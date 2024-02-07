FRANCE

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Max Lafargue, who played a crucial role during the management of the Covid health crisis, has died

January 19, 2024

A sad Friday for French rugby and the US Montauban. Max Lafargue [61], president of the USM association but also former doctor and president of the medical commission of the NRL, has died. He was fighting with disease. In 2021, Max Lafargue took over as head of the medical commission and had a crucial role during the management of the Covid health crisis. "The NRL has had the privilege of being able to count since this appointment on his strength of conviction, his great humanity and generosity, his competence, his experience and his ability to join forces."

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Major Gaveriaux of Saint-Quentin died this Friday, February 2

February 4, 2024

Major Fabrice Gaveriaux, stationed within the gendarmerie company of Saint-Quentin, died this Friday, February 2 following a heart attack. He was 55 years old and had more than thirty years of career in the gendarmerie forces.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man in his seventies suffers fatal discomfort at the wheel

January 30, 2024

A 74-year-old man was the victim of a terrible heart attack on Tuesday around 16:30 p.m. while he was driving his vehicle in the city center of Grenoble. The septuagenarian was traveling on rue Amiral-Courbet and had just come to the Place de la Gare, when he lost consciousness. His vehicle, Mercedes brand, hit street furniture before coming to rest several tens of meters away. The man was rescued by passers-by, then by the fire brigade and paramedics. In cardiopulmonary arrest, he could not be revived.

Link

A 33-year-old man died of cardiac arrest on a football field

February 5, 2024

A 33-year-old man died of cardiac arrest on a football field in Saint-Martin-Boulogne. On Friday evening, while participating in a football session at Ever Go in Saint-Martin-Boulogne, a man in his thirties lost his life after a heart attack.

Link

BELGIUM

Baby Cosette died unexpectedly : “It started with fever and flu. No one thought it would end like this.”

February 2, 2024

Cosette was barely 9 months old when an eye infection unexpectedly killed her. The family has to say goodbye on Saturday, full of disbelief and torn by grief. “But there is one consolation: Cosette can still save the lives of other children.”

Link

Ann Gevaert, 48

February 3, 2024

Born in Gent, June 9, 1975, died at home in Lissewege, February 2, 2024. Thanks to the doctor, the home care, the oncology department of AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Coopman, 56

February 2, 2024

Born in Nieuwpoort, August 20, 1967, died in Oostende, February 1, 2024. Thanks to the doctor and the oncology and palliative department of AZ Damiaan, Oostende.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elly Gebruers, 43

February 1, 2024

Elly was born in Bonheiden on August 4, 1980, and died in the Imelda Hospital in Bonheiden on January 31, 2024. A word of thanks to the Imelda medical team and the inhabitants of Willekom.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Tachtinti, 47

February 1, 2024

Anna was born in Larissa, Greece, October 5, 1976, and died in Anderlecht, January 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willy De Saeger, 59

February 1, 2024

Born in Wieze, March 17, 1964, died unexpectedly at home in Dendermonde, January 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natacha Kempinire, 42

January 30, 2024

Natacha was born in Namur on May 18, 1981, and died in Liège on January 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dirk Sigin, 58

January 29, 2024

Born in Dendermonde November 4, 1965, and died there unexpectedly, January 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Thanks to Julius Vermeulen, Dutch postage stamps became internationally renowned

February 2, 2024

Gallery owner Julius Vermeulen was responsible for the modern and distinctive design of Dutch postage stamps for decades. He then opened and operated the Eenwerk gallery in Amsterdam for the last seven years. Cheerful, energetic, and a bit yellow from the medicines, he manned his trade fair stand at PAN Amsterdam at the end of November. He died on Thursday morning after a short illness at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sad news - v.v. OJC ROSMALEN manager passed away unexpectedly

February 2, 2024

Unfortunately, we have to bring you sad news: on Thursday, February 1, our administrator Ron Uitman passed away unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Esteemed Berghem resident Gerard Broers died unexpectedly

