2024

The Vaughan-Farrell family would like to invite you to the funeral of their son and brother, Joshua Vaughan-Farrell, who passed away in Quesnel on Monday, May 6th, at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Nicole Angell, 41

May 10, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kimberly Angell on April 23, 2024, with her loving husband and her family by her side, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Link

Daryl Gordon Anderson, 55

May 10, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Daryl Gordon Anderson. Daryl passed away peacefully at his home in Port Moody, BC in the early morning hours of Friday, April 26, 2024, at the age of 55, surrounded by the love of his wife and children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From GoFundMe:

Any additional funds raised will be donated to brain cancer research in Daryl’s memory, as he was very hopeful for future advances in glioblastoma treatment.

Dana Kathrine Sarkozi, 39

May 9, 2024

It is with shattered hearts that we share the sudden passing of Dana Sarkozi. She passed in peace with her family by her side. The battle she fought so hard is over. She will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John “Jack” Clifford Julseth, 69

May 9, 2024

Jack passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on May 5th at 3:22 pm in the arms of his family, in his home and on his terms. A special thanks to Dr. Kevin Wade and Dr. Howard Joe, who went over and above with compassion and kindness. (Dr. Howard Joe, radiation oncologist, BC Cancer Agency.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert MacGregor Ronald, 73

May 9, 2024

Rob did not “go gentle into that good night”. Although he raged against his diagnosis for the past year, he passed peacefully and was grateful to be able to choose where and when to say goodbye to his loved ones. We would like to express our thanks to all those who cared about him and for him in his last days, especially the local palliative care team and Dr. Wadge, Dr. Hamilton, and Dr. Ho at the BC Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sonya Wellman, 32

May 8, 2024

After a long battle against cancer, Sonya passed away surrounded by family. Sonya was born January 23, 1992 and passed away May 3rd 2024.

Link

Debra Ann Lang, 62

May 7, 2024

Debra Ann Lang, 62, of Lake Country, BC, suddenly passed away at the Kelowna General Hospital on May 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Evans, 68

May 7, 2024

On Sunday April 28, 2024, Douglas Norris Evans of Oliver, BC, passed away suddenly in Osoyoos, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline Dawn Oshvalda, 38

May 7, 2024

No obit.

Link

Colin David Smith, 61

May 7, 2024

With great sadness we announce the passing of Colin Smith after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Link

Kelly Scott Duke, 53

May 6, 2024

Kelly Scott Duke passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2024, in New Westminster, BC at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Neil Kayfish, 47

May 6, 2024

Curtis Neil Kayfish, age 47, passed away suddenly in Victoria, BC, April 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

16 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Sioux Colomb, 30

May 12, 2024

Sioux Colomb passed away on April 30, 2024 at age 30 in THE PAS.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clifford Gerald Graham Razor, 41

May 11, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Lee Watt, 52

May 11, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of Mary Lee Watt on May 5, 2024, at her residence at the age of 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Ross Smiley, 68

May 11, 2024

Brian Ross Smiley lived life with an unwavering enthusiasm, embracing every moment with a tenacity that defines him. In his battle against cancer, he fought fiercely, giving his all despite the odds. On May 4th, 2024, we bid farewell to a man who left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Link

Jason Andrew Whiting, 38

May 10, 2024

It with heavy and sorrow-filled hearts we announce the passing of Jason Andrew Whiting. On May 1, 2024, I received the heartbreaking call that my son's father, Jason Whiting, had unexpectedly passed away in Victoria, BC. He had been struggling with a few things in his life, on top of some health complications due to his diabetes. While we are still waiting on a final cause of death, the fact is that his time on this earth came to an abrupt end far too soon.

Link

Tyler “Teebs” Wiebe, 39

May 10, 2024

Tyler Wiebe, affectionately known as Teebs, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the age of 39. He was born in Niverville on November 17, 1984, and later resided in Steinbach.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Julian John Eastman, 22

May 10, 2024

Julian John Eastman, White Wolf – waabishkaa ma'iinagan of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, passed away on April 26, 2024, at the age of 22 years. Julian loved his baby girl, Althaia Lena. She was his pride & joy. He also adored his nephews. He was a big mama’s boy, her “sonny bunny.” Julian was a kind soul, caring and free-spirited. He made friends everywhere he went. He liked to make people laugh and always put others before himself. He was the best!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Grey, 48

May 10, 2024

No obit.

Link

Billy Chernichko, 43

May 9, 2024

William (Billy) Roman Chernichko, 43, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on April 29, 2024. Billy was born in Winnipeg on July 11, 1980. He was passionate about soccer, having participated in the Under 18 Manitoba Provincial Team. He worked as a landscaper; he was an expert in the cutting and fitting of decorative rock.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasmine Bernice Hope Ducharme, 29

May 9, 2024

Jasmine Bernice Hope Ducharme of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carmen Boux, 65

May 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carmela 'Carmen' Boux (nee Romeo), at the age of 65, on April 30, 2024. She took the last step of her life journey at the Grace Hospice, peacefully and surrounded by the warmth and love of her family, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. A special, heartfelt thank-you is extended to the staff at Cancer Care Manitoba Grace Hospital, St. Boniface General Hospital Palliative Care Service, and Grace Hospice, whose dedicated, compassionate caregiving was/is immeasurable.

