BOLIVIA

Luis Esteban Galarza, legend and owner of the goal of Bolivian football, dies (73)

July 27, 2024

The legendary and eternal goalkeeper of Bolivian football, Luis Esteban Galarza Mayereger, passed away this Saturday at the age of 73, after battling a kidney disease that had him suffering for several months. Born in Asunción, Paraguay (December 26, 1950), Luis Esteban Galarza moved to Bolivia at a very young age, where the heart of his adopted land called him to become a legend alongside his brother Arturo, who played for Bolívar. As a coach, he enjoyed a long and successful career, leaving behind a lot of affection and close friendships.

Link

BRAZIL

Instagram influencer and beloved mum dies suddenly days after emergency surgery in Brazil

July 26, 2024

An influencer mum has died suddenly just days after undergoing emergency surgery in Brazil. It has been announced that social media star Taina Medeiros passed away at the age of 34. Taina had more than 70,000 followers on her Instagram page where she regularly shared content. An official cause of death has not yet been released, but friends of the star have reportedly said that she had an ectopic pregnancy last week. Taina had asked her fans to pray for her recovery in a recent post. As well as being an influencer, Taina was a trained nurse who gave advice on breastfeeding on her Instagram account amormama.

Link

BELGIUM

Social worker Peter Dauwe (66) died in France

July 27, 2024

During a cycling holiday through France, together with his wife Griet, Peter Dauwe suddenly passed away. He was barely 66 years old. Peter Dauwe lived in Aalst, but he was also known in our region for his many welfare projects. Despite his retirement age, he was still active as a social entrepreneur.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Well-known Leuven resident Carlo Vanzurpele dies at the age of just 50

July 25, 2024

The popular Leuven resident Carlo Vanzurpele died on Wednesday at the age of 50, in the Gasthuisberg hospital, as a result of a lingering illness. A few years ago, the OHL and Club Brugge supporter still had the 'Belleke' newspaper shop on the Tiensesteenweg in Kessel-Lo. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kom op Tegen Kanker can be made (cancer fund).

No cause of death reported.

Link

14-year-old Djoen from Aarschot died of bacterial infection

July 27, 2024

Djoen De Keuster, a young girl from Aarschot, died unexpectedly on July 22, at the age of 14, as a result of a bacterial infection. In a gripping and deeply intense testimony, mother Jill and father Tijl told the story of an apparently innocent bacterial infection that no one could have imagined would end this way. "Suddenly we lost her," they explain to HLN. Words that leave no one untouched. Aarschot and the surrounding area are left shocked.

Link

Marie-Christine Graindorge, 64

July 28, 2024

Resident in Huy. Born in Huy on Wednesday, November 11, 1959, died in Liège on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the age of 64. A special thanks to professor Arsèn Burny in Liège.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The Arsène Burny Cancer Institute of the CHU de Liège strives to provide excellent care to people with cancer .

Delano Lievens-Verbruggen, 2

July 27, 2024

Born in Ostend on July 31, 2022, and died unexpectedly at the Ghent University Hospital on July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christiana Cools, 66

July 27, 2024

Born in Geel, April 17, 1958, died unexpectedly at home in Geel, July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jochen Wandels, 33

July 27, 2024

Born in Waregem, June 25, 1991, died in Heist-Op-Den-Berg, July 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Florian Louis, 30

July 27, 2024

Domiciled in Vaux-sur-Sure. Born in Bastogne on Sunday, June 12, 1994, died in Sibret, Vaux-sur-Sure on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudy Leclerc, 70

July 27, 2024

Resident at Offagne. Born in Offagne on 16 March 1954, died in Libramont on 26 July 2024, at the age of 70 years. The family thanks the oncology department of the Arlon hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marino Roosendans, 54

July 26, 2024

Marino Roosendans, cafe owner of De Trapkes, member of Judo club Zele. Born in Zele, June 30, 1970, died unexpectedly July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emilie Preumont, 38

July 26, 2024

Residing in Les Fossés. Born in Charleroi on Monday, May 12, 1986, died in Liège on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Danckaert, 59

July 25, 2024

Born in Menen on December 21, 1964. Passed away unexpectedly at home in Rekkem on July 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yannick Borny, 29

July 25, 2024

Born in Bruges, October 20, 1994, died suddenly at home in Lombardsijde, July 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liesbeth Cools, 48

July 25, 2024

Born in Geel, June 25, 1976, gently passed away in Geel, July 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques Delbecque, 63

July 25, 2024

Resident at Trou-de-Bra. Born in Tournai on 15 June 1961, died in Trou-de-Bra on 24 July 2024, at the age of 63 years. Donations to the hospital in Bra or to the Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Levanna Hurchon-Arens, baby

July 25, 2024

Residing in Quaregnon. Born in Mons on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, died in La Louvière on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Koen Hermans, 58

July 25, 2024

Born in Bornem, December 3, 1965, died at home, surrounded by his family, July 24, 2024. Thanks to the oncologist and the whole team of the oncology day clinic AZ Rivierenhof Bornem.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mika Ubags, 17

