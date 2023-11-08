CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

In 2022, assisted suicides went up 31% (but the reasons noted don’t include “vaccination” or the lockdown):

Reported on October 25:

Euthanasia responsible for 4.1% of all Canadian deaths in 2022

October 25, 2023

Last year 4.1% of all deaths in Canada were due to MAiD (medical assistance in dying), according to the country’s health ministry. This amounts to a total of 13,241 people who died under Canada’s MAiD programme in 2022, marking a 31% rise on the previous year. These findings provide succour to claims made by MAiD critics that the programme has become too permissive. Federal guidelines stipulate that clients must have a grievous and irremediable medical condition, make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying that is not the result of outside pressure or influence, and give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying.

But towards the end of last year, the programme was criticised for allegedly driving citizens into assisted suicide on the grounds of poverty or lack of healthcare. Stories included two separate cases of cash-strapped women suffering from chronic health conditions who successfully applied to end their lives. Elsewhere, four Canadian military veterans were allegedly “pressured” to opt for medically-assisted death by a now-suspended Veterans Affairs Canada caseworker.

https://unherd.com/thepost/euthanasia-responsible-for-4-1-of-all-canadian-deaths-in-2022/

In Ontario, an opera singer “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 23:

Alan Reid, 62

October 23, 2023

Passed away on October 21, 2023 at Sunnybrook Hospital at the age of 62. Alan was a well known voice teacher in Toronto and was a very accomplished opera singer. He crossed over into Jazz and performed with the group the Octokats. He was well respected in the arts community and he mentored many young adult vocalists. Alan directed and performed many Broadway musicals in and around the Toronto area. He had a love of all things Italian. In particular, he loved traveling to Pigna, a tiny village in Liguria. He touched many lives there, with his contagious laughter and music. He also performed many classical concerts in the Toronto area. Alan travelled the world and spoke many languages. He was an amazingly talented man and was loved by so many of his family friends and students. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A powerlifting champ in Alberta “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 28:

Vincent Troy Graham, 58

September 28, 2023

Vincent Troy Graham of Brooks, Alberta, beloved father of Tanner Graham, passed away in Cassils, Alberta on September 17, 2023, at the age of 58 years old. Vincent discovered his passion for weightlifting at a young age and this led to achieving many first-place medals in Power Lifting both nationally and worldwide. Vince was a champion, becoming an 8-time World Champion in Powerlifting. Vince also holds multiple world records, including the unmeasurable feet of squatting quadruple his body weight within his prime.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dentist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on October 18:

Dr. William Steven Evon D.D.S., 58

October 18, 2023

LaSalle - Consumed by grief and with a heavy heart, we announce that Bill, adored husband and best friend of Lucy Evon, passed away on October 15th 2023, at the age of 58, after a short battle with brain cancer. His passion, love and dedication for his work as an outstanding and admired dentist will not be forgotten by his associates, staff and patients. Bill’s availability for emergency care was greatly appreciated by everyone he treated over his 27 years of practice. He was kind, sincere and generous, always looking out for the less fortunate, and to put it simply, just a great wonderful guy, who has been taken too early. Donations in his memory may be made to Canadian Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

A cartoonist “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on October 11:

Thomas “Tom” MacLean, 70

October 11, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Thomas Allison MacLean, age 70, of Sackville, NB, which occurred at the Dr. Georges L Dumont Hospital in Moncton, on Friday, October 6, 2023, with his wife and family by his side. Tom retired from the Dorchester Correctional Services of Canada as a CX2 officer after 32 years of service. Tom was a very humble man; many may not be aware of some of his many accomplishments such as receiving the Corrections Exemplary Service Medal. He also worked with young offenders, guiding, counselling, and supporting them. He was also employed as a cartoonist for the Sackville Tribune Post for more than 15 years. Tom’s amazing sense of humor for looking at life was displayed throughout his cartoons and was acknowledged by winning awards. In Tom’s spare time he travelled throughout New Brunswick under the Writers in Education program teaching youth ways to use their imaginations through creating cartoons. They enjoyed his illustrations and “cartoon voices”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A prison guard “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on October 17:

Davin Robert James Reid, 33

October 17, 2023

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Davin Robert James Reid, who departed from this world on October 12, 2023. Davin was a beloved correctional officer, a dedicated golf enthusiast, and possessed a profound passion for mixed martial arts. But above all, he was an incredible father to his three beautiful daughters. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion as a father. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues at the Sudbury District Jail, where he dedicated his time as a correctional officer, and his fellow members of the Sudbury MMA gym, where he found camaraderie and shared his passion for mixed martial arts.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, its union said:

https://www.sudbury.com/national/prison-guards-need-priority-covid-19-vaccinations-union-says-3238491

And a recent job posting for a prison guard (any city):

At this time, all employees working in congregate living settings are required to provide proof they are fully vaccinated, meaning they are fully vaccinated as defined by the Ministry of Health (refer to: COVID-19 Fully Vaccinated Status in Ontario), including 14 calendar days have passed since receiving their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://www.gojobs.gov.on.ca/Preview.aspx?JobID=203117

A percussionist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Robertson Bruce Holt, 47

October 17, 2023

We mournfully announce the passing of Robertson Bruce Holt, 47, of Caledon. Rob passed away on Sunday October 8, 2023, after a hard fought battle with lymphoma. A self-described polymath with a wide range of knowledge, passions and hobbies, Rob made friends in many circles and was loved by all. Amongst all his varied interests, his greatest passion was music. An avid drummer who also loved composing electronic and ambient music, he spent countless hours writing, performing and evolving through different styles and bands. Rob performed at many DJ’d events and indie music venues in Toronto, and he also performed on Twitch streaming events.

Link

An engineer and exec in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 16:

Jim Robert Parisien, 61

October 16, 2023

Jim Robert Parisien passed away at the age of 61 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He started his career at the National Research Council of Canada, where he helped to design the machine vision system for the first CanadArm on the space shuttle and future space station. He then moved on to Canadian Astronautics Limited, Excalibur Systems Limited, and Tundra Semiconductor. He was a Founding Partner and President of Ridemaster Corporation, Fabric Embedded Tools Corporation and Rio Lab. He completed his career at SmartCone Technologies as the Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Office. Jim and his wife recently built their long-planned retirement home on their cottage property on the beautiful Bonnechere River. Jim measured his life not by his accomplishments or accolades but by the depth of his love and friendships. Donation to these worthy institutions or perhaps to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Link

In Ontario, 198 “ died suddenly ”:

Reported on October 17:

James Scott McMullin, 38

October 17, 2023

With deep sadness, we announce the sudden death of James McMullin of Pikwakanagan, Ontario on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the age of 38 years. James proudly served in the Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Regiment, and later worked as a Hydro vacuum operator for many years at Clean Water Works in Ottawa. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all friends and neighbors for their love and support during this extremely difficult time. They would also like to thank the Renfrew County Paramedic Service and OPP Renfrew Detachment for their professional assistance and support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 18:

Susan Lois Bennett, 66

October 18, 2023

Dundas - Died suddenly on October 12, cherished partner. We will miss her dry sense of humour, sharp wit and fierce intellect. She died too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 16:

Howard James Sikma, 53

October 16, 2023

Bowmanville - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our much loved Howard James Sikma. Howard was a passionate Holstein breeder, achieving the top accolade status of Master Breeder from Holstein Canada. He exhibited numerous Grand Champion cows at the county show. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Lea Kowalik, 44

October 16, 2023

Vineland - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden death of our dear Cheryl on October 11, 2023. Cheryl was a bright light who brought happiness and love into our lives. She was the glue that kept us together. Though Cheryl left this world too early, her flame will live on in the hearts of all those who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Holly Christine Olmstead, 63

October 16, 2023

Early Childhood Educator for 40+ years; retired from Family Space after 20+ years. Passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2023 at the Belleville General Hospital at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeannie Tanner Tschirhart, 50

October 16, 2023

Windsor - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Jeannie Tanner, at the age of 50. A physical therapist with over 25 years of experience, Jeannie worked in Southfield Michigan at the Franklin Athletic Club. She was dedicated to helping her patients move well, feel well, and be well. Jeannie died suddenly of a rare condition called HLH, brought on by complications after surgery. Donation in memory of Jean Tanner for Dr. Suresh Balasubramanian HLH Cancer Research.\

Link

Note: Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a severe, systemic inflammatory syndrome that can be fatal. This syndrome can sometimes occur in people with medical problems that cause a strong activation of the immune system, such as an infection or cancer. HLH in these settings is called secondary HLH.

Reported on October 23:

Bruce Nielsen, 62

October 23, 2023

With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of our father, Donald Bruce Nielsen of London, Ontario on October 12, 2023. Bruce enjoyed tinkering with programs and computers, learning the ins and outs of how they work. He was a wealth of knowledge about many topics.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ed Burrows, 70

October 23, 2023

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Freeport Health Centre, Kitchener at the age of 70 years. Donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Arthur Quinn, 63

October 23, 2023

Suddenly but peacefully passed at his home in Barrie on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at the age of 63 years. Gary was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and came to Canada and lived in Montreal until age 28, when he relocated to Keswick. He moved to Barrie in 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Oliver Dezell, 61

October 23, 2023

Suddenly at the Carleton Place Hospital on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Eileen Seward

October 23, 2023

Carleton Place - On Thursday, October 19, 2023, peacefully in the arms of her loving husband. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 22:

James Ronald Thai McCulloch, 21

October 22, 2023

Fergus - We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved son James on October 20, 2023, at the age of 21. James was a born sportsman. Anything that involved a bat, a ball and running, he was there. Rugby, hockey, lacrosse and basketball were his favourites. He was a fun loving, kind and sweet soul, who spent lots of time thinking of others. He could walk into a circle of strangers and make friends instantly. James will be forever loved and remembered by all who knew him, the boy who brought us so much joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tames Thurairajah, 42

October 22, 2023

Markham - An obituary is not available at this time for Tames Thurairajah.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Boisvenue, 49

October 22, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Jeff Boisvenue in Sudbury, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the age of 49 years. All who loved him will cherish memories of his kind and giving heart; he would do anything he could to help others. Jeff was an exceptionally gifted artist, and he will live on through the many much-loved art pieces he created for friends, family, and his community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Leduc, 53

October 22, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family announces her sudden passing in Sudbury on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the age of 53 years. Donations in her memory can be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Allan Gutzman, 59

October 22, 2023

Suddenly, at his residence in Corbyville on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Neil Gutzman, age 59 years. He suffered from autism. He loved his lifetime residence at Kerry’s place in Tweed, where he lived for approximately 40 years. He loved being outdoors and being with animals. He is now with my parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George James Wilson, 39