February 1, 2024

Berghem - Gerard Broers [65] died unexpectedly in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Broers was praised by the Berghem Village Council for his years of involvement in the community. He was chairman of Berghem Sport until the last moment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Flower man Bert Sinnema (54) died unexpectedly

January 30, 2024

Flower dealer Bert Sinnema, here in an old photo, died unexpectedly in the night from Monday to Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Pastor Paul Verheijen passed away very unexpectedly on January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024

On October 15, 1996 he became pastor of the parish of H. Martinus and H.H. Boniface and Companions in Dokkum and Saint Martin in Burgum. . . As pastor of Dokkum, Father Verheijen maintained close contacts from our diocese with the diocese of Fulda because of the special bond with Saint Boniface. . . From 2012 to 2023 he was a member of the Cathedral Chapter. On March 3, 2023, he was appointed honorary canon of this Chapter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leon Kusters, 68

February 2, 2024

Association member and former councilor of Stramproy Leon Kusters (68) passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

Pretzel brother Marc "Jack" Schlüter passed away

February 3, 2024

Marc Schlüter passed away unexpectedly last Saturday (January 27) at the age of 39. "Jack", as he was normally known as in the village, was a "character", despite his young age. In 2002, Marc took an active part in the pretzel and shooting festival for the first time with his bowling club "Rompas Tompas". An obituary of the Pretzel Society reads, "Jack was simply a Kirchhellen original. With Marc, we have lost a very committed pretzel brother, whom we will never forget. Thank you Marc!“

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

We mourn the loss of our chief physician Dr. Markus Menzen

December 18, 2023

Completely unexpectedly for all of us, Dr. Markus Menzen passed away on December 15, 2023, at the age of 50. His death leaves us stunned and fills us with a deep sadness. Since 2011, Dr. Menzen has been working with excellent expertise for his numerous patients as head physician of the Diabetes Center of the Community Hospital Bonn. He was a highly valued contact person for all disciplines, not only of our company, for questions related to the treatment of metabolic diseases.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pharmacist who cashed in on “vaccinations” “died suddenly”:

Pharmacist who opened the first vaccination center in the city dies unexpectedly

February 3, 2024

Peter Ricken was one of the most famous pharmacists in Essen. When the corona pandemic broke out with full force, he became particularly committed, and at the same time discovered new business fields. At the beginning of March 2021, for example, Peter Ricken opened the first vaccination center in the city - in the presence of the mayor and the administrative department. It finally made possible the long-awaited free citizen tests, dozens of other test centers in the urban area were to follow. When the pandemic had long since subsided, Peter Ricken ran the last corona test center in the Rathaus Gallery, near the pharmacy, until the end of December, where up to 100 people were vaccinated a day at the same time. Ricken operated four pharmacies in the Ruhr area. These pharmacies have been closed for a few days. On posters in the shop windows it is said: "The pharmacy is temporarily closed due to death.“ A few days ago, on January 25, 2024, Peter Ricken died suddenly and completely unexpectedly at the age of only 47 - as a result of a routine procedure in the hospital, as they say.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two politicians “died suddenly”:

Dr. Nadja Büteführ has died unexpectedly at the age of 57

January 30, 2024

The news not only strikes her long-time friends and companions in the Social Democrat Party: Dr. Nadja Büteführ has died unexpectedly at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Büteführ back in 2021:

Vaccination of the population is the biggest weapon we have against the virus ...Vaccination buses, mobile vaccination teams, branches of vaccination centers – there are pragmatic solutions that could be used.

https://nadja-buetefuehr.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Newsletter_01_2021.pdf

A mayor “died suddenly”:

"Deeply affected" – 45-year-old mayor deceased

February 2, 2024

In October 2021, Ströbitzer was elected mayor of Holzhausen. The ÖVP politician felt uncomfortable on Friday morning. The father-of-two had told his partner that he wanted to lie down for a while and then go to the municipal office. When he arrived at the office, the alarm was immediately sounded. But any help came too late: the 45-year-old has died, the reason for the death is said to have been heart failure.