Link

Kimberlee Dawn Rudolph, 58

May 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Kimberlee Dawn Rudolph (nee Peebles), on May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Lindsay, 25

May 7, 2024

Jordan Kyle Micheal Lindsay was taken from us with no warning on May 2, 2024. Jordan entered this world January 3, 1999, during a crazy blizzard storm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tressa Diomand Fontaine, 16

May 7, 2024

Suddenly, Tressa passed away in Winnipeg on April 25, 2024, at the age of 16.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chuck Flood, 53

May 12, 2024

It is with sad hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our brother, Chuck Flood, only 53 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, six “died suddenly”:

Devon Jonathan O’Grady, 32

May 11, 2024

Son. Brother. Life Partner. Friend. Teammate. Devon Jonathan O’Grady led his life with love and kindness, until his sudden passing on May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle Byrne, 29

May 9, 2024

Kyle Byrne passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2024, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Selena March, 59

May 9, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Selena March, formerly from Lady Cove, Random Island, but lived in Langley, BC. Brenda passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terrance Lionel Gosse, 49

May 6, 2024

It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Terrance “Terry” Lionel Gosse, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital at the age 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Triphenia Singh, 59

May 6, 2024

Passed peacefully away, surrounded by family, at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Triphenia Singh, aged 59 years. Special thanks to all of the staff at the Oncology, Palliative Care, Paramedicine and Emergency Departments.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie Edwards Lambe, 63

May 4, 2024

In the early afternoon of September 22, 2023, Anne gave up her courageous fight with cancer at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, Ontario. She was 63 years old. The Lambe Family will be accepting visitors at The Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Lawn, NL.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 25 “died suddenly”:

Derek Schick, 45

May 11, 2024

The family of Derek Schick of Rosetown, formerly of Melville, beloved son of Garth & Karen Schick, sadly announce his passing on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Derek was 45 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawna Settee-Hoffman, 46

May 10, 2024

Shawna Settee–Hoffman was born in March, 1978, in Nipawin, SK and passed away on May 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Myo, 33

May 10, 2024

With profound sadness, the family of Jessica Myo announce her passing at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Meghan Amelia Mae Papequash Friday, 18

May 10, 2024

The family of Meghan Papequash Friday announces her passing on May 5, 2024, in Regina, Sk, at the age of 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grant Elwood Orchard, 72

May 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Grant Orchard announce his sudden passing on Friday May 3rd, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deverell Lavigne, 50

May 10, 2024

Deverell passed away on April 25 in Nipawin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brittany Grace Southwood, 33

May 9, 2024

Brittany Grace Southwood, a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and aunt, passed away on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Smallchild, 50

May 9, 2024

No obit.

Link

Bradley Fred Anaskan, 44

May 9, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Bradley Fred Anaskan “Little Weasel Boy,” announce his passing on Monday, April 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

June Muskego, 8

May 9, 2024

June Muskego passed away on May 1, 2024, in Rosthern. June will be forever remembered by her parents, Destiny Starr Muskego and Desmond Almightyvoice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devon Terrance Raine Taniskishayinew, 34

May 9, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Devon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aliscia “Ally Raphael” Dawn Pinacie, 33

May 9, 2024

With family and friends by her side, it is with great sadness that our beautiful mother, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend has been called home to the Creator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Treyce Aaron Beebe-Tawpisim, 15

May 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Treyce Aaron Beebe-Tawpisim of Spiritwood, SK. on May 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Jameson Gillingham, 36

May 8, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert Jameson Gillingham, born January 24th, 1988. Rob passed away on May 4th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Van Koughnett, 46

May 8, 2024

The family of Lisa Van Koughnett of Yorkton sadly announce her passing on Sunday, May 5, 2024. She was 46 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anesley Chanel-Jade Goodpipe, 8 months

May 8, 2024

Anesley was called home by the Creator unexpectedly, but peacefully on April 18, 2024, in Vancouver, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Lee Kaysaywaysemat, 57

May 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Laura Lee Kaysaywaysemat announce her very sudden passing on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Don B. Argue, 72

May 7, 2024

The family of Don B. Argue of Leader sadly announce his sudden passing on Saturday, May 4, 2014, at the age of 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Murray, 74

May 7, 2024

Brian Douglas Murray, aged 74 years, passed away at his residence in Saskatoon, SK, on Monday, May 6th, 2024. For online condolences, tributes, or to make a donation, please consider the Candle Lake Communities in Bloom or the SK Heart and Stroke Foundation in Brian Murray's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Brandon Junior Moosehunter

May 7, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Gregory Brandon Moosehunter announce his sudden passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Lee Howse, 68

May 7, 2024

Wendy Lee Howse (Parsons), of Regina, SK, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2024, at the age of 68 years. The family would like to thank the very kind and caring staff at the Regina General Hospital (5A and SICU) and the Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lee Dallas Whitstone, 48

May 6, 2024

Lee Dallas Whitestone was born in Edmonton on December 31, 1975, to Pierre and Emma Whitstone. He will be dearly missed as he was friendly to everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dielle Ann Martin, 31

May 6, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Dielle Martin announces her passing on April 30, 2024 in Biggar.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diana Lennie, 50

May 6, 2024

With profound sadness the family of Diana “Dee-Dee” Lennie announce her passing on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Everett George Akapew, 50

May 6, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our relative, grandfather, father, uncle, brother, nephew and friend. We would like to send a special thanks to the four reserves of File Hills, File Hills Police, Conley Funeral Home, Little Black Bear Band and the Elders.

No cause of death reported.

Link