October 22, 2023

Woodbridge - It is with great sadness, to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of George James Wilson on Monday October 16th, 2023, at the young age of 39. Donations can be made to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Frances Crosato, 32

October 22, 2023

Oshawa - Passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2023, at the age of 32. Donations may be made to the CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Desnoyers, 58

October 22, 2023

Leamington - Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2023, at the age of 58. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Nick Firmani, 75

October 22, 2023

Hagersville - We announce the sudden passing of Nick on October 21, 2023, with family by his side. He spent many years coaching and refereeing soccer in Haldimand. He helped to establish the Haldimand Youth Soccer Association, in which his children and grandchildren eventually participated. Donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Warren Wight, 74

October 22, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Warren Wight. Warren passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2023, at Brampton Civic Hospital. Warren was a very proud and strong man who was happy to sit and have a chat with a friend. Warren found peace in the little things in life. Donations can be made in his memory to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bill Whitewood, 70

October 22, 2023

Bradford - Unexpectedly passed away at home on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 70 years of age. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrzej Andy Adamus, 75

October 22, 2023

Kitchener - Andrzej passed away at home in the loving arms of his wife at the age of 75. He was born in Manchester, England. He will be remembered for his loyalty, unwavering love, positive attitude, strength and courage. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan (Ax) Axelrod

October 22, 2023

Toronto - Suddenly, on Friday October 20, 2023. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Israel At War Emergency Fund c/o OneFamily Fund Canada, or the Cardiology Research Fund.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 21:

Michael Mike Fontaine, 70

October 21, 2023

Windsor - Suddenly at his home on October 15, 2023. What Mike enjoyed most was being with his family, spending time at cottages and celebrating Christmas and other special events. Mike will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Sedore, 47

October 21, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Monday October 16th, 2023, at the age of 47. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Kay Cressman, 64

October 21, 2023

Christine Kay Cressman, 64, passed away peacefully after a brief illness with cancer on October 20th, 2023, with her family by her side in Kitchener, Ontario. She also loved fishing, cycling, and birding. Chris and her life partner loved to travel with friends and explore new destinations. They went on European Bike and Barge tours and took trips to the East Coast, and spent their winters in Arizona. Chris touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by her large community of friends and family in Canada and in Green Valley, Arizona.

Link

Alisdair James Boyd, 59

October 21, 2023

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the age of 59. A special thank you to the first responders that helped Al’s family during a difficult time. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Joseph Burke, 36

October 21, 2023

Windsor - Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2023, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick George McDonald, 66

October 21, 2023

Barrie - Suddenly but peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, at the age of 66 years. Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Brazukas, 29

October 21, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Son, Paulius (Paul) Brazukas of Georgetown. Paul was in his 30th year. Paul was a "gentle giant," who had a broad "wingspan." He was always ready to help his friends and family in their times of need, never expecting any favours in return. Paul's heart was filled with love for humanity. Donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurie Jean Lefebvre, 64

October 21, 2023

Passed away at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Chatham, on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the age of 64. Donation in Laurie’s memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coby O’Soup, 29

October 21, 2023

Niagara Falls - His final sunset was October 13th, 2023, at the young age of 29. Coby was an amazing spirit, full of laughter and life. He was happy and outgoing and had a gift of making other people laugh and be happy. He was amazing with children and always helped the elderly. Coby liked to learn new things. He was proud of his indigenous heritage and in his youth he participated as a Fancy dancer.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Fines, 61

October 21, 2023

Bradford - Tom unexpectedly passed away at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 61 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Cornelius Esser, 69

October 21, 2023

Sarnia - It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family of Peter Cornelius Esser announces his passing at Bluewater Health on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the age of 69. He was an avid car enthusiast and always had a story to tell. Peter will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas David Kopeschny, 31

October 21, 2023

Thomas David Kopeschny passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the age of 31, in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. Thomas loved the outdoors -- canoeing, fishing, sitting by a campfire, skateboarding and even riding a unicycle given to him by his grandpa. Thomas suffered from mental health issues since his teens and sometimes made understanding his perspective difficult for us. This did, however, give him a special ability to empathize and care for others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eden Nicole Crossman, 48

October 21, 2023

East Milton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eden Nicole Crossman on Sept 30, 2023, at the age of 48, after her courageous battle with cancer. Eden was a beautiful soul and will be missed forever. Although Eden was taken far too soon, her memory will live forever in the hearts of the loved ones she leaves behind. Donations may be made in Eden’s honour to Breast Cancer Research at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Patricia Maria Parisotto, 57

October 21, 2023

Sudbury - It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Maria Parisotto (née Vizza) announce her passing on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at Health Sciences North, with loving family at her side, at the young age of 57. Throughout her courageous journey with cancer, Patricia maintained her dignity and never sought pity or focused on discussions about her health. Donations in memory of Patricia may be made to the Sudbury Cancer Center.

Link

Alexandra Ferguson, 60

October 21, 2023

Allie passed away peacefully at the age of 60, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, at Hospice Renfrew on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Allie enjoyed a devoted career in long-term care for over 40 years, and it was an honour for her to be able to care for others. Allie will always be remembered for her big heart, her love for animals and her penchant for antiquing.

Link

David Brian Marshall, 63

October 21, 2023

Passed away from an unexpected heart attack on October 18th, 2023. Dave was a proud Lions member and former physics lab demonstrator at Trent University. He will be remembered for his creativity and scientific mind. He always had a joke to tell and loved making people laugh. His personality and presence will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the Norwood community.

Link

Reported on October 20:

Michele Elaine Roy, 59

October 20, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly at home in Newmarket, on October 13, 2023 in her 59th year. She worked as a health care aide for several years and is remembered as warm and caring. Her greatest joy was her daughter. Donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Whiting, 49

October 20, 2023

Matthew Chad Whiting of Stratford, age 49, passed away unexpectedly at the Victoria Hospital, London on October 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Marguerite “Sue” Quigley, 74

October 20, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Suzanne “Sue” Quigley (nee Bosnell) announces her passing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the age of 74. Sue passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, after fighting a courageous battle. The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Northumberland Hills Cancer Centre where Sue was receiving treatment, as well as the staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, where she spent her last days. Donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Cancer and Supportive Care Clinic.

Link

Doug Watson, 73

October 20, 2023

Suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Doug Watson of Dorchester, age 73. Memorial contributions to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilfred Jr Clare McKie, 61

October 20, 2023

October 16, 2023. With great sorrow the family announces the sudden passing of Clare at his residence in Massey. He was an avid sportsman and free soul who lived life on his own terms. He lived to fish, hunt and forage, always sharing his bounty with everyone. He loved to make merry. He played the mouth harp and loved to sing with his siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Marie Luxton, 73

October 20, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on October 18th, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenn Patrick Mearow, 57

October 20, 2023

Sault Ste Marie - Peacefully at home on Friday October 13, 2023, at the age of 57. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Keith “Doug” Davis, 67

October 20, 2023

Komoka - Passed away on Thursday, October 19th, 2023, in his 68th year. To honour Doug’s memory, donations may be made to the London Regional Cancer Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Vaters, 63

October 20, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce Gary’s sudden passing at the age of 63, in London, Ontario. Gary was adventurous and loved life. He grew up in a military family and spent most of his childhood and youth in Germany. As an adult he had many jobs. He worked as a welder in Venezuela and a carpenter in North Carolina. He was a truck driver for GM Diesel/General Dynamics. While serving in the army he lived in back in Germany for a few years. He enjoyed vacation time with his family and friends and loved golfing with his buddies. A heartfelt thank you to the paramedics, fire department and Willow’s Golf Course for their quick response.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geyan Singh, 44

October 20, 2023

Oshawa - In Loving memory of Geyan, peacefully on October 15th, 2023, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh Kenneth MacNeill, 68

October 20, 2023

Suddenly at his home in Markdale on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, just after his 68th birthday. Huey was one of a kind, unapologetically marching to his own beat. He was most passionate about biking, hockey, and the Bake Shop. In the past few years, he could be found travelling with his family and getting into mischief with his grandsons. He was the star of any room, always willing to stop and share stories with anyone he ran into.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Joseph “Bill” Wheater, 68

October 20, 2023

Minden - Passed away at home on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the age of 68. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Robert Gillespie, 40

October 20, 2023

Caledonia - Suddenly, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roslyn Zoey Moose, shy of 2 months old

October 20, 2023

Red Lake;

My Little Angel

You've just walked on ahead of me

And I've got to understand

You must release the ones you love

And let go of their hand.

I try and cope the best I can

But I'm missing you so much

If I could only see you

And once more feel your touch.

Yes, you've just walked on ahead of me

Don't worry I'll be fine

But now and then I swear I feel

Your hand slip into mine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ace Rich Tomaszewicz, 2 months and 23 days

October 20, 2023

Passed away peacefully at his home in Beeton, in his mother’s arms and surrounded by the love of his father and family, Ace, at the age of 2 months and 23 days, on October 18, 2023,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gloria Kathleen Lachance Hough, 65

October 20, 2023

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 65th year. Kathy was a Queen’s University graduate, self-employed business analyst, wife, mom, and grandparent. Kathy was a vivacious, kind, strong-willed woman, who spoke her mind, laughed loudly and loved fiercely. Donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crystal Margaret Pallister, 42

October 20, 2023

Oshawa - Crystal Margaret Pallister (Crystal Rose), passed peacefully on October 14, 2023. She will be remembered as the biggest, brightest light.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Penelope Curtis, 57

October 20, 2023

Oshawa - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at her home, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Holbrook, 60

October 20, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce that Steven Joseph Holbrook, 60, of Ancaster, Ontario, passed away on October 17, 2023, with his dedicated and loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He spoke his mind, had a dry sense of humour and sharp wit, was always engaging and a best friend to many. We would like to thank the many people who helped Steven move through this ever so challenging time in his life. To our wonderful friends and family, thank you for being there every day over the last 15 months.