Link

Handball department head Thomas Henkel (48) is dead

February 2, 2024

A surprising death puts the Dortmund handball in mourning. Unexpectedly, Thomas Henkel, head of the handball department of TuS Borussia Höchsten, passed away on the night of Tuesday. Henkel was only 48 years old. "Everyone at the club is deeply shocked and full of sadness. The thing is unbelievable. Of course, as an association, our thoughts are with his wife and children,“ says Detlef Austermann.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three educators “died suddenly”:

The headmaster died unexpectedly

January 30, 2024

53-year-old Stefan Warthmann fell asleep and did not wake up. The grief at the New Gymnasium Leibniz in Stuttgart-Feuerbach is great. "It was with deep dismay that we received the news on Saturday that our headmaster Dr. Stefan Warthmann passed away a few days ago. Far too early and surprisingly for everyone, he was torn from our midst.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Headmaster Christian Klann has died unexpectedly at the age of 62

February 5, 2024

The staff of the Christina School is stunned and deeply sad. "We are paralyzed," deputy headmistress Nicole Moog said about the news that headmaster Christian Klann died unexpectedly on Saturday at the age of 62. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

School family shocked: popular principal torn from life in the middle

January 25, 2024

Hardly anyone in the school family can believe it on Monday morning: Puchheim's secondary school head Herbert Glauz passed away completely unexpectedly at the end of last week. The popular rector had said goodbye as usual at the administration last Friday and wished everyone a nice weekend. But no one would have thought that he would only live for a few more hours and would never return to his beloved schoolhouse. What exactly happened, whether it was possibly a heart attack, cannot be said at the moment. Glauz was healthy, didn't feel sick, or anything like that. He was full of energy. The way he was known: positive, funny and very committed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Gert G. Wagner, 71

February 2, 2024

The long-time head of the Socio-economic Panel (SOEP) Prof. Dr. Gert G. Wagner (born January 5, 1953 [71]) died unexpectedly in Berlin on 28.01.2024. Gert G. Wagner was for decades the face and intellectual stimulus for the development of the SOEP, which is celebrating its 40th academic year this year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The action group Pater Beda mourns the loss of its long-time managing director Udo Lohoff

February 5, 2024

The action group Pater Beda mourns the loss of its long-time managing director Udo Lohoff, who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 62 on January 30th. Lohoff was the face of the Pater Beda action group, visited the local Catholic parishes many times to thank them for their support with collections.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oliver Faak has died unexpectedly

February 5, 2024

Oliver Faak, partner and Head of Europe for financial services company Transport Capital died unexpectedly. He was only 58. He unexpectedly died of a heart attack on February 1.

Link

Michael Dirmeier passed away – HEAG mobilo mourns the death of former Managing Director

February 2, 2024

The former head of the Darmstadt transport company HEAG mobilo, Michael Dirmeier, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. As the local transport operator announced at the end of January, the news about the death of the long-time managing director was "a big shock". Sympathy and condolences go to "his family, who had been looking forward to retirement with their husband and father and could only enjoy it with him for a short time," explained HEAG-mobilo Managing Director Johannes Gregor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning for HGK Intermodal Managing Director Michaela Przybylla

February 2, 2024

Michaela Przybylla, Managing Director of HGK Intermodal GmbH, passed away completely unexpectedly and much too early. The employees of the HGK Group received the sad news with great dismay. Their deepest sympathy goes to the relatives. Michaela Przybylla has been working for companies of today's HGK Group for almost 33 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cheerful and tough: Popular Borgholzhausen landlady dies unexpectedly

January 29, 2024

On the night of Sunday (29.01.) suddenly and unexpectedly Luisenturm host Ute Schaefer died. She had turned 71 years old. The Borgholzhausen woman with her friendly, open-hearted nature was known far beyond the borders of Borgholzhausen. Many people in Borgholzhausen will miss the cheerful woman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

18-year-old Beiersdorf youth dies suddenly - touching fundraising on the Internet