July 24, 2024

Born in Bree, May 26, 2007, died in Hasselt, July 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angelo Cerchedean, 22

July 24, 2024

Born December 14, 2001, died July 18, 2024. Resident of Turnhout.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benny Vergeylen, 60

July 24, 2024

Born in Zele, March 22, 1964, died suddenly at home in Zele, July 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrice Bertrand, 47

July 24, 2024

Born in Marche-En-Famenne on June 9,1977, died in Vise on July 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salvatore Micheli, 64

July 24, 2024

Husband of Thérèse Vanderbemden, residing in Juprelle. Born in Rocourt on Saturday, December 19, 1959, died in Juprelle on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the age of 64. Thanks to all the people who stood by him during his fight. Please donate to the cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Fichof, 49

July 24, 2024

Residing in Glons. Born in Liège on Saturday, November 30, 1974, died in Hermalle-sous-Argenteau on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vera Ollevier, 71

July 23, 2024

Born in Menen on April 28, 1953. Completely unexpectedly passed away at home in Dadizele on July 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natascha Smekens, 31

July 23, 2024

Inspector police zone Kastze. Born in Leuven on 21 September 1992. Died in Herent on 21 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Ketels, 45

July 23, 2024

1979 - 2024, resident of Wervik. Showed so much courage, fought so hard, not even for herself, but out of love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Picard, 10

July 23, 2024

Residing in Presseux. Born in Libramont on Friday, November 8, 2013, died in Liège on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the age of 10. A big thank you to Dr Cajgfinger (pediatrician) and the organ donor center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ingrid Commeene, 67

July 23, 2024

Born in Izegem on October 12, 1956. Passed away gently in Kortrijk in the palliative care unit Ten Oever on July 22, 2024. Thanks to the doctor, nurses, oncology department of AZ Groeninge.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte de Smedt, 32

July 22, 2024

Born in Duffel November 2, 1991, died in Sint-Niklaas July 17, 2024. You have fought hard, till your last sigh...

No cause of death reported.

Link

Quentin Jaspart, 38

July 22, 2024

Resident at Spa. Born in Verviers on 19 April 1986, died in Moresnet on 21 July 2024, at the age of 38 years. Spouse of Mélanie Simonis.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sietse Voets, 20

July 22, 2024

Born in Bree, May 26, 2004, died in Zonhoven July 20, 2024. In the night between Friday and Saturday, Sietse suffered an epileptic attack from which he has not recovered, and he has passed away.

Link

Dirk Donckels, 65

July 19, 2024

Born in Wevelgem on February 24, 1959. Died unexpectedly in his home in Moorsele on July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Vingerhoets, 56

July 19, 2024

Born in Lier, March 25, 1968, died in Kontich, July 17, 2024. Thanks to the oncology team UZA.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Seriously ill Zeb (5) from Weert passed away

July 22, 2024

A few years ago, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer was found in Zeb (5) from Weert, called neuroblastoma. Zeb passed away last Saturday. Many people took action at the beginning of this year to pay for expensive treatment in Rome. Zeb turned out to be too ill to be helped. "The wind picked up, the leaves suddenly blew around. The dark clouds that we had feared for so long gathered at a rapid pace. A flash, a thunder and Zeb left for his own cloud… Shortly afterwards it became calm, a silence that we will have to get used to. No matter how painful and unfair it feels," the parents write on the website redtopperzeb.nl.

Link

Marlon Derryl Clows, 59

July 23, 2024

With deep sadness and memories of his life, and grateful that he was able to enjoy his life until the last moment. Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to our beloved Marlon Derryl Clows. Deeply saddened but grateful to have had him among us, we announce that he passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

TV star Tim Mälzer talks openly about his pain

July 29, 2024

Star chef Tim Mälzer had a bitter experience last year. His father, Rainer Mälzer died without warning, out of nowhere. In the latest episode of the NDR talk show "deep und deutlich", Tim Mälzer talks openly about this painful loss. "My father died very suddenly last year. I'm glad that he left without warning and without explanation," says the "Kitchen Impossible" star. He found the loss of his father particularly painful, but at the same time satisfying, as he says himself: "Because I don't even need to start looking for a reason as to whether it could have been prevented, whether something could have been done." His father, who worked as a businessman and ran a delicatessen in Darmstadt, left a deep void.