Link

Reported on October 19:

Scott Vernon Stephens, 54

October 19, 2023

Scott Vernon Stephens passed away suddenly at St. Marys Memorial Hospital on October 17, 2023, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Robin, 67

October 19, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with deep sorrow his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the age of 67 years. Donations to the Canadian Lung Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fred Tanguay, 64

October 19, 2023

Toronto - Today, we announce the unexpected passing of Fred Tanguay at 64 years of age. Donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luis Antonio Louro, 67

October 19, 2023

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Luis at the age of 67. Luis was the family comedian; he always had something to say to make everyone laugh. He loved his family and would do anything for them and continued to time and time again.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Walukiewicz, 69

October 19, 2023

Maria Walukiewicz, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Niagara Health St. Catharines Hospital on October 18, 2023, at the age of 69. Maria loved to laugh, listen and dance to polka music, and teach her grandchildren Polish. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Walker Family Cancer Center. Donations can be made in Maria’s memory to the Walker Family Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reece Colin Schofield, 51

October 19, 2023

Passed unexpectedly at his home in Burlington Ontario on Monday October 16, 2023, at the age of 51. Reece enjoyed life and never let his illness bring him down. He was a courageous and loving soul with a deep love of nature and the outdoors. Donations in Reece’s honour to the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rinagrace Chizaram Chinyere Emeugo - Infant

October 19, 2023

Waterloo - We sorrowfully announce the passing of Rinagrace Chizaram Chinyere Emeugo on October 17, 2023. I feel a deep sorrow from losing a daughter whom I love so much, and for whom I looked forward to a great future. I can’t question God, but I know God formed you in your mother’s womb and He knows all things. You are an angel He sent to us and we say rest in perfect peace. The few days you spent on earth live with us and the people you touched will never forget you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miss Lisa Marie Shewaybick, 47

October 19, 2023

Miss Lisa Marie Shewaybick, age 47 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at 12:37am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Nunes, 68

October 19, 2023

Windsor - On October 16th, 2023, Martin Nunes passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, children, and daughter-in law. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Lorne Stanley Pomery, 32

October 19, 2023

At Pembroke on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Justin Pomery, age 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Allan MacLean MacLean, 76

October 19, 2023

The family of the late David Allan MacLean announce his sudden passing October 17, 2023, at home in Kemptville. David enjoyed a lengthy and busy retirement, filled with travel and trading collectibles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Gordon Simpson, 75

October 19, 2023

Suddenly at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Tuesday October 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ron Wilson, 74

October 19, 2023

Ron unexpectedly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 74 years of age. Donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Joseph Guitar, 39

October 19, 2023

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday October 13, 2023, at the age of 39 years. He loved hockey and enjoyed being outdoors and spending his time with his family and friends. He especially loved music and playing guitar. Not only was Josh famous for his humor and his wit, he loved helping people in any way he could. Donations may be made to Hospice Waterloo Region.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Parker Black, 69

October 19, 2023

Peterborough - Suddenly at home on Sunday October 15th, 2023, in her 70th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ernest Fleming, 73

October 19, 2023

Ernie Fleming of Dublin, age 73, passed away suddenly at Stratford General Hospital Wednesday October 18, 2023. Ernie was a charter member of the Dublin and District Lions Club and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for outstanding service to his community. He was a longtime member of the Mitchell Golf and Country Club. He was devoted to his hobbies of golf and hockey. Donations to the Diabetes Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Martin, 67

October 19, 2023

After a brief and unexpected illness, Marc Martin of Pain Court passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at the age of 67, on Wed, Oct 18, 2023, at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Marc needed to retire at the age of 50 after his cancer diagnosis in 2006. He kept himself busy by refurbishing and auctioning a classic tractor, and donated all proceeds to the oncology department at CKHA. Later, he purchased a lot of land and donated this property to Habitat for Humanity. He has also helped many strangers over the years by regularly donating blood since the age of 18. Marc had a tremendous work ethic and even greater desire to help others, which were taught to him

by his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Sandra Baron

October 19, 2023

Suddenly, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Toronto. Barbara lived her life enjoying the things that made her happy - her pets, music, her friends, her family, and her beloved country home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Allen, 45

October 19, 2023

Chesley - Chris Allen passed away from a rare and aggressive cancer on Monday, October 16, 2023, at the age of 45. The beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend passed peacefully at Dulcina Hospice, surrounded by family and bathed in the love and prayers of those who supported him through his journey. His quick sense of humour was always at the ready, no matter the situation.

Link

Holly Logan Willcox-Lee, 3 months

October 19, 2023

Alliston - Baby Holly passed peacefully on Saturday, October 14th at Matthews House Hospice with her parents by her side, after a short battle with brain cancer. She had begun to show off her cheeky smile and to talk in coos and squawks. Holly was a strong girl, lifting her head up right from birth and grabbing tight onto anything interesting (usually beard hair). She loved watching sunlight play on the walls and ceiling. Her favourite activities included rocking out to dad's music, bumpy car rides, sitting under the big tree with mom, and snuggles and storytime with her grandparents. We are proud to say that Holly's tumour has been donated to the Brain Tumour Biobank at SickKids, to aid in the discovery of new treatments and to improve outcomes for pediatric nervous system tumours.

Link

Larry Wayne Sheard, 73

October 19, 2023

Larry Wayne, Worshipful Master and Past Master of Prince Arthur Lodge #333, passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, shortly after his cancer diagnosis, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Brightshore Health System, Markdale, in his 73rd year. Always wanting to keep busy, Larry enjoyed many hobbies, including hiking, woodworking, riding motorcycles, and reading sci-fi. He belonged to a coffee club and in more recent years he became an avid Cub Cadet aficionado! He was known for his big hugs and big heart, was loved by and will be missed by so many.

Link

Dave Redekop, 65

October 19, 2023

Passed away peacefully at his residence with Catalina by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, in his 65th year. David was born in Chihuahua, Mexico. If you knew Dave well, you knew his love for fast cars and anything motor related, and also how much he loved his morning coffee at McDonald’s.

Link

Jason Cuddy, 36

October 19, 2023

Tottenham - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Jason “Jay” Robert Cuddy. A cherished son, brother, uncle and friend, Jay left us on Oct 13th 2023, as a result of a hospital-acquired blood infection. He was 36. We’re heartbroken to realize there will be no more Jay-organized shinny hockey games on the 2-line pond. Jay’s wit was as quick as any and every gathering was punctuated by his humour. He would likely find humour in the date of his passing – Friday the 13th.

Link

Lyle Joseph Nicol, 76

October 19, 2023

Lyle Joseph Nicol, age 76, suffered a heart attack and died on October 16, 2023, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Lyle had many interests and was a great cultural consumer. He was a writer of short stories, a prolific journal keeper, and a longtime member of NOWW. He liked to paint and draw. Above all else, he was passionate about skiing. He made many ski trips to the Canadian Rockies and skied in Switzerland and the Laurentians. He was a certified ski instructor for many

years and a familiar face at Mount Baldy, where he was not just a member but a fixture. He loved time with his children and grandchildren, and when it came to coffee, he could always “stand a cup.”

Link

Reported on October 18:

Helen Stogiannis, 74

October 18, 2023

Hamilton - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Helen Stogiannis at the Juravinski Hospital on October 16, 2023, at the age of 74. Special thanks to the staff at the Juravinski Hospital, especially those in the Cancer Unit and the Medicine Unit for their care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Isaac Benon Watson, 44

October 18, 2023

Keswick - Passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Brian “Rick” Bingley, 66

October 18, 2023

Suddenly at the Perth Site of the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, Rick passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, in his 66th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Anthony Horton, 55

October 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Michael Anthony Horton, in his 55th year, at St. Thomas Elgin-General Hospital on October 13th, 2023. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antonio “Tony” Donatelli, 62

October 18, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Tony on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, in his 63rd year. Tony was a great friend and stood by his friends through good and hard times, with many laughs to be had. He cherished his time with his daughter and granddaughter. Donations can be made in Tony’s memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Allan Stutt, 69

October 18, 2023

Passed at Health Sciences North in Sudbury on October 13th, 2023. Barry always loved driving, especially getting the kids to school every day. He will always be remembered as a talker and had a love of dancing and spending time with the “kids''. Donations in his memory can be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ellen Julia Ramsey, 69

October 18, 2023

With deep sadness, her family announces that Ellen Julia Ramsey, 69, died suddenly on October 15, 2023, in New Liskeard, Ontario, where she had recently moved from North Bay. Ellen had an extraordinary ability to see the world in a way that none of us did, photographing and sketching the textures and colours of her environment. She worked in multiple media: her skill with textiles gave family and friends richly hued and beautifully made knitted and woven items to remember her by, given as gifts over the years. Ellen felt strongly about the environment, always encouraging others not only to reuse and recycle, but also to stop for a moment to hear the whispering pines or watch the geese fly overhead. She never failed to offer a warm hug or kind word to her many friends and family when they needed it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lindsey Anderson, 37

October 18, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Lindsey at her home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Claude Aimer, 68

October 18, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of David Aimer at the Brockville General Hospital on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alfred Crawford, 60

October 18, 2023

On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Alfred (Fred) began his peaceful journey to the Spirit World at his place of residence in his 60th year. Fred will always be remembered for his generous, kind heart – he would do anything for anybody. He will also be remembered for his great sense of humour. Most importantly, Fred was a friend to many. He was a protector and a provider, and his family was his priority. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chuck Ebert Bender, 71

October 18, 2023

Kingston - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Chuck Bender announces his passing. Chuck was the founder of Backyard Fence, an incredibly successful company serving the Kingston area for over 30 years. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, friends, employees, customers, and anyone who met him, for his generous heart, kindness and devotion to his family. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debbie McCartney, 66

October 18, 2023

Suddenly passed away at her home on October 17, 2023, at the age of 66. Debbie deeply loved and cared for her good friends. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, who were her whole world. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Johnston, 67

October 18, 2023

Brantford - It is with profound sadness our family announces the passing of Randy Johnston on October 12, 2023, in his 67th year, surrounded by his family and friends. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rui Ferreira, 59

October 18, 2023

Maple - Rui Ferreira passed away on October 17, 2023, at the age of 59. Donations in memory of Rui may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Schmidt, 64

October 18, 2023

Windsor - Passed away suddenly on Monday, October 16, 2023, at the age of 64. He was a humble man, yet larger than life, who brought positive energy to any room he was in. John was a good friend to all and will be missed and yet celebrated by everyone who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kate Towne, 31

October 18, 2023

Kapuskasing - With profound sadness, we announce the death of Kate Towne, at the age of 31 years, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Sensenbrenner Hospital. Kate was a bright light who was very loyal to her friends and family. She was always there for those who needed her advice and support. She was a funny and thoughtful person who loved knitting, the outdoors, and fishing off the dock. She especially loved her dog, Brinkley. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Thomas Garvey, 39

October 18, 2023

Waterdown - It is with immense sadness and heartbreak that I, Dawn, announce the sudden passing of my beloved son, Tyler Thomas Garvey. Donations to CAMH or to MS Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Youngblut, 24

October 18, 2023

Port Colborne - Kevin George of Port Colborne passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the age of 24. Kevin was a modest, loving, caring, and hardworking person, who valued his family and friends over anything else. Donations may be made to the Community Care or Addiction Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paulo Joao da Cruz Linhares, 59