February 2, 2024

It was the 23rd of January when a deep shadow of grief fell over Katrin Wechler from Beiersdorf and her family. On this day, her son Moritz died suddenly - only 18 years old, a well-trained footballer, active with the Beiersdorf fire brigade. The cause of death: still a mystery.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man who collapsed on the sidelines of SPD reception is dead

January 30, 2024

The man who collapsed on the sidelines of the New Year's reception of the Tübingen SPD has died. This was confirmed to us yesterday by his partner. This was Gerhard Boehmler, who was deputy district chairman of the SPD from 1999 to 2013. The 69-year-old SPD politician and trade unionist had, as reported, collapsed on Friday evening during a discussion with protesting farmers. Kliche-Behnke stressed that the death was not caused by the farmers. One of the farmers even provided first aid, and everyone was dismayed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Died at work – colleagues collect donations

February 1, 2024

The rescue service Märkisch-Oderland is mourning for a colleague. The 47-year-old employee died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday (January 30), while on duty at an ambulance station. His colleagues are now collecting donations on Paypal to support the family financially. The district administration also expressed its condolences on social networks on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” in a swimming pool:

Cloppenburg Soestebad remains closed after death

January 23, 2024

The Cloppenburg Soestebad will be closed at short notice on Tuesday (January 23rd) and Wednesday (January 24th) due to a fatal accident. On Monday evening (January 22nd), according to the city administration, a bathing guest died after an acute medical emergency in the leisure pool. Despite immediate first aid measures and a quick emergency medical intervention, any help was too late for the swimmer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

German Mallorca holidaymaker dies during bike ride

January 31, 2024

A German holidaymaker died on Tuesday afternoon in Mallorca (Spain). For the cyclist, any help came too late. The age of the man is not yet known. Now an autopsy is to clarify how the accident could have happened. The Guardia Civil does not currently assume that this is a traffic accident. Rather, one assumes a medical emergency without external fault. Eyewitnesses had discovered the cyclist on the asphalt at about 16.30 on Tuesday. The man died at the scene of the accident.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Motorist hits guardrail and dies

February 2, 2024

A 56-year-old motorist got off the highway as a result of a medical emergency near Murr (Ludwigsburg district) and had a fatal accident. The man had gone to the left of the carriageway, drove over a traffic island, and then crashed with the vehicle against a guardrail. The driver died at the scene of the accident, as the police announced on Thursday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Despite exemplary response from first responders: 56-year-old dies after accident in Dachau

January 31, 2024

After an accident on Tuesday afternoon, a 56-year-old man from the district of Dachau died in the hospital. This was announced by police on Wednesday. The BMW driver was on the Freising road towards Hebertshausen at about 13 o'clock on Tuesday. Shortly after the end of the village of Dachau, the BMW driver turned off the road to the right. According to the police, the cause was a medical emergency. The BMW crashed into a tree at the foot of the embankment. The first responders resuscitated the man until the emergency services of the Dachau fire brigade arrived and took over the resuscitation. The ambulance service took the man to the hospital under ongoing resuscitation, where he tragically died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Truck driver died of internal emergency

January 30, 2024

In an accident on the local border between Witten and Dortmund, a truck left the road on Tuesday morning (30.1.) and landed in the embankment. Around 8 a.m., the 57-year-old man left Baroper Straße with his truck, just after the Stockumer Bruch turnoff. The driver died at the scene of the accident. According to the police, the reason was an internal emergency. No other vehicles were involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

23-year-old Brazilian skater is found dead on the sofa at home in Switzerland

February 3, 2024

A highlight of speed skating in Brazil between 2015 and 2017, and one of the first to develop the sport, Gabriel Ohnmacht died this Friday at the age of 23. He was found dead at home in the Swiss commune of Schaffhausen by his mother, Fátima.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Ludwig "Lucky" Krentl passed away at the age of 72

January 30, 2024

Ludwig "Lucky" Krentl is dead. He died in the night of today after a short, serious illness. The Graz99-ers announced this on their website. Krentl's voice has shaped generations in football and ice hockey, he was a hall announcer for the Graz99-ers and stadium announcer for SK Sturm Graz. "May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find comfort and strength in this difficult time,“ the 99-ers wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Salzburg: Evangelical pastor Tilmann Knopf suddenly passed away