Influencers Ina and Vanessa, known as "coupleontour", also share their dramatic story on the talk show. In the summer of 2022, Ina suffered a stroke just two days before her partner Vanessa gave birth to their daughter Olivia Rose. This stroke of fate touched Tim Mälzer deeply and prompted him to share his own feelings and the loss of his father. Vanessa emphasized that no one can be blamed for illness, whereupon Mälzer shared his personal story.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Per Laursen, 67

July 28, 2024

Our beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, Per Laursen, 1 December 1956 - 27 July 2024, has quietly fallen asleep. You may wish to consider a donation to the Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arto Tapani Fält, 64/65

July 28, 2024

Our dear father and grandfather, Arto Tapani Fält, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leif Have, 74

July 25, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Leif Have, 29 July 1949 -24 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steffan Jakobsen, 47

July 25, 2024

Born April 3, 1977, gently passed away July 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carsten Jensen, 72

July 24, 2024

My dear husband our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and bonus father, Carsten Jensen, born on 30 December 1951, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lotte Visby-Carlsen, 61

July 24, 2024

Lotte Visby-Carlsen has suddenly passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jytte Mathiesen, 68

July 23, 2024

My dear wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Jytte Mathiesen, born 22 August 1955, has, after a short illness, quietly fallen asleep surrounded by his loved ones. Instead of possibly flowers, consider donations to The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Svend Erki Pedersen, 74

July 23, 2024

Our beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, Svend Erik Pedersen, born 21 February 1949, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mikael Fogedgaard Jensen, 61

July 23, 2024

All too soon we have lost our dear father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Mikael Fogedgaard Jensen, born 7 August 1962, he is suddenly torn away from us

No cause of death reported.

Link

Prebend Birk Pedersen, 70

July 23, 2024

Our beloved Preben Birk Pedersen, born 19 June 1954, lost the battle to cancer.

Link

Frank Stensgaard Carlsen, 62

July 22, 2024

My dearly loved darling and best friend, our beloved father, father-in-law, bonus father, and grandfather, Frank Stensgaard is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Preben Jørgen Hansen, 59

July 22, 2024

My dear father and grandfather, Preben Jørgen Hansen, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lean Frøslev Bay, 45

July 22, 2024

My dear husband and children's beloved father, Lean Frøslev Bay, born November 14, 1978, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

HUNGARY

Krisztián Szabó passed away age 50

July 24, 2024

Krisztián Szabó, a former short-track speed skater, who died at the age of fifty after a short illness, worked for years as the head coach of the Szeged and junior national team, as well as the women's national team in speed skating. He was a member of the men's relay team that won the bronze medal at the European Championship in 2001, and the following year he was able to compete in the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. After his sports career, he worked as the head coach of the Szeged Skating Association, and his students included - among others - Szandra Lajtos, Petra Jászapáti, Zsófia Kónya and Bence Oláh. Last season, he worked as the head coach of the women's speed skating national team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CROATIA

Colleagues from the emergency room say goodbye: Our Zlatko died suddenly during the intervention

July 23, 2024

Yesterday, during the intervention, our colleague Zlatko Kapac, who worked as a driver in the Institute of Emergency Medicine of the Sisak-Moslovak County, died suddenly at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kapac was killed in a “vaxxident”:

The ambulance driver died during the intervention: "He just collapsed "

July 23, 2024

During the intervention, the driver of the Emergency Medical Service in Sisak-Moslavina County died. He went to the intervention near Topuski. Unofficially, we find out that the driver suddenly crashed. It is most likely a heart attack. Apparently, the terrain was difficult, and he was carrying heavy equipment. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Zelenilo worker died suddenly this morning at his workplace

July 26, 2024

A Zelenilo worker died suddenly this morning at his workplace, the company expresses its condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

PORTUGAL

Mísia has died . The fado singer was 69 years old

July 27, 2024

Portuguese fado singer Mísia died this Saturday, aged 69. The news was announced on social media by journalist Fernanda Mestrinho and writer Richar Zimler, and confirmed by Observador with a long-time friend who was accompanying her to the hospital where she was admitted, in Lisbon. The singer, who performed on the most varied stages around the world during her long career, “passed away peacefully, without pain”, following a “prolonged illness”. Over the last few years, the fado singer had been battling several cancers, something she shared in several interviews.

Link

MALTA

Contemporary artist Mark Mallia dies after sudden bout of illness

July 23, 2024

Malta’s artistic community has been shocked at the sudden passing away of contemporary artist Mark Mallia at 59, after a bout of illness that saw him admitted urgently to the hospital. The artist had been exhibiting at the Sliema Arts Festival hours before he was taken ill and admitted to Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive therapy unit. In December 2023, he had suffered a heart attack, an episode which he made light of with a Facebook post by saying he had now been turned into a “Ford car with just one spring” … “Until last week we met in Valletta at his studio. Recently over a cappuccino, we were discussing an artistic project and cultural initiatives between Malta and Lebanon, that we had been working on for some months. He was excited to have secured a sponsorship. May he rest in peace, if he even knows how … he will live on in our collective memory as a one-of-a-kind legend.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

Journalist Elsa Llorente, from Cadena Ser, dies at 43

July 25, 2024

The economics journalist for Cadena Ser, Elsa Llorente, died this Wednesday at the age of 43 in Madrid due to cancer. Llorente, who had two children, had a degree in journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid. She began her professional career at CNN+ in 2008 and developed her entire career in television, working on the news programmes at La Sexta for more than 13 years, before joining Prisa radio in the summer of 2022.

Link