October 18, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket, on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 59 years of age after a courageous battle with cancer. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on October 17:

Jeffery Smith, 48

October 17, 2023

Shelburne - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jeff on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Homer Roelens, 61

October 17, 2023

Kingsville - 61 years, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Donations in memory of Homer may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Vincent Finnegan, 57

October 17, 2023

East Milton - It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle, Liam Vincent Finnegan, after a short illness. His love of nature is evident today in his grown children, who love it as much as he did. Liam was an amazing guitarist and singer-songwriter and loved the years he spent performing at local venues. Donations in his name to either the Canadian Liver Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Lorraine Florence May, 67

October 17, 2023

Zurich - At her lakefront home, on October 1, 2023 Sandy passed away with her beloved four legged companions by her side at the age of 67. Sandy enjoyed her long tenured banking career with the Royal Bank of Canada and Libro Credit Union. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Canadian Banks’ ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/4r69n28w

Shannon Lee Duguay, 34

October 17, 2023

Welland - With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Shannon on Sunday, October 15th, 2023, at 34 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jim DeLong, 69

October 17, 2023

Passed away at his home in Petersburg on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the age of 69 years. Jim was a dedicated and proud employee of Home Hardware Stores Ltd. for 50 years and will be deeply missed by his many friends and colleagues. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Walz, 74

October 17, 2023

London - Died at the age of 74. Always kind and generous, Barb was happiest when she was helping her family get things done. She had a great sense of humour and supported her grandkids in all their sporting endeavours. Donation in Barbara’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirk John Schofield, 52

October 17, 2023

Kirk John Schofield, of Milverton, passed away peacefully at London’s Parkwood Institute on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the age of 52. We will remember this gentle soul for his kindness, generosity, and humour. He was a wonderful listener, gave wise advice, and loved music and the animals of the world. Donations may be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry J. Cavanagh, 72

October 17, 2023

Peterborough - Suddenly, at home on Sunday October 15th, 2023, in his 73rd year. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Wayne Manuge, 39

October 17, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Darren Wayne Manuge on October 11, 2023, at the age of 39. Darren had a deep love for his family. He was a loyal, faithful and compassionate friend who was great with kids, as he was a big kid at heart. He could make you smile with few words and with his infectious laugh. He was a hard and proud worker and a passionate animal lover.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paulette Mary Jane St Michael, 67

October 17, 2023

Sudbury - In loving memory of Paulette St. Michael, 67 years, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Health Sciences North with her loving family by her side. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sibbald Andrew George, 55

October 17, 2023

Passed away suddenly at his family home in Elmvale, Andy Sibbald, age 55, loved by many friends and family. Donations in Andy’s memory may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Jean Reddy Ellah, 72

October 17, 2023

Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Guelph General Hospital. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed her time spent with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Merle Charles “Harvey” Jessup, 72

October 17, 2023

North Bay - With great sadness we announce the passing of Merle Charles “Harvey” Jessup. Harvey died at home unexpectedly on Oct. 15th after a short illness, at the age of 72. Harvey loved hunting and fishing, and just being out in the bush. He loved nature and was always astounding us with interesting facts that he knew.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah King, 58

October 17, 2023

Suddenly at her residence on October 14th, 2023, Deborah King of Chatham passed away in her 58th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Glen Keetch

October 17, 2023

We mourn the passing of Michael Keetch, who peacefully passed away at Huntsville's Algonquin Grace Hospice after a sudden decline from ongoing health issues. Mike was a man of the great outdoors -- a fisherman, hunter, grill chef, and lover of life's simple pleasures. He excelled in his profession as a machinist, tackling the toughest jobs with unwavering precision and reliability. Although he was quiet by nature, his quick-witted humour and cheeky charm were known to those closest to him. Mike’s happiest moments were fishing and drinking with his buddies, and enjoying homecooked meals with his daughters.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dave Bredin

October 17, 2023

Niagara Falls - It is with the greatest of sadness that I, Kim, wish to tell you that my beloved husband Dave passed very suddenly on Monday, October 16, 2023. Dave was a runner, a gardener, a Montreal Canadians fan and the best dog walker to his favourite girls Tessa, Nala, Lily, and big boys Branch and Lucky. But to me, his wife of 43 years, he is my life. I therefore would like to invite you to celebrate with us this amazing man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Stewart Scott, 72

October 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Douglas Stewart Scott passed away suddenly on October 14th, 2023 at the Kingston General Hospital. To say Doug was a well-loved man would be an understatement. He was a hard-working, dependable person who was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend imaginable. During his very brief illness, it was clear that Doug was proud of the life he had lived, and though we would all give anything for more time, we take comfort in the fact that he did not suffer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joao Sozinho, 74

October 17, 2023

Toronto - Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Lui, 45

October 17, 2023

Thornhill - No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Antonio Soares, 64

October 17, 2023

Thornhill - No obit. Donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Tiffin, 48

October 17, 2023

Dean Tiffin of Kitchener passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at age 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Everleigh Rose Roberts-Daley, 14 months

October 17, 2023

Windsor - 14 months, on October 12, 2023, at 8:48 pm, surrounded by her loving and adoring family. Everleigh was a fighter like no other. She showed the world strength, inspiration and smiles that were crazy infectious. In such a short life she made a huge impact on so many lives that were blessed to have known her. She will be forever missed and LOVED. Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evgenia “Jenny” Karamatsou, 65

October 17, 2023

Windsor - After a short illness on October 15, 2023, at 65 years of age. Jenny studied at the University of Windsor and St. Clair College and then began a career at the at Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) as a data processor. Her dedication and hard work propelled her to roles as an adjudicator and a case manager before her retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Benoit, 73

October 17, 2023

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday, October 12, 2023, Shirley Benoit (nee O’Hare) of Winchester, age 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Murray Innes, 70

October 17, 2023

Tavistock - Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, Craig Innes of London in his 70th year. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ernest Kairies, 67

October 17, 2023

Ernie of Port Colborne passed away suddenly on Monday, October 16, 2023, at the age of 67. Ernie was taken away from us too soon. During his short life in Port Colborne, Ernie was a multi-talented tradesperson who specialized in bricklaying. He really enjoyed being outside; he loved camping, motorcycle rides, and going for walks. He also loved music, attending family dinners, and his grandkid’s events like hockey, soccer, dance and skating. Donations to Mesothelioma Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Renee Nicole Loyer, 32

October 17, 2023

In loving memory of Renée Nicole Loyer, 32 years, who passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Health Sciences North, Sudbury with loving family at her side. Renée was a beautiful, strong person who loved her family, enjoyed life, and lived it to the fullest. Donations in her memory may be made to ICAN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Kelly, 69

October 17, 2023

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas “Doug” William Nadalin, 72

October 17, 2023

With sadness, Doug’s family announces his passing on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Woodstock Hospital at the age of 72. He was a sports enthusiast, following his favorite teams, the Leafs and Jays. He enjoyed playing golf and baseball and was very involved with the Woodstock Whalers Slo-Pitch team. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chad Edward Waugh, 39

October 17, 2023

Chad Edward Waugh, a beacon of joy and childlike wonder, took his final bow on October 17, 2023. His life was a vivid tapestry of joy, creativity, and relentless positivity, a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him. Chad's life was a testament to the power of joy, the value of imagination, and the magic of remaining forever young at heart. Donations in memory of Chad may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica Ritcey, 71

October 17, 2023

Ottawa - It is with heartfelt grief that we share the news of the sudden passing of Veronica (MacDonald) Ritcey, who left this world on September 20, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Her community involvement led her to develop deeply meaningful relationships, to find sisters there right in her new community. The bonds of friendship at this stage of life are the best medicine anyone could receive.

Link

Frederick Charles Ryall, 71

October 17, 2023

Our beloved father Frederick Charles Ryall , 71, of Milton, Ontario, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on October 6th 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Fred was a man of strong faith and unwavering loyalty. He was a true soldier who was kind to his neighbour and had helped countless people throughout his life. His compassion and empathy were unparalleled, and Fred was a mentor to many.

Link

Mary Kostantakos-Axiotis, 65

October 17, 2023

Mississauga - Mary was a beautiful woman. She was smart, her smile lit up any room, and many loved and admired her. She made my life better and easier, and she was the most beautiful woman in the world to me. As an incredibly strong willed, self-determined woman, she took on a very private battle with cancer. She fought courageously with faith, hope and a lot of determination. And it’s true when they say, you don’t know what you have until it’s gone.

Link

Catharine Delaney Dyer, 72

October 17, 2023

Oshawa - After a courageous battle with cancer, Catharine Delaney (nee Dyer) passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 72, on October 17, 2023.

Link

Lou-Anne Wade, 67

October 17, 2023

Passed away peacefully at home in Peterborough with family by her side after a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, October 15th 2023, at the age of 67. Lou-Anne was taken too soon and will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.

Link

Reported on October 16:

Ronold Biscope, 49

October 16, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I must announce the passing of my son, Ronold Earl Thomas Biscope at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Monday, October 9, 2023. His greatest joy was becoming a father to the daughter he leaves behind and his step-children. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Ann Imlau, 47

October 16, 2023

Cobourg - Sadly on Oct 10 2023 we unexpectedly lost Elizabeth Ann Imlau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eugen Bauer, 75

October 16, 2023

Delhi - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden, unexpected passing of Mr. Eugen Bauer of Courtland. He passed away on Monday, October 9th, 2023, in his 76th year. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, swimming and spending his winters in Florida. He loved his family and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaetan Berthiaume, 44

October 16, 2023

Sudbury - Loving father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. He began his career working in local daycares followed by 14 years as an educator at École St Pierre and École Ste. Marie. He had a kind heart, loved to make people laugh and was passionate about helping others. Gates was loved by many community members, children and their families.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daryl Durocher, 44

October 16, 2023

Windsor - It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Daryl on October 13, 2023, at 44 years of age. He will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, his love for the Detroit Lions and his passion for Halloween. If you desire, in lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Daryl’s family to help alleviate this sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leanne Marie Hill, 46

October 16, 2023

Leanne “Yan” Marie Hill passed away peacefully on October 13, 2023, surrounded by family in her hometown of Cobourg, at the age of 46. She pursued a successful career in the travel industry, most recently as an award-winning Strategic Account Manager at Royal Caribbean. All who knew Leanne would characterize her as bubbly, kind, generous and loving. She had a big personality and lived her life fully and fearlessly. She was taken from us far too early and will be missed dearly. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lance Martin Burns, 74

October 16, 2023

Bowmanville - Passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital October 10, at the age of 74. Donations to either the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Kirk Anthony Pearce, 46

October 16, 2023

Mississauga - Our dear brother, Ryan, left us too soon on Friday, September 29, 2023. Loving son and brother, beloved uncle, cousin, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose “Joe” Carvalho, 60

October 16, 2023

Toronto - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Joe Carvalho on October 14, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard William Henry, 75

October 16, 2023

Ottawa - Bernie was called to his maker in his 75th year. Bernie and his wife enjoyed travel around the world. Being a perfectionist caused Bernie some grief on the golf course, even when he was well under par. This trait served him well with his passion for cooking, always trying new recipes from foods he tasted on his travels. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Anthony Moore, 58

October 16, 2023

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 58 years. The majority of Rob’s career was spent at Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener, ON, where he was most recently Director of Golf. Rob also achieved success as a competitive golfer throughout his career. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Anne “Tia” Falldien, 66

October 16, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Anne (Tia) Falldien (née O’Dair) in Sudbury Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the age of 66 years. Donations to the Northeast Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott W. Petzke, 53

October 16, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Petzke announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Scott passed away at the young age of 53 at his beautiful property in Northern Ontario. He loved living in the fast lane, whether it was on the road, track, dirt or snow. It was in his blood!