February 2, 2024

The long-time pastor of the Evangelical Christuskirche in Salzburg, Tilmann Knopf, died suddenly on Friday morning, February 2. Since September 2004, Knopf has been the acting pastor of the Evangelical parish Salzburg Christuskirche, and since 1997 he has also been active in the school service in the parish.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

POLAND

Jan Adam Borzęcki, a poet from Sandomierz, died

January 31, 2024

On Wednesday, January 31, the esteemed poet Jan Adam Borzęcki died suddenly, at the age of 71, in a hospital in Sandomierz. Borzęcki was also a prose writer, literary critic, journalist, winner of many literary competitions, four-time winner of the Warsaw Autumn of Poetry in the essay category and winner of the first prize in the Mikołaj Rej National Literary Competition in the short story category. For many years he worked in the editorial office of "Tygodnik Nadwiślański" in Tarnobrzeg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

"We were supposed to go to the theater today." A well-known historian, Prof. Przemysław Waingertner, has passed away

January 31, 2024

Lodz - Prof. Przemysław Waingertner was a tireless popularizer of history. "It is with great sadness that we inform you that this morning at the age of 55, Prof. Przemysław Waingertner, head of the Department of Contemporary Polish History and Interdisciplinary Humanistic Doctoral Studies at the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Lodz, researcher of the history of the interwar Polish and Central and Eastern Europe in the 20th and 21st centuries, died suddenly.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

A young journalist has died . She died suddenly at the age of 33

January 31, 2024

The death of Agata Tomasiewicz shocked the journalistic and theatre community. The 33-year-old journalist died suddenly, leaving everyone in shock. The woman was professionally active and there was no sign that such a tragedy would come. The news of Agata Tomasiewicz's death quickly circulated in the media. No one expected such sad news about this talented journalist. The woman was valued for her work and commitment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELARUS

A policeman “died suddenly”:

"He died suddenly ." The state newspaper confirmed the information about the death of the 49-year-old head of the Orsha police

February 6, 2024

Orsha - Sergey Barvyankov "died suddenly" on February 4 at the age of 49. What caused the death of the head of the police department is not reported. Earlier, orsha.eu wrote that Sergei Barvyankov had heart problems. He worked in the police all his life. It was under his leadership that political repressions took place in Orsha in 2020 and beyond, orsha.eu notes. He was a deputy of the district council.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CROATIA

Zadar singer David Ricov (36) died suddenly

February 4, 2024

Zadar singer David Ricov has passed away. The Dalmatian musician died suddenly at the age of 37, reports Zadarski list. He has been involved in music since childhood, and he started his career singing with his older colleague Bepo Matešić. He recorded numerous songs with him, and together they received the coat of arms of the City of Zadar for the promotion of Dalmatian songs. He was also an employee of the National Museum in Zadar. At the time of his employment at the National Museum, David was still a professional waiter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Croatian football player died suddenly , he was 33 years old

February 5, 2023

Sad news has hit Croatian football - football player Željko Jakopović has died. He was 33 years The news was announced by his club Matija Gubec from Gornja Stubica. "Yesterday we received the sad news that the life of Željko Jakopović, who, among other things, was a long-time player of our club, from the younger ages to the seniors, suddenly ended. Our dear Željko, may this Croatian group of ours be easy on you and thank you for everything," the club announced. Jakopović played eight games for the lower league team this season.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

La Línea director Miguel Becerra dies at the age of 53

January 29, 2024

The world of cinema in the Campo de Gibraltar is in mourning today. The director of La Línea short film festival, Miguel Becerra, has died suddenly at the age of 53. The filmmaker had in his list of achievements a Goya Award for the production of the short film 'Nana', in 2006, and has obtained numerous recognitions, including belonging to the Honor Roll of Spanish short film.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The young athlete David Pérez Bruque, 18, dies

February 5, 2024

The athlete David Pérez Bruque, 18, died this Monday, according to Club Atlètic Manresa. "With great sadness, the Club Atlético Manresa family wants to inform you that today David's light has gone out. We know how lucky we were to be able to share so many moments with him. Like a good sprinter, he left quickly, discreetly, and silently. Thank you for everything, thank you for so much!!", wrote his club in a statement to report the death of the athlete who suffered from leukemia. Pérez Bruque was runner-up in Spain under 16 in the 300 meter hurdles in 2020. Later he would be runner-up in the under 18 indoor track.