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Brattan, 61

October 16, 2023

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly and was called home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2023, at 61. A mentor to many, George continuously grew into the best version of himself. He offered wisdom and guidance as an active community member, a larger-than-life neighbour, and a vibrant fixture for everyone who knew him. An avid and passionate runner, George found contentment and peace in a pair of running shoes. He was an athlete whose love of physical recreation extended to basketball, tennis, and golf, with enthusiasm and impeccable sportsmanship. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erin Parnall, 49

October 16, 2023

Erin passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on October 12, 2023, at the age of 49. Erin faced everything life sent her with enthusiasm, humour, perseverance, and dignity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Jane Brown, 64

October 16, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Pamela (Pam) Brown announces her sudden, peaceful passing at Woodstock General Hospital, Sunday Oct 15, 2023. The family would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all the caring PSW staff of Bayshore Home Care Solutions, Home and Community Care Support Services SW, VON volunteers and the staff at Woodstock General Hospital that helped care for Pam over the past two years with her numerous health challenges. Donations may be made to SPCA, Heart and Stroke and Diabetes in Pam’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Allen, 46

October 16, 2023

Ottawa - Passed away unexpectedly in hospital at the tender age of 46 on Friday, October 13th, 2023. Sara loved spending time with her family, and especially with her nephew, the apple of her eye. She had a passion for the sport of ringette and was an avid Ottawa Senators fan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Florence Marlatt Kennedy, 71

October 16, 2023

Passed away, suddenly but peacefully, on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at Caressant Care, Woodstock, Judy Florence (Kennedy) Marlatt at the age of 71. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gayle Elizabeth Clephan, 64

October 16, 2023

Passed away peacefully at her home in Port Perry on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at age 64. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Cameron, 63

October 16, 2023

Woodbridge - With sadness, the family of Lynn Cameron announce her sudden but peaceful passing at home on Wednesday, October 11th. Lynn was an accomplished and resourceful women who, despite many health challenges in the past several years, always put her best foot forward. She had a bright and engaging sense of humour and a positive outlook, and always took an interest in the people in her life. Her Etsy shop business of curated vintage items is just one example of her resourcefulness, creativity and desire to seek new opportunities and challenges.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tiffany Lee Scott, 42

October 16, 2023

Woodbridge - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the age of 42. Donations to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Rovers, 47

October 16, 2023

Owen Sound - Stephen Christopher Rovers passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 12, 2023 at the age of 47. Steve was known as a humorous, lighthearted, compassionate soul. Donations to CMHA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sherry Seibel, 68

October 16, 2023

Peacefully departed for heaven at the age of 68 in the company of her family at home in Georgian Bluffs, Ontario. Sherry loved being a wife, mother, artist, baker, gardener, runner, and having fun on the job. She enjoyed living and working in Ottawa, Vancouver, Hamilton, Renfrew County, North Bay, Kingston, Niagara Region, and Georgian Bluffs.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Mitchell Thomas Clifford, 51

October 16, 2023

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our husband, son, father and grandfather, Thomas Clifford Mitchell, at his home in Thornbury on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the age of 51. Tom was very much a homebody and enjoyed curling up to watch a good movie. He was an excellent cook and spent many years fishing and taking in the beautiful scenery. He loved time spent with his family, both two legged and four legged. Donations to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Abraham Vanderlinden, 69

October 16, 2023

Athens - It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Sam Vanderlinden, at his home on October 13th, 2023, at the age of 69 years. Donations the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Fisher, 50

October 16, 2023

Kathleen Agnes Fisher entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the age of 50. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Francis Blastorah, 74

October 16, 2023

James Francis Blastorah passed suddenly in his sleep at his home in Bradenton Florida. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Joanne Doiron, 61

October 16, 2023

Smithville - Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in her 61st year. Donations in Sue’s memory, if desired, can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Pentland, 43

October 16, 2023

Niagara Falls - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Sam. Every genre of music was Sam’s passion. He was a self-taught, accomplished musician. Sam and his younger brother shared a deep bond through their love of music. In memory of Sam, memorial contributions may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall Pickles

October 16, 2023

Chatham - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Randall Pickles on Thursday, October 12th 2023. Randall was an electrician for 40 years and passed on his craft to anyone he could. He will be remembered for his great sense of humour, his handy craftsmanship around the house, and his proclivity for using the longest short-cuts on road trips. Donations can be made in his name to Jumpstart.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Clifford John William Yaw, 53

October 16, 2023

Sudbury - With his family lovingly by his side, Clifford John William Yaw, 53, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer. He worked in construction his whole life. He made a name for himself in the industry, respected as a hard-worker, leader and mentor. Despite his health challenges over the last 15 months, he remained poised, courageous and graceful. Donations to the Northeast Cancer Centre.

Link

Lyn Hunt, 68

October 16, 2023

Kitchener - In the early morning of October 15, 2023, surrounded by her family, Lyn was called home after a courageous battle with cancer. Lyn was a faithful woman who loved the Lord. She spent her free time helping with the Adam House (Toronto, ON) Board of Directors, and volunteered with Ray of Hope (Kitchener, ON) before her cancer diagnosis. She spent her final years during her battle spending time with her family and her Grandview Cancer Support Group. She is greatly loved and will be missed by all of her friends and family. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

David Bruce Keays, 72

October 16, 2023

London - Dave passed away peacefully at Parkwood Hospital after a year battling cancer. Donations in Dave’s memory may be made to Cancer Research.

Link

Mike Chinnery, 60

October 16, 2023

Michael “Mike” Chinnery of St. Thomas Ontario passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday evening Oct 10th, 2023, at the St. Thomas Elgin Hospital at the age of 60, following a battle with cancer.

Link

Danielle Lucier Primeau, 49

October 16, 2023

Chatham - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Danielle Primeau (Lucier), who lost her battle with cancer on October 13 at the Chatham Hospital at age 49, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Throughout the ordeal, she demonstrated unimaginable strength, courage and love. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Link

Bertie Smolders, 68

October 16, 2023

After a short and courageous battle with cancer, Hubertina “Bertie” Smolders passed away at Strathroy Middle Hospital on October 15, 2023, at the age of 68. Bertie was born in the Netherlands. A strong woman who never gave up, she was a mom, friend, wife, sister, and Oma who loved and was loved by her family and friends.

Link

Paul Benoit, 70

October 16, 2023

It is with sadness that the family of Paul George Benoit announce his passing with dignity on October 16, 2023 in Newburgh Ontario. Paul passed away peacefully with his siblings by his side in his 70th year after a short bout with lung cancer. Donations can be made to Dying with Dignity Canada.

Link

Stephen Douglas Broadhurst, 66

October 16, 2023

Suddenly, after a short battle with cancer, at his home in Mississauga on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the age of 66 years. In addition to his close family, Steve leaves behind his business partner and their award winning team at RE/MAX Professionals, his numerous colleagues, and a wide circle of friends. Donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Foundation.

Link

Majella Ann LeCours McDermott, 56

October 16, 2023

Ottawsa - It is with great sorrow that our sweet Majella Ann LeCours (nee McDermott) has passed away too soon after a short but valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Majella was born in Clones Co.Monaghan Ireland. Majella’s happy place was the beloved cottage that she built with her dear husband, cultivating a wonderful and welcoming space where she enjoyed hiking, boating, skiing and snowmobiling. She was the quintessential hostess and loved entertaining her many friends and family. Donations can be made to The Canadian Liver Foundation Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma).

Link

Donald Ignacy, 67

October 16, 2023

Sudbury - With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Don Ignacy. Don’s favourite place was the family camp on Hideaway Lake, adjacent to Penage Lake, enjoying time with friends and family. His passing will leave a huge void on the deck at camp. The family would like to thank Dr. Singh and the Symptom Management Team at Health Sciences North for their guidance and compassion during Don’s brief fight with cancer. Donate to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation.

Link

Christa Lore Elliott (nee Hirschegger), 75

October 16, 2023

After a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, Christa passed away surrounded by family on October 14, 2023, at the age of 75. Christa was born in Austria. Second to her family, nursing was Christa’s love. She dedicated her work life to Hamilton Health Sciences during her regular full-time and “retirement” full-time. She gave love to every person and patient that she met and continued to work for over 54 years of dedicated service.

Link

Reported on October 15:

Zachary Vallière-Léonard, 25

October 15, 2023

Kapuskasing - With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Zachary Vallière-Léonard, at the age of 25 years, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in the comfort of his home. Zachary had a love for life itself. He enjoyed getting together with his friends and listening to music, which brought him a great amount of happiness. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Trembley, 64

October 15, 2023

Simcoe - Suddenly at his home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in his 64th year. In memory of Pat consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Beauchamp, 61

October 15, 2023

Unexpectedly at his residence on Friday October 13, 2023, John Louis Beauchamp of Courtright, age 61 years. John enjoyed his many years of working on and racing his GP Hydroplane. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. # 447-Coruuna.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ontario Legion’s covid 19 ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://www.rcl-zoneg5.ca/PDF/Vaccine_Passports.pdf

Lucy Cauvier, 61

October 15, 2023

Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, Lucy Cauvier (nee Thompson) of Morrisburg, age 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harry Davis, 62

October 15, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Harry Davis announce his sudden passing at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Sunday October 15th, 2023, in his 62nd year. For expressions of remembrance, consider a donation to Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marlene Haskins, 69

October 15, 2023

Kirkland Lake - On October 14,2023, Marlene Rose Haskins (née Coughlin) left this earth to join her angels in heaven, surrounded by her loving family for the big sendoff. Marlene was known by so many as Mom or Nanny; she was the constant presence in so many lives. She was a block mom on Taylor Ave. to every kid that passed by or through her door. Her gift to this earth was her love and compassion. Donation to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jong Seun Park, 63

October 15, 2023

London - Unexpectedly at LHSC – University Hospital on October 12, 2023, at the age 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin John Nicholson, 55

October 15, 2023

Kitchener - Surrounded by loving family at his bedside, Colin passed away peacefully on October 12, 2023, at the age of 55, after a courageous battle with cancer. He brought joy to our lives with his humor, dedication, and loving personality. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on October 14:

Mackenzie Rachel Mackintosh, 39

October 14, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce Mackenzie’s sudden passing in Calabogie, Ontario on Wednesday October 11, 2023, at the age of 39. Mackenzie will be remembered by her family for her infectious laughter that always filled any room she was in; if she was smiling, you were too! She never lost her childlike joy and burst with excitement when she was happy. She loved to work hard and also to play hard. She enjoyed riding her Indian Scout Bobber and traveling anywhere that was warm and had an ocean. We will keep all of those memories close to our hearts and will never forget her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chester T. Hulanicki, 68

October 14, 2023

Unexpectedly, while on a cruise near Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, Chester Ted Hulanicki of Komoka, Ontario, after just celebrating his 68th birthday. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Durepeau, 18 days

October 14, 2023

Suddenly at the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, October 13th, 2023, Wiliam Durepeau, infant son and brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Dunlop, 46

October 14, 2023

Suddenly at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Sarah Dunlop of Wiarton in her 46th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bob) George “Daumer” Daum, 64

October 14, 2023

Robert (Bob) George “Daumer” Daum, age 64, of Stratford, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, October 12, 2023. He was a member of the ANAF Stratford, played for many years in the crib league, was a member of the 3:01 club, and loved his sports, especially hockey. He was a great goalie with the Over the Hill League and would gladly offer his talent to any pickup league. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Kelly, 57

October 14, 2023

Chatham - With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Timothy Gene Kelly on Wednesday October 11, 2023, at 57 years of age. Tim will forever be remembered as the kindest, most caring man who was always there with a listening ear. He will be missed by all who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Annette Liznick, 58

October 14, 2023

Kathryn Annette Liznick of Lindsay, Ontario, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 8th 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. As humble as she was intelligent, she had many skills and interests, ranging from the creative arts, math and numbers, woodworking, and anything computer-related. Despite the yearly postseason disappointments, she was a committed Blue Jays fan who attended many games.

Link

Lynda Pickering, 74

October 14, 2023

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lynda Pickering on October 11, 2023, surrounded by her family at the Victoria Hospital in London, after her short but fierce battle with cancer.

Link

Shalagh Kathleen MacPhail, 36

October 14, 2023

Surrounded by her family, Shalagh passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Shalagh was a dedicated, longtime employee of Longo's for twenty years. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Quinn Alexander Albrecht, 4

October 14, 2023

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Quinn Alexander Albrecht on October 12th, 2023, with all his family by his side. Quinn was taken suddenly and tragically from us after acquiring an infection that travelled to his brain. Quinn took joy in the simple things in life. He loved being with his family; even just to run errands, he was happy to be with you.

Link

Reported on October 10:

Richard J. Landry, 71

October 10, 2023

Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 8, 2023, at the Moncton Hospital, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Richard worked as a civil engineer for 35 years with the City of Moncton Engineering and Public Works Departments. He was a past member of the Lions Club and the Hub City RV Club.

Link

45 “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Nicole Robinette, 64

November 5, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the rapid and unexpected death of Nicole Robinette, in Drummonville, on November 2, 2023, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Gaudreau, 66

November 5, 2023

It was at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu in Sherbrooke, on October 31, 2023, at the age of 66, that Michel Gaudreau passed away.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stéphanie Corriveau Desilet, Marie-Josée Allard, and the staff at the oncology collection center at CHUS Fleurimont.

Link

Marie-Joëlle Weizineau, 35

November 4, 2023

Mrs. Marie-Joëlle Weizineau, residing in Shawinigan and formerly of Obedjiwan, died at her home on November 2, 2023, at the age of 35 years and 4 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yannis Anagnostopoulos, 34

November 4, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Yannis Anagnostopoulos, on October 26, in Montreal, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rene Leblanc, 68

November 4, 2023

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on November 1, 2023, died at the age of 68, Mr. René Leblanc. The family would like to express its gratitude to all members of the staff of the Intensive Care Unit and the Hemato-Oncology Department for the good care provided and their support.

Link

Gilles Brais, 68

November 4, 2023

At the Montreal Heart Institute, on September 6, 2023, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. Gilles Brais, spouse of Mrs. Ginette De Bellefeuille, residing in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

Link

Serge Ledoux, 70

November 3, 2023

Suddenly in St-Césaire, on November 1, 2023, at the age of 70, Mr. Serge Ledoux left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugo Lestage, 49

November 3, 2023

At the Jewish General Hospital of Montreal, on November 1, 2023, at 10:35 a.m., at the age of 49, Mr. Hugo Lestage died. He lived in Montreal. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Bilodeau, 48

November 3, 2023

At CHUS Fleurimont, on October 28, 2023, Mrs. Julie Bilodeau died at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucien Dion, 74

November 3, 2023

At his residence, on October 19, 2023, at the age of 74, Mr. Lucien Dion died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl-Julien Fournier, 39

November 3, 2023

At his home, on October 30, 2023, Mr. Karl-Julien Fournier died at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrice Bastien, 59

November 3, 2023

At The CIUSSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center-de-la-Mauricie, on November 2, 2023, died at the age of 59, Mr. Patrice Bastien. The family would like to warmly thank the intensive care staff at the CIUSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center de-la-Mauricie for the good care provided. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Gauvin, 51

November 3, 2023

Rouyn-Noranda - Mr. Éric Gauvin, resident in Rouyn-Noranda, son of the late Nicole Gauvin. The family would like to thank all the oncology staff at Rouyn-Noranda Hospital for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Pauzé, 63

November 3, 2023

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, at Maison Albatros in Trois-Rivières, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, passed away at the age of 63, Mrs. Sylvie Pauzé. The family would like to express its gratitude to the radiation oncology staff at CHAUR, CIUSSS home care as well as Maison Albatros for the attention and good care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brent Roberge, 67

November 3, 2023

At the Portneuf Regional Hospital, on October 30, 2023, at the age of 67, died Mr. Brent Roberge. The family would like to thank the staff of the Portneuf Regional Hospital, the Quebec Integrated Cancer Center, and Dr. Gilles Hamel for their dedication and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Perron, 57

November 3, 2023

At his home in Quebec on October 11, 2023, at the age of 57 years and 4 months, passed away Mr. Mario Perron. A special thank you to the Integrated Cancer Center of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, especially to the team of doctors, Marcoux, Larochelle and Couture.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andre Lainesse, 66

November 2, 2023

On November 1, 2023, in St-Hyacinthe, Mr. André Lainesse passed away at the age of 66. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of Quebec would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederique Courbron, 28

November 2, 2023

At her home in Rivière-du-Loup, on October 26, 2023, Mrs. Frédérique Courbron died suddenly at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Thibault, 68

November 2, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce that on October 20, 2023, in Boucherville, Mr. Pierre Thibault died suddenly at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katiha Bernier-Vachon, 35

November 2, 2023

In St-Hyacinthe, on October 30, 2023, at the age of 35, Mrs. Katiha Bernier-Vachon died. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maryse Cloutier, 57

November 2, 2023

At the Notre-Dame-du-Lac hospital, on October 23, 2023, Mrs. Maryse Cloutier died at the age of 57 years and 1 month. Your condolences can be reflected in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Larocque, 69

November 2, 2023

It is with sadness that we inform you of the sudden death of Denise Larocque on October 28, 2023, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alice Chassé Larose, 69

November 2, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on October 26, 2023, at the age of 69, passed away Mrs. Alice Chassé. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the entire oncology and palliative care team at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis for the help and support provided. Thanks are also extended to Dr. Nathalie Bourget and the staff of the Lévis Integrated Regional Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthieu David, 52

November 1, 2023

In Greenfield Park, on October 30, 2023, at the age of 52, Mr. Mathieu David died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Condolence notes mention his “premature departure”.

Marie-Claire Noiseux, 54

November 1, 2023

Victoriaville - At her home, on October 13, 2023, Mrs. Marie-Claire Noiseux died suddenly at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Desrochers, 74

November 1, 2023

From Saint-Hubert, on October 29, 2023, at the age of 74, Mrs. Nicole Desrochers died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Vincent, 25

November 1, 2023

In St-Hyacinthe, on October 21, 2023, at the age of 25, Mrs. Mélissa Vincent passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David St-Pierre, 36

November 1, 2023

In Laval, on Monday October 30, 2023, at the age of 36, passed away Mr. David St-Pierre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Turcotte, 66

November 1, 2023

In La Tuque at the SSS Multiservice Center of Haut-Saint-Maurice, on October 30, 2023, Mr. Denis Turcotte died following a short illness at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne-Julie Martel, 48

November 1, 2023

On October 30, 2023, Mrs. Anne-Julie Martel, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the CIUSSS du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Chicoutimi Hospital, at the age of 48 years and 5 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myriam Pouet, 74

November 1, 2023

Myriam was born in Paris, France in 1949, and died on October 17, 2023, in the Pontiac region of Quebec. She took her last breath at dusk in the arms of one of her sisters, to whom she was very close, to go to the afterlife. Afflicted by brain tumors for almost two years, she fought to the end with the hope of recovery while preserving her great sense of humor.