Link

Mourning in SCD Ponte Caldelas for death of its young goalkeeper, Carlos Martinez Arias

February 2, 2024

SCD Ponte Caldelas reported on Thursday night the death of Carlos Martínez Arias, nicknamed "Totti," the goalkeeper of its first team. "The club wishes to express its condolences and gratitude to his family, friends and all his loved ones," expressed the club's management in a social media post accompanied by several images of the athlete. The young goalkeeper, who "left an indelible memory in the club after 14 seasons defending our cores", died at the age of 30 due to an illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 33-year-old boxer dies while training

February 2, 2024

A 33-year-old boxer, Francisco Javier Tordable ‘Jarocho’, died this Thursday in Aranda de Duero (Burgos). Everything points to that as a result of a heart attack suffered while training. The events occurred around 20:00 on Thursday, when the deceased was participating with other colleagues in a training as a sparring partner in the facilities that the Aranda Box Club. Suddenly, the athlete began to feel unwell and keeled over, probably because of a cardiac arrest, eyewitnesses have explained. The 112 emergency services were immediately notified and, after arriving at the scene, they unsuccessfully tried to revive him.

Link

Spectator dies at finish line of Cycling Tour in the Valencian Community

February 3, 2024

A cardiorespiratory arrest ended the life of a fan of the Cycling Tour in the Valencian Community. The event occurred early this afternoon, with the race passing through the north of the province of Alicante coming to an early end because of it. The deceased is a 57-year-old man, who had fallen unconscious, according to Civil Guard sources. After the first assistance from the event's medical services, the SAMU medical team performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and other advanced life support techniques, but there was no response, and they confirmed the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The lawyer Yuco Ramos dies at the age of 50

January 30, 2024

"Yuco left us yesterday afternoon." That's the message that several city lawyers received on Tuesday. This is Julio Ramos, who was known to his friends and family as "Yuco", a nickname given to him by his mother when he was a child. He dedicated his entire life to the practice of law. He died in his hometown at the age of 50, a victim of cancer that he had been fighting for the last year. For the past few months, he has been away from the profession.

Link

A man dies inside a bar in Cádiz: "He had ordered breakfast and fainted"

January 31, 2024

A man of about 50 years old has died this Wednesday in the well-known bar La Escalerilla de Cádiz. The first signs point to a natural death. As explained from the establishment to this newspaper, "it was a regular customer who had ordered his breakfast like every morning, and before he could take it, he fainted unexpectedly." Upon arrival he had not commented that he was suffering from any discomfort, but his fainting was withering and, immediately, the owners of the bar called 061 to get assistance as soon as possible. Eyewitnesses say that the doctors took very little time to appear, but after more than half an hour trying to revive the man, they could only certify his death. It will be the autopsy that will explain the reason for the death, although everything points to a heart attack.

Link

Man dies in the street after leaving a family argument in a home in Algeciras

January 29, 2024

A man died suddenly after collapsing in the middle of a public street in Algeciras late this Sunday afternoon. Police sources have indicated it may have been due to a heart attack.

The National Police has taken charge of the investigation and is awaiting an autopsy to be performed on the victim this Monday. There were no external signs of violence.

No age reported.

Link

58-year-old man dies at La Línea bus station

January 28, 2024

A 58-year-old man died this Sunday morning at La Línea bus station after fainting, according to first indications, due to natural causes. A call came to emergency services at about 10.30 am, alerting them to the presence of a man who had collapsed to the ground after losing consciousness and who was not responding. The man was in the bus exit and entrance area, outside the station building.

No cause of death reported.

Link