Link

Eric Marino, 49

October 31, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Eric Marino in Warwick on October 10, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joahnna Marie Centeno-Phillips (née Centeno), 49

October 31, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Joahnna Marie Centeno-Phillips announce her peaceful passing on October 28th, 2023, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marjolaine Gagne Racine, 67

October 31, 2023

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on Saturday October 28, 2023, Mrs. Marjolaine Gagné died at the age of 67 years and 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maélie Naud, preemie

October 31, 2023

Beaucanton: Died at the Multi Center. SSS of La Sarre, on September 30, 2023, at the age of 40.2 weeks of pregnancy, Miss Maélie Naud, domiciled in Beaucanton.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronnie Shak, 37

October 31, 2023

It is with profound sorrow that the family of Ronnie Shak announces his sudden passing on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of thirty-seven.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Gosselin, 45

October 31, 2023

At the University of Montreal Hospital Center, on October 29, 2023, died at the age of 46, Mr. Steve Gosselin, son of Mrs. Line Letendre and the late Mr. Pierre Gosselin, residing in Blainville and formerly of La Toque.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yvon Bruyere, 52

October 31, 2023

In Lac-des-Écorces, on October 19, 2023, Mr. Yvon Bruyère, aged 52, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon St-Martin, 48

October 30, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the premature departure of our only son Simon, who died at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabelle Dusseault, 43

October 30, 2023

Victoriaville - At the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on October 27, 2023, passed away at the age of 43, Mrs. Isabelle Dusseault, spouse of Yannick Huot, residing in Saint-Norbert-d'Arthabaska.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arou Aru, 21

October 30, 2023

We regret to announce the death of Arou Aru on October 9, 2023. He was the son of Achol Mabior and Lazuro Aru. We come together to commemorate and pay tribute to our beloved brother, son, and friend, Arou. We lost him at the tender age of 21. Arou will forever be cherished for his positive energy. His presence enriched both our South Sudanese and Sherbrooke communities, leaving a lasting impression of warmth and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Baril Talbot, 39

October 30, 2023

La Sarre - Passed away on October 24, 2023, at the age of 39, Mr. Daniel Baril Talbot, resident in La Sarre, son of Raynald Talbot and the late Suzanne Baril.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Beaulieu-Fortin, 36

October 30, 2023

At the Sacré-Cœur Hospital in Montreal, on October 5, 2023, at the age of 36, Mrs. Carole Beaulieu-Fortin died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucille Tremblay, 60

October 30, 2023

On October 28, 2023, Mrs. Lucille Tremblay, wife of Mr. Gilles Gingras, residing in Chicoutimi-Nord, died at the Chicoutimi Hospital, at the age of 60 years and 7 months. For those who wish, a volunteer from the Fondation de ma vie, department of hemato-oncology will be present.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 19:

Peter Harrison, 61

October 19, 2023

We announce the passing of Peter, in Montreal, on September 8, 2023, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Alberta, 18 “died suddenly”:

Jerry Van Dyk, 62

November 4, 2023

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of Jerry Van Dyk, on Monday, October 30, 2023, our beloved son, brother and uncle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leighton Snider, 2

November 3, 2023

Leighton Snider of High River, Alberta, passed away suddenly at the High River Hospital, on October 30, 2023, at the age of 2 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rita Marie Elliott, 66

November 3, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Rita Marie Elliott (66). If so wished, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Wasslen, 60

November 3, 2023

Dean Wasslen, loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 60. In true Dean spirit, and after a 777-day battle with ALS, he heroically spared his family and friends any further hardship with the assistance of MAID.

Link

MaiD (Medical Assistance in Dying):

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-services-benefits/medical-assistance-dying.html

Michael Spencer Eggleton, 51

November 2, 2023

Michael Spencer Eggleton of Blackfalds, Alberta, sadly left us on October 29, 2023, when his heart was just too full of love to keep going. Which being a leap year baby only made him 12 years old if you asked Mike, which may be why some thought he was not old enough to hold his own passport, or drive the boat, or why sometimes his family was left playing “Where’s Mike” when he wandered off, only to be spotted in his trusty t-shirt and ball cap.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Misty Rae Snow, 21

November 2, 2023

Misty Rae Snow was called home by our Creator on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Else Goertzen, 59

November 2, 2023

Mrs. Christine Else Goertzen (nee Trautrim) of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, after a short battle with pancreatitis, with her family by her side, at the age of 59 years.

Link

Beige Smith, 42

November 1, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Beige Smith, of Calgary, AB, on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the age of 42 years. Beige was very active, she enjoyed running and was involved in track and field. She had a zest for life and will be remembered for her big heart and willingness to help others and her beautiful smile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario George Tshenish, 24

November 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Mario George Tshenish announce his passing, on October 28, 2023, at Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL at the age of 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Higgins, 51

November 1, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we mournfully announce the passing of Scott Higgins, who went to be with his Savior on October 22, 2023, at the age of 51 years. Scott Higgins was a force to be reckoned with. Even with a long two-year battle with cancer, his death was unexpected to those who were with him the day before.

Link

Carl Walter Joseph Gushue, 55

November 1, 2023

Carl passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and friends at Health Science Centre ICU after suffering a severe stroke.

Link

Bobbi Lynn Bergeron, 26

October 31, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Bobbi Lynn Bergeron, and Athena Rain Bergeron, of Edmonton, Alberta. Bobbi passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2023. Bobbi had a special place in her heart for the homeless and did what she could for them even though she was struggling herself.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley John Pahl, 60

October 31, 2023

Following a short illness, Bradley John Pahl, age 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29th, 2023, at the Redwater Health Centre, Redwater, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lillian D. Hofer, 33

October 31, 2023

Lillian D. Hofer, daughter of David and Justina Hofer, passed away at the Regina General Hospital on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne John Sieben, 67

October 31, 2023

Wayne John Sieben passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre on October 27, 2023, at the age of 67, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Kimberly Ann Wittenberg, 48

October 31, 2023

It is with extreme sadness that we announce Kimberly Ann Wittenberg of Sherwood Park, AB, passed away at the age of 48, on October 27, 2023. Kim was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. Kimberly was a vivacious, beautiful, outgoing, and generous soul who cherished her family and friends above all else. She faced more hardships in her young life than anyone should have to and was unbelievably courageous and fierce battling against cancer.

Link

Gloria Connie Rabbit Carrier (Pisksskaan), 21

October 30, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Gloria Harlayne Royanna Connie Rabbit Carrier (Pisksskaan) announces her sudden passing on October 24, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. She was 21 years of age. Gloria was born on September 7, 2002. She was a generous, loving, humorous young lady who enjoyed making people laugh. In her younger years, Gloria was in the Bumble Bee Society. She also danced jingle at powwows and was a council member at Chief Old Sun School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Russell James Derksen, 61

October 30, 2023

Russell James Derksen of Lethbridge, beloved husband of Patty Hashizume, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 12:

Steve Forbes, 50

October 12, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our little brother Steve Forbes, October 3, 2023, at the age of 50. He lived in Edmonton, Alberta, but formerly in Neguac.

No cause of death reported.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Charles Joseph Edward Dumont, 23

November 3, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Joseph Edward Dumont, a lifelong resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the age of 23 years. For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Charles to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karima Eva Rain Beaucage, 47

November 3, 2023

Born in Sudbury in 1976, Karima was raised in the traditions of her Ojibwe ancestors, and the teachings of the Three Fires Midewiwin Lodge. As an adult, she believed in the rights of people to achieve justice, and a society in which all people would be welcome to share their gifts and talents to create a good life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Roman O’Brien, 37

November 2, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of James O’Brien, born November 18, 1985, in Fort St. John, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kerry Clayton Cluett, 51

November 1, 2023

With great sadness and many broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Kerry Clayton Cluett in Sparwood, BC at the age of 51. Kerry was a carpenter by trade, which he loved doing, and passed away on the jobsite doing what he loved to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blayne Willison, 40

November 1, 2023

We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of Blayne on October 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Peg Wall, 71

November 1, 2023

Margaret (Peg) Wall passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on October 28, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Timothy Ryan O'Connor, 66

November 1, 2023

It is with immense sadness we announce that our beloved “Irishman” aka “Audrey’s Baby Boy”, Tim O’Connor, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, at Langley Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Cass and all of the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Langley Hospice for the immeasurable care and compassion shown to Tim and his family during our short time there.

Link

Willow Iva Nichols, baby

October 31, 2023

October 18, 2023, Willow Iva Nichols “Winnie” was born wide-eyed, without hesitation, into the loving hands of her parents. Unexpectedly, Willow went peacefully to be with the Lord on October 20, 2023, while at home and surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Bueckert, 55

October 31, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Bueckert, at 55 years of age. Daniel was born on July 16, 1968, in Fort St. John, British Columbia and passed away on October 28, 2023 in Fort St. John, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trinite Campbell, 18

October 30, 2023

It is with a heavy heart and soul that I post the passing of our beloved daughter, Trinité Sage Campbell, on October 10, 2023, She was born January 12th, 2005, and was only 18 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Visinski, 53

October 30, 2023

On October 22, 2023, Mike Visinski passed away unexpectedly in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Weber, 66

October 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bonnie Weber, at the age of 66, in Kelowna, B.C.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Albert Bruce Beaudry, 61

October 30, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Claude Albert Bruce Beaudry, on the 20th of October, at the young age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clinton Malcolm Anderson, 48

October 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Clinton Malcolm Anderson, aged 48, on October 22nd, 2023. He left us surrounded by family and knowing that he was loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Manitoba, 18 “died suddenly”:

Adrian Stevenson, baby

November 5, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious angel, Adrian Dwight John Michael James Stevenson, on October 28, 2023, after being on the earth for 41 days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felicia Dawn Dumas, 30

November 5, 2023

Felicia Dawn Dumas passed away on October 26, 2023, in Thompson, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Erin Abraham, 47

November 4, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Melissa Erin Abraham (Southern-Flying Thunderbird Woman) on October 24, 2023, in Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene Susan Andrew, 66

November 3, 2023

With sadness, we announce that Darlene Susan Andrew passed away suddenly on Friday, October 27, 2023, at her home in Portage la Prairie at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Lee Breland, 63

November 3, 2023

Deborah Lee Breland passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Winnipeg, MB, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Alan Kutasiewich, 60

November 3, 2023

It is with profound sadness that our family announces the unexpected and sudden passing of Jeffrey Alan Kutasiewich at the age of 60, on October 31, 2023, in Winnipeg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shyenne Autumn Schibler, newborn

November 2, 2023

Shyenne, Kyle & Kirsten’s little angel. Her spirit name is “Autumn Moon”. She entered the world (7lbs 14 oz) on October 28, 2023, under the full moon (the Hunter moon), and she left us to travel home to the Creator under that same full moon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Michael Frederick Kothlow, 32

November 1, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Mikey Kothlow (aka Trever Jordan Halcrow), announce his sudden passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Camielle Nadeau, 40

November 1, 2023

Camielle Nadeau of Souris, Manitoba, formerly of Cranberry Portage, Manitoba, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, in Lynn Lake, Manitoba at the age of 40 years. “Hello, my name is Sharilyn McLean one of many sisters to Camielle Nadeau. It is with great sadness we share the news of our brother, father, son and friend has left us on Oct 16, 2023. His departure was sudden, catching us all completely off guard.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mandy Lee Brazil, 35

November 1, 2023

Mandy Lee Brazil, 35 years old, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on October 26th, 2023, at the Health Science Centre after bravely battling cancer.

Link

Lana Alma Leask, 58

October 31, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, sister, sister-in- law, auntie, kookum, and friend, Lana Alma Leask.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lenny Roulette, 44

October 31, 2023

~ Maakade Ginew Biibashid~ “Soaring Black Eagle”. With sadness we announce that Lenny Roulette began his journey to the Spirit World on October 17, 2023, in Vancouver, BC, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Allan William Brezden, 33

October 31, 2023

Jesse Brezden, of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheldon Bruce Driedger, 43

October 31, 2023

Sheldon, beloved partner of Carrie Kolesar, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2023, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brad Fuller, 65

October 31, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brad Fuller, peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Riverview Health Centre, Palliative Care Unit.

Link

Eric Cecil Spence, 69

October 30, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Eric Cecil Spence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander Clifford Melvin Beardy, 48

October 30, 2023

It is with much grief and sadness we announce that “little Alex” left us the evening of October 15, 2023, after encountering heart complications associated with chronic diabetes. Alex was born in Ashern on October 27, 1974.

Link

Bernie Kroeker, 64

October 30, 2023

In Loving Memory of Bernie Kroeker, age 64. Donations in memory of Bernie may be made to Bladder Cancer Canada.

Link

25 “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on October 15:

Wendy G. Capson, 66

October 15, 2023

Passed away at the Miramichi Regional Hospital, on October 13, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Canadian Alzheimer’s Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond A. Weeks, 65

October 15, 2023

Peacefully, at the Charlotte County Hospital, on Saturday, October 14th, 2023; Raymond Alvin Weeks. Donations to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter “Pete” Hugh McKinnon, 74

October 15, 2023

Bathurst - Pete passed away on October 11, 2023, of heart failure. In his memory, please consider a donation in his name to either the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

Link

Reported on October 14:

Leonard Joseph Carroll, 62

October 14, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Leonard Joseph Carroll, on October 12, 2023, in Saint John, NB. Leonard was a loving father, and his greatest joy in life was his family, who he always held close to his heart. He was a pillar of strength and a constant source of encouragement to his children and grandchildren. Beyond his devotion to his family, Leonard was a true friend to many. His warm smile, kind heart, and genuine interest in others made everyone who was fortunate enough to know him feel valued and loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dana Arnold Kinney, 63

October 14, 2023

The unexpected passing of Dana Arnold Kinney of L’Etete NB occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, on October 11, 2023. Dana began his working career by serving four years with the American Navy as a Radar/Sonar Tech. as well as Weapons Guidance systems. Following his naval career, Dana continued his calling to water by fishing and then going to work for Irving as a deckhand. He was always up for doing anything and there for everyone. Dana was also a member of both the American and Royal Canadian Legion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie “Vicky” McBurney-Gallant, 69

October 14, 2023

Saint John - Surrounded by her husband and family after a short yet brave battle with several types of cancer, Valerie Yvonne McBurney-Gallant (Vicky) passed away peacefully October 12, 2023. Her big heart, infectious smile and bear hugs will be forever missed.

Link

Reported on October 13:

Jonathan Fontaine, 41

October 13, 2023

Campbellton - With a heavy heart we are saddened to announce the passing of our dearly beloved Jonathan Fontaine, on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the age of 41 years. He was also a jack-of-all-trades, fixed everything in the house, and all issues with our vehicles. He could be loud and funny.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Anne “Debbie” Miller, 58

October 13, 2023

With great sadness, the family of Deborah Anne Miller announces her passing on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital at the age of 58. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan A. Catlin, 32

October 13, 2023

Nathan Allan Catlin, husband of Dawn-Marie Murphy-Catlin of Doaktown, NB, passed away on October 10, 2023. Nathan was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and was very proud to start and run his own company—Catlin Mechanical. He loved the outdoors and especially four-wheeling. He truly loved and cared about being with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 12:

Keith John Gallie, 47

October 12, 2023

Monday, September 5th, 2023, at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, at the age of 47, passed away Keith John Gallie of Tide Head.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Allan Hazelwood, 59

October 12, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mark Allan Hazelwood which occurred at Shannex-Tucker Hall on Sunday, October 8th, 2023. Mark had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending summers in St. Martins, and he adored children and animals. Donations in memory of Mark may be made to Crohn’s & Colitis Canada or to The Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Thomas “Bucky” Buchanan, 64

October 12, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Timothy Thomas “Bucky” Buchanan, 64, of Moncton, NB, at the Moncton Hospital on Thursday, October 12, 2023. After fighting the good fight and beating cancer on three previous occasions, he lost the final battle to this terrible disease. Throughout his illness he always maintained a positive attitude, never revealing his pain and suffering.

Link

Reported on October 11:

Todd Douglas Daly, 55

October 11, 2023

Saint John - Todd Douglas Daly, born March 18, 1968, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7, 2023, of heart failure. A quiet man of few words. He was a rough, tough, beer-drinking, truck-driving, Harley-riding welder with a huge heart. Todd was a good son, a good man, a good friend, a good co-worker and a good brother. And none of us could ask for anything more.

Link

David Wayne Martin, 58

October 11, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of David Wayne Martin, which occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Bernard “Bernie” Mazerolle, 65

October 11, 2023

Richibucto - Passed away at home on Saturday, September 30th, 2023. Donations can be made to The Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James P. Carr, 64

October 11, 2023

Passed away in Saint John, NB on September 28th, 2023, at the age of 64. Jamie had several passions: coaching his sons and students in multiple sports teams, traveling, golfing, biking, hiking, reading, Mount Allison football games and the Detroit Red Wings, to mention a few. Jamie will be remembered for his warm smile, kindness and generosity shown to others. Donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy H. Kinney, 68

October 11, 2023

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Saint John Region Hospital, Nancy Helen Kinney, of Bath, passed away and was reunited with her beloved Christopher. Donations made to the New Brunswick Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robbie Halpin, 66

October 11, 2023

The family of Graham “Robbie” Robert Halpin are saddened to announce his passing, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Saint John, on October 9th, 2023. He was a well-known driver in the local Stock Car circuit. He loved to keep busy and was very hard working. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society, St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation-CAM Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 10:

Jess Ann James, 74

October 10, 2023

Chipman - Jessie Ann James passed away suddenly at her home on October 9, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Lester Fraser, 63

October 10, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Douglas Lester Fraser of Fredericton, NB, husband of Diane (Clarke) Fraser, on June 11, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Doug was very proud of his children and so loved his grandchildren. He was a wonderful grampie. Spending time with his grandchildren quickly became his favourite activity. We are so thankful for the time they had with him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Roy, 29

October 10, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Michel Roy, of Bathurst, announce his sudden passing, which occurred on Saturday, October 7th, at the age of 29. Donations in memory of Michel may be made to the NB Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jayne Cormier, 67

October 10, 2023

Jayne C.P. Cormier, 67, of Moncton, passed away at The Moncton Hospital, on Monday, October 9, 2023. She loved studying genealogy, and enjoyed reading and sewing. In memory of Jayne, memorial contributions to the New Brunswick Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Morgan Frank Doucet, 18

October 10, 2023

Morgan Frank Doucet, of Baie-Ste-Anne, passed away at the Miramichi Regional Hospital, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the age of 18. Morgan made an impression on everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 9:

Trevor Streatch, 44

October 9, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Trevor Eric Courtney Streatch, on October 3, 2023, in Saint John, NB. His biggest achievement, and one he was extremely proud of, was in November of 2000, when he introduced his daughter to all of us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 8:

William “Bill” Jamieson, 68

October 8, 2023

William “Bill” R. Jamieson, 68, of Beresford, spouse of the late Sheila Peters, passed away at the Saint John Regional Hospital, on October 6, 2023. Donations in memory of Bill can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Jean Cochrane, 72

October 8, 2023

The family of Brenda Jean Cochrane, of Fredericton, NB, are very sad to announce her passing, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on October 8th, 2023. Brenda loved life and will be dearly missed by her family and friends, whom she was always there for and to lend a helping hand. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love of animals. Donations may be made to the NB Diabetes Association, the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation or the NB Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, three “died suddenly:

Rodney Hobbs, 54

November 3, 2023

Passed away suddenly on November 1, 2023, at his residence in Grand Falls-Windsor, Rodney Alfred Hobbs. He was 54 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Christopher Dyer, 51

November 2, 2023

Passed away suddenly on October 31, 2023, Robert Christopher Dyer (Bob).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Robyn Kathleen Faulkner, 31 days

October 31, 2023

Emma Robyn Kathleen Faulkner, aged 31 days, passed away suddenly and silently during the early hours of October 22, 2023. Emma was born on September 20th, 2023, in Grand Falls- Windsor, Newfoundland, where she resided with her parents Kristopher Faulker and Melanie Higgins, and big sister, Jade Robinson. On the night of October 21st, Emma was held, loved, and gently put to bed by her mom and dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

13 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Damian Lyle Tapaquon, 27

November 5, 2023

Damian Lyle Tapaquon passed away suddenly in Moose Jaw, SK, at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucy Anna Crowe, 25

November 4, 2023

Lucy Crowe, age 25, of Regina, SK, unexpectedly left us on November 1, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Gordon Duff, 69

November 3, 2023

Ian Duff passed away suddenly and painlessly at his home on Friday October 23rd, 2023, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald James Rae, 67

November 2, 2023

Don Rae, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on October 28, 2023, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Link

Bridget Isabel Carpenter, 23

November 1, 2023

The family of Bridget Carpenter, of Yorkton, beloved daughter of Mark and Alisa Carpenter, sadly announce her passing on October 26, 2023. Bridget was 23 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawanda Loreen Cote, 49

November 1, 2023

Lawanda Cote started her journey into the spirit world on October 27th, 2023, in Regina, SK, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Erickson Joseph, 33

October 31, 2023

Jordan Erickson Joseph, late of Langley, BC, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, in Langley, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drake Alcrow, 19

October 31, 2023

Drake Alcrow, late of Beauval, passed away on October 29, 2023, at the age of 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew McKowan Inglis, 47

October 31, 2023

Matthew passed away on October 24, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born July 27, 1976.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Dubois Pewapisk Wasikan Napew, 39

October 31, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Dylan, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Boyd Merrill Parish, 67

October 30, 2023

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Boyd Parish, at the age of 67, on Monday, October 23rd, in Edmonton, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendra Giesbrecht, 35

November 3, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Kendra Giesbrecht. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Winnipeg, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caelan Neufeld-Peterson, 3

November 3, 2023

Caelan Neufeld-Peterson passed away at the tender age of 3 ½, while receiving care at the BC Children’s Hospital, on October 30, 2023. Once diagnosed with cancer, he displayed remarkable courage in the face of his illness.